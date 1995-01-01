Rock: Ereck Flowers’ replacement is not in this draft gidiefor : Mod : 4/23/2017 5:58 pm : 4/23/2017 5:58 pm Quote: When the Giants drafted Ereck Flowers in the first round two years ago, they projected him as their left tackle of the future. They figured that by around now he might be getting used to the speed of the NFL game, getting comfortable with being a pro, and be ready to make the jump to the most important position on the offensive line.



Flowers’ trajectory didn’t work out like that. Thanks to a series of injuries (Will Beatty’s pectoral tear two springs ago) and position changes (Justin Pugh from tackle to guard), Flowers wound up being a starting left tackle as a rookie. It was a job he was not ready for and the first two seasons have been a bit rocky for him. No one with the Giants will dispute that.



What they will remind you of, though, is that only now was Flowers supposed to be playing that spot. In fact, had he not come out of school early, he might have even been one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class.



- more - - more -

Absolutely agree Earl the goat : 4/23/2017 6:00 pm : link They are not drafting Ramcyzk or Bolles

If Lamp is on the board then maybe

I think and hope they go TE Njoku or Howard

Maybe not superspynyg : 4/23/2017 6:01 pm : link But our starting RT might!

They'll AcidTest : 4/23/2017 6:02 pm : link probably draft a developmental LT prospect on day three.

The number of people chopperhatch : 4/23/2017 6:11 pm : link That have abandoned hope in this kid is fairly astonishing. LT is a very, very heady position. The guy is 22. LTs take longer than 2 years sometimes. Not everybody is Joe Thomas or Orlando Pace.

Should have snagged Laremy Tunsil AnyoneButPhilly : 4/23/2017 6:13 pm : link Over Eli Apple last year

Year three B in ALB : 4/23/2017 6:21 pm : link Is do or die for Flowers. Or any high draft pick for that matter. I don't understand how people still don't get this.

He is in XBRONX : 4/23/2017 6:22 pm : link next years draft. His name is Michael McGlinchey

Nice to see Carson53 : 4/23/2017 6:32 pm : link that Kid Rock, er Tom Rock is helping with the propaganda

machine, geez. That last paragraph, sounds like Rock

is on the payroll. Hey Tom, is that all you got?

Pugh was moving to guard regardless as well.



#Lame

This current Oline is the Achilles heal prdave73 : 4/23/2017 6:42 pm : link Of the offense. Another wasted year is not good for Eli and this team..

How reassuring that Rock knows everybody in this draft is Jimmy Googs : 4/23/2017 6:50 pm : link worse than Flowers.



If correct, that is pretty scary actually...

RE: How reassuring that Rock knows everybody in this draft is UConn4523 : 4/23/2017 6:55 pm : link

Quote: worse than Flowers.



If correct, that is pretty scary actually...



I don't think that's what he's saying. He's saying that playing LT is hard and a guy at 23 likely won't be ready to be our LT and therefore not better right now. In comment 13439418 Jimmy Googs said:I don't think that's what he's saying. He's saying that playing LT is hard and a guy at 23 likely won't be ready to be our LT and therefore not better right now.

Cam Robinson WillVAB : 4/23/2017 6:57 pm : link I think he'll be the pick if he's there at 23 regardless of the press coming out now.



He has the size, athleticism, and pedigree Reese covets. A little spotty in in pass pro but he's the best run blocker in the draft -- which fits the theme of some of the moves this off-season (improving the running game).

It's discouraging that, even if the Giants find a replacement LT now Ivan15 : 4/23/2017 7:12 pm : link They will probably allow a training camp competition to occur, leaving not enough time for Flowers to prepare to start the season at RT or RG.

RE: This current Oline is the Achilles heal chopperhatch : 4/23/2017 7:16 pm : link

Quote: Of the offense. Another wasted year is not good for Eli and this team..



I disagree. It was that we were one dimensional on O for much of the year. If we couldnt get the ball to our wideouts, the drive died. Period. Given that our best offensive player was neutralized by a cover 2 that coukd be run without worrying about a threat that would neutralize that strategy: a middle passing game. We also finally have a RB that can run the ball effectively that needs a partner to share the duties. OL, while a priority, is not an achilles heel. There is much more wrong with the offense than just the line. Most notably, our predictability on O as a result of our personnel at skill positiins, which is getting better. In comment 13439412 prdave73 said:I disagree. It was that we were one dimensional on O for much of the year. If we couldnt get the ball to our wideouts, the drive died. Period. Given that our best offensive player was neutralized by a cover 2 that coukd be run without worrying about a threat that would neutralize that strategy: a middle passing game. We also finally have a RB that can run the ball effectively that needs a partner to share the duties. OL, while a priority, is not an achilles heel. There is much more wrong with the offense than just the line. Most notably, our predictability on O as a result of our personnel at skill positiins, which is getting better.

Who's Rock? Glover : 4/23/2017 7:17 pm : link T Rock? Tim Ryan?

Taking a tackle at #9 is a whole lot different than taking a T at 23. There may not be a stud LT in this years draft, but there is a chance that one of them could play better than Flowers. If they can get another Justin Pugh at 23 I think thats a good pick.

Stop with the Flowers bs! I have all the faith in the world SterlingArcher : 4/23/2017 7:17 pm : link he will be a great LT.

RE: RE: How reassuring that Rock knows everybody in this draft is Jimmy Googs : 4/23/2017 7:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13439418 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





worse than Flowers.



If correct, that is pretty scary actually...







I don't think that's what he's saying. He's saying that playing LT is hard and a guy at 23 likely won't be ready to be our LT and therefore not better right now.



And i said if he's not better than EF, that's scary... In comment 13439420 UConn4523 said:And i said if he's not better than EF, that's scary...

Boy, the Big Blue braintrust... Milton : 4/23/2017 8:02 pm : link ...has been sure to get the word out to each and every beat reporter that they will absolutely, positively not be selecting an OT on Day 1.



What do you think that means?

Here's a sad thing to read... Milton : 4/23/2017 8:07 pm : link Quote: In fact, had he not come out of school early, he might have even been one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. So a guy who was one of the top prospects two year's ago might have been one of the top prospects this year had he stayed in school and improved upon his craft. So a guy who was one of the top prospects two year's ago might have been one of the top prospects this year had he stayed in school and improved upon his craft.

RE: Boy, the Big Blue braintrust... What do I think? GMen23 : 4/23/2017 8:13 pm : link

Quote: ...has been sure to get the word out to each and every beat reporter that they will absolutely, positively not be selecting an OT on Day 1.



What do you think that means?



We might not be getting Flowers replacement, but if not 23, we need to add some talent early to this unit. It's not like Left OT is the only position on this unit that good use more talent. In comment 13439483 Milton said:We might not be getting Flowers replacement, but if not 23, we need to add some talent early to this unit. It's not like Left OT is the only position on this unit that good use more talent.

RE: Should have snagged Laremy Tunsil LauderdaleMatty : 4/23/2017 9:04 pm : link

Quote: Over Eli Apple last year



Maybe. If Flowers gets it and DRC continues to only be able they log half of the the defensive snaps I think you will be happy the way it worked out. Heck didn't Tunsil play G last year?



I keep saying this and people just want to destroy the kid but Tyron Smith struggled his first few years. He was also a very young draftee. Pretty good now. Let's see after this year. In comment 13439397 AnyoneButPhilly said:Maybe. If Flowers gets it and DRC continues to only be able they log half of the the defensive snaps I think you will be happy the way it worked out. Heck didn't Tunsil play G last year?I keep saying this and people just want to destroy the kid but Tyron Smith struggled his first few years. He was also a very young draftee. Pretty good now. Let's see after this year.

RE: RE: Should have snagged Laremy Tunsil BleedBlue : 4/23/2017 9:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13439397 AnyoneButPhilly said:





Quote:





Over Eli Apple last year







Maybe. If Flowers gets it and DRC continues to only be able they log half of the the defensive snaps I think you will be happy the way it worked out. Heck didn't Tunsil play G last year?



I keep saying this and people just want to destroy the kid but Tyron Smith struggled his first few years. He was also a very young draftee. Pretty good now. Let's see after this year.



tunsil did play OG last season yes. as for EF, i am also on the give it time train. Id like antonio garcia in round 2 or 3 as i think he has the tools and could be the guy at LT if not this year, then next, but i agree that we need to see flowers this year....he is still very very young In comment 13439548 LauderdaleMatty said:tunsil did play OG last season yes. as for EF, i am also on the give it time train. Id like antonio garcia in round 2 or 3 as i think he has the tools and could be the guy at LT if not this year, then next, but i agree that we need to see flowers this year....he is still very very young

RE: The number of people LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/23/2017 10:09 pm : link

Quote: That have abandoned hope in this kid is fairly astonishing. LT is a very, very heady position. The guy is 22. LTs take longer than 2 years sometimes. Not everybody is Joe Thomas or Orlando Pace.



This +1 In comment 13439396 chopperhatch said:This +1

RE: Boy, the Big Blue braintrust... Gatorade Dunk : 4/23/2017 10:42 pm : link

Quote: ...has been sure to get the word out to each and every beat reporter that they will absolutely, positively not be selecting an OT on Day 1.



What do you think that means?

Based on recent history, I'd say it means that they will absolutely, positively not be selecting an OT on Day 1.



They don't exactly have a strong track record of smokescreens, no matter how much fans want to believe otherwise. And the late leaks typically turn out to be at least close to accurate.



Think about it, there's absolutely no benefit to coming out with these statements even as a smokescreen. Every team in the league knows what the other teams' areas of need/focus are. Declaring a lack of interest is no more helpful than declaring a confirmation of interest. Both only serve to draw attention to the connection between the team and that position. If they really wanted to be crafty, they'd just STFU altogether.



Occham's Razor suggests you should take these statements at face value. In comment 13439483 Milton said:Based on recent history, I'd say it means that they will absolutely, positively not be selecting an OT on Day 1.They don't exactly have a strong track record of smokescreens, no matter how much fans want to believe otherwise. And the late leaks typically turn out to be at least close to accurate.Think about it, there's absolutely no benefit to coming out with these statements even as a smokescreen. Every team in the league knows what the other teams' areas of need/focus are. Declaring a lack of interest is no more helpful than declaring a confirmation of interest. Both only serve to draw attention to the connection between the team and that position. If they really wanted to be crafty, they'd just STFU altogether.Occham's Razor suggests you should take these statements at face value.

RE: The number of people Milton : 4/23/2017 11:56 pm : link

Quote: That have abandoned hope in this kid is fairly astonishing. LT is a very, very heady position. The guy is 22. LTs take longer than 2 years sometimes. Not everybody is Joe Thomas or Orlando Pace. It isn't about abandoning hope that Flowers will improve, it's about not depending on it. Maybe he'll improve, maybe he won't. There needs to be a plan B and ideally it isn't moving Pugh over from the left guard position. Even John Mara qualified his statement by saying "We haven't given up on Flowers yet ." I don't think "yet" extends all the way to 2018. In comment 13439396 chopperhatch said:It isn't about abandoning hope that Flowers will improve, it's about not depending on it. Maybe he'll improve, maybe he won't. There needs to be a plan B and ideally it isn't moving Pugh over from the left guard position. Even John Mara qualified his statement by saying "We haven't given up on Flowers." I don't think "yet" extends all the way to 2018.

RE: The number of people Peppers : 12:01 am : link

Quote: That have abandoned hope in this kid is fairly astonishing. LT is a very, very heady position. The guy is 22. LTs take longer than 2 years sometimes. Not everybody is Joe Thomas or Orlando Pace.



This. In comment 13439396 chopperhatch said:This.

RE: RE: Boy, the Big Blue braintrust... Milton : 12:04 am : link

Quote:

Occham's Razor suggests you should take these statements at face value. Confirmation Bias suggests you should take it as fact if it confirms what you already believe and dismiss it as bullshit if it doesn't. In comment 13439641 Gatorade Dunk said:Confirmation Bias suggests you should take it as fact if it confirms what you already believe and dismiss it as bullshit if it doesn't.

Don't know how anyone can say that with a guarantee micky : 12:22 am : link like everyone is doing. How does anyone know for a fact one of theses OL or LT's may or may not be "the one"...very stupid assumptions.

Just say it... M.S. : 4:09 am : link

...Ereck Flowers was a bad pick at #9.





RE: Boy, the Big Blue braintrust... ajr2456 : 6:54 am : link

Quote: ...has been sure to get the word out to each and every beat reporter that they will absolutely, positively not be selecting an OT on Day 1.



What do you think that means?



To be far a good portion of the media has been saying how bad this tackle class is In comment 13439483 Milton said:To be far a good portion of the media has been saying how bad this tackle class is

Milton - my point exactly on Flowers Jimmy Googs : 8:02 am : link We are now passed free agency and there has been no Plan B pursued as of yet. If Giants bypass a LT-type in the draft, that only leaves a trade with one of the other 31 teams otherwise EF is the "defacto LT" for 2017.



Lets see what happens, but by not even bringing in some level of serious competition (which I don't think takes much based on Flowers's performance last season), the Giants are backing themselves into a corner on this one.



And for all those that hope Flowers improves, so do I. That is just not a plan as I can do that anytime...

he always seemed like a better RT prospect than LT Csonka : 10:25 am : link I get he's young, but I'm amazed when people DO show so much faith that he'll be a good LT. Just because he was drafted high? He hasn't shown that he'll be a good LT at all. I wish we moved him to the right side a year ago.

The time to draft Flowers' replacement was last year. Klaatu : 10:38 am : link The Giants could have drafted Taylor Decker in round one, but instead they chose Eli Apple. Well, what's done is done.



Unless Milton is right about Robinson - that the Giants love him, they'll be able to draft him, and he's a day one starter at LT - you just have to hope that like Eric Fisher, Flowers will show a marked improvement in year three, and that Fluker or Hart can at least be serviceable at RT.

I still say Beezer : 10:42 am : link that Flowers is going to be a solid LT for this team. He's 23 fucking years old.





Year three is usually the best time to gauge what you have Brown Recluse : 10:43 am : link in a young football player. It is up to Flowers.



While I'm not ready to throw in the towel, I completely understand the impatience among fans - considering:



1. How bad he has been

2. The unlikelihood that a left tackle makes a huge jump forward like this

Maybe Flowers was a reach where he was drafted. Beezer : 10:45 am : link But I see no realistic scenario where anyone actually employed by the NY Football Giants thinks anywhere near to what some people here think about Flowers and his future with the ball club. I think folks here will bitch about the guy until he is better and then they'll shut the fuck up for a year, then hope no one remembers their horse shit when they try to say they were all in on Flowers from the start. Dumb asses.

RE: Year three is usually the best time to gauge what you have Beezer : 10:47 am : link

Quote: in a young football player. It is up to Flowers.



While I'm not ready to throw in the towel, I completely understand the impatience among fans - considering:



1. How bad he has been

2. The unlikelihood that a left tackle makes a huge jump forward like this



How bad HAS he been, really? There have been some write-ups here from knowledgeable fans that have told us he's not been nearly as weak as folks think. I just can't recall who's posted things along those lines. But I've read actual analytical info here to the contrary of what a lot of folks do here, which is blindly bitch. In comment 13439957 Brown Recluse said:How bad HAS he been, really? There have been some write-ups here from knowledgeable fans that have told us he's not been nearly as weak as folks think. I just can't recall who's posted things along those lines. But I've read actual analytical info here to the contrary of what a lot of folks do here, which is blindly bitch.

Disagree mrvax : 10:48 am : link Flowers "replacement" could be Robinson. However, there is no clear "upgrade" available.



FWIW, I think EF will get better. He's working hard.



BTW: mrvax : 10:54 am : link Flowers finished up the season at Redskins and Green Bay with 2 solid games in a row.



Beezer Klaatu : 10:56 am : link B in ALB is my go-to guy when it comes to O-Line play, and if I'm not mistaken he hasn't given up on Flowers yet. In fact, I think he's said that the kid is due for a breakout year.

RE: Beezer Milton : 11:05 am : link

Quote: B in ALB is my go-to guy when it comes to O-Line play, and if I'm not mistaken he hasn't given up on Flowers yet. In fact, I think he's said that the kid is due for a breakout year. On the other hand, Dave Te thinks Flowers absolutely sucks at left tackle and should not be there (I would give you exact quote from Dave Te but with pages and pages of material from him, it will be hard to find). In comment 13439982 Klaatu said:On the other hand, Dave Te thinks Flowers absolutely sucks at left tackle and should not be there (I would give you exact quote from Dave Te but with pages and pages of material from him, it will be hard to find).

RE: RE: Beezer Klaatu : 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13439982 Klaatu said:





Quote:





B in ALB is my go-to guy when it comes to O-Line play, and if I'm not mistaken he hasn't given up on Flowers yet. In fact, I think he's said that the kid is due for a breakout year.



On the other hand, Dave Te thinks Flowers absolutely sucks at left tackle and should not be there (I would give you exact quote from Dave Te but with pages and pages of material from him, it will be hard to find).



And your point is what, exactly, besides saying for the umpteenth time that we have to draft Cam Robinson? In comment 13439991 Milton said:And your point is what, exactly, besides saying for the umpteenth time that we have to draft Cam Robinson?

RE: Beezer mrvax : 11:19 am : link

Quote:

And your point is what, exactly, besides saying for the umpteenth time that we have to draft Cam Robinson?





How about you, Klaatu, are you locked into 1 guy, or a small group? I'm personally all over the place and believe a good player can be had at #23. I'd hate it if it was Oline, but could see the Giants going that way.

In comment 13440004 Klaatu said:How about you, Klaatu, are you locked into 1 guy, or a small group? I'm personally all over the place and believe a good player can be had at #23. I'd hate it if it was Oline, but could see the Giants going that way.