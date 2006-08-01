Great article on O-line, Flowers by Geoff Schwartz

My biggest issue with the Flowers jvm52106 : 4/25/2017 4:51 pm : link supporters, who constantly say he is only 21, is that his problems aren't that he hasn't filled out his body yet, hasn't had enough playing time and is just starting to get the mental thing down, it is the fact that his biggest asset (size/strength) is constantly negated by his technique. We are not talking blocking schemes, recognizing the calls, knowing your switch offs or responsibilities. We are talking how to actually play the position physically. His technique is awful. I am no OL coach or expert but look at old school Jumbo Elliott, a far inferior athlete but close in size and see a guy that by the end of his rookie season was beginning to dominant at the line of scrimmage in the run game. By his third season he was man handling Richard Dent in a playoff game. I watch Flowers and I see a guy who really shouldn't be a RT let alone a LT with his poor technique and very sloppy feet and hands...

yeah I guess there's some good insights there but count me as put off by a guy pissing all over a former teammate. Plenty of OL to use as examples, he's gotta pick Flowers? Maybe I'd be more receptive if Schwartz had actually earned his paycheck while here.

Great talent and a huge physical Advantage have hurt Flowers. Let's hope he can clean up some I need this. One would think the players association would be ok more practice time if a player wants to work on his game. Especially non contact stuff

fuck Schwartz. A lot of time pontificating from a guy who made alot of $$ for very little production

I understand the need for a good corps of CBs... But I don't think I'll ever understand the Giants passing on Taylor Decker to draft Eli Apple. Heavy sigh.

Nice Link. "The key to drafting linemen is to look for techniques that translate to the NFL, rather than fawning over the physical traits of a particular lineman who has unfixable issues." Sounds like the struggle. He's got alot of work to do.



Sounds like the struggle. He's got alot of work to do.

Schwartz has been excellent at this transition from playing. I love reading his articles.

Just because he wasn't a great player Gman11 : 4/25/2017 5:10 pm : link doesn't mean he doesn't know what he's talking about.



I thought it was a great article. It doesn't matter that he spent more time riding the stationary bike than he did playing.

That is a great article. Incredibly informative. Well done Geoff.

Good article. "The key to drafting linemen is to look for techniques that translate to the NFL, rather than fawning over the physical traits of a particular lineman who has unfixable issues."





Not good news re: E.Flowers



One good thing he said re: E.Flowers

"There is plenty of good on Flowers' film. When he is in good body position, no one can beat him on the edge." He confirmed the technique flaws we all knew he had but the worst part IMO is Geoff doesn't seem optimistic he can fix them. He points out he had the same problems in college.

This is why Jerry Reese gets so much grief. He came here and we had one of the best Olines in the NFL, it has steadily got worse, and when you have an immobile franchise QB that has won two Super Bowls, and year after year we see the same garbage offensive line, and when he does have a shot at upgrading the line, whether it's a miss on a player like Flowers, or he misses out on drafting a good offensive lineman, it makes him look really bad, and makes you wonder if he will ever be able to correct his flaws as a GM. I am hoping he does, but time is running out on Eli, and we still have Flowers at left tackle, a real bad scenario is possible, Iam still hoping the kid can improve because he is supposed to be working hard, let's hope so, but this analysis really makes you wonder.

Well, he's pointing out the obvious... Johnny5 : 4/25/2017 5:52 pm : link ... those flaws were discussed ad-nauseum both before and after Flowers was drafted.



And being young DOES matter. The problem with people that are athletically dominant for so long is that they get away with the bad habits, I think that is the best point Schwartz makes. The fact that Flowers is so young means that he has less time reinforcing those bad habits and has more years establishing new technique. The problem for the Giants was that first year Beatty is lost for the season and the guy is thrown to the wolves with that flawed technique. It takes time. In my mind the most promising thing is that he played really well in the loss to GB in the playoffs, probably his best game of the year.



This is the year though. He NEEDS to be more consistent, he NEEDS to play like that GB game... and we need a real plan B this year if he does not.

Incredibly well done. BP in Delray : 4/25/2017 6:02 pm : link Also incredibly sobering re: Flowers.



I've been of the opinion that he's young, will definitely improve. Not sure I feel that way now.

Good article and clear-cut synopsis of Flowers' flaws Giants need a sense of urgency here to do something at LT before June rolls around. For all those that don't want to force it with a less-than-stellar draft of O-lineman, you may wanna' re-think things...



For all those that don't want to force it with a less-than-stellar draft of O-lineman, you may wanna' re-think things...

Flowers is pretty close to being... M.S. : 4/25/2017 6:17 pm : link

...a draft bust given his selection at #9.



For someone to regress in Year 2, while being healthier than in Year 1, is a very bad sign.



Maybe he doesn't take to coaching very well... maybe he developed very bad habits in college that he can't break.



And maybe he never makes it past a 1-contract NFL career.



We've got a problem at left tackle... a very big one.









Feels weird to see guys call out someone for injuries. He broke a leg, and broke an ankle. What kind of knucklehead shit is this for acting like those aren't legit injuries.

Enjoyed the article, but how can you say ... some things are "unfixable" based in true scheme they played j. I get unprepared, but unfixable?

nice read rocco8112 : 4/25/2017 7:15 pm : link .



Hopefully Flowers can improve. I know I have heard somewhere that most players make their biggest improvements from year one to year two. Take Collins for example who was solid as a rookie and now is a stud.



Hopefully Flowers can rebound and get better. The Giants are a solid o line away from being good enough to make a legit run.

Really good article One significant takeaway from the article is that OL who come from pro style offenses are more likely to be successful than players who have never been in a 3 point stance. I have noticed that this applies to edge rushers who have never played in a 3 point stance. This makes a strong argument for Ramczyk.



I have noticed that this applies to edge rushers who have never played in a 3 point stance.



This makes a strong argument for Ramczyk.



he is never going to be a great LT but he will get better. Technique improves and even when he gets beaten by smaller men he will learn how to ride them just enough to give the QB that extra split second. The difference between a sack or hurry and a possible completion.

For all the talk about Doomster : 4/25/2017 8:45 pm : link Flowers being strong and mean, have we ever seen him manhandle anyone?



A guy like JPP wins with speed......but he is almost neutralized by a good OT, that nails him and stops him dead in his tracks.....



For some reason, Flowers just does not do that...he is constantly back pedaling and if you put a move on him, he has to reach for the guy....speed rushers get 3-4 steps to get momentum, before they even engage the back pedaling Flowers....is it any wonder he is what he is?

anyone know how you make those clips from draftscout like he has in the article?

RE: For all the talk about Diver_Down : 4/25/2017 9:07 pm : link

Quote: Flowers being strong and mean, have we ever seen him manhandle anyone?





Last season, he manhandled his opponent by clotheslining in a desperate attempt to impede the defender's progress to Eli. Of course, it was in his "best" game vs. Green Bay as many like to stake claim to show that he is improving. It was only 10 yards of his total 110 yards in penalties last season. In comment 13442061 Doomster said:Last season, he manhandled his opponent by clotheslining in a desperate attempt to impede the defender's progress to Eli. Of course, it was in his "best" game vs. Green Bay as many like to stake claim to show that he is improving. It was only 10 yards of his total 110 yards in penalties last season.

There are plenty examples of him manhandling defenders... but it is in the running game. He was a wrecking ball run blocking in the 1st Washington game last season. Hopefully he will tie it in to pass pro FINALLY. And that Green Bay WAS a very good game for him. We'll see. I hope he pulls it together. We need him.



And that Green Bay WAS a very good game for him.



We'll see. I hope he pulls it together. We need him.

Rooting for a contribution from Eric Flowers Is the triumph of hope over expectation

great article I'm glad he choose Flowers and I think he was complimentary of Flowers in some ways. He has technique issues which are well known.

Very intersting article. O-line play is so important but seldom analyzed in detail because it's one of the least sexy parts of the game (I'm still waiting for Steve Weatherford to write his piece on executing the perfect coffin corner punt.)