New York Giants 1st Round Pick: TE Evan Engram

love this kid's game and a great fit in a McAdoo offense!
Wanted Njoku but I'll trust Reese here.
he is my new favorite TE lol.
Both great athletes....this gives us another great receiver! Nice player for this offense.
Congrats to Evan. Eli will make you a star.
Giants signed a versatile guy in Rhett Ellison as a UFA. Added another one in Evan Engram. Extremely talented. Top 20 in some teams' minds.
There were whispers before the draft that the Giants liked Engram more than Howard.
Huge upgrades at TE and WR.
Let's hope the line improves.
Last year they rebuilt the defense. This year the offense.
Great pick!
passing attack is something to dream of tonight. Need a credible running game to make it work.
But Rueben Foster would have made this defense SCARY :/
A guy that big with 4.42 speed and that kind of route running is SICK
getting potent again on offense should be fun
Immediate impact potential
Don't hate the pick. He may be the best TE available, but he still doesn't give us the physical TE they need. But, neither would Njoku. I would have gone with a different position here. But, I can't complain either because he is immediately the #1 TE.
go for Julien Davenport in r2
Had the choice between him and Njoku, picked the one they thought was better. Reese has a good track record in this circumstance.
looks like a real skinny frame
"Matchup Nightmare"
sounds great to me.
Engram has better hands.
that the Giants telegraph their picks. Don't recall any mocks with us taking this guy.
The Falcons were drooling for Engram, and they have an excellent eye for offensive talent, so that makes me warm a bit more to this pick
But these days they can use ellison as the in-line TE and feature Engram in the slot with Marshall and Beckham outside, or go double slots with Shep and Engram inside and no line TE.
If they were high on this kid and were looking to trade up that says a lot. I'm on board
Great pick for Eli. For Beckham. For NYG
doesnt miss first round drafts.
You gotta trust him
But Eli is still going to need more than two seconds to throw the ball.
Engram is going to feast on underneath routes with Beckham, Marshall, and Shepard drawing coverage. This ups NYG passing game to new level.
Welcome aboard, Mr. Engram.
Would have been fine with Njoku, but I like this as much. This kid IS a matchup nightmare, and faster than Njoku.
FINALLY the Giants have a NFL-caliber TE that will HELP Eli.
Not ideal, but he should help.
The reports say he's willing, but he's essentially a big WR.
Look forward to this kid going through the seam
Block? That's what we need.
They know how to draft offense, which applies here
Jerry Reese: "We think this guy can be a dynamic weapon in our offense." #Giants
No excuse for red zone failures
GM Jerry Reese: We think this guy can be a dynamic weapon in our offense...a matchup nightmare.
Into the fuckin middle. All of um. Win now.
That said, I like the pick. No real complaints. But I was pining a bit for Njoku if they went TE with Howard off the board.
Bottom line, adding Marshall and Engram should really help this offense, especially in the red zone. I would be looking at LBs, OL, DBs the rest of the way, with maybe a RB thrown in. No more WRs or TEs.
have preferred defense, but can't argue with Engram. Tremendous weapon. OK blocker, but stretches the seam fantastically. Match up nightmare. We desperately need that type of weapon.
The rest of the draft should be OL and D.
I want to see the running game improved too, and Blount will help big time!
Howard. Was listening to Kirwan a few hours ago, and he mentioned how much more of a natural pass catcher Ingram is than Howard. Howard catches with his body, Engram with his hands.
Was kind of hoping for Cook, but I'm pretty ecstatic with getting Engram.
About time the Giants got Eli a real TE.
They were set to take Missouri DE there before Miami took him 1 pick before.
2 – Evan Engram – 6’3/234 – Ole Miss: 84
Summary: Three time 1st Team All SEC tight end and the program’s all time leader in receptions and yards at the position. Ended his career with a 1st Team All American honor. Engram fits the mold of a hybrid tight end/wide receiver that can be moved around in to different starting positions to keep a defense on its heels. His quickness off the like and near-top level ball skills will make him a quarterback’s best friend on third and reasonable. While his blocking impact may not be as high as some of the others, he is no slouch. The two time team captain leaves it all out on the field each week and his weaknesses can be somewhat hidden in most situations.
*Durng the grading process, I thought there was a legit shot Engram would finish atop this list. He was close and to be honest, these two may be back to back on the overall big board. If Njoku is gone and Engram ends up being the pick, I wouldn’t be disappointed one bit. Engram is essentially a top tier speed WR that weighs 234 pounds. While he is a notch or two below as a blocker from most of these guys, he still got the job done in the SEC against linebackers consistently. In terms of what his role would be long term, think of how the Redskins use Jordan Reed. He has that kind of ability, if not more.
Upside Pro Comparison: Aaron Hernandez - JAIL
double teams will be fewer with all the weapons on the field. Hope we can protect Eli. Love the pick. We need to win the next two rounds.
Foster has a failed drug test, a 9 on the wonderlic and the incident at the combine.
This guy can Block too
Sy'56 had him #2 to Njoku at 84 rating, Said he was almost the #1 TE. Loves him....
Hes not a TE
We have Rhett ellison
Engram is a slot WR like Marques Colston. He's going to be used in the slot to beat up nickel CBs and slow ass OLBers.
The real exciting prospect is how often we use 2 TE sets now under McAdoos offense.
Absolutely love this pick.
but, seems like a freakish athlete at that position. it was also an area that needed an upgrade.
and McAdoo was a TE coach and knows what he wants from the position.
because he won't be getting any catches in this offense at this rate, and we'll need the backfield protection...
Lots of different weapons. I wonder how we'll play him, Ellison and our 3 WRs.
By kiper etc.. that other college teams said he was the player that scared them. Dangerous weapon for Eli. Another tall wr basically a TE by name only. With him, Marshall and Shepard, no more doubles on on. Now look for OT,DT and olb
until the last minute, but decided I would be happier with Engram.
Now let's get a DL or OL in round 2 and we are ready to roll.
Think about putting a Jordan Reed-type player with OBJ and Marshall
you just know if Foster is there for DAL. They will take him
But Engram is a playmaker. This is an exciting pick
Check out his highlight film Engram Highlight Film
On the twitter:
"The #NYGiants TE Evan Ingram @OleMissFB reminds me of #Redskins Jordan Reed. Great separation as a receiver,"
Would rather sit here and focus on his negatives when they can focus on the positives and how he can/will benefit this team
I wanted an OL or TE, since those were the glaring needs. I had hoped for Howard, but it wasn't meant to be, but Engram fits closer to the mold of the Green Bay style TEs, more undersized but effective (think Jermichael Finley) and a matchup problem. Teams are going to have fits trying to cover all this on the Giants.
I'd love to see these OL continue to fall to the 2nd round. If Lamp can be there for the Giants tomorrow, I'd do a dance.
The Giants did a great job concealing their interest in Engram.
I would have preferred Foster but I just heard that he has a bad shoulder that may require surgery.
Sounds like a Cowboy pick.
The Giants did a great job concealing their interest in Engram.
I would have preferred Foster but I just heard that he has a bad shoulder that may require surgery.
Sounds like a Cowboy pick.
I actually wouldn't mind Chad Kelly later in the draft
"Upside Pro Comparison: Aaron Hernandez - JAIL"
I Love it!!! They already have a blocking TE.... this guy doesn't need to do EVERYTHING day 1...he can do ONLY what he already does well, and be a major impact.
I love the Pick!....and it shows that MacAdoo is having an influence and growing the offense out.
He is part of the new breed of TE's like Graham, Reed, Ertz, Ebron, Eifert, Julius Thomas etc.
He will give Eli another weapon and another red zone target which was needed because it was just OBJ and now Marshall and Engram.
He's not the prototype TE Howard is, but look at the production. Extremely heavily used and some freakish speed. And it does fill a need.
I just hope we aren't saying "God damn. We could have had Dalvin Cook" in a few years.
Love Engram here!!!!! Should help the Oooooooo
All the clamoring around here for OL had me needlessly worried. Ellison and Engram are going to make our offensive line immediately better. We basically played without an NFL caliber TE last season. And our offense was pathetic. Very solid pick by JR.
I guess the average height of our received increased a few inches this off season.
to get a complete TE, like Howard (really the only one in draft), but no problem with the pick. Has great potential as a receiver, which is really the key thing you want from a TE. We got another big receiver in Marshall, but this guy's speed at TE should prove to be a real matchup issue.
Laquan Treadwell, WR from Ole Miss went #23 overall to the vikings last year.
I do not think there is any comparison between the two. Very excited.
Great that he can catch well but that is not our problem
I guess we will see more predictable play calls he will trot out on the field o passing downs ?
that Howard will be the better overall player or that the Giants didn't simply prefer Engram...there were a few small rumors out there
Hitdog is a stone cold assasain on the asshattery
Should be an interesting answer
In comment 13447274
mdc1 said:
| Great that he can catch well but that is not our problem
I guess we will see more predictable play calls he will trot out on the field o passing downs ?
He can block some.
we really could use guys who get open immediately. Engram can. I see Engram used in conjunction with Ellison/Adams in the no-huddle, but their versatility allows the Giants to use FAR more formations than they have in the past. Engram can be a wing on one play (Aaron Hernandez), line up in the slot on the next play, then line up as an H-back on the play after that.
They could've gone in a few other directions, but I have little doubt that Engram is a player who will get as close to his ceiling as possible.
Good pick Jerry.
he can learn and that is why they signed Ellison.
wanted njoku but im good with it
gotta love that. Never seems to let it get into his body
part is that Reese didn't trade up, or take an injured player.
Dodge, I get it, and agree. Nice to have a few tall receivers for Eli!
His blocking numbers against LBs and DBs are top tier. TOP tier
After Shockey, the position has always been an after thought during Eli's career. He never had that security blanket there on 3rd down.
It's a solid pick. Very exciting.
i mean if we get decent pass protection how do you defend us? Last year the giants saw a ton of two deep safeties and they were going to see it a lot this year. Now how are you going to guard Engram. With a linebacker and the deep middle open???
the seem will be $$$
We're gonna have a bunch of big time receiving options to take defenses apart.
this is going to be a scary offense.
Eli is surrounded with potent weapons, me they are everywhere. If we can get some talent in the OL pipeline and we bring in Blount at a reasonable deal, this offseason is a home run.
O.J. Howard
YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD
2013 ALA 14 269 19.2 52 2
2014 ALA 17 260 15.3 53 0
2015 ALA 38 602 15.8 63 2
2016 ALA 45 595 13.2 68 3
David Njoku
YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD
2016 MIAMI 43 698 16.2 76 8
2015 MIAMI 21 362 17.2 58 1
Evan EngramREC YDS AVG LNG TDYEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD
2013 MISS 21 268 12.8 64 3
2014 MISS 38 662 17.4 83 2
2015 MISS 38 464 12.2 36 2
2016 MISS 65 926 14.2 63 8
Engram/Marshall >>>>>>>> Cruz/Tye
I'm surprised people don't like this pick. I mean, not that surprised.. but surprised.
Engram is going to be a guy we can line up on the line, in the slot, split wide.. this dude is going to be a matchup nightmare. Too fast for linebackers, too big for a lot of DB's.
Defenses already have to worry about covering Beckham and Brandon Marshall. Shepard is no slouch, either. Teams are going to have to play a lot of zone because they're not going to be able to man us up.
Engram is going to be a serious weapon. Good luck stopping this team in the RZ.
that really concerned opposing defenses since Shockey.
I don't love it, but I see the logic.
Collectively we had the worst TEs in the league.
Our WRS are small prior to Marshall.
We now have 2 huge mismatch guys and 2 small mismatch guys.
Good luck covering that.
We can now play both 11 and 12 sets.
set at the 30 yard line: OBJ, Marshall, Shep, Engram. Who you gonna cover?
but when I hear 'undersized TE', especially with this FO, I think of Travis Beckum. Please tell me this guy is alot better than that scrub/awful pick at...everything?
one-handed catches like Odell.
That is a great summary. Marshall and Ingram vs Cruz and Tye. Wow!
Really going to benefit from this. He is going to be the forgotten man.
Stats are nice but it's he speed, explosion and catching skills that clearly project to matchup problem in the NFL.
He"s more explosive than Reed. Same type of player but he's a tougher guy to cover.
Be moved into the back field to run various routes as well ...... we will see more TE screens
vs. Alabama (2016): 9 catches, 138 yards, TD
vs. Florida State (2016): 9 catches, 121 yards, TD
He can absolutely play against top competition
Forget the tight end label. He can be marshalls replacement in a year or two. Ran a faster 40 than mike Evans.
All the talk about offensive weapons ... but to win in December you have to be able to run the ball. Would have liked to see someone who can block.
Nice to see the Giants enter the 21st century
If he's anywhere near Jordan Reed, this is the best group of weapons Eli has ever had
They line him up at TE, and then they shift him outside, against a much smaller corner....this guy can go up for the ball....our Red Zone offense, with Marshall and Engram, should be much improved....
I remember the Pats doing this, and the defense sent a LB out there to cover him.....one juke and 50 yards later, it was no contest......this guy has the speed to get separation from linebackers, and jumping ability to go against smaller DB's.....
As for blocking, he is no Howard or Njoku.....but he is a talented athlete and I am sure he won't misfire on blocks like Tye and Donnell did.....
Jordan Reed. That's the comp being tossed around. If they hit with the pick and THAT'S what we get....alongside OBJ?!?!? That's straight nasty.
we may never know if the late rumors about our interest in him was real
The only thing they have in common is they both played college football.
Our 11 personnel will be scrazy because teams will have to have a linebacker on Engram...good luck with that.
since that's what the Green Bay offense does.
Well, TEs that are glorified WRs are exactly what the Green Bay offense does.
Like to hear from Sy and Dave-Te about his hands, ability to come down with the ball etc . . .
Blocking does not concern me. A guy his size is not going to be used like a traditional TE in the running game. But I'll bet he comes a good blocker in pass pro.
Think about this: he is a decent amount fast than Christian McCaffrey, despite being a much bigger man. Wow.
that the Giants are in win now mode.
In Day 2 I would a pass rusher either from LB or DE.
the deep cover 2 defenseless.
FANTASTIC PICK.
Add about 5 lbs .... so if he can just be a good chipper then attack the route with a LB on him that would be ok but him being telegraphs it is a passing play .... outside of draws and delayed handoffs
Seems unfounded given that the offense is completely different. Beckum was an odd pick at the time, and reflective IMO of a disconnect between the player selection process and how they were employed on the field. Engram may have been a poor fit then too.
But in this offense? Makes total sense. Can't say yet if it's a good or bad pick, but it makes sense.
Fingers crossed for Lamp or Baker in round two.
since he and Beckum are similar size. Not into college football. I'd rather ask then pretend I know.
complaining? The kid is a coverage nightmare with Odell, Brandon. Sterling and Ellison at FB. Good luck to the Defensive Coordinators trying to stop them.
In round 2 I had Dawkins. Hope I'm right. Engram is a great choice. Fastest TE, Best hand of all te's and great route runner. We'll love this guy. Future all pro imo
In one of my many pre-draft posts pushing for Engram, I brought up Travis Beckum, but only to say that Reese had the right idea with Beckum, but the wrong player.
This time, it's the right idea and the right player.
But never get the player right in round 1. Don't care I love it. Always want to see an athletic freak mismatch picked in the premium slots.
Maybe the giants trade up in round 2 and fill a need. They've done it before.
Also, teams are not going to be able to C2 us to death anymore. Engram will be a seam buster. Very important.
The Giants drafted a TE #1
36" vs. 30" (Njoku was 37 1/2)
Is an impact player right? He plays the same game. But...he's more explosive. It's super impressive how Engram takes off after the catch. He can take a 5 yard hook and spilt the defense for long gains.
Engram will make plays and make it easier for BeckhamZ. A lot of good defensive talent on the board but this pick makes a lot of sense for NYG.
this aint your grandaddy's NFL.. There is more than one type of TE in the NFL. They got a guy who can move the sticks. The Giants can now utilize another formation OTHER Than 11 personnel. He can attack the seam. He is too fast for most LB's and too big for most CB's and Safeties..
You need the ability to stress a defense. This kid can help do that..
Its a solid pick. He is a better receiver and route runner than Njoku is NOW.. Njoku might be better 3 years from now.. but right NOW I think Engram has better hands and runs better routes..
If he can seal the perimeter vs CB's and LB's on running plays.. then he is doing his job.
on the field at the same time unless we go to two receivers with Sheppard on the bench so it will be interesting to see how they prevent telegraphing run/pass depending on what TE is in.
Ellison being our primary run blocking TE, and Engram being our primary passing TE. Of course, we will start to mix it up during play action, but I'm guessing that will be our approach. Ellison can also be our FB.
Engram as SO-SR played 8 games against AL, LSU, FL, FSU & TN - teams that send a lot of defensive players to NFL
8 games 34 catches 492 yds 14.47 ypc 4 TD's
He was hard to defend by good defenses - that is what you look at
He wasn't really committed to work hard.
In comment 13447327
Two tight end sets with Engram and Ellison
Marshall and Sheppard on one side
Beckham on the other
A one back set with Perkins in the backfield
And one of the best no huddle qb running the hurry-up.
Mayock was comparing him to MIKE EVANS
reaction after the catch. Speed kills. He will make Jerry Jones cry.
With their 4th option. Engram as the 4th option makes this offense scary. Doesn't matter if they know what we're doing if all our guys can beat 1 on 1 coverage. What's that term? Heavy handed? I love this pick.
With Howard within reach (3rd round pick)
And Njoku on the board
But they went with Engram
Here's hoping he turns out to be great.
"where will he play" are just upset that he's not Howard.
NFL Network/Mike Mayock.
whoa. That is a huge addition to the passing game. Throw in that Vereen will be back and Perkins will have more experience.
That it is a high octane passing game
From Sy's review. Like it!
