New York Giants 1st Round Pick: TE Evan Engram

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:44 pm
...
My 2nd favorite TE in the draft  
jlukes : 10:46 pm : link
love this kid's game and a great fit in a McAdoo offense!
....  
RasputinPrime : 10:46 pm : link
really?
I like it  
The_Boss : 10:46 pm : link
Wanted Njoku but I'll trust Reese here.
From all I've read.  
Big Blue '56 : 10:46 pm : link
Excellent!
....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:46 pm : link
JonC called it.
Reese never fails to shock us!  
yatqb : 10:46 pm : link
LOL!
That works  
AnnapolisMike : 10:47 pm : link
Woo hoo
guess  
RasputinPrime : 10:47 pm : link
he is my new favorite TE lol.
Hope he makes it  
micky : 10:47 pm : link
Nice project te
Better receiver then NJoku......  
Simms11 : 10:47 pm : link
Both great athletes....this gives us another great receiver! Nice player for this offense.
Like it  
jeff57 : 10:47 pm : link
4.42 at 6-3 335
Hitdog  
Mike in NY : 10:48 pm : link
Mentioned it this morning
Good  
shyster : 10:48 pm : link
Odell needed some help
RE: Like it  
Big Blue '56 : 10:48 pm : link
In comment 13447032 jeff57 said:
Quote:
4.42 at 6-3 335


335. Biggest TE ever?
Looking forward to seeing legitimate TE play.  
Diver_Down : 10:48 pm : link
Congrats to Evan. Eli will make you a star.
RE: RE: Like it  
jeff57 : 10:49 pm : link
In comment 13447044 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13447032 jeff57 said:


Quote:


4.42 at 6-3 335



335. Biggest TE ever?


Hang on. Went on a crash diet and lost 100 pounds
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:49 pm : link
Mike Garafolo‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo 12s12 seconds ago

Giants signed a versatile guy in Rhett Ellison as a UFA. Added another one in Evan Engram. Extremely talented. Top 20 in some teams' minds.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:49 pm : link
Big Blue Interactive‏ @BigBlueInteract 8s8 seconds ago

There were whispers before the draft that the Giants liked Engram more than Howard.
Engram, Marshall, Ellison  
ij_reilly : 10:49 pm : link
Huge upgrades at TE and WR.

Let's hope the line improves.

Last year they rebuilt the defense. This year the offense.

Great pick!
Evan Engram ran a 4.42 40? For a TE?  
dpinzow : 10:49 pm : link
Holy s***
Love it.  
Ryan in Albany : 10:49 pm : link
.
Tight end! !!  
Route 9 : 10:49 pm : link
Woohooo
Yes! Finally!  
Geomon : 10:50 pm : link
Let's go offense!
Perfect guy to run down the seam  
jeff57 : 10:50 pm : link
.
Love this pick.  
arcarsenal : 10:50 pm : link
.
I am A-OK with Engram  
Steve in South Jersey : 10:50 pm : link
passing attack is something to dream of tonight. Need a credible running game to make it work.
Cool I guess  
Odell Porzingis Jr. : 10:50 pm : link
But Rueben Foster would have made this defense SCARY :/
Beckham, Shepard, Marshall, Engram  
jlukes : 10:50 pm : link
incredible
Yeah, baby!  
Klaatu : 10:50 pm : link
YEAH!
He's more of a big WR than a TE  
dpinzow : 10:51 pm : link
A guy that big with 4.42 speed and that kind of route running is SICK
Giants are confident the OLine will be better  
UConn4523 : 10:51 pm : link
getting potent again on offense should be fun
the new  
spike : 10:51 pm : link
Shockey 2.0
This guy might be ROY  
Rflairr : 10:51 pm : link
with OBJ and Marshall
Great pick!!  
mfsd : 10:51 pm : link
Immediate impact potential

RE: the new  
Route 9 : 10:51 pm : link
In comment 13447082 spike said:
Quote:
Shockey 2.0


Don't have a problem with that AT ALL
Love it!  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:52 pm : link
Seam buster!
Don't love the pick  
Matt M. : 10:52 pm : link
Don't hate the pick. He may be the best TE available, but he still doesn't give us the physical TE they need. But, neither would Njoku. I would have gone with a different position here. But, I can't complain either because he is immediately the #1 TE.
Pudits comparing  
Rflairr : 10:52 pm : link
him to Jordan Reed
watch us  
huygens20 : 10:52 pm : link
go for Julien Davenport in r2
Ole Miss guy - I'm sure Eli knows all about him.  
Del Shofner : 10:53 pm : link
.
can someone post Sy review on him  
CaLLaHaN : 10:53 pm : link
can't find it
Shaw very high on this guy  
Rflairr : 10:53 pm : link
.
I trust Reese in this circumstance...  
Dunedin81 : 10:53 pm : link
Had the choice between him and Njoku, picked the one they thought was better. Reese has a good track record in this circumstance.
RE: Pudits comparing  
jeff57 : 10:54 pm : link
In comment 13447096 Rflairr said:
Quote:
him to Jordan Reed


Very similar.
I soooooo wanted Ruben Foster  
superspynyg : 10:54 pm : link
.....
can this guy block?  
32_Razor : 10:54 pm : link
looks like a real skinny frame
Anak is  
UConn4523 : 10:54 pm : link
PISSED
Mayock  
Spyder : 10:54 pm : link
"Matchup Nightmare"

sounds great to me.
RE: I trust Reese in this circumstance...  
jeff57 : 10:54 pm : link
In comment 13447108 Dunedin81 said:
Quote:
Had the choice between him and Njoku, picked the one they thought was better. Reese has a good track record in this circumstance.


Engram has better hands.
one thing to put to rest -  
bluepepper : 10:54 pm : link
that the Giants telegraph their picks. Don't recall any mocks with us taking this guy.
RE: I trust Reese in this circumstance...  
dpinzow : 10:54 pm : link
In comment 13447108 Dunedin81 said:
Quote:
Had the choice between him and Njoku, picked the one they thought was better. Reese has a good track record in this circumstance.


The Falcons were drooling for Engram, and they have an excellent eye for offensive talent, so that makes me warm a bit more to this pick
Doesn't seem like an actual TE  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:54 pm : link
But these days they can use ellison as the in-line TE and feature Engram in the slot with Marshall and Beckham outside, or go double slots with Shep and Engram inside and no line TE.
Atlanta knows how to draft  
mofti : 10:54 pm : link
If they were high on this kid and were looking to trade up that says a lot. I'm on board
The right move here.  
KWALL2 : 10:55 pm : link
Great pick for Eli. For Beckham. For NYG
Reese  
huygens20 : 10:55 pm : link
doesnt miss first round drafts.


You gotta trust him
Don't hate the pick  
Reb8thVA : 10:55 pm : link
But Eli is still going to need more than two seconds to throw the ball.
RE: Hope he makes it  
superspynyg : 10:55 pm : link
In comment 13447030 micky said:
Quote:
Nice project te


You don't take a project in rd 1 unless it's a Qb.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:55 pm : link
Big Blue Interactive‏ @BigBlueInteract 6s7 seconds ago

Engram is going to feast on underneath routes with Beckham, Marshall, and Shepard drawing coverage. This ups NYG passing game to new level.
Been waiting years for a guy like this.  
bceagle05 : 10:55 pm : link
Welcome aboard, Mr. Engram.
Woo hoo!  
David B. : 10:55 pm : link
Would have been fine with Njoku, but I like this as much. This kid IS a matchup nightmare, and faster than Njoku.

FINALLY the Giants have a NFL-caliber TE that will HELP Eli.
Fine with it.  
Devon : 10:55 pm : link
Not ideal, but he should help.
RE: can this guy block?  
bigbluescot : 10:55 pm : link
In comment 13447122 32_Razor said:
Quote:
looks like a real skinny frame


The reports say he's willing, but he's essentially a big WR.
Great pick.  
larryflower37 : 10:55 pm : link
Look forward to this kid going through the seam
Who is going to  
Carl in CT : 10:55 pm : link
Block? That's what we need.
He is not a 'project TE'.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:55 pm : link
.
RE: Atlanta knows how to draft  
dpinzow : 10:55 pm : link
In comment 13447134 mofti said:
Quote:
If they were high on this kid and were looking to trade up that says a lot. I'm on board


They know how to draft offense, which applies here
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:55 pm : link
James Kratch‏Verified account @JamesKratch 25s26 seconds ago

Jerry Reese: "We think this guy can be a dynamic weapon in our offense." #Giants
With Engram and Marshall  
jeff57 : 10:55 pm : link
No excuse for red zone failures
Giants draft special  
RDJR : 10:55 pm : link
On MSG+
RE: Who is going to  
Boy Cord : 10:56 pm : link
In comment 13447146 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Block? That's what we need.


Ellison.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:56 pm : link
New York Giants‏Verified account @Giants 17s18 seconds ago

GM Jerry Reese: We think this guy can be a dynamic weapon in our offense...a matchup nightmare.
Chips pushed straight  
B in ALB : 10:56 pm : link
Into the fuckin middle. All of um. Win now.

That said, I like the pick. No real complaints. But I was pining a bit for Njoku if they went TE with Howard off the board.
RE: I soooooo wanted Ruben Foster  
Matt M. : 10:56 pm : link
In comment 13447121 superspynyg said:
Quote:
.....
Me too, but I also worry about his size.

Bottom line, adding Marshall and Engram should really help this offense, especially in the red zone. I would be looking at LBs, OL, DBs the rest of the way, with maybe a RB thrown in. No more WRs or TEs.
and the players the Cowboys loved  
Giantsfan79 : 10:56 pm : link
gets picked. Ha Ha
Would  
AcidTest : 10:56 pm : link
have preferred defense, but can't argue with Engram. Tremendous weapon. OK blocker, but stretches the seam fantastically. Match up nightmare. We desperately need that type of weapon.

The rest of the draft should be OL and D.
Now, will they sign Blount?  
Fishmanjim57 : 10:56 pm : link
I want to see the running game improved too, and Blount will help big time!
RE: Don't hate the pick  
UConn4523 : 10:56 pm : link
In comment 13447137 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
But Eli is still going to need more than two seconds to throw the ball.


1, the line is going to be better and 2, we are going to pass fast, run blocking just might be more important moving forward.
This is  
ChicagoMarty : 10:56 pm : link
a good pick!
I for one like the pick more than  
barens : 10:56 pm : link
Howard. Was listening to Kirwan a few hours ago, and he mentioned how much more of a natural pass catcher Ingram is than Howard. Howard catches with his body, Engram with his hands.

Was kind of hoping for Cook, but I'm pretty ecstatic with getting Engram.
Great Pick!  
ZogZerg : 10:57 pm : link
About time the Giants got Eli a real TE.
Sy ranked him #2 TE  
Steve in South Jersey : 10:57 pm : link
,
http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2017/04/13/new-york-giants-2017-nfl-draft-preview-tight-ends/ - ( New Window )
Word is  
ThatLimerickGuy : 10:57 pm : link
They were set to take Missouri DE there before Miami took him 1 pick before.
Sy on Engram  
Big Blue '56 : 10:57 pm : link
Quote:


2 – Evan Engram – 6’3/234 – Ole Miss: 84

Summary: Three time 1st Team All SEC tight end and the program’s all time leader in receptions and yards at the position. Ended his career with a 1st Team All American honor. Engram fits the mold of a hybrid tight end/wide receiver that can be moved around in to different starting positions to keep a defense on its heels. His quickness off the like and near-top level ball skills will make him a quarterback’s best friend on third and reasonable. While his blocking impact may not be as high as some of the others, he is no slouch. The two time team captain leaves it all out on the field each week and his weaknesses can be somewhat hidden in most situations.

*Durng the grading process, I thought there was a legit shot Engram would finish atop this list. He was close and to be honest, these two may be back to back on the overall big board. If Njoku is gone and Engram ends up being the pick, I wouldn’t be disappointed one bit. Engram is essentially a top tier speed WR that weighs 234 pounds. While he is a notch or two below as a blocker from most of these guys, he still got the job done in the SEC against linebackers consistently. In terms of what his role would be long term, think of how the Redskins use Jordan Reed. He has that kind of ability, if not more.

Upside Pro Comparison: Aaron Hernandez - JAIL
Beckham is smiling  
dune69 : 10:57 pm : link
double teams will be fewer with all the weapons on the field. Hope we can protect Eli. Love the pick. We need to win the next two rounds.
RE: RE: the new  
Carson53 : 10:57 pm : link
In comment 13447088 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 13447082 spike said:


Quote:


Shockey 2.0



Don't have a problem with that AT ALL
.

No, Shockey was actually a TE, this kid is more Mike Evans,
as in big WR. I am okay with it, rather have Njoku here.
Browns should run to  
Rflairr : 10:57 pm : link
podium to pick cook
McAdoo coming on Giants.com soon  
Steve in South Jersey : 10:57 pm : link
.
RE: RE: I soooooo wanted Ruben Foster  
jeff57 : 10:57 pm : link
In comment 13447159 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 13447121 superspynyg said:


Quote:


.....

Me too, but I also worry about his size.

Bottom line, adding Marshall and Engram should really help this offense, especially in the red zone. I would be looking at LBs, OL, DBs the rest of the way, with maybe a RB thrown in. No more WRs or TEs.


Foster has a failed drug test, a 9 on the wonderlic and the incident at the combine.
RE: RE: RE: the new  
Rflairr : 10:58 pm : link
In comment 13447179 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 13447088 Route 9 said:


Quote:


In comment 13447082 spike said:


Quote:


Shockey 2.0



Don't have a problem with that AT ALL

.

No, Shockey was actually a TE, this kid is more Mike Evans,
as in big WR. I am okay with it, rather have Njoku here.


This guy can Block too
RE: can someone post Sy review on him  
section125 : 10:58 pm : link
In comment 13447104 CaLLaHaN said:
Quote:
can't find it


Look in team building - drop down to draft.

Sy'56 had him #2 to Njoku at 84 rating, Said he was almost the #1 TE. Loves him....
also  
huygens20 : 10:58 pm : link
Hes not a TE

We have Rhett ellison


Engram is a slot WR like Marques Colston. He's going to be used in the slot to beat up nickel CBs and slow ass OLBers.


The real exciting prospect is how often we use 2 TE sets now under McAdoos offense.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10:59 pm : link
Absolutely love this pick.
surprise pick for me  
bc4life : 10:59 pm : link
but, seems like a freakish athlete at that position. it was also an area that needed an upgrade.

and McAdoo was a TE coach and knows what he wants from the position.
RE: Word is  
jeff57 : 10:59 pm : link
In comment 13447173 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
They were set to take Missouri DE there before Miami took him 1 pick before.


Good. Didn't want Harris
i hope rhett ellison is ready to do some blocking  
jgambrosio : 10:59 pm : link
because he won't be getting any catches in this offense at this rate, and we'll need the backfield protection...
It's exciting to think of our receiver corps.  
yatqb : 10:59 pm : link
Lots of different weapons. I wonder how we'll play him, Ellison and our 3 WRs.
I like what was said  
Mike B from JC : 10:59 pm : link
By kiper etc.. that other college teams said he was the player that scared them. Dangerous weapon for Eli. Another tall wr basically a TE by name only. With him, Marshall and Shepard, no more doubles on on. Now look for OT,DT and olb
Love this pick! I was teetering between Njoku and Engram  
SHO'NUFF : 10:59 pm : link
until the last minute, but decided I would be happier with Engram.
This is exactly what the offense needed  
Jay on the Island : 10:59 pm : link
Now let's get a DL or OL in round 2 and we are ready to roll.
He is almost a clone of Jordan Reed  
dpinzow : 11:00 pm : link
Think about putting a Jordan Reed-type player with OBJ and Marshall
RE: Sy on Engram  
Joey from GlenCove : 11:00 pm : link
In comment 13447175 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:


Quote:




2 – Evan Engram – 6’3/234 – Ole Miss: 84

Summary: Three time 1st Team All SEC tight end and the program’s all time leader in receptions and yards at the position. Ended his career with a 1st Team All American honor. Engram fits the mold of a hybrid tight end/wide receiver that can be moved around in to different starting positions to keep a defense on its heels. His quickness off the like and near-top level ball skills will make him a quarterback’s best friend on third and reasonable. While his blocking impact may not be as high as some of the others, he is no slouch. The two time team captain leaves it all out on the field each week and his weaknesses can be somewhat hidden in most situations.

*Durng the grading process, I thought there was a legit shot Engram would finish atop this list. He was close and to be honest, these two may be back to back on the overall big board. If Njoku is gone and Engram ends up being the pick, I wouldn’t be disappointed one bit. Engram is essentially a top tier speed WR that weighs 234 pounds. While he is a notch or two below as a blocker from most of these guys, he still got the job done in the SEC against linebackers consistently. In terms of what his role would be long term, think of how the Redskins use Jordan Reed. He has that kind of ability, if not more.

Upside Pro Comparison: Aaron Hernandez - JAIL


Great he's going to jail. Hhaa


But how is he even similar to him. Hernandez was an h back
Browns go with Peppers  
Rflairr : 11:00 pm : link
you just know if Foster is there for DAL. They will take him
RE: Chips pushed straight  
Rjanyg : 11:00 pm : link
In comment 13447158 B in ALB said:
Quote:
Into the fuckin middle. All of um. Win now.

That said, I like the pick. No real complaints. But I was pining a bit for Njoku if they went TE with Howard off the board.


Same here B. But at least it is not a QB or overrated OL. I would have been very happy with Njoku or Lamp here, maybe even Bowser.

But Engram is a playmaker. This is an exciting pick
Should have been  
Mike B from JC : 11:00 pm : link
No more doubles on obj
OUTSTANDING PICK  
Sy'56 : 11:00 pm : link
. No doubt
I Like It !!  
Koffman : 11:01 pm : link
Check out his highlight film
Engram Highlight Film - ( New Window )
Casserly loves the pick  
dpinzow : 11:01 pm : link
On the twitter:

"The #NYGiants TE Evan Ingram @OleMissFB reminds me of #Redskins Jordan Reed. Great separation as a receiver,"
RE: i hope rhett ellison is ready to do some blocking  
huygens20 : 11:01 pm : link
In comment 13447194 jgambrosio said:
Quote:
because he won't be getting any catches in this offense at this rate, and we'll need the backfield protection...


we rewarded him a contract.

hes going to block.

and he will be happy.
RE: RE: Word is  
AcidTest : 11:01 pm : link
In comment 13447193 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13447173 ThatLimerickGuy said:


Quote:


They were set to take Missouri DE there before Miami took him 1 pick before.



Good. Didn't want Harris


That's hopefully an indication they realize that JPP and Vernon can't play 90% of the snaps next season, and need some help.
I don't understand why anyone  
JayBinQueens : 11:01 pm : link
Would rather sit here and focus on his negatives when they can focus on the positives and how he can/will benefit this team
Happy with this pick  
Matt in SGS : 11:01 pm : link
I wanted an OL or TE, since those were the glaring needs. I had hoped for Howard, but it wasn't meant to be, but Engram fits closer to the mold of the Green Bay style TEs, more undersized but effective (think Jermichael Finley) and a matchup problem. Teams are going to have fits trying to cover all this on the Giants.

I'd love to see these OL continue to fall to the 2nd round. If Lamp can be there for the Giants tomorrow, I'd do a dance.
The Giants did a great job  
Archer : 11:02 pm : link
The Giants did a great job concealing their interest in Engram.

I would have preferred Foster but I just heard that he has a bad shoulder that may require surgery.
Sounds like a Cowboy pick.
RE: RE: RE: Word is  
hitdog42 : 11:02 pm : link
In comment 13447224 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 13447193 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 13447173 ThatLimerickGuy said:


Quote:


They were set to take Missouri DE there before Miami took him 1 pick before.



Good. Didn't want Harris



That's hopefully an indication they realize that JPP and Vernon can't play 90% of the snaps next season, and need some help.


Not sure this was the case
RE: I don't understand why anyone  
UConn4523 : 11:03 pm : link
In comment 13447225 JayBinQueens said:
Quote:
Would rather sit here and focus on his negatives when they can focus on the positives and how he can/will benefit this team


Yup, don't understand it either. He's not a plus blocker...who cares. We have Ellison to block and now have a 4th weapon on offense who could end up being the 2nd most talent player on offense.

So weird.
RE: Casserly loves the pick  
jeff57 : 11:03 pm : link
In comment 13447217 dpinzow said:
Quote:
On the twitter:

"The #NYGiants TE Evan Ingram @OleMissFB reminds me of #Redskins Jordan Reed. Great separation as a receiver,"

He's a little taller and a little thinner but very similar.
At this point  
jgambrosio : 11:03 pm : link
I actually wouldn't mind Chad Kelly later in the draft
OK - I laughed -  
Del Shofner : 11:04 pm : link
"Upside Pro Comparison: Aaron Hernandez - JAIL"
Engram seems to me to be a huge slot guy, a matchup  
yatqb : 11:05 pm : link
nightmare.
MATCHUP versus POSITION  
Rafflee : 11:06 pm : link
I Love it!!! They already have a blocking TE.... this guy doesn't need to do EVERYTHING day 1...he can do ONLY what he already does well, and be a major impact.

I love the Pick!....and it shows that MacAdoo is having an influence and growing the offense out.
Engram isn't a traditional TE  
Jay on the Island : 11:06 pm : link
He is part of the new breed of TE's like Graham, Reed, Ertz, Ebron, Eifert, Julius Thomas etc.
Love the pick  
uconngiant : 11:06 pm : link
He will give Eli another weapon and another red zone target which was needed because it was just OBJ and now Marshall and Engram.
RE: This is  
Emil : 11:06 pm : link
In comment 13447166 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
a good pick!


An excellent pick, that fits this offense
I can live with this  
bigbluehoya : 11:07 pm : link
He's not the prototype TE Howard is, but look at the production. Extremely heavily used and some freakish speed. And it does fill a need.

I just hope we aren't saying "God damn. We could have had Dalvin Cook" in a few years.
Pick #23  
OBJRoyal : 11:07 pm : link
Love Engram here!!!!! Should help the Oooooooo
Love this pick  
trueblueinpw : 11:07 pm : link
All the clamoring around here for OL had me needlessly worried. Ellison and Engram are going to make our offensive line immediately better. We basically played without an NFL caliber TE last season. And our offense was pathetic. Very solid pick by JR.
heh  
Dodge : 11:07 pm : link
I guess the average height of our received increased a few inches this off season.
RE: Chips pushed straight  
SoDev : 11:07 pm : link
In comment 13447158 B in ALB said:
Quote:
Into the fuckin middle. All of um. Win now.


2 time SB MVP w/2-3 good years left. A guy who has proven he has the it factor Anything other than going all in would be insane to me. I'd have puked if we took a QB. Would have meant to me they thought Eli was a shell of his former self.

Im riding off your quote, but responding to the idea of QB or long term strategy more than directly to you, B.
RE: Sy ranked him #2 TE  
Floyd_Fan : 11:08 pm : link
In comment 13447171 Steve in South Jersey said:
Quote:
, http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2017/04/13/new-york-giants-2017-nfl-draft-preview-tight-ends/ - ( New Window )

Sy ranked 7 players higher and 8 others with the same grade.
in his top 15.
RE: Should have been  
Emil : 11:08 pm : link
In comment 13447212 Mike B from JC said:
Quote:
No more doubles on obj


Exactly! And don't think that wasn't a reason for the pick. Pick your poison opposing secondaries!!!!
RE: Don't love the pick  
Gmen4Life21 : 11:08 pm : link
In comment 13447093 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Don't hate the pick. He may be the best TE available, but he still doesn't give us the physical TE they need. But, neither would Njoku. I would have gone with a different position here. But, I can't complain either because he is immediately the #1 TE.


My immediate feeling 100%. I question the fit. I don't question the value/talent. I'll warm up to him though.
RE: heh  
yatqb : 11:08 pm : link
In comment 13447263 Dodge said:
Quote:
I guess the average height of our received increased a few inches this off season.


Well, he's actually short for a TE, but really big for a guy who's flanked out.
It would have been nice  
Cenotaph : 11:08 pm : link
to get a complete TE, like Howard (really the only one in draft), but no problem with the pick. Has great potential as a receiver, which is really the key thing you want from a TE. We got another big receiver in Marshall, but this guy's speed at TE should prove to be a real matchup issue.
Interesting coincidence...  
Capt. Don : 11:09 pm : link
Laquan Treadwell, WR from Ole Miss went #23 overall to the vikings last year.

I do not think there is any comparison between the two. Very excited.
Can't block  
mdc1 : 11:09 pm : link
Great that he can catch well but that is not our problem

I guess we will see more predictable play calls he will trot out on the field o passing downs ?
RE: RE: Sy ranked him #2 TE  
Emil : 11:09 pm : link
In comment 13447266 Floyd_Fan said:
Quote:
In comment 13447171 Steve in South Jersey said:


Quote:


, http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2017/04/13/new-york-giants-2017-nfl-draft-preview-tight-ends/ - ( New Window )


Sy ranked 7 players higher and 8 others with the same grade.
in his top 15.


Bottom line, Sy likes him
I wanted Hunter Henry last season  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:09 pm : link
so I can't say I'm terribly down on this pick whatsoever. Looking forward to watching him play.
And I'm not convinced  
Cenotaph : 11:10 pm : link
that Howard will be the better overall player or that the Giants didn't simply prefer Engram...there were a few small rumors out there
RE: RE: Don't love the pick  
Emil : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 13447269 Gmen4Life21 said:
Quote:
In comment 13447093 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Don't hate the pick. He may be the best TE available, but he still doesn't give us the physical TE they need. But, neither would Njoku. I would have gone with a different position here. But, I can't complain either because he is immediately the #1 TE.



My immediate feeling 100%. I question the fit. I don't question the value/talent. I'll warm up to him though.


The fit is ideal. This is not TCs offense
RE: Can't block  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 13447274 mdc1 said:
Quote:
Can't block


We sure about that?
RE: Can't block  
UConn4523 : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 13447274 mdc1 said:
Quote:
Great that he can catch well but that is not our problem

I guess we will see more predictable play calls he will trot out on the field o passing downs ?


What?
RE: i hope rhett ellison is ready to do some blocking  
Emil : 11:11 pm : link
In comment 13447194 jgambrosio said:
Quote:
because he won't be getting any catches in this offense at this rate, and we'll need the backfield protection...


That is why they got him!
RE: RE: heh  
Dodge : 11:11 pm : link
In comment 13447270 yatqb said:
Quote:
In comment 13447263 Dodge said:


Quote:


I guess the average height of our received increased a few inches this off season.



Well, he's actually short for a TE, but really big for a guy who's flanked out.


Just saying, having a few playmakers over 6 foot is nice.
And let me just say  
bigbluehoya : 11:11 pm : link
Hitdog is a stone cold assasain on the asshattery
Where is this guy gonna play  
ghost718 : 11:11 pm : link
Should be an interesting answer

RE: Can't block  
jeff57 : 11:11 pm : link
In comment 13447274 mdc1 said:
Quote:
Great that he can catch well but that is not our problem

I guess we will see more predictable play calls he will trot out on the field o passing downs ?


He can block some.
For all the talk of the o-line,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:11 pm : link
we really could use guys who get open immediately. Engram can. I see Engram used in conjunction with Ellison/Adams in the no-huddle, but their versatility allows the Giants to use FAR more formations than they have in the past. Engram can be a wing on one play (Aaron Hernandez), line up in the slot on the next play, then line up as an H-back on the play after that.

They could've gone in a few other directions, but I have little doubt that Engram is a player who will get as close to his ceiling as possible.

Good pick Jerry.
can't block ?  
bc4life : 11:11 pm : link
he can learn and that is why they signed Ellison.
RE: RE: Should have been  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:12 pm : link
In comment 13447268 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13447212 Mike B from JC said:


Quote:


No more doubles on obj



Exactly! And don't think that wasn't a reason for the pick. Pick your poison opposing secondaries!!!!


I don't think that was going to be an issue either way, with Marshall on the other side.
.....  
BleedBlue : 11:12 pm : link
wanted njoku but im good with it
RE: RE: Don't love the pick  
yatqb : 11:12 pm : link
In comment 13447269 Gmen4Life21 said:
Quote:
In comment 13447093 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Don't hate the pick. He may be the best TE available, but he still doesn't give us the physical TE they need. But, neither would Njoku. I would have gone with a different position here. But, I can't complain either because he is immediately the #1 TE.



My immediate feeling 100%. I question the fit. I don't question the value/talent. I'll warm up to him though.


I don't agree, because McAdoo will scheme an offense to get a ton of folks open every down. Like GB's offense.

he's a hands catcher  
mphbullet36 : 11:12 pm : link
gotta love that. Never seems to let it get into his body
RE: he's a hands catcher  
Emil : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 13447302 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
gotta love that. Never seems to let it get into his body


He has excellent hands! Better than many WRs
who was the compelling pick  
bc4life : 11:13 pm : link
instead of him?
Best  
AcidTest : 11:13 pm : link
part is that Reese didn't trade up, or take an injured player.
And we won't be in 11 formation every down.  
yatqb : 11:14 pm : link

Dodge, I get it, and agree. Nice to have a few tall receivers for Eli!
Guys  
Sy'56 : 11:15 pm : link
His blocking numbers against LBs and DBs are top tier. TOP tier
Love the pick.  
St. Jimmy : 11:15 pm : link
After Shockey, the position has always been an after thought during Eli's career. He never had that security blanket there on 3rd down.
RE: RE: Chips pushed straight  
B in ALB : 11:15 pm : link
In comment 13447264 SoDev said:
Quote:
In comment 13447158 B in ALB said:


Quote:


Into the fuckin middle. All of um. Win now.




2 time SB MVP w/2-3 good years left. A guy who has proven he has the it factor Anything other than going all in would be insane to me. I'd have puked if we took a QB. Would have meant to me they thought Eli was a shell of his former self.

Im riding off your quote, but responding to the idea of QB or long term strategy more than directly to you, B.


I like the pick. Not sure what your response means, I guess?

Are we in agreement? I'm hoping so.

It's a solid pick. Very exciting.
RE: RE: he's a hands catcher  
mphbullet36 : 11:16 pm : link
In comment 13447308 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13447302 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


gotta love that. Never seems to let it get into his body



He has excellent hands! Better than many WRs


i mean if we get decent pass protection how do you defend us? Last year the giants saw a ton of two deep safeties and they were going to see it a lot this year. Now how are you going to guard Engram. With a linebacker and the deep middle open???

the seem will be $$$
RE: MATCHUP versus POSITION  
Gmen4Life21 : 11:16 pm : link
In comment 13447251 Rafflee said:
Quote:
I Love it!!! They already have a blocking TE.... this guy doesn't need to do EVERYTHING day 1...he can do ONLY what he already does well, and be a major impact.

I love the Pick!....and it shows that MacAdoo is having an influence and growing the offense out.


This is my other thought, having Ellison in house allows this.
RE: I Like It !!  
Emil : 11:16 pm : link
In comment 13447215 Koffman said:
Quote:
Check out his highlight film Engram Highlight Film - ( New Window )


3 min mark, obj one handed catch comparison
RE: can't block ?  
mdc1 : 11:17 pm : link
In comment 13447293 bc4life said:
[quote] he can learn and that is why they signed

Yeah right
The cool thing is they CAN double OBJ now...we don't care.  
yatqb : 11:17 pm : link
We're gonna have a bunch of big time receiving options to take defenses apart.
If the offensive line gets it's act together this year  
bc4life : 11:17 pm : link
this is going to be a scary offense.
Very happy with this pick!  
David in LA : 11:18 pm : link
Eli is surrounded with potent weapons, me they are everywhere. If we can get some talent in the OL pipeline and we bring in Blount at a reasonable deal, this offseason is a home run.
mdc1  
bc4life : 11:18 pm : link
great response
Engram vs Howard vs Njoku.....  
Koffman : 11:18 pm : link
O.J. Howard
YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD
2013 ALA 14 269 19.2 52 2
2014 ALA 17 260 15.3 53 0
2015 ALA 38 602 15.8 63 2
2016 ALA 45 595 13.2 68 3

David Njoku
YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD
2016 MIAMI 43 698 16.2 76 8
2015 MIAMI 21 362 17.2 58 1

Evan EngramREC YDS AVG LNG TDYEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD
2013 MISS 21 268 12.8 64 3
2014 MISS 38 662 17.4 83 2
2015 MISS 38 464 12.2 36 2
2016 MISS 65 926 14.2 63 8
2016 vs 2017  
SLIM_ : 11:18 pm : link
Engram/Marshall >>>>>>>> Cruz/Tye
.  
arcarsenal : 11:18 pm : link
I'm surprised people don't like this pick. I mean, not that surprised.. but surprised.

Engram is going to be a guy we can line up on the line, in the slot, split wide.. this dude is going to be a matchup nightmare. Too fast for linebackers, too big for a lot of DB's.

Defenses already have to worry about covering Beckham and Brandon Marshall. Shepard is no slouch, either. Teams are going to have to play a lot of zone because they're not going to be able to man us up.

Engram is going to be a serious weapon. Good luck stopping this team in the RZ.
haven't had a TE  
bc4life : 11:19 pm : link
that really concerned opposing defenses since Shockey.
I like ir  
DavidinBMNY : 11:19 pm : link
I don't love it, but I see the logic.

Collectively we had the worst TEs in the league.

Our WRS are small prior to Marshall.

We now have 2 huge mismatch guys and 2 small mismatch guys.

Good luck covering that.

We can now play both 11 and 12 sets.
Four-wide  
CT Charlie : 11:20 pm : link
set at the 30 yard line: OBJ, Marshall, Shep, Engram. Who you gonna cover?
I kinda like the pick,  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:20 pm : link
but when I hear 'undersized TE', especially with this FO, I think of Travis Beckum. Please tell me this guy is alot better than that scrub/awful pick at...everything?
RE: 2016 vs 2017  
mfsd : 11:21 pm : link
In comment 13447347 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
Engram/Marshall >>>>>>>> Cruz/Tye


Bingo.
He makes  
Pete in MD : 11:21 pm : link
one-handed catches like Odell.
so does this qualify as  
DC Gmen Fan : 11:21 pm : link
a "sexy" move?
RE: RE: can't block ?  
Jay on the Island : 11:21 pm : link
In comment 13447337 mdc1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13447293 bc4life said:
[quote] he can learn and that is why they signed

Yeah right

mdc please share your immense knowledge with us as I am sure you have spent hours scouting Engram. Sy said he is a solid blocker.
Slim  
GeoMan999 : 11:21 pm : link
That is a great summary. Marshall and Ingram vs Cruz and Tye. Wow!
RE: Now, will they sign Blount?  
KeoweeFan : 11:21 pm : link
In comment 13447162 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
I want to see the running game improved too, and Blount will help big time!

Let's wait 'til after day 2 before jumping on Blount.
Plenty of good RBs still available if you are not looking for a feature back. (I'm high on Gallman for that role.)
Remember Blount was an UDFA.
RE: I kinda like the pick,  
arcarsenal : 11:21 pm : link
In comment 13447364 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but when I hear 'undersized TE', especially with this FO, I think of Travis Beckum. Please tell me this guy is alot better than that scrub/awful pick at...everything?


Engram is nothing like Travis Beckum.
Sheppard is the guy who is  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:22 pm : link
Really going to benefit from this. He is going to be the forgotten man.
Koffman  
KWALL2 : 11:22 pm : link
Stats are nice but it's he speed, explosion and catching skills that clearly project to matchup problem in the NFL.

He"s more explosive than Reed. Same type of player but he's a tougher guy to cover.
RE: RE: I kinda like the pick,  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:22 pm : link
In comment 13447373 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13447364 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


but when I hear 'undersized TE', especially with this FO, I think of Travis Beckum. Please tell me this guy is alot better than that scrub/awful pick at...everything?



Engram is nothing like Travis Beckum.


Okay, good. I don't know anything about Engram, so I'm not going to pretend I do. That's why I asked.
RE: I kinda like the pick,  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:22 pm : link
In comment 13447364 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but when I hear 'undersized TE', especially with this FO, I think of Travis Beckum. Please tell me this guy is alot better than that scrub/awful pick at...everything?


Sy thought he was the 2nd best TE in the draft.

He will  
MotownGIANTS : 11:23 pm : link
Be moved into the back field to run various routes as well ...... we will see more TE screens
Engram in the SEC  
dpinzow : 11:23 pm : link
vs. Alabama (2016): 9 catches, 138 yards, TD
vs. Florida State (2016): 9 catches, 121 yards, TD

He can absolutely play against top competition
Sorry, should have said Engram vs. elite competition  
dpinzow : 11:23 pm : link
not just the SEC
Engram is a wr  
Tuckrule : 11:23 pm : link
Forget the tight end label. He can be marshalls replacement in a year or two. Ran a faster 40 than mike Evans.
Seems like a 'tweener' ... and I'm not impressed  
Spider56 : 11:24 pm : link
All the talk about offensive weapons ... but to win in December you have to be able to run the ball. Would have liked to see someone who can block.
...  
annexOPR : 11:24 pm : link
Nice to see the Giants enter the 21st century

If he's anywhere near Jordan Reed, this is the best group of weapons Eli has ever had
RE: Seems like a 'tweener' ... and I'm not impressed  
Matt in SGS : 11:25 pm : link
In comment 13447394 Spider56 said:
Quote:
All the talk about offensive weapons ... but to win in December you have to be able to run the ball. Would have liked to see someone who can block.


That's why they signed Ellison. And let's face it, this Giants offense is not a smashmouth one. That's not how this team is going to win games on offense.
RE: RE: RE: I kinda like the pick,  
arcarsenal : 11:25 pm : link
In comment 13447403 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13447373 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13447364 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


but when I hear 'undersized TE', especially with this FO, I think of Travis Beckum. Please tell me this guy is alot better than that scrub/awful pick at...everything?



Engram is nothing like Travis Beckum.



Okay, good. I don't know anything about Engram, so I'm not going to pretend I do. That's why I asked.


Yeah, definitely don't worry about this being like Beckum - Engram is much faster, better hands, MUCH more difficult cover.. I'd say he's better at pretty much everything.

This is a legit weapon. Beckum was essentially an H-back hybrid player who really didn't excel at anything.
I picture the Giants using him like Gronk......  
Doomster : 11:25 pm : link
They line him up at TE, and then they shift him outside, against a much smaller corner....this guy can go up for the ball....our Red Zone offense, with Marshall and Engram, should be much improved....

I remember the Pats doing this, and the defense sent a LB out there to cover him.....one juke and 50 yards later, it was no contest......this guy has the speed to get separation from linebackers, and jumping ability to go against smaller DB's.....

As for blocking, he is no Howard or Njoku.....but he is a talented athlete and I am sure he won't misfire on blocks like Tye and Donnell did.....
Just stop and think for a minute what this offense would like with  
Giantfan in skinland : 11:26 pm : link
Jordan Reed. That's the comp being tossed around. If they hit with the pick and THAT'S what we get....alongside OBJ?!?!? That's straight nasty.

I guess with the Chiefs move up to take Mahomes  
mfsd : 11:26 pm : link
we may never know if the late rumors about our interest in him was real
RE: RE: RE: RE: I kinda like the pick,  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:26 pm : link
In comment 13447380 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13447380 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 13447373 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13447364 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


but when I hear 'undersized TE', especially with this FO, I think of Travis Beckum. Please tell me this guy is alot better than that scrub/awful pick at...everything?



Engram is nothing like Travis Beckum.



Okay, good. I don't know anything about Engram, so I'm not going to pretend I do. That's why I asked.



Yeah, definitely don't worry about this being like Beckum - Engram is much faster, better hands, MUCH more difficult cover.. I'd say he's better at pretty much everything.

This is a legit weapon. Beckum was essentially an H-back hybrid player who really didn't excel at anything.


Thanks. Pretty exciting, then. Looking forward to the Fall even more now.
Beckum was a late 3rd rounder with 4.65 speed  
jcn56 : 11:26 pm : link
The only thing they have in common is they both played college football.
RE: Seems like a 'tweener' ... and I'm not impressed  
arcarsenal : 11:26 pm : link
In comment 13447394 Spider56 said:
Quote:
All the talk about offensive weapons ... but to win in December you have to be able to run the ball. Would have liked to see someone who can block.


Engram can block and Ellison can definitely block. We also have a bunch of picks left. This isn't the only player we're getting.
RE: Seems like a 'tweener' ... and I'm not impressed  
mphbullet36 : 11:26 pm : link
In comment 13447394 Spider56 said:
Quote:
All the talk about offensive weapons ... but to win in December you have to be able to run the ball. Would have liked to see someone who can block.


meh the giants won there last superbowl with no running game. And this pick also helps the running game because linebackers are going to have to be worried about the play action pass. If the over commit Engram runs right by them. Before they didn't have to worry about Tye/Donnell running down the field because they were so slow.

Our 11 personnel will be scrazy because teams will have to have a linebacker on Engram...good luck with that.
Some of you guys insisted on saying the Giants needed to take a TE  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:28 pm : link
since that's what the Green Bay offense does.


Well, TEs that are glorified WRs are exactly what the Green Bay offense does.
RE: Beckum was a late 3rd rounder with 4.65 speed  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:28 pm : link
In comment 13447415 jcn56 said:
Quote:
The only thing they have in common is they both played college football.


And they're both 6'3". :)
I love speed, so I'm v v happy with this pick  
Vanzetti : 11:29 pm : link
Like to hear from Sy and Dave-Te about his hands, ability to come down with the ball etc . . .

Blocking does not concern me. A guy his size is not going to be used like a traditional TE in the running game. But I'll bet he comes a good blocker in pass pro.

Think about this: he is a decent amount fast than Christian McCaffrey, despite being a much bigger man. Wow.
RE: RE: Seems like a 'tweener' ... and I'm not impressed  
Emil : 11:29 pm : link
In comment 13447416 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13447394 Spider56 said:


Quote:


All the talk about offensive weapons ... but to win in December you have to be able to run the ball. Would have liked to see someone who can block.



Engram can block and Ellison can definitely block. We also have a bunch of picks left. This isn't the only player we're getting.


Football is changing, league is dominated by Tweeners at the TE position. Gronk is the exception, but he can't stay healthy.
RE: Guys  
PatersonPlank : 11:29 pm : link
In comment 13447319 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
His blocking numbers against LBs and DBs are top tier. TOP tier


So does this mean he will be an every down TE? Will he stay in for running plays? If not then the D knows we are passing when he comes in for Ellison.
RE: Beckum was a late 3rd rounder with 4.65 speed  
jeff57 : 11:29 pm : link
In comment 13447415 jcn56 said:
Quote:
The only thing they have in common is they both played college football.


Yeah, no comparison.
The Engram pick restores faith  
Steve in South Jersey : 11:29 pm : link
that the Giants are in win now mode.

In Day 2 I would a pass rusher either from LB or DE.
Thiis makes  
mrvax : 11:30 pm : link
the deep cover 2 defenseless.

FANTASTIC PICK.
RE: Some of you guys insisted on saying the Giants needed to take a TE  
Emil : 11:30 pm : link
In comment 13447422 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
since that's what the Green Bay offense does.


Well, TEs that are glorified WRs are exactly what the Green Bay offense does.


Bingo!
He will  
MotownGIANTS : 11:30 pm : link
Add about 5 lbs .... so if he can just be a good chipper then attack the route with a LB on him that would be ok but him being telegraphs it is a passing play .... outside of draws and delayed handoffs
Beckham and Shepard in the slot; Marshall and Engram wide  
Ivan15 : 11:31 pm : link
.
Paulie likes the pick  
Paulie Walnuts : 11:31 pm : link
lets get an OL in 2nd 2
How old is  
SHO'NUFF : 11:31 pm : link
Engram?
Comparisons to Beckum  
Go Terps : 11:31 pm : link
Seems unfounded given that the offense is completely different. Beckum was an odd pick at the time, and reflective IMO of a disconnect between the player selection process and how they were employed on the field. Engram may have been a poor fit then too.

But in this offense? Makes total sense. Can't say yet if it's a good or bad pick, but it makes sense.

Fingers crossed for Lamp or Baker in round two.
RE: How old is  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:32 pm : link
In comment 13447444 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
Engram?


He turns 23 right before the season starts.
RE: RE: RE: Seems like a 'tweener' ... and I'm not impressed  
arcarsenal : 11:32 pm : link
In comment 13447427 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13447416 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13447394 Spider56 said:


Quote:


All the talk about offensive weapons ... but to win in December you have to be able to run the ball. Would have liked to see someone who can block.



Engram can block and Ellison can definitely block. We also have a bunch of picks left. This isn't the only player we're getting.



Football is changing, league is dominated by Tweeners at the TE position. Gronk is the exception, but he can't stay healthy.


Yes, this is a player type that is becoming much more coveted in this league - guys with Engrams skill set can do a ton of damage.

We all want the Giants to be able to block better.. for Eli, and for the backs. But reaching for a lineman @ 23 when much more talented players were on the board - like Engram - would have been a terrible strategy.
RE: How old is  
Koffman : 11:32 pm : link
In comment 13447444 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
Engram?


22
I don't watch college football, so that's why I asked,  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:33 pm : link
since he and Beckum are similar size. Not into college football. I'd rather ask then pretend I know.
All you guys...  
Ed A. : 11:33 pm : link
complaining? The kid is a coverage nightmare with Odell, Brandon. Sterling and Ellison at FB. Good luck to the Defensive Coordinators trying to stop them.
had engram in my one and only mock  
floridagiantsfan : 11:33 pm : link
In round 2 I had Dawkins. Hope I'm right. Engram is a great choice. Fastest TE, Best hand of all te's and great route runner. We'll love this guy. Future all pro imo
Dave in Hoboken  
Klaatu : 11:34 pm : link
In one of my many pre-draft posts pushing for Engram, I brought up Travis Beckum, but only to say that Reese had the right idea with Beckum, but the wrong player.

This time, it's the right idea and the right player.
I usually get the position right  
djm : 11:34 pm : link
But never get the player right in round 1. Don't care I love it. Always want to see an athletic freak mismatch picked in the premium slots.

Maybe the giants trade up in round 2 and fill a need. They've done it before.
.  
arcarsenal : 11:34 pm : link
Also, teams are not going to be able to C2 us to death anymore. Engram will be a seam buster. Very important.
25 years ago yesterday  
Paulie Walnuts : 11:34 pm : link
The Giants drafted a TE #1
Engram's vertical is also better than Howard's  
dpinzow : 11:34 pm : link
36" vs. 30" (Njoku was 37 1/2)
Jordan Reed  
KWALL2 : 11:34 pm : link
Is an impact player right? He plays the same game. But...he's more explosive. It's super impressive how Engram takes off after the catch. He can take a 5 yard hook and spilt the defense for long gains.

Engram will make plays and make it easier for BeckhamZ. A lot of good defensive talent on the board but this pick makes a lot of sense for NYG.
RE: .  
dpinzow : 11:35 pm : link
In comment 13447458 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Also, teams are not going to be able to C2 us to death anymore. Engram will be a seam buster. Very important.


His highlights in college show him as a monster running seam routes or along the hash marks
RE: Dave in Hoboken  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:35 pm : link
In comment 13447456 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In one of my many pre-draft posts pushing for Engram, I brought up Travis Beckum, but only to say that Reese had the right idea with Beckum, but the wrong player.

This time, it's the right idea and the right player.


Gotcha. They are similar size, but Engram appears to be way better at football; that's all I needed to hear. Thanks to you and arc for answering my question. Much appreciated.
This is a good pick  
blueblood : 11:35 pm : link
this aint your grandaddy's NFL.. There is more than one type of TE in the NFL. They got a guy who can move the sticks. The Giants can now utilize another formation OTHER Than 11 personnel. He can attack the seam. He is too fast for most LB's and too big for most CB's and Safeties..

You need the ability to stress a defense. This kid can help do that..

Its a solid pick. He is a better receiver and route runner than Njoku is NOW.. Njoku might be better 3 years from now.. but right NOW I think Engram has better hands and runs better routes..

If he can seal the perimeter vs CB's and LB's on running plays.. then he is doing his job.
RE: Engram is a wr  
dk in TX : 11:36 pm : link
In comment 13447390 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Forget the tight end label. He can be marshalls replacement in a year or two. Ran a faster 40 than mike Evans.


Bingo!
The Kg offense was a poor fit for Beckum imo  
David in LA : 11:37 pm : link
He didn't get much burn, but I think he could have been a poor man's Dustin Keller in the right system.
For you twerps complaining  
colin : 11:37 pm : link
Just watch this...
Link - ( New Window )
I dont see Ehllison and Engram  
ZGiants98 : 11:37 pm : link
on the field at the same time unless we go to two receivers with Sheppard on the bench so it will be interesting to see how they prevent telegraphing run/pass depending on what TE is in.
I see  
Mkdaman1818 : 11:39 pm : link
Ellison being our primary run blocking TE, and Engram being our primary passing TE. Of course, we will start to mix it up during play action, but I'm guessing that will be our approach. Ellison can also be our FB.
RE: I dont see Ehllison and Engram  
yatqb : 11:39 pm : link
In comment 13447475 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
on the field at the same time unless we go to two receivers with Sheppard on the bench so it will be interesting to see how they prevent telegraphing run/pass depending on what TE is in.


I think they will take Shep off at times, with Ellison and Engram in both 2-TE and H-Back sets.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 11:40 pm : link
In comment 13447464 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 13447458 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Also, teams are not going to be able to C2 us to death anymore. Engram will be a seam buster. Very important.



His highlights in college show him as a monster running seam routes or along the hash marks


Yup. Guys like this destroy C2's. We didn't have the right player to do it last year. Not anymore.
RE: RE: I dont see Ehllison and Engram  
ZGiants98 : 11:44 pm : link
In comment 13447484 yatqb said:
Quote:
In comment 13447475 ZGiants98 said:


Quote:


on the field at the same time unless we go to two receivers with Sheppard on the bench so it will be interesting to see how they prevent telegraphing run/pass depending on what TE is in.



I think they will take Shep off at times, with Ellison and Engram in both 2-TE and H-Back sets.


Yeah. I guess they will have to put thats pretty mind blowing to process right now. We are in a 3 WR set like all the time. lol.
Klaatu  
stretch234 : 11:44 pm : link
Reese had the right idea with Beckum - Coughlin was the coach who would not utilize him in the role and wanted him to be a inline blocking TE. Beckum was really one of the first of that type of TE's

Engram as SO-SR played 8 games against AL, LSU, FL, FSU & TN - teams that send a lot of defensive players to NFL

8 games 34 catches 492 yds 14.47 ypc 4 TD's

He was hard to defend by good defenses - that is what you look at
Or maybe this one,  
colin : 11:45 pm : link
The kid is a PROBLEM. My favorite one is at the 1:30 mark.
Link - ( New Window )
Beckum washed out on his own.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:45 pm : link
He wasn't really committed to work hard.
RE: RE: RE: Chips pushed straight  
SoDev : 11:45 pm : link
In comment 13447327 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 13447264 SoDev said:


Quote:


In comment 13447158 B in ALB said:


Quote:


Into the fuckin middle. All of um. Win now.




2 time SB MVP w/2-3 good years left. A guy who has proven he has the it factor Anything other than going all in would be insane to me. I'd have puked if we took a QB. Would have meant to me they thought Eli was a shell of his former self.

Im riding off your quote, but responding to the idea of QB or long term strategy more than directly to you, B.



I like the pick. Not sure what your response means, I guess?

Are we in agreement? I'm hoping so.

It's a solid pick. Very exciting.


We are man. I agree. It was to people wanting a QB or other long term strategy. Engram should help us win more games on Sunday from day 1. Can't wait to see Beckham, Marshall, Shepherd and Engram on the field together. Anyone on edge will feel better when training camp reports start coming out.
I'm really excited about this offense!!!  
Captplanet : 11:45 pm : link
Two tight end sets with Engram and Ellison
Marshall and Sheppard on one side
Beckham on the other
A one back set with Perkins in the backfield
And one of the best no huddle qb running the hurry-up.

RE: For you twerps complaining  
Del Shofner : 11:47 pm : link
In comment 13447474 colin said:
Quote:
Just watch this... Link - ( New Window )


nice!
RE: Or maybe this one,  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:47 pm : link
In comment 13447511 colin said:
Quote:
The kid is a PROBLEM. My favorite one is at the 1:30 mark. Link - ( New Window )


WOW. This kid moves like a wide reciever.
Just listened to the Giants.com video of NFL Network analysis  
dpinzow : 11:49 pm : link
Mayock was comparing him to MIKE EVANS
RE: I'm really excited about this offense!!!  
WillVAB : 11:49 pm : link
In comment 13447519 Captplanet said:
Quote:
Two tight end sets with Engram and Ellison
Marshall and Sheppard on one side
Beckham on the other
A one back set with Perkins in the backfield
And one of the best no huddle qb running the hurry-up.


That's 12 players.
He has very quick  
dune69 : 11:50 pm : link
reaction after the catch. Speed kills. He will make Jerry Jones cry.
GB was able to murder us  
colin : 11:52 pm : link
With their 4th option. Engram as the 4th option makes this offense scary. Doesn't matter if they know what we're doing if all our guys can beat 1 on 1 coverage. What's that term? Heavy handed? I love this pick.
Going to really interesting  
map7711 : 11:53 pm : link
With Howard within reach (3rd round pick)
And Njoku on the board
But they went with Engram

Here's hoping he turns out to be great.
RE: Just listened to the Giants.com video of NFL Network analysis  
colin : 11:53 pm : link
In comment 13447530 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Mayock was comparing him to MIKE EVANS


But faster. And honestly, may have better hands, Evans catches a case of the dropsies from time to time.
Kinda sounds like people who are falling back on  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:55 pm : link
"where will he play" are just upset that he's not Howard.

NFL Network/Mike Mayock.

yeah, Giants added Marshall plus this kid?  
Vanzetti : 11:55 pm : link
whoa. That is a huge addition to the passing game. Throw in that Vereen will be back and Perkins will have more experience.

That it is a high octane passing game
"Engram is essentially a top tier speed WR that weighs 234 pounds."  
BillT : 11:56 pm : link
From Sy's review. Like it!
RE: Thiis makes  
Mike from SI : 11:56 pm : link
In comment 13447432 mrvax said:
Quote:
the deep cover 2 defenseless.

FANTASTIC PICK.


Great point! Have fun playing that against us now!
