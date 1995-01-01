Cook and Mixon will - most likely - be there..... grizz299 : 4/22/2017 9:43 am They are dropping like a parachuter whose chute won't open.

The video of Mixon's punch was scary...I'm an ex pug, I can tell when a man knows what he's doing, the right-hand cross he hit that woman with could have been lethal.

This is an unverified quote from another site:

"I've seen some places where scouts say Cook off the field stuff is way worse then Mixon's. It was reported that Cook has had 2 incidents with violence towards women, had to have some animals rescued from his property for improper care and multiple gun incidents. Great talent but tons of red flags."



I've also read repeatedly that Cook interviews badly.



So if they're there, do we want people like this in blue?

Nope ... Beer Man : 4/22/2017 9:48 am : link You don't use your 1st round pick on players with a history of character issues or substance abuse. The team needs great players who will on the field on Sundays (i.e., not on the suspension list).

Another one dropping is Rueben Foster Jim in Forest Hills : 4/22/2017 9:50 am : link Who was my favorite LB prospect but seemingly out of reach. Now seeing it written he will be there at 23 and may slide into rd 2.



The combine altercation and now the news of the diluted urine has scared people. Plus now he is the "benefactor" of having the best DL in front of him.



I'd be estatic with Foster TBH at 23. I've wanted a MLB like him for a long time.



As far as Mixon and Cook, I think the Giants stay away, especially after the Josh Brown fiasco. Can't blame them one bit.

Not to all three for me. yatqb : 4/22/2017 10:01 am : link I prefer a clean player who can be depended upon to not be suspended in the future, especially in the 1st.

I just don't see how the upside is worth the potential downside UConn4523 : 4/22/2017 10:05 am : link we have Perkins who ran well behind a bad line. The run blocking should be better. Get good, quality players who aren't pieces of shit.

I would take Foster in round 2 Milton : 4/22/2017 10:06 am : link --Mixon would be off my draft board (I don't need anything but that video to have this opinion).

--I don't know enough about Cook's collection of incidents to say anything other than I wouldn't touch him in the 1st round.

I would muhajir : 4/22/2017 10:09 am : link Love Mixon. Hes going to be a beast for some team. Compares to David Johnson. What he did was really bad, but an isolated incident. No reason to think hes going to be punching people in the future. With that said, doubt we draft him considering the Josh Brown drama the Giants just got through.

How many ways can we ask the same question? bradshaw44 : 4/22/2017 10:11 am : link The Mixon defenders will be here shortly to get the argument started.

Ms. Molitor took the hush money... Sasuke : 4/22/2017 10:12 am : link

"I am happy we were able to bring the lawsuit to an end. Joe and I were able to meet privately, without any attorneys, and talk about our experiences since that night. I am encouraged that we will both be able to move forward from here with our lives, From our private discussions I am satisfied that we are going to put this behind us and work towards helping others who may have found themselves in similar circumstances. I greatly appreciate his apology and I think the feelings he expressed were sincere. We both could have handled things differently. I believe if we had a chance to go back to that moment in time, the situation would not have ended the way it did. Going forward, Joe and I agreed we needed to move on from this situation and focus on the future. I'm now planning to attend graduate school. I still plan to speak out and support other people, whether on college campuses or elsewhere, who are faced with overcoming difficult circumstances that have attracted intense public scrutiny. I'm finished talking about what happened that night with Joe. It's time to move on from that. I wish Joe the best of luck in his future." - In a statement made by Mia Molitor



A Poster of the original article made this point: "Yes Women keep accepting hush money while fighting for women's rights. Let me know how that goes..."



I tried to explain this from a different perspective, but i'm done with that, in light of this I would say to everyone claiming they don't want this kid on the team... He is a top 15 prospect, arguably 2a/2b out of the top 3 RB's, this team needs another RB.



If he's there in the 4th since you all are so sensitive he is a no brainer pick we have missed on 90% of our fourth rounder's since 1990 (slight exaggeration) this kid would be the biggest steal, even if he's there in the 3rd round he's a huge steal.



I hope the giants draft him and whenever he scores a touchdown for this team if he's drafted I'll cheer extra hard for you guys who will grumble and kick your cans over cause the guy you hate more than Brock Turner is helping the team you claim to love so much.

RE: How many ways can we ask the same question? Sasuke : 4/22/2017 10:12 am : link

Quote: The Mixon defenders will be here shortly to get the argument started.



Im here... ready! In comment 13438285 bradshaw44 said:Im here... ready!

RE: I just don't see how the upside is worth the potential downside Sasuke : 4/22/2017 10:33 am : link you just said it in your subject. Guaranteed upside will always trump potential downside as there is no evidence to state that there will be a downside or that the downside would manifest hence why you deemed it 'potential'.



Upside is there and there is no denying it.

RE: I would Milton : 4/22/2017 10:38 am : link

Quote: Love Mixon. Hes going to be a beast for some team. Compares to David Johnson. By all accounts he is a helluva RB, but I wouldn't compare him to David Johnson. Not saying he is better or worse, just different. In comment 13438284 muhajir said:By all accounts he is a helluva RB, but I wouldn't compare him to David Johnson. Not saying he is better or worse, just different.

RE: RE: I would Milton : 4/22/2017 10:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438284 muhajir said:





Quote:





Love Mixon. Hes going to be a beast for some team. Compares to David Johnson.



By all accounts he is a helluva RB, but I wouldn't compare him to David Johnson. Not saying he is better or worse, just different. A better comparison would be Lawrence Phillips. In comment 13438303 Milton said:A better comparison would be Lawrence Phillips.

RE: RE: I would Sasuke : 4/22/2017 10:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438284 muhajir said:





Quote:





Love Mixon. Hes going to be a beast for some team. Compares to David Johnson.



By all accounts he is a helluva RB, but I wouldn't compare him to David Johnson. Not saying he is better or worse, just different.



Scouts compared him to david johnson and matt forte

http://larrybrownsports.com/football/nfl-scout-joe-mixon-best-rb-in-draft/354771



you saying you know more than the scouts? In comment 13438303 Milton said:Scouts compared him to david johnson and matt fortehttp://larrybrownsports.com/football/nfl-scout-joe-mixon-best-rb-in-draft/354771you saying you know more than the scouts?

RE: RE: I just don't see how the upside is worth the potential downside UConn4523 : 4/22/2017 10:53 am : link

Quote: you just said it in your subject. Guaranteed upside will always trump potential downside as there is no evidence to state that there will be a downside or that the downside would manifest hence why you deemed it 'potential'.



Upside is there and there is no denying it.



So his upside is guaranteed now? Riiiight. In comment 13438300 Sasuke said:So his upside is guaranteed now? Riiiight.

RE: RE: RE: I just don't see how the upside is worth the potential downside Sasuke : 4/22/2017 11:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438300 Sasuke said:





Quote:





you just said it in your subject. Guaranteed upside will always trump potential downside as there is no evidence to state that there will be a downside or that the downside would manifest hence why you deemed it 'potential'.



Upside is there and there is no denying it.







So his upside is guaranteed now? Riiiight.



Looking at the measurable, the production, draft grade... there is more of a guarantee to his upside than the possibility of his downside.



Players understand money right? His Agent if he's a good one is telling him hey... your actions kicked you out of the first round...second and third possibly. Thats this much money you lost, if you don't miss a meeting, don't get in trouble, don't be late for anything show up play up to your talent and more for 3-4 years I can get you the money you lost and then some on your next contract In comment 13438312 UConn4523 said:Looking at the measurable, the production, draft grade... there is more of a guarantee to his upside than the possibility of his downside.Players understand money right? His Agent if he's a good one is telling him hey... your actions kicked you out of the first round...second and third possibly. Thats this much money you lost, if you don't miss a meeting, don't get in trouble, don't be late for anything show up play up to your talent and more for 3-4 years I can get you the money you lost and then some on your next contract

Mixon is Nothing Like Phillips HugeS : 4/22/2017 11:02 am : link A better player comp to Lawrence Phillips would be Leonard Fournette, a large powerful sledgehammer of a runner with an upright style who demolishes tacklers at the second level. Mixon is a finesse guy who uses quickness and burst to find the crease and avoid direct contact. Also wasn't Phillips a wannabe gang banger like Hernandez? Mixon may be an entitled A*@hole with serious anger management issues but as far as I know he comes from a pretty normal background. Nevertheless I wouldn't want the Giants to entertain drafting him.

RE: RE: How many ways can we ask the same question? bradshaw44 : 4/22/2017 11:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438285 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





The Mixon defenders will be here shortly to get the argument started.







Im here... ready!



Proceed. In comment 13438288 Sasuke said:Proceed.

RE: RE: RE: I just don't see how the upside is worth the potential downside Sasuke : 4/22/2017 11:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438300 Sasuke said:





Quote:





you just said it in your subject. Guaranteed upside will always trump potential downside as there is no evidence to state that there will be a downside or that the downside would manifest hence why you deemed it 'potential'.



Upside is there and there is no denying it.







So his upside is guaranteed now? Riiiight.



Scouts and Analyst who get their information from scouts are not usually wrong about top prospects. sure there is room for error see ron dayne, but this kid is compared to david johnson, played in a tough division, can run out of the zone and man blocking schemes, can catch out of the backfield, runs good clean routes, is above avg blocking can get better at that. he is an every down back, who prior to the incident was ranked 1,2 or 3 depending on the scout grading. In comment 13438312 UConn4523 said:Scouts and Analyst who get their information from scouts are not usually wrong about top prospects. sure there is room for error see ron dayne, but this kid is compared to david johnson, played in a tough division, can run out of the zone and man blocking schemes, can catch out of the backfield, runs good clean routes, is above avg blocking can get better at that. he is an every down back, who prior to the incident was ranked 1,2 or 3 depending on the scout grading.

RE: RE: RE: How many ways can we ask the same question? Sasuke : 4/22/2017 11:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438288 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13438285 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





The Mixon defenders will be here shortly to get the argument started.







Im here... ready!







Proceed.



Thanks In comment 13438326 bradshaw44 said:Thanks

RE: RE: I just don't see how the upside is worth the potential downside therealmf : 4/22/2017 11:06 am : link

Quote: you just said it in your subject. Guaranteed upside will always trump potential downside as there is no evidence to state that there will be a downside or that the downside would manifest hence why you deemed it 'potential'.



Upside is there and there is no denying it.



Really? No evidence of a downside? Really???? In comment 13438300 Sasuke said:Really? No evidence of a downside? Really????

RE: RE: RE: I just don't see how the upside is worth the potential downside Sasuke : 4/22/2017 11:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438300 Sasuke said:





Quote:





you just said it in your subject. Guaranteed upside will always trump potential downside as there is no evidence to state that there will be a downside or that the downside would manifest hence why you deemed it 'potential'.



Upside is there and there is no denying it.







Really? No evidence of a downside? Really????



Yes.... read and comprehend it is a hypothetical, the downside is that he will hit a woman again seeing as he hit a woman in the past. there is no evidence to state that this will happen AGAIN! or that he would manifest these behaviors AGAIN!



Understand? In comment 13438330 therealmf said:Yes.... read and comprehend it is a hypothetical, the downside is that he will hit a woman again seeing as he hit a woman in the past. there is no evidence to state that this will happen AGAIN! or that he would manifest these behaviors AGAIN!Understand?

I think there is a very good chance he won't be drafted.... Beer Man : 4/22/2017 11:14 am : link We all saw the viciousness of the Ray Rice punch, and to this day no NFL team has touched him (even with Ray offering to play for free). Mixon's hit was worse.

RE: I think there is a very good chance he won't be drafted.... Sasuke : 4/22/2017 11:17 am : link

Quote: We all saw the viciousness of the Ray Rice punch, and to this day no NFL team has touched him (even with Ray offering to play for free). Mixon's hit was worse.

this is a good point In comment 13438336 Beer Man said:this is a good point

RE: Mixon is Nothing Like Phillips Milton : 4/22/2017 11:23 am : link

Quote: A better player comp to Lawrence Phillips would be Leonard Fournette, a large powerful sledgehammer of a runner with an upright style who demolishes tacklers at the second level. Mixon is a finesse guy who uses quickness and burst to find the crease and avoid direct contact. Also wasn't Phillips a wannabe gang banger like Hernandez? I'm not familiar with any of gang-banging issues with Phillips, only that he was a misogynist with anger issues that he couldn't get over. In comment 13438324 HugeS said:I'm not familiar with any of gang-banging issues with Phillips, only that he was a misogynist with anger issues that he couldn't get over.

That's the only downside? UConn4523 : 4/22/2017 11:23 am : link Not him having poor judgement anywhere else or not being able to handle ny, or not following coaching instructions?



Why do you think these teams care about character, just to look good in the public eye?

RE: RE: RE: I would Milton : 4/22/2017 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438303 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13438284 muhajir said:





Quote:





Love Mixon. Hes going to be a beast for some team. Compares to David Johnson.



By all accounts he is a helluva RB, but I wouldn't compare him to David Johnson. Not saying he is better or worse, just different.







Scouts compared him to david johnson and matt forte

http://larrybrownsports.com/football/nfl-scout-joe-mixon-best-rb-in-draft/354771



you saying you know more than the scouts? Always! (j/k) Weird though because I wouldn't compare David Johnson to Matt Forte so I don't really get comparing Mixon to both of them. How about LeSean McCoy as the Mixon comparison? Does that work for you? In comment 13438308 Sasuke said:Always! (j/k) Weird though because I wouldn't compare David Johnson to Matt Forte so I don't really get comparing Mixon to both of them. How about LeSean McCoy as the Mixon comparison? Does that work for you?

I trust PaulN : 4/22/2017 11:30 am : link The organization on this, but either player could be a great player in the NFL, just imagine what a great running back would do for this offense. But they would have to e certain to make that move on either player. I'm not, but I hope they are.

I'm taking Cook NO QUESTION!!! est1986 : 4/22/2017 11:30 am : link A man is innocent until proven guilty, its so easy to nit pick on everyone of these kids for things they do off the field.. convictions are scary, not rumors.

Can dumbasses even play football mrvax : 4/22/2017 11:31 am : link at the NFL level? With Wonderlic scores of 10 and 11 for these 2 players, I wouldn't touch them combined with their off field stuff.

The Real Question is Which Team gave Mixon the Hush money? River : 4/22/2017 11:32 am : link Big silver Star would be my guess.

Running backs are becoming a commodity PatersonPlank : 4/22/2017 11:38 am : link There is no longer any real reason to draft one high, or to draft one with character issues. Odds are they won't be any better than Perkins, who we got in the 5th, or a FA pickup like Blount or AP.

I may be in a minority, but I was not that ColHowPepper : 4/22/2017 11:54 am : link impressed with Mixon as a RB: nice player, to be sure, but at 23, with his issues. NFW. 4th round, maybe a strong consideration. Giants, as usual, have a ton of needs.

RE: I think there is a very good chance he won't be drafted.... mfsd : 4/22/2017 11:58 am : link

Quote: We all saw the viciousness of the Ray Rice punch, and to this day no NFL team has touched him (even with Ray offering to play for free). Mixon's hit was worse.



Apples and oranges - Ray Rice was already on the downside of his career, coming off a season where he had faded. RBs at that point of their playing careers have a hard time getting jobs even with a clean record. In comment 13438336 Beer Man said:Apples and oranges - Ray Rice was already on the downside of his career, coming off a season where he had faded. RBs at that point of their playing careers have a hard time getting jobs even with a clean record.

RE: RE: I think there is a very good chance he won't be drafted.... Beer Man : 4/22/2017 12:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438336 Beer Man said:





Quote:





We all saw the viciousness of the Ray Rice punch, and to this day no NFL team has touched him (even with Ray offering to play for free). Mixon's hit was worse.







Apples and oranges - Ray Rice was already on the downside of his career, coming off a season where he had faded. RBs at that point of their playing careers have a hard time getting jobs even with a clean record. We will see. In comment 13438385 mfsd said:We will see.

And I agree, teams are more leery of extreme off the field risks mfsd : 4/22/2017 12:11 pm : link Than ever - if he does get drafted, I suspect not till after round 4 - higher picks are way too valuable now to be wasted on a guy who may burn a team before long





RE: I think there is a very good chance he won't be drafted.... GmanND : 4/22/2017 12:21 pm : link

Quote: We all saw the viciousness of the Ray Rice punch, and to this day no NFL team has touched him (even with Ray offering to play for free). Mixon's hit was worse.



I think he'll go in the 3 or 4th at the latest. The teams with lots of comp picks will burn one. Don't know if the Vikings fall into that group but they have been floating out stories about taking players that won't be popular with fans, easing in to the PR uproar that's going to follow. In comment 13438336 Beer Man said:I think he'll go in the 3 or 4th at the latest. The teams with lots of comp picks will burn one. Don't know if the Vikings fall into that group but they have been floating out stories about taking players that won't be popular with fans, easing in to the PR uproar that's going to follow.

Certainly Mixon, but probably also Cook . . . . TC : 4/22/2017 12:30 pm : link would be stalked and destroyed by the NY sports media, irrespective of any future behavior. Unless you locked these guys in a monastery, the Big Apple + NY sports media = doom.



Just too much opportunity to screw up and too many people willing to help them do it.

RE: I think there is a very good chance he won't be drafted.... David in LA : 4/22/2017 12:33 pm : link

Quote: We all saw the viciousness of the Ray Rice punch, and to this day no NFL team has touched him (even with Ray offering to play for free). Mixon's hit was worse.



People seem to overlook that Rice was starting to show some decline. In comment 13438336 Beer Man said:People seem to overlook that Rice was starting to show some decline.

RE: Certainly Mixon, but probably also Cook . . . . ajr2456 : 4/22/2017 2:01 pm : link

Quote: would be stalked and destroyed by the NY sports media, irrespective of any future behavior. Unless you locked these guys in a monastery, the Big Apple + NY sports media = doom.



Just too much opportunity to screw up and too many people willing to help them do it.



I think this is overblown. Unless they do something stupid the media won't matter In comment 13438407 TC said:I think this is overblown. Unless they do something stupid the media won't matter

Cook is a beast muhajir : 4/22/2017 2:34 pm : link On the field as well..however along with the off the field concerns... hes had THREE shoulder injuries. Seems like a huge risk... but if all that checks out.. either him or Mixon would be awesome. Thing is at 23, the only way a top 10 talent is going to reach us is if there are red flags with the player. So teams can't be super critical otherwise they'll miss out on some game changers.





AND old man : 4/22/2017 3:02 pm : link will still be after #23 is picked...unless we trade out and our partner makes that pick.



I would have taken Tunsil Glover : 4/22/2017 3:26 pm : link even after seeing him do a gas mask bong on video, but Mixon is definitely off my board. I dont know all of what Cook is up to, or has been, but I'm sure the Giants know all they need to know. I would not be one bit upset if the Giants passed on both of these guys. I would absolutely shit if they took Mixon, and I would be a little worried, but I would trust their judgement if they took Cook.

This Kid Sasuke : 4/22/2017 4:01 pm : link Has great cutting ability, strong, shifty, can catch, runs good routes, patient to let blocks form, can make something out of nothing in the back field.



the one problem in his game is being too patient at times on stretch run plays and taking the first hole he sees, which can be coached



He is a very talented prospect and would cut the need for 5 RB's on this team.



If he is there at good value I hope the giants get him, and get someone to be on top of him so that he stays out of trouble, put clauses in his contract.

I don't know why fans... Sasuke : 4/22/2017 4:04 pm : link constantly believe that this new york media is more sinister than any other media outlet out there or that there is more chance to get in trouble in NY than anywhere else.



This is the common misconception that analyst spew and then it becomes reality to sheep minded individuals.



A player can get in trouble in Arizona just as much as they can in NY,NV or Cali

RE: This Kid therealmf : 4/22/2017 5:03 pm : link

Quote: Has great cutting ability, strong, shifty, can catch, runs good routes, patient to let blocks form, can make something out of nothing in the back field.



the one problem in his game is being too patient at times on stretch run plays and taking the first hole he sees, which can be coached



He is a very talented prospect and would cut the need for 5 RB's on this team.



If he is there at good value I hope the giants get him, and get someone to be on top of him so that he stays out of trouble, put clauses in his contract.



Putting clauses in his contract does not protect the Giants from wasting a pick. ASSUME he is picked at 23 or 55 and signs this clause filled contract. If he gets in trouble, for violent behavior and the Giants release him as they did Josh Brown, the Giants will have still wasted a first or second round pick and will also be on the hook for any signing bonus. If he is suspended we still lose his services for that time. What good would it do the Giants to save $500,000 or $1,000,000 if they lose the services of a top pick?



In comment 13438490 Sasuke said:Putting clauses in his contract does not protect the Giants from wasting a pick. ASSUME he is picked at 23 or 55 and signs this clause filled contract. If he gets in trouble, for violent behavior and the Giants release him as they did Josh Brown, the Giants will have still wasted a first or second round pick and will also be on the hook for any signing bonus. If he is suspended we still lose his services for that time. What good would it do the Giants to save $500,000 or $1,000,000 if they lose the services of a top pick?

RE: I don't know why fans... UConn4523 : 4/22/2017 5:12 pm : link

Quote: constantly believe that this new york media is more sinister than any other media outlet out there or that there is more chance to get in trouble in NY than anywhere else.



This is the common misconception that analyst spew and then it becomes reality to sheep minded individuals.



A player can get in trouble in Arizona just as much as they can in NY,NV or Cali



I don't think it's a guarantee but weve seen NY engulf players before and it's flat out different than living and playing in Arizona. That isn't even the reason I wouldn't draft him, but it's on the laundry list of reasons why I wouldn't. In comment 13438493 Sasuke said:I don't think it's a guarantee but weve seen NY engulf players before and it's flat out different than living and playing in Arizona. That isn't even the reason I wouldn't draft him, but it's on the laundry list of reasons why I wouldn't.

RE: I don't know why fans... therealmf : 4/22/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: constantly believe that this new york media is more sinister than any other media outlet out there or that there is more chance to get in trouble in NY than anywhere else.



This is the common misconception that analyst spew and then it becomes reality to sheep minded individuals.



A player can get in trouble in Arizona just as much as they can in NY,NV or Cali



Saying that the press gets players in trouble is not the point. But there are more media outlets in NY then most of the leagues cities, maybe more than any. That means more coverage, more times he'll have to answer the same questions on his maturity and on the video of him striking a woman. Each time the question is asked is another opportunity for him to test his self control. In comment 13438493 Sasuke said:Saying that the press gets players in trouble is not the point. But there are more media outlets in NY then most of the leagues cities, maybe more than any. That means more coverage, more times he'll have to answer the same questions on his maturity and on the video of him striking a woman. Each time the question is asked is another opportunity for him to test his self control.

RE: RE: This Kid Sasuke : 4/22/2017 5:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438490 Sasuke said:





Quote:





Has great cutting ability, strong, shifty, can catch, runs good routes, patient to let blocks form, can make something out of nothing in the back field.



the one problem in his game is being too patient at times on stretch run plays and taking the first hole he sees, which can be coached



He is a very talented prospect and would cut the need for 5 RB's on this team.



If he is there at good value I hope the giants get him, and get someone to be on top of him so that he stays out of trouble, put clauses in his contract.







Putting clauses in his contract does not protect the Giants from wasting a pick. ASSUME he is picked at 23 or 55 and signs this clause filled contract. If he gets in trouble, for violent behavior and the Giants release him as they did Josh Brown, the Giants will have still wasted a first or second round pick and will also be on the hook for any signing bonus. If he is suspended we still lose his services for that time. What good would it do the Giants to save $500,000 or $1,000,000 if they lose the services of a top pick?





Tell me the last time one of jerry's 3-4th round picks panned out? i'll wait In comment 13438514 therealmf said:Tell me the last time one of jerry's 3-4th round picks panned out? i'll wait

RE: RE: RE: This Kid therealmf : 4/22/2017 5:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438514 therealmf said:





Quote:





In comment 13438490 Sasuke said:





Quote:





Has great cutting ability, strong, shifty, can catch, runs good routes, patient to let blocks form, can make something out of nothing in the back field.



the one problem in his game is being too patient at times on stretch run plays and taking the first hole he sees, which can be coached



He is a very talented prospect and would cut the need for 5 RB's on this team.



If he is there at good value I hope the giants get him, and get someone to be on top of him so that he stays out of trouble, put clauses in his contract.







Putting clauses in his contract does not protect the Giants from wasting a pick. ASSUME he is picked at 23 or 55 and signs this clause filled contract. If he gets in trouble, for violent behavior and the Giants release him as they did Josh Brown, the Giants will have still wasted a first or second round pick and will also be on the hook for any signing bonus. If he is suspended we still lose his services for that time. What good would it do the Giants to save $500,000 or $1,000,000 if they lose the services of a top pick?









Tell me the last time one of jerry's 3-4th round picks panned out? i'll wait



So if Mixon is picked in the 3rd or 4th you expect him to be a bust? In comment 13438527 Sasuke said:So if Mixon is picked in the 3rd or 4th you expect him to be a bust?

RE: RE: This Kid Sasuke : 4/22/2017 5:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438490 Sasuke said:





Quote:





Has great cutting ability, strong, shifty, can catch, runs good routes, patient to let blocks form, can make something out of nothing in the back field.



the one problem in his game is being too patient at times on stretch run plays and taking the first hole he sees, which can be coached



He is a very talented prospect and would cut the need for 5 RB's on this team.



If he is there at good value I hope the giants get him, and get someone to be on top of him so that he stays out of trouble, put clauses in his contract.







Putting clauses in his contract does not protect the Giants from wasting a pick. ASSUME he is picked at 23 or 55 and signs this clause filled contract. If he gets in trouble, for violent behavior and the Giants release him as they did Josh Brown, the Giants will have still wasted a first or second round pick and will also be on the hook for any signing bonus. If he is suspended we still lose his services for that time. What good would it do the Giants to save $500,000 or $1,000,000 if they lose the services of a top pick?



And what if he doesn't get in trouble which is the reasons for clauses. The kid already lost a lot of money and he knows it, money is the common denominator for most of these athletes and if you threaten it they shape up 90% of the time. its a risk worth taking. In comment 13438514 therealmf said:And what if he doesn't get in trouble which is the reasons for clauses. The kid already lost a lot of money and he knows it, money is the common denominator for most of these athletes and if you threaten it they shape up 90% of the time. its a risk worth taking.

RE: RE: RE: RE: This Kid Sasuke : 4/22/2017 5:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438527 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13438514 therealmf said:





Quote:





In comment 13438490 Sasuke said:





Quote:





Has great cutting ability, strong, shifty, can catch, runs good routes, patient to let blocks form, can make something out of nothing in the back field.



the one problem in his game is being too patient at times on stretch run plays and taking the first hole he sees, which can be coached



He is a very talented prospect and would cut the need for 5 RB's on this team.



If he is there at good value I hope the giants get him, and get someone to be on top of him so that he stays out of trouble, put clauses in his contract.







Putting clauses in his contract does not protect the Giants from wasting a pick. ASSUME he is picked at 23 or 55 and signs this clause filled contract. If he gets in trouble, for violent behavior and the Giants release him as they did Josh Brown, the Giants will have still wasted a first or second round pick and will also be on the hook for any signing bonus. If he is suspended we still lose his services for that time. What good would it do the Giants to save $500,000 or $1,000,000 if they lose the services of a top pick?









Tell me the last time one of jerry's 3-4th round picks panned out? i'll wait







So if Mixon is picked in the 3rd or 4th you expect him to be a bust?



If Mixon lasts to the end of round 2 which I personally dont see happening it would be a steal thereafter In comment 13438531 therealmf said:If Mixon lasts to the end of round 2 which I personally dont see happening it would be a steal thereafter

RE: RE: I don't know why fans... Sasuke : 4/22/2017 5:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438493 Sasuke said:





Quote:





constantly believe that this new york media is more sinister than any other media outlet out there or that there is more chance to get in trouble in NY than anywhere else.



This is the common misconception that analyst spew and then it becomes reality to sheep minded individuals.



A player can get in trouble in Arizona just as much as they can in NY,NV or Cali







I don't think it's a guarantee but weve seen NY engulf players before and it's flat out different than living and playing in Arizona. That isn't even the reason I wouldn't draft him, but it's on the laundry list of reasons why I wouldn't.



If a player wants to party and get into situations that would lead to trouble he can do that anywhere. NY is not this sharks cove that people make it out to be. The media is globally sinister. In comment 13438520 UConn4523 said:If a player wants to party and get into situations that would lead to trouble he can do that anywhere. NY is not this sharks cove that people make it out to be. The media is globally sinister.

RE: RE: I don't know why fans... Sasuke : 4/22/2017 5:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438493 Sasuke said:





Quote:





constantly believe that this new york media is more sinister than any other media outlet out there or that there is more chance to get in trouble in NY than anywhere else.



This is the common misconception that analyst spew and then it becomes reality to sheep minded individuals.



A player can get in trouble in Arizona just as much as they can in NY,NV or Cali







Saying that the press gets players in trouble is not the point. But there are more media outlets in NY then most of the leagues cities, maybe more than any. That means more coverage, more times he'll have to answer the same questions on his maturity and on the video of him striking a woman. Each time the question is asked is another opportunity for him to test his self control.





And... so what? the giants have PR reps for that, they can prep him for those questions... the giants have leaders in the locker room that can deflect those questions, are you implying that the kid would be a locker room cancer cause of the incident or that this magical distraction we love to bring up as a debate stopper would affect the giants or any team?



A player is a cancer because his attitude states that, the kid will walk into any locker room and be humbled if he is truly past his transgressions. In comment 13438522 therealmf said:And... so what? the giants have PR reps for that, they can prep him for those questions... the giants have leaders in the locker room that can deflect those questions, are you implying that the kid would be a locker room cancer cause of the incident or that this magical distraction we love to bring up as a debate stopper would affect the giants or any team?A player is a cancer because his attitude states that, the kid will walk into any locker room and be humbled if he is truly past his transgressions.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This Kid therealmf : 4/22/2017 5:32 pm : link







Tell me the last time one of jerry's 3-4th round picks panned out? i'll wait







So if Mixon is picked in the 3rd or 4th you expect him to be a bust?







If Mixon lasts to the end of round 2 which I personally dont see happening it would be a steal thereafter [/quote]



You contradict yourself. First he is a 3rd or 4th, now you'll be surprised it he lasts through the 2nd. In comment 13438533 Sasuke said:Tell me the last time one of jerry's 3-4th round picks panned out? i'll waitSo if Mixon is picked in the 3rd or 4th you expect him to be a bust?If Mixon lasts to the end of round 2 which I personally dont see happening it would be a steal thereafter [/quote]You contradict yourself. First he is a 3rd or 4th, now you'll be surprised it he lasts through the 2nd.

Sasuke therealmf : 4/22/2017 5:45 pm : link Quote: no evidence to state that there will be a downside to drafting Mixon.



I won't respond to you again. It's not worth my time to argue with posts like this.

You lost me earlier when you stated that there wasto drafting Mixon.I won't respond to you again. It's not worth my time to argue with posts like this.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This Kid Sasuke : 4/22/2017 5:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438533 Sasuke said:







Tell me the last time one of jerry's 3-4th round picks panned out? i'll wait







So if Mixon is picked in the 3rd or 4th you expect him to be a bust?







If Mixon lasts to the end of round 2 which I personally dont see happening it would be a steal thereafter



You contradict yourself. First he is a 3rd or 4th, now you'll be surprised it he lasts through the 2nd. [/quote]



you have reading comprehension problems.



I said he would be a steal in 3-4th round if the fall due to the incident actually transpires.



'PERSONALLY' I don't thin he wold last to the end of the 2nd round in which if he does it would be a steal from that point there after in any round In comment 13438540 therealmf said:You contradict yourself. First he is a 3rd or 4th, now you'll be surprised it he lasts through the 2nd. [/quote]you have reading comprehension problems.I said he would be a steal in 3-4th round if the fall due to the incident actually transpires.'PERSONALLY' I don't thin he wold last to the end of the 2nd round in which if he does it would be a steal from that point there after in any round

RE: Sasuke Sasuke : 4/22/2017 6:00 pm : link

Quote: You lost me earlier when you stated that there was



Quote:





no evidence to state that there will be a downside



to drafting Mixon.



I won't respond to you again. It's not worth my time to argue with posts like this.

Okay, I accept your submission on this debate. I will leave it with this, just as easily as you all are saying he is a risk is as easy as saying he wont be a risk, you and I have no clue.



Based on the upside of what we can see and has been measured by NFL standards of evaluating the value is greater than the potential downside of what we don't know.. objective > subjective



Mixon does not have a history of domestic violence outside of this incident which is now deemed isolated. He like ray rice didn't just start waling on this girl over words it was an exchange of assaults in which both were wrong and she even stated that in her statement.



If they can get over it and move on, some of you can do so too. get over it!



In comment 13438548 therealmf said:Okay, I accept your submission on this debate. I will leave it with this, just as easily as you all are saying he is a risk is as easy as saying he wont be a risk, you and I have no clue.Based on the upside of what we can see and has been measured by NFL standards of evaluating the value is greater than the potential downside of what we don't know.. objective > subjectiveMixon does not have a history of domestic violence outside of this incident which is now deemed isolated. He like ray rice didn't just start waling on this girl over words it was an exchange of assaults in which both were wrong and she even stated that in her statement.If they can get over it and move on, some of you can do so too. get over it!

It isn't just about risk UConn4523 : 4/22/2017 6:15 pm : link believe it or not some franchises have standards. I'd like to think the Giants are one of them. We can point to how Josh Brown was handled and a few others but I don't think the Giants will willingly sign up for anguy like Mixon and the circus that will follow.



Tunsil and Collins would have been taken if integrity didn't play a factor.

RE: It isn't just about risk Sasuke : 4/22/2017 6:39 pm : link

Quote: believe it or not some franchises have standards. I'd like to think the Giants are one of them. We can point to how Josh Brown was handled and a few others but I don't think the Giants will willingly sign up for anguy like Mixon and the circus that will follow.



Tunsil and Collins would have been taken if integrity didn't play a factor.



josh brown stated that the Giants knew about his incidents well before the reports came out, they only nixed him after the scrutiny came.



The media knows about this, she's over it, she took the hush money and even made a hush statement. He's over it hasn't been in trouble since if i recall correctly and did his community service, served his suspension and volunteered with organizations to help troubled youths... yet you guys want to continually crucify him.

In comment 13438569 UConn4523 said:josh brown stated that the Giants knew about his incidents well before the reports came out, they only nixed him after the scrutiny came.The media knows about this, she's over it, she took the hush money and even made a hush statement. He's over it hasn't been in trouble since if i recall correctly and did his community service, served his suspension and volunteered with organizations to help troubled youths... yet you guys want to continually crucify him.

All you need to know therealmf : 4/22/2017 6:46 pm : link

Quote: she's over it, she took the hush money and even made a hush statement.



Therefore he's a great guy. Therefore he's a great guy.

RE: RE: idiot therealmf : 4/22/2017 6:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438566 therealmf said:





Quote:





.







you mad?



No.



But if I was, would it be an axcuse for hitting someone? In comment 13438572 Sasuke said:No.But if I was, would it be an axcuse for hitting someone?

RE: RE: It isn't just about risk UConn4523 : 4/22/2017 7:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438569 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





believe it or not some franchises have standards. I'd like to think the Giants are one of them. We can point to how Josh Brown was handled and a few others but I don't think the Giants will willingly sign up for anguy like Mixon and the circus that will follow.



Tunsil and Collins would have been taken if integrity didn't play a factor.







josh brown stated that the Giants knew about his incidents well before the reports came out, they only nixed him after the scrutiny came.



The media knows about this, she's over it, she took the hush money and even made a hush statement. He's over it hasn't been in trouble since if i recall correctly and did his community service, served his suspension and volunteered with organizations to help troubled youths... yet you guys want to continually crucify him.



I don't know what to tell you man. BBI votes won't be why we do or don't draft Mixon. I personally don't want him on this team. I see why others do, I just don't, it is what it is. In comment 13438575 Sasuke said:I don't know what to tell you man. BBI votes won't be why we do or don't draft Mixon. I personally don't want him on this team. I see why others do, I just don't, it is what it is.

RE: RE: RE: It isn't just about risk Sasuke : 4/22/2017 8:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438575 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13438569 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





believe it or not some franchises have standards. I'd like to think the Giants are one of them. We can point to how Josh Brown was handled and a few others but I don't think the Giants will willingly sign up for anguy like Mixon and the circus that will follow.



Tunsil and Collins would have been taken if integrity didn't play a factor.







josh brown stated that the Giants knew about his incidents well before the reports came out, they only nixed him after the scrutiny came.



The media knows about this, she's over it, she took the hush money and even made a hush statement. He's over it hasn't been in trouble since if i recall correctly and did his community service, served his suspension and volunteered with organizations to help troubled youths... yet you guys want to continually crucify him.







I don't know what to tell you man. BBI votes won't be why we do or don't draft Mixon. I personally don't want him on this team. I see why others do, I just don't, it is what it is.



agreed, whether he's here or not, lets just hope he'e not on a div rival team In comment 13438616 UConn4523 said:agreed, whether he's here or not, lets just hope he'e not on a div rival team

RE: RE: RE: idiot Sasuke : 4/22/2017 8:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438572 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13438566 therealmf said:





Quote:





.







you mad?







No.



But if I was, would it be an axcuse for hitting someone?



A woman of 100 pounds can launch a punch with enough force and velocity at the right area to knock you out, I saw a video online where a woman closed fist punched a guy 20+ time in the face and back of the head, I've seen online again a teenager female bullying a boy hitting, pushing kicking while these millennials are laughing/recording instead of stopping it.



Whether you like it or not in certain states ms. molitor could of been charged with battery at most assault. regardless of weight, height, gender.



i refuse to go into why she wasn't charged with anything thats a different topic, why did it take this long to settle? why now so close to the draft? what happened to standing up for woman's rights and the fight against domestic violence, what will her followers say now that she took the money and vowed to move on? is she a sell out? is she wrong?



I won't judge her decisions, just like i wont judge mixon's as I have been put in that situation where a woman threw an object at me and busted my lip and for a minute i wanted to bust hers, but I called the cops instead and got kicked out of my own apartment for the night.



People react differently when angry and emotions are flared, i am not going back into this. it over she made a statement, shes over it, hes over it, she gave him a clean statement whether it was written by her or her lawyer it doesn't matter, she too the money, her pride and moral standing had a price in the end. In comment 13438585 therealmf said:A woman of 100 pounds can launch a punch with enough force and velocity at the right area to knock you out, I saw a video online where a woman closed fist punched a guy 20+ time in the face and back of the head, I've seen online again a teenager female bullying a boy hitting, pushing kicking while these millennials are laughing/recording instead of stopping it.Whether you like it or not in certain states ms. molitor could of been charged with battery at most assault. regardless of weight, height, gender.i refuse to go into why she wasn't charged with anything thats a different topic, why did it take this long to settle? why now so close to the draft? what happened to standing up for woman's rights and the fight against domestic violence, what will her followers say now that she took the money and vowed to move on? is she a sell out? is she wrong?I won't judge her decisions, just like i wont judge mixon's as I have been put in that situation where a woman threw an object at me and busted my lip and for a minute i wanted to bust hers, but I called the cops instead and got kicked out of my own apartment for the night.People react differently when angry and emotions are flared, i am not going back into this. it over she made a statement, shes over it, hes over it, she gave him a clean statement whether it was written by her or her lawyer it doesn't matter, she too the money, her pride and moral standing had a price in the end.

RE: RE: Certainly Mixon, but probably also Cook . . . . TC : 4/22/2017 11:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13438407 TC said:





Quote:





would be stalked and destroyed by the NY sports media, irrespective of any future behavior. Unless you locked these guys in a monastery, the Big Apple + NY sports media = doom.



Just too much opportunity to screw up and too many people willing to help them do it.







I think this is overblown. Unless they do something stupid the media won't matter

If you think it's overblown, you don't know the NY Sports media. For hacks adept at manufacturing stories out of nothing, exaggerating anything and not overly concerned about getting in-depth, truthful information, these two players' rap sheets will be the gifts that keep on giving. They'll be able to plug in a few anonymous sources, write the stories in advance and go on vacation for however long they would last before getting booted.

In comment 13438438 ajr2456 said:If you think it's overblown, you don't know the NY Sports media. For hacks adept at manufacturing stories out of nothing, exaggerating anything and not overly concerned about getting in-depth, truthful information, these two players' rap sheets will be the gifts that keep on giving. They'll be able to plug in a few anonymous sources, write the stories in advance and go on vacation for however long they would last before getting booted.

RE: RE: RE: RE: idiot therealmf : 4/23/2017 12:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438585 therealmf said:





Quote:





In comment 13438572 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13438566 therealmf said:





Quote:





.







you mad?







No.



But if I was, would it be an axcuse for hitting someone?







A woman of 100 pounds can launch a punch with enough force and velocity at the right area to knock you out, I saw a video online where a woman closed fist punched a guy 20+ time in the face and back of the head, I've seen online again a teenager female bullying a boy hitting, pushing kicking while these millennials are laughing/recording instead of stopping it.

You sure have some odd viewing habits or this is quite an obsession for you. Quote:



Whether you like it or not in certain states ms. molitor could of been charged with battery at most assault. regardless of weight, height, gender.



Understood. But lets assume the police have more information regarding the incident than you or I. Quote:



i refuse to go into why she wasn't charged with anything thats a different topic, why did it take this long to settle? why now so close to the draft? what happened to standing up for woman's rights and the fight against domestic violence, what will her followers say now that she took the money and vowed to move on? is she a sell out? is she wrong?

Good. It would be pure conjecture on your part anyway. Unless you have inside information you earlier claimed not to have. Oh, this paragraph makes your next sentence a little ironic. I won't judge her decisions . Quote:



I won't judge her decisions, just like i wont judge mixon's as I have been put in that situation where a woman threw an object at me and busted my lip and for a minute i wanted to bust hers, but I called the cops instead and got kicked out of my own apartment for the night.

I really am glad you didn't feel justified to smack her around some. I wonder if that experience makes you defend Mixon. You must've been pissed getting kicked out of you apartment after she attacked you. To be treated so unfairly with no recourse. I wonder if this is why you defend Mixon so vigorously. Quote:

People react differently when angry and emotions are flared, i am not going back into this. it over she made a statement, shes over it, hes over it, she gave him a clean statement whether it was written by her or her lawyer it doesn't matter, she too the money, her pride and moral standing had a price in the end.

Yes people react differently while under stress. Some say that this is when a person's true character is revealed. What did it reveal about Mixon's? He may very well need real help to deal with his anger. He does not need enablers.



I'm done now. I only rejoined the thread because somehow you claimed victory when I left earlier. So this time I will be clear. I don't want Mixon on the Giants. I think he is a suspension waiting to happen, at minimum, and I feel sorry for the next woman that gets in his way.



In comment 13438689 Sasuke said:You sure have some odd viewing habits or this is quite an obsession for you.Understood. But lets assume the police have more information regarding the incident than you or I.Good. It would be pure conjecture on your part anyway. Unless you have inside information you earlier claimed not to have. Oh, this paragraph makes your next sentence a little ironic.I really am glad you didn't feel justified to smack her around some. I wonder if that experience makes you defend Mixon. You must've been pissed getting kicked out of you apartment after she attacked you. To be treated so unfairly with no recourse. I wonder if this is why you defend Mixon so vigorously.Yes people react differently while under stress. Some say that this is when a person's true character is revealed. What did it reveal about Mixon's? He may very well need real help to deal with his anger. He does not need enablers.I'm done now. I only rejoined the thread because somehow you claimed victory when I left earlier. So this time I will be clear. I don't want Mixon on the Giants. I think he is a suspension waiting to happen, at minimum, and I feel sorry for the next woman that gets in his way.

Take Mixon or Cook in the first round??? Vanzetti : 4/23/2017 12:25 am : link Is this a real thread?



There is a greater chance that the Giants try to convert Eli to LT and make Flowers a WR, than the Giants drafting Cook or Mixon at 23. Especially Mixon.

RE: RE: RE: Certainly Mixon, but probably also Cook . . . . Sasuke : 4/23/2017 3:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438438 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13438407 TC said:





Quote:





would be stalked and destroyed by the NY sports media, irrespective of any future behavior. Unless you locked these guys in a monastery, the Big Apple + NY sports media = doom.



Just too much opportunity to screw up and too many people willing to help them do it.







I think this is overblown. Unless they do something stupid the media won't matter





If you think it's overblown, you don't know the NY Sports media. For hacks adept at manufacturing stories out of nothing, exaggerating anything and not overly concerned about getting in-depth, truthful information, these two players' rap sheets will be the gifts that keep on giving. They'll be able to plug in a few anonymous sources, write the stories in advance and go on vacation for however long they would last before getting booted.



So you are saying you dont trust the Giants PR team? or that the coach,owners, or GM can't get this under wrap?



you are right I don't know NY media, im not anyone of importance to know the NY media, here is how fandom works if he comes here the media will say what they want the minute he goes out there and scores a TD it disappears thats how fickle fans are; morally higher than thou until the player does good by them and they all fall in line. In comment 13438867 TC said:So you are saying you dont trust the Giants PR team? or that the coach,owners, or GM can't get this under wrap?you are right I don't know NY media, im not anyone of importance to know the NY media, here is how fandom works if he comes here the media will say what they want the minute he goes out there and scores a TD it disappears thats how fickle fans are; morally higher than thou until the player does good by them and they all fall in line.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: idiot Sasuke : 4/23/2017 3:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13438689 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13438585 therealmf said:





Quote:





In comment 13438572 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13438566 therealmf said:





Quote:





.







you mad?







No.



But if I was, would it be an axcuse for hitting someone?







A woman of 100 pounds can launch a punch with enough force and velocity at the right area to knock you out, I saw a video online where a woman closed fist punched a guy 20+ time in the face and back of the head, I've seen online again a teenager female bullying a boy hitting, pushing kicking while these millennials are laughing/recording instead of stopping it.





You sure have some odd viewing habits or this is quite an obsession for you.



Quote:









Whether you like it or not in certain states ms. molitor could of been charged with battery at most assault. regardless of weight, height, gender.







Understood. But lets assume the police have more information regarding the incident than you or I.



Quote:









i refuse to go into why she wasn't charged with anything thats a different topic, why did it take this long to settle? why now so close to the draft? what happened to standing up for woman's rights and the fight against domestic violence, what will her followers say now that she took the money and vowed to move on? is she a sell out? is she wrong?





Good. It would be pure conjecture on your part anyway. Unless you have inside information you earlier claimed not to have. Oh, this paragraph makes your next sentence a little ironic. I won't judge her decisions .



Quote:









I won't judge her decisions, just like i wont judge mixon's as I have been put in that situation where a woman threw an object at me and busted my lip and for a minute i wanted to bust hers, but I called the cops instead and got kicked out of my own apartment for the night.





I really am glad you didn't feel justified to smack her around some. I wonder if that experience makes you defend Mixon. You must've been pissed getting kicked out of you apartment after she attacked you. To be treated so unfairly with no recourse. I wonder if this is why you defend Mixon so vigorously.



Quote:







People react differently when angry and emotions are flared, i am not going back into this. it over she made a statement, shes over it, hes over it, she gave him a clean statement whether it was written by her or her lawyer it doesn't matter, she too the money, her pride and moral standing had a price in the end.





Yes people react differently while under stress. Some say that this is when a person's true character is revealed. What did it reveal about Mixon's? He may very well need real help to deal with his anger. He does not need enablers.



I'm done now. I only rejoined the thread because somehow you claimed victory when I left earlier. So this time I will be clear. I don't want Mixon on the Giants. I think he is a suspension waiting to happen, at minimum, and I feel sorry for the next woman that gets in his way.





I defend whats right, women cannot go around just hitting men and think its okay, they cannot just go around thinking they are immediately the victim because they are women.



you as a man claiming that they are always the victim is inadvertently misogynistic.



I talked about this rave of women hitting men on video on the internet, this is creating a culture than makes it okay for women to hit men, but bad when those men retaliate.





should he have used the full force of that slap No! but i did see him try to walk away, I did see him pull back his initial intention to hit after being struck first, and i can also understand that in the heat of the moment with angers flared its not a shoeing of true character its a showing of being angry at the moment.



just cause you do something out of emotions whether it be love, anger etc... is not your true character as these emotions forces human beings to do uncharacteristic things; thats like saying a man who kills another man after finding out that man had sex with his wife, was a murder all along and just needed the medium to do it. thats asinine. In comment 13438893 therealmf said:I defend whats right, women cannot go around just hitting men and think its okay, they cannot just go around thinking they are immediately the victim because they are women.you as a man claiming that they are always the victim is inadvertently misogynistic.I talked about this rave of women hitting men on video on the internet, this is creating a culture than makes it okay for women to hit men, but bad when those men retaliate.should he have used the full force of that slap No! but i did see him try to walk away, I did see him pull back his initial intention to hit after being struck first, and i can also understand that in the heat of the moment with angers flared its not a shoeing of true character its a showing of being angry at the moment.just cause you do something out of emotions whether it be love, anger etc... is not your true character as these emotions forces human beings to do uncharacteristic things; thats like saying a man who kills another man after finding out that man had sex with his wife, was a murder all along and just needed the medium to do it. thats asinine.