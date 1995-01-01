Rapoport Reported Interest Between Blount and Giants adamg : 8:12 am Quote: The next running back domino to watch: LeGarrette Blount and the #Giants. There is mutual interest there. A potential match before the draft

This would be very nice imo adamg : 8:13 am : link Blount always made the most sense given our current backfield.

Even situationally or a respite for Perkins, Big Blue '56 : 8:15 am : link a guy that scores 18 TDs is an asset, imo, even if his best days as a starter may be over

he'd be a nice compliment giants#1 : 8:16 am : link to Perkins and Vereen.

Makes a lot of sense. Would love it. Heisenberg : 8:17 am : link .

He's also very friendly with Odell adamg : 8:17 am : link So seemingly would be a good locker room guy...

All he would need jvm52106 : 8:17 am : link to be is a solid short yardage guy and clock churner for late in the game. That would be a HUGE win for us. Plus, we don't need to spend a pick on a back, at least early anyway and we can focus on OL, DL , LB and TE...

And he is a winner Neckbone1333 : 8:22 am : link On the field.

Are the Odell bashers ajr2456 : 8:22 am : link On here cool with signing a guy who forced his way off a team?

lots of players are assets fkap : 8:28 am : link a lot depends on the value/cost in determining whether they're net positive assets.

i'd be on board UConn4523 : 8:32 am : link 12-15 carries for Perkins, 3-5 each for Blount and Vereen. Gives us a really nice mix of talent and short yardage capability. He should come somewhat cheap you would think if he's taken this long to find a landing place.

I would think that with a collection of RBs that diverse Heisenberg : 8:36 am : link the Giants could use them in the game plan accordingly. There would be games where ramming the ball down the opposition's throat is the best approach and Blount could be a real weapon then with a lot more than 5 carries.

RE: Hopefully they can get this done Big Blue '56 : 8:36 am : link

Quote: Before the draft and sign a vet DT at some point. Blount & Odrick/Jaye Howard would really help the team.



I'm with you, buddy

The type of character JonC : 8:36 am : link who often doesn't perform as well once he moves away from a coach the caliber of Little Bill.



RE: i'd be on board adamg : 8:36 am : link

Quote: 12-15 carries for Perkins, 3-5 each for Blount and Vereen. Gives us a really nice mix of talent and short yardage capability. He should come somewhat cheap you would think if he's taken this long to find a landing place.



Checked out his contract history the other day: he's never been payed more than 2 mill per year. I'd be surprised if he even fetches 2 mill per, especially if he's a max 5-10 carry a game guy like you're suggesting.

I'm not opposed to him aimrocky : 8:40 am : link but also not excited either. He has character issues (as JonC mentioned), flopped away from NE and on the older side. I like my RB's young. I'd prefer to draft a guy and pass on him.

RE: The type of character UConn4523 : 8:41 am : link

Quote: who often doesn't perform as well once he moves away from a coach the caliber of Little Bill.



Its definitely the biggest concern but he won't have a feature role here outside of a Perkins injury so I'm a bit less worried about him mailing it in.



He had almost 19 carries per game last year, he won't come close to that regardless of who he signs with.

RE: The type of character Big Rick in FL : 8:57 am : link

Quote: who often doesn't perform as well once he moves away from a coach the caliber of Little Bill.



He was a good player before he got to New England. Averaged 4.1 YPC with Pittsburgh. Averaged 4.55 YPC with the Bucs. He probably would have a much smaller role in New York than he did in New England. In comment 13440952 JonC said:He was a good player before he got to New England. Averaged 4.1 YPC with Pittsburgh. Averaged 4.55 YPC with the Bucs. He probably would have a much smaller role in New York than he did in New England.

BB '56 fkap : 8:58 am : link what?



people are talking about him being a nice complimentary player in our RB rotation. In that case, his price needs to be complimentary as well, otherwise his cost may affect the overall asset status. the value ratio is valid.

RE: The type of character Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:00 am : link

Quote: who often doesn't perform as well once he moves away from a coach the caliber of Little Bill.



Didn't he feel misled by Pittsburgh on his role after he signed? In comment 13440952 JonC said:Didn't he feel misled by Pittsburgh on his role after he signed?

RE: BB '56 Big Blue '56 : 9:07 am : link

Quote: what?



people are talking about him being a nice complimentary player in our RB rotation. In that case, his price needs to be complimentary as well, otherwise his cost may affect the overall asset status. the value ratio is valid.



You went too deep on my simple point..Asset as in complementary, short yardage, 5-10 carry back, nothing more..I thought that was implicit. Nothing to do with how much pr how little he's paid

You wonder if this might have something to do... Dunedin81 : 9:09 am : link with the draft board starting to settle out a little bit. It doesn't look like McCaffrey or Fournette will be there at 23, Cook and Mixon SHOULD be off the draft board, there might be solid value later in the draft but probably not a Week 1, everydown back.

Maybe if he drops his price as well ZogZerg : 9:09 am : link Strong RB class is making some of these guys nervous. They want to sign before they aren't needed.

We need muhajir : 9:10 am : link A game changer at rb! Not a combo of perkins/vereen/Blount.

18 rushing TDs mrvax : 9:12 am : link is a lot, especially coming from the Pats. Maybe there is a place for him here. I would still look to drafting a solid young back who could make Vereen expendable.



I'd guess the Giants are keeping their options open Keith : 9:13 am : link if they can't draft someone in the middle rounds that they have their eyes on.

People have strange ways of selecting "good locker room guys" Ivan15 : 9:18 am : link .

How is Blount a potentially good Young Elijah : 10:18 am : link "locker room guy" didnt he walk out on his team when on the Steelers? Didnt he deck someone on the field in college?



Meanwhile we had 100+ post threads about BMarshall being a headcase and a problem child. You dudes are funny as hell sometimes.

. arcarsenal : 10:21 am : link I've thought Blount would be a nice fit from day 1 of FA - I still think so. I'd like to see him here.

RE: How is Blount a potentially good UConn4523 : 10:25 am : link

Quote: "locker room guy" didnt he walk out on his team when on the Steelers? Didnt he deck someone on the field in college?



Meanwhile we had 100+ post threads about BMarshall being a headcase and a problem child. You dudes are funny as hell sometimes.



Its a cost thing. He's likely pretty cheap which offsets a lot of worry the team may have. Marshall is going to be a focal point of the offense and we payed him as such; his road to getting help off the field is well documented anyway.

Would be a GREAT signing Sonic Youth : 10:35 am : link I've been calling for this to happen since even before gillisie signed the offer sheet w the Pats.



Complements Vereen and Perkins perfectly. Doesn't make RB a huge need in the draft (as much of one, at least)

I fear this guy might end up Enzo : 10:35 am : link being Jennings all over again (last year's version).

Blount is a stronger inside runner than RJ arcarsenal : 10:38 am : link Also 2 years younger.

My friend is a Pats diehard... Dunedin81 : 10:43 am : link and his reaction was that Blount broke down as the season went on and was not the same runner. His stats bear this out somewhat. He cracked 4 yards per in Week 14 and then not again in the regular season or the postseason. Whether a limited role would keep him fresh remains to be seen, but even if our line is healthy I'm not sure he's going to have the same short yardage success in blue.

I don't see Jennings at all in Blount UConn4523 : 10:45 am : link Jennings tried to be a finesse player with us and that just didn't work. Perkins hit holes Jennings couldn't physically get to, it was like night and day.



Blount, if he comes here, I would imagine will be as a short yardage bruiser/goal line back and to occasionally spell Perkins.

RE: My friend is a Pats diehard... UConn4523 : 10:47 am : link

Quote: and his reaction was that Blount broke down as the season went on and was not the same runner. His stats bear this out somewhat. He cracked 4 yards per in Week 14 and then not again in the regular season or the postseason. Whether a limited role would keep him fresh remains to be seen, but even if our line is healthy I'm not sure he's going to have the same short yardage success in blue.



That happens a lot though, 300 carries with a lot of goal line work is draining for anyone so I can see him fading out. I wouldn't give him anymore than 80/90 carries for the season barring injury to someone else.

and it's nice that Enzo : 10:50 am : link he scored a bunch of TDs last season but there's basically nothing in that stat that tells you anything about what he's going to do in the future. He's never even gotten half that many in any other season. Give me a younger guy that's going to contribute on special teams. There's already one "old" RB on the roster.

Nobody else is interested in Blount so giants 32_Razor : 10:59 am : link Are default choice here for him leading up to draft

Blount is Larry csonka 1978, washed up 32_Razor : 11:00 am : link Nothing left in tank

Eh illmatic : 11:15 am : link I'd rather see them draft another good young RB instead of giving carries to a guy who is heading towards his final years and would be behind an average at best OL here. But I guess they really could use a big bruiser back there to go with Perkins and Vereen. You have to think the cost is pretty low too if Peterson only got 3 million per year. If that number was right about his contract.

Nothing left on the tank you say blueblood'11 : 11:18 am : link 18 touchdowns I guess would signify that to be the case.

. arcarsenal : 11:21 am : link We'd all like another good, young RB.. bur resources are finite. We only have so many picks and although we're in pretty good shape, we do still have a lot of needs.



Sometimes you have to plug holes where you can. Blount would certainly be more effective than Jennings.

RE: . Enzo : 11:27 am : link

Quote: Blount would certainly be more effective than Jennings.

you sure about that? He could also fall off a cliff this season and be out of the league this time next year. Put this guy behind our mediocre line and he might be out of the league by November. I just feel like you're more likely to get a guy who's cooked than get meaningful production when you're dealing with old RBs. We've seen this before (Drougns, Levens, Hillis, Cloud).

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 11:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13441274 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Blount would certainly be more effective than Jennings.





you sure about that? He could also fall off a cliff this season and be out of the league this time next year. Put this guy behind our mediocre line and he might be out of the league by November. I just feel like you're more likely to get a guy who's cooked than get meaningful production when you're dealing with old RBs. We've seen this before (Drougns, Levens, Hillis, Cloud).



I'm fairly certain, yes.



Rashad Jennings was absolutely awful last year.



Blount isn't a star RB, but he's a tough runner who scored 18 times and rushed for over 1000 yards. A shade under 4 YPC isn't what you really want to see, but the bar Jennings set last year was quite low.



We won't need to lean on Blount as heavily as NE did. We aren't going to ask him to tote the rock 300 times.



I'm fairly certain, yes.

Rashad Jennings was absolutely awful last year.

Blount isn't a star RB, but he's a tough runner who scored 18 times and rushed for over 1000 yards. A shade under 4 YPC isn't what you really want to see, but the bar Jennings set last year was quite low.

We won't need to lean on Blount as heavily as NE did. We aren't going to ask him to tote the rock 300 times.

I don't think guys like Dorsey Levens, who were about 3 years removed from their last productive NFL season when they got here, are apt comparisons here.

RE: My friend is a Pats diehard... ajr2456 : 11:39 am : link

Quote: and his reaction was that Blount broke down as the season went on and was not the same runner. His stats bear this out somewhat. He cracked 4 yards per in Week 14 and then not again in the regular season or the postseason. Whether a limited role would keep him fresh remains to be seen, but even if our line is healthy I'm not sure he's going to have the same short yardage success in blue.



His big games were also against Mia, Pitt, Hou, and SF. Not exactly the greatest defenses.

RE: RE: My friend is a Pats diehard... ajr2456 : 11:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13441191 Dunedin81 said:





Quote:





and his reaction was that Blount broke down as the season went on and was not the same runner. His stats bear this out somewhat. He cracked 4 yards per in Week 14 and then not again in the regular season or the postseason. Whether a limited role would keep him fresh remains to be seen, but even if our line is healthy I'm not sure he's going to have the same short yardage success in blue.







His big games were also against Mia, Pitt, Hou, and SF. Not exactly the greatest defenses.



Except for Hou that is.

RE: RE: RE: . Enzo : 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13441281 Enzo said:





Quote:





In comment 13441274 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Blount would certainly be more effective than Jennings.





you sure about that? He could also fall off a cliff this season and be out of the league this time next year. Put this guy behind our mediocre line and he might be out of the league by November. I just feel like you're more likely to get a guy who's cooked than get meaningful production when you're dealing with old RBs. We've seen this before (Drougns, Levens, Hillis, Cloud).







I'm fairly certain, yes.



Rashad Jennings was absolutely awful last year.



Blount isn't a star RB, but he's a tough runner who scored 18 times and rushed for over 1000 yards. A shade under 4 YPC isn't what you really want to see, but the bar Jennings set last year was quite low.



We won't need to lean on Blount as heavily as NE did. We aren't going to ask him to tote the rock 300 times.



I don't think guys like Dorsey Levens, who were about 3 years removed from their last productive NFL season when they got here, are apt comparisons here.

his TDs last year are meaningless when predicting what he's going to do going forward. And the total is a huge outlier compared to what he's done previously. The dropoff for Blount is coming...it's a question of when, not if. And I'd rather not be the team that finds out when. I'd also have big concerns about plucking what was essentially a role player from one of the best offenses in football. I'm thinking he didn't face a lot of fronts geared up to stop him (excluding short yardage situations obviously).

RE: RE: RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13441302 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13441281 Enzo said:





Quote:





In comment 13441274 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Blount would certainly be more effective than Jennings.





you sure about that? He could also fall off a cliff this season and be out of the league this time next year. Put this guy behind our mediocre line and he might be out of the league by November. I just feel like you're more likely to get a guy who's cooked than get meaningful production when you're dealing with old RBs. We've seen this before (Drougns, Levens, Hillis, Cloud).







I'm fairly certain, yes.



Rashad Jennings was absolutely awful last year.



Blount isn't a star RB, but he's a tough runner who scored 18 times and rushed for over 1000 yards. A shade under 4 YPC isn't what you really want to see, but the bar Jennings set last year was quite low.



We won't need to lean on Blount as heavily as NE did. We aren't going to ask him to tote the rock 300 times.



I don't think guys like Dorsey Levens, who were about 3 years removed from their last productive NFL season when they got here, are apt comparisons here.





his TDs last year are meaningless when predicting what he's going to do going forward. And the total is a huge outlier compared to what he's done previously. The dropoff for Blount is coming...it's a question of when, not if. And I'd rather not be the team that finds out when. I'd also have big concerns about plucking what was essentially a role player from one of the best offenses in football. I'm thinking he didn't face a lot of fronts geared up to stop him (excluding short yardage situations obviously).



How much do you think Blount is getting paid here?



This is going to be a relatively small, short-term deal. This isn't going to require a major investment. We're talking about a complimentary RB.



No, he's almost certainly not going to score 18 TD's again - but the point is, he's a good short yardage guy and a tough inside runner. Which is something this offense needs right now. I don't think signing LeGarrete Blount is going to be at all prohibitive to NYG's flexibility moving forward if they chose to do so.



How much do you think Blount is getting paid here?

This is going to be a relatively small, short-term deal. This isn't going to require a major investment. We're talking about a complimentary RB.

No, he's almost certainly not going to score 18 TD's again - but the point is, he's a good short yardage guy and a tough inside runner. Which is something this offense needs right now. I don't think signing LeGarrete Blount is going to be at all prohibitive to NYG's flexibility moving forward if they chose to do so.

We only have so many draft picks and we still have quite a bit of needs. Look at the available FA RB's right now. The options aren't exactly plentiful.

RE: RE: My friend is a Pats diehard... giants#1 : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13441191 Dunedin81 said:





Quote:





and his reaction was that Blount broke down as the season went on and was not the same runner. His stats bear this out somewhat. He cracked 4 yards per in Week 14 and then not again in the regular season or the postseason. Whether a limited role would keep him fresh remains to be seen, but even if our line is healthy I'm not sure he's going to have the same short yardage success in blue.







His big games were also against Mia, Pitt, Hou, and SF. Not exactly the greatest defenses.



Houston was the #1 defense in the NFL last season (#12 against the run) and Pitt was #12 overall (#13 against the run).

Houston was the #1 defense in the NFL last season (#12 against the run) and Pitt was #12 overall (#13 against the run).
- NFL Total Def - ( New Window

Brandon Jacobs chimes in Anakim : 12:14 pm : link Brandon Jacobs‏Verified account @gatorboyrb

Legarrette Blunt to the Giants??? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 this could be great.

So many Blount type RBs in this draft Amtoft : 12:48 pm : link Personally I would prefer a Elijah Hood in the 6th, but you also have Samje, Cooner, Foreman, Hill, etc. lots of power runners this year. Cheaper, younger, more control, less issues.

i'd prefer to make the decision post-draft UConn4523 : 12:53 pm : link since there is no guarantee any of our RB targets will be had in the round we want them. There really are no guarantees with the draft no matter how deep a position might be. That said, i'm guessing there's a few teams like us keeping tabs on Blount in case they come out of the draft without his style of RB so I can see someone jumping on him before Thursday.

RE: i'd prefer to make the decision post-draft Big Blue '56 : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: since there is no guarantee any of our RB targets will be had in the round we want them. There really are no guarantees with the draft no matter how deep a position might be. That said, i'm guessing there's a few teams like us keeping tabs on Blount in case they come out of the draft without his style of RB so I can see someone jumping on him before Thursday.



I differ here. I'd sign him now to a 1 year deal, BEFORE other teams pursue him after the draft. I would draft a RB whether Blount is signed or not, so I don't see a downside to snapping him up before his services MIGHT become a necessity to a bunch of teams post-draft..

I'm sure fkap : 1:12 pm : link there's a comment here to be made about depends how much he costs :)

but, that's only me!

RE: RE: i'd prefer to make the decision post-draft Milton : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: I would draft a RB whether Blount is signed or not, so I don't see a downside to snapping him up before his services MIGHT become a necessity to a bunch of teams post-draft.. The downside is whatever guaranteed money he receives and its impact on next year's compensation picks.



I'm against adding Blount. I would be concerned about his level of motivation. We saw what happened in Pittsburgh. He's won his Super Bowls and I'd worry that it's now all about the money for him. And on top of that, he could fuck up the Giants chances for a good comp pick in next year's draft. He's not worth it. Not in my opinion, but it's not like I'm an expert on Blount (if you want to talk blunts that's a different story).

The downside is whatever guaranteed money he receives and its impact on next year's compensation picks.

I'm against adding Blount. I would be concerned about his level of motivation. We saw what happened in Pittsburgh. He's won his Super Bowls and I'd worry that it's now all about the money for him. And on top of that, he could fuck up the Giants chances for a good comp pick in next year's draft. He's not worth it. Not in my opinion, but it's not like I'm an expert on Blount (if you want to talk blunts that's a different story).

Count me in as suspect on Blount Jimmy Googs : 1:26 pm : link Cleary going downhill quickly. If he is still around in May and if our RB group looks like it could use another body....maybe.

Another slug HomerJones45 : 1:31 pm : link Could this team possibly get any slower?

Blount has been a weird player djm : 1:39 pm : link really his career only stabilized when he went to New England. Left and had problems, came back and flourished.



The Giants definitely need to add talent to the RB spot. Blount would certainly represent an upgrade. Hopefully they can work something out and Blount brings his A game on and off the field. It could be a steal.

RE: The type of character djm : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: who often doesn't perform as well once he moves away from a coach the caliber of Little Bill.



Yup...he definitely carries some concerns. Luckily the Giants won't be all in on this guy so it's not a terrible risk.