Best Pick (within reason), Most Likely Pick, Remote Thrower

I know someone did one of these recently but I thought we could use another one right before the draft as a lot has changed.
Best Pick - Cam Robinson
Most Likely Pick - Forrest Lamp
Remote Thrower - Zach Cunningham
Best Pick-OJ Howard
Likely Pick-Jarrad Davis
Remote Thrower-Cam Robinson
Best - Cam Robinson
Likely - Jarrad Davis
Apoplectic - DeShaun Watson
Best Pick: OJ Howard
Likely Pick: Forrest Lamp or Cam Robinson
Remote Thrower: Any QB
Best Pick -- Solomon Thomas
Likely Pick -- Forrest Lamp
Time for a new TV -- Jordan Willis
Best - Dalvin Cook
Likely - Garrett Bolles
Remote - Patrick Mahomes
Best: Jonathan Allen
Most Likely: Wormley
Remote Thrower: Any QB
Best pick for me: Cam Robinson
Most likely pick IMO: Jarrad Davis
Most hated pick: Any QB, but especially Watson
Jordan Willis time for a new TV? The guy is very good.
Most likely: Ramcyzk
Remote thrower: Deshaun Watson
Best Pick -> TE Njoku
Most Likely Pick -> TE Engram
Remote Thrower -> LB Cunningham
Throw the remote? Have you ever seen him play?He's real good.
Best - Either of the Davis'
Likely - Wormley, Ramczyk, or McCaffrey
Remote Thrower - Any QB, Peppers, or Cunningham
Is this cheating?
My thoughts exactly
a remote thrower for the first pick. I'm not a big JR fan, but he generally doesn't try to outsmart the league with his first picks the way EA sometimes did. I don't think I've had a WTF moment with one of his first round picks (although Justin Pugh was a surprise). On the other hand, I can think of a number of WTF picks from JR's middle round picks.
the comcept of remote throwing is stupid. sry i can give u 100 examples. i will say this. you guys r wrong on cunningham. i really believe that. hes a sideline to sideline tackling machine who played w garbage at vanderbilt. not saying hell b the pick but whoever gets him is getting a really productive player
Best pick: Howard
Likely Pick: Davis
Remote thrower: Watson
1. Lamp
2. Lamp
3. Any player less than 280lbs
Best Pick - Cook
Most Likely Pick - Bowser
Remote Thrower - Cunningham, Bolles, Ramcyzk
i like davis. i agree w u. just always seems to knicked up. other than that i agree
Best pick: McCaffrey
Likely Pick: Lamp
Remote thrower: Njuko
Most Likely - Lamp
Remote Thrower - Kizer
Best: OJ Howard, Jarrad Davis
Safest: Lamp, Willis, Engram, Bowser
Likely: Garrett Bolles, Ryan Ramczyk
Remote Throw: Garrett Bolles, Mahomes
TV Smash: Zach Cunningham, Deshone Kizer
Best pick: Howard.
Most likely pick: Bowser.
Remote Thrower: Any QB.
it saves the franchise from the dark ages. Yet you threw the remote.
Best Pick: O.J. Howard
Likely: Jarrad Davis
Remote Thrower: none (Mixon would piss me off, though)
Likely - Taco
Remote Toss - Bolles
Best pick: Jarrad Davis
Most likely pick: Jarrad Davis
Remote Thrower: Taco Charlton, Deshone Kizer
Best Pick- OJ Howard
Most Likely- Bolles
Remote Thrower- D. Watson
Worst picks, any of the offensive lineman, in the first Rd. worst year for a OT, not one worth a first Rd. Pick. All are big question marks. Not just remote throwers but remote smashers.
All you remote throwers & TV killers go to a bar or a friends place & save your money. Personally I'll just have a beer & roll with it.
Best - Lamp
Most Likely - Engram
Worst - Cunningham
particularly at the time the Giants pick?
You would think you would be watching, not flipping channels.
Because I don't own a remote control. I get out of my chair and change the channel myself, like a Real 'Murican.
and a scotch in the other.
But that's just me...Mr. Vegas
Uh, don't forget the Giant/Ranger fans who are flipping between the Draft and the first game at Ottawa. Should the game go into OT (or the Giants move up), both could be at the same time!
Best: Cook or McCaffrey
Expected: Any OL or DL (would not be upset)
Remote throw: Any QB not named Mahomes, any TE not named Howard or Njoku
Best: TE Howard
Most Likely: OG Lamp
Remote Thrower: LB Cunningham
Best pick Njoku
Likely pick Njoku
Remote thrower. Bolles or Cunningham
Likely Pick: Zach Cunningham
Remote Thrower: D'onta Foreman at any point in the draft
Likely pick: Davis.
Remote Thrower: Any OL that's 24 or older.
Most Likely: Charlton
Remote Throw: Wormley (in the 1st, of course) or Kizer (but how can I doubt McAdoo on a QB?)
McCaffrey- best
Lamp- likely
Any QB or Njoku-worst
best - robinson
likely- robinson
remote thrower - cunningham or qb
Best: Ramcyk (I think his floor is David Diehl)
Likely: Robinson (he'll be a good pro) or J Davis (Kuechly/Lee upside)
Remote Thrower: QB, RB, Cunningham
Best Pick;Reuben Foster-Hitting machine and need
Likely Pick;Evan Engram-4.42 40
Break the TV ;Cunningham the no tackle LB
Best Pick - Mike Williams (21 on CBS board; 22 on GBN; so not totally unrealistic)
Most Likely Pick - Taco Charlton
Remote Thrower - Is that really a thing?
best: top 3 RB or 2 TE chosen
most likely: top 3 OL chosen
remote: 5th OL chosen or higher