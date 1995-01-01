Prediction Time: Who Will Be Our First Round Pick Anakim : 4/26/2017 2:15 pm Who do you think Jerry Reese will pick (not necessarily at 23) tomorrow night.



You can only pick one name. ONE NAME. ONE. No "If X is not there, then Y". ONE NAME. Or none if you think the Giants will trade out of the first round.







Looking into my crystal ball, I will say...Cam Robinson

Taco Charlton jvm52106 : 4/26/2017 2:17 pm : link is my pick.. I also think it is from a trade down.

Ryan Ramczyk ZogZerg : 4/26/2017 2:18 pm : link Reese is not trading down.

Sorry, but I can't even guess. TC : 4/26/2017 2:20 pm : link The more drafts I watch, the more I'm convinced that there is far more to successful drafting than just a first round pick.

Not giving an answer yet but wow adamg : 4/26/2017 2:21 pm : link That's a lot of Rammy love for a guy who hasn't been talked about a lot for Big Blue.

Lamp mrvax : 4/26/2017 2:23 pm : link is my guess. Gotta grab Pugh's replacement.





I am going with Njoku Rjanyg : 4/26/2017 2:27 pm : link I am sure I will be wrong. I nailed the Shepard pick in round 2 though.

Bolles if he is there averagejoe : 4/26/2017 2:27 pm : link Highest rated DE if he is not.

Im going wth TJ Watt blueblood : 4/26/2017 2:36 pm : link I dont know why..I just feel like he could be the guy..

Njoku GiantsLaw : 4/26/2017 2:39 pm : link not who I'd want though

My head is saying Ramczyk allstarjim : 4/26/2017 2:41 pm : link But there's some part of me that just has a feeling they are going to take McCaffrey (if he's there).

Haason Reddick Giants61 : 4/26/2017 2:43 pm : link so many on BBI will refer to him with a space between the d's

Bolles shyster : 4/26/2017 2:50 pm : link Raanan's pick. Also Vacch's latest mock. In 2015 Raanan had Flowers and Vacch said it would be Flowers if Scherff was gone.



And Mayock says Giants may trade up for OL in first round.



I re-read the Rock article about Flowers' replacement not being in this draft. It's mostly his opinion on the draft class, which could be correct, but isn't based on inside sourcing.

Bolles if stay at 23 micky : 4/26/2017 2:51 pm : link OJ howard (trade up if 17+ range)

I'm guessing RAIN : 4/26/2017 2:53 pm : link 1. Taco Charleton 2. Njoku or 3. Forrest Lamp



This is based on the info "leaks" plugged theory. Charleton fits what we do unless his interviews are crappy.



I also like. Bowser and Watt and would be happy with any of these five. Cunningham would have the remote traveling on the air at high velocity.

Bolles Giants86 : 4/26/2017 2:57 pm : link if he isn't there then Charlton.

With the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft est1986 : 4/26/2017 3:06 pm : link The New York Giants select TJ Watt

McCaffrey mavric : 4/26/2017 3:10 pm : link and I suspect we'll trade our third to move up and snatch him while he's still available

TE Engram designmudd : 4/26/2017 3:13 pm : link playmaker, compliment to ellison, and a total suprise like every other year.

Ramczyk Watson : 4/26/2017 3:23 pm : link Not that I'm crazy about the pick.

RE: Cam Robinson... adamg : 4/26/2017 3:27 pm : link

Quote: ...in a trade up.



You've been relentless pushing these OLs for the past two months. Incorrigibly so. Annoying so. And yet, here we are a day before draft day, and I think you might have the right idea.



Cam Robinson. In comment 13443243 Milton said:You've been relentless pushing these OLs for the past two months. Incorrigibly so. Annoying so. And yet, here we are a day before draft day, and I think you might have the right idea.Cam Robinson.

The guy I want is Cam Robinson Amtoft : 4/26/2017 3:27 pm : link However I think the Giants go Jarrad Davis

Jarrad Davis is my guess Dunedin81 : 4/26/2017 3:28 pm : link ...

Jordan Willis Marty866b : 4/26/2017 3:28 pm : link The second best speed rushing defensive end in this draft. Don't think Reese is ready to bite the bullet on Flowers as a left tackle.

Njoku Carson53 : 4/26/2017 3:31 pm : link if we can ony say one. Is Ranaan a guru now, cuz he was right

last year? Every squirrel finds an acorn once in awhile,

it doesn't mean he follows college players closely.

I would add people like Schwartz and 'Kid' Rock as well.

They have their sources, sift thru the info., write articles

about college players and the draft.

Heck, I didn't pick Flowers two years ago, but he was one

of two tackles I thought they might pick at #9.

That doesn't make more or less clairvoyant.

I can honestly say this season, have spent very little time

looking at mock drafts, prolly the least I have done in

about a decade. I have enjoyed the start of baseball season.

Njoku djm : 4/26/2017 3:40 pm : link I thought it was going to be Njoku last month and I still feel that way.





Nojoku River : 4/26/2017 3:44 pm : link Giants blow so much smoke this draft season it finally works and he is there at 23.



This solves our 2 deep zone problem and makes both OBJ/Marshall very dangerous. Eli is seen smiling.

Howard NNJ Tom : 4/26/2017 3:45 pm : link Most say TE will go early. I'll believe it when I see it.

Every year I jump from different Matt in SGS : 4/26/2017 3:50 pm : link player and you out think yourself. But when the moment comes, the Giants usually go back to an area of need in the first round because you expect that player to start right away. I just don't see them trading up and Jerry holds on to his picks. And the offensive line is the most glaring need area, considering there is good TE depth. I say they go for Lamp.

Wormley RobCarpenter : 4/26/2017 3:51 pm : link or Taco. But probably Wormley, which would of course lead people to complain about a reach by Reese.



Ideally Wormley would be a second round pick but not sure he would last that long.

Unless there's a trade up for McCaffrey/OJ BigBlue1092 : 4/26/2017 3:52 pm : link Njoku



-20 yr old (Fits Reese Mold)

-Dynamic athletic freak (Fits Reese Mold)

-High character guy (Fits Reese Mold)

-Produces points (Fits Reese Mold)

-Think Jordan's reporting could be to throw off buzz

-Fills a need, High upside

I have a bad feeling Miami River : 4/26/2017 4:10 pm : link pays us back for last year and steals our guy.

Tre'Davious White Chris684 : 4/26/2017 4:18 pm : link Typical NYG premium pick.



Big time school, big time conference.

My preferred picks, at this point... Dan in the Springs : 4/26/2017 4:20 pm : link are McCaffery, Robinson, King, or Engram.



But my projected pick for the NY Giants at 23 is Malik McDowell.



(ducks from remotes being thrown)





Basically - I have no idea.



What bothers me about the draft is that BBIers have such short memories, always saying that the Giants pick is known in advance, etc.

Budda Baker KWALL2 : 4/26/2017 4:30 pm : link Earl Thomas with a little Bob Sanders and HoneyBadger in his game. Just too good to pass up.



It would give us the best secondary in the NFL. 5 deep with studs.





The whole BPA thing is overblown George : 4/26/2017 4:35 pm : link Teams these days must draft for need, but not without an eye turned for quality.



We signed a TE, WR, and OL in free agency, and that tells me those positions are off the board for Round One. Sooooooo I'm going with ...



Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida





Tyus Bowser Giantgator : 4/26/2017 4:38 pm : link LB The Hou

Going with jarrad Davis Mike B from JC : 4/26/2017 4:53 pm : link Need a attack olb badly. Our lb, are not good blitzers. I think this kid, is going to be good against the run and will be able to be a good blitzers, pass rusher. Health a concern though.

I Will Predict Taco Charleton OntheRoad : 4/26/2017 4:54 pm : link although not sure he's BPA.

I believe it will be Dirt1 : 4/26/2017 4:56 pm : link Willis, even though I prefer that it isn't.

This should be a T-Bone thread NBGblue : 4/26/2017 4:56 pm : link

Not a great year for OL and we likely can get a good TE in later rounds. QB is out of the question and we just don't draft LBs with the 1st pick. So I'm thinking it'll be DE or RB at #23. I predict: Dalvin Cook. NYG can't just take choirboys every year, and there's too much talent to pass on him.

I just can't fathom them taking one of the tackles. LI NHB : 4/26/2017 5:04 pm : link My fingers crossed pick is who ever is still there of Davis/Cunningham.

I'll guess T-Bone : 4/26/2017 5:16 pm : link Bowser... only because Reese has seemingly had a habit of drafting a guy NOONE expected and Bowser's name is a name I've rarely seen mentioned except for her on BBI.



By the way, thanks for the shout out NBGblue!

Cam Robinson is my guess AcesUp : 4/26/2017 5:29 pm : link This is strictly based on our drafting history and whats been passed down by the beat guys/insiders. Think it will be OL and we tend to go with big program players, especially the SEC. Cam also fits our profile in what we look for (tools rich, long, clean, pedigree).



I'd prefer Njoku or a stud LB (Foster or Davis), but I think this is the pick.

Bolles PatersonPlank : 4/26/2017 5:31 pm : link It looks like we like him at one of the tackle positions.

Darkhorse is Mahomes AcesUp : 4/26/2017 5:32 pm : link I think he's the QB that we're locked into.

Njoku dpinzow : 4/26/2017 6:21 pm : link But if Cook is there at #23 they have to pick him because he will be a stud RB and that will help Eli even more than a TE (Eli doesn't have to do it all on offense)

Taco Charlton montanagiant : 4/26/2017 6:22 pm : link You can never have enough pass rushers

Deshone Kizer The Turk : 4/26/2017 6:22 pm : link because no one else has mentioned him so far

Mahomes Thegratefulhead : 4/26/2017 6:31 pm : link If available I think he is the pick...not who I want

I don't want Bolles geemanfan : 4/26/2017 6:37 pm : link So the pick will be Bolles.

RE: Every year I jump from different djm : 4/26/2017 6:37 pm : link

Quote: player and you out think yourself. But when the moment comes, the Giants usually go back to an area of need in the first round because you expect that player to start right away. I just don't see them trading up and Jerry holds on to his picks. And the offensive line is the most glaring need area, considering there is good TE depth. I say they go for Lamp.



As usual spot on, Matt. This is why I feel it will be the TE. Ellison was such a desperate need but really fills the lunch pail hback TE role. There's still a need for play making TE here and I think the giants will have a higher grade on the athletic move guy over the OT or guard. Time will tell but I could see your prediction coming true as well. I want an edge rusher but think they go offense in round 1. In comment 13443349 Matt in SGS said:As usual spot on, Matt. This is why I feel it will be the TE. Ellison was such a desperate need but really fills the lunch pail hback TE role. There's still a need for play making TE here and I think the giants will have a higher grade on the athletic move guy over the OT or guard. Time will tell but I could see your prediction coming true as well. I want an edge rusher but think they go offense in round 1.

Budda Baker lugnut : 4/26/2017 6:38 pm : link is Nat Berhe. No thanks.





Cam Reb8thVA : 4/26/2017 6:45 pm : link Robinson or Bolles if Robinson is gone

cam robinson BlackburnBalledOut : 4/26/2017 7:24 pm : link lamp if robinson is gone....jarrad davis or trade back if theyre both gone.



please no cunningham or njouku

Njoku jeff57 : 4/26/2017 9:22 pm : link I don't care what Raanan says,

Taco Charlton??????? yatqb : 4/26/2017 10:36 pm : link Am I allowed t use question marks, Anak?

Mahomes mattyblue : 4/26/2017 10:46 pm : link and I really dig the pick. But I am not as informed as others and watch little to no college football

I can't just choose one... 2ndroundKO : 4/26/2017 10:53 pm : link so my Top 5 (and I believe NY will draft one) in no particular order is as follows:



Forrest Lamp, T/G

Dion Dawkins, T/G

Takkarist McKinley, LB

Tarell Basham, DE

Corey Davis, WR



All bets are off if McCaffrey and Reddick are still on the board and I also think there's an outside chance we take Dalvin Cook/Taco Charlton.



Did I cover everything ;)

RE: Adoree' Jackson 2ndroundKO : 4/26/2017 10:55 pm : link

Quote: after OJ (does he fall past Balt at 16?) and Jarrad (looking like #21 to Detroit) are already gone.



- Thrill Ride

I really like Jackson but would we take him round one? Any chance he drops to the second? In comment 13443424 One Man Thrill Ride said:I really like Jackson but would we take him round one? Any chance he drops to the second?

RE: RE: Adoree' Jackson One Man Thrill Ride : 12:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13443424 One Man Thrill Ride said:





Quote:





after OJ (does he fall past Balt at 16?) and Jarrad (looking like #21 to Detroit) are already gone.



- Thrill Ride





I really like Jackson but would we take him round one? Any chance he drops to the second?



Sure seems unlikely.



Mayock sent Adoree' to Tennessee at #18 in his mock tonight.



Bob McGinn has him going #22 to Miami.



Both those guys are pretty well informed. There has also been some reports about the Cowboys at 28 being a destination for Jackson. From the media side, this is a late riser but the scouting attitude has been pretty simple: if fully focused on football and not co-opted to track, this player will grow into a super-athletic bad-ass inside/outside corner with Hester-level return ability.



Thrill says Jarrad, Adoree, or Bolles (in that order), depending on who's available obviously. In comment 13444033 2ndroundKO said:Sure seems unlikely.Mayock sent Adoree' to Tennessee at #18 in his mock tonight.Bob McGinn has him going #22 to Miami.Both those guys are pretty well informed. There has also been some reports about the Cowboys at 28 being a destination for Jackson. From the media side, this is a late riser but the scouting attitude has been pretty simple: if fully focused on football and not co-opted to track, this player will grow into a super-athletic bad-ass inside/outside corner with Hester-level return ability.Thrill says Jarrad, Adoree, or Bolles (in that order), depending on who's available obviously.

Jarrod Davis AnnapolisMike : 5:57 am : link Will go guard later in draft

Jarrad Davis SomeFan : 6:40 am : link May even trade up for him

Not my preference, but I think it will be Bolles Andy in Halifax : 7:50 am : link We spend soooooo many resources at OL. We should have a very strong line by now... but we don't, and we'll throw even more resources at it at the expense of other areas.



We should be looking at Njoku assuming Howard, Reddick & McCaffrey are long gone. But it will be a meh OL.

At 23 RinR : 10:17 am : link Bowser is my guess

Engram would be nice KWALL2 : 10:33 am : link I can get on board with Engram and a trade up for Budda Baker.

Andy djm : 10:42 am : link 3 high picks with two of them being late first or 2nd round and not one high priced vet. I wouldn't call that crazy spending along the OL.



The worst part of the offense last year was the TE. Flowers struggled but if you watch the last 4-5 games he played well with the exception being home against Dallas.



Flowers could see improvement. The TEs will improve. The RBs are better assuming they add a vet or rookie.



Take the BPA.

I have absolutely no fuckin' clue so... CAM ROBINSON. shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:46 am : link He's young, should improve the run game, and provides a little more position versatility in case he doesn't work out as the new LT. He could replace Justin Pugh at LG next year or become the RT/RG.

I didn't even see that anak shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:47 am : link picked Cam Robinson too.

Taco Charlton bc4life : 10:48 am : link or Jarrad Davis

there are a lot of decent players in this draft Jersey55 : 10:52 am : link but if we want a really good one we will have to trade up IMO...