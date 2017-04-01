Kratch on the Giants trade up target possibilities Big Blue '56 : 4/24/2017 9:47 am



There are only two other players on my list, and they both went to Stanford. It would probably cost entirely too much to trade up to the 49ers at No. 2, but defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is going to be an All-Pro for years to come. He will have an Aaron Donald-like impact for whatever defense he lands with, and he is versatile enough to line up inside and outside and deliver a pass rush from either spot.



The other trade-up target would be running back Christian McCaffrey. He can do it all, and he could transform the efficiency and explosiveness of this Giants offense. The Giants would be getting four positions in one: Between the tackles running, hurry-up/third down back, slot receiver and return man.





- ( Disclaimer: He DOES NOT believe the Giants will trade up for anyone, but if they did: Link - ( New Window

It would cost 23, 55 and next years first rounder est1986 : 4/24/2017 10:05 am : link Just to begin talks with SF for number 2 overall.. Now if a good player gets past philly and we want to jump washington to get him, fine. That wouldnt cost us nearly as much.. Problem is Thomas and Mccaffrey are not sliding period.. The only player worth a trade up that i can see as a maybe/possibly sliding on draft night.. J Allen bama..

It wouldn't surprise me LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/24/2017 10:08 am : link if they tried to move up and grab McCaffrey, the problem is that he probably won't slide far enough to have a realistic shot.



Thomas isn't making it out of the top 5, so that one is crazy talk.

Why even mention Solomon Thomas? Capt. Don : 4/24/2017 10:16 am : link And if you are going to mention Thomas as someone the Giants would trade up for, why not just go with Myles Garrett?



Having said that, I have warmed up to the idea of McCafferey if he makes it within trading distance of 23.

Sounds like Filler material ZogZerg : 4/24/2017 10:22 am : link Not a chance either happening.

McCaffrey: Only if a scout we trust is sold on him as a great runner Bob in Newburgh : 4/24/2017 10:22 am : link Personally, I rather doubt he is as good with the ball in his hands as Perkins, even if he has somewhat better long speed.



I certainly see no reason to move up to select a committee player, even if versatile.





It's not like us to pick a McCaffrey type player SHO'NUFF : 4/24/2017 10:24 am : link even if available.

Forget trading up jeff57 : 4/24/2017 10:25 am : link I'd rather trade down.

McCaffrey and Thomas will be long gone before they get into range... Milton : 4/24/2017 10:37 am : link ...for trading up.



A more likely scenario (oops, my bad, that's my scenario) is they trade up a couple spots for Cam Robinson if he makes it past Denver and the Giants want to jump ahead of Miami (and are afraid that Seattle will jump ahead of them). They could also try to jump ahead of Denver, but that would cost the Giants their 3rd round pick and I don't think the Giants want to give that up. A trade up with Detroit would only cost them their 4th round pick (which is more like an early 5th round pick than it is a 4th round pick).

RE: McCaffery Big Blue '56 : 4/24/2017 11:07 am : link

Quote: Would be awesome, it's unclear if he'll make it to our window, though.



Phil, as always, great to see when you come on here. Where do you think/guess McCaffery gets picked without a trade-up? In comment 13439985 Phil in LA said:Phil, as always, great to see when you come on here. Where do you think/guess McCaffery gets picked without a trade-up?

It will be more interesting mushroom : 4/24/2017 11:23 am : link And realistic who they may try to trade up for in the second round

I listed Thomas James Kratch : 4/24/2017 11:28 am : link More as a name that I (not necessarily the Giants) would trade up for if I'm a GM. I'm more sold on him than Garrett. If I were the Browns, I'd take Thomas at No. 1.



I don't expect the Giants to trade up. They could, but I thought what Jerry said about them liking to make their picks was pretty telling. They want their at-bats, and they don't have any surplus picks to work with.

Solomon Thomas HugeS : 4/24/2017 11:50 am : link looks like a penetrating 3 tech and a guy that fills a major need but Jonathan Allen looks like a much better player inside even with the busted shoulders, plus he fits the giants size/weight profile. Wouldn't he be a better trade up target if the medicals make early first round teams uneasy about the risk?

RE: Milton: Why do I get the impression Milton : 4/24/2017 12:02 pm : link

Quote: that you are Cam Robinson's agent? In comment 13439975 Bob in Newburgh said:

Big Blue 56 HugeS : 4/24/2017 12:08 pm : link Severe labral tears in both shoulders that required surgical reconstruction. Played without setbacks last year in spite of the surgeries.

Won't be shocked djstat : 4/24/2017 2:12 pm : link If McCaffery is there at 23

I wouldn't want McCaffrey at 23 GuzzaBlue : 4/24/2017 3:49 pm : link if he's there. Someone above made a good point- is he even better than Perkins right now. Consider how bad our blocking was last year, I just don't see the need to upgrade our RB with a 1st rd pick. Especially trading up??!! That would be a remote thrower to me.



Now Solomon Thomas would be the guy to trade up for. Not saying its wise to do it especially inside the top ten, but he's a beast. I would also consider trading up for Allen if he hit the late teens. Either of those dudes would make our Dline a whole lot scarier than it is now already and fills a huge need.

RE: My understanding is that a lot of est1986 : 4/24/2017 10:07 pm : link

Quote: McCaffery's skillset can be found within Perkins..If so, I wouldn't want him at 23



No. Definitely not similar to McCaffrey IMO I . Cook is similar to Perkins. But Perkins isnt on either ones level remotely. It wouldn't stop you from taking the player. In comment 13440418 Big Blue '56 said:No. Definitely not similar to McCaffrey IMO I . Cook is similar to Perkins. But Perkins isnt on either ones level remotely. It wouldn't stop you from taking the player.