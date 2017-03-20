The more I watch TJ Watt... ryanmkeane : 4/24/2017 6:26 pm man, the dude is just relentless. Could be that edge rushing LB position we've been searching for and I think I'd take this guy over Bowser just from the fact that you can tell he loves the game the way he plays and leads on the sidelines. Dave has mentioned recently we are warming on him at 23 and I'd love it.

It's an interesting conundrum Ten Ton Hammer : 4/24/2017 6:34 pm : link You don't want to give him the benefit of the doubt just because of his last name, but at the same time, JJ blew away everybody's expectations, and I don't recall him having a ton of hype leading up to the draft. He was always billed as a "hard working, high motor" player, nobody expected him to play at at hall of fame level.



And reports are TJ is just as much a worker and grinder.

I feel the same way Mark from Jersey : 4/24/2017 6:37 pm : link He just finds a way to get to the QB. I love his energy and passion.

Quote: rusher, not sure I see it as a 4-3 LB. I think he has the frame to play at 265-270. I see him more as a 4-3 DE! In comment 13440587 Jon in NYC said:I think he has the frame to play at 265-270. I see him more as a 4-3 DE!

Watt Archer : 4/24/2017 6:45 pm : link When I started looking at players I did not think much of Watt.



But he grows on you.



When you compare him to other edge rushers there is a lot to like.

Watt is much bigger than I thought and has room to grow.

He can carry 265 lbs. Watt is likely a 4-3 DE. I do not see him as a linebacker.



Watt has really good hand techniques, strong hands, and he gets low with nice leverage. He is not the fastest, but he is relentless.



Watt stacks the run and can rush the passer.



Not certain what his ceiling is.

Call me crazy, but considering his size and pedigree, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that he's not a square peg round hole type of player. With the way he plays, he looks multi faceted to me. In comment 13440587 Jon in NYC said:Call me crazy, but considering his size and pedigree, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that he's not a square peg round hole type of player. With the way he plays, he looks multi faceted to me.

Watt is so talented, he can help a 4-3 team like the Giants. Ira : 4/24/2017 6:54 pm : link However, his best fit is as a rush lb in a 3-4 defense.

I could see Watt as the pick KWALL2 : 4/24/2017 6:58 pm : link JJ was not a high motor white guy. He was a workout phenom. 290lbs and ran the 3 cone better than most CBs. Jumped higher than most WRs too. With super long arms.



TJ. while lighter, beat JJ in just about every drill on the workouts including the 3 cone.



If they liked Floyd, I think they like Watt. He can do many of the same things including growing into a full time 4-3 DE. He can drop and cover. Great burst can give us a pass rush from different positions. In year one and two, he can do several things for the team (just like Floyd would have).



I thought he was destined to be a Steeler but Giants may beat them to it.

Watt Archer : 4/24/2017 7:09 pm : link I just wanted to add I never saw Watt line up with his hand on the ground.

If he is going to be an edge rusher in a 4-3 he will have to learn how to rush from a 3 point stance.

This is not so easy and requires a different skill set.

I think it's Bowser ajr2456 : 4/24/2017 7:10 pm : link And Watt unless someone falls. I do agree with JJ that at this point TJ is the better player.

If drafted by the Giants mrvax : 4/24/2017 7:10 pm : link maybe he can start off as an occasional WILL and bulk up & learn the 4-3 DE position.



Any particular ryanmkeane : 4/24/2017 7:11 pm : link reason why Watt isn't considered a top 10-15 pick?

Size, length, athleticism, effort, production, bloodlines. 732NYG : 4/24/2017 7:16 pm : link Is there anything he doesn't have going for him? I'd be very happy with the pick.

I'd love it if we picked him djm : 4/24/2017 7:19 pm : link ..

This past year Jay in Toronto : 4/24/2017 7:21 pm : link was his first full year starting at LB.



He came in as a TE and hurt his knee. He did a tremendous amount of learning and adjusting in a relatively short period of time.

11.5 sacks in his first year at that position! 732NYG : 4/24/2017 7:23 pm : link That's crazy.

RE: 11.5 sacks in his first year at that position! Jay in Toronto : 4/24/2017 7:31 pm : link

Quote: That's crazy.



He played sparingly learning the position in 2015-16 cause of Biegel and Shoebert. But what I saw I loved.



Many of us saw him as the one who would leap -- an easy call, though Leo Musso gave him a run for his money in terms of a guy who exceeded expectations. In comment 13440615 732NYG said:He played sparingly learning the position in 2015-16 cause of Biegel and Shoebert. But what I saw I loved.Many of us saw him as the one who would leap -- an easy call, though Leo Musso gave him a run for his money in terms of a guy who exceeded expectations.

He is just not nearly as big as his brother Vanzetti : 4/24/2017 7:31 pm : link If they wrestled JJ would pin him in under 20 seconds



JJ is just a freak in terms of size/strength/agility



TJ will never be that.

Good player with a troubling injury history... Torrag : 4/24/2017 7:36 pm : link ...and only one year at a 1st Round level of production.



That makes him a difficult guy to pick here imo.

RE: He is just not nearly as big as his brother Milton : 4/24/2017 7:37 pm : link

Quote: If they wrestled JJ would pin him in under 20 seconds Under 20 seconds??? I doubt it. In comment 13440621 Vanzetti said:Under 20 seconds??? I doubt it.

Ryan RAIN : 4/24/2017 7:39 pm : link He didn't play football from 2012 to sept 2015 , because of two knee injuries. He switched positions and played as reserve in 15' and then started in 16' where he made big strides.



He's a one year player that has had limited game tape beyond this year, with two knee injuries in his past. He's a projection pick.



I agree in that he's one of those guys that looks better after multiple looks.

The AcidTest : 4/24/2017 7:54 pm : link talent is awesome, especially considering he's only been playing defense for two years. He's best rushing and stuffing the run, but his cover skills are more than adequate, at least in the flat. The problem is that he's already had significant injuries to both knees, and is therefore not a "clean" player. We need that in the first round. So I'd pass for that reason. Derek Rivers would be a better choice.

RE: Any particular barens : 4/24/2017 7:54 pm : link

Quote: reason why Watt isn't considered a top 10-15 pick?



Just because most prognosticators don't have him in their mocks in the top 10-15, that doesn't mean he won't be. IMO, he's gone before us. Every year, this type of stuff happens. In comment 13440609 ryanmkeane said:Just because most prognosticators don't have him in their mocks in the top 10-15, that doesn't mean he won't be. IMO, he's gone before us. Every year, this type of stuff happens.

I'm not looking for a rushing OLB Glover : 4/24/2017 8:08 pm : link The front 4 needs to get the pressure supplemented by well timed blitzes from all other positions. The closest I have come to that pass rushing OLB for the Giants 43 scheme, is Hassan Reddick. Now thats a guy that can do it all. He can cover, rush the passer and play the run. Watt seems like another tweener, and I hope the Giants have learned from some wasted picks trying to convert DEs to LB or OLBs to DE.

A scary pick Johnny5 : 4/24/2017 8:38 pm : link But definitely intriguing. His highlight videos are definitely highlights.

And as far as highlights... for LB Johnny5 : 4/24/2017 8:41 pm : link I think I'd go Reuben Foster... lol. His highlights are ridiculous.

Too risky for me Marty866b : 4/24/2017 9:19 pm : link One year starter without a true position at this time and has had serious injury problems.

starting to warm up on him blueblood : 4/24/2017 9:31 pm : link just the question is where does he play?

RE: Too risky for me WillVAB : 4/24/2017 9:48 pm : link

Quote: One year starter without a true position at this time and has had serious injury problems.



This. Highly doubt Reese will gamble a high pick on those flags. 3rd round maybe, but Reese seems to have shied away from injury guys in recent drafts. In comment 13440695 Marty866b said:This. Highly doubt Reese will gamble a high pick on those flags. 3rd round maybe, but Reese seems to have shied away from injury guys in recent drafts.

i don't know SethFromAstoria : 6:23 am : link if the Giants would take him, but I think this guy is almost a lock to be an impact player. I'd be thrilled. I dont care about the little details that move him from the middle of the 1st and down to top half of round 2, I just feel like you'll never regret this guy and he could be far better than solid. I'd put him at mlb. would be great

I talked to Brian Cushing HoustonGiant : 10:33 am : link and he assured me the Texans are going QB so the family will be disrupted LOL.



Seriously, I see him 2-3 times a week.