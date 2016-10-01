For the record, if it's Bolles, who would be ok or not ok? Big Blue '56 : 9:08 am No explanation(s) necessary..Just curious what your reaction would be if he's the pick. Obviously who is left to choose from will weigh(perhaps) heavily into your reaction, but on balance, would you be ok with it?



I'd be Ok..



And go..

I wouldn't like it Greg from LI : 9:10 am : link Just too many concerns. He's light for an NFL tackle, he's old for a rookie, his past is what it is. Just seems like a lot of risk for a questionable reward.

I'm pretty much always Kevin in Annapolis : 9:13 am : link ok with the pick. They know way more than me. Ahead of time I do have some reservations about Bolles.

He's not my top choice, but I'd get it and wouldn't complain about it. Devon : 9:13 am : link I don't think it's going to be him though. For once, I think the Giants actually pulled off a semi-valid smokescreen.

A big gamble averagejoe : 9:14 am : link but I'm OK with it.

As I said in the Mayock/Bolles thread... Klaatu : 9:14 am : link I'd feel better about Bolles if Dave-TE wasn't so critical of him.

I'd rather add one of the TEs or a potential stud def player in round 1 and then look for Bolles' teammate Asiata later on to bolster the OL.

I don't want to reach BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:17 am : link and any of these tackles are a bit of a reach.



That being said, I will always root for whoever we draft with open arms.



Merry Christmas everyone!

I'm good with it - he will help immediately PatersonPlank : 9:19 am : link As for Sy and the comment above, Sy has him rated at a 79 which is late first/early second. Thats right where we pick. In fact all the 4 OL players are rated there, so I don't get the manta that the value isn't there. According to all reports it is.

Well, in that other thread I said that maybe we'd draft Asiata, too, since Dave-Te credited Asiata for much of Bolles' success.

I guess ok jeff57 : 9:20 am : link Because it's a position of need.

I have my personal concerns UConn4523 : 9:22 am : link but those will be put at ease if the Giants pick him. I'm really not going to be mad at whoever we pick outside of a QB.

no bc4life : 9:22 am : link at the next level, he'll need some work - probably needs to get stronger. Let's work on the project(s) we have at LT, not add another one.

He's BlueManCrew : 9:25 am : link Very old for a rookie. The evaluators would have to be in love with his skill set right now. He won't have the same developmental phase that most rookies get. Still don't think he will be the pick. Just based on the giants history of drafting young players (Apple, Flowers) with big upside.

I would be fine with it because... Capt. Don : 9:28 am : link the Giants FO are professionals and have virtually unlimited resources.



I read a website.

It's not a question of ok or not ok Torrag : 9:29 am : link It's a question of preference. If the Giants reach for yet another OL I'll support the pick and fervently hope the young man succeeds.



At the same time I'll be convinced we left better talent on the board, again, to address our failures scouting the offensive line.

I would be okay because the alternative Jimmy Googs : 9:30 am : link is not a plan. Have to find the replacement for Flowers or at least decent enough competition to keep pushing him to improve with serious intent. The status quo of defaulting him the Left Tackle job is a mistake.



And if EF steps up and we are left with quality reserve at Tackle, then so be it...

I would be OK. Diver_Down : 9:31 am : link I'm not a fan of his and he doesn't have the versatility where he can play guard. But picking him would be the Giants first step in admitting Flowers was a mistake. We don't need a LT that will play for a decade at a high level. It would be nice. But at this point, we just need a LT that will play competently for a couple of years. If Bolles provides the competition to push Flowers to be competent for the next 2 years so be it. If Bolles beats out Flowers and Flowers moves to the right side, then so be it.

Bust ArcadeSlumlord : 9:32 am : link ZERO technique, repeat mistake ala Flowers.

Would not like. bigbluehoya : 9:33 am : link Strictly speaking, I find my reactions to sports to be quite measured these days, so I'm not likely to say or do anything irrational, but I don't think that's what OP is getting at.

Barely AcidTest : 9:35 am : link OK. But definitely no trading up to get him.

i'm hoping for a mind blowing pick like King gtt350 : 9:44 am : link at safety or even TJ would be a surprise

This sums up my feelings as well. Not my favorite sexy pick but I wouldn't be unhappy about it.

RE: I'd be very happy Eric on Li : 9:45 am : link

Quote: With Bolles. I think he's going to be a stud. Someone similar to Joe Staley & Lane Johnson.



I agree with this - wouldn't be thrilled because I'm hoping a playmaker we like more falls, but his athleticism looks rare for an OL and he's supposedly one of the toughest guys in the draft.

Ok Mike in NY : 9:45 am : link If we are getting to Bolles on our draft board that likely means that everything that could go wrong for the Giants in the Top 22 did if the reports from Dave Te and others at the direction the Giants are looking are accurate. I personally think people are unfairly knocking Bolles for his age. It isn't like he is as old as he is because of injury redshirts where he was still getting professional coaching. Working out in a gym is much different than working out with Strength & Conditioning coaches. Watching his progress over the course of the season, I do like his upside if he can continue that trajectory.

In Reese We Trust Rafflee : 9:46 am : link Jerry has regained my faith over the past 18 months...I LOVE when they Draft a Guy they Love---and 23 is a great spot!!!!

No JonC : 9:50 am : link he's likely an inferior prospect to Flowers, and it would likely mean leaving a superior talent on the board. No thanks, no reason to be desperate at #23.



We NEED OL bradshaw44 : 9:52 am : link Sucks but if we have to reach for a win now chance, I'll suck it up.

BB56 Samiam : 9:56 am : link Depends on who else is available. Plus it depends on what they really think about Flowers going forward as a LT. If his play doesn't improve, then LT is the #1 priority and nothing is even close . Then the question is is Bolles the best available LT and I'll trust Reese on that

100% agree with your Jon. Undersized, old, troubled past, low wonderlik score. Is he the best player available? Even at a position of need? I don't think so. The Giants could use help and depth at many positions.



Back in 1996 the Giants wanted a LT, DE or LB and took Cedric Jones, a legally blind in 1 eye DE with the 5th pick. Major reach. Ray Lewis was on the board. This to me would be similar if they took Bolles over Bowser, Willis, Njoku, Cunningham, Lamp. We can get a LT prospect in rounds 2,3 or 4 that have as much ability and are just as unready to play as Bolles. In comment 13444440 JonC said:100% agree with your Jon. Undersized, old, troubled past, low wonderlik score. Is he the best player available? Even at a position of need? I don't think so. The Giants could use help and depth at many positions.Back in 1996 the Giants wanted a LT, DE or LB and took Cedric Jones, a legally blind in 1 eye DE with the 5th pick. Major reach. Ray Lewis was on the board. This to me would be similar if they took Bolles over Bowser, Willis, Njoku, Cunningham, Lamp. We can get a LT prospect in rounds 2,3 or 4 that have as much ability and are just as unready to play as Bolles.

There aren't many that rank Bowser/Willis/Cunningham over Bolles so how is he a reach, but the others aren't? Lamp will most likely be gone.

I have a gut feeling it is Koldegaard : 10:07 am : link David Njoku or Derek Barnett.

yeah, Cedric Jones was a bust Greg from LI : 10:09 am : link But no one had Ray Lewis as a top 5 player in that draft. The Ravens got him at 26.

I dont think he is a player who fixes the OL blueblood : 10:12 am : link he MIGHT make the left side slightly less mediocre and everyone assumes that moving Flowers to RT is automatically better. RT's have to pass block as well. Imagine a Flowers on the right side blocking JPP. Or Strahan. They play on the left side of the defense. Teams also move their pass rushers around to gain the best advantage.



Bolles needs to get bigger and stronger.. and is 25.. not things I want in a guy who I expect to be a STARTING left tackle..

It's hard to say I wouldn't be OK Cenotaph : 10:17 am : link with any pick - really don't know who's going to pan out and what sleepers emerge from later picks, etc. But still hope that the take a player who has a high floor, even if a bit lower ceiling. This team has a solid core, we should be looking to fill in holes or hit on an impact player in the late 1st where we are.



I'd be OK with Bolles, even in a weak OT class he seems to be worth a shot and is as good a bet as any this year to be at least a solid NFL OT. Not my first guy, and I think there are a few red flags that make him not really seem to be a Giants type 1st rounder. But as far as how the OL this year stack up and who's likely to be available, he's a solid pick. I know some prefer Lamp, and think the Giants may like him better, if they think he can stick at tackle - just wary he'd be another Pugh (not knocking Pugh, he's been great, but we really need an OT, not another guy who will have to kick inside). I don't think Ramczyk is the Giants choice in 1st, and Robinson seems to be slipping down boards a bit as analysts worry about his production compared to measurables (he has the NFL size/athleticism tho - but so does Flowers so maybe Giants a little gun shy there).



I'd personally love to see a playmaker, Howard would be my top pick, but unlikely. Think if the Giants go OL, it's likely round 1-2, we need a day 1 guy, not a project. I like McCaffery too but think he'll also be gone. Highly doubt we go QB, WR, CB or S early, barring some wacky slip of a top 10 guy. Also think we're highly invested in DL so probably hold off until at least rd 2-3 there (tho DE always a possibility, and think we'll go DT later at least for depth/competition. So probably see an OT, TE, RB or LB in first, despite the Giants seemingly never going for LB, and rarely TE/RB that low - this may be the year need and value lines up.



Would love to see us come out of draft with:

-competition/day 1 guy at OT (Rd 1-3)

-Competition/Starter at TE (Rd 1-3)

-Add a RB to split time w/Perkins (could be any round depending on value)

-Fill in last D starters/important depth (DT/LB starters, DE/DB depth)

Bolles at #23 mrvax : 10:25 am : link would be disappointing to me. I'd be OK with Pugh's replacement (Lamp).

OK njm : 10:29 am : link Not ecstatic but the remote is safe. Where I am between those 2 extremes depends on who else was available.

i'll reserve judgement djm : 10:47 am : link until September or later. He'd add a legit body to the OL mix which should make everyone feel better. I'd prefer an athletic play-maker or disruptor in round 1 but whatever works.

Ok with micky : 11:31 am : link But really it's a hit or miss (crapshoot) with anyone in a draft

Not Liking Bolles in top rounds Frank from CA : 11:33 am : link Phil in LA's reason tops the list and many other responses critical of the prospect follow behind. I'll add that he didn't take the Wonderlic seriously either. We need prospects who project to be effective NFL players. If they are not for sure then don't draft. A project may be drafted later in the draft. Each year there is competent OL starters drafted in the lower rounds. They are developed or their actual upside was overlooked. This year the best Tackles may be one of those overlooked and drafted in day two or three.

Agree.

Tough to say w/o seeing who else is available at 23 TheMick7 : 11:57 am : link I could be okay with it or pissed out of mind! lol

RE: Not okay. batman11 : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: He graded out as a very mediocre pass protector.



This^, and more importantly Dave Te and Sy are not enamored with him. Not Okay!

Stop reaching for OL when better players are on the board. 732NYG : 12:10 pm : link .

OK with me. Red Dog : 12:26 pm : link But the fact that I am saying that is just another indictment of the piss-poor drafting of Reese and Ross over the past half-dozen years.



They should never have been in this position.





I Have No Problem With Him pa_giant_fan : 12:39 pm : link If the Giants feel he is the best value when we pick, then i'm find with it. I think the Giants have a little more insight into these players than we do.

OK msh : 12:56 pm : link the OL is huge need if they think he is worth the pick good enough for me

Yep, lets pick up B.Marshall in free agency and maybe add a dynamic TE Jimmy Googs : 1:02 pm : link in the draft and leave the O-line as it is.



Fluker was more than enough to improve the line that seemed ready to bust out and dominate defenses by the end of season...



I'd be OK with it for the following reason gidiefor : Mod : 1:17 pm : : 1:17 pm : link The Giants really do need more premium alternatives on the Offensive Frontline -- and especially with Pugh and Richburg going into a contract year, but even without that -- they still need real Olinemen and Bolles is a real OLineman -



Unfortunately, he is not more talented than any existing NY Giants Lineman, and he's an incomplete prospect at best. He's also not very bright, and if he doesn't strap on the feedbag and work his ass off he could be a huge bust.





There are going to be better options at TE, LB, DE, CB and S at 23, and in my book all of those positions are necessary additions

Bolles is a top 23 player in this draft Amtoft : 1:21 pm : link People don't want him because he is 24 years old. They want a young guy they think has potential. Go watch Bolles and see how he plays. He is good and I would say yes even though I have Cam Robinson and Forrest Lamp as higher ranked LTs

It would mean they are desperate AnnapolisMike : 1:25 pm : link The team is not doing anything if the O-Line does not settle in. I think 25 is awful old for a rookie and he has got lots of question marks.



Rather they go ahead and solidify the Guard Spot with Robinson if they are going Oline in the first round.

My issues with him are as follows --
a) he is not very bright
b) he is underweight and top heavy
c) his legs are not developed yet so you don't know what you have with his footwork
d) the read on him is a lot like it was on Flowers - except Flowers was 4 years younger than him
e) I think the guy is one of the better Oline prospects in this draft -- but last year he would have been a second rounder at best - and his bust potential is huge

He has some of the best feet in the draft. I wish Flowers had his feet and his demeanor. He needs upper body strength, but he plays with fire and passion. He slides very well and protects very well. He is nasty which Flowers isn't. Adding 5-10 lbs along with strength is not that hard. He wasn't at a big time program until last year so with the Giants strength program means he has a lot of potential to get stronger making him even better. The ability is there, the hard work is there, the attitude is there. He will be good for 10 years.

Yes area junc : 1:48 pm : link Look at the current pass blocking performance of our LT. Chances are Bolles is a better pass blocker than Flowers the minute he steps into the Timex Center.



Simply getting a serviceable pass blocking LT for the remainder of Eli's career carries tremendous value. That's why his age doesn't matter and even though he's not a Wow guy at 23 the value is huge.



It isn't just adding Bolles talent, its getting Eli's internal clock working again and giving a boost to the run game by shifting Flowers to RT. For us, the value's there.

I'm not as concerned about the age as some santacruzom : 1:54 pm : link but I *am* a bit concerned about it. I dunno... older-than-average rookie + troubled past + insectile Wonderlic score + non-ideal strength = top 25 pick? I hope not.

I agree ! Bolles is already 25! Even if he is adequate he'll be 29 when he next contract . I'd rather a younger guy with upside

Well actually he isn't already 25... he is only 24 currently.

Why is Bolles so old? Was in in the service before college?

Why is Bolles so old? Was in in the service before college?