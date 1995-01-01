Cook and Mixon will - most likely - be there.....

|
|The Mixon defenders will be here shortly to get the argument started.
|Love Mixon. Hes going to be a beast for some team. Compares to David Johnson.
| In comment 13438284 muhajir said:
By all accounts he is a helluva RB, but I wouldn't compare him to David Johnson. Not saying he is better or worse, just different.
| In comment 13438284 muhajir said:
| you just said it in your subject. Guaranteed upside will always trump potential downside as there is no evidence to state that there will be a downside or that the downside would manifest hence why you deemed it 'potential'.
Upside is there and there is no denying it.
| In comment 13438300 Sasuke said:
So his upside is guaranteed now? Riiiight.
| In comment 13438285 bradshaw44 said:
The Mixon defenders will be here shortly to get the argument started.
Im here... ready!
| In comment 13438300 Sasuke said:
So his upside is guaranteed now? Riiiight.
| In comment 13438288 Sasuke said:
In comment 13438285 bradshaw44 said:
The Mixon defenders will be here shortly to get the argument started.
Im here... ready!
Proceed.
| In comment 13438300 Sasuke said:
Really? No evidence of a downside? Really????
|We all saw the viciousness of the Ray Rice punch, and to this day no NFL team has touched him (even with Ray offering to play for free). Mixon's hit was worse.
|A better player comp to Lawrence Phillips would be Leonard Fournette, a large powerful sledgehammer of a runner with an upright style who demolishes tacklers at the second level. Mixon is a finesse guy who uses quickness and burst to find the crease and avoid direct contact. Also wasn't Phillips a wannabe gang banger like Hernandez?
| In comment 13438303 Milton said:
In comment 13438284 muhajir said:
By all accounts he is a helluva RB, but I wouldn't compare him to David Johnson. Not saying he is better or worse, just different.
Scouts compared him to david johnson and matt forte
http://larrybrownsports.com/football/nfl-scout-joe-mixon-best-rb-in-draft/354771
you saying you know more than the scouts?
|Quote:
| In comment 13438336 Beer Man said:
Apples and oranges - Ray Rice was already on the downside of his career, coming off a season where he had faded. RBs at that point of their playing careers have a hard time getting jobs even with a clean record.
| would be stalked and destroyed by the NY sports media, irrespective of any future behavior. Unless you locked these guys in a monastery, the Big Apple + NY sports media = doom.
Just too much opportunity to screw up and too many people willing to help them do it.
| Has great cutting ability, strong, shifty, can catch, runs good routes, patient to let blocks form, can make something out of nothing in the back field.
the one problem in his game is being too patient at times on stretch run plays and taking the first hole he sees, which can be coached
He is a very talented prospect and would cut the need for 5 RB's on this team.
If he is there at good value I hope the giants get him, and get someone to be on top of him so that he stays out of trouble, put clauses in his contract.
| constantly believe that this new york media is more sinister than any other media outlet out there or that there is more chance to get in trouble in NY than anywhere else.
This is the common misconception that analyst spew and then it becomes reality to sheep minded individuals.
A player can get in trouble in Arizona just as much as they can in NY,NV or Cali
| In comment 13438490 Sasuke said:
Putting clauses in his contract does not protect the Giants from wasting a pick. ASSUME he is picked at 23 or 55 and signs this clause filled contract. If he gets in trouble, for violent behavior and the Giants release him as they did Josh Brown, the Giants will have still wasted a first or second round pick and will also be on the hook for any signing bonus. If he is suspended we still lose his services for that time. What good would it do the Giants to save $500,000 or $1,000,000 if they lose the services of a top pick?
| In comment 13438514 therealmf said:
In comment 13438490 Sasuke said:
Tell me the last time one of jerry's 3-4th round picks panned out? i'll wait
| In comment 13438490 Sasuke said:
Putting clauses in his contract does not protect the Giants from wasting a pick. ASSUME he is picked at 23 or 55 and signs this clause filled contract. If he gets in trouble, for violent behavior and the Giants release him as they did Josh Brown, the Giants will have still wasted a first or second round pick and will also be on the hook for any signing bonus. If he is suspended we still lose his services for that time. What good would it do the Giants to save $500,000 or $1,000,000 if they lose the services of a top pick?
| In comment 13438527 Sasuke said:
In comment 13438514 therealmf said:
In comment 13438490 Sasuke said:
Tell me the last time one of jerry's 3-4th round picks panned out? i'll wait
So if Mixon is picked in the 3rd or 4th you expect him to be a bust?
| In comment 13438493 Sasuke said:
I don't think it's a guarantee but weve seen NY engulf players before and it's flat out different than living and playing in Arizona. That isn't even the reason I wouldn't draft him, but it's on the laundry list of reasons why I wouldn't.
| In comment 13438493 Sasuke said:
Saying that the press gets players in trouble is not the point. But there are more media outlets in NY then most of the leagues cities, maybe more than any. That means more coverage, more times he'll have to answer the same questions on his maturity and on the video of him striking a woman. Each time the question is asked is another opportunity for him to test his self control.
|no evidence to state that there will be a downside
| In comment 13438533 Sasuke said:
Tell me the last time one of jerry's 3-4th round picks panned out? i'll wait
So if Mixon is picked in the 3rd or 4th you expect him to be a bust?
If Mixon lasts to the end of round 2 which I personally dont see happening it would be a steal thereafter
| You lost me earlier when you stated that there was
no evidence to state that there will be a downside
to drafting Mixon.
I won't respond to you again. It's not worth my time to argue with posts like this.
| believe it or not some franchises have standards. I'd like to think the Giants are one of them. We can point to how Josh Brown was handled and a few others but I don't think the Giants will willingly sign up for anguy like Mixon and the circus that will follow.
Tunsil and Collins would have been taken if integrity didn't play a factor.
|she's over it, she took the hush money and even made a hush statement.
| In comment 13438566 therealmf said:
Quote:
you mad?
| In comment 13438569 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
believe it or not some franchises have standards. I'd like to think the Giants are one of them. We can point to how Josh Brown was handled and a few others but I don't think the Giants will willingly sign up for anguy like Mixon and the circus that will follow.
Tunsil and Collins would have been taken if integrity didn't play a factor.
josh brown stated that the Giants knew about his incidents well before the reports came out, they only nixed him after the scrutiny came.
The media knows about this, she's over it, she took the hush money and even made a hush statement. He's over it hasn't been in trouble since if i recall correctly and did his community service, served his suspension and volunteered with organizations to help troubled youths... yet you guys want to continually crucify him.
| In comment 13438575 Sasuke said:
In comment 13438569 UConn4523 said:
I don't know what to tell you man. BBI votes won't be why we do or don't draft Mixon. I personally don't want him on this team. I see why others do, I just don't, it is what it is.
| In comment 13438572 Sasuke said:
In comment 13438566 therealmf said:
you mad?
No.
But if I was, would it be an axcuse for hitting someone?
| In comment 13438407 TC said:
would be stalked and destroyed by the NY sports media, irrespective of any future behavior. Unless you locked these guys in a monastery, the Big Apple + NY sports media = doom.
Just too much opportunity to screw up and too many people willing to help them do it.
I think this is overblown. Unless they do something stupid the media won't matter
| In comment 13438585 therealmf said:
In comment 13438572 Sasuke said:
In comment 13438566 therealmf said:
you mad?
No.
But if I was, would it be an axcuse for hitting someone?
A woman of 100 pounds can launch a punch with enough force and velocity at the right area to knock you out, I saw a video online where a woman closed fist punched a guy 20+ time in the face and back of the head, I've seen online again a teenager female bullying a boy hitting, pushing kicking while these millennials are laughing/recording instead of stopping it.
|
Whether you like it or not in certain states ms. molitor could of been charged with battery at most assault. regardless of weight, height, gender.
|
i refuse to go into why she wasn't charged with anything thats a different topic, why did it take this long to settle? why now so close to the draft? what happened to standing up for woman's rights and the fight against domestic violence, what will her followers say now that she took the money and vowed to move on? is she a sell out? is she wrong?
|
I won't judge her decisions, just like i wont judge mixon's as I have been put in that situation where a woman threw an object at me and busted my lip and for a minute i wanted to bust hers, but I called the cops instead and got kicked out of my own apartment for the night.
|
People react differently when angry and emotions are flared, i am not going back into this. it over she made a statement, shes over it, hes over it, she gave him a clean statement whether it was written by her or her lawyer it doesn't matter, she too the money, her pride and moral standing had a price in the end.
| In comment 13438438 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13438407 TC said:
would be stalked and destroyed by the NY sports media, irrespective of any future behavior. Unless you locked these guys in a monastery, the Big Apple + NY sports media = doom.
Just too much opportunity to screw up and too many people willing to help them do it.
I think this is overblown. Unless they do something stupid the media won't matter
If you think it's overblown, you don't know the NY Sports media. For hacks adept at manufacturing stories out of nothing, exaggerating anything and not overly concerned about getting in-depth, truthful information, these two players' rap sheets will be the gifts that keep on giving. They'll be able to plug in a few anonymous sources, write the stories in advance and go on vacation for however long they would last before getting booted.
| In comment 13438689 Sasuke said:
In comment 13438585 therealmf said:
In comment 13438572 Sasuke said:
In comment 13438566 therealmf said:
you mad?
No.
But if I was, would it be an axcuse for hitting someone?
A woman of 100 pounds can launch a punch with enough force and velocity at the right area to knock you out, I saw a video online where a woman closed fist punched a guy 20+ time in the face and back of the head, I've seen online again a teenager female bullying a boy hitting, pushing kicking while these millennials are laughing/recording instead of stopping it.
You sure have some odd viewing habits or this is quite an obsession for you.
Whether you like it or not in certain states ms. molitor could of been charged with battery at most assault. regardless of weight, height, gender.
Understood. But lets assume the police have more information regarding the incident than you or I.
i refuse to go into why she wasn't charged with anything thats a different topic, why did it take this long to settle? why now so close to the draft? what happened to standing up for woman's rights and the fight against domestic violence, what will her followers say now that she took the money and vowed to move on? is she a sell out? is she wrong?
Good. It would be pure conjecture on your part anyway. Unless you have inside information you earlier claimed not to have. Oh, this paragraph makes your next sentence a little ironic. I won't judge her decisions .
I won't judge her decisions, just like i wont judge mixon's as I have been put in that situation where a woman threw an object at me and busted my lip and for a minute i wanted to bust hers, but I called the cops instead and got kicked out of my own apartment for the night.
I really am glad you didn't feel justified to smack her around some. I wonder if that experience makes you defend Mixon. You must've been pissed getting kicked out of you apartment after she attacked you. To be treated so unfairly with no recourse. I wonder if this is why you defend Mixon so vigorously.
People react differently when angry and emotions are flared, i am not going back into this. it over she made a statement, shes over it, hes over it, she gave him a clean statement whether it was written by her or her lawyer it doesn't matter, she too the money, her pride and moral standing had a price in the end.
Yes people react differently while under stress. Some say that this is when a person's true character is revealed. What did it reveal about Mixon's? He may very well need real help to deal with his anger. He does not need enablers.
I'm done now. I only rejoined the thread because somehow you claimed victory when I left earlier. So this time I will be clear. I don't want Mixon on the Giants. I think he is a suspension waiting to happen, at minimum, and I feel sorry for the next woman that gets in his way.