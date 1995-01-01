2017 NFL Draft: First-Round Discussion Thread

In comment 13446860
Kivorka said:
Quote:
those few with the faster feed could wait
Why the fuck is everyone in such a hurry to announce the next pick as if it's a contest. Jesus
stick to espn.
In comment 13446878
stillpoe said:
| Ugh.
Please no taco charlton or cunningham.
Ugh
stillpoe said:
God damn it.
Gmanfandan said:
| But Cook's a nice booby prize. There's a chance we get to pick between the two
foster aint making it past the dolphins
they don't mind picking guys with questionable back rounds
Risk vs.reward. I'd take the risk here. What he would do to help our defense! Not our style to pick this player but I would.
THey have the crappiest RB's in the league.
dad feels pretty dumb right now
take Davis. Crap.
Bowser, Jerry.
But I'd rather have foster. Please
Wow.. Bolles seems like a weird fucking dude.
or Charlton. Cook would be interesting just never see us taking a RB in the 1st round. If you want best potential player you take Foster.
hitdog42 said:
What do they see in Peppers? RB, FS?
Why are you on the thread if you want to be surprised?
be our guy, and I'm Ok with it.
arcarsenal said:
| Wow.. Bolles seems like a weird fucking dude.
i question how much he loves football...that would be a concern
Cook and Lamp there for the Giants
arcarsenal said:
| Wow.. Bolles seems like a weird fucking dude.
lol, glad you said it, was thinking the same thing.
hitdog42 said:
Not bad, we could have done better imo
SHO'NUFF said:
| be our guy, and I'm Ok with it.
Does Collins vouch for Foster?
and pick his ass. BPA JERRY!!!
The reason I watch the NFL draft is not to have the picks ruined by people that can't wait and extra 5 minutes to post about a guy.
hope the Giants entertain offers to move down, but I doubt it will happen.
Eric from BBI said:
| Why are you on the thread if you want to be surprised?
I want to talk potential picks, no need to announce the pick 5 minutes before the TV
well with lions getting davis. we have njoku or foster and im happy
PatersonPlank said:
| THey have the crappiest RB's in the league.
because Cook has A LOT of baggage.. according to Dave TE he has an entourage bigger than Michael Jackson
BestFeature said:
| The reason I watch the NFL draft is not to have the picks ruined by people that can't wait and extra 5 minutes to post about a guy.
Don't be on the internet then.
on that baby. He'll be drafted in the first round. Sounds like Bolles was a mess.
BestFeature said:
| The reason I watch the NFL draft is not to have the picks ruined by people that can't wait and extra 5 minutes to post about a guy.
Get a grip and close bbi
are taking Robinson. It's a total Reese move.
PatersonPlank said:
| THey have the crappiest RB's in the league.
Theo Reddick is good
maybe take a chance on diluted sample aka Foster, if he is there.
on a draft thread are nuts. Half the world doesnt even have cable anymore and has cut the cord long ago. Everyone's supposed to wait on them? LOL.
Not going to happen in 2017.
Or since 2010 or so.
The 12th Man said:
| or Charlton. Cook would be interesting just never see us taking a RB in the 1st round. If you want best potential player you take Foster.
Wilson 2012
As would Lamp or Cam. Dont' want Taco or the Miami TE.
THey have the crappiest RB's in the league.
Theo Reddick is good
Not as an every down back
Mr. Nickels said:
| are taking Robinson. It's a total Reese move.
a run blocking tackle when we are a passing team? sure
BestFeature said:
| The reason I watch the NFL draft is not to have the picks ruined by people that can't wait and extra 5 minutes to post about a guy.
So why not watch it? Seems like you're posting, not watching.