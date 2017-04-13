New York Giants 1st Round Pick: TE Evan Engram Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:44 pm : 10:44 pm ...

My 2nd favorite TE in the draft jlukes : 10:46 pm : link love this kid's game and a great fit in a McAdoo offense!

I like it The_Boss : 10:46 pm : link Wanted Njoku but I'll trust Reese here.

Reese never fails to shock us! yatqb : 10:46 pm : link LOL!

guess RasputinPrime : 10:47 pm : link he is my new favorite TE lol.

Hope he makes it micky : 10:47 pm : link Nice project te

Better receiver then NJoku...... Simms11 : 10:47 pm : link Both great athletes....this gives us another great receiver! Nice player for this offense.

Good shyster : 10:48 pm : link Odell needed some help

Looking forward to seeing legitimate TE play. Diver_Down : 10:48 pm : link Congrats to Evan. Eli will make you a star.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:49 pm : : 10:49 pm : link Mike Garafolo‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo 12s12 seconds ago



Giants signed a versatile guy in Rhett Ellison as a UFA. Added another one in Evan Engram. Extremely talented. Top 20 in some teams' minds.



Big Blue Interactive‏ @BigBlueInteract 8s8 seconds ago

There were whispers before the draft that the Giants liked Engram more than Howard.



There were whispers before the draft that the Giants liked Engram more than Howard.



Engram, Marshall, Ellison ij_reilly : 10:49 pm : link Huge upgrades at TE and WR.



Let's hope the line improves.



Last year they rebuilt the defense. This year the offense.



Great pick!



Evan Engram ran a 4.42 40? For a TE? dpinzow : 10:49 pm : link Holy s***

Perfect guy to run down the seam jeff57 : 10:50 pm : link .

He's more of a big WR than a TE dpinzow : 10:51 pm : link A guy that big with 4.42 speed and that kind of route running is SICK

Giants are confident the OLine will be better UConn4523 : 10:51 pm : link getting potent again on offense should be fun

This guy might be ROY Rflairr : 10:51 pm : link with OBJ and Marshall

Don't love the pick Matt M. : 10:52 pm : link Don't hate the pick. He may be the best TE available, but he still doesn't give us the physical TE they need. But, neither would Njoku. I would have gone with a different position here. But, I can't complain either because he is immediately the #1 TE.

Pudits comparing Rflairr : 10:52 pm : link him to Jordan Reed

watch us huygens20 : 10:52 pm : link go for Julien Davenport in r2

can someone post Sy review on him CaLLaHaN : 10:53 pm : link can't find it

Shaw very high on this guy Rflairr : 10:53 pm : link .

I trust Reese in this circumstance... Dunedin81 : 10:53 pm : link Had the choice between him and Njoku, picked the one they thought was better. Reese has a good track record in this circumstance.

I soooooo wanted Ruben Foster superspynyg : 10:54 pm : link .....

can this guy block? 32_Razor : 10:54 pm : link looks like a real skinny frame

one thing to put to rest - bluepepper : 10:54 pm : link that the Giants telegraph their picks. Don't recall any mocks with us taking this guy.

Doesn't seem like an actual TE Ten Ton Hammer : 10:54 pm : link But these days they can use ellison as the in-line TE and feature Engram in the slot with Marshall and Beckham outside, or go double slots with Shep and Engram inside and no line TE.



Atlanta knows how to draft mofti : 10:54 pm : link If they were high on this kid and were looking to trade up that says a lot. I'm on board

The right move here. KWALL2 : 10:55 pm : link Great pick for Eli. For Beckham. For NYG

Reese huygens20 : 10:55 pm : link doesnt miss first round drafts.





You gotta trust him

Don't hate the pick Reb8thVA : 10:55 pm : link But Eli is still going to need more than two seconds to throw the ball.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:55 pm : : 10:55 pm : link Big Blue Interactive‏ @BigBlueInteract 6s7 seconds ago



Engram is going to feast on underneath routes with Beckham, Marshall, and Shepard drawing coverage. This ups NYG passing game to new level.



Been waiting years for a guy like this. bceagle05 : 10:55 pm : link Welcome aboard, Mr. Engram.

Woo hoo! David B. : 10:55 pm : link Would have been fine with Njoku, but I like this as much. This kid IS a matchup nightmare, and faster than Njoku.



FINALLY the Giants have a NFL-caliber TE that will HELP Eli.

Fine with it. Devon : 10:55 pm : link Not ideal, but he should help.

Great pick. larryflower37 : 10:55 pm : link Look forward to this kid going through the seam

James Kratch‏Verified account @JamesKratch 25s26 seconds ago

Jerry Reese: "We think this guy can be a dynamic weapon in our offense." #Giants



Jerry Reese: "We think this guy can be a dynamic weapon in our offense." #Giants

With Engram and Marshall jeff57 : 10:55 pm : link No excuse for red zone failures

New York Giants‏Verified account @Giants 17s18 seconds ago

GM Jerry Reese: We think this guy can be a dynamic weapon in our offense...a matchup nightmare.



GM Jerry Reese: We think this guy can be a dynamic weapon in our offense...a matchup nightmare.

Chips pushed straight B in ALB : 10:56 pm : link Into the fuckin middle. All of um. Win now.



That said, I like the pick. No real complaints. But I was pining a bit for Njoku if they went TE with Howard off the board.

and the players the Cowboys loved Giantsfan79 : 10:56 pm : link gets picked. Ha Ha

Would AcidTest : 10:56 pm : link have preferred defense, but can't argue with Engram. Tremendous weapon. OK blocker, but stretches the seam fantastically. Match up nightmare. We desperately need that type of weapon.



The rest of the draft should be OL and D.

Now, will they sign Blount? Fishmanjim57 : 10:56 pm : link I want to see the running game improved too, and Blount will help big time!

I for one like the pick more than barens : 10:56 pm : link Howard. Was listening to Kirwan a few hours ago, and he mentioned how much more of a natural pass catcher Ingram is than Howard. Howard catches with his body, Engram with his hands.



Was kind of hoping for Cook, but I'm pretty ecstatic with getting Engram.

Great Pick! ZogZerg : 10:57 pm : link About time the Giants got Eli a real TE.

Word is ThatLimerickGuy : 10:57 pm : link They were set to take Missouri DE there before Miami took him 1 pick before.

Sy on Engram Big Blue '56 : 10:57 pm : link Quote:



2 – Evan Engram – 6’3/234 – Ole Miss: 84



Summary: Three time 1st Team All SEC tight end and the program’s all time leader in receptions and yards at the position. Ended his career with a 1st Team All American honor. Engram fits the mold of a hybrid tight end/wide receiver that can be moved around in to different starting positions to keep a defense on its heels. His quickness off the like and near-top level ball skills will make him a quarterback’s best friend on third and reasonable. While his blocking impact may not be as high as some of the others, he is no slouch. The two time team captain leaves it all out on the field each week and his weaknesses can be somewhat hidden in most situations.



*Durng the grading process, I thought there was a legit shot Engram would finish atop this list. He was close and to be honest, these two may be back to back on the overall big board. If Njoku is gone and Engram ends up being the pick, I wouldn’t be disappointed one bit. Engram is essentially a top tier speed WR that weighs 234 pounds. While he is a notch or two below as a blocker from most of these guys, he still got the job done in the SEC against linebackers consistently. In terms of what his role would be long term, think of how the Redskins use Jordan Reed. He has that kind of ability, if not more.



Upside Pro Comparison: Aaron Hernandez - JAIL





Beckham is smiling dune69 : 10:57 pm : link double teams will be fewer with all the weapons on the field. Hope we can protect Eli. Love the pick. We need to win the next two rounds.

Browns should run to Rflairr : 10:57 pm : link podium to pick cook

also huygens20 : 10:58 pm : link Hes not a TE



We have Rhett ellison





Engram is a slot WR like Marques Colston. He's going to be used in the slot to beat up nickel CBs and slow ass OLBers.





The real exciting prospect is how often we use 2 TE sets now under McAdoos offense.

surprise pick for me bc4life : 10:59 pm : link but, seems like a freakish athlete at that position. it was also an area that needed an upgrade.



and McAdoo was a TE coach and knows what he wants from the position.

i hope rhett ellison is ready to do some blocking jgambrosio : 10:59 pm : link because he won't be getting any catches in this offense at this rate, and we'll need the backfield protection...

It's exciting to think of our receiver corps. yatqb : 10:59 pm : link Lots of different weapons. I wonder how we'll play him, Ellison and our 3 WRs.

I like what was said Mike B from JC : 10:59 pm : link By kiper etc.. that other college teams said he was the player that scared them. Dangerous weapon for Eli. Another tall wr basically a TE by name only. With him, Marshall and Shepard, no more doubles on on. Now look for OT,DT and olb

Love this pick! I was teetering between Njoku and Engram SHO'NUFF : 10:59 pm : link until the last minute, but decided I would be happier with Engram.

He is almost a clone of Jordan Reed dpinzow : 11:00 pm : link Think about putting a Jordan Reed-type player with OBJ and Marshall

Browns go with Peppers Rflairr : 11:00 pm : link you just know if Foster is there for DAL. They will take him

Casserly loves the pick dpinzow : 11:01 pm : link On the twitter:



"The #NYGiants TE Evan Ingram @OleMissFB reminds me of #Redskins Jordan Reed. Great separation as a receiver,"

RE: i hope rhett ellison is ready to do some blocking huygens20 : 11:01 pm : link

Quote: because he won't be getting any catches in this offense at this rate, and we'll need the backfield protection...



we rewarded him a contract.



hes going to block.



and he will be happy. In comment 13447194 jgambrosio said:we rewarded him a contract.hes going to block.and he will be happy.

I don't understand why anyone JayBinQueens : 11:01 pm : link Would rather sit here and focus on his negatives when they can focus on the positives and how he can/will benefit this team

Happy with this pick Matt in SGS : 11:01 pm : link I wanted an OL or TE, since those were the glaring needs. I had hoped for Howard, but it wasn't meant to be, but Engram fits closer to the mold of the Green Bay style TEs, more undersized but effective (think Jermichael Finley) and a matchup problem. Teams are going to have fits trying to cover all this on the Giants.



I'd love to see these OL continue to fall to the 2nd round. If Lamp can be there for the Giants tomorrow, I'd do a dance.

The Giants did a great job Archer : 11:02 pm : link The Giants did a great job concealing their interest in Engram.



I would have preferred Foster but I just heard that he has a bad shoulder that may require surgery.

Sounds like a Cowboy pick.

At this point jgambrosio : 11:03 pm : link I actually wouldn't mind Chad Kelly later in the draft

Engram seems to me to be a huge slot guy, a matchup yatqb : 11:05 pm : link nightmare.

MATCHUP versus POSITION Rafflee : 11:06 pm : link I Love it!!! They already have a blocking TE.... this guy doesn't need to do EVERYTHING day 1...he can do ONLY what he already does well, and be a major impact.



I love the Pick!....and it shows that MacAdoo is having an influence and growing the offense out.

Love the pick uconngiant : 11:06 pm : link He will give Eli another weapon and another red zone target which was needed because it was just OBJ and now Marshall and Engram.

I can live with this bigbluehoya : 11:07 pm : link He's not the prototype TE Howard is, but look at the production. Extremely heavily used and some freakish speed. And it does fill a need.



I just hope we aren't saying "God damn. We could have had Dalvin Cook" in a few years.

Pick #23 OBJRoyal : 11:07 pm : link Love Engram here!!!!! Should help the Oooooooo

Love this pick trueblueinpw : 11:07 pm : link All the clamoring around here for OL had me needlessly worried. Ellison and Engram are going to make our offensive line immediately better. We basically played without an NFL caliber TE last season. And our offense was pathetic. Very solid pick by JR.

heh Dodge : 11:07 pm : link I guess the average height of our received increased a few inches this off season.

RE: Chips pushed straight SoDev : 11:07 pm : link

Quote: Into the fuckin middle. All of um. Win now.





2 time SB MVP w/2-3 good years left. A guy who has proven he has the it factor Anything other than going all in would be insane to me. I'd have puked if we took a QB. Would have meant to me they thought Eli was a shell of his former self.



Im riding off your quote, but responding to the idea of QB or long term strategy more than directly to you, B. In comment 13447158 B in ALB said:2 time SB MVP w/2-3 good years left. A guy who has proven he has the it factor Anything other than going all in would be insane to me. I'd have puked if we took a QB. Would have meant to me they thought Eli was a shell of his former self.Im riding off your quote, but responding to the idea of QB or long term strategy more than directly to you, B.

It would have been nice Cenotaph : 11:08 pm : link to get a complete TE, like Howard (really the only one in draft), but no problem with the pick. Has great potential as a receiver, which is really the key thing you want from a TE. We got another big receiver in Marshall, but this guy's speed at TE should prove to be a real matchup issue.

Interesting coincidence... Capt. Don : 11:09 pm : link Laquan Treadwell, WR from Ole Miss went #23 overall to the vikings last year.



I do not think there is any comparison between the two. Very excited.

Can't block mdc1 : 11:09 pm : link Great that he can catch well but that is not our problem



I guess we will see more predictable play calls he will trot out on the field o passing downs ?

I wanted Hunter Henry last season Ten Ton Hammer : 11:09 pm : link so I can't say I'm terribly down on this pick whatsoever. Looking forward to watching him play.

And I'm not convinced Cenotaph : 11:10 pm : link that Howard will be the better overall player or that the Giants didn't simply prefer Engram...there were a few small rumors out there

And let me just say bigbluehoya : 11:11 pm : link Hitdog is a stone cold assasain on the asshattery

Where is this guy gonna play ghost718 : 11:11 pm : link Should be an interesting answer





For all the talk of the o-line, shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:11 pm : link we really could use guys who get open immediately. Engram can. I see Engram used in conjunction with Ellison/Adams in the no-huddle, but their versatility allows the Giants to use FAR more formations than they have in the past. Engram can be a wing on one play (Aaron Hernandez), line up in the slot on the next play, then line up as an H-back on the play after that.



They could've gone in a few other directions, but I have little doubt that Engram is a player who will get as close to his ceiling as possible.



Good pick Jerry.

can't block ? bc4life : 11:11 pm : link he can learn and that is why they signed Ellison.

..... BleedBlue : 11:12 pm : link wanted njoku but im good with it

he's a hands catcher mphbullet36 : 11:12 pm : link gotta love that. Never seems to let it get into his body

who was the compelling pick bc4life : 11:13 pm : link instead of him?

Best AcidTest : 11:13 pm : link part is that Reese didn't trade up, or take an injured player.

And we won't be in 11 formation every down. yatqb : 11:14 pm : link

Dodge, I get it, and agree. Nice to have a few tall receivers for Eli!

Guys Sy'56 : 11:15 pm : link His blocking numbers against LBs and DBs are top tier. TOP tier

Love the pick. St. Jimmy : 11:15 pm : link After Shockey, the position has always been an after thought during Eli's career. He never had that security blanket there on 3rd down.

The cool thing is they CAN double OBJ now...we don't care. yatqb : 11:17 pm : link We're gonna have a bunch of big time receiving options to take defenses apart.

If the offensive line gets it's act together this year bc4life : 11:17 pm : link this is going to be a scary offense.

Very happy with this pick! David in LA : 11:18 pm : link Eli is surrounded with potent weapons, me they are everywhere. If we can get some talent in the OL pipeline and we bring in Blount at a reasonable deal, this offseason is a home run.

Engram vs Howard vs Njoku..... Koffman : 11:18 pm : link O.J. Howard

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD

2013 ALA 14 269 19.2 52 2

2014 ALA 17 260 15.3 53 0

2015 ALA 38 602 15.8 63 2

2016 ALA 45 595 13.2 68 3



David Njoku

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD

2016 MIAMI 43 698 16.2 76 8

2015 MIAMI 21 362 17.2 58 1



Evan Engram REC YDS AVG LNG TDYEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD

2013 MISS 21 268 12.8 64 3

2014 MISS 38 662 17.4 83 2

2015 MISS 38 464 12.2 36 2

2016 MISS 65 926 14.2 63 8

. arcarsenal : 11:18 pm : link I'm surprised people don't like this pick. I mean, not that surprised.. but surprised.



Engram is going to be a guy we can line up on the line, in the slot, split wide.. this dude is going to be a matchup nightmare. Too fast for linebackers, too big for a lot of DB's.



Defenses already have to worry about covering Beckham and Brandon Marshall. Shepard is no slouch, either. Teams are going to have to play a lot of zone because they're not going to be able to man us up.



Engram is going to be a serious weapon. Good luck stopping this team in the RZ.

haven't had a TE bc4life : 11:19 pm : link that really concerned opposing defenses since Shockey.

I like ir DavidinBMNY : 11:19 pm : link I don't love it, but I see the logic.



Collectively we had the worst TEs in the league.



Our WRS are small prior to Marshall.



We now have 2 huge mismatch guys and 2 small mismatch guys.



Good luck covering that.



We can now play both 11 and 12 sets.



I kinda like the pick, Dave in Hoboken : 11:20 pm : link but when I hear 'undersized TE', especially with this FO, I think of Travis Beckum. Please tell me this guy is alot better than that scrub/awful pick at...everything?

Slim GeoMan999 : 11:21 pm : link That is a great summary. Marshall and Ingram vs Cruz and Tye. Wow!

Koffman KWALL2 : 11:22 pm : link Stats are nice but it's he speed, explosion and catching skills that clearly project to matchup problem in the NFL.



He"s more explosive than Reed. Same type of player but he's a tougher guy to cover.

He will MotownGIANTS : 11:23 pm : link Be moved into the back field to run various routes as well ...... we will see more TE screens

Engram in the SEC dpinzow : 11:23 pm : link vs. Alabama (2016): 9 catches, 138 yards, TD

vs. Florida State (2016): 9 catches, 121 yards, TD



He can absolutely play against top competition

Sorry, should have said Engram vs. elite competition dpinzow : 11:23 pm : link not just the SEC

Engram is a wr Tuckrule : 11:23 pm : link Forget the tight end label. He can be marshalls replacement in a year or two. Ran a faster 40 than mike Evans.

Seems like a 'tweener' ... and I'm not impressed Spider56 : 11:24 pm : link All the talk about offensive weapons ... but to win in December you have to be able to run the ball. Would have liked to see someone who can block.

... annexOPR : 11:24 pm : link Nice to see the Giants enter the 21st century



If he's anywhere near Jordan Reed, this is the best group of weapons Eli has ever had

I picture the Giants using him like Gronk...... Doomster : 11:25 pm : link They line him up at TE, and then they shift him outside, against a much smaller corner....this guy can go up for the ball....our Red Zone offense, with Marshall and Engram, should be much improved....



I remember the Pats doing this, and the defense sent a LB out there to cover him.....one juke and 50 yards later, it was no contest......this guy has the speed to get separation from linebackers, and jumping ability to go against smaller DB's.....



As for blocking, he is no Howard or Njoku.....but he is a talented athlete and I am sure he won't misfire on blocks like Tye and Donnell did.....

Just stop and think for a minute what this offense would like with Giantfan in skinland : 11:26 pm : link Jordan Reed. That's the comp being tossed around. If they hit with the pick and THAT'S what we get....alongside OBJ?!?!? That's straight nasty.





I guess with the Chiefs move up to take Mahomes mfsd : 11:26 pm : link we may never know if the late rumors about our interest in him was real

Beckum was a late 3rd rounder with 4.65 speed jcn56 : 11:26 pm : link The only thing they have in common is they both played college football.

Some of you guys insisted on saying the Giants needed to take a TE Ten Ton Hammer : 11:28 pm : link since that's what the Green Bay offense does.





Well, TEs that are glorified WRs are exactly what the Green Bay offense does.

I love speed, so I'm v v happy with this pick Vanzetti : 11:29 pm : link Like to hear from Sy and Dave-Te about his hands, ability to come down with the ball etc . . .



Blocking does not concern me. A guy his size is not going to be used like a traditional TE in the running game. But I'll bet he comes a good blocker in pass pro.



Think about this: he is a decent amount fast than Christian McCaffrey, despite being a much bigger man. Wow.

The Engram pick restores faith Steve in South Jersey : 11:29 pm : link that the Giants are in win now mode.



In Day 2 I would a pass rusher either from LB or DE.



Thiis makes mrvax : 11:30 pm : link the deep cover 2 defenseless.



FANTASTIC PICK.

He will MotownGIANTS : 11:30 pm : link Add about 5 lbs .... so if he can just be a good chipper then attack the route with a LB on him that would be ok but him being telegraphs it is a passing play .... outside of draws and delayed handoffs

Beckham and Shepard in the slot; Marshall and Engram wide Ivan15 : 11:31 pm : link .

Paulie likes the pick Paulie Walnuts : 11:31 pm : link lets get an OL in 2nd 2

Comparisons to Beckum Go Terps : 11:31 pm : link Seems unfounded given that the offense is completely different. Beckum was an odd pick at the time, and reflective IMO of a disconnect between the player selection process and how they were employed on the field. Engram may have been a poor fit then too.



But in this offense? Makes total sense. Can't say yet if it's a good or bad pick, but it makes sense.



Fingers crossed for Lamp or Baker in round two.

I don't watch college football, so that's why I asked, Dave in Hoboken : 11:33 pm : link since he and Beckum are similar size. Not into college football. I'd rather ask then pretend I know.

All you guys... Ed A. : 11:33 pm : link complaining? The kid is a coverage nightmare with Odell, Brandon. Sterling and Ellison at FB. Good luck to the Defensive Coordinators trying to stop them.

had engram in my one and only mock floridagiantsfan : 11:33 pm : link In round 2 I had Dawkins. Hope I'm right. Engram is a great choice. Fastest TE, Best hand of all te's and great route runner. We'll love this guy. Future all pro imo

Dave in Hoboken Klaatu : 11:34 pm : link In one of my many pre-draft posts pushing for Engram, I brought up Travis Beckum, but only to say that Reese had the right idea with Beckum, but the wrong player.



This time, it's the right idea and the right player.

I usually get the position right djm : 11:34 pm : link But never get the player right in round 1. Don't care I love it. Always want to see an athletic freak mismatch picked in the premium slots.



Maybe the giants trade up in round 2 and fill a need. They've done it before.

. arcarsenal : 11:34 pm : link Also, teams are not going to be able to C2 us to death anymore. Engram will be a seam buster. Very important.

Engram's vertical is also better than Howard's dpinzow : 11:34 pm : link 36" vs. 30" (Njoku was 37 1/2)

Jordan Reed KWALL2 : 11:34 pm : link Is an impact player right? He plays the same game. But...he's more explosive. It's super impressive how Engram takes off after the catch. He can take a 5 yard hook and spilt the defense for long gains.



Engram will make plays and make it easier for BeckhamZ. A lot of good defensive talent on the board but this pick makes a lot of sense for NYG.

This is a good pick blueblood : 11:35 pm : link this aint your grandaddy's NFL.. There is more than one type of TE in the NFL. They got a guy who can move the sticks. The Giants can now utilize another formation OTHER Than 11 personnel. He can attack the seam. He is too fast for most LB's and too big for most CB's and Safeties..



You need the ability to stress a defense. This kid can help do that..



Its a solid pick. He is a better receiver and route runner than Njoku is NOW.. Njoku might be better 3 years from now.. but right NOW I think Engram has better hands and runs better routes..



If he can seal the perimeter vs CB's and LB's on running plays.. then he is doing his job.

The Kg offense was a poor fit for Beckum imo David in LA : 11:37 pm : link He didn't get much burn, but I think he could have been a poor man's Dustin Keller in the right system.

I dont see Ehllison and Engram ZGiants98 : 11:37 pm : link on the field at the same time unless we go to two receivers with Sheppard on the bench so it will be interesting to see how they prevent telegraphing run/pass depending on what TE is in.

I see Mkdaman1818 : 11:39 pm : link Ellison being our primary run blocking TE, and Engram being our primary passing TE. Of course, we will start to mix it up during play action, but I'm guessing that will be our approach. Ellison can also be our FB.

Klaatu stretch234 : 11:44 pm : link Reese had the right idea with Beckum - Coughlin was the coach who would not utilize him in the role and wanted him to be a inline blocking TE. Beckum was really one of the first of that type of TE's



Engram as SO-SR played 8 games against AL, LSU, FL, FSU & TN - teams that send a lot of defensive players to NFL



8 games 34 catches 492 yds 14.47 ypc 4 TD's



He was hard to defend by good defenses - that is what you look at

I'm really excited about this offense!!! Captplanet : 11:45 pm : link Two tight end sets with Engram and Ellison

Marshall and Sheppard on one side

Beckham on the other

A one back set with Perkins in the backfield

And one of the best no huddle qb running the hurry-up.





Just listened to the Giants.com video of NFL Network analysis dpinzow : 11:49 pm : link Mayock was comparing him to MIKE EVANS

He has very quick dune69 : 11:50 pm : link reaction after the catch. Speed kills. He will make Jerry Jones cry.

GB was able to murder us colin : 11:52 pm : link With their 4th option. Engram as the 4th option makes this offense scary. Doesn't matter if they know what we're doing if all our guys can beat 1 on 1 coverage. What's that term? Heavy handed? I love this pick.

Going to really interesting map7711 : 11:53 pm : link With Howard within reach (3rd round pick)

And Njoku on the board

But they went with Engram



Here's hoping he turns out to be great.

yeah, Giants added Marshall plus this kid? Vanzetti : 11:55 pm : link whoa. That is a huge addition to the passing game. Throw in that Vereen will be back and Perkins will have more experience.



That it is a high octane passing game