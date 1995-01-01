FROM DAVE TE-IF THE GIANTS GET TAMPA'S PICK... nflscouting : 4/26/2017 1:47 pm Your thoughts, as this deal can go down. If the Giants trade up with Tampa & Cam Robinson (Ravens) is gone, realistically, knowing Denver & Miami are looking OL, what would you do if you were Jerry Reese - trade, not trade & if trade, who is your target. A little homework for BBI reader

Hi Dave Kevin in Annapolis : 4/26/2017 1:49 pm : link I saw you mention this in the other thread as a move up for Bolles.



If we are going to move up, I would like Howard or McCaffrey.

Don't want Ramczyk. section125 : 4/26/2017 1:52 pm : link Why would the Giants trade down. I think they are going BPA at #23 unless ATL wants to trade down and the Giants get #28 and their 2nd rounder.



Stay put.

I would stay put at #23 as well. Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 1:53 pm : link If Cam Robinson is still available after Ravens pick, might think differently.

if they're trading up giants#1 : 4/26/2017 1:53 pm : link Howard or Njoku.



I'm not a fan of any other the OL in round 1, especially if they have to trade up for them.





Lamp would be my guess if they are trading up 732NYG : 4/26/2017 1:55 pm : link with OL in mind. Not a fan of any of the OTs.

Don't trade. MOOPS : 4/26/2017 1:58 pm : link If you make that trade for OL, it has to mean you're looking at Bolles. Don't want him at 23, certainly not in a trade up.



Caveat: If OJ Howard is still miraculously there, jump at it.

I can dream, can't I?

When it comes to the draft, there is always a tendency that players go Diver_Down : 4/26/2017 1:59 pm : link in groups. When a position goes, then other teams who also are looking at that position start to get antsy and don't want to miss out. With such a shallow pool of Top grade talent, if Cam goes and knowing that Denver and Miami are interested in adding some beef, then moving up to #19 from #23 shouldn't cost that much. Grabbing Lamp at 19 and Asiata in the second would be a coup.

Move up 4 or 5 spots? est1986 : 4/26/2017 2:01 pm : link McCaffrey isn't falling to 19... hmmmm my next best guess... Johnathan Allen?? He isn't falling that far either.. I dont know... Only guys i would trade a 23 and a 87 for is Garrett, Fournette, McCaffrey, Thomas, Allen and Adams.

Don' t trade Rick in Dallas : 4/26/2017 2:03 pm : link Deep draft through first four rounds. We will get a good player at 23 especially if QB's go early.

There is no OL Sy'56 : 4/26/2017 2:03 pm : link worth trading up for.



This could be a move up for TE Njoku/Howard because DEN may be looking there as well if one falls.



If they really like Bowser and/or Reddick falls...that could be their target as well.



I would gladly trade a 1 and 3 for Njoku.

I would only trade up if Howard is the target TheMick7 : 4/26/2017 2:06 pm : link .

The only reason to jump Denver is if they're targeting... Milton : 4/26/2017 2:08 pm : link McCaffrey or an OT. If Robinson is already gone, that leaves Ramczyk and Bolles as possible targets. Short of that, I wouldn't trade up for anyone who would reasonably still be available at #16.

The "only 1 year of D1 ball" ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 2:09 pm : link is BS to me on Ramczyk. He only played 1 year of division 1 and oh it was for Wisconsin and oh he dominated. And that's..a bad thing? He can't get better? Most have this guy in the top 15 or 20 consensus players. Not sure why he's not getting more live.

In comment 13443094 Milton said:

Quote: McCaffrey or an OT. If Robinson is already gone, that leaves Ramczyk and Bolles as possible targets. Short of that, I wouldn't trade up for anyone who would reasonably still be available at #16.



I can't see trading up for this class of lineman, or a running back.



In comment 13443094 Milton said:

IMO, this is due diligence rich in DC : 4/26/2017 2:12 pm : link Dave reported that Atlanta may be willing to move up and now we hear Tampa may be willing to move down. I think the big picture here is that what we usually do not see "behind the curtain" on all the contingencies that teams develop "just in case."



While the top 5 or so players are clear, there is a lot of uncertainty after that. I think that Dave is giving us a glimpse of how teams go into the draft with options that can be exercised quickly instead of having to negotiate a deal within minutes.



Better to have pre-draft agreements than have a player fall and look to move up- only to be told by the other team that they have a different deal lined up. Also, if the board falls in a way that your top options are gone and the value isn't there- then you can move down to where the team does value what is left.



It is also possible that none of this will even be needed and the Giants would pick at #23.



Still- nice to see what happens behind the scenes. However, it won't stop the mouth-breathers from frothing at the mouth after the Giants pick- whenever it is- telling us that the Giants blew it and Reese is playing checkers while the rest of the league is playing chess.

No trade jeff57 : 4/26/2017 2:14 pm : link Trade down if anything.

Would hate this... Moose and Fury : 4/26/2017 2:14 pm : link one of Bolles, Ramcyzk, or Lamp WILL be there at 23. I'd throw the remote if we traded up for anyone other than Howard (outside of the guys who are locks to be gone by 15).

In comment 13443094 Milton said:

Quote: McCaffrey or an OT. If Robinson is already gone, that leaves Ramczyk and Bolles as possible targets. Short of that, I wouldn't trade up for anyone who would reasonably still be available at #16.



I find it humorous how Lamp is never mentioned with the OT group. That is all he knows how to play - Locking down the left side for 4 years. But because his arms are an inch and half shorter than other, he automatically is relegated to OG. In comment 13443094 Milton said:I find it humorous how Lamp is never mentioned with the OT group. That is all he knows how to play - Locking down the left side for 4 years. But because his arms are an inch and half shorter than other, he automatically is relegated to OG.

In comment 13443095 ryanmkeane said:

Quote: is BS to me on Ramczyk. He only played 1 year of division 1 and oh it was for Wisconsin and oh he dominated. And that's..a bad thing? He can't get better? Most have this guy in the top 15 or 20 consensus players. Not sure why he's not getting more live.



I'm with you. Ramczyk could be the best OLT prospect in the class. I imagine he's a day 1 starter either at OLT or RT. I'd take him in a heartbeat. In comment 13443095 ryanmkeane said:I'm with you. Ramczyk could be the best OLT prospect in the class. I imagine he's a day 1 starter either at OLT or RT. I'd take him in a heartbeat.

Just curious... ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 2:20 pm : link what would it take for us to move to 19...a 4th?

Yes, trade up with Tampa pjcas18 : 4/26/2017 2:20 pm : link if and only if one of their guys is there.



I won't pretend to be a draft expert like some of you, but names I've heard would be good value there if they fall are Christian McCaffrey, Taco Charlton, maybe Jarrad Davis.



but the point to me isn't the actual players names that you or I would guess, it's the aggressive nature of seeing a player you like and trading up for that player.



Like the Titans did last year with Conklin and the Bears with Floyd.

In comment 13443095 ryanmkeane said:

Quote: In comment 13443095 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





is BS to me on Ramczyk. He only played 1 year of division 1 and oh it was for Wisconsin and oh he dominated. And that's..a bad thing? He can't get better? Most have this guy in the top 15 or 20 consensus players. Not sure why he's not getting more live.







I'm with you. Ramczyk could be the best OLT prospect in the class. I imagine he's a day 1 starter either at OLT or RT. I'd take him in a heartbeat.



The injury (a hip) scares me....plus, on the one year of division 1 football. Where was he before that? I believe he wasn't even involved in football (another sport?), or was jumping around school to school.



I think one of these guys falls to the second round - and maybe you can grab them there. In comment 13443120 adamg said:The injury (a hip) scares me....plus, on the one year of division 1 football. Where was he before that? I believe he wasn't even involved in football (another sport?), or was jumping around school to school.I think one of these guys falls to the second round - and maybe you can grab them there.

If the Giants trade up in this draft. Andy in Boston : 4/26/2017 2:25 pm : link it shouldn't be for an offensive lineman.

Its should be for a pass rusher or a play maker.

In comment 13443052 section125 said:

Quote: Why would the Giants trade down. I think they are going BPA at #23 unless ATL wants to trade down and the Giants get #28 and their 2nd rounder.



Stay put.



Lmao at getting 28 and a second rounder for 23.. In comment 13443052 section125 said:Lmao at getting 28 and a second rounder for 23..

I have to believe that if they trade up it is for one of the following Rjanyg : 4/26/2017 2:25 pm : link Lamp, Robinson, Howard or if Allen falls. Otherwise stay at 23.

In comment 13443122 ryanmkeane said:

Quote: what would it take for us to move to 19...a 4th?



Draft chart says less than our 3rd or more than our 4th. Maybe send our 3rd and get a 5th



Trading down to 28 would be similar going the other way In comment 13443122 ryanmkeane said:Draft chart says less than our 3rd or more than our 4th. Maybe send our 3rd and get a 5thTrading down to 28 would be similar going the other way

BillKo ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 2:32 pm : link I see your point but I think the opposite way...if it only took 1 year for Ramczyk to dominate the big 10...that's a huge plus. His upside is great.

Im with with Sy blueblood : 4/26/2017 2:34 pm : link there is no OL in this draft that I see as worthy of giving up picks for.. now if somehow OJ Howard slips.. maybe.. Derek Barnett Maybe..



If it is for an OL knowing the Giants MO it would be for Cam Robinson.

Don't Trade up for OL in this draft larryflower37 : 4/26/2017 2:34 pm : link Stay where you are and choose BPA.



Never understood ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 2:36 pm : link the "the OL sucks" in this draft. Can't it be true that the first 4 or 5 are good....and can't it also be true that the rest are just eh? They aren't mutually exclusive. Just because it's not a great OL class doesn't mean there aren't 3 or 4 really good 1st round/early 2nd round type guys.

In comment 13443175 ryanmkeane said:

Quote: the "the OL sucks" in this draft. Can't it be true that the first 4 or 5 are good....and can't it also be true that the rest are just eh? They aren't mutually exclusive. Just because it's not a great OL class doesn't mean there aren't 3 or 4 really good 1st round/early 2nd round type guys.



True, I think the " OL Sucks " thought is that there is no player worth a top 10 pick. There are good OL just maybe best value mid to late 1st round where we pick.



Lamp is very good. Robinson will be a good NFL OL. In comment 13443175 ryanmkeane said:True, I think the " OL Sucks " thought is that there is no player worth a top 10 pick. There are good OL just maybe best value mid to late 1st round where we pick.Lamp is very good. Robinson will be a good NFL OL.

I think it would have to be allstarjim : 4/26/2017 2:43 pm : link Ramczyk. Right? I don't know why they'd trade up for Lamp, I think they would sit tight and feel he'd fall to them.

In comment 13443052 section125 said:

Quote: Why would the Giants trade down. I think they are going BPA at #23 unless ATL wants to trade down and the Giants get #28 and their 2nd rounder.



Stay put. That would be the trade of the century, given that Atlanta owns the 31st pick and not the 28th. In comment 13443052 section125 said:That would be the trade of the century, given that Atlanta owns the 31st pick and not the 28th.

In comment 13443166 ryanmkeane said:

Quote: I see your point but I think the opposite way...if it only took 1 year for Ramczyk to dominate the big 10...that's a huge plus. His upside is great.



Ryan - Likewise.



And I'll admit I haven't even seen the guy play - my rationale is the Giants are much better at this than I am.



Usually who they pick.....I make a case that's it's the right move. And will if he's their guy as well!!!! In comment 13443166 ryanmkeane said:Ryan - Likewise.And I'll admit I haven't even seen the guy play - my rationale is the Giants are much better at this than I am.Usually who they pick.....I make a case that's it's the right move. And will if he's their guy as well!!!!

hitdog ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 2:48 pm : link said he's heard they are higher on Ramczyk than the other names. He's usually on point..



They might see Ramczyk perhaps not as can't miss, but as the highest floor of any of these guys. His technique is great already, good feet and plays with balance. Does he lack a mean streak? Maybe, but he looks pretty damn tough out there.

Bolles ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 2:52 pm : link has been the one guy I just don't want during this whole process. And I can't even say why other than the age and me just not being excited about it...something about that pick would just be "eh" for me. I don't see him being a better option that Flowers right out of the gate. To me, Ramcyzk looks like a classic LT in the mold of Jake Long (obviously not as highly regarded). Bolles looks like a pulling road grading psycho kinda guy.

The guy I would Dirt1 : 4/26/2017 2:55 pm : link trade up for is McCaffrey, but highly doubtful he is there. Stay at 23 and take Tyus Bowser, Jarrod Davis, or even Kevin King. No reason to trade up in a deep draft.

I would think ajr2456 : 4/26/2017 2:55 pm : link They were trading up for a offensive skill position or a top end defensive talent that fell down.



Skill Position Players:



Howard

McCaffery

Cook

Davis



Defensive Talent:



Adams

Barnett

Foster

Allen

Only for an Immediate Impact Player HugeS : 4/26/2017 2:56 pm : link To me the impact guys that stand apart as worth trading up for if they miraculously fall as far as their lowest possible projection would be OJ Howard, Reddick, McCaffrey, Barnett, Jonathan Allen, Foster, or Corey Davis. Realistically I wouldn't hate a trade up to get Lamp, Robinson, Davis, Bowser, or Njoku since they all fill needs but fit more in the which of these guys might drop to 23 category. This draft is so deep in blue chip corners and safeties that a stud could drop into their lap at 23 or even 55. Not crazy about gambling on Ramczyk's health at 23 with all the other talent that will probably still be there at that pick, but I really don't want Bolles anywhere near the first round even if he plugs a need. A Bolles trade up for Tampa's 19th would rate as an I'm chucking the TV out the window with the remote and hate buying a Flowers jersey caliber of move.

In comment 13443222 ryanmkeane said:

Quote: has been the one guy I just don't want during this whole process. And I can't even say why other than the age and me just not being excited about it...something about that pick would just be "eh" for me. I don't see him being a better option that Flowers right out of the gate. To me, Ramcyzk looks like a classic LT in the mold of Jake Long (obviously not as highly regarded). Bolles looks like a pulling road grading psycho kinda guy.



Plus the fact that Dave Te isn't very high on him. Says Asiata is mostly the reason Bolles was good. In comment 13443222 ryanmkeane said:Plus the fact that Dave Te isn't very high on him. Says Asiata is mostly the reason Bolles was good.

If they trade up mavric : 4/26/2017 3:12 pm : link it won't be for the handful of suspect offensive linemen available - it will be for a player they believe will be a game changer this season

In comment 13443095 ryanmkeane said:

Quote: is BS to me on Ramczyk. He only played 1 year of division 1 and oh it was for Wisconsin and oh he dominated. And that's..a bad thing? He can't get better? Most have this guy in the top 15 or 20 consensus players. Not sure why he's not getting more live.



Because he isn't as good at Cam Robinson or Bolles. The reason only 1 year matters is when someone doesn't know your weakness they can't take advantage of it. I mean I still like Ramczyk, although I would like him in a trade down not at 23 and definitely not in a trade up. However I would take Robinson, Lamp, and Bolles over him all who I think could be better LTs. In comment 13443095 ryanmkeane said:Because he isn't as good at Cam Robinson or Bolles. The reason only 1 year matters is when someone doesn't know your weakness they can't take advantage of it. I mean I still like Ramczyk, although I would like him in a trade down not at 23 and definitely not in a trade up. However I would take Robinson, Lamp, and Bolles over him all who I think could be better LTs.

I'm with the majority Peppers : 4/26/2017 3:33 pm : link You don't trade up for OL in this draft. None are worth additional picks.



Only player I move for is Howard.



Other wise we should be the team looking to trade back.

In comment 13443094 Milton said:

Quote: In comment 13443094 Milton said:





Quote:





McCaffrey or an OT. If Robinson is already gone, that leaves Ramczyk and Bolles as possible targets. Short of that, I wouldn't trade up for anyone who would reasonably still be available at #16.







I can't see trading up for this class of lineman, or a running back.

I'm not suggesting they do it, but if they were to trade up (particularly if it's right in front of Denver) those would be the only likely targets in my mind.



Denver and Seattle are two other teams with a significant need at OL. The Giants may want to jump Denver to get one and they also need to watch out for Seattle jumping them at #23. In comment 13443100 BillKo said:I'm not suggesting they do it, but if they were to trade up (particularly if it's right in front of Denver) those would be the only likely targets in my mind.Denver and Seattle are two other teams with a significant need at OL. The Giants may want to jump Denver to get one and they also need to watch out for Seattle jumping them at #23.

It'll be a long and painful stretch between the 55th pick... Milton : 4/26/2017 3:48 pm : link ...and the 140th pick if the Giants give up their 3rd round pick in a trade up. I don't recommend it. I'd be much more in favor of giving up the 140th pick to trade up with Detroit (if they're trying to avoid being jumped by Seattle). I could live with losing that pick. It's only another 27 picks until the Giants are on the clock again from there.

Reese has never traded up in round 1 Rjanyg : 4/26/2017 3:49 pm : link I think he likes his picks. We would have to give up a 3rd rounder to move up 4 spaces. I know our 3rd round picks have sucked but still I think this draft is deep.



I don't see NYG moving up in round 1.

I AcidTest : 4/26/2017 3:52 pm : link hate the idea of trading up in the first round, especially this year for anyone likely to be available. Stay where we are, or maybe trade down. For an 11-5 team, we have a lot of holes.

In comment 13443094 Milton said:

Quote: In comment 13443094 Milton said:





Quote:





McCaffrey or an OT. If Robinson is already gone, that leaves Ramczyk and Bolles as possible targets. Short of that, I wouldn't trade up for anyone who would reasonably still be available at #16.







I find it humorous how Lamp is never mentioned with the OT group. That is all he knows how to play - Locking down the left side for 4 years. But because his arms are an inch and half shorter than other, he automatically is relegated to OG. It's entirely possible they could draft Lamp and have him play his whole career as the teams's OLT, but I just don't see him as the kind of prospect they would trade up for. Of all the OL, the only one who fits the profile of a trade up candidate is Robinson. He checks off so many boxes when it comes to what the Giants value in a draft pick, specifically when it comes to the OT position. In comment 13443111 Diver_Down said:It's entirely possible they could draft Lamp and have him play his whole career as the teams's OLT, but I just don't see him as the kind of prospect they would trade up for. Of all the OL, the only one who fits the profile of a trade up candidate is Robinson. He checks off so many boxes when it comes to what the Giants value in a draft pick, specifically when it comes to the OT position.

In comment 13443111 Diver_Down said:

Quote: In comment 13443111 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13443094 Milton said:





Quote:





McCaffrey or an OT. If Robinson is already gone, that leaves Ramczyk and Bolles as possible targets. Short of that, I wouldn't trade up for anyone who would reasonably still be available at #16.







I find it humorous how Lamp is never mentioned with the OT group. That is all he knows how to play - Locking down the left side for 4 years. But because his arms are an inch and half shorter than other, he automatically is relegated to OG.



It's entirely possible they could draft Lamp and have him play his whole career as the teams's OLT, but I just don't see him as the kind of prospect they would trade up for. Of all the OL, the only one who fits the profile of a trade up candidate is Robinson. He checks off so many boxes when it comes to what the Giants value in a draft pick, specifically when it comes to the OT position.



Bingo. In comment 13443363 Milton said:Bingo.

if they trade up djm : 4/26/2017 4:04 pm : link I would hope it's for something better than a pretty good OT. Trade up for a guy that is hard to find.

In a draft this deep in player talent NYG27 : 4/26/2017 4:13 pm : link I'd rather not trade away any draft picks.

Really not a fan of the idea of trading up for an OL j_rud : 4/26/2017 4:14 pm : link And of course the consensus could be wrong but none of these guys appear to be plug-and-play, day 1 game changers, and I really think getting a guy like that is the only reason to trade up. I'd be all for moving up for Howard if he somehow slips into the teens, unlikely is that is. I could live with a trade up for Foster if theyre convinced he's not going to be a knucklehead because the talent is definitely there, or even Davis if they think he's a game changer. But this crop of OL doesn't seem to be on the same level. Of course it's obviously possible that the draft community has it wrong but with such a lukewarm appraisal of the class it would give me pause.

when the Giants did not sign one of the LTs Vanzetti : 4/26/2017 4:15 pm : link it told me that they are planning to draft an OL early.



it could be a Moton or someone of that ilk in the second or even third, but they are not going into the season with only the guys they have currently. That said, I don't think they force the issue and take an OL for the sake of taking one.



But the Giants success has been built on two strong lines as foundations. Other teams chase skill players but Giants look to their lines first and foremost. Expect an OL.