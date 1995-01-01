2017 NFL Draft: First-Round Discussion Thread

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:53 pm
Davis gone  
jeff57 : 10:34 pm : link
RE: RE: its about 5 minutes  
spike : 10:34 pm : link
In comment 13446860 Kivorka said:
Quote:
In comment 13446815 idiotsavant said:


Quote:


those few with the faster feed could wait



Why the fuck is everyone in such a hurry to announce the next pick as if it's a contest. Jesus


stick to espn.
RE: Lions pick Jarrad Davis  
Emil : 10:35 pm : link
In comment 13446878 stillpoe said:
Quote:
Ugh.

Please no taco charlton or cunningham.


Ugh
RE: Lions pick Jarrad Davis  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:35 pm : link
In comment 13446878 stillpoe said:
Quote:
Ugh.



God damn it.
RE: Foster Please  
mphbullet36 : 10:35 pm : link
In comment 13446882 Gmanfandan said:
Quote:
But Cook's a nice booby prize. There's a chance we get to pick between the two


foster aint making it past the dolphins

they don't mind picking guys with questionable back rounds
Foster  
Marty866b : 10:35 pm : link
Risk vs.reward. I'd take the risk here. What he would do to help our defense! Not our style to pick this player but I would.
Damn  
Rflairr : 10:35 pm : link
Davis to Lions
So  
hitdog42 : 10:35 pm : link
Peppers engram possibly
Why didn't the Lions pick Cook?  
PatersonPlank : 10:35 pm : link
THey have the crappiest RB's in the league.
I bet Bolles'  
Pork Chop : 10:35 pm : link
dad feels pretty dumb right now
Bolles  
AnnapolisMike : 10:35 pm : link
Spellcheck
Engram please  
jlukes : 10:35 pm : link
Lions  
AcidTest : 10:35 pm : link
take Davis. Crap.

Bowser, Jerry.
I've said all along if taco is there they are taking him  
bradshaw44 : 10:35 pm : link
But I'd rather have foster. Please
.  
arcarsenal : 10:36 pm : link
Wow.. Bolles seems like a weird fucking dude.
I still say they want Davis  
The 12th Man : 10:36 pm : link
or Charlton. Cook would be interesting just never see us taking a RB in the 1st round. If you want best potential player you take Foster.
mediocre lineman  
annexOPR : 10:36 pm : link
here we come ...
RE: So  
The_Boss : 10:36 pm : link
In comment 13446900 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Peppers engram possibly


What do they see in Peppers? RB, FS?
Lamp, Charlton or Njoku  
jeff57 : 10:36 pm : link
TommyWiseau  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:36 pm : link
Why are you on the thread if you want to be surprised?
Foster might  
SHO'NUFF : 10:36 pm : link
be our guy, and I'm Ok with it.
it will be ramczyk  
32_Razor : 10:36 pm : link
but I would like Foster
RE: .  
mphbullet36 : 10:36 pm : link
In comment 13446907 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Wow.. Bolles seems like a weird fucking dude.


i question how much he loves football...that would be a concern
Harris to the Dolphins  
Rflairr : 10:36 pm : link
Cook and Lamp there for the Giants
RE: .  
Del Shofner : 10:36 pm : link
In comment 13446907 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Wow.. Bolles seems like a weird fucking dude.


lol, glad you said it, was thinking the same thing.
Dolphins  
XBRONX : 10:36 pm : link
going Foster or Conley.
RE: So  
est1986 : 10:36 pm : link
In comment 13446900 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Peppers engram possibly


Not bad, we could have done better imo
I'd rather have Cunningham or Robinson over Taco.  
yatqb : 10:36 pm : link
RE: Foster might  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 10:37 pm : link
In comment 13446913 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
be our guy, and I'm Ok with it.


Does Collins vouch for Foster?
give FOSTER to Charles Way to rehabilitate  
Canton : 10:37 pm : link
and pick his ass. BPA JERRY!!!
You guys really need to stop ruining the pick  
BestFeature : 10:37 pm : link
The reason I watch the NFL draft is not to have the picks ruined by people that can't wait and extra 5 minutes to post about a guy.
I  
AcidTest : 10:37 pm : link
hope the Giants entertain offers to move down, but I doubt it will happen.
RE: TommyWiseau  
TommyWiseau : 10:37 pm : link
In comment 13446912 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Why are you on the thread if you want to be surprised?


I want to talk potential picks, no need to announce the pick 5 minutes before the TV
...  
BleedBlue : 10:37 pm : link
well with lions getting davis. we have njoku or foster and im happy
RE: Why didn't the Lions pick Cook?  
blueblood : 10:37 pm : link
In comment 13446901 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
THey have the crappiest RB's in the league.


because Cook has A LOT of baggage.. according to Dave TE he has an entourage bigger than Michael Jackson
RE: You guys really need to stop ruining the pick  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:37 pm : link
In comment 13446923 BestFeature said:
Quote:
The reason I watch the NFL draft is not to have the picks ruined by people that can't wait and extra 5 minutes to post about a guy.


Don't be on the internet then.
Thats some pressure  
St. Jimmy : 10:37 pm : link
on that baby. He'll be drafted in the first round. Sounds like Bolles was a mess.
RE: You guys really need to stop ruining the pick  
AnnapolisMike : 10:37 pm : link
In comment 13446923 BestFeature said:
Quote:
The reason I watch the NFL draft is not to have the picks ruined by people that can't wait and extra 5 minutes to post about a guy.


Get a grip and close bbi
Giants  
Mr. Nickels : 10:37 pm : link
are taking Robinson. It's a total Reese move.
RE: Why didn't the Lions pick Cook?  
cokeduplt : 10:37 pm : link
In comment 13446901 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
THey have the crappiest RB's in the league.


Theo Reddick is good
Welp  
SomeFan : 10:37 pm : link
maybe take a chance on diluted sample aka Foster, if he is there.
People complaining about waiting for networks  
ZGiants98 : 10:37 pm : link
on a draft thread are nuts. Half the world doesnt even have cable anymore and has cut the cord long ago. Everyone's supposed to wait on them? LOL.
TommyWiseau  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:38 pm : link
Not going to happen in 2017.

Or since 2010 or so.
My prediction: Taco  
jeff57 : 10:38 pm : link
But hope it's Lamp
RE: I still say they want Davis  
bradshaw44 : 10:38 pm : link
In comment 13446908 The 12th Man said:
Quote:
or Charlton. Cook would be interesting just never see us taking a RB in the 1st round. If you want best potential player you take Foster.


Wilson 2012
Foster would be great  
PatersonPlank : 10:38 pm : link
As would Lamp or Cam. Dont' want Taco or the Miami TE.
RE: RE: Why didn't the Lions pick Cook?  
dpinzow : 10:38 pm : link
In comment 13446932 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
In comment 13446901 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


THey have the crappiest RB's in the league.



Theo Reddick is good


Not as an every down back
RE: Giants  
mphbullet36 : 10:38 pm : link
In comment 13446931 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
are taking Robinson. It's a total Reese move.


a run blocking tackle when we are a passing team? sure
With Davis gone  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 10:38 pm : link
I'd go with Bowser.
RE: You guys really need to stop ruining the pick  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:38 pm : link
In comment 13446923 BestFeature said:
Quote:
The reason I watch the NFL draft is not to have the picks ruined by people that can't wait and extra 5 minutes to post about a guy.


So why not watch it? Seems like you're posting, not watching.
