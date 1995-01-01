Best Pick (within reason), Most Likely Pick, Remote Thrower Doubledeuce22 : 4/26/2017 3:16 pm I know someone did one of these recently but I thought we could use another one right before the draft as a lot has changed.



Best Pick - Cam Robinson

Most Likely Pick - Forrest Lamp

Remote Thrower - Zach Cunningham

. 732NYG : 4/26/2017 3:18 pm : link Best Pick-OJ Howard

Likely Pick-Jarrad Davis

Remote Thrower-Cam Robinson

. adamg : 4/26/2017 3:19 pm : link Best - Cam Robinson

Likely - Jarrad Davis

Apoplectic - DeShaun Watson

Mine Mr. Nickels : 4/26/2017 3:24 pm : link Best Pick: OJ Howard

Likely Pick: Forrest Lamp or Cam Robinson

Remote Thrower: Any QB

. Giantophile : 4/26/2017 3:27 pm : link Best - Dalvin Cook

Likely - Garrett Bolles

Remote - Patrick Mahomes

. GuzzaBlue : 4/26/2017 3:28 pm : link Best: Jonathan Allen

Most Likely: Wormley

Remote Thrower: Any QB

ok just posted this on another thread Amtoft : 4/26/2017 3:29 pm : link Best pick for me: Cam Robinson

Most likely pick IMO: Jarrad Davis

Most hated pick: Any QB, but especially Watson

Quote: Best Pick -- Solomon Thomas

Likely Pick -- Forrest Lamp

Time for a new TV -- Jordan Willis



Best: McCaffery cokeduplt : 4/26/2017 3:30 pm : link Most likely: Ramcyzk

Remote thrower: Deshaun Watson

.. designmudd : 4/26/2017 3:32 pm : link Best Pick -> TE Njoku

Most Likely Pick -> TE Engram

Remote Thrower -> LB Cunningham

Jordan Willis Marty866b : 4/26/2017 3:35 pm : link Throw the remote? Have you ever seen him play?He's real good.

. allstarjim : 4/26/2017 3:40 pm : link Best - Either of the Davis'

Likely - Wormley, Ramczyk, or McCaffrey

Remote Thrower - Any QB, Peppers, or Cunningham



Is this cheating?

I'm not worried about Beer Man : 4/26/2017 3:44 pm : link a remote thrower for the first pick. I'm not a big JR fan, but he generally doesn't try to outsmart the league with his first picks the way EA sometimes did. I don't think I've had a WTF moment with one of his first round picks (although Justin Pugh was a surprise). On the other hand, I can think of a number of WTF picks from JR's middle round picks.

i think jtgiants : 4/26/2017 3:48 pm : link the comcept of remote throwing is stupid. sry i can give u 100 examples. i will say this. you guys r wrong on cunningham. i really believe that. hes a sideline to sideline tackling machine who played w garbage at vanderbilt. not saying hell b the pick but whoever gets him is getting a really productive player

RE: Mine NNJ Tom : 4/26/2017 3:49 pm : link

Quote: Best Pick: OJ Howard

Likely Pick: Forrest Lamp or Cam Robinson

Remote Thrower: Any QB



RE: i think Doubledeuce22 : 4/26/2017 3:50 pm : link

Quote: the comcept of remote throwing is stupid. sry i can give u 100 examples. i will say this. you guys r wrong on cunningham. i really believe that. hes a sideline to sideline tackling machine who played w garbage at vanderbilt. not saying hell b the pick but whoever gets him is getting a really productive player



. idiotsavant : 4/26/2017 3:51 pm : link 1. Lamp

2. Lamp

3. Any player less than 280lbs

For me ajr2456 : 4/26/2017 3:52 pm : link Best Pick - Cook

Most Likely Pick - Bowser

Remote Thrower - Cunningham, Bolles, Ramcyzk

As For My Best Guess mavric : 4/26/2017 3:54 pm : link Best pick: McCaffrey

Likely Pick: Lamp

Remote thrower: Njuko

Best/Worst HugeS : 4/26/2017 3:59 pm : link Best: OJ Howard, Jarrad Davis



Safest: Lamp, Willis, Engram, Bowser



Likely: Garrett Bolles, Ryan Ramczyk



Remote Throw: Garrett Bolles, Mahomes



TV Smash: Zach Cunningham, Deshone Kizer

Mine: AcidTest : 4/26/2017 4:00 pm : link Best pick: Howard.

Most likely pick: Bowser.

Remote Thrower: Any QB.

and if the QB turns out to be great djm : 4/26/2017 4:06 pm : link it saves the franchise from the dark ages. Yet you threw the remote.

RE: Mine: David in LA : 4/26/2017 4:06 pm : link

Quote: Best pick: Howard.

Most likely pick: Bowser.

Remote Thrower: Any QB.



Interesting section125 : 4/26/2017 4:08 pm : link Best Pick: O.J. Howard

Likely: Jarrad Davis

Remote Thrower: none (Mixon would piss me off, though)

Best - Njoku TD : 4/26/2017 4:08 pm : link Likely - Taco



Remote Toss - Bolles

. Pep22 : 4/26/2017 4:09 pm : link Best pick: Jarrad Davis

Most likely pick: Jarrad Davis

Remote Thrower: Taco Charlton, Deshone Kizer

Ok jvm52106 : 4/26/2017 4:50 pm : link Best Pick- OJ Howard



Most Likely- Bolles



Remote Thrower- D. Watson

Just going with Mike B from JC : 4/26/2017 4:59 pm : link Worst picks, any of the offensive lineman, in the first Rd. worst year for a OT, not one worth a first Rd. Pick. All are big question marks. Not just remote throwers but remote smashers.

How bout OC2.0 : 4/26/2017 5:09 pm : link All you remote throwers & TV killers go to a bar or a friends place & save your money. Personally I'll just have a beer & roll with it.

How come everybody is holding the remote anyway Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 5:34 pm : link particularly at the time the Giants pick?



You would think you would be watching, not flipping channels.

No pick will cause me to throw my remote control BlackLight : 4/26/2017 5:37 pm : link Because I don't own a remote control. I get out of my chair and change the channel myself, like a Real 'Murican.

I will be holding my iphone talking to my brother at that time Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 5:41 pm : link and a scotch in the other.



But that's just me...Mr. Vegas

Re: How come everybody is holding the remote anyway JohnF : 4/26/2017 5:49 pm : link Uh, don't forget the Giant/Ranger fans who are flipping between the Draft and the first game at Ottawa. Should the game go into OT (or the Giants move up), both could be at the same time!

Best, within reason, remote throw dpinzow : 4/26/2017 5:50 pm : link Best: Cook or McCaffrey

Expected: Any OL or DL (would not be upset)

Remote throw: Any QB not named Mahomes, any TE not named Howard or Njoku

RE: Re: How come everybody is holding the remote anyway Jimmy Googs : 4/26/2017 6:06 pm : link

Quote: Uh, don't forget the Giant/Ranger fans who are flipping between the Draft and the first game at Ottawa. Should the game go into OT (or the Giants move up), both could be at the same time!



Best pick: OJ Howard Giants_West : 4/26/2017 6:32 pm : link Likely Pick: Zach Cunningham

Remote Thrower: D'onta Foreman at any point in the draft

Best Pick (of those available): Ramczyk yatqb : 4/26/2017 6:47 pm : link Most Likely: Charlton

Remote Throw: Wormley (in the 1st, of course) or Kizer (but how can I doubt McAdoo on a QB?)

Hmmm... Reb8thVA : 4/26/2017 6:56 pm : link McCaffrey- best

Lamp- likely

Any QB or Njoku-worst

i agree BlackburnBalledOut : 4/26/2017 7:23 pm : link best - robinson

likely- robinson

remote thrower - cunningham or qb

RE: i think WillVAB : 4/26/2017 10:17 pm : link

Quote: the comcept of remote throwing is stupid. sry i can give u 100 examples. i will say this. you guys r wrong on cunningham. i really believe that. hes a sideline to sideline tackling machine who played w garbage at vanderbilt. not saying hell b the pick but whoever gets him is getting a really productive player



Mine WillVAB : 4/26/2017 10:26 pm : link Best: Ramcyk (I think his floor is David Diehl)



Likely: Robinson (he'll be a good pro) or J Davis (Kuechly/Lee upside)



Remote Thrower: QB, RB, Cunningham

Drum Roll ReneNYG1 : 3:26 pm : link Best Pick;Reuben Foster-Hitting machine and need

Likely Pick;Evan Engram-4.42 40

Break the TV ;Cunningham the no tackle LB

From a confessed non-CFB-watcher: Big Blue Blogger : 3:48 pm : link Best Pick - Mike Williams (21 on CBS board; 22 on GBN; so not totally unrealistic)

Most Likely Pick - Taco Charlton

Remote Thrower - Is that really a thing?



RE: No pick will cause me to throw my remote control Mark C : 4:03 pm : link

Quote: Because I don't own a remote control. I get out of my chair and change the channel myself, like a Real 'Murican.



