Gil Brandt .... Giants may draft a QB. Archer : 4/21/2017 12:26 pm Gil Brandt was on Sirius radio this morning.

He was talking about teams that could draft a QB.

Gil suggested that the Giants were a prime candidate to select a QB. He also suggested that this is likely what the Giants will do.



Two players mentioned that the Giants may be targeting are Watson and Mahomes.



They are two completely different players.



Mahomes has rare arm talent. At his pro day, Mahomes easily threw the ball 80 yards. His velocity, at the combine, of 60 mph was the highest recorded since 2008. He is mobile and has all the attributes that you want in a QB.



However, he is very raw and will take a while to develop.



Watson is the antithesis of Mahomes in that he has a weak arm. His velocity at the combine varied from 44 mph - 49 mph. To put this in perspective since 2008, QBs who have been drafted with a 49 mph velocity include; Mike Glennon, Tonny Pike, Dan LeFavour,and Josh Johnson .The draftable threshold velocity for QBs is considered to be 55 mph.



There are some teams including the Giants who apparently do not put much stock in arm velocity. The Giants may believe that Watson has mechanical flaws that can be corrected.



I do not think that the Giants should draft a qb this year for many reasons, but, if they were I would take a chance on Mahomes.



Watson scares me.



In looking back at his games a lot of his throws are short passes less than 15 yards. His interceptions are not due to a lack of accuracy but the ball hangs. Michael Wiiliams saved Watson at least another 2-3 interceptions,by winning many contested balls.



I do not think that Watson's game translates to the NFL.

I don't mind taking one UConn4523 : 4/21/2017 12:26 pm : link I just hope it isn't on day 1 or 2.

That makes no sense ZogZerg : 4/21/2017 12:28 pm : link as far as his suggested 2 QBs go.

I think he is way off.

It makes sense if they think the guy is a franchise quarterback joeinpa : 4/21/2017 12:30 pm : link but on the short term, you hate to see them spend #23 here

good thread though UConn4523 : 4/21/2017 12:30 pm : link a couple notes I saw on this from Benjamin Allbright are alarming for Watson:



"For combine velocity measurement for QBs remember this. Over 55 mph doesnt guarantee success, but under it pretty much guarantees failure"



"2 mph ball velocity might not seem like a big deal, but it translates to 3 ft traveled on 20 yd throw in same time frame. Huge NFL window"



I could see Mahomes. Kevin in Annapolis : 4/21/2017 12:34 pm : link The Giants would be a good place for him because he could sit and learn for a year or two.



Not saying we should, but if the FO thinks that he can be special then I could see it.

RE: good thread though Kevin in Annapolis : 4/21/2017 12:34 pm : link

Quote: a couple notes I saw on this from Benjamin Allbright are alarming for Watson:



"For combine velocity measurement for QBs remember this. Over 55 mph doesnt guarantee success, but under it pretty much guarantees failure"



"2 mph ball velocity might not seem like a big deal, but it translates to 3 ft traveled on 20 yd throw in same time frame. Huge NFL window"



Excellent points In comment 13437321 UConn4523 said:Excellent points

We'll take a project QB HoustonGiant : 4/21/2017 12:35 pm : link Day 3

Would be nice to know mrvax : 4/21/2017 12:36 pm : link what C. Pennington & P. Rivers velocity was at the combine.

They are considered not very strong armed but rather successful NFL QBs.



2008-17 UConn4523 : 4/21/2017 12:37 pm : link



There's always an exception to the rule, but this shouldn't be ignored. When you see a guy like Dak Prescott who looks like he can't hit open WR's downfield with consistency and threw on average 9-10 mph faster than Watson, it makes you think Watson will struggle greatly throwing into tight windows.

- ( breakdown. Virtually all QB's are over 50mph. For Watson to be in that 45mph average would absolutely knock him down for me.There's always an exception to the rule, but this shouldn't be ignored. When you see a guy like Dak Prescott who looks like he can't hit open WR's downfield with consistency and threw on average 9-10 mph faster than Watson, it makes you think Watson will struggle greatly throwing into tight windows. Ball Velocity - ( New Window

RE: We'll take a project QB mrvax : 4/21/2017 12:38 pm : link

Quote: Day 3



Wouldn't you rather wait a year, see what happens with Geno, then draft a QB next year in a QB rich draft? I would wait.

In comment 13437331 HoustonGiant said:Wouldn't you rather wait a year, see what happens with Geno, then draft a QB next year in a QB rich draft? I would wait.

Please wait until next year Jay on the Island : 4/21/2017 12:42 pm : link If Eli continues to decline this year then the Giants should do whatever they have to to move into the top 5 next year to draft one of the top QB's who have a much higher upside then any in this class. I know it will be expensive to move up that far but it will be worth it in the long run.

This is voodoo football science at this time Torrag : 4/21/2017 12:47 pm : link They've only been charting this since 2008 at the Combine. Apply it to QB's drafted early enough to have an expectation they may factor as potential starters in the NFL. This results in a miniscule data sample not worth drawing any supported conclusions from.

RE: Please wait until next year Kevin in Annapolis : 4/21/2017 12:49 pm : link

Quote: If Eli continues to decline this year then the Giants should do whatever they have to to move into the top 5 next year to draft one of the top QB's who have a much higher upside then any in this class. I know it will be expensive to move up that far but it will be worth it in the long run.



Just playing devils advocate, but taking a QB this year and not having to draft a QB next year could allow for a very good player at another position to be there for us to draft in 2018 since so many QBs are projected to go high in the draft.



Also, I think we would all like to be picking 32, or at least in the back end of the draft next year. Would a trade up into the top 5 from the bottom 10 be something we would ever consider. In comment 13437344 Jay on the Island said:Just playing devils advocate, but taking a QB this year and not having to draft a QB next year could allow for a very good player at another position to be there for us to draft in 2018 since so many QBs are projected to go high in the draft.Also, I think we would all like to be picking 32, or at least in the back end of the draft next year. Would a trade up into the top 5 from the bottom 10 be something we would ever consider.

The Giants may draft a QB. 81_Great_Dane : 4/21/2017 12:50 pm : link The Giants may draft no QB.



#DraftAnalysis

RE: RE: We'll take a project QB Rjanyg : 4/21/2017 12:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13437331 HoustonGiant said:





Quote:





Day 3







Wouldn't you rather wait a year, see what happens with Geno, then draft a QB next year in a QB rich draft? I would wait.



Yes, wait until next year. 100% agree. In comment 13437335 mrvax said:Yes, wait until next year. 100% agree.

RE: This is voodoo football science at this time UConn4523 : 4/21/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: They've only been charting this since 2008 at the Combine. Apply it to QB's drafted early enough to have an expectation they may factor as potential starters in the NFL. This results in a miniscule data sample not worth drawing any supported conclusions from.



Its still a decade (and I didn't count but that must have been around 100 QB's), I wouldn't call that minuscule. There's exceptions to the rule of course, but it proves that he's going to struggle with getting zip on the ball, unless for that 1 day he just had a bad showing (doubt it). Maybe all of his other intangibles makes up for it, but that's a really big draw back on a 1st round QB, IMO. In comment 13437352 Torrag said:Its still a decade (and I didn't count but that must have been around 100 QB's), I wouldn't call that minuscule. There's exceptions to the rule of course, but it proves that he's going to struggle with getting zip on the ball, unless for that 1 day he just had a bad showing (doubt it). Maybe all of his other intangibles makes up for it, but that's a really big draw back on a 1st round QB, IMO.

The AcidTest : 4/21/2017 12:57 pm : link lack of ball velocity for Watson is particularly problematic since he'll be throwing in the swirling winds of the Meadowlands late in the season. Watson looks like a better, more mobile version of Danny Kanell. Great kid, but pass.



Mahomes is the classic "high ceiling," "low floor" player. Terrible mechanics and footwork. Great arm, but Kyle Boller once threw the ball through the goalposts from the 50 yard line on his knees. He was drafted in the first round. Couldn't play.



It's moot anyway, because they'll both be gone by #23.



The Giants shouldn't take any QB this year, but if they insist, then make it Seth Russell of Baylor on day three. He has a lot of the same qualities as Mahomes, but because of injuries in 2015 and 2016, can be had much later in the draft. The Giants met with him. He should be the target. Not Watson, Mahomes, Kizer, Webb, Trubisky, Peterman, Evans, Kayaa, or anyone else.

I hope the giants get mahomes 32_Razor : 4/21/2017 1:07 pm : link I think this guy is going to be a very good qb.

RE: The Milton : 4/21/2017 1:08 pm : link

Quote: lack of ball velocity for Watson is particularly problematic since he'll be throwing in the swirling winds of the Meadowlands late in the season. Watson looks like a better, more mobile version of Danny Kanell. Great kid, but pass.



Mahomes is the classic "high ceiling," "low floor" player. Terrible mechanics and footwork. Great arm, but Kyle Boller once threw the ball through the goalposts from the 50 yard line on his knees. He was drafted in the first round. Couldn't play. With someone like Mahomes you need to trust the interview process. How coachable is? How mentally tough is he? What's your read on his maturity and leadership qualities?



Personally, I wasn't impressed by him in his youtube interview with Gruden. And this quote was a major turn-off.... Quote: I feel like a lot of coaches like me, but especially coach O'Brien. I think my personality and how real I am , those are things beyond what I can do on the field that he likes. It seemed like the way I was answering questions, I think he knew that I knew what was going on. You can tell when coaches have a confidence in you. He may turn out to be the next Brett Favre, but as someone earlier suggested, he may turn out to be the next Kyle Boller. And the Giants don't need to be the team to roll the dice on Schrodinger's Cat. In comment 13437369 AcidTest said:With someone like Mahomes you need to trust the interview process. How coachable is? How mentally tough is he? What's your read on his maturity and leadership qualities?Personally, I wasn't impressed by him in his youtube interview with Gruden. And this quote was a major turn-off....He may turn out to be the next Brett Favre, but as someone earlier suggested, he may turn out to be the next Kyle Boller. And the Giants don't need to be the team to roll the dice on Schrodinger's Cat.

Sample size is virtually useless Torrag : 4/21/2017 1:11 pm : link It supports nothing. You're better off watching his games and seeing if he can fit the ball into tight coverage windows or throw the deep out. Which he can.



It was determined by Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network's analytics specialist, that Watson had the least to work with in terms of receiver 'separation' among the elite cadre of this Draft's QB's. Curious how he was so statistically prolific in that scenario with such a lack of arm strength.



He also ranked 6th in the nation in adjusted completion percentage beyond 20 yards downfield. How do you account for that with his deficient arm talent?



I could go on but by now you get the point. I hope.

Sure, the Giants may draft a QB. Klaatu : 4/21/2017 1:13 pm : link Then again, they may not. Let's see what Madam Marie says:





Watson has a larger problem.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/21/2017 1:14 pm : link he's really poor at reading defenses. Combine that with a weak arm, and you have a terrible prospect. You are looking at a QB with 32 career INT's, several that were a result of just bad decision making.

I get your point UConn4523 : 4/21/2017 1:16 pm : link but I can easily tell you he won't be playing in the NCAA anymore, won't have clean pockets like he used to, is going to have his blind side tested like never before, and will have much better DB's trying to pick him off.



I'm not saying i'm right and your wrong at all. I could absolutely be wrong. But to dismiss his ball velocity so casually seems pretty careless from a talent evaluation standpoint.



The rest of his game is everything I'd want in our next QB, but this is a pretty glaring drawback.

'Watson has a larger problem'... Torrag : 4/21/2017 1:16 pm : link This is a really shallow and poorly researched or defended opinion.

RE: RE: We'll take a project QB jpennyva : 4/21/2017 1:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13437331 HoustonGiant said:





Quote:





Day 3







Wouldn't you rather wait a year, see what happens with Geno, then draft a QB next year in a QB rich draft? I would wait.



+1



That is exactly what I was thinking. It feels like they're rushing it. In comment 13437335 mrvax said:+1That is exactly what I was thinking. It feels like they're rushing it.

RE: RE: The Jim in Forest Hills : 4/21/2017 1:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13437369 AcidTest said:





Quote:





lack of ball velocity for Watson is particularly problematic since he'll be throwing in the swirling winds of the Meadowlands late in the season. Watson looks like a better, more mobile version of Danny Kanell. Great kid, but pass.



Mahomes is the classic "high ceiling," "low floor" player. Terrible mechanics and footwork. Great arm, but Kyle Boller once threw the ball through the goalposts from the 50 yard line on his knees. He was drafted in the first round. Couldn't play.



With someone like Mahomes you need to trust the interview process. How coachable is? How mentally tough is he? What's your read on his maturity and leadership qualities?



Personally, I wasn't impressed by him in his youtube interview with Gruden. And this quote was a major turn-off....



Quote:





I feel like a lot of coaches like me, but especially coach O'Brien. I think my personality and how real I am, those are things beyond what I can do on the field that he likes. It seemed like the way I was answering questions, I think he knew that I knew what was going on. You can tell when coaches have a confidence in you.



He may turn out to be the next Brett Favre, but as someone earlier suggested, he may turn out to be the next Kyle Boller. And the Giants don't need to be the team to roll the dice on Schrodinger's Cat.



I'm no way advocating drafting a QB at all this year, but reading scouts notes about Mahomes is that his head is in the right place. He's like Eli in that he's a 1st in/last out kind of work ethic. If true, makes sense that the Giants would be interested. A kid with that arm talent that works that hard would be hard to pass up. In comment 13437383 Milton said:I'm no way advocating drafting a QB at all this year, but reading scouts notes about Mahomes is that his head is in the right place. He's like Eli in that he's a 1st in/last out kind of work ethic. If true, makes sense that the Giants would be interested. A kid with that arm talent that works that hard would be hard to pass up.

In other words allstarjim : 4/21/2017 1:25 pm : link Hey Houston and KC, might want to trade with us or ahead of us to get your guy, otherwise he may not be there for you, and push the talent that we want down to us at 23.

It isn't very shallow... FatMan in Charlotte : 4/21/2017 1:25 pm : link



Basically, in most drafts he is a mid-round pick and several scouts have him as a 3rd round pick or lower.



Most QB's have weaknesses coming into the NFL, but Watson's are more fundamentally difficult to correct than others. Is he going to throw the ball harder? Is he going to read defense well all of a sudden? Is he going to not get fooled by a CB feinting playing zone?



I've heard him compared to Dak because of Prescott's success as a rookie, yet even there the comparison is flawed when it comes to INT's and accuracy:



Quote: In this draft analyst's opinion, I would grade Watson as a third-round pick for the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson was off with his accuracy for much of 2016, displaying poor ball placement, especially when going downfield. He missed a lot of potential touchdowns as a result. Watson has a lot of room for improvement with his field vision, ball placement, and accuracy. There were instances where he flashed accuracy, but he had too many missed and poorly placed throws. Watson was better down the stretch in 2016, but he still has room for improvement in his accuracy for the NFL.



Watson has some strengths for the NFL that cause many to compare him to Dak Prescott. Like Prescott, Watson has great intangibles as a hard worker with good character off the field and leadership in the locker room. They both bring toughness and mobility to the table. When plays break down, they can use his athleticism to pick up yards on the ground and also can avoid sacks.



Where the comparison breaks down is in terms of accuracy and ball security. Prescott was much more accurate in college and threw far less interceptions. Prescott threw only five interceptions as a senior with 11 as a junior. Thus, Watson threw more interceptions (17) in 2016 than Prescott did in his final two years combined.



There are a lot of growth issues that Watson will need development for in the NFL - aside from his passing skills. Watson is also going to need to learn how to work under center, call plays in a huddle, and develop his footwork to make drops from being under center. His college offense has a lot of quick throws, screens, and designed runs that inflated his numbers but don't translate to the NFL. Some NFL sources believe that Watson is going to need his pro offense to be catered to him and that he could have issues fitting a NFL system.



In speaking with sources from teams around the NFL, their grades on Watson didn't match the media hype that he has received. I surveyed many teams to see where their initial draft grades were for Watson. Two playoff teams told me they had third-round grades on Watson. One said it was on the low end as a third- to fourth-rounder. Another playoff team told Walt that they had a third-round grade on Watson. Two other teams said they had second-round grades on Watson. All that being said, teams believe that Watson could be a late first-round quarterback, similar to Teddy Bridgewater, because of the dire need at the position across the NFL. A team could move back into the first round for Watson like Bridgewater. A general manager of an AFC team said that in the draft meetings in April, Watson will benefit from the 'Dak Prescott effect' and rise. Thus, it wouldn't surprise anyone if Watson is taken in the middle of the first round during the 2017 NFL Draft. I live in ACC country and opposing DC's were successful in baiting him to throw picks. When basic deficiencies are exposed in college, they often manifest themselves much worse in the NFL.Basically, in most drafts he is a mid-round pick and several scouts have him as a 3rd round pick or lower.Most QB's have weaknesses coming into the NFL, but Watson's are more fundamentally difficult to correct than others. Is he going to throw the ball harder? Is he going to read defense well all of a sudden? Is he going to not get fooled by a CB feinting playing zone?I've heard him compared to Dak because of Prescott's success as a rookie, yet even there the comparison is flawed when it comes to INT's and accuracy:

Haven't followed projections on QBs Jimmy Googs : 4/21/2017 1:27 pm : link Is Mahomes most likely a Rd 1 pick or could he slide to Rd 2?

I don't think arm strength will be an issue for Watson ... Beer Man : 4/21/2017 1:32 pm : link He has some issue with his mechanics that sometimes cause his throws to dip, but early in the national championship game he heaved a ball that easily carried 65 to 70 yards in the air (although he did overthrow the receiver)

RE: Watson has a larger problem.. David in LA : 4/21/2017 1:37 pm : link

Quote: he's really poor at reading defenses. Combine that with a weak arm, and you have a terrible prospect. You are looking at a QB with 32 career INT's, several that were a result of just bad decision making.



How do you know he's "really poor" at reading defenses? He has a lot of picks, but conversely, he has a lot of TD's. Had a 2.5:1 TD:INT ratio last year. The design of the offense kind of limits his reads, but you can pretty much say that about a lot of QB's coming out. In comment 13437391 FatMan in Charlotte said:How do you know he's "really poor" at reading defenses? He has a lot of picks, but conversely, he has a lot of TD's. Had a 2.5:1 TD:INT ratio last year. The design of the offense kind of limits his reads, but you can pretty much say that about a lot of QB's coming out.

Deshaun threw almost 600 passes last year David in LA : 4/21/2017 1:40 pm : link Dak threw more than 100 less passes his senior year. Horrible comp. One was asked to do a LOT more than the other.

RE: RE: RE: The Milton : 4/21/2017 1:47 pm : link

Quote:

I'm no way advocating drafting a QB at all this year, but reading scouts notes about Mahomes is that his head is in the right place. He's like Eli in that he's a 1st in/last out kind of work ethic. If true, makes sense that the Giants would be interested. A kid with that arm talent that works that hard would be hard to pass up. It's about more than just hard work, it's about maturity, leadership, poise, mental toughness, intelligence, coachability, etc. I wasn't impressed by him in his interview with Gruden (and bragging about how "real" he is was a turn-off), but it's a very small sample. The team of scouts, coaches, and personnel execs on the Giants are operating on much better info than I, so I'll trust their judgment. In comment 13437415 Jim in Forest Hills said:It's about more than just hard work, it's about maturity, leadership, poise, mental toughness, intelligence, coachability, etc. I wasn't impressed by him in his interview with Gruden (and bragging about how "real" he is was a turn-off), but it's a very small sample. The team of scouts, coaches, and personnel execs on the Giants are operating on much better info than I, so I'll trust their judgment.

RE: Watson has a larger problem.. Big Blue '56 : 4/21/2017 1:53 pm : link

Quote: he's really poor at reading defenses. Combine that with a weak arm, and you have a terrible prospect. You are looking at a QB with 32 career INT's, several that were a result of just bad decision making.



32 INTs..Great, a penchant just like our mediocre QB..Perfect..All In.. In comment 13437391 FatMan in Charlotte said:32 INTs..Great, a penchant just like our mediocre QB..Perfect..All In..

Doubtful; TMS : 4/21/2017 2:00 pm : link till ELI starts to show wear and tear on the field or in his own words. He thinks he is good for 4/5 more years barring serious injury. Think management will give him the benefit of the doubt. Using a high pick on a QB (with potential) to sit on the beach and develop would be dumb move now. MO.

Well.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/21/2017 2:03 pm : link Quote: How do you know he's "really poor" at reading defenses?



Considering that opposing DC's have discussed baiting him into picks, the fact he's had 32 picks, and that several scouts have surmised this, it is at least out there.



Are there opposing positions that claim reading defenses is a strength? Considering that opposing DC's have discussed baiting him into picks, the fact he's had 32 picks, and that several scouts have surmised this, it is at least out there.Are there opposing positions that claim reading defenses is a strength?

I was thinking about this on the drive into work antdog24 : 4/21/2017 2:16 pm : link it feels to me like they are going to trade up and get Mahomes... I think they really like this kid and they figure Eli has about 3 years left. Perfect time to draft a QB if he's the one they want and let him sit behind Eli for 2 or 3 years.

RE: I was thinking about this on the drive into work Devon : 4/21/2017 2:22 pm : link

Quote: it feels to me like they are going to trade up and get Mahomes... I think they really like this kid and they figure Eli has about 3 years left. Perfect time to draft a QB if he's the one they want and let him sit behind Eli for 2 or 3 years.



Trading up in the first round for a player that you don't intend to play for 2 or 3 years while also paying another QB huge money is completely idiotic. In comment 13437533 antdog24 said:Trading up in the first round for a player that you don't intend to play for 2 or 3 years while also paying another QB huge money is completely idiotic.

Conversely, he had 76 TD's to those 32 picks David in LA : 4/21/2017 2:22 pm : link I know he's been baited by FSU twice, and Watson also plays against top notch competition. Not saying there aren't issues there, but how many QB's leave college understanding how to go through progressions when there's so many offenses that limit your reads?

its a poor QB draft msh : 4/21/2017 2:38 pm : link would prefer they give eli the protection and more weapons to give him another tilt at winning it all over the least terrible of a bad QB class



i would like an OL and TE with the first 2 picks right now im leaning towards cam robinson and adam shaheen or njoku and holden maybe if njoku makes it to 23

watson and trubisky hitdog42 : 4/21/2017 2:39 pm : link are well respected

Right now, Doomster : 4/21/2017 2:41 pm : link the Giants are geared to win this coming season



So the first three picks will be used for potential starters, or players that will get significant playing time, liker a TE, RB, or DB......



After the third round, I doubt you can even find another Nassib....

Giants would have to suck fkap : 4/21/2017 2:50 pm : link and/or pays a king's ransom to move up to top 5 next year. The reality is most likely that they are picking around the same spot this year as they will be next year. maybe 5 or so picks worse if they're mediocre. Value at 23 is more or less the same every year. It really doesn't matter if there is or isn't a bunch of QB's going before that. so what if there is no Payton or Eli Manning, or Ryan Leaf, or Luck, or (name the top rated QB of most years). You're not getting one of them if you're picking middling.



there may be more value in a 'deep' class of DL or CB, or TE, but that doesn't diminish the quality of a QB or OL available at 23. If a QB is worthy of the pick, pick him. Doesn't matter that there's no Eli in this draft class, but there might be next year. In all likelihood, we're not getting an Eli next year in the range we're hopefully picking.

Makes sense to get a kid onto the driving range... Racer : 4/21/2017 3:04 pm : link ..with Eli on the back 9.

Does anyone know the exit velocity... Dan in the Springs : 4/21/2017 3:44 pm : link of Tom Brady's throws?



His arm is good enough, isn't it? I'm just curious if he has elite numbers there or not. My impression is that he didn't have what was considered to be an elite arm when he was coming out of college, but maybe I'm wrong on that.

Charles Robinson- DanMetroMan : 4/21/2017 3:49 pm : link Deeper dives on Webb have been undertaken by the Chiefs, Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, New York Giants and 49ers. Webb has also said on a few occasions that “double-digit” NFL teams have told him they have put a first-round grade on him. That’s a buzzy statement but it remains to be seen if it materializes. What isn’t in question is whether Webb is drawing serious attention. He is, despite being billed as a player who will need a year or two of mechanical work (on his throwing and footwork) to be effective in the NFL. Seen as a likely middle-round pick in January, Webb is looking like a second-round lock. And his arm strength may get a team at the end of the first round to bite or induce a trade up by an early second-round team.

Robinson DanMetroMan : 4/21/2017 3:50 pm : link Every few drafts, there is a volcanic “media heat” quarterback. Almost always, it’s a guy who wows everyone with exquisite arm talent. This year, that’s Mahomes, who has drawn some media comparisons to Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s unforgettable cannon. That’s some serious praise and probably overhyped.



One evaluator said it was more along the lines of Jay Cutler, noting that the challenge was determining if Mahomes was more Favre or Cutler when it came to intangibles and leadership – not arm strength. That undertaking, along with the possibility that Mahomes may be on the draft board longer than Trubisky or Watson, has led to personal visits or workouts with more than half the NFL since the scouting combine. Among those who have done the most work on Mahomes: The Browns, Chiefs, Texans, Saints, Chargers, Cardinals, Bears, 49ers, Giants, Jets, Steelers and Bills.

Dan, in my eyes, if you pop in Michigan Brady film David in LA : 4/21/2017 3:54 pm : link and look at recent film on Brady, there's a noticeable difference in velocity. IIRC he really worked on his legs to improve the strength of his base.

The AcidTest : 4/21/2017 5:15 pm : link



Mahomes and Webb come from "air raid," "bear raid" offenses, that emphasize quick throws. That means one or two reads at most, many of which are close to the LOS. 60-65% of Webb's throws were within 10 yards of the LOS. They also have little to no experience in a huddle, or making three, five, or seven step drops.



Webb's highlights show a QB who makes some nice sideline ("rail") throws, but very few to the second and third levels. He also has some accuracy issues, and isn't a threat to scramble.



Mahomes is much more mobile, to the point where he tries to be a "hero" on every play. His awesome arm will also get him into a lot of trouble in the NFL, and may be the reason why he never developed proper footwork or mechanics. He didn't need to in college. But he will in the NFL.



Watson has a lot of the same problems. Lots of quick throws, and gets stuck on his first read. Low ball velocity. Accuracy issues. 30 INTs the last two seasons. How many of those interceptions were his fault is



Peterman and Kayaa come from a pro set offense. But Peterman is pretty close to his ceiling, and Kayaa doesn't have enough arm strength to survive the swirling winds of the Meadowlands late in the season.



Evans is just too raw. He absolutely should have gone back to school.



I still say they shouldn't draft any QB, but Seth Russell in the sixth round is fine. Assuming he's healthy, he has at least as much "upside" as Webb.



What about Kizer? He's the wildcard. His 2015 tape is quite good, and he had a lot of drops in 2016, although he could have had three or four more INTs. He reminds me of a thinner, more mobile, version of Daunte Culpepper. He's made some gorgeous throws. He's made some awful throws. I think the Steelers will take Kizer.



Here's what I think will happen:



Trubisky: Browns.

Mahomes: Cardinals.

Texans: Watson.

Steelers: Kizer.



Giants: 10-15% chance they take Mahomes, Webb, or Kizer, in that order at #23. No trade up for Mahomes.



The Giants are looking more than they have in the past, but they're still "window" shopping. It doesn't mean they're buying. Reese likes to be as certain as possible in the first round, which excludes any of these QBs. This team desperately needs DL help. Hankins is gone, and there is only the still essentially unproven Okwara behind JPP and Vernon, who played 90% of the snaps last season. That's where the pick will be, or perhaps an edge rusher. problem is that they are "system" QBs, except for Peterman and Kayaa.Mahomes and Webb come from "air raid," "bear raid" offenses, that emphasize quick throws. That means one or two reads at most, many of which are close to the LOS. 60-65% of Webb's throws were within 10 yards of the LOS. They also have little to no experience in a huddle, or making three, five, or seven step drops.Webb's highlights show a QB who makes some nice sideline ("rail") throws, but very few to the second and third levels. He also has some accuracy issues, and isn't a threat to scramble.Mahomes is much more mobile, to the point where he tries to be a "hero" on every play. His awesome arm will also get him into a lot of trouble in the NFL, and may be the reason why he never developed proper footwork or mechanics. He didn't need to in college. But he will in the NFL.Watson has a lot of the same problems. Lots of quick throws, and gets stuck on his first read. Low ball velocity. Accuracy issues. 30 INTs the last two seasons. How many of those interceptions were his fault is subject to debate. Brady's velocity may have been low when he was drafted, but he was a sixth, not a first, round pick.Peterman and Kayaa come from a pro set offense. But Peterman is pretty close to his ceiling, and Kayaa doesn't have enough arm strength to survive the swirling winds of the Meadowlands late in the season.Evans is just too raw. He absolutely should have gone back to school.I still say they shouldn't draft any QB, but Seth Russell in the sixth round is fine. Assuming he's healthy, he has at least as much "upside" as Webb.What about Kizer? He's the wildcard. His 2015 tape is quite good, and he had a lot of drops in 2016, although he could have had three or four more INTs. He reminds me of a thinner, more mobile, version of Daunte Culpepper. He's made some gorgeous throws. He's made some awful throws. I think the Steelers will take Kizer.Here's what I think will happen:Trubisky: Browns.Mahomes: Cardinals.Texans: Watson.Steelers: Kizer.Giants: 10-15% chance they take Mahomes, Webb, or Kizer, in that order at #23. No trade up for Mahomes.The Giants are looking more than they have in the past, but they're still "window" shopping. It doesn't mean they're buying. Reese likes to be as certain as possible in the first round, which excludes any of these QBs. This team desperately needs DL help. Hankins is gone, and there is only the still essentially unproven Okwara behind JPP and Vernon, who played 90% of the snaps last season. That's where the pick will be, or perhaps an edge rusher.

RE: The Milton : 4/21/2017 5:45 pm : link

Quote: This team desperately needs DL help. Hankins is gone, and there is only the still essentially unproven Okwara behind JPP and Vernon, who played 90% of the snaps last season. I don't see how you can say that a DL with JPP, Vernon, and Snacks as starters "desperately" needs DL help. If they desperately need DL help, what does it say about the level of need on OL? In comment 13437865 AcidTest said:I don't see how you can say that a DL with JPP, Vernon, and Snacks as starters "desperately" needs DL help. If they desperately need DL help, what does it say about the level of need on OL?

RE: RE: The Milton : 4/21/2017 5:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13437865 AcidTest said:





Quote:





This team desperately needs DL help. Hankins is gone, and there is only the still essentially unproven Okwara behind JPP and Vernon, who played 90% of the snaps last season.



I don't see how you can say that a DL with JPP, Vernon, and Snacks as starters "desperately" needs DL help. If they desperately need DL help, what does it say about the level of need on OL? I would hate to see them reach for a DL out of "desperation" if an OL with a higher grade was available at the time. In comment 13437893 Milton said:I would hate to see them reach for a DL out of "desperation" if an OL with a higher grade was available at the time.

QB's are about conviction.. Sean : 4/21/2017 5:48 pm : link if Reese & McAdoo have conviction about a guy at 23 who can be the next guy, you better take him.



I wonder if Packer fans were saying 'we better not take a QB in the first round in 2005'?

If a guy like Webb falls to them in 2 I could see them taking a QB steve in ky : 4/21/2017 5:58 pm : link I would be a little surprised if they use the number one pick. But I guess if they are convinced a franchise QB is sitting there at 23 they might not want to pass on him. But a raw 3-4 your project is still a reach IMO. I hope they don't go that route.

Btw.. Milton : 4/21/2017 6:17 pm : link I think Kizer tumbles like a rock. I wouldn't be surprised if he lasts into Day 3.

RE: RE: RE: We'll take a project QB montanagiant : 4/21/2017 7:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13437335 mrvax said:





Quote:





In comment 13437331 HoustonGiant said:





Quote:





Day 3







Wouldn't you rather wait a year, see what happens with Geno, then draft a QB next year in a QB rich draft? I would wait.







Yes, wait until next year. 100% agree.

Yup, Added benefit is you will have him longer on his rookie contract as a starter vs drafting him this draft and Eli retires in 3 years In comment 13437362 Rjanyg said:Yup, Added benefit is you will have him longer on his rookie contract as a starter vs drafting him this draft and Eli retires in 3 years

I'm Jon in NYC : 4/21/2017 7:12 pm : link fully on the Mahomes bandwagon. He has rare tools. Not his fault he played in a gimmick offense. He makes plays with his arm and legs. Give him a few years to learn and grow.

RE: I could see Mahomes. chopperhatch : 4/21/2017 8:29 pm : link

Quote: The Giants would be a good place for him because he could sit and learn for a year or two.



Not saying we should, but if the FO thinks that he can be special then I could see it.



Mahomes is the only guy I am somewhat intrigued about the Giaants taking. But he reminds me so much of JT Losman. Granted, Id be interested in seeing how much Eli could rub off on him. Although acouple things. I havent heard much about Eli going out of his way to mentor people whether it be QBs or his WRs and I get the impression that Mahomes' personality and Eli's are so different that they would clash. In comment 13437329 Kevin in Annapolis said:Mahomes is the only guy I am somewhat intrigued about the Giaants taking. But he reminds me so much of JT Losman. Granted, Id be interested in seeing how much Eli could rub off on him. Although acouple things. I havent heard much about Eli going out of his way to mentor people whether it be QBs or his WRs and I get the impression that Mahomes' personality and Eli's are so different that they would clash.

I'd like to point out a few things regarding Watson BSIMatt : 4/21/2017 10:15 pm : link Just bringing them to the table because there was a Giants caller on Sirius the last week asking if Pat and Jim if they thought the Giants were looking QB and if Watson was a poor fit for the Giants.



They both said they thought the Giants were already set at QB with a great quarterback in Eli and they didn't see Giants looking for a quarterback early.



That being said the discussion turned to Watson, they both saw Watson as having no issues fitting the Giants offense. Saying he could make the necessary throws. Pat Kirwan specifically referenced the interceptions, saying that with the amount that Clemson threw the ball with him that it equated to 1 interception every 37 throws which was not a red flag by any means.



I think I would be more excited about Mahomes, just because of the upside he would present but I think some of these velocitiy numbers need to be taken in the context of a full evaluation of a prospect and not by arm chair analysts in a vacuum.



I would first put weight into what scouts thought about Watson's arm based on extensive game film evaluation. If arm strength was a red flag based on what they saw on film and the velocity numbers from the combine corroborated that concern then I would be worried. If arm strength wasn't a clear red flag based on evaluating game play then I wouldn't discount those velocity numbers but you might be able to research to come up with an idea where the disconnect may stem from.



I would liken it to the 40 times, if a player demonstrated explosive big play ability repeatedly on film and then didn't perform up to expectations in the 40 would you really toss out hours of film evidence based on results from a single day of testing? I think these concerns need to be taken within a larger context of scouting a player and not in a vacuum where fans see mph numbers and high int totals and just play a game of connect the dots



not the year of the QB xman : 4/21/2017 11:57 pm : link but teams like to reach out of desperation

Guys guys King Quis : 7:28 am : link You have to look at it like this ..... if you had the chance to draft Matthew Stafford at the 23rd pick this year with all of your current needs would you do it? I wouldn't hesitate... that's a yes and I believe that's the type of player Mahomes will be.

Watson and arm strength Archer : 8:33 am : link High velocity will not predict future success , however, velocity below 55 MPH for a QB is like playing OT with 32" arms.



Watson threw between 44 MPH and 49 MPH that is scary bad.

The Giants may believe that they can improve on his velocity by improving his mechanics. That is a big risk. If he was a third round pick he might be worth the gamble.



If Reese were to go to Watson and the Giants were not able to fix him. It could set the Giants back years.