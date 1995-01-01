From Dave Te-Falcons Want Giants #23 nflscouting : 4/23/2017 7:28 pm Atlanta is making a concerted effort to trade up in Round One, as they seem to have eyes on a pass rush demon Jordan Willis out of K-State. The team is in preliminary talks with several teams, but have already be rebuffed by Miami, who also covet the Wildcat, along with Forrest Lamp & Derek Barnett. A deal with the Giants would probably cost the Falcons a third rounder in the swap. Dallas is also looking to jump up, but into the early teens, with eyes on the UConn safety Obi Melifonwu, who they think is going to end up in Silver & Black if they don't make the move.

It would be great chopperhatch : 4/23/2017 7:31 pm : link If Dallas takes Obi and gives us a chance to grab Bowser. I am not a fan of trading down if Howard, Lamp, Reddick, Bowser and Engram are available.

I AcidTest : 4/23/2017 7:33 pm : link don't think Reese will trade back to #31 for just a third.

What do you think section125 : 4/23/2017 7:34 pm : link about that Dave. 23 for 31 and 95? I would want their 2nd rounder -#63.

95 is almost round 4, not much of a round 3.

From Dave Te nflscouting : 4/23/2017 7:34 pm : link I'm thinking all five that you mentioned should be gone by the time the Giants pick, but if you can get two extra picks from a desperate Atlanta & only move down to #31, it could be a place where you piss off your fans but get a real sleeper ring on boards in Youngstown State's Derek Rivers. I know - what about the OL, but if Lamp, Ramczyk, Robinson & Bolles are all already up hugging the commisioner, it could be time to play Monty Hall at #23

RE: What do you think AcidTest : 4/23/2017 7:36 pm : link

Quote: about that Dave. 23 for 31 and 95? I would want their 2nd rounder -#63.

95 is almost round 4, not much of a round 3.



I think it would take their second rounder. As you state, their third rounder is basically a fourth round pick. Even then, I'm not sure Reese would take the deal. But their third round pick wouldn't be enough, and it shouldn't be. In comment 13439459 section125 said:I think it would take their second rounder. As you state, their third rounder is basically a fourth round pick. Even then, I'm not sure Reese would take the deal. But their third round pick wouldn't be enough, and it shouldn't be.

Dave Te to Section125 nflscouting : 4/23/2017 7:37 pm : link The thing is, Atlanta is in desperation mode. When a shark senses blood, he attacks. Previous attempts to trade made Reese look like a guppie, but yes, I'd want at least two picks back, certainly a 3 & probably a 5, but Dimitroff did not hesitate to offer the ranch on the Julio Jones deal & the Giants could be wise to hold out for a 2.

RE: From Dave Te AcidTest : 4/23/2017 7:37 pm : link

Quote: I'm thinking all five that you mentioned should be gone by the time the Giants pick, but if you can get two extra picks from a desperate Atlanta & only move down to #31, it could be a place where you piss off your fans but get a real sleeper ring on boards in Youngstown State's Derek Rivers. I know - what about the OL, but if Lamp, Ramczyk, Robinson & Bolles are all already up hugging the commisioner, it could be time to play Monty Hall at #23



I think there will be a lot of deals, but they will happen on draft night. Nobody knows what's going to happen, so no deals until teams are sure that the move nets them their guy. Thanks again for this stuff Dave. You are incredible. All the best. In comment 13439460 nflscouting said:I think there will be a lot of deals, but they will happen on draft night. Nobody knows what's going to happen, so no deals until teams are sure that the move nets them their guy. Thanks again for this stuff Dave. You are incredible. All the best.

From Dave Te nflscouting : 4/23/2017 7:39 pm : link The Derek Rivers to the Giants has been heating up for a few weeks. The Pokes have been all over the kid also. The kid has a lot of Richard Dent in his game

I thought that Dallas wanted Bowser. yatqb : 4/23/2017 7:41 pm : link .

Per the NBC pick value chart adamg : 4/23/2017 7:42 pm : link It'd cost their 2nd round pick.



There's a 160 point difference in the picks.



Their second is worth 276. But their third is worth 120. There was the trade up thread that showed teams overpay to move up. The 2nd seems like the minimum single pick. Maybe the 3rd and 4th would do it, the 3+4th r a little less than 160 total though.

23 for 31? old man : 4/23/2017 7:50 pm : link I'd want their 2nd(63), and swap 3rds.

23, 55, 87 becomes 31,55, 63,95(+/-).

If I'm dropping 8 in rd 1, I want to get paid in the top 64. Then, maybe package 55 and 63 into 33 or so.

Their 3rd and 4th would be a fair trade, Ira : 4/23/2017 7:50 pm : link but I wouldn't do it in advance of the draft. I'd want to wait until the 23rd pick comes up to see who's available.

Didnt read comments, just wrote: old man : 4/23/2017 7:53 pm : link But now that I have, 'section' and I are on the same page apparently.

Didnt read comments, just wrote: old man : 4/23/2017 7:53 pm : link But now that I have, 'section' and I are on the same page apparently.

RE: Didnt read comments, just wrote: adamg : 4/23/2017 7:58 pm : link

Quote: But now that I have, 'section' and I are on the same page apparently.



I think you're on with what it'd be. There's be multiple picks on both sides. In comment 13439478 old man said:I think you're on with what it'd be. There's be multiple picks on both sides.

Id bet a shitload of money robbieballs2003 : 4/23/2017 8:10 pm : link That there is no way in hell Reese is dropping down in the first for a third round pick nor a 3rd and 5th. A second? Now you have his attention.

RE: Id bet a shitload of money BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/23/2017 8:26 pm : link

Quote: That there is no way in hell Reese is dropping down in the first for a third round pick nor a 3rd and 5th. A second? Now you have his attention.



Problem is the Falcons second rounder is almost a 3rd rounder. Honestly this draft is loaded and you can grab 2 real good players I the third. I wouldn't mind it. In comment 13439488 robbieballs2003 said:Problem is the Falcons second rounder is almost a 3rd rounder. Honestly this draft is loaded and you can grab 2 real good players I the third. I wouldn't mind it.

There is gonna be great talent in the second robbieballs2003 : 4/23/2017 8:28 pm : link Hence why I said their third won't entice Reese as it is a late third. A late second and he is intrigued.

im not trading down for anything less than a second blueblood : 4/23/2017 8:37 pm : link Giants could use Jordan Willis. Bowser. Watt or Davis...

I guess I'm the only guy Sy'56 : 4/23/2017 8:47 pm : link That still thinks Njoku to NYG at 23 is happening.

RE: I guess I'm the only guy blueblood : 4/23/2017 8:59 pm : link

Quote: That still thinks Njoku to NYG at 23 is happening.



im still wondering why they cancelled his visit..



but Njoku on the Giants makes the offense lethal.. In comment 13439532 Sy'56 said:im still wondering why they cancelled his visit..but Njoku on the Giants makes the offense lethal..

RE: I guess I'm the only guy hitdog42 : 4/23/2017 9:03 pm : link

Quote: That still thinks Njoku to NYG at 23 is happening.



The giants like njoku- unclear how board shakes out but the cancellation does not mean anything to me with regards to interest In comment 13439532 Sy'56 said:The giants like njoku- unclear how board shakes out but the cancellation does not mean anything to me with regards to interest

This is like politics and religion. Some people just want LauderdaleMatty : 4/23/2017 9:07 pm : link An offensive weapon regardless of who is on the board.



If Davis the LB is there I want him. Kid is a freak and would make the D Insane. IMO of the OL doesn't get better another receiver at TE is hardly going to change anything. Marshall would help there more than any rookie TE. I'd also take Reddick over Njoku is a second.

Njoku Mark from Jersey : 4/23/2017 9:11 pm : link scares me. The production was low and he is raw. This bit from McGinn sums it up for me:



Third-year sophomore with just nine starts in 26 games. “Everybody just seems to like the guy,” one scout said. “But he is raw as can be. He’s a backup for them. I don’t know how you take an unproductive backup guy from an average team and take him in the first or second round … he’s a track guy but as far as a football player, he is a long ways away.”

Njoku SLIM_ : 4/23/2017 9:18 pm : link is a clean person from all that I hear. Those guys aren't traditionally the ones that they are interviewing with.

Lamp/Robinson/Davis in Rd 1 PatersonPlank : 4/23/2017 9:19 pm : link Wormley in Rd 2

An OG in Rd 3

More Njoku SLIM_ : 4/23/2017 9:22 pm : link It sounds like Njoku is losing some of his luster. At one time early, he was supposed to blow up the combine and be ahead of Howard. That doesn't appear to be the case. It only takes one team to fall in love with him but this draft is pretty loaded at tight end. Maybe Njoku falls to 31 and we pick him.



Disclaimer : While he was my first choice earlier, I really want to get an additional edge rusher. Preferably a line backer.



... BleedBlue : 4/23/2017 9:38 pm : link trade back to 31 if you can get an extra second rounder.



take bowser if he is there at 31

RE: No Faith in Giants 3rd Round Mark from Jersey : 4/23/2017 9:45 pm : link

LOL So true!

Quote: hold out for a 2nd. The Giants usually miss in round 3. LOL So true! In comment 13439556 Steve in South Jersey said:LOL So true!

RE: I guess I'm the only guy AcidTest : 4/23/2017 9:53 pm : link

Quote: That still thinks Njoku to NYG at 23 is happening.



I'd be fine with Njoku. He's got the "upside" Reese wants, but he's limited as a blocker. There's also a whole bunch of seam stretching TEs in this draft, although none as good as Njoku. I also think he'll be gone by #23. In comment 13439532 Sy'56 said:I'd be fine with Njoku. He's got the "upside" Reese wants, but he's limited as a blocker. There's also a whole bunch of seam stretching TEs in this draft, although none as good as Njoku. I also think he'll be gone by #23.

When push comes to shove LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/23/2017 9:58 pm : link I think Reese will be hard pressed to trade back to 31, and certainly won't for a late third.



The Falcons would have to offer something ridiculous, and it would beyond a doubt have to include a 2nd IMV. I don't think he budges for a late 3rd and a 5th.



Imv the Giants are more likely to trade up than down.



As for Njoku, I suspect they like him, but I think they'd be hard pressed to pull the trigger on a TE if a pass rusher is also sitting at the top of the board.



Myself, I'd like to see them take Davis. But again, Reese taking a LB in the first? I'll believe it when I see it. I do think Bowser's edge ability and pass rushing upside makes him more likely than Davis.

. DCPollaro : 4/23/2017 10:04 pm : link Jarrad Davis / David Njoku / Deshaun Watson / Cam Robinson

Dave Te on Njoku nflscouting : 4/23/2017 10:41 pm : link It was actually an overbooking. Kid was to be at Jets & they also scheduled the Giants at the same time by mistake before he had to fly out to another team. Kid thought he was to meet Jets one day, Giants next (or vice versa) & then fly out

RE: Dave Te on Njoku BleedBlue : 4/23/2017 11:17 pm : link

Quote: It was actually an overbooking. Kid was to be at Jets & they also scheduled the Giants at the same time by mistake before he had to fly out to another team. Kid thought he was to meet Jets one day, Giants next (or vice versa) & then fly out



I happen to like njoku and his ability to stretch the seam. that being said, i like the pass rush ability of bowser and think he could be the pick at 23. I know JR likes clean prospects and he seems to be that. If we go LBer, is he the choice or do you see Davis being selected over him? In comment 13439640 nflscouting said:I happen to like njoku and his ability to stretch the seam. that being said, i like the pass rush ability of bowser and think he could be the pick at 23. I know JR likes clean prospects and he seems to be that. If we go LBer, is he the choice or do you see Davis being selected over him?

Davis nflscouting : 1:01 am : link more & more teams are looking at Davis as ILB material. Reddick-Watt-Bowser are my top the OLBs, but look at history-the last LB taken in round one was ages ago. While I like those 3 (all should/could/maybe gone), Reddick is the only one I'd go to war for. However, on Day 2, Ryan Anderson brings so much to the table

A trade down with the Falcons for their Second rounder cosmicj : 2:37 am : link Would be fantastic. Exactly what is needed.

Falcons trade Big_Pete : 3:05 am : link I could see Reese trading back in this draft and something like 31, 95 and 174 like Dave suggested could get it done.



Back in 2006 we traded back in a similar kind of deal. While Reese wasn't the final decision maker, he was very involved in draft.



It all depends on how things shake out, but there will be plenty of options available. We could get our pass rusher, Oline help or a playmaker like Evan Engram. At 95 there are likely to be good value at RB.



Seems a good fit for our needs.

Nope has to their 2nd rounder. section125 : 5:54 am : link The late 3rd and a 5th bring camp fodder. Those to picks are basically a 4th and a 6th.



Agree, wait til draft day and sweat the Falcons out. Maybe someone jumps the Giants, BFD. If not, hold out for the 2nd rounder.



BTW, JR doing a better job disguising his pick(s). The mocks are all over the place and change day to day.



RE: I guess I'm the only guy jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 7:16 am : link

Quote: That still thinks Njoku to NYG at 23 is happening.



I'm trying to understand the Njoku love. He has a very high drop rate and is not an outstanding blocker. To me, it seems to be a stretch based on perceived potential for him to go this high in a draft that seems to have several prospects at the TE position. In comment 13439532 Sy'56 said:I'm trying to understand the Njoku love. He has a very high drop rate and is not an outstanding blocker. To me, it seems to be a stretch based on perceived potential for him to go this high in a draft that seems to have several prospects at the TE position.

This would obvious be draft day deal ZogZerg : 7:18 am : link And only if the Giants miss out on their top targets. Otherwise I don't see Reese pulling the trigger.

RE: Nope has to their 2nd rounder. JohnB : 7:20 am : link

Quote:



BTW, JR doing a better job disguising his pick(s). The mocks are all over the place and change day to day.



Agreed. I think the Giants have really improved creating a smoke screen. No one can pin down what the Giants are doing (or will be doing). In comment 13439706 section125 said:Agreed. I think the Giants have really improved creating a smoke screen. No one can pin down what the Giants are doing (or will be doing).

RE: From Dave Te jpennyva : 8:12 am : link

Quote: I'm thinking all five that you mentioned should be gone by the time the Giants pick, but if you can get two extra picks from a desperate Atlanta & only move down to #31, it could be a place where you piss off your fans but get a real sleeper ring on boards in Youngstown State's Derek Rivers. I know - what about the OL, but if Lamp, Ramczyk, Robinson & Bolles are all already up hugging the commisioner, it could be time to play Monty Hall at #23



I LOVE the Monty Hall reference. Thanks, Dave, for your insightful and entertaining posts. You have made the lead up to the draft quite enjoyable. In comment 13439460 nflscouting said:I LOVE the Monty Hall reference. Thanks, Dave, for your insightful and entertaining posts. You have made the lead up to the draft quite enjoyable.

if it isn't a 2nd rounder UConn4523 : 8:38 am : link I'm not interested. The move from 23-31 lessens the chance we get an impact player pretty significantly and a 3rd rounder just isn't good enough to offset that risk. I generally hate trade down ideas anyway, but i'd entertain it for a 2nd.

Try as they might, Big Blue '56 : 8:41 am : link the Falcons will not sniff another SB for a long time, at least as presently constructed..Can they win 11-13 games? Sure, Regular season does not have the pressure playoffs do..The deep wound and damage to their psyche cannot be underscored enough, imv..You don't blow a 25 point lead with 17 minutes to go on the world's biggest stage and recover..



The Seahawks never recovered from that all time playcall gaffe against the Pats, even if they made the playoffs subsequently..They have not been the same, personnel changes and some injuries notwithstanding..



Imho.

It would be a change pjcas18 : 8:41 am : link in approach, now none of us knows the reasons why, but as GM in 10 drafts Reese has never traded down.









RE: Try as they might, UConn4523 : 8:47 am : link

Quote: the Falcons will not sniff another SB for a long time, at least as presently constructed..Can they win 11-13 games? Sure, Regular season does not have the pressure playoffs do..The deep wound and damage to their psyche cannot be underscored enough, imv..You don't blow a 25 point lead with 17 minutes to go on the world's biggest stage and recover..



The Seahawks never recovered from that all time playcall gaffe against the Pats, even if they made the playoffs subsequently..They have not been the same, personnel changes and some injuries notwithstanding..



Imho.



I think it has more to do with how hard it is to make a SB than it does recovery of a bad loss. Outside of the Pats, the statistics of making 2 straight super bowls is minuscule. And the more time in between super bowls just allows for more good players to leave or get hurt. In comment 13439780 Big Blue '56 said:I think it has more to do with how hard it is to make a SB than it does recovery of a bad loss. Outside of the Pats, the statistics of making 2 straight super bowls is minuscule. And the more time in between super bowls just allows for more good players to leave or get hurt.

This trade I would agree with 32_Razor : 9:29 am : link It would be great

RE: I I Love Clams Casino : 10:08 am : link

Quote: don't think Reese will trade back to #31 for just a third.



That's what I was thinking....seems kinda light for us, unless we know the guy we want will still be there at #31, or at least ONE of a few guys we want.... In comment 13439457 AcidTest said:That's what I was thinking....seems kinda light for us, unless we know the guy we want will still be there at #31, or at least ONE of a few guys we want....