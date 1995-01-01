Tom Rock& #8207;Verified account @TomRock_Newsday
Kiper on McCaffrey: "The workout was spectacular."
(There is a lot of chatter connecting the Giants with McCaffrey. Now looking more unlikely.)
Kiper on Jarrad Davis: "He'd be a heck of a pick for the New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals."
Draft twitter says he is going to convert to WR
No chance for the Giants unless they move up, which prob not going to happen.
Davis would be a good pick for us.
part of his value would be to effect the game from RB, WR, and PR/KR.
His flexibility is value add thing. His base responsibility would be RB, where his game tape is derived. The WR is a "value add" thing.
Is McCaffrey's game along the lines of a Reggie Bush/C.J. Spiller/Ted Ginn/Percy Harvin "multi-threat" genre of player?
If so, none of those four guys ever did much in the NFL. If he's a different kind of player, who's a good comparison?
Nice player.....But a top tier player
Wait, none of them did much? High standards on "much" from you.
Tiki Barber.
but I just don't see him as an everydown back. I think he can be highly productive, but is he a guy who will be on the field regardless of situation (4 minute offense)? I don't think so.
Marshall Faulk might be another.
Aren't we talking about a potential Top 10 draft pick?
but from scouting reports, McCaffrey sounds similar to David Johnson with the added KR ability.
In five years with his original team, he averaged about 800 yards from scrimmage. He was a threat in the return game, though most of his impact there was in one season. After leaving the Saints, he had three good seasons in Miami and Detroit.
There's only been one Gale Sayers, and he played fifty years ago, so that's probably an unreasonable standard. Maybe a fairer question is whether CM has Faulk/Tomlinson/Allen upside on offense. If not, he'll have to do a lot on specials to justify a top-ten pick.
Harvin was supposed to be. Unfortunately Harvin never was able to stay healthy. McCaffery is a great pickup for anybody. He will be a stud.
Upside: Tiki Barber
Closest comparison: Brian Westbrook
Sounded right to me from watching him play for Stanford. Not like Sayers at all.
healthy for most of the season.
He thinks there's a good chance they take McCaffrey (at 8).
Perkins will need a complementary RB. McCaffrey would eliminate the need for Vereen too. Might just be an impact player from week 1.
we end up with McCaffrey unless we trade up significantly.
I think the best pro comparison is Ty Montgomery.
But I see McCaffrey making more of an impact in the slot.
Faulk, Westbrook, Spiller, Tiki? What are you guys on bruh, somebody is gonna be disappointed when they draft Danny Woodhead in the top 15.
didn't have these receiving skills. Not close. He didn't run good routes. He didn't adjust to the ball. He also didn't have the RB skills. He was more explosive. That's it.
McCaffrey can go in the game at RB and then move to slot and outside WR. And he'll be effective from all of these spots. That has a ton of value right there.
Tiki is a good comp. But hes a much better threat as a receiver than Tiki.
along with Howard.
It sounds more like Davis or an OT for the Giants at 23.
Umm, why does that scream racial???
McCaffrey had one of best combine performances I've ever seen, he made every drill look easy.
I would love to see him in blue this year, but I think he will be long gone before the 23rd pick.
You, or maybe it's someone else keep saying this. McCaffery is NOTHING like Woodhead. He's bigger, faster and more versatile than Woodhead was or is. He's white. That's the only similarity.
Maybe Christian busts in the NFL. No matter what anyone says no one knows for sure. But he's nothing like Woodhead. It's an unfair comparison to both Woodhead and MCCaffery. For one thing, it cheapens how far Woodhead had to go to carve out a very nice career for himself. I hate the comparison based on that alone because it's being used to disparage the player McCaffery will end up as in the NFL. Second, McCaffery has a much higher ceiling. Woodhead can never ever ever be a guy that can carry the load for more than a quarter and even 15 min of burn is too much for him.
Find another white dude to compare him to.
Ok, how about Shane Vereen, or Dexter McCluster it's not about race, he's gonna be WAY closer to Vereen as a player than Faulk or Westbrook, comparisons like that is what's gonna leave ya'll so disappointed.
than Vereen. Mccluster was pure scat back in college. Very good receiving back and he made a lot of plays but whatever, you don't like him. That's fine. MCCaffery could be the best RB in the NFL if his talents ever translated to the pro game. He's a rare breed. I get the concerns about him, I have concerns about him. But I have a hard time taking any opinion seriously when it caps out McCaffery's ceiling as Shane Vereen.
please he would then be the #1 pick
Good one. And if Bush was used correctly his whole career he might be in the HOF. I think he's a better version of Sproles Kid is a stud. I'd take him over ecery one of the WRs.
Used right 20 touches a game and a very tough guy to deal w for opposing Defenses.
Both Ginn and Bush were pure speed guys who could run past people in college. Didn't work in the pros because everyone is fast. That is not McCaffrey. He is a change of direction guy with great vision and good speed.
Are clamoring for McCaffery but seem to be forgetting we already have a nice RB in Perkins. Way underrated, imo.
Who's forgetting? McCaffery is a ridiculous athlete and was a productive workhorse. Perkins hasn't done anything that would make you turn your nose up at a draft pick who ran for 1639 yards and blew up the combine.
I agree 100%...he will be a huge difference maker.
Would seriously consider trading up if he gets out of the top 10. We certainly don't want the Eagles to draft the kid.
Is, will he hold up well in the NFL.. Even in college he gets tossed around and hit pretty bad. Will he be able to handle the Nfl is the key, will he be a risk in the future?
But only 10 reps on the bench. By way of comparison, Dalvin Cook, who is relatively the same size, did 22 reps
40 time is fine but certainly nothing amazing. I think his burst and acceleration are good but again nothing special.
He seems to have good hands. Catches almost everything out front. But he is not going to go up and take balls away from DBs, so he will never be a true WR.
If he played for Belichick he would probably have 100+ receptions. In the right situation, I think he excels. To me, he could be another Edelman. But how would Edelman do on the Giants?
for some team, just hope its not NYFG.
Incorrect despite what your boyfriend says.
No, he's actually more Marshal Faulk like. He can run the ball inside, outside, catch the ball like a receiver, and return punts. He makes it very tough for defenders to get a clean shot on him.
He was my target in January. But I wouldn't give up a 23 & 55, in this years draft.
I don't see the price being less than that, to get him.
He will be a Star!
That the Eagles will get him at 14.
agree