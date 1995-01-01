Kiper says McCaffrey's workout was "spectacular" Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2017 3:38 pm : 4/24/2017 3:38 pm Tom Rock& #8207;Verified account @TomRock_Newsday



Kiper on McCaffrey: "The workout was spectacular."





(There is a lot of chatter connecting the Giants with McCaffrey. Now looking more unlikely.)

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2017 3:38 pm : : 4/24/2017 3:38 pm : link Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 17s17 seconds ago



Kiper on Jarrad Davis: "He'd be a heck of a pick for the New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals."

. huygens20 : 4/24/2017 3:40 pm : link Draft twitter says he is going to convert to WR

I think that McCaffery will be a top 10 pick. superspynyg : 4/24/2017 3:41 pm : link No chance for the Giants unless they move up, which prob not going to happen.



Davis would be a good pick for us.

He's not going to be fully converted to WR RAIN : 4/24/2017 3:44 pm : link part of his value would be to effect the game from RB, WR, and PR/KR.



His flexibility is value add thing. His base responsibility would be RB, where his game tape is derived. The WR is a "value add" thing.



I'm not heavily into NCAA. Mr. Bungle : 4/24/2017 3:54 pm : link Is McCaffrey's game along the lines of a Reggie Bush/C.J. Spiller/Ted Ginn/Percy Harvin "multi-threat" genre of player?



If so, none of those four guys ever did much in the NFL. If he's a different kind of player, who's a good comparison?

RE: I'm not heavily into NCAA. Deej : 4/24/2017 3:55 pm : link

Quote: Is McCaffrey's game along the lines of a Reggie Bush/C.J. Spiller/Ted Ginn/Percy Harvin "multi-threat" genre of player?



If so, none of those four guys ever did much in the NFL. If he's a different kind of player, who's a good comparison?



Wait, none of them did much? High standards on "much" from you. In comment 13440402 Mr. Bungle said:Wait, none of them did much? High standards on "much" from you.

RE: I'm not heavily into NCAA. Milton : 4/24/2017 3:59 pm : link

Quote: If he's a different kind of player, who's a good comparison? Tiki Barber. In comment 13440402 Mr. Bungle said:Tiki Barber.

He had GREAT numbers rushing the ball the past 2 seasons, shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/24/2017 4:02 pm : link but I just don't see him as an everydown back. I think he can be highly productive, but is he a guy who will be on the field regardless of situation (4 minute offense)? I don't think so.

RE: RE: I'm not heavily into NCAA. Milton : 4/24/2017 4:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13440402 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





If he's a different kind of player, who's a good comparison?



Tiki Barber. Marshall Faulk might be another. In comment 13440410 Milton said:Marshall Faulk might be another.

RE: RE: I'm not heavily into NCAA. Mr. Bungle : 4/24/2017 4:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13440402 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





Is McCaffrey's game along the lines of a Reggie Bush/C.J. Spiller/Ted Ginn/Percy Harvin "multi-threat" genre of player?



If so, none of those four guys ever did much in the NFL. If he's a different kind of player, who's a good comparison?







Wait, none of them did much? High standards on "much" from you.

Aren't we talking about a potential Top 10 draft pick? In comment 13440405 Deej said:Aren't we talking about a potential Top 10 draft pick?

not an NCAA guy either giants#1 : 4/24/2017 4:06 pm : link but from scouting reports, McCaffrey sounds similar to David Johnson with the added KR ability.

It's fair to call Reggie Bush a disappointment, at least for NO Big Blue Blogger : 4/24/2017 4:09 pm : link In five years with his original team, he averaged about 800 yards from scrimmage. He was a threat in the return game, though most of his impact there was in one season. After leaving the Saints, he had three good seasons in Miami and Detroit.



There's only been one Gale Sayers, and he played fifty years ago, so that's probably an unreasonable standard. Maybe a fairer question is whether CM has Faulk/Tomlinson/Allen upside on offense. If not, he'll have to do a lot on specials to justify a top-ten pick.

McCaffery is what Percy KingBlue : 4/24/2017 4:13 pm : link Harvin was supposed to be. Unfortunately Harvin never was able to stay healthy. McCaffery is a great pickup for anybody. He will be a stud.

Sy had a comment on a thead a couple of months ago njm : 4/24/2017 4:16 pm : link Upside: Tiki Barber



Closest comparison: Brian Westbrook



Sounded right to me from watching him play for Stanford. Not like Sayers at all.



Percy Harvin was spectacular the one year he was 732NYG : 4/24/2017 4:19 pm : link healthy for most of the season.

I have a friend who's a Panthers fan. Ira : 4/24/2017 4:22 pm : link He thinks there's a good chance they take McCaffrey (at 8).

RE: He had GREAT numbers rushing the ball the past 2 seasons, mrvax : 4/24/2017 4:24 pm : link

Quote: but I just don't see him as an everydown back. I think he can be highly productive, but is he a guy who will be on the field regardless of situation (4 minute offense)? I don't think so.



Perkins will need a complementary RB. McCaffrey would eliminate the need for Vereen too. Might just be an impact player from week 1.



In comment 13440415 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Perkins will need a complementary RB. McCaffrey would eliminate the need for Vereen too. Might just be an impact player from week 1.

At this point, it doesn't look like there's a chance in hell 732NYG : 4/24/2017 4:25 pm : link we end up with McCaffrey unless we trade up significantly.

Comparison Peppers : 4/24/2017 4:28 pm : link I think the best pro comparison is Ty Montgomery.



But I see McCaffrey making more of an impact in the slot.

Lmao what? Odell Porzingis Jr. : 4/24/2017 4:29 pm : link Faulk, Westbrook, Spiller, Tiki? What are you guys on bruh, somebody is gonna be disappointed when they draft Danny Woodhead in the top 15.

RE: He seems over hyped to me BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/24/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: Nice player.....But a top tier player



Starting to feel more like a Ted Ginn or Reggie Bush who were more return specialists then anything else in the League. Reggie did have some descent running years, but he was more a complimentary back then anything else. In comment 13440403 George from PA said:Starting to feel more like a Ted Ginn or Reggie Bush who were more return specialists then anything else in the League. Reggie did have some descent running years, but he was more a complimentary back then anything else.

Harvin KWALL2 : 4/24/2017 4:31 pm : link didn't have these receiving skills. Not close. He didn't run good routes. He didn't adjust to the ball. He also didn't have the RB skills. He was more explosive. That's it.



McCaffrey can go in the game at RB and then move to slot and outside WR. And he'll be effective from all of these spots. That has a ton of value right there.



Tiki is a good comp. But hes a much better threat as a receiver than Tiki.

It sounds like McCaffery will be top 10, along with ZogZerg : 4/24/2017 4:40 pm : link along with Howard.



It sounds more like Davis or an OT for the Giants at 23.

RE: Lmao what? jvm52106 : 4/24/2017 4:45 pm : link

Quote: Faulk, Westbrook, Spiller, Tiki? What are you guys on bruh, somebody is gonna be disappointed when they draft Danny Woodhead in the top 15.



Umm, why does that scream racial??? In comment 13440457 Odell Porzingis Jr. said:Umm, why does that scream racial???

Not surprised BigBluDawg : 4/24/2017 4:49 pm : link McCaffrey had one of best combine performances I've ever seen, he made every drill look easy.



I would love to see him in blue this year, but I think he will be long gone before the 23rd pick.

RE: Lmao what? djm : 4/24/2017 4:59 pm : link

Quote: Faulk, Westbrook, Spiller, Tiki? What are you guys on bruh, somebody is gonna be disappointed when they draft Danny Woodhead in the top 15.



You, or maybe it's someone else keep saying this. McCaffery is NOTHING like Woodhead. He's bigger, faster and more versatile than Woodhead was or is. He's white. That's the only similarity.



Maybe Christian busts in the NFL. No matter what anyone says no one knows for sure. But he's nothing like Woodhead. It's an unfair comparison to both Woodhead and MCCaffery. For one thing, it cheapens how far Woodhead had to go to carve out a very nice career for himself. I hate the comparison based on that alone because it's being used to disparage the player McCaffery will end up as in the NFL. Second, McCaffery has a much higher ceiling. Woodhead can never ever ever be a guy that can carry the load for more than a quarter and even 15 min of burn is too much for him.



Find another white dude to compare him to. In comment 13440457 Odell Porzingis Jr. said:You, or maybe it's someone else keep saying this. McCaffery is NOTHING like Woodhead. He's bigger, faster and more versatile than Woodhead was or is. He's white. That's the only similarity.Maybe Christian busts in the NFL. No matter what anyone says no one knows for sure. But he's nothing like Woodhead. It's an unfair comparison to both Woodhead and MCCaffery. For one thing, it cheapens how far Woodhead had to go to carve out a very nice career for himself. I hate the comparison based on that alone because it's being used to disparage the player McCaffery will end up as in the NFL. Second, McCaffery has a much higher ceiling. Woodhead can never ever ever be a guy that can carry the load for more than a quarter and even 15 min of burn is too much for him.Find another white dude to compare him to.

RE: RE: Lmao what? Odell Porzingis Jr. : 4/24/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13440457 Odell Porzingis Jr. said:





Quote:





Faulk, Westbrook, Spiller, Tiki? What are you guys on bruh, somebody is gonna be disappointed when they draft Danny Woodhead in the top 15.







Umm, why does that scream racial???



Ok, how about Shane Vereen, or Dexter McCluster it's not about race, he's gonna be WAY closer to Vereen as a player than Faulk or Westbrook, comparisons like that is what's gonna leave ya'll so disappointed. In comment 13440480 jvm52106 said:Ok, how about Shane Vereen, or Dexter McCluster it's not about race, he's gonna be WAY closer to Vereen as a player than Faulk or Westbrook, comparisons like that is what's gonna leave ya'll so disappointed.

he's got more talent djm : 4/24/2017 5:11 pm : link than Vereen. Mccluster was pure scat back in college. Very good receiving back and he made a lot of plays but whatever, you don't like him. That's fine. MCCaffery could be the best RB in the NFL if his talents ever translated to the pro game. He's a rare breed. I get the concerns about him, I have concerns about him. But I have a hard time taking any opinion seriously when it caps out McCaffery's ceiling as Shane Vereen.

cannot believe I heard Gale Sayers mentioned gtt350 : 4/24/2017 5:40 pm : link please he would then be the #1 pick

RE: RE: I'm not heavily into NCAA. LauderdaleMatty : 4/24/2017 5:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13440402 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





If he's a different kind of player, who's a good comparison?



Tiki Barber.



Good one. And if Bush was used correctly his whole career he might be in the HOF. I think he's a better version of Sproles Kid is a stud. I'd take him over ecery one of the WRs.



Used right 20 touches a game and a very tough guy to deal w for opposing Defenses. In comment 13440410 Milton said:Good one. And if Bush was used correctly his whole career he might be in the HOF. I think he's a better version of Sproles Kid is a stud. I'd take him over ecery one of the WRs.Used right 20 touches a game and a very tough guy to deal w for opposing Defenses.

RE: RE: He seems over hyped to me Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/24/2017 5:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13440403 George from PA said:

Quote:



Nice player.....But a top tier player





Starting to feel more like a Ted Ginn or Reggie Bush who were more return specialists then anything else in the League. Reggie did have some descent running years, but he was more a complimentary back then anything else.



Both Ginn and Bush were pure speed guys who could run past people in college. Didn't work in the pros because everyone is fast. That is not McCaffrey. He is a change of direction guy with great vision and good speed. In comment 13440458 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Both Ginn and Bush were pure speed guys who could run past people in college. Didn't work in the pros because everyone is fast. That is not McCaffrey. He is a change of direction guy with great vision and good speed.

Lot of people here OC2.0 : 4/24/2017 6:01 pm : link Are clamoring for McCaffery but seem to be forgetting we already have a nice RB in Perkins. Way underrated, imo.

RE: Lot of people here Ten Ton Hammer : 4/24/2017 6:15 pm : link

Quote: Are clamoring for McCaffery but seem to be forgetting we already have a nice RB in Perkins. Way underrated, imo.



Who's forgetting? McCaffery is a ridiculous athlete and was a productive workhorse. Perkins hasn't done anything that would make you turn your nose up at a draft pick who ran for 1639 yards and blew up the combine. In comment 13440570 OC2.0 said:Who's forgetting? McCaffery is a ridiculous athlete and was a productive workhorse. Perkins hasn't done anything that would make you turn your nose up at a draft pick who ran for 1639 yards and blew up the combine.

TTH brunswick : 4/24/2017 6:22 pm : link I agree 100%...he will be a huge difference maker.



Would seriously consider trading up if he gets out of the top 10. We certainly don't want the Eagles to draft the kid.

The thing that scares me about McCaffrey prdave73 : 4/24/2017 7:16 pm : link Is, will he hold up well in the NFL.. Even in college he gets tossed around and hit pretty bad. Will he be able to handle the Nfl is the key, will he be a risk in the future?

His 3 cone and shuttle are phenomenol Vanzetti : 4/24/2017 7:24 pm : link But only 10 reps on the bench. By way of comparison, Dalvin Cook, who is relatively the same size, did 22 reps



40 time is fine but certainly nothing amazing. I think his burst and acceleration are good but again nothing special.



He seems to have good hands. Catches almost everything out front. But he is not going to go up and take balls away from DBs, so he will never be a true WR.



If he played for Belichick he would probably have 100+ receptions. In the right situation, I think he excels. To me, he could be another Edelman. But how would Edelman do on the Giants?

RE: RE: I'm not heavily into NCAA. Joey in VA : 4/24/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13440402 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





If he's a different kind of player, who's a good comparison?



Tiki Barber. Incorrect despite what your boyfriend says. In comment 13440410 Milton said:Incorrect despite what your boyfriend says.

Keep seeing him going to Carolina at SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/24/2017 7:51 pm : link 8.

RE: I'm not heavily into NCAA. barens : 4/24/2017 7:56 pm : link

Quote: Is McCaffrey's game along the lines of a Reggie Bush/C.J. Spiller/Ted Ginn/Percy Harvin "multi-threat" genre of player?



If so, none of those four guys ever did much in the NFL. If he's a different kind of player, who's a good comparison?



No, he's actually more Marshal Faulk like. He can run the ball inside, outside, catch the ball like a receiver, and return punts. He makes it very tough for defenders to get a clean shot on him. In comment 13440402 Mr. Bungle said:No, he's actually more Marshal Faulk like. He can run the ball inside, outside, catch the ball like a receiver, and return punts. He makes it very tough for defenders to get a clean shot on him.

My McCaffrey Dream ended GMen23 : 4/24/2017 7:59 pm : link He was my target in January. But I wouldn't give up a 23 & 55, in this years draft.

I don't see the price being less than that, to get him.



He will be a Star!

I fear GeoMan999 : 4/24/2017 9:25 pm : link That the Eagles will get him at 14.

he will get no where near the Giants blueblood : 4/24/2017 9:38 pm : link i think he goes top 12