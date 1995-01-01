Pre-NYG 1st Round Pick Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:04 am : 8:04 am ...

Many are say Bolles Rjanyg : 8:11 am : link In round 1. I honestly understand the need to add an OT but why do I feel that this guy is not right for us in round 1? I want our 1st rounder to come in and start right away. Will he be able to unset Flowers? His drug use and age and Dave Te's opinion make me feel like this will be a back pick.



I like Sy 56 top OT of McDermott I round 3 better.





As a reminder, this was Bob McGinn's OL preview ryanmkeane : 8:20 am : link on Bolles....after sleeping on it I'm warming up to this.



2. GARETT BOLLES, Utah (6-5, 299, 4.98, 1): Will turn 25 next month after a troubled past in which he was kicked out of five schools and arrested for vandalizing a rival school’s field. “You name it, I’ve done it,” Bolles told kutv.com, adding that he was headed “down the wrong path to prison.” A married couple became his guardians, and his life began to turn around. Played two seasons in junior college and one for the Utes before declaring a year early. “Tough past,” said one scout. “One-year player. Very athletic. You like the up side. Concerned about the package.” Added another scout: “Tell me how many guys have been first round that are 25 or older? I’ll say this. Teams that have spent time with him, he gets football. Loves it. He’ll give you every ounce of soul, that kid.” Scored 9 on the Wonderlic, leading to questions whether he can retain an NFL system and make rapid pre-snap adjustments. “He saw the light,” said a third scout. “He’s got great feet and range. He’s aggressive and tenacious.” From Lehi, Utah. Married, couple has a son. “Really athletic and tough … he’s the most talented of all of them (tackles),” a fourth scout said. “He’s got to get stronger. That’s his weak point. Plays hard. You wish he was 21 or 22.”





I AcidTest : 8:20 am : link think it will be Bolles. I'm OK with the pick, because of his feet, and nastiness. But I'd much rather have an edge rusher like Bowser, or trade down. I don't want Reese trading up for Bolles. It would be too expensive.

The beat reporters pretty much stand for the gidiefor : Mod : 8:22 am : : 8:22 am : link proposition that it's going to be Bolles or Davis

and Paul Schwartz made a pretty compelling gidiefor : Mod : 8:23 am : : 8:23 am : link argument that the Giants really have to draft an Offensive Lineman

Again Sammo85 : 8:26 am : link I can't criticize the idea of taking Bolles enough when you have better players, better talent, with better character.



I pray to the heavens this is smoke to get someone to reach earlier for him.



I don't know how a GM nor a scout could say "yeah, this 25 yr old guy with limited college play, and major character concerns, and concerns about ability to adapt and pick up the nuts and bolts of the mental side of the game. He's our guy.



This would easily be the worst 1st round pick by Reese and Ross if they go through with it.



RE: and Paul Schwartz made a pretty compelling

Quote: argument that the Giants really have to draft an Offensive Lineman



Forrest Lamp would be fine. Versatile. Could play RT or both G positions. Mayocks favorite player of the draft. In comment 13444200 gidiefor said:Forrest Lamp would be fine. Versatile. Could play RT or both G positions. Mayocks favorite player of the draft.

Sammo ryanmkeane : 8:29 am : link I think the character concerns are actually a positive with Bolles. It's a great story, he came from rock bottom and turned his life around, his married with a son now. Don't think teams would consider him a 1st round prospect if they thought those issues weren't behind him.

RE: The beat reporters pretty much stand for the

Quote: proposition that it's going to be Bolles or Davis



Did any beat writer mention Apple as a possibility last year? IIRC, most had the top two targets as Conklin and Floyd. If those two really were at the top of the Giants board, I would hope the front office learned from last year and is more tight lipped. In comment 13444198 gidiefor said:Did any beat writer mention Apple as a possibility last year? IIRC, most had the top two targets as Conklin and Floyd. If those two really were at the top of the Giants board, I would hope the front office learned from last year and is more tight lipped.

Would Bolles or Lamp bc4life : 8:31 am : link be BPA?

Bolles ryanmkeane : 8:32 am : link would be around BPA for 23, he's considered in the 17-30 range. They might not consider Lamp high because they don't view him as a tackle, strictly a guard.

And no matter how you slice it, ryanmkeane : 8:33 am : link taking a guard in the first isn't ideal.

RE: Sammo

Quote: I think the character concerns are actually a positive with Bolles. It's a great story, he came from rock bottom and turned his life around, his married with a son now. Don't think teams would consider him a 1st round prospect if they thought those issues weren't behind him.



Teams only look at recent history and forget the longer track record or not the other big picture. You have to worry once he gets his guaranteed contract, does he slip? He's not a young guy. This is a risky pick. He's not a guy who I've seen or heard from football people, can move inside to Guard. Above the norm risk. I would root hard for him but I'm not the least bit supportive of drafting him. In comment 13444209 ryanmkeane said:Teams only look at recent history and forget the longer track record or not the other big picture. You have to worry once he gets his guaranteed contract, does he slip? He's not a young guy. This is a risky pick. He's not a guy who I've seen or heard from football people, can move inside to Guard. Above the norm risk. I would root hard for him but I'm not the least bit supportive of drafting him.

Sammo ryanmkeane : 8:44 am : link I'm with you, originally I was just eh on Bolles, didn't see it. But the more you read and watch, dude is a freak athletically and can really move. Best feet and it's not even close. Watch his USC clips...he was dominating out there.

That 9 on the wonderlic jeff57 : 8:44 am : link might scare the Giants off of Bolles.

If Lamp is Martin you draft him over Bolles BlueHurricane : 8:44 am : link That said........ I really don't want O-Line in Rd 1 and I am an O-Line guy. Not this year. Most likely too much value elsewhere.

The 1st Round value in this Draft is defense Torrag : 8:45 am : link Jarrad Davis, Tyus Bowser, Tak McKinley, Kevin King, Tre White, Obi Melifonwu.



It would be a mistake to force a choice on the OL imo.



Make it happen Jerry.





I can see ryanmkeane : 8:47 am : link Bolles immediately starting at RT, and I think his game might translate better to that side anyway, as he's more of nasty mauler more than anything. Him swinging out for running blocks on the right side would be something we haven't seen in years. But if he beats Flowers out at LT...so be it.





he's more of nasty mauler more than anything. Torrag : 8:49 am : link umm that's exactly what he isn't.

RE: he's more of nasty mauler more than anything.

Quote: umm that's exactly what he isn't.

Yes, he is. All the scouting reports and film will tell you that. He's not a finesse tackle. In comment 13444256 Torrag said:Yes, he is. All the scouting reports and film will tell you that. He's not a finesse tackle.

RE: The 1st Round value in this Draft is defense

Quote: Jarrad Davis, Tyus Bowser, Tak McKinley, Kevin King, Tre White, Obi Melifonwu.



It would be a mistake to force a choice on the OL imo.



Make it happen Jerry.





D or TE In comment 13444242 Torrag said:D or TE

No OT Sammo85 : 8:53 am : link Is coming in and playing up to a high level. It's rare even for Guards to come in and dominate. Any OL you take is a 1-2 yr development process. Bolles is already 25. If OL is such an issue that we have to force a pick and pray he can play lights out right away, we are not a SB contender and Reese has failed in his job in regards to solidifying the offensive line to allow one more run.

DT or DE. Not sure who. If not DL, then one of the CBs or S Victor in CT : 8:55 am : link fall through and they grab. JPP had 4 thing cleaned up in that surgery. OV played almost every down last year. Hankins is gone. THey need help up front.



DRC always has nagging injuries and is a year older. A CB would also make alot of sense. Or one of the stud Ss if they fall to them.

Torrag ryanmkeane : 8:56 am : link I'm not sure if you're joking or not...Bolles is considered the most violent/physical tackle in this class by pretty much everyone.

OL from colleges Sammo85 : 8:58 am : link Have struggled playing in NFL right away because of the speed and power echelon in the players at the NFL. Also a lot of these OL play in offenses that don't fit to the NFL style of offense. Outside of a couple OL who played in offenses that were more balanced and equally emphasized pass protection, look at the OL and how many flame out or struggle their first few years.

RE: OL from colleges

Quote: Have struggled playing in NFL right away because of the speed and power echelon in the players at the NFL. Also a lot of these OL play in offenses that don't fit to the NFL style of offense. Outside of a couple OL who played in offenses that were more balanced and equally emphasized pass protection, look at the OL and how many flame out or struggle their first few years.



That's why I'd probably not go Oline first round. Too many other needs who could contribute right away. This is a poor oline draft, and it's likely that at best any player who comes in may only do so at guard. In comment 13444283 Sammo85 said:That's why I'd probably not go Oline first round. Too many other needs who could contribute right away. This is a poor oline draft, and it's likely that at best any player who comes in may only do so at guard.

Bolles is considered a project Torrag : 9:03 am : link How many 290# RT's are out there? Has the movement skills and AA no doubt. At the next level he'll be a liability in the running game unless he can add 20# of muscle. Wonderlic of 9? 25 years old? This is the Giants pick? I hope not.

Bolles would be a tough swallow Sy'56 : 9:05 am : link at #23 overall. If we are talking a trade down....OK. But he doesn't look like a starting LT to me. This would scream REACH

We'll Pick Davis or Bowser if we're smart... Torrag : 9:05 am : link ...or move around the board to actually acquire value if we want an OL. The value isn't there at #23.

I don't understand why they apparently have no interest in Njoku Greg from LI : 9:08 am : link And I don't get all the Bolles chatter. If you're taking a 25 year old with a checkered past in the first round, he'd better be a damned sight better than Bolles is.



Just getting a bad vibe about this draft based off of the media chatter.

Again...most folks ryanmkeane : 9:08 am : link have Bolles in the 17-30 range. Why is the value not there?

Look ryanmkeane : 9:11 am : link I wouldn't necessarily love the pick. But OL is a pretty big need and Bolles is considered the 1st or 2nd best one of the class by most scouts. At pick 23, we aren't getting many sure things anyway.

RE: Bolles would be a tough swallow

Quote: at #23 overall. If we are talking a trade down....OK. But he doesn't look like a starting LT to me. This would scream REACH

Agreed he is going to be Danny Watkins 2.0 In comment 13444300 Sy'56 said:Agreed he is going to be Danny Watkins 2.0

I'm fine with Bolles, or Cam, or Lamp or Ram PatersonPlank : 9:12 am : link For the Giants it makes sense. They likely see Cam/Lamp as Guards, and are scared off of Ram's injury history. If you buy the Giants saying Fluker is coming here as a Guard then this makes sense. Bolles is the best pure tackle in the draft and could step in at RT and battle for the LT job.



He will put on weight, all players do. Pugh was lighter too. I also don't get the 25 yr old argument. So what, since when does 25 make you old. He can still put on 10-15 pounds. The guy is athletic, has good height and size, and is mean.



Also all reports I have read have these 4 guys slated for the late first, which is where we pick, so I don't see how you an say the value isn't there. Unless someone really slides down, these guys represent the "proper" value for us at 23.

RE: Again...most folks

Quote: have Bolles in the 17-30 range.



Only because OT is a weak position this year. Most years he'd be a second or third rounder. In comment 13444306 ryanmkeane said:Only because OT is a weak position this year. Most years he'd be a second or third rounder.

I don't get the ryanmkeane : 9:14 am : link Danny Watkins comparisons. Watkins was a guard and not nearly close to the athlete Bolles is. And Bolles is a tackle. Are we using Watkins because he was old and was a bust?

If the Giants do go OL in round 1 Jay on the Island : 9:16 am : link It had better be Lamp. Lamp's versatility would make him very valuable even if he doesn't win a starting job on day one.

Jay ryanmkeane : 9:18 am : link I really like Lamp as well...but I just don't ever see Reese taking a guard (they thought Pugh would be a tackle) in the first round of a draft. He simply values the premier positions more, and I can't blame him. If you could guarantee that Lamp is Zack Martin then you do it...but it's never a guarantee.

RE: I don't get the

Quote: Danny Watkins comparisons. Watkins was a guard and not nearly close to the athlete Bolles is. And Bolles is a tackle. Are we using Watkins because he was old and was a bust?

That's why I was comparing them because of the age not because of the skill level or position. Bolles was playing against kids 3-5 years younger than him and now he is going to be playing against grown men. What I meant was the risk is very high with Bolles and he still has a lot of work to do to before he is a finished product. In comment 13444330 ryanmkeane said:That's why I was comparing them because of the age not because of the skill level or position. Bolles was playing against kids 3-5 years younger than him and now he is going to be playing against grown men. What I meant was the risk is very high with Bolles and he still has a lot of work to do to before he is a finished product.

Jay..I gotcha... ryanmkeane : 9:21 am : link the thing with Watkins: he really didn't want to play football, he wanted to be a fireman and that's why he ended up not being a player, his heart wasn't in it. Say what you want about Bolles but folks are saying he loves the game.

RE: Jay

Quote: I really like Lamp as well...but I just don't ever see Reese taking a guard (they thought Pugh would be a tackle) in the first round of a draft. He simply values the premier positions more, and I can't blame him. If you could guarantee that Lamp is Zack Martin then you do it...but it's never a guarantee.

I agree with everything you said and I was not advocating taking an OL in round 1. I would rather take Davis, Bowser, Charlton, Willis, and even Wormley instead of Bolles. In comment 13444340 ryanmkeane said:I agree with everything you said and I was not advocating taking an OL in round 1. I would rather take Davis, Bowser, Charlton, Willis, and even Wormley instead of Bolles.

I don't believe for a second that it's Bolles.. Chris684 : 9:25 am : link I don't think the organization is as down on the OL as the fanbase.



Could they take an OL later on? Sure and they probably will.



At #23 I will be stunned if it's not an offensive playmaker, CB or pass rusher.

What I ultimately think will happen... ryanmkeane : 9:26 am : link based on the way the draft falls of course, is the Giants will go OL and DL in rounds 1 and 2, in either order. So, that could mean they go Watt/Bowser in round 1 and then someone like Dawkins or Moton in round 2....OR Bolles/Ramcyzk round 1, Walker/Wormley/Anderson round 2.

Kevin King should and will be the pick EB222 : 9:27 am : link

Many of us have read most of what is available about the potential premium

prospects. I was all over the place trying to determine the correct pick.



One antidotal item brought me to King. In a recent interview, Budda Baker was asked to comment on his two DB teammates. He noted Sidney Jones' consistent technique. When it came to King, I forget the exact words, but it was clear

that Budda was awestruck by King's ability.



Here you have a lock second rounder, commenting on a would be top ten pick

(before injury), and HE was blown away by Kevin King.



I'm with Budda.



In today's NFL, you can never have enough corners.



RE: Bolles is considered a project

Quote: How many 290# RT's are out there? Has the movement skills and AA no doubt. At the next level he'll be a liability in the running game unless he can add 20# of muscle. Wonderlic of 9? 25 years old? This is the Giants pick? I hope not.





You just described Tyron smith coming out of college just younger In comment 13444295 Torrag said:You just described Tyron smith coming out of college just younger

RE: Jay..I gotcha...

Quote: the thing with Watkins: he really didn't want to play football, he wanted to be a fireman and that's why he ended up not being a player, his heart wasn't in it. Say what you want about Bolles but folks are saying he loves the game.

I didn't realize Watkins' heart wasn't in it. I remember back in that draft where he was supposed to be a sure thing who would be an impact guard from day one. In comment 13444350 ryanmkeane said:I didn't realize Watkins' heart wasn't in it. I remember back in that draft where he was supposed to be a sure thing who would be an impact guard from day one.

RE: RE: Bolles is considered a project

Quote: In comment 13444295 Torrag said:





Quote:





How many 290# RT's are out there? Has the movement skills and AA no doubt. At the next level he'll be a liability in the running game unless he can add 20# of muscle. Wonderlic of 9? 25 years old? This is the Giants pick? I hope not.









You just described Tyron smith coming out of college just younger

Smith was only 20 years old and was/is a much better athlete. This is not a good comparison as Smith was still growing and like all draft picks he needed to get stronger. In comment 13444383 Jesse B said:Smith was only 20 years old and was/is a much better athlete. This is not a good comparison as Smith was still growing and like all draft picks he needed to get stronger.

'just described Tyron smith'... Torrag : 9:37 am : link Keep dreaming. Smith was my #1 OT and a Top 10 pick all day long. His combine weigh in was at 307#. Do your homework before you embarrass yourself some more.

Torrag... ryanmkeane : 9:40 am : link you don't like Bolles. That's fine. But if he's the pick maybe we can all get behind the kid yes?

I AcidTest : 9:40 am : link think Bolles goes to Denver anyway, unless Reese does something really stupid, and trades up in front of them to get him.

I want the OL prospects JonC : 9:49 am : link to be gone or left behind at #23.



RE: I want the OL prospects

Quote: to be gone or left behind at #23.

Jon..any rumblings? In comment 13444435 JonC said:Jon..any rumblings?

Not yet today JonC : 10:00 am : link was told yesterday to keep an eye Mahomes and McCaffrey.



I understand why fans want an OL pick, but to my eye the value isn't there so I want them gone so it pushes an edge rusher or an offensive weapon down to us.



Don't see the need to trade up bigbluescot : 10:03 am : link in a deep but wide draft. After the top guys who'll go well before we pick, it doesn't seem like there's much drop off until well into the second round. If anything this is the year to move down from the end of the first and pick up an extra second.



Don't really see the need to draft an oline player in the first who'll almost certainly not play tackle in the first year. It's fine if the quality was there but it's not in this draft class.

RE: I want the OL prospects

Quote: to be gone or left behind at #23.



I'm hoping Mahomes and 2+ QBs are long gone before we're on the clock. Same with Cam/Bolles/Lamp, though I'd be ok with Lamp.



Push some of these defensive playmakers and/or Howard/Njoku (don't care what Ranaan says) down to #23. In comment 13444435 JonC said:I'm hoping Mahomes and 2+ QBs are long gone before we're on the clock. Same with Cam/Bolles/Lamp, though I'd be ok with Lamp.Push some of these defensive playmakers and/or Howard/Njoku (don't care what Ranaan says) down to #23.

seems the value won't be there at TE except for OJ JonC : 10:04 am : link if he slips.



RE: Not yet today

Quote: was told yesterday to keep an eye Mahomes and McCaffrey.



I understand why fans want an OL pick, but to my eye the value isn't there so I want them gone so it pushes an edge rusher or an offensive weapon down to us.



Id be suprised if McCaffrey makes it half way to 23. In comment 13444462 JonC said:Id be suprised if McCaffrey makes it half way to 23.

Guys I want at 23 WillVAB : 10:05 am : link Ramcyk, Robinson, Davis, Takk, King and White in that order.



Not a fan of the tweener edge rushers as they typically don't work out well for the Giants.

'But if he's the pick maybe we can all get behind the kid yes?'... Torrag : 10:05 am : link Absolutely. I'll fervently support all our picks...except anyone that struck a woman or child...but the Giants won't draft any of those anyway.



I would get excited for Reddick(pipedream), Jarrad Davis or Tyus Bowser.

Bowser GuzzaBlue : 10:07 am : link I'm on the Bowser Wagon. If somehow, someway we could get Bowser 1 and Wormley or a DT 2 I don't really care what else we do as long as we address OL at some point.

RE: Not yet today

Quote: was told yesterday to keep an eye Mahomes and McCaffrey.



I understand why fans want an OL pick, but to my eye the value isn't there so I want them gone so it pushes an edge rusher or an offensive weapon down to us.



Please, God, not a QB.



Edge rusher or offensive weapon works for me. You can throw a top-tier DB into that mix, too. In comment 13444462 JonC said:Please, God, not a QB.Edge rusher or offensive weapon works for me. You can throw a top-tier DB into that mix, too.

RE: Guys I want at 23

Quote: Ramcyk, Robinson, Davis, Takk, King and White in that order.



Not a fan of the tweener edge rushers as they typically don't work out well for the Giants.



I like this list and agree however isn't Takk sort of a Tweener? Don't know a lot about him, but just considering his size. In comment 13444473 WillVAB said:I like this list and agree however isn't Takk sort of a Tweener? Don't know a lot about him, but just considering his size.

Takk JonC : 10:09 am : link is his shoulder cleared? Love the prospect, but ...



Klaatu, agreed.



Njoku or Barnett Koldegaard : 10:10 am : link I just have a feeling like when the Giants drafted

JPP. Total athletic freak = Njoku.



The Barnett thought is just because I have a difficulty fitting him into my 1st round mock. So he might land here.

Defense is the strength of the draft in the first round. blueblood : 10:13 am : link Stick with Defense.. or grab Njoku who wont be there in round 2..

RE: seems the value won't be there at TE except for OJ

Quote: if he slips.

I agree. There likely won't be an OL or a TE who is BPA at 23. This is a deep TE draft so the Giants would be wise to take one in rounds 2-5. As for offensive line I hope the Giants take a chance on either Dawkins or Antonio Garcia on day two. Conor McDermott would be a great add in round 4 as he will need a year in an NFL strength and conditioning program before he is ready to play but his upside is very intriguing. I hope that our 1st round pick is Davis and if he is gone then Bowser. In round 2 I would be happy with Jordan Willis, Chris Wormley, Kpassagnon, Garcia, or Dawkins. In comment 13444469 JonC said:I agree. There likely won't be an OL or a TE who is BPA at 23. This is a deep TE draft so the Giants would be wise to take one in rounds 2-5. As for offensive line I hope the Giants take a chance on either Dawkins or Antonio Garcia on day two. Conor McDermott would be a great add in round 4 as he will need a year in an NFL strength and conditioning program before he is ready to play but his upside is very intriguing. I hope that our 1st round pick is Davis and if he is gone then Bowser. In round 2 I would be happy with Jordan Willis, Chris Wormley, Kpassagnon, Garcia, or Dawkins.

Njoku just seems more of a luxury pick... GuzzaBlue : 10:16 am : link its hard to say a position is a need just because of a seem threat. Maybe just me, but I don't see the "football" in him. I see the athleticism, but he has rock hands. When I watch his highlights, even some of the easy catches he seems so unnatural. And no crispness to his routes.



I could get on board if we didn't spend money on Ellison or if this was a weak TE class. The pick just doesn't fit to me. Of course I know nothing, but just in terms of what is available later and what else we could upgrade at 23. I'd rather someone else in rd 1 and grab Hodges later.

Been Hoping for Njoku For a While Now... Jim in Tampa : 10:17 am : link But Raanan has been so adamant he MUST be hearing from a number of sources that the Giants do not have an interest in Njoku.

Here is my board IN ORDER - playing GM ArcadeSlumlord : 10:18 am : link Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin

Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State



If any of the 1st four slip I trade up, otherwise I stay put and draft any of the last 3 and I feel REAL good about my first pick.

RE: Here is my board IN ORDER - playing GM

Quote: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin

Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State



If any of the 1st four slip I trade up, otherwise I stay put and draft any of the last 3 and I feel REAL good about my first pick.



It's difficult to envision a trade up for players who have off the field red flag issues never mind taking them at 23. Not the Giants style. However, its very possible some of those names make it to 23. In comment 13444511 ArcadeSlumlord said:It's difficult to envision a trade up for players who have off the field red flag issues never mind taking them at 23. Not the Giants style. However, its very possible some of those names make it to 23.

RE: Not yet today

Quote: was told yesterday to keep an eye Mahomes and McCaffrey.



I understand why fans want an OL pick, but to my eye the value isn't there so I want them gone so it pushes an edge rusher or an offensive weapon down to us.





I dont see any scenario without a huge trade up that McCaffrey gets anywhere near the Giants In comment 13444462 JonC said:I dont see any scenario without a huge trade up that McCaffrey gets anywhere near the Giants

I am hoping we get Jarrad Davis SomeFan : 10:34 am : link Talent-wise he seems 100% worthy of a 23 pick and his attitude and leadership appear great. I think he does a lot for the Giants this and future years.

RE: RE: Not yet today

Quote: In comment 13444462 JonC said:





Quote:





was told yesterday to keep an eye Mahomes and McCaffrey.



I understand why fans want an OL pick, but to my eye the value isn't there so I want them gone so it pushes an edge rusher or an offensive weapon down to us.









I dont see any scenario without a huge trade up that McCaffrey gets anywhere near the Giants



Tend to agree but told the love is there. In comment 13444528 blueblood said:Tend to agree but told the love is there.

RE: RE: Guys I want at 23

Quote: In comment 13444473 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Ramcyk, Robinson, Davis, Takk, King and White in that order.



Not a fan of the tweener edge rushers as they typically don't work out well for the Giants.







I like this list and agree however isn't Takk sort of a Tweener? Don't know a lot about him, but just considering his size.



Takk has been labeled that recently and I don't know why. He played inside and as a 4-3 end at UCLA. In comment 13444480 GuzzaBlue said:Takk has been labeled that recently and I don't know why. He played inside and as a 4-3 end at UCLA.

RE: Kevin King should and will be the pick

Quote:

Many of us have read most of what is available about the potential premium

prospects. I was all over the place trying to determine the correct pick.



One antidotal item brought me to King. In a recent interview, Budda Baker was asked to comment on his two DB teammates. He noted Sidney Jones' consistent technique. When it came to King, I forget the exact words, but it was clear

that Budda was awestruck by King's ability.



Here you have a lock second rounder, commenting on a would be top ten pick

(before injury), and HE was blown away by Kevin King.



I'm with Budda.



In today's NFL, you can never have enough corners.



Great point. I've been wondering why King has been projected higher. He is a clean, athletic freak with size and skill. I've had a feeling he goes top 15 for a couple weeks now. With Conley maybe dropping a bit, I think the Eagles grab him at 12, but wouldn't be surprised if he's the first CB taken either in the top ten. The only knock on him I've seen has been his lanky frame and when you look at him, he looks similar to Sherman. I think he goes high. In comment 13444369 EB222 said:Great point. I've been wondering why King has been projected higher. He is a clean, athletic freak with size and skill. I've had a feeling he goes top 15 for a couple weeks now. With Conley maybe dropping a bit, I think the Eagles grab him at 12, but wouldn't be surprised if he's the first CB taken either in the top ten. The only knock on him I've seen has been his lanky frame and when you look at him, he looks similar to Sherman. I think he goes high.

RE: RE: RE: Not yet today

Quote: In comment 13444528 blueblood said:





Quote:





In comment 13444462 JonC said:





Quote:





was told yesterday to keep an eye Mahomes and McCaffrey.



I understand why fans want an OL pick, but to my eye the value isn't there so I want them gone so it pushes an edge rusher or an offensive weapon down to us.









I dont see any scenario without a huge trade up that McCaffrey gets anywhere near the Giants







Tend to agree but told the love is there.



Taking a QB at 23 where Eli still has years left is about the only thing I'd lose my shit over. I could see a second or 3rd rounder. But this team is built to win now, has a franchise QB and needs a few more pieces to be elite. In comment 13444550 JonC said:Taking a QB at 23 where Eli still has years left is about the only thing I'd lose my shit over. I could see a second or 3rd rounder. But this team is built to win now, has a franchise QB and needs a few more pieces to be elite.

RE: I am hoping we get Jarrad Davis

Quote: Talent-wise he seems 100% worthy of a 23 pick and his attitude and leadership appear great. I think he does a lot for the Giants this and future years.



His injury history is a concern, and if he projects to WILL in our system that's not a position the Giants have prioritized in the draft.



As an aside, nothing from UK Giants Fan this year? In comment 13444547 SomeFan said:His injury history is a concern, and if he projects to WILL in our system that's not a position the Giants have prioritized in the draft.As an aside, nothing from UK Giants Fan this year?

Would like the Mahomes pick jeff57 : 10:40 am : link Give him 2 years or so in the understudy role, and I think he could be a special QB. But I think he'll be gone by 23.

The Cardinals need to come through and take Mahomes. Devon : 10:44 am : link Don't even give the Giants the chance at the more athletic Kyle Boller because I have no doubts they will take him if he's there right now.



I'm not against a QB, in theory (so long as the team isn't delusional about him sitting forever and they're willing to make the tough decision to move on from Eli a lot sooner than some BBIers may be), but this QB class reeks.

QB at #23 would really suck ZogZerg : 10:44 am : link ..

In a weak ot Mike B from JC : 10:44 am : link Year, some of you want to draft a project. I don't get it? Yes, they need a ot but, pick one in the 3rd or 4th when the value matches the need. First 3 players should be impact players. Big RB, olb and te, DT. You want players in those RDS. That can compete and contribute this year. Anyway Tonight will be the start, see what happens?

Takk probably best suited to 3-4 OLB JonC : 10:45 am : link but I think he can play 4-3 DE at a high level in the NFL.



Tweener is typically more about the guy who has no clear position in a pro 4-3.

RE: Takk probably best suited to 3-4 OLB

Quote: but I think he can play 4-3 DE at a high level in the NFL.



Tweener is typically more about the guy who has no clear position in a pro 4-3.



Hey Jon, I just saw your post in the other thread regarding the OL and Conklin. I figured I'd ask you here. Which Mara? ;) In comment 13444588 JonC said:Hey Jon, I just saw your post in the other thread regarding the OL and Conklin. I figured I'd ask you here. Which Mara? ;)

RE: RE: I am hoping we get Jarrad Davis

Quote: In comment 13444547 SomeFan said:





Quote:





Talent-wise he seems 100% worthy of a 23 pick and his attitude and leadership appear great. I think he does a lot for the Giants this and future years.







His injury history is a concern, and if he projects to WILL in our system that's not a position the Giants have prioritized in the draft.



As an aside, nothing from UK Giants Fan this year?



This is another one of those labels I don't understand. Davis played MLB at Florida. I think he could be the next stud MLB in the league who can do it all -- something the Giants have not had.



The injuries are concerning but I think he's worth the risk considering the upside.



Davis could be Kuechly or Sean Lee. Imagine the impact on the defense. In comment 13444569 Klaatu said:This is another one of those labels I don't understand. Davis played MLB at Florida. I think he could be the next stud MLB in the league who can do it all -- something the Giants have not had.The injuries are concerning but I think he's worth the risk considering the upside.Davis could be Kuechly or Sean Lee. Imagine the impact on the defense.

I really don't want any of the O-linemen in the first RobCarpenter : 10:58 am : link They all seem like big time reaches. Picking for need over value is a horrible idea.





RE: RE: Takk probably best suited to 3-4 OLB

Quote: In comment 13444588 JonC said:





Quote:





but I think he can play 4-3 DE at a high level in the NFL.



Tweener is typically more about the guy who has no clear position in a pro 4-3.







Hey Jon, I just saw your post in the other thread regarding the OL and Conklin. I figured I'd ask you here. Which Mara? ;)



John, aka Son of Squint. In comment 13444599 Brandon Walsh said:John, aka Son of Squint.

RE: You know me always want OL, OL, OL

Quote: But if there is not value, I like Arcade's mini draft board.



Appreciate the love, I truly feel all those guys will be pro bowlers eventually. All impact players. In comment 13444681 Carl in CT said:Appreciate the love, I truly feel all those guys will be pro bowlers eventually. All impact players.

WillVAB Klaatu : 11:14 am : link Call him what you will, but unless there's a strong pass-rush component to his game, it's difficult to see the Giants giving him a lot of consideration in the 1st round. I'm not saying they're right, I'm just trying to read the tea leaves.

No OL will come in and start for Gmen MasherJints : 11:23 am : link Again the pundits speak of the obvious without thought to value. There is no blue chip OL in this draft then why would the Giants waste a pick on one rather than a player that will have immediate impact toward winning a championship. Do they need OL depth, without a doubt but, there are better value options further into the draft.



I think the Giant brain trust will focus on performance, athletic ability and highest ceiling. Using this criteria I think that either TJ Watt or Obi Melifonwu will be the pick.



TJ Watt would provide pressure as a situational pass rusher, would be stout at the point of attack against the run, would need to develop coverage technique but as a former TE should adapt quickly. He only has 2 years of playing D, so considering that his evolution to date, should become a dominant LB. TJ has the desired length at 6'4 1/2", athletic ability, intensity and motor to be successful in the pros. Finally the pedigree speaks for itself. Wouldn't we want a more athletic JJ Watt roaming the second level of our D?



Obi Melifonwu would fortify the Giants secondary into a match up nightmare for any O in the NFL. He is more athletically gifted than any DB in this years draft. He has the best length/speed/weight ratio in the entire class. Obi has been a starter since his freshman year, last year led his team in tackles 118 and interceptions 4. In the Giants D he would lock onto the opposing TE addressing a problem that has dogged the team for over a decade. Given his 6'4" height and 44" vertical and 4.4 speed, there isn't a TE in the NFL he wouldn't be able to cover. Obi could play anywhere in the secondary, giving DC great flexibility given the level of talent at his disposal.



Therefore considering value, immediate and long term return, these would be players I would give the consideration at 23. In a perfect world I would pick Watt at 23 and move up to take Obi in the second if available.

I like the idea Nomad Crow on the Madison : 11:32 am : link of picking Melifonwu in the 1st round. I don't think they will do it, but he is an athletic freak and could become a tremendous asset in the defensive backfield. He could be the Jason Bourne of DBs...



I would also be fine with Jarrad Davis. He is going to be a fine LB for somebody.



Kevin King would be a good pick as well.



I am really not a fan of Zach Cunningham or Taco Charlton or Jordan Willis in the first round. In the second or third? Fine, just not the 1st round.

RE: Bolles is considered a project

Quote: How many 290# RT's are out there? Has the movement skills and AA no doubt. At the next level he'll be a liability in the running game unless he can add 20# of muscle. Wonderlic of 9? 25 years old? This is the Giants pick? I hope not.



Agree!! In comment 13444295 Torrag said:Agree!!

MasherJints KWALL2 : 11:59 am : link I would love that scenario for the first 2 picks. I've seen more of Budda Baker so I prefer him but getting a super athletic and versatile S and a pass rush option in Watt? That would get me fired up for the NYG defense!

Draft into the strength of what's available in RD1 dcp : 12:21 pm : link and that is TE or DB. Avoid OT/OG/LB in first round please.

I waffle Thegratefulhead : 12:47 pm : link PArt of me wants them to draft 3 OL 1st 2nd and 3rd. If we go OL in the first I want Lamp, don't like Ram or Bolles rd 1. LB Davis or Foster. RB McCaffery only. QB Mahomes ...TE Howard only...none of those available trade back.



I am still 100% jvm52106 : 12:52 pm : link on board the Taco Charlton bandwagon. This is assuming that Oj Howard is not an option, McCaffrey not an option and Mike Williams isn't sitting there.



If we do not go TE in RD 1 I want Jordan Leggett. He will be a stud in the NFL.

anyone watch the Raanan periscope? Strahan91 : 12:52 pm : link Couldn't turn it on in time and he's at the tail end. If so, did he say anything new/noteworthy?

I'm just going to Beer Man : 12:54 pm : link sit back and watch. I can't remember an off-season where the player assessments and predictions from the talking heads and so-called experts have been all over the board like this. Starting tonight, we will see how JR and company assess, rank and prioritize the talent.

Give me Amtoft : 1:17 pm : link 1 - DE Myles Garrett

2 - SS Jamal Adams

3 - RB Leonard Fournette

4 - CB Marshon Lattimore

5 - FS Malik Hooker

6 - DT Jonathan Allen

7 - LB Reuben Foster

8 - TE OJ Howard

9 - DE Solomon Thomas

10 - RB Christian McCaffrey

11 - DE Derek Barnett

Those are my money players. Any of them fall to 18 I am moving up.



Then I go

12 - LT Cam Robinson

13 - LT Forrest Lamp

14 - WR Corey Davis (depending on his ankle)

15 - LB Jarrad Davis

16 - WR Mike Williams

17 - RB Dalvin Cook

18 - LT Garret Bolles

19 - TE David Njoku

20 - QB Mitch Trubisky

21 - LB Haason Reddick

22 - WR John Ross

23 - LB Zach Cunningham







Give me Forrest Lamp Rick in Dallas : 1:22 pm : link He stoned Jonathan Allen in the Alabama game. He will step in and start at OG. Best OL in the draft.

I'm worried about the OLB/DE hybrid types Go Terps : 1:22 pm : link Our track record with those guys is awful. Seems like a very risky way to spend a first round pick.



I'm hoping they pick either Lamp or Budda Baker at #23.

rooting for mcaff or howard to fall hitdog42 : 1:23 pm : link not likely given projections.

thinking we might see peppers, adore, or Engram given where we pick.

not expecting to see the media darling OL in blue at 23



RE: I'm worried about the OLB/DE hybrid types

Quote: Our track record with those guys is awful. Seems like a very risky way to spend a first round pick.



I'm hoping they pick either Lamp or Budda Baker at #23.



You don't want a hybrid, but you want small Budda Baker? My guess he is a slot DB that would probably play a lot, but is not a starting FS. In comment 13444979 Go Terps said:You don't want a hybrid, but you want small Budda Baker? My guess he is a slot DB that would probably play a lot, but is not a starting FS.

I don't want a hybrid edge guy because we don't do well with them Go Terps : 1:29 pm : link We haven't once been able to make that type of player work in about a decade of trying.



Baker seems to me like the perfect type of player for our defense. Can play FS and CB; perfect complement to Collins in the middle of the secondary.

Playing Sherlock Holmes here but... 2ndroundKO : 1:29 pm : link we met with two players from the Michigan D-line and not one was Taco Charlton. How could he NOT intrigue us?? Would not surprise me at all if he's our guy.

Reading between the lines Chris684 : 1:43 pm : link I think playmaker, DL and CB are the spots to keep an eye on.



As for DL, they have to love JPP and OV at the ends but they know they have to be able to keep them both fresh. OO has been very underwhelming so far, injured, and then followed that up with the uncertainty of those social media posts. With nothing else besides Kerry Wynn who is decent at best and the organizational value placed on getting to the QB, expect a DE on the earlier side or at least some other type of edge/pass rusher.



With corners, again look at the very high value the org places on the position. It is not lost on anyone what happened when DRC came out of that playoff game and Wade was exposed. There is also DRC's age and cap number to consider when keeping the CB pipeline stocked. As it is, with an early corner who can play from day 1, they would be entering camp 4 deep at the position which is nice.



As for playmakers (specifically TE or RB), I think this is where you might see what influence Mac has. If they strike on a player like Njoku or Cook or McCaffrey (if they fall), I think Mac would have alot to do with that.

Rick, I also like Lamp EB222 : 1:44 pm : link

He's built himself from nothing to something.



I don't know if he's elite, but as good as he can be, he will be.



Players like that provide an extra level of comfort. Seems to love football.

Funny how everyone clamoring during season and etc micky : 1:48 pm : link "Need to draft an OT/OL" etc. Come draft time, "Don't want any OL".."Get a wr instead" etc



JS..Rinse Repeat season in season out

RE: Funny how everyone clamoring during season and etc

Quote: "Need to draft an OT/OL" etc. Come draft time, "Don't want any OL".."Get a wr instead" etc



JS..Rinse Repeat season in season out



Do not confuse not wanting a First RD Olinemen with do not draft one. I don't think any of the 1st rd projections is worth it or that much better than what I can get in the 2nd and 3rd... In comment 13445042 micky said:Do not confuse not wanting a First RD Olinemen with do not draft one. I don't think any of the 1st rd projections is worth it or that much better than what I can get in the 2nd and 3rd...

RE: That 9 on the wonderlic

Quote: might scare the Giants off of Bolles.



JHC. A nine? What did he do, answer C for every question? In comment 13444240 jeff57 said:JHC. A nine? What did he do, answer C for every question?

Curtis Samuel uncledave : 2:08 pm : link Or TJ Watt

McCaffrey is electrifying and, IMHO, we should trade up or whatever carpoon : 2:11 pm : link it takes to get him. We let his very talented dad slip through our fingers and we shouldn't miss the boat on his son. I don`t know one college player from another, but I saw enough film on him to say he ia a once in a decade player.

C'mon Jerry, whatever it takes.

RE: RE: That 9 on the wonderlic

Quote: In comment 13444240 jeff57 said:





Quote:





might scare the Giants off of Bolles.







JHC. A nine? What did he do, answer C for every question?

Ruben Foster got a 9 also. In comment 13445063 Boy Cord said:Ruben Foster got a 9 also.

Walterfootball.com Charlie today's mock est1986 : 2:18 pm : link Quote:

20. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah







The Broncos could use a left tackle to protect Paxton Lynch, and Bolles could be the target of teams trading up for him.



In his one season at Utah, Bolles (6-5, 297) showed that he is really talented with quick feet and athleticism on the edge. He also is tough in the ground game and plays with a physical mean streak. Bolles had a rough upbringing and some off-the-field issues, but a number of teams say he interviewed well at the combine and they feel he has matured. Some do have concerns about his ongoing mental health, however.



Bolles will need to work on pass protection for NFL speed rushers. He will also be significantly older than most rookies as he turns 25 a few weeks after the 2017 NFL Draft.







Quote:

23. New York Giants: Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple



The Giants wanted Jack Conklin last year, and he didn't make it to their pick. I think the same thing could happen this year with Garett Bolles. If Bolles is off the board, I think the Giants could look to upgrade their linebackers with a player like Reddick, Jarrad Davis or Zach Cunningham.



I've surveyed sources at teams, and they believe that Reddick will go somewhere in the first round. I personally am skeptical that he should go in Round 1 because he has a grand total of three practices and an exhibition game at his NFL position. I also agree with some scouting sources who believe it is a lot easier to transition by moving closer to the line of scrimmage rather than backing off of it. The position change is why some teams gave Reddick mid-round grades. Still, Reddick has a lot of teams that like him, so he should go in the first round.



Reddick (6-1, 237) was an edge rusher in college who has to move to outside linebacker in the NFL. He showed that he can make that switch at the Senior Bowl as he flew around the field and was constantly around the ball. Still, sources with teams say that Reddick is a real project for the NFL and will take time to develop at linebacker considering he has no game experience there. In 2016, Reddick totaled 65 tackles with 22.5 tackles for a loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes broken up. He was an excellent edge rusher, yet there were times where he got destroyed in the ground game.







- ( Link - ( New Window

The sleeper pick Archer : 2:19 pm : link



Watt checks off all of the criteria that the Giants value in their picks.

Quote:

He plays a position that the value.

He is young and has a great ceiling.

He comes from a major program.

He is clean with no off the field issues.

He comes from a football family.

He is a great athlete.





Nobody is talking about Watt to the Giants.

After considering all the alternatives the NY Giants with the 23rd pick will select , if available, TJ Watt.Watt checks off all of the criteria that the Giants value in their picks.Nobody is talking about Watt to the Giants.

I believe Watt tore his ACL in both Knees ZogZerg : 2:34 pm : link when he played TE. That is why he moved to LB/Edge.

So, he's not completely "clean".

Archer RAIN : 2:37 pm : link Dave Te has mentioned there has been noise in the building about Watt and Bowser in New Rutherford. Both guys have been mentioned as people of interest for the Giants.



Smoke or not.

My sleeper pick jeff57 : 2:38 pm : link is Evan Engram.

Bills want to move out #10 est1986 : 2:40 pm : link If McCaffrey or Allen were available would you give up 23 and 55?

RE: The sleeper pick

Quote: After considering all the alternatives the NY Giants with the 23rd pick will select , if available, TJ Watt.



Watt checks off all of the criteria that the Giants value in their picks.





Quote:







He plays a position that the value.

He is young and has a great ceiling.

He comes from a major program.

He is clean with no off the field issues.

He comes from a football family.

He is a great athlete.









Nobody is talking about Watt to the Giants.



I agree. Would love to see TJ Watt in Giants Blue. In comment 13445105 Archer said:I agree. Would love to see TJ Watt in Giants Blue.

RE: Bills want to move out #10

Quote: If McCaffrey or Allen were available would you give up 23 and 55?



You'd have to give up more than that to move up 13 spots. In comment 13445151 est1986 said:You'd have to give up more than that to move up 13 spots.

RE: Approximate time of pick #23 tonight?

Quote: what is the ETA of the 23rd pick tonight?



10:30-11:00pm est In comment 13445165 Steve in South Jersey said:10:30-11:00pm est

RE: Draft chart says

Quote: 23 and 55 gets you to about pick 14.



One I'm looking at says 540 points. And the 55th pick is only worth 350. In comment 13445162 Kevin in Annapolis said:One I'm looking at says 540 points. And the 55th pick is only worth 350.

after the Redskins Extension for Morgan Moses today gidiefor : Mod : 3:12 pm : : 3:12 pm : link I'm believing that the Giants go Olineman - one of the top 4 - Ram, Cam, Lamp of Bolles at 23

I think Cam is the pick if he's there WillVAB : 3:25 pm : link He just fits what Reese looks for. Top program, very good athlete, good size -- and he plays a position of need. Yes, Reese drafts for need.

RE: rooting for mcaff or howard to fall

Quote: not likely given projections.

thinking we might see peppers, adore, or Engram given where we pick.

not expecting to see the media darling OL in blue at 23



Haven't seen you mention Jarrad Davis at all, either in a positive or negative sense. Have you got a feel on where the Giants stand with him? He and Walker look like the real deal. In comment 13444981 hitdog42 said:Haven't seen you mention Jarrad Davis at all, either in a positive or negative sense. Have you got a feel on where the Giants stand with him? He and Walker look like the real deal.

Bolles BamBam88 : 3:52 pm : link I am definitely in the Bolles camp. I love Jarred Davis play but unless its Ruben Foster I just don't see the point at linebacker... I thought the LB corps player really well last season...Bolles could very well be a reach but tackle is the biggest problem facing this team now and for the foreseeable future. At the very least he pushes Flowers to be better and one of them plays on the right side

After digesting all the info, Wormley or Lamp ij_reilly : 3:53 pm : link Thanks to Dave Te and Sy for all their information. It was very enjoyable to read.



If the Giants pick Defense at 23, I want Wormley. The D-Line of JPP, Wormley, Snacks, and Vernon would be awesome. He fills a need and is a big time talent. No question marks about him.



If the Giants pick Offense at 23, I want Lamp. The O-Line needs help. Lamp is going to be Pro Bowl caliber very quickly. Maybe not All Pro, Hall of Fame kind of guy. But a quality offensive lineman with position versatility.



That is all!

zip hitdog42 : 3:54 pm : link on lbs on my end



and changing one thing hitdog42 : 3:56 pm : link had said wiscy kid over bolles if ol-

that may be incorrect--- bolles ahead- though i dont think its OL.

RE: zip

Quote: on lbs on my end



Bummer, Davis is probably my favorite player in the draft. Thanks for relaying the info though, fellas like you add to the excitement around this time of year. In comment 13445286 hitdog42 said:Bummer, Davis is probably my favorite player in the draft. Thanks for relaying the info though, fellas like you add to the excitement around this time of year.

Longest 7 hours ever George from PA : 4:01 pm : link Can we zip to the 22nd pick already .........



I trust we will get a good play at 1....Whoever.



I am more concerned about 2nd and 3ed picks.....Which are as important......Where the Giants have far less success.

RE: RE: zip

Quote: In comment 13445286 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





on lbs on my end







Bummer, Davis is probably my favorite player in the draft. Thanks for relaying the info though, fellas like you add to the excitement around this time of year.



Agreed. In comment 13445294 colin said:Agreed.

of all the guys likely to be there GiantsLaw : 4:20 pm : link I like Wormley

in the 1st just the latter hitdog42 : 4:21 pm : link former still liked



So Giants ryanmkeane : 4:39 pm : link prefer Engram over Njoku. Make it happen Jerry!

Anyone know the approx time the Giants are picking? Route 9 : 4:41 pm : link Gonna be busy with Rangers playoffs

RE: Anyone know the approx time the Giants are picking?

Quote: Gonna be busy with Rangers playoffs



at 10 mins/round -- unless they trade up - that's 230 mins or close to 4 hours -- draft starts at 8pm -- The Giants will be picking somewhere between 11:30 and midnight



you better bring us the win dude!!!! In comment 13445361 Route 9 said:at 10 mins/round -- unless they trade up - that's 230 mins or close to 4 hours -- draft starts at 8pm -- The Giants will be picking somewhere between 11:30 and midnightyou better bring us the win dude!!!!

Bolles is a LT idinkido : 4:47 pm : link Quickest feet in the draft and is always in position against edge rushers. Will need help against bull rushers, so Pugh and others will be a big help to him. Flowers is not a LT and at best possibly a RT. Bolles is better than Flowers despite Flowers 2 years of additional pro experience. Flowers has proven he can not play LT.

Flowers gidiefor : Mod : 4:50 pm : : 4:50 pm : link we have experts on this site that have stated that Flowers was looking pretty good in the second half of last season - so I'm not sure he's proved that he can;t play LT

..... BleedBlue : 4:52 pm : link why does everyone want robinson?!?!? he struggles in pass pro. thats exactly the issue with flowers...

RE: Bolles is a LT

Quote: Quickest feet in the draft and is always in position against edge rushers. Will need help against bull rushers, so Pugh and others will be a big help to him. Flowers is not a LT and at best possibly a RT. Bolles is better than Flowers despite Flowers 2 years of additional pro experience. Flowers has proven he can not play LT.



great idea to add another weak guy vulnerable to power rushers. and spend a 1st roundwer on him to boot In comment 13445380 idinkido said:great idea to add another weak guy vulnerable to power rushers. and spend a 1st roundwer on him to boot

RE: rooting for mcaff or howard to fall

Quote: not likely given projections.

thinking we might see peppers, adore, or Engram given where we pick.

not expecting to see the media darling OL in blue at 23



I believe this true...



I think we can trade back with ATL and grab one of Peppers Adoree Engram



And then maybe trade up and grab another one of Peppers Adoree Engram In comment 13444981 hitdog42 said:I believe this true...I think we can trade back with ATL and grab one of Peppers Adoree EngramAnd then maybe trade up and grab another one of Peppers Adoree Engram

Adoree Jackson Marty866b : 5:13 pm : link Has a chance to be a great slot corner and the most dynamic return man in the NFL. If a coach is smart,they play Jackson a bit on offense also. Great hands,tough,incredibly elusive.

Not Giants related dpinzow : 5:26 pm : link but Browns 99% likely to pick Garrett 1st overall according to ESPN (after speculation that they were thinking about Trubisky)