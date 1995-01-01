Raanan (again) - Giants will NOT be drafting Njoku jlukes : 4/26/2017 8:30 am



Someone one twitter, for the thousanth time, asked about the Giants drafting Njoku and why did Jordan pick Bolles instead of Njoku in the ESPN mock draft. Raanan responsed pretty matter-of-fact

maybe people keep asking because mphbullet36 : 4/26/2017 8:31 am : link of how insane it would be to draft these mediocre offensive lineman over Njoku...

So the Giants draft a 25 year old with core strength issues... Torrag : 4/26/2017 8:33 am : link ...that's the anti-thesis of their usual approach. So I doubt it strongly.

He obviously has information that points to Njoku jlukes : 4/26/2017 8:36 am : link not being in the conversation



It is amazing how people criticize someone when they give them information they don't want to hear

The fact that Raanan is so SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/26/2017 8:37 am : link adamant about Njoku not being the man @ 23 says something.





Quote: adamant about Njoku not being the man @ 23 says something.





Either it is the largest smoke screen in history, or GASP... he has information that the GIants have no interest in Njoku

Quote: not being in the conversation



It is amazing how people criticize someone when they give them information they don't want to hear



That's quite possible. But also consider that our resident insider, hitdog, who has proven his connections on several times has said they do have some interest in Njoku.

Quote: not being in the conversation



It is amazing how people criticize someone when they give them information they don't want to hear



maybe because of the backfire from the floyd leaks the giants are throwing out misinformation...like canceling his meeting and such...everyone seems to be in love with him or he has a guarantee to be top 20 which is why the giants pulled him off there board...IDK

"the floyd leaks" UConn4523 : 4/26/2017 8:47 am : link gets me every time.



Giants would love a pass rusher, a premier TE, and a LT. Leak it to the press!

Unless you are privy to the internal conversations about Flowers Bob in Newburgh : 4/26/2017 8:49 am : link predicting Bolles is a dart board throw.



If the conversation is, "he just needs another year," Bolles is the last player we will pick.



If the conversation is, "we can probably keep Eli alive for one more year, but we have to do something else," Bolles could be in the conversation as the 2018 starting LT replacement.

Quote: adamant about Njoku not being the man @ 23 says something.

Not to mention the Giants canceled Njoku team visit last minute (which to date I have read nothing that says why)

Quote: gets me every time.



Thanks UConn, you just ruined another draft for the Giants.

Quote: In comment 13442332 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





adamant about Njoku not being the man @ 23 says something.





Not to mention the Giants canceled Njoku team visit last minute (which to date I have read nothing that says why)



It was a scheduling conflict. Was posted yesterday. He was coming to see the Jets and then also the Giants. But he had another interview the following day and couldn't get to the Giants (IIRC - paraphrasing the post - think Dave TE said what it was.).

it sounds like he sees UConn4523 : 4/26/2017 8:57 am : link Bolles ranked higher than Ramczyk which is interesting. Health concerns but more upside I would imagine with Ram vs. character concerns and peaking with Bolles.

Jordan is full of crap. If the Miami product is there and the Utah o 32_Razor : 4/26/2017 8:59 am : link Lineman is not their, chances are good giants will draft the Miami te

I AcidTest : 4/26/2017 8:59 am : link think Denver takes Bolles, and Baltimore takes Robinson. The Giants have no interest in Ramczyk, so no OL in the first.



Davis, Charlton, Reddick, Howard, McCaffrey all gone as well.



Look for an edge rusher.

Also AcidTest : 4/26/2017 9:00 am : link think Lamp goes to Miami at #22.

There may be other jvm52106 : 4/26/2017 9:03 am : link stuff with Njoku that none of us knows.. I think people get to enamored with a player without really knowing much about him. There is a lot of football we have not seen from him yet and a ton of behind the scenes stuff that none of us knows. Either way I doubt Jordan would say something so emphatically without some knowledge of the situation.



Smokescreens me nothing when you are drafting 23rd in the first round. Who knows how this will shake out. The top of the draft could be very shaky with some serious surprises. Of course, the surprise is usually because we all following the so called "experts" and none of them really know how one team feels about a certain player over another...





I think there will be 1 OL that goes UConn4523 : 4/26/2017 9:05 am : link a lot earlier than the mocks are telling us.



Sherff at Guard went #5 overall 2 years ago and we were interested in him as well as others, I'm assuming. Weak OL class or not, if Lamp is considered to be the best lineman I can see him getting snatched up early.



If that happens it really shakes things up, and we see something like that happen every year.

Njoku fits the mold of draft picks since 2008 of being extremely young Anakim : 4/26/2017 9:06 am : link But I guess he knows something we don't

It's like Charlie Brown trying to kick the football with some of you Ten Ton Hammer : 4/26/2017 9:09 am : link Regarding TEs as early draft picks.

Really would be disappointed ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 9:12 am : link if we took Bolles over Lamp or Robinson (assuming they are available, which they were on this mock).



Not only are they younger, but I just think Lamp and Robinson are going to be better pros.

Quote: if we took Bolles over Lamp or Robinson (assuming they are available, which they were on this mock).



Not only are they younger, but I just think Lamp and Robinson are going to be better pros.



I think Lamp was taken earlier

Quote: think Denver takes Bolles, and Baltimore takes Robinson. The Giants have no interest in Ramczyk, so no OL in the first.



Davis, Charlton, Reddick, Howard, McCaffrey all gone as well.



Look for an edge rusher.



If edge rusher is the pick I say Bowser or Willis.

If Bolles is gone I think Jerry averagejoe : 4/26/2017 9:16 am : link will go for his highest rated DE and take his highest rated OL in round two.



The Giants don't value TE, RB and LB like the fans do. They are very reluctant to spend a premium pick there.

Quote: if we took Bolles over Lamp or Robinson (assuming they are available, which they were on this mock).



Not only are they younger, but I just think Lamp and Robinson are going to be better pros.



I think all three are gone before we pick. That makes the whole debate over an OL moot. Lamp has the best chance of falling to #23, but Miami is apparently very interested in him.

TJ ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 9:17 am : link Watt or Bowser would be my guys if Lamp and Robinson are gone.

Quote: In comment 13442362 AcidTest said:





Quote:





think Denver takes Bolles, and Baltimore takes Robinson. The Giants have no interest in Ramczyk, so no OL in the first.



Davis, Charlton, Reddick, Howard, McCaffrey all gone as well.



Look for an edge rusher.







If edge rusher is the pick I say Bowser or Willis.



Agreed, but I think it would be Bowser. Better in space. Another small possibility is a trade down to target Rivers.

Quote: Watt or Bowser would be my guys if Lamp and Robinson are gone.



Don't want Watt. Explosive, but very little experience on D, and all those knee surgeries. Pass.

Jordan clearly has access to information Keith : 4/26/2017 9:19 am : link and I'm sure he knows Njoku isn't an option, but I do have a question....



What benefit is it to the Giants to make this known? Is it to be honest with agents and/or players for respect? I don't understand why they would be so adamant about not taking a guy that's being mocked to them.



A guy like Mixon I get, there is PR involved.

Not buying anything the beats are suggesting this year. First of all Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 9:20 am : link they were way too aggressive and adamant about certain targets last season. And nobody had Apple up in that conversation the week prior while named-targets went later. Notice how much more downplayed their articles have been on specific players this week.



Furthermore, if the Giants felt they were subject to too many leaks last year, the prudent play would be to just shut the f-up this year versus throwing even more smokescreens. When 22 guys are going to be picked ahead of you, you think maybe the smoke-screen approach becomes kind of laughable?



Quote: they were way too aggressive and adamant about certain targets last season. And nobody had Apple up in that conversation the week prior while named-targets went later. Notice how much more downplayed their articles have been on specific players this week.



Furthermore, if the Giants felt they were subject to too many leaks last year, the prudent play would be to just shut the f-up this year versus throwing even more smokescreens. When 22 guys are going to be picked ahead of you, you think maybe the smoke-screen approach becomes kind of laughable?



Last year the beat writers were adamant about a couple of guys and nobody knew the interst in Apple, but all of the guys the beat writers said the Giants were interested in, were taken before us. This makes no sense. It's not like we passed on Floyd for Apple. Clearly the Giants had to change directions based on how it all unfolded.

Jordan ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 9:23 am : link also always says he goes on his "informed opinion"...nothing straight from Giants brass.

Bullcrap Keith. Both Hargreaves and Decker were discussed alot Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 9:30 am : link by beats, and both went later...

Don't get why not jeff57 : 4/26/2017 9:31 am : link Fills a need, big upside, good kid.

I don't get ehy people don't think Bolles makes sense PatersonPlank : 4/26/2017 9:32 am : link - According to Sy his assigned value is right there when we pick (along with the other 3 OL players)

- He has everything you need to be a tackle in the NFL.

- The one knock is overall strength, but frankly a lot of players coming out have that knock and most add strength and weight their first year. Its fairly common, even Pugh did it.

- We were told that Fluker was brought in as a Guard (then it was reported that he would compete for both spots later). If we take this on face value, then drafting a Tackle makes sense

- They have also said they are open to moving Flowers. Again, this makes picking a Tackle make sense. Let it play out who is RT & LT

- Bolles fits the Tackle pick. Ram is coming off injury (a big Giants red flag), and lots of people think Lamp and Robinson are NFL guards. Bolles, it can be argued, is the purest Tackle in the draft.

Quote: by beats, and both went later...



Discussed by who? BBI'ers? The Giants expressed interest in Floyd and Conklin who were both taken right before them.

I don't know what Raanan's basis for his certainty is Mike from Ohio : 4/26/2017 9:35 am : link but I am pretty sure nobody in the Giant's front office told him they would not draft Njoku. Even if they did decide that, there is zero advantage is saying that before the draft. If they did, it is a story they are planting. But that is also pointless because no other NFL team is making a draft decision based on that information.



Chances are Ranaan is basing it on the fact that the Giants do not typically spend premium draft picks on non-premium positions (as they see it). They draft DEs, DBs, WRs and Olinemen in the first round. I think he would have same the same certainty about any TE, DT, RB, or LB.

Quote: but I am pretty sure nobody in the Giant's front office told him they would not draft Njoku. Even if they did decide that, there is zero advantage is saying that before the draft. If they did, it is a story they are planting. But that is also pointless because no other NFL team is making a draft decision based on that information.



Chances are Ranaan is basing it on the fact that the Giants do not typically spend premium draft picks on non-premium positions (as they see it). They draft DEs, DBs, WRs and Olinemen in the first round. I think he would have same the same certainty about any TE, DT, RB, or LB.



I agree. I also can't see another GM seeing this report and making any sort of opinion on who they are drafting one way or another. This isn't Hold Em', there's a lot at play here and you need to trust your scouts and process, whatever that may be.

Beats were solid on Floyd and Conklin JonC : 4/26/2017 9:40 am : link but didn't have accuracy beyond those two.

Yeah, Keith : 4/26/2017 9:45 am : link do you have any proof of that? I remember tons of talk about Floyd and Conklin.

I have had sneaky suspicion about a Corner all along Chris684 : 4/26/2017 9:51 am : link The value at #23 doesnt matchup as well for WR or DE, the other premium NYG positions, or for OL which many would consider a need.



The situation with Conley will impact the board for CBs, but I still think TD White could be in play. NYG like the position, school and conference.



Personally I would go playmaker at TE or RB if we could but I anticipate Howard, Njoku, Cook and McCaffrey will all be off the board by 23.

Not disagreeing about those names, Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 9:52 am : link just saying more players were discussed as well. Absolutely recall most, if not all. sports media writeups had Hargreaves before Apple. Not digging up proof...

I don't blame you, because it seems as though you are talking Keith : 4/26/2017 9:54 am : link out of your a**. Most writers believed Heargraves was above Apple, but were the Giants saying that they liked him better than Apple? No.

I think Njoku's visit would have been a local one that wouldn't count Ivan15 : 4/26/2017 9:57 am : link Against the 30.



So canceling it was very significant. Doesn't seem like a smokescreen to me.

Quote: The value at #23 doesnt matchup as well for WR or DE, the other premium NYG positions, or for OL which many would consider a need.



The situation with Conley will impact the board for CBs, but I still think TD White could be in play. NYG like the position, school and conference.



Personally I would go playmaker at TE or RB if we could but I anticipate Howard, Njoku, Cook and McCaffrey will all be off the board by 23.



Hitdog has said he doesn't think the pick will be a DB or DL. Of course it's impossible to predict right now, but he's the most accurate when it comes to Giants info.

Chris684 JonC : 4/26/2017 10:03 am : link I said the same thing and was told CB and OL unlikely.

Njoku fits Reese MO giantfan2000 : 4/26/2017 10:07 am : link Njoku freakish athlete and young



People really don't want to hear LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/26/2017 10:07 am : link that they aren't picking Njoku.



Accept it.

Quote: The value at #23 doesnt matchup as well for WR or DE, the other premium NYG positions, or for OL which many would consider a need.



The situation with Conley will impact the board for CBs, but I still think TD White could be in play. NYG like the position, school and conference.



Personally I would go playmaker at TE or RB if we could but I anticipate Howard, Njoku, Cook and McCaffrey will all be off the board by 23.



But Engram won't.He would be a perfect fit for this passing game, making it all-world.I don't think he'll be around in the 2nd round for us & Mayock just rated Engram as his #24th best player!

Quote: - According to Sy his assigned value is right there when we pick (along with the other 3 OL players)

- He has everything you need to be a tackle in the NFL.

- The one knock is overall strength, but frankly a lot of players coming out have that knock and most add strength and weight their first year. Its fairly common, even Pugh did it.

- We were told that Fluker was brought in as a Guard (then it was reported that he would compete for both spots later). If we take this on face value, then drafting a Tackle makes sense

- They have also said they are open to moving Flowers. Again, this makes picking a Tackle make sense. Let it play out who is RT & LT

- Bolles fits the Tackle pick. Ram is coming off injury (a big Giants red flag), and lots of people think Lamp and Robinson are NFL guards. Bolles, it can be argued, is the purest Tackle in the draft.



Bolles seems like the anti-Flowers.



Bolles seems like the anti-Flowers. Doesn't Dave like Lamp better?

Rick JonC : 4/26/2017 10:11 am : link OL ... if a DE they really like is there, he's probably the pick ... but it's a lean crop, the hybrid OLBs included.



Based on what I'm hearing the past 24 hours, it might add to hoping Mahomes or McCaffrey or Corey Davis slips to them.





Quote: In comment 13442434 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:

Bolles seems like the anti-Flowers.



Doesn't Dave like Lamp better?



Dave does indeed like Lamp better. Infact Dave thinks Bolles is overrated and was helped by his OG at Utah.

Quote from Dave Te on Bolles Kevin in Annapolis : 4/26/2017 10:16 am : link "If you read my comments here, without Asiata helping him on combo blocks, etc., he’s “just a guy.” "

Quote: OL ... if a DE they really like is there, he's probably the pick ... but it's a lean crop, the hybrid OLBs included.



Based on what I'm hearing the past 24 hours, it might add to hoping Mahomes or McCaffrey or Corey Davis slips to them.





Not Mahommes please Lord. McCaffrey I could deal with, especially if they sign Blount. Davis would be pretty amazing too. But where does he fit? 4 wide set with OBJ and Shepard in the slots?

Quote: OL ... if a DE they really like is there, he's probably the pick ... but it's a lean crop, the hybrid OLBs included.



Based on what I'm hearing the past 24 hours, it might add to hoping Mahomes or McCaffrey or Corey Davis slips to them.





Jon, I get the feeling they might move up if a top player like McCaffrey slips a little. Do you think that might be in the cards?



Jon, I get the feeling they might move up if a top player like McCaffrey slips a little. Do you think that might be in the cards? Didn't you say you'd heard Davis and Howard?

Quote: that they aren't picking Njoku.



Accept it.



People aren't accepting it because he fits the things (athleticism, age) that the Giants seem to prioritize with their first pick. Garret Bolles, OTOH, is the antithesis of a player they draft. He's older than Odell. He's way older than Landon Collins, Ereck Flowers, and Eli Apple. He's 4 months younger than Jonathan Hankins, who just completed his rookie contract.



People aren't accepting it because he fits the things (athleticism, age) that the Giants seem to prioritize with their first pick. Garret Bolles, OTOH, is the antithesis of a player they draft. He's older than Odell. He's way older than Landon Collins, Ereck Flowers, and Eli Apple. He's 4 months younger than Jonathan Hankins, who just completed his rookie contract. It's entirely possible the Giants don't draft Njoku for some reason or another. But he has the profile of a Giants high draft pick. Bolles doesn't. If they do draft Bolles, I think it says a lot more about their need at the position than how they view the individual player.

there are questions on whether they like a guy hitdog42 : 4/26/2017 10:31 am : link and whether they like him for 23.

jordan probably right on the latter. doesnt mean they dont like him (and the 3 TEs).

Quote: that they aren't picking Njoku.



Accept it.



Based on what? Is Raanan Jerry Reese? In comment 13442545 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Based on what? Is Raanan Jerry Reese?

Quote: In comment 13442545 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





that they aren't picking Njoku.



Accept it.







People aren't accepting it because he fits the things (athleticism, age) that the Giants seem to prioritize with their first pick. Garret Bolles, OTOH, is the antithesis of a player they draft. He's older than Odell. He's way older than Landon Collins, Ereck Flowers, and Eli Apple. He's 4 months younger than Jonathan Hankins, who just completed his rookie contract.



It's entirely possible the Giants don't draft Njoku for some reason or another. But he has the profile of a Giants high draft pick. Bolles doesn't. If they do draft Bolles, I think it says a lot more about their need at the position than how they view the individual player.



You aren't factoring in what we deem a premier position into the above. You can make a case for Bolles and Njoku but only 1 plays a position that we usually covet in round 1. What holds more value is yet to be seen...

I don't think they take Bolles either LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/26/2017 10:34 am : link but everything is pointing away from Njoku.



I don't see how he "fits the mold". Reese is fairly consistent with positions he drafts in round 1. TE isn't among them. Taking Njoku would be very much out of character.



I think some fans want Njoku and are desperately arguing with anyone that says he won't be the pick. They are collectively covering their ears and shouting "la la la Njoku."



Imo there will be a lot of good options at 23, but the Njoku brigade has tunnel vision right now.

Quote: In comment 13442545 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





that they aren't picking Njoku.



Accept it.







Based on what? Is Raanan Jerry Reese?



...and this Giants regime's tendencies, and hotdog, and JonC, and Dave, and the fact that they cancelled his visit.



...and this Giants regime's tendencies, and hotdog, and JonC, and Dave, and the fact that they cancelled his visit. Are you being willfully dense?

Quote: but everything is pointing away from Njoku.



I don't see how he "fits the mold". Reese is fairly consistent with positions he drafts in round 1. TE isn't among them. Taking Njoku would be very much out of character.



I think some fans want Njoku and are desperately arguing with anyone that says he won't be the pick. They are collectively covering their ears and shouting "la la la Njoku."



Imo there will be a lot of good options at 23, but the Njoku brigade has tunnel vision right now.



I just don't get your reasoning. Yeah, we haven't taken a TE in the first round under Reese's watch, but Njoku is a young, extremely athletic, high character guy that fits the mold of what Reese likes in the first round (see: JPP, OBJ, Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple).

Quote: In comment 13442622 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 13442545 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





that they aren't picking Njoku.



Accept it.







Based on what? Is Raanan Jerry Reese?







...and this Giants regime's tendencies, and hotdog, and JonC, and Dave, and the fact that they cancelled his visit.



Are you being willfully dense?



So because they cancelled his visit it means that he's not going to be the pick? You realize that over the course of the past few years, the Giants don't bring in a lot of prospects to work out and they've shown that they're more than willing to take someone that they haven't shown that much interest in.

Hitdog does Engram fall into the same category? Strahan91 : 4/26/2017 10:41 am : link You mentioned on another thread you don't know where the notion came from that they don't like him. Is he a guy they like but not at 23 or do you think they like him maybe at 23?

Both are scary picks ghost718 : 4/26/2017 10:43 am : link Bolles is like Flowers with a McAdoo Hair cut



Quote: In comment 13442631 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





but everything is pointing away from Njoku.



I don't see how he "fits the mold". Reese is fairly consistent with positions he drafts in round 1. TE isn't among them. Taking Njoku would be very much out of character.



I think some fans want Njoku and are desperately arguing with anyone that says he won't be the pick. They are collectively covering their ears and shouting "la la la Njoku."



Imo there will be a lot of good options at 23, but the Njoku brigade has tunnel vision right now.







I just don't get your reasoning. Yeah, we haven't taken a TE in the first round under Reese's watch, but Njoku is a young, extremely athletic, high character guy that fits the mold of what Reese likes in the first round (see: JPP, OBJ, Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple).



That is the reasoning. We value TE less than the norm. For Njoku to be the pick, he'd have to be very much ahead of the next ranked guy at a premium position. He's also not the only young, athletic, high character guy that will be an option at 23, so there's that too.

Not an expert, but when you watch his cutups Andy in Halifax : 4/26/2017 10:44 am : link just about every game you see him getting off balance or overextended in pass blocking. Sometimes he gets caught reaching, other pulled around by the DE. If that is a quickly correctable flaw, then it might work out okay. Seems like a pretty decent run blocker with good feet & athletic ability.



Not in my top for preferred picks, but there is some talent there at least.

Quote: The value at #23 doesnt matchup as well for WR or DE, the other premium NYG positions, or for OL which many would consider a need.



The situation with Conley will impact the board for CBs, but I still think TD White could be in play. NYG like the position, school and conference.



Personally I would go playmaker at TE or RB if we could but I anticipate Howard, Njoku, Cook and McCaffrey will all be off the board by 23.



The value at #23 lines up perfectly for the top 4 OL players. Look at Sy's ratings for one example. All 4 are 79-83, which is late first round approximately. In comment 13442501 Chris684 said:The value at #23 lines up perfectly for the top 4 OL players. Look at Sy's ratings for one example. All 4 are 79-83, which is late first round approximately.

Quote: In comment 13442638 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 13442631 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





but everything is pointing away from Njoku.



I don't see how he "fits the mold". Reese is fairly consistent with positions he drafts in round 1. TE isn't among them. Taking Njoku would be very much out of character.



I think some fans want Njoku and are desperately arguing with anyone that says he won't be the pick. They are collectively covering their ears and shouting "la la la Njoku."



Imo there will be a lot of good options at 23, but the Njoku brigade has tunnel vision right now.







I just don't get your reasoning. Yeah, we haven't taken a TE in the first round under Reese's watch, but Njoku is a young, extremely athletic, high character guy that fits the mold of what Reese likes in the first round (see: JPP, OBJ, Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple).







That is the reasoning. We value TE less than the norm. For Njoku to be the pick, he'd have to be very much ahead of the next ranked guy at a premium position. He's also not the only young, athletic, high character guy that will be an option at 23, so there's that too.



"We value TE less than the norm" - we also value linebackers less than the norm but that didn't stop us from being interested in Leonard Floyd and presumably in Davis and Cunningham.

Floyd wasn't your traditional LB UConn4523 : 4/26/2017 10:50 am : link we clearly liked his pass rush capabilities or he wouldn't have been in the convo that high.



I don't know why you are so defensive on this.

the only reason Giants won't draft Njoku giantfan2000 : 4/26/2017 10:50 am : link is because he will be gone before the Giants pick ..





Quote: we clearly liked his pass rush capabilities or he wouldn't have been in the convo that high.



I don't know why you are so defensive on this.





OK, so would you be willing to say that Cunningham and Davis are out of the question at 23?

I'm being defensive because we have no idea what's being discussed Anakim : 4/26/2017 10:51 am : link in the war room. I don't know if the Giants are interested in Njoku or not but neither does anyone else here barring the fact that they're a Giants insider.

Quote: In comment 13442673 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





we clearly liked his pass rush capabilities or he wouldn't have been in the convo that high.



I don't know why you are so defensive on this.









OK, so would you be willing to say that Cunningham and Davis are out of the question at 23?



I think 23 is a whole different ball game than 10 (Floyd). Cunningham doesn't seem to have the same length and seems to be a notch below Floyd in explosion. I'm guessing he won't be the pick (although the value at 23 vs. 10 can offset that). I suspect Davis will be in play due to wanting that every-down LBer who can run sideline to sideline, maybe we break the mold here.



I think 23 is a whole different ball game than 10 (Floyd). Cunningham doesn't seem to have the same length and seems to be a notch below Floyd in explosion. I'm guessing he won't be the pick (although the value at 23 vs. 10 can offset that). I suspect Davis will be in play due to wanting that every-down LBer who can run sideline to sideline, maybe we break the mold here. With no more Hankins I'm also wondering if that alters the need to draft another playmaker on D (Davis for this argument) vs. adding a TE in round 1 when we've already improved our offense with Marshall/Ellison. I don't think Njoku will be out of consideration, but I'm guessing there will be other players ranked higher by the time its out pick.

Quote: out of your a**. Most writers believed Heargraves was above Apple, but were the Giants saying that they liked him better than Apple? No.



Never said Giants weren't targeting Apple all along. That's my point. People don't know.



Never said Giants weren't targeting Apple all along. That's my point. People don't know. The beats never had him linked and were talking Hargreaves if anything happened at corner.

Quote: In comment 13442631 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





but everything is pointing away from Njoku.



I don't see how he "fits the mold". Reese is fairly consistent with positions he drafts in round 1. TE isn't among them. Taking Njoku would be very much out of character.



I think some fans want Njoku and are desperately arguing with anyone that says he won't be the pick. They are collectively covering their ears and shouting "la la la Njoku."



Imo there will be a lot of good options at 23, but the Njoku brigade has tunnel vision right now.







I just don't get your reasoning. Yeah, we haven't taken a TE in the first round under Reese's watch, but Njoku is a young, extremely athletic, high character guy that fits the mold of what Reese likes in the first round (see: JPP, OBJ, Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple).



Normally you are correct about the process. Those previous picks are fair analogies to Njoku, based on youth, character, and athletic upside.



The bottom line: Ranaan has this called correctly. As hitdog mentioned, the team does not dislike Njoku. He's just not a 1st round player to them based on his one dimensionality. David Njoku is not a complete enough football player right now to be the 23rd pick.



Thrill Ride has used the term repeatedly: "risk aversion." That's how Jerry and co. operate in the 1st round. No matter how athletic Njoku looks, drafting him in hopes of teaching him to play TE constitutes risk. That's the organizational attitude.

Normally you are correct about the process. Those previous picks are fair analogies to Njoku, based on youth, character, and athletic upside. The bottom line: Ranaan has this called correctly. As hitdog mentioned, the team does not dislike Njoku. He's just not a 1st round player to them based on his one dimensionality. David Njoku is not a complete enough football player right now to be the 23rd pick. Thrill Ride has used the term repeatedly: "risk aversion." That's how Jerry and co. operate in the 1st round. No matter how athletic Njoku looks, drafting him in hopes of teaching him to play TE constitutes risk. That's the organizational attitude.

"Risk aversion" doesn't really hold up when they spent a top ten pick Devon : 4/26/2017 11:30 am : link on a player like Flowers and apparently are really high on the possibility of taking a player like Mahomes (or Watson) in the first this year.



Digging back further, it's not like Wilson or JPP were considered safe first rounders either.

McCaffrey ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 11:31 am : link is a pipe dream, he's going top 12.

Quote: on a player like Flowers and apparently are really high on the possibility of taking a player like Mahomes (or Watson) in the first this year.



Digging back further, it's not like Wilson or JPP were considered safe first rounders either.



All of the guys you mentioned had really high grades internally, especially Wilson (they loved him).



Admittedly, they preferred Scherf to Flowers but went 5th to Washington.



Every pick has some degree of risk, or projection, baked into it. JPP was a very unpopular pick based on his very limited body of work at USF.



From The Org perspective, the riskiest propositions involve medical (Gurley, Ramcyzk, Foster) and character (Tunsil).



Maybe this isn't the best conversational detour for David Njoku -- the team is just unconvinced he'll be a good enough two-way TE to justify pick 23. Remember, TE is a very cerebral position based on both the route definitons and blocking assignments -- that's a lot to learn for guy like Njoku who has not been playing TE very long.



Stated differently, the "risk" is that they'd be forgoing a more complete NFL player to take him, and he might be too much of project to get on the field and impact early in his career.



All of the guys you mentioned had really high grades internally, especially Wilson (they loved him). Admittedly, they preferred Scherf to Flowers but went 5th to Washington. Every pick has some degree of risk, or projection, baked into it. JPP was a very unpopular pick based on his very limited body of work at USF. From The Org perspective, the riskiest propositions involve medical (Gurley, Ramcyzk, Foster) and character (Tunsil). Maybe this isn't the best conversational detour for David Njoku -- the team is just unconvinced he'll be a good enough two-way TE to justify pick 23. Remember, TE is a very cerebral position based on both the route definitons and blocking assignments -- that's a lot to learn for guy like Njoku who has not been playing TE very long. Stated differently, the "risk" is that they'd be forgoing a more complete NFL player to take him, and he might be too much of project to get on the field and impact early in his career. Do the Giants devalue TEs? Thrill Ride does not buy that narrative at all. We really liked Tyler Eifert in '13 but went with Pugh. And the player we wanted at #40 last year was Hunter Henry from Arkansas but the Chargers took hm 35th and we settled for Sterling.

Quote: In comment 13442516 Keith said:





Quote:





out of your a**. Most writers believed Heargraves was above Apple, but were the Giants saying that they liked him better than Apple? No.







Never said Giants weren't targeting Apple all along. That's my point. People don't know.



The beats never had him linked and were talking Hargreaves if anything happened at corner.



I understand what you are saying, but here is what you aren't getting.....A writer can have an opinion, but they can also pass along information they know. J-Raan is passing along information that the Giants won't draft Njoku at 23, but he also gives his opinion that they will draft Bolles.



I understand what you are saying, but here is what you aren't getting.....A writer can have an opinion, but they can also pass along information they know. J-Raan is passing along information that the Giants won't draft Njoku at 23, but he also gives his opinion that they will draft Bolles. Last year, the beats were givin information that the Gmen liked Floyd and Conklin, but their opinion was that Heargraves>Apple.

That's fair Keith. Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 12:03 pm : link I was just saying he may not know but his opinion is that they won't draft Njoku.





Quote: Bolles is like Flowers with a McAdoo Hair cut



Bolles is literally the complete opposite of Flowers. Bolles positives are his feet and athletic ability. His negative is his strength and age. Flowers positive was his strength and his age. His negative was his athletic ability.

If Bolles is indeed the opposite of Flowers Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 12:05 pm : link than we should draft a Pro Bowl LT...

Quote: Bolles is literally the complete opposite of Flowers. Bolles positives are his feet and athletic ability. His negative is his strength and age. Flowers positive was his strength and his age. His negative was his athletic ability.



Yeah well,I don't see it like that.Flowers was considered a better athlete than your giving him credit.As far as strength,both look top heavy to me,and both are known for there dispositions.

Idk about Bolles but I don't think Raanan's all wet on Njoku. Watson : 4/26/2017 12:29 pm : link I'm a fan of Njoku but can understand why NYG would not be inclined to pick him at 23. It's not that they don't like him. It may simply come down to they already have a young TE on the roster in Jerell Adams.



Certainly Adams isn't the overall Athlete or has the natural hands of the top 3 guys, but he doesn't compare poorly to this year's TE class. Fan's often overvalue combine performances but just to use as comparison Adams would come out pretty good. Last year he was a top performer in 40 yds, vertical, 3 cone, & both shuttles. If he was competing this year, he would do the same. For example, his 40 time was the same as Njoku and his vertical was a lot better than Howard.









Quote: In comment 13442631 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





but everything is pointing away from Njoku.



I don't see how he "fits the mold". Reese is fairly consistent with positions he drafts in round 1. TE isn't among them. Taking Njoku would be very much out of character.



I think some fans want Njoku and are desperately arguing with anyone that says he won't be the pick. They are collectively covering their ears and shouting "la la la Njoku."



Imo there will be a lot of good options at 23, but the Njoku brigade has tunnel vision right now.







I just don't get your reasoning. Yeah, we haven't taken a TE in the first round under Reese's watch, but Njoku is a young, extremely athletic, high character guy that fits the mold of what Reese likes in the first round (see: JPP, OBJ, Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple).



Fits the mold perhaps in terms of athletic ability, but the Giants don't simply draft the youngest best lathlete with a clean record.



You are leaving out the factor that likely has more sway over their decision making process: positional value. We have almost ten years of track record to go by where we can infer pretty easily that the Giants put a premium on WR, DE, CB ahead of other positions. People have been clamoring for TE since Shockey ended, and year after year that position does not show up in the early rounds.



We take every opportunity to try force the rationalization that THIS is the year they do it, and they don't. It's just not important to them.



Fits the mold perhaps in terms of athletic ability, but the Giants don't simply draft the youngest best lathlete with a clean record. You are leaving out the factor that likely has more sway over their decision making process: positional value. We have almost ten years of track record to go by where we can infer pretty easily that the Giants put a premium on WR, DE, CB ahead of other positions. People have been clamoring for TE since Shockey ended, and year after year that position does not show up in the early rounds. We take every opportunity to try force the rationalization that THIS is the year they do it, and they don't. It's just not important to them.

Quote: and whether they like him for 23.

jordan probably right on the latter. doesnt mean they dont like him (and the 3 TEs).



You are correct on this. I'm not saying they don't like them at all. I mean they won't take em at 23 unless it's Howard.

Forgive my daydream bigbluehoya : 4/26/2017 12:40 pm : link But if they were ever to slide back, gain picks, and draft Njoku I'd be thrilled.

Quote: In comment 13442407 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





they were way too aggressive and adamant about certain targets last season. And nobody had Apple up in that conversation the week prior while named-targets went later. Notice how much more downplayed their articles have been on specific players this week.



Furthermore, if the Giants felt they were subject to too many leaks last year, the prudent play would be to just shut the f-up this year versus throwing even more smokescreens. When 22 guys are going to be picked ahead of you, you think maybe the smoke-screen approach becomes kind of laughable?



Last year the beat writers were adamant about a couple of guys and nobody knew the interst in Apple, but all of the guys the beat writers said the Giants were interested in, were taken before us. This makes no sense. It's not like we passed on Floyd for Apple. Clearly the Giants had to change directions based on how it all unfolded.

Last year the Giants had the 10th pick in the draft. It's a lot easier to predict how the first ten prospects will come off the board than it is to predict how the first 23 prospects will come off the board. The added uncertainty means it's easier for teams drafting late to mask their likes and dislikes. It's harder to pretend you don't like a top ten prospect than it is to pretend you don't like a prospect projected to go in the 20-30 range.



Last year the Giants had the 10th pick in the draft. It's a lot easier to predict how the first ten prospects will come off the board than it is to predict how the first 23 prospects will come off the board. The added uncertainty means it's easier for teams drafting late to mask their likes and dislikes. It's harder to pretend you don't like a top ten prospect than it is to pretend you don't like a prospect projected to go in the 20-30 range. As I've said before, we were spoiled by picking in the top 12 the past few years and now we are applying the same dynamics to drafting at #23 that we witnessed drafting at #10. It's a very different world drafting in the back third of round 1 than it is drafting in the top third.

Let's not forget Mike from Ohio : 4/26/2017 12:46 pm : link that while the Giants do clearly prefer drafting premium positions in the first round, that does not mean they will not stray from that. David Wilson was a first round pick from this front office.



Yes, I know he was the last pick in the first round, but I am trying to illustrate that while it is unlikely the Giants don't take a premium position, it is not some sacrosanct rule they follow.

Quote: Based on what I'm hearing the past 24 hours, it might add to hoping Mahomes or McCaffrey or Corey Davis slips to them.





This. My uninformed instinct is that if Corey Davis is there, they are running to the podium.

Agree Milton. Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 1:01 pm : link Feel the same that the number of variables involved at #23 pick are exponential to picking in top 10.



To the point that media/beats honing in on just a few key targets is not practical, even with inside info.



Going to be a long night Thursday before our guys get to the podium.



which is nice for a change...

Quote: In comment 13442332 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





adamant about Njoku not being the man @ 23 says something.





I saw or heard something that said there was a scheduling snafu and he was scheduled for the Jets at the same time. Not sure I buy it -- if it was just that, why not reschedule?

FWIW Anakim : 4/26/2017 10:51 pm : link Giants Daily‏

@NYGDaily



Draft Rumor: Per @nfldraftscout, New York Giants would "jump at the chance" to draft Miami TE David Njoku.

Quote: Giants Daily‏

@NYGDaily



Draft Rumor: Per @nfldraftscout, New York Giants would "jump at the chance" to draft Miami TE David Njoku.



Maybe they're trying to do a better job of keeping their preferences under wraps than they did last year.

Quote: In comment 13442431 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





by beats, and both went later...







Discussed by who? BBI'ers? The Giants expressed interest in Floyd and Conklin who were both taken right before them.



Says who? 4 of the 23 outlets said so?



No one really know anything right now. No one really knew anything last year. Anyone can connect the dots and report inside info when all it really is is guesswork based on analysis. You guys have to know that.



Says who? 4 of the 23 outlets said so? No one really know anything right now. No one really knew anything last year. Anyone can connect the dots and report inside info when all it really is is guesswork based on analysis. You guys have to know that. For every real leak there are fake leaks. Even if some of the leaks were true there is too much misinformation. The truth gets lost in the haze. Dozens of reporters have confirmed that they are lied to over and over this time of year.

Quote: Giants Daily‏

@NYGDaily



Draft Rumor: Per @nfldraftscout, New York Giants would "jump at the chance" to draft Miami TE David Njoku.



Lol. I rest my case.



Lol. I rest my case. It's lying season.

This could be Reese getting back at Raanan DennyInDenville : 4/26/2017 11:11 pm : link For coming at him like 2 years ago pretty hard, maybe a year ago.



Reese blew it off but maybe now he's playing his card and leaking this to Raanan as a nice smoke cloud

Quote: that while the Giants do clearly prefer drafting premium positions in the first round, that does not mean they will not stray from that. David Wilson was a first round pick from this front office.



Yes, I know he was the last pick in the first round, but I am trying to illustrate that while it is unlikely the Giants don't take a premium position, it is not some sacrosanct rule they follow.



Point taken, Flowers represents breaking that pattern too, but even then he checked the size/measurables chart for a prototype LT.



Point taken, Flowers represents breaking that pattern too, but even then he checked the size/measurables chart for a prototype LT. And picking at the back of the round gives a good bit more leeway. It's why I'm not dismissing it entirely, but I still don't think it makes sense given the needs they have at those positions we know they value highly.

My question, chopperhatch : 12:20 am : link Is why would the Giants leak who they are NOT drafting to reportersif not disinformation? What fucking good does this do them? Jordan, if you're reading this, I am not calling you a liar, but obv you got permission to have this on the record. Why on Earth would the Giants want you to report on who they are or are not taking? I am serious with the question...what good does it do?



The idea that they would let this slip after what happened last year is so fucking Mickey Mouse and stupid that I almost don't believe it.



Please somebody help me with this

Quote: In comment 13442618 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





and whether they like him for 23.

jordan probably right on the latter. doesnt mean they dont like him (and the 3 TEs).







You are correct on this. I'm not saying they don't like them at all. I mean they won't take em at 23 unless it's Howard.



Jordan.



Thrill Ride here. Still down in the trenches defending your work. Each year, your sources have pretty sharp intel. Keep doing what youre doing and don't let the NARPs drag you down!!



The Thrill Ride hears his own whispers and agrees about Njoku not being a complete enough TE to earn the 23rd pick.



Unless the stars align and Howard falls, Thrill narrows it to Jarrad Davis (your #1 likeliest), Adoree (still insist he's on our radar big-time), and Bolles (seemingly a necessity pick here but evidently they do like him).



If I'm right, we should exchange emails and totally hang out together right now.



Jordan. Thrill Ride here. Still down in the trenches defending your work. Each year, your sources have pretty sharp intel. Keep doing what youre doing and don't let the NARPs drag you down!! The Thrill Ride hears his own whispers and agrees about Njoku not being a complete enough TE to earn the 23rd pick. Unless the stars align and Howard falls, Thrill narrows it to

Quote: Is why would the Giants leak who they are NOT drafting to reportersif not disinformation? What fucking good does this do them? Jordan, if you're reading this, I am not calling you a liar, but obv you got permission to have this on the record. Why on Earth would the Giants want you to report on who they are or are not taking? I am serious with the question...what good does it do?



The idea that they would let this slip after what happened last year is so fucking Mickey Mouse and stupid that I almost don't believe it.



Please somebody help me with this



You can't understand why teams leak fake draft interest?



If the Giants leak 5 different players to one batch of reporters and 5 more to another batch of reporters...mission accomplished, no one really knows who the Giants pick.



I can't believe how confounding this thing is. It shouldn't be. Every single year we go through the same process. Local reporters all sling different names around. 4-5 might get the first round right. 4-5 don't.



If you were running a team and draft how would you handle the local media? Do you really think Reese is telling any of these writers the truth? Even if some scout or personnel guy leaked the truth, it's lost within the haze of lies. It's impossible to tell truth from fiction.



In comment 13444085 chopperhatch said:You can't understand why teams leak fake draft interest?If the Giants leak 5 different players to one batch of reporters and 5 more to another batch of reporters...mission accomplished, no one really knows who the Giants pick.I can't believe how confounding this thing is. It shouldn't be. Every single year we go through the same process. Local reporters all sling different names around. 4-5 might get the first round right. 4-5 don't.If you were running a team and draft how would you handle the local media? Do you really think Reese is telling any of these writers the truth? Even if some scout or personnel guy leaked the truth, it's lost within the haze of lies. It's impossible to tell truth from fiction.