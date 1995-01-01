Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Best Pick (within reason), Most Likely Pick, Remote Thrower

Doubledeuce22 : 4/26/2017 3:16 pm
I know someone did one of these recently but I thought we could use another one right before the draft as a lot has changed.

Best Pick - Cam Robinson
Most Likely Pick - Forrest Lamp
Remote Thrower - Zach Cunningham
.  
732NYG : 4/26/2017 3:18 pm : link
Best Pick-OJ Howard
Likely Pick-Jarrad Davis
Remote Thrower-Cam Robinson
.  
adamg : 4/26/2017 3:19 pm : link
Best - Cam Robinson
Likely - Jarrad Davis
Apoplectic - DeShaun Watson
Mine  
Mr. Nickels : 4/26/2017 3:24 pm : link
Best Pick: OJ Howard
Likely Pick: Forrest Lamp or Cam Robinson
Remote Thrower: Any QB
OK  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/26/2017 3:27 pm : link
Best Pick -- Solomon Thomas
Likely Pick -- Forrest Lamp
Time for a new TV -- Jordan Willis
.  
Giantophile : 4/26/2017 3:27 pm : link
Best - Dalvin Cook
Likely - Garrett Bolles
Remote - Patrick Mahomes
.  
GuzzaBlue : 4/26/2017 3:28 pm : link
Best: Jonathan Allen
Most Likely: Wormley
Remote Thrower: Any QB
ok just posted this on another thread  
Amtoft : 4/26/2017 3:29 pm : link
Best pick for me: Cam Robinson
Most likely pick IMO: Jarrad Davis
Most hated pick: Any QB, but especially Watson
RE: OK  
Amtoft : 4/26/2017 3:29 pm : link
In comment 13443291 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
Best Pick -- Solomon Thomas
Likely Pick -- Forrest Lamp
Time for a new TV -- Jordan Willis


Jordan Willis time for a new TV? The guy is very good.
Best: McCaffery  
cokeduplt : 4/26/2017 3:30 pm : link
Most likely: Ramcyzk
Remote thrower: Deshaun Watson
..  
designmudd : 4/26/2017 3:32 pm : link
Best Pick -> TE Njoku
Most Likely Pick -> TE Engram
Remote Thrower -> LB Cunningham
Jordan Willis  
Marty866b : 4/26/2017 3:35 pm : link
Throw the remote? Have you ever seen him play?He's real good.
.  
allstarjim : 4/26/2017 3:40 pm : link
Best - Either of the Davis'
Likely - Wormley, Ramczyk, or McCaffrey
Remote Thrower - Any QB, Peppers, or Cunningham

Is this cheating?
RE: RE: OK  
Rjanyg : 4/26/2017 3:43 pm : link
In comment 13443302 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 13443291 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


Best Pick -- Solomon Thomas
Likely Pick -- Forrest Lamp
Time for a new TV -- Jordan Willis



Jordan Willis time for a new TV? The guy is very good.


My thoughts exactly
I'm not worried about  
Beer Man : 4/26/2017 3:44 pm : link
a remote thrower for the first pick. I'm not a big JR fan, but he generally doesn't try to outsmart the league with his first picks the way EA sometimes did. I don't think I've had a WTF moment with one of his first round picks (although Justin Pugh was a surprise). On the other hand, I can think of a number of WTF picks from JR's middle round picks.
i think  
jtgiants : 4/26/2017 3:48 pm : link
the comcept of remote throwing is stupid. sry i can give u 100 examples. i will say this. you guys r wrong on cunningham. i really believe that. hes a sideline to sideline tackling machine who played w garbage at vanderbilt. not saying hell b the pick but whoever gets him is getting a really productive player
.  
Danny Kanell : 4/26/2017 3:49 pm : link
Best pick: Howard
Likely Pick: Davis
Remote thrower: Watson
RE: Mine  
NNJ Tom : 4/26/2017 3:49 pm : link
In comment 13443285 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
Best Pick: OJ Howard
Likely Pick: Forrest Lamp or Cam Robinson
Remote Thrower: Any QB


This
RE: i think  
Doubledeuce22 : 4/26/2017 3:50 pm : link
In comment 13443342 jtgiants said:
Quote:
the comcept of remote throwing is stupid. sry i can give u 100 examples. i will say this. you guys r wrong on cunningham. i really believe that. hes a sideline to sideline tackling machine who played w garbage at vanderbilt. not saying hell b the pick but whoever gets him is getting a really productive player


If they take him over Davis I'll be unhappy and I think you'll have your pick at that point.
.  
idiotsavant : 4/26/2017 3:51 pm : link
1. Lamp
2. Lamp
3. Any player less than 280lbs
For me  
ajr2456 : 4/26/2017 3:52 pm : link
Best Pick - Cook
Most Likely Pick - Bowser
Remote Thrower - Cunningham, Bolles, Ramcyzk
doubledeuce  
jtgiants : 4/26/2017 3:53 pm : link
i like davis. i agree w u. just always seems to knicked up. other than that i agree
As For My Best Guess  
mavric : 4/26/2017 3:54 pm : link
Best pick: McCaffrey
Likely Pick: Lamp
Remote thrower: Njuko
Best - Howard  
Mike in NY : 4/26/2017 3:54 pm : link
Most Likely - Lamp
Remote Thrower - Kizer
Best/Worst  
HugeS : 4/26/2017 3:59 pm : link
Best: OJ Howard, Jarrad Davis

Safest: Lamp, Willis, Engram, Bowser

Likely: Garrett Bolles, Ryan Ramczyk

Remote Throw: Garrett Bolles, Mahomes

TV Smash: Zach Cunningham, Deshone Kizer
Mine:  
AcidTest : 4/26/2017 4:00 pm : link
Best pick: Howard.
Most likely pick: Bowser.
Remote Thrower: Any QB.
and if the QB turns out to be great  
djm : 4/26/2017 4:06 pm : link
it saves the franchise from the dark ages. Yet you threw the remote.
RE: Mine:  
David in LA : 4/26/2017 4:06 pm : link
In comment 13443374 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Best pick: Howard.
Most likely pick: Bowser.
Remote Thrower: Any QB.


I think I'm in the same boat as you. If we do pick a QB, I hope it's Watson. Only for the nice comments I'm sure we'll be seeing.
Interesting  
section125 : 4/26/2017 4:08 pm : link
Best Pick: O.J. Howard
Likely: Jarrad Davis
Remote Thrower: none (Mixon would piss me off, though)
Best - Njoku  
TD : 4/26/2017 4:08 pm : link
Likely - Taco

Remote Toss - Bolles
.  
Pep22 : 4/26/2017 4:09 pm : link
Best pick: Jarrad Davis
Most likely pick: Jarrad Davis
Remote Thrower: Taco Charlton, Deshone Kizer
Ok  
jvm52106 : 4/26/2017 4:50 pm : link
Best Pick- OJ Howard

Most Likely- Bolles

Remote Thrower- D. Watson
Just going with  
Mike B from JC : 4/26/2017 4:59 pm : link
Worst picks, any of the offensive lineman, in the first Rd. worst year for a OT, not one worth a first Rd. Pick. All are big question marks. Not just remote throwers but remote smashers.
How bout  
OC2.0 : 4/26/2017 5:09 pm : link
All you remote throwers & TV killers go to a bar or a friends place & save your money. Personally I'll just have a beer & roll with it.
.  
Go Terps : 4/26/2017 5:18 pm : link
Best - Lamp
Most Likely - Engram
Worst - Cunningham
How come everybody is holding the remote anyway  
Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 5:34 pm : link
particularly at the time the Giants pick?

You would think you would be watching, not flipping channels.
No pick will cause me to throw my remote control  
BlackLight : 4/26/2017 5:37 pm : link
Because I don't own a remote control. I get out of my chair and change the channel myself, like a Real 'Murican.
I will be holding my iphone talking to my brother at that time  
Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 5:41 pm : link
and a scotch in the other.

But that's just me...Mr. Vegas
Re: How come everybody is holding the remote anyway  
JohnF : 4/26/2017 5:49 pm : link
Uh, don't forget the Giant/Ranger fans who are flipping between the Draft and the first game at Ottawa. Should the game go into OT (or the Giants move up), both could be at the same time!
Best, within reason, remote throw  
dpinzow : 4/26/2017 5:50 pm : link
Best: Cook or McCaffrey
Expected: Any OL or DL (would not be upset)
Remote throw: Any QB not named Mahomes, any TE not named Howard or Njoku
Best/Most Likely/Remore Tosser  
John K : 4/26/2017 5:52 pm : link

Best: TE Howard
Most Likely: OG Lamp
Remote Thrower: LB Cunningham
RE: Re: How come everybody is holding the remote anyway  
Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 6:06 pm : link
In comment 13443525 JohnF said:
Quote:
Uh, don't forget the Giant/Ranger fans who are flipping between the Draft and the first game at Ottawa. Should the game go into OT (or the Giants move up), both could be at the same time!


Fair enough. I forget that hockey is a 12mos season...
Ok  
Earl the goat : 4/26/2017 6:27 pm : link
Best pick Njoku
Likely pick Njoku
Remote thrower. Bolles or Cunningham
Best pick: OJ Howard  
Giants_West : 4/26/2017 6:32 pm : link
Likely Pick: Zach Cunningham
Remote Thrower: D'onta Foreman at any point in the draft
Best Pick: Trade up for McCaffrey  
Phil in LA : 4/26/2017 6:40 pm : link
Likely pick: Davis.

Remote Thrower: Any OL that's 24 or older.
Best Pick (of those available): Ramczyk  
yatqb : 4/26/2017 6:47 pm : link
Most Likely: Charlton
Remote Throw: Wormley (in the 1st, of course) or Kizer (but how can I doubt McAdoo on a QB?)
Hmmm...  
Reb8thVA : 4/26/2017 6:56 pm : link
McCaffrey- best
Lamp- likely
Any QB or Njoku-worst
i agree  
BlackburnBalledOut : 4/26/2017 7:23 pm : link
best - robinson
likely- robinson
remote thrower - cunningham or qb
RE: i think  
WillVAB : 4/26/2017 10:17 pm : link
In comment 13443342 jtgiants said:
Quote:
the comcept of remote throwing is stupid. sry i can give u 100 examples. i will say this. you guys r wrong on cunningham. i really believe that. hes a sideline to sideline tackling machine who played w garbage at vanderbilt. not saying hell b the pick but whoever gets him is getting a really productive player


Cunningham isn't an impact player. Could he be a decent supporting cast guy? Maybe, but you don't take that at 23.
Mine  
WillVAB : 4/26/2017 10:26 pm : link
Best: Ramcyk (I think his floor is David Diehl)

Likely: Robinson (he'll be a good pro) or J Davis (Kuechly/Lee upside)

Remote Thrower: QB, RB, Cunningham
Drum Roll  
ReneNYG1 : 3:26 pm : link
Best Pick;Reuben Foster-Hitting machine and need
Likely Pick;Evan Engram-4.42 40
Break the TV ;Cunningham the no tackle LB
From a confessed non-CFB-watcher:  
Big Blue Blogger : 3:48 pm : link
Best Pick - Mike Williams (21 on CBS board; 22 on GBN; so not totally unrealistic)
Most Likely Pick - Taco Charlton
Remote Thrower - Is that really a thing?
RE: No pick will cause me to throw my remote control  
Mark C : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 13443508 BlackLight said:
Quote:
Because I don't own a remote control. I get out of my chair and change the channel myself, like a Real 'Murican.


Tell the truth. You threw the remote when they picked Clint Sintim, and it hasn't worked ever since.
draft 1st round--different tack  
xtian : 4:06 pm : link
best: top 3 RB or 2 TE chosen
most likely: top 3 OL chosen
remote: 5th OL chosen or higher
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support