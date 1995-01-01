Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Prediction Time: Who Will Be Our First Round Pick

Anakim : 4/26/2017 2:15 pm
Who do you think Jerry Reese will pick (not necessarily at 23) tomorrow night.

You can only pick one name. ONE NAME. ONE. No "If X is not there, then Y". ONE NAME. Or none if you think the Giants will trade out of the first round.



Looking into my crystal ball, I will say...Cam Robinson
Ryan Ramczyk  
ryanmkeane : 4/26/2017 2:15 pm : link
...
Ramczyk  
illmatic : 4/26/2017 2:16 pm : link
.
My guess (nothing more than that)  
rich in DC : 4/26/2017 2:17 pm : link
T.J. Watts
Taco Charlton  
jvm52106 : 4/26/2017 2:17 pm : link
is my pick.. I also think it is from a trade down.
Ryan Ramczyk  
ZogZerg : 4/26/2017 2:18 pm : link
Reese is not trading down.
Davis.  
732NYG : 4/26/2017 2:19 pm : link
.
Sorry, but I can't even guess.  
TC : 4/26/2017 2:20 pm : link
The more drafts I watch, the more I'm convinced that there is far more to successful drafting than just a first round pick.
Not giving an answer yet but wow  
adamg : 4/26/2017 2:21 pm : link
That's a lot of Rammy love for a guy who hasn't been talked about a lot for Big Blue.
zach  
jtgiants : 4/26/2017 2:21 pm : link
Cunningham
Bolles.  
Ryan in Albany : 4/26/2017 2:21 pm : link
Cuz I don't want him.
Engram  
Go Terps : 4/26/2017 2:22 pm : link
.
Jarrad  
mfsd : 4/26/2017 2:22 pm : link
Davis
Lamp  
mrvax : 4/26/2017 2:23 pm : link
is my guess. Gotta grab Pugh's replacement.

I fear  
Big Blue '56 : 4/26/2017 2:23 pm : link
Mahomes
McCaffrey  
pjcas18 : 4/26/2017 2:23 pm : link
.
Bolles  
Ira : 4/26/2017 2:24 pm : link
.
Mahomes, unfortunately.  
Devon : 4/26/2017 2:24 pm : link
.
Lamp  
Rick in Dallas : 4/26/2017 2:25 pm : link
Major upgrade to OL
Forestt  
hammock man : 4/26/2017 2:26 pm : link
Lamp
Lamp  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/26/2017 2:27 pm : link
Lamp
I am going with Njoku  
Rjanyg : 4/26/2017 2:27 pm : link
I am sure I will be wrong. I nailed the Shepard pick in round 2 though.
Lamp  
Johnny5 : 4/26/2017 2:27 pm : link
.
Bolles if he is there  
averagejoe : 4/26/2017 2:27 pm : link
Highest rated DE if he is not.
Mahommes  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 4/26/2017 2:27 pm : link
.
Whoops sorry, changing to  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/26/2017 2:29 pm : link
Jordan Willis
Marlon Humphrey  
UConn4523 : 4/26/2017 2:30 pm : link
.
Mahomes...  
larryflower37 : 4/26/2017 2:30 pm : link
For da win
Wormley  
GuzzaBlue : 4/26/2017 2:30 pm : link
.
Garett  
bigblue12 : 4/26/2017 2:31 pm : link
Bolles
Njoku  
Giantophile : 4/26/2017 2:32 pm : link
.
RE: Whoops sorry, changing to  
mrvax : 4/26/2017 2:33 pm : link
In comment 13443158 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Jordan Willis


Too late, Jim. No double-dipping.
:>)
Davis Webb, Qb, California...  
x meadowlander : 4/26/2017 2:35 pm : link
That oughta get the usual BBI response. :)
Im going wth TJ Watt  
blueblood : 4/26/2017 2:36 pm : link
I dont know why..I just feel like he could be the guy..
Peppers  
jc in c-ville : 4/26/2017 2:37 pm : link
.
Njoku  
GiantsLaw : 4/26/2017 2:39 pm : link
not who I'd want though
I also  
jpennyva : 4/26/2017 2:41 pm : link
think is's Lamp.
Watt or  
Slade : 4/26/2017 2:41 pm : link
Taco...
My head is saying Ramczyk  
allstarjim : 4/26/2017 2:41 pm : link
But there's some part of me that just has a feeling they are going to take McCaffrey (if he's there).
Davis or Njoku  
The_Boss : 4/26/2017 2:42 pm : link
(Despite what Raanan hears)
Haason Reddick  
Giants61 : 4/26/2017 2:43 pm : link
so many on BBI will refer to him with a space between the d's
Bolles  
shyster : 4/26/2017 2:50 pm : link
Raanan's pick. Also Vacch's latest mock. In 2015 Raanan had Flowers and Vacch said it would be Flowers if Scherff was gone.

And Mayock says Giants may trade up for OL in first round.

I re-read the Rock article about Flowers' replacement not being in this draft. It's mostly his opinion on the draft class, which could be correct, but isn't based on inside sourcing.
Bolles if stay at 23  
micky : 4/26/2017 2:51 pm : link
OJ howard (trade up if 17+ range)
...  
Jay on the Island : 4/26/2017 2:51 pm : link
Tyus Bowser
I'm guessing  
RAIN : 4/26/2017 2:53 pm : link
1. Taco Charleton 2. Njoku or 3. Forrest Lamp

This is based on the info "leaks" plugged theory. Charleton fits what we do unless his interviews are crappy.

I also like. Bowser and Watt and would be happy with any of these five. Cunningham would have the remote traveling on the air at high velocity.
Willis  
Bob in Vt : 4/26/2017 2:57 pm : link
Is who I think they will pick (if he falls that far)
Bolles  
Giants86 : 4/26/2017 2:57 pm : link
if he isn't there then Charlton.
Cam Robinson...  
Milton : 4/26/2017 2:57 pm : link
...in a trade up.
Jarrad  
Suburbanites : 4/26/2017 3:04 pm : link
Davis
Davis  
dune69 : 4/26/2017 3:06 pm : link
.
With the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft  
est1986 : 4/26/2017 3:06 pm : link
The New York Giants select TJ Watt
TJ Watt  
Ed A. : 4/26/2017 3:08 pm : link
Just a hunch. I have felt that way for a while.
McCaffrey  
mavric : 4/26/2017 3:10 pm : link
and I suspect we'll trade our third to move up and snatch him while he's still available
TE Engram  
designmudd : 4/26/2017 3:13 pm : link
playmaker, compliment to ellison, and a total suprise like every other year.
Ramczyk  
Watson : 4/26/2017 3:23 pm : link
Not that I'm crazy about the pick.
Lamp  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/26/2017 3:23 pm : link
OL needs help!
RE: Cam Robinson...  
adamg : 4/26/2017 3:27 pm : link
In comment 13443243 Milton said:
Quote:
...in a trade up.


You've been relentless pushing these OLs for the past two months. Incorrigibly so. Annoying so. And yet, here we are a day before draft day, and I think you might have the right idea.

Cam Robinson.
The guy I want is Cam Robinson  
Amtoft : 4/26/2017 3:27 pm : link
However I think the Giants go Jarrad Davis
Jarrad Davis is my guess  
Dunedin81 : 4/26/2017 3:28 pm : link
...
Jordan Willis  
Marty866b : 4/26/2017 3:28 pm : link
The second best speed rushing defensive end in this draft. Don't think Reese is ready to bite the bullet on Flowers as a left tackle.
Say  
Rory B. Bellows : 4/26/2017 3:28 pm : link
Watt!
Njoku  
Carson53 : 4/26/2017 3:31 pm : link
if we can ony say one. Is Ranaan a guru now, cuz he was right
last year? Every squirrel finds an acorn once in awhile,
it doesn't mean he follows college players closely.
I would add people like Schwartz and 'Kid' Rock as well.
They have their sources, sift thru the info., write articles
about college players and the draft.
Heck, I didn't pick Flowers two years ago, but he was one
of two tackles I thought they might pick at #9.
That doesn't make more or less clairvoyant.
I can honestly say this season, have spent very little time
looking at mock drafts, prolly the least I have done in
about a decade. I have enjoyed the start of baseball season.
I love Lamp.  
Diver_Down : 4/26/2017 3:34 pm : link
.
Njoku  
djm : 4/26/2017 3:40 pm : link
I thought it was going to be Njoku last month and I still feel that way.

Nojoku  
River : 4/26/2017 3:44 pm : link
Giants blow so much smoke this draft season it finally works and he is there at 23.

This solves our 2 deep zone problem and makes both OBJ/Marshall very dangerous. Eli is seen smiling.
Howard  
NNJ Tom : 4/26/2017 3:45 pm : link
Most say TE will go early. I'll believe it when I see it.
Jarrad Davis  
Danny Kanell : 4/26/2017 3:45 pm : link
.
Cam Robinson  
Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 3:45 pm : link
.
Every year I jump from different  
Matt in SGS : 4/26/2017 3:50 pm : link
player and you out think yourself. But when the moment comes, the Giants usually go back to an area of need in the first round because you expect that player to start right away. I just don't see them trading up and Jerry holds on to his picks. And the offensive line is the most glaring need area, considering there is good TE depth. I say they go for Lamp.
Wormley  
RobCarpenter : 4/26/2017 3:51 pm : link
or Taco. But probably Wormley, which would of course lead people to complain about a reach by Reese.

Ideally Wormley would be a second round pick but not sure he would last that long.
Unless there's a trade up for McCaffrey/OJ  
BigBlue1092 : 4/26/2017 3:52 pm : link
Njoku

-20 yr old (Fits Reese Mold)
-Dynamic athletic freak (Fits Reese Mold)
-High character guy (Fits Reese Mold)
-Produces points (Fits Reese Mold)
-Think Jordan's reporting could be to throw off buzz
-Fills a need, High upside
Cam Robinson  
WillVAB : 4/26/2017 3:53 pm : link
.
Tyus  
AcidTest : 4/26/2017 3:55 pm : link
Bowser.
Jarrad Davis  
section125 : 4/26/2017 3:58 pm : link
.
Taco Charlton  
TD : 4/26/2017 4:06 pm : link
.
I have a bad feeling Miami  
River : 4/26/2017 4:10 pm : link
pays us back for last year and steals our guy.
If he is there  
Joey in VA : 4/26/2017 4:14 pm : link
It's Mahomes
Tre'Davious White  
Chris684 : 4/26/2017 4:18 pm : link
Typical NYG premium pick.

Big time school, big time conference.
My preferred picks, at this point...  
Dan in the Springs : 4/26/2017 4:20 pm : link
are McCaffery, Robinson, King, or Engram.

But my projected pick for the NY Giants at 23 is Malik McDowell.

(ducks from remotes being thrown)


Basically - I have no idea.

What bothers me about the draft is that BBIers have such short memories, always saying that the Giants pick is known in advance, etc.
Adoree' Jackson  
One Man Thrill Ride : 4/26/2017 4:29 pm : link
after OJ (does he fall past Balt at 16?) and Jarrad (looking like #21 to Detroit) are already gone.

- Thrill Ride
Budda Baker  
KWALL2 : 4/26/2017 4:30 pm : link
Earl Thomas with a little Bob Sanders and HoneyBadger in his game. Just too good to pass up.

It would give us the best secondary in the NFL. 5 deep with studs.

The whole BPA thing is overblown  
George : 4/26/2017 4:35 pm : link
Teams these days must draft for need, but not without an eye turned for quality.

We signed a TE, WR, and OL in free agency, and that tells me those positions are off the board for Round One. Sooooooo I'm going with ...

Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Tyus Bowser  
Giantgator : 4/26/2017 4:38 pm : link
LB The Hou
Going with jarrad Davis  
Mike B from JC : 4/26/2017 4:53 pm : link
Need a attack olb badly. Our lb, are not good blitzers. I think this kid, is going to be good against the run and will be able to be a good blitzers, pass rusher. Health a concern though.
I Will Predict Taco Charleton  
OntheRoad : 4/26/2017 4:54 pm : link
although not sure he's BPA.
Taco  
bradshaw44 : 4/26/2017 4:55 pm : link
Book it.
I believe it will be  
Dirt1 : 4/26/2017 4:56 pm : link
Willis, even though I prefer that it isn't.
This should be a T-Bone thread  
NBGblue : 4/26/2017 4:56 pm : link

Not a great year for OL and we likely can get a good TE in later rounds. QB is out of the question and we just don't draft LBs with the 1st pick. So I'm thinking it'll be DE or RB at #23. I predict: Dalvin Cook. NYG can't just take choirboys every year, and there's too much talent to pass on him.
I just can't fathom them taking one of the tackles.  
LI NHB : 4/26/2017 5:04 pm : link
My fingers crossed pick is who ever is still there of Davis/Cunningham.
Cam Robinson.  
prdave73 : 4/26/2017 5:10 pm : link
trade up.
I'll guess  
T-Bone : 4/26/2017 5:16 pm : link
Bowser... only because Reese has seemingly had a habit of drafting a guy NOONE expected and Bowser's name is a name I've rarely seen mentioned except for her on BBI.

By the way, thanks for the shout out NBGblue!
Njoku  
Jim in Tampa : 4/26/2017 5:18 pm : link
But that may just be wishful thinking on my part.
Cam Robinson is my guess  
AcesUp : 4/26/2017 5:29 pm : link
This is strictly based on our drafting history and whats been passed down by the beat guys/insiders. Think it will be OL and we tend to go with big program players, especially the SEC. Cam also fits our profile in what we look for (tools rich, long, clean, pedigree).

I'd prefer Njoku or a stud LB (Foster or Davis), but I think this is the pick.
Bolles  
PatersonPlank : 4/26/2017 5:31 pm : link
It looks like we like him at one of the tackle positions.
Darkhorse is Mahomes  
AcesUp : 4/26/2017 5:32 pm : link
I think he's the QB that we're locked into.
Obi Melifonwu  
Dry Lightning : 4/26/2017 5:58 pm : link
We will see.
Davis.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/26/2017 6:09 pm : link
Though I want Howard.
Njoku  
dpinzow : 4/26/2017 6:21 pm : link
But if Cook is there at #23 they have to pick him because he will be a stud RB and that will help Eli even more than a TE (Eli doesn't have to do it all on offense)
Taco Charlton  
montanagiant : 4/26/2017 6:22 pm : link
You can never have enough pass rushers
Deshone Kizer  
The Turk : 4/26/2017 6:22 pm : link
because no one else has mentioned him so far
Mahomes  
Thegratefulhead : 4/26/2017 6:31 pm : link
If available I think he is the pick...not who I want
I don't want Bolles  
geemanfan : 4/26/2017 6:37 pm : link
So the pick will be Bolles.
RE: Every year I jump from different  
djm : 4/26/2017 6:37 pm : link
In comment 13443349 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
player and you out think yourself. But when the moment comes, the Giants usually go back to an area of need in the first round because you expect that player to start right away. I just don't see them trading up and Jerry holds on to his picks. And the offensive line is the most glaring need area, considering there is good TE depth. I say they go for Lamp.


As usual spot on, Matt. This is why I feel it will be the TE. Ellison was such a desperate need but really fills the lunch pail hback TE role. There's still a need for play making TE here and I think the giants will have a higher grade on the athletic move guy over the OT or guard. Time will tell but I could see your prediction coming true as well. I want an edge rusher but think they go offense in round 1.
Budda Baker  
lugnut : 4/26/2017 6:38 pm : link
is Nat Berhe. No thanks.

Trade up  
Phil in LA : 4/26/2017 6:39 pm : link
for McCaffrey.
Cam  
Reb8thVA : 4/26/2017 6:45 pm : link
Robinson or Bolles if Robinson is gone
cam robinson  
BlackburnBalledOut : 4/26/2017 7:24 pm : link
lamp if robinson is gone....jarrad davis or trade back if theyre both gone.

please no cunningham or njouku
Dalvin Cook  
DennyInDenville : 4/26/2017 7:25 pm : link
RB FSU
Bouser  
joeinpa : 4/26/2017 7:35 pm : link
Is the pick
Njoku  
jeff57 : 4/26/2017 9:22 pm : link
I don't care what Raanan says,
Bolles or Cam  
PatersonPlank : 4/26/2017 9:27 pm : link
.
Cam Robinson is the clean player  
George from PA : 4/26/2017 10:09 pm : link
They usually pick in the 1st.

Lamp  
Sean : 4/26/2017 10:26 pm : link
.
Taco Charlton???????  
yatqb : 4/26/2017 10:36 pm : link
Am I allowed t use question marks, Anak?
Mahomes  
mattyblue : 4/26/2017 10:46 pm : link
and I really dig the pick. But I am not as informed as others and watch little to no college football
I can't just choose one...  
2ndroundKO : 4/26/2017 10:53 pm : link
so my Top 5 (and I believe NY will draft one) in no particular order is as follows:

Forrest Lamp, T/G
Dion Dawkins, T/G
Takkarist McKinley, LB
Tarell Basham, DE
Corey Davis, WR

All bets are off if McCaffrey and Reddick are still on the board and I also think there's an outside chance we take Dalvin Cook/Taco Charlton.

Did I cover everything ;)
RE: Adoree' Jackson  
2ndroundKO : 4/26/2017 10:55 pm : link
In comment 13443424 One Man Thrill Ride said:
Quote:
after OJ (does he fall past Balt at 16?) and Jarrad (looking like #21 to Detroit) are already gone.

- Thrill Ride

I really like Jackson but would we take him round one? Any chance he drops to the second?
Bowser  
Torrag : 4/26/2017 11:48 pm : link
...
RE: RE: Adoree' Jackson  
One Man Thrill Ride : 12:26 am : link
In comment 13444033 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 13443424 One Man Thrill Ride said:


Quote:


after OJ (does he fall past Balt at 16?) and Jarrad (looking like #21 to Detroit) are already gone.

- Thrill Ride


I really like Jackson but would we take him round one? Any chance he drops to the second?


Sure seems unlikely.

Mayock sent Adoree' to Tennessee at #18 in his mock tonight.

Bob McGinn has him going #22 to Miami.

Both those guys are pretty well informed. There has also been some reports about the Cowboys at 28 being a destination for Jackson. From the media side, this is a late riser but the scouting attitude has been pretty simple: if fully focused on football and not co-opted to track, this player will grow into a super-athletic bad-ass inside/outside corner with Hester-level return ability.

Thrill says Jarrad, Adoree, or Bolles (in that order), depending on who's available obviously.
Jarrod Davis  
AnnapolisMike : 5:57 am : link
Will go guard later in draft
Evan Engram  
Seventh Spiel : 6:28 am : link
Size/speed freak who blew up the Combine.

But really? No clue.
Jarrad Davis  
SomeFan : 6:40 am : link
May even trade up for him
Evan Engram  
TheMick7 : 7:06 am : link
.
Not my preference, but I think it will be Bolles  
Andy in Halifax : 7:50 am : link
We spend soooooo many resources at OL. We should have a very strong line by now... but we don't, and we'll throw even more resources at it at the expense of other areas.

We should be looking at Njoku assuming Howard, Reddick & McCaffrey are long gone. But it will be a meh OL.
Tyus Bowser  
guineaT : 9:01 am : link
.
Garrett  
Harvest Blend : 9:10 am : link
Bolles
At 23  
RinR : 10:17 am : link
Bowser is my guess
Engram would be nice  
KWALL2 : 10:33 am : link
I can get on board with Engram and a trade up for Budda Baker.
Andy  
djm : 10:42 am : link
3 high picks with two of them being late first or 2nd round and not one high priced vet. I wouldn't call that crazy spending along the OL.

The worst part of the offense last year was the TE. Flowers struggled but if you watch the last 4-5 games he played well with the exception being home against Dallas.

Flowers could see improvement. The TEs will improve. The RBs are better assuming they add a vet or rookie.

Take the BPA.
I have absolutely no fuckin' clue so... CAM ROBINSON.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:46 am : link
He's young, should improve the run game, and provides a little more position versatility in case he doesn't work out as the new LT. He could replace Justin Pugh at LG next year or become the RT/RG.
I didn't even see that anak  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:47 am : link
picked Cam Robinson too.
Taco Charlton  
bc4life : 10:48 am : link
or Jarrad Davis
there are a lot of decent players in this draft  
Jersey55 : 10:52 am : link
but if we want a really good one we will have to trade up IMO...
Bowser  
bc4life : 10:54 am : link
could be a surprise pick
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support