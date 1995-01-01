Who Do You Like For Day Two? Jon in NYC : 4/27/2017 11:51 pm Few Interesting Names for Me:



Wormley

Tomlinson

Cook

Cunningham

Robinson

I think all those guys will be gone Vanzetti : 4/27/2017 11:52 pm : link by pick 55

Would love Cook bigbluehoya : 4/27/2017 11:53 pm : link But I see him as one of the first 3-4 players gone tomorrow.



Tomlinson in the 2nd and Asiata in the 3rd would be awesome as far as a somewhat realistic wish list

Quite a few players Anakim : 4/27/2017 11:53 pm : link Ask me a few spots before we pick :D

Bowser, KPass, Asiata Rjanyg : 4/27/2017 11:57 pm : link Walker, Cunningham, Moton, Robinson, Feeney, Lamp.



That's 9 players right there. Cook, Zay Jones will all go before we pick.

Lamp robbieballs2003 : 4/27/2017 11:57 pm : link Bowser

The Villanova kid

McDowell



There are a handful but Lamp seems like the biggest get for our team.

im stay the same no matter what blueblood : 4/27/2017 11:58 pm : link I dont care who they pick.. just pick someone that can contribute

Some names that stand out Sy'56 : 4/27/2017 11:59 pm : link No particular order



RB Dalvin Cook

DT Chris Wormley

CB Kevin King

OL Forrest Lamp / Cam Robinson / Dion Dawkins

EDGE Demarcus Walker / Jordan Willis

S Budda Baker



Just for you, Doomster... Klaatu : 12:03 am : link I say we get a Big Johnson or two. Dorian, Roderick, John, Jaleel...you can never have enough Big Johnsons.

They're not taking Cook jeff57 : 12:03 am : link Kamara

Foreman

Lamp

Robinson

Dawkins

Moton

Feeney

Garcia

Walker

Wormley

McDowell

Cunningham

No AcidTest : 12:05 am : link interest in Tomlinson. He's torn both ACLs.



I assume that Willis, Wormley, Robinson, Lamp, Bowser, Webb, and Kizer are gone.



Realistic targets are Rivers, Walker, and Asiata.



Two Dalvin's for me Koffman : 12:05 am : link Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Cook

I like Peppers : 12:07 am : link Wormley

McDowell

Willis

Robinson

Baker

DeMarcus Walker colin : 12:11 am : link

- ( Is an animal. Wouldn't mind Lamp or Cook if they're there, but I am enamored with this kid. Plays outside and inside, just gets pressure from wherever he's at. No one left in the draft that I want more than this guy. Link - ( New Window

RE: Trade up for Cook muhajir : 12:13 am : link

Quote: and I have no idea how you'd stop this offense.



Thisss In comment 13447582 Odell Porzingis Jr. said:Thisss

I'll tell you what, like sy mentioned, barens : 12:18 am : link Not a need, but Buddha Baker in this secondary would be ridiculous.



23 interesting available players GiantJake : 12:52 am : link RB Dalvin Cook

RB Joe Mixon

RB Alvin Kamara

RB Forrest Lamp

OL Cam Robinson

OL Dion Dawkins

OG Dan Feeney

OG Dorian Johnson

C/OG Pat Elflein

S Budda Baker

DL Chris Wormley

DL Malik MacDowell

DT Caleb Brantley

LB Zach Cunningham

LB Tyus Bowser

LB Ryan Anderson

DE Jordan Willis

S Marcus Maye

S Marcus Williams

S Josh Jones

CB Kevin King

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Quincy Wilson

Um.........OK GiantJake : 12:59 am : link Make that 22 interesting available players.

RE: Um.........OK Mr. Bungle : 1:03 am : link

Quote: Make that 22 interesting available players.

Take Mixon out, too. The Giants won't touch trash like him. In comment 13447668 GiantJake said:Take Mixon out, too. The Giants won't touch trash like him.

RE: McDowell would be a huge get. adamg : 1:13 am : link

Quote: Love Dion Dawkins too.



This actually.



McDowell or Walker would be really nice picks.



And Dawkins in the third as well... In comment 13447619 Jim in Forest Hills said:This actually.McDowell or Walker would be really nice picks.And Dawkins in the third as well...

RE: Cook is a LOSER Odell Porzingis Jr. : 1:26 am : link

Quote: PASS.



Being a fan of The U, him being from Miami, and me hating Florida St. I've seen A LOT of Dalvin Cook, he's a legit gamebreaker and I'm 99.9% sure he'll be a pro bowler. In comment 13447665 Stan in LA said:Being a fan of The U, him being from Miami, and me hating Florida St. I've seen A LOT of Dalvin Cook, he's a legit gamebreaker and I'm 99.9% sure he'll be a pro bowler.

some other guys on my day 2 radar Big_Pete : 4:18 am : link S Obi Melifonwu

DT Montravius Adams

CB Desmond King

LB Duke Riley

WR/TE Bucky Hodges

DE Derek Rivers

DE Carl Lawson

other guys on my day 2 radar Big_Pete : 4:16 am : link S Obi Melifonwu

DT Montravius Adams

CB Desmond King

LB Duke Riley

TE Bucky Hodges

DE Derek Rivers

DE Carl Lawson

other guys on my day 2 radar Big_Pete : 4:15 am : link S Obi Melifonwu

DT Montravius Adams

CB Desmond King

LB Duke Riley

TE Bucky Hodges

DE Derek Rivers

DE Carl Lawson

Still a lot of talent Beer Man : 5:35 am : link • Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

• Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

• Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

• Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

• DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dam

• Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State

• Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

• Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

• Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan

• Derek Rivers, DE/OLB, Youngstown State

• Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

• Dan Feeney, OL, Indiana

• Davis Webb,QB, Cal

• Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

• Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston

• Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan



OL would be good here...lots of OL value in Round 2 dpinzow : 6:42 am : link LB/DE, DT and FS are also options

Day 2 BPA Mike in NY : 7:18 am : link OL - Lamp, Robinson, Dawkins, Feeney

RB - Cook (depending on how injuries/off field checked out), Kamara

WR - Godwin

DL - Walker, Wormley

EDGE - Willis, Rivers

LB - Bowser

CB - Kevin King, Awouzie

FS - Baker



RE: Some names that stand out Eman11 : 7:24 am : link

Quote: No particular order



RB Dalvin Cook

DT Chris Wormley

CB Kevin King

OL Forrest Lamp / Cam Robinson / Dion Dawkins

EDGE Demarcus Walker / Jordan Willis

S Budda Baker



I'd sign up for any one of those guys in rd 2 and be a very happy Giants fan. Even happier if it's one of the D guys. In comment 13447566 Sy'56 said:I'd sign up for any one of those guys in rd 2 and be a very happy Giants fan. Even happier if it's one of the D guys.

Lamp nicky43 : 7:40 am : link All the weapons we have on offense don't mean a thing until we boost the o-line. Do whatever you need to do to get Lamp!

Trade up and get Lamp!



Surprised we didn't take Foster. Add a great LB or safety and a better OL and we are Superbowl WINNERS!



Today will be very interesting.



And Dallas STILL has no corners. LOL!

Lamp idiotsavant : 7:42 am : link Dawkins, M. Adams (DT), McDowell (as a DE), Asiata (as a center/g)



I expect those guys to fly off the boards though...

We need to trade up... M.S. : 7:46 am : link

...to get the best o-lineman available.



We still have a lower end NFL O-line and Jerry Reese hasn't fixed it in free agency nor Round One.



He better get his ass in gear.



Why?



Because, will all those receiving weapons, what good will they do when Eli has got the jitters or is on his back throwing the ball up a chimney?

If they don't trade up to get Lamp or Robinson and stay at 55 Rick in Dallas : 7:46 am : link my 3 favorite players are:

Jordan Willis

Dion Dawkins

Chris Wormley

RE: McDermott? adamg : 7:56 am : link

Quote: Nobody else?



If they picked McDermott in the 2nd, I can't begin to imagine the Jerry Reach comments on twitter and from the beat writers. It'll be a fever pitch... In comment 13447811 Rover said:If they picked McDermott in the 2nd, I can't begin to imagine the Jerry Reach comments on twitter and from the beat writers. It'll be a fever pitch...

very few of those listed in this thread idiotsavant : 8:05 am : link .

We need offensive line help mavric : 8:08 am : link but the player will see precious little time on the line this year. If anything, drafting an o-lineman is more for insurance if we fail to re-sign Pugh, Richburg, or Fluker.



Lamp is versatile and can even play center. Dawkins, Garcia, Asiata, Elflein, Pocic are all good lineman who would add depth and insurance. I'm sure we'll come away with someone halfway decent.



For the second round, I think we stick with the BPA strategy and worry about drafting for depth and the future from round 3 on.

Position wise thomasa510 : 8:11 am : link I would either go o-line or defense (any position) in rounds 2-3. Pay attention to rb , possibly kicker and depth in day 3.



All defensive positions can use some depth with the d-line in strictest need. However if any players standout elsewhere by all means I hope Reese goes for them.

keepign in mind idiotsavant : 8:12 am : link mac ball demands bigger or at least great anchoring linesmen on O. So of that list maybe 3. Pugh, Dawkins, Asiata.



As we saw, as much as we love Pugh as a guard, even he got pushed back within the framework of never ending obvious pass plays.

I would add that one can and should draft for starters in idiotsavant : 8:13 am : link all 7 rounds.



If you are using the word 'depth' as early as round 2, you fucked up.

A lot of those names will be gone by 55 njm : 8:33 am : link Hopefully Moton or Feeney will still be there.

Because I don't watch college football 5BowlsSoon : 8:39 am : link I like anyone who Sy likes. He knows a lot.

RE: We need offensive line help Beer Man : 8:42 am : link

Quote: If anything, drafting an o-lineman is more for insurance if we fail to re-sign Pugh, Richburg, or Fluker.

The same can be said for the LB unit, as a number of players on the unit have contracts that will be ending this year. In comment 13447857 mavric said:The same can be said for the LB unit, as a number of players on the unit have contracts that will be ending this year.

RE: RE: We need offensive line help Beer Man : 8:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13447857 mavric said:





Quote:





If anything, drafting an o-lineman is more for insurance if we fail to re-sign Pugh, Richburg, or Fluker.





The same can be said for the LB unit, as a number of players on the unit have contracts that will be ending this year. Jerry should take note, the two units that he has done the worst job of finding talent, are the two units of most need. In comment 13447948 Beer Man said:Jerry should take note, the two units that he has done the worst job of finding talent, are the two units of most need.

RE: I would add that one can and should draft for starters in thomasa510 : 8:55 am : link

Quote: all 7 rounds.



If you are using the word 'depth' as early as round 2, you fucked up.



Disagree. A third de is an obvious need and a great way to rotate in fresh players. A great cover lb is a great need on passing packages. Another cab would be a great way to cover four wr packages outside of your base. All are great tools for a championship team. In comment 13447874 idiotsavant said:Disagree. A third de is an obvious need and a great way to rotate in fresh players. A great cover lb is a great need on passing packages. Another cab would be a great way to cover four wr packages outside of your base. All are great tools for a championship team.

FWIW Bernie : 9:00 am : link Lamp

Wormley

Willis

Lawson

Asiata

Hunt

Perine

Just like last night... Torrag : 9:02 am : link ...the BPA. Don't force anything, let the board come to you.





So many good players!!!!! GuzzaBlue : 9:28 am : link All the names being thrown around this is crazy. Whether they trade up or not, they will land a solid player. One of the more exciting Day 2's I can remember. Almost feels more exciting than Rd 1.

Question DanMetroMan : 9:28 am : link Do you guys think we see more players skipping bowl games considering it seemingly had zero impact on Fournette and McCaffrey?

RE: Just like last night... GuzzaBlue : 9:31 am : link

Quote: ...the BPA. Don't force anything, let the board come to you.





Couldn't agree more. Way too many good players. But if Reese and Co. have a players rated in the 20's falling to the 40's I think they might make a move. Looks like the best rd to trade up to will be the 3rd. 2nd rounders that fall into the top of the 3rd could be the sweet spot. In comment 13448017 Torrag said:Couldn't agree more. Way too many good players. But if Reese and Co. have a players rated in the 20's falling to the 40's I think they might make a move. Looks like the best rd to trade up to will be the 3rd. 2nd rounders that fall into the top of the 3rd could be the sweet spot.

RE: Question GuzzaBlue : 9:31 am : link

Quote: Do you guys think we see more players skipping bowl games considering it seemingly had zero impact on Fournette and McCaffrey?



Yes no question. On Mike and Mike this morning they talked about it and Golic mentioned a good point. If the team doesn't even make a bowl game, why not sit out the last game or two of the season. Bad trend starting. In comment 13448086 DanMetroMan said:Yes no question. On Mike and Mike this morning they talked about it and Golic mentioned a good point. If the team doesn't even make a bowl game, why not sit out the last game or two of the season. Bad trend starting.

RE: RE: Just like last night... thomasa510 : 9:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13448017 Torrag said:





Quote:





...the BPA. Don't force anything, let the board come to you.





Move up for the right player but I don't want to sacrifice next years picks.







Couldn't agree more. Way too many good players. But if Reese and Co. have a players rated in the 20's falling to the 40's I think they might make a move. Looks like the best rd to trade up to will be the 3rd. 2nd rounders that fall into the top of the 3rd could be the sweet spot. In comment 13448099 GuzzaBlue said:

trade up for Lamp annexOPR : 9:45 am : link plug in @ guard day 1

Pass rusher has to be high on list together with SomeFan : 10:07 am : link OL & RB. BPA among those three. No one with behavioral issues in these rounds.

Thrilled with the Engram pick OlyWABigBlue : 10:23 am : link Lots of players I really like that are left, my wish list, in order:



Jordan Willis

Chris Wormley

Budda Baker

Kevin King

Dalvin Cook

Tyus Bowser

Forrest Lamp

Cam Robinson

DeMarcus Walker

Isaac Asiata



At first glance, it would appear that Bowser and Asiata have the best chance of slipping to #56. Backflips would be in order if anyone from Willis-Cook made it to us. In terms of immediate impact, Baker would be awesome - he was the glue guy in the UW secondary not to mention that he could play both FS and slot corner if needed.

Anyone think there might be a chance for a trade up? Heisenberg : 10:30 am : link Reese went up to get Collins. Wonder if there's a chance he'll move up to grab a guy they thought was a "first row" guy that fell?

Well Doubledeuce22 : 10:36 am : link Obvious - Lamp and Robinson

Realistic - Wormley or Brantley

RE: I expect several teams to attempt to trade up Andy in Boston : 10:39 am : link

Quote: to the first pick today to take Lamp.



Or Davis Webb In comment 13448212 Jay on the Island said:Or Davis Webb

Hopefully WillVAB : 10:42 am : link Robinson or Dawkins, but an OL who can compete -- not just for this year but the future with Pugh's status up in the air.

I'd love for them to trade up for Cook or Lamp Sonic Youth : 10:42 am : link But I doubt they will. Need to address OL, and then in rd 3, either RB/CB/DL. I'd be thrilled if they could get one of the CBs in this draft...I feel the D-line needs to be beefed up though.



RB and DL can also be addressed out of the draft (Blount, some of the fA DTs)... we still have a few holes to fill but if we can go OL in rd 2, and address the otehr positions, I'd be estatic.

Wormley or Lamp would be ideal ij_reilly : 10:52 am : link Probably have to trade up.



I think Wormley is worth giving up the Round 4 pick. I don't know about giving up the Round 3 pick. Maybe.



Lamp, I don't know if I would trade up though, if I thought I could get Dawkins. Now, as I think about it, I would not trade up for Lamp.



Wormley, yes, I would trade up for him. JPP, Wormley, Snacks, Vernon. That seems to be a killer D-Line and everyone would be signed too. Plus DT is a "need" position since Hankins went to Indy (never to be heard from again ...)





Probably a pipe dream but WillVAB : 10:53 am : link 1. Engram

2. Robinson

3. Adams



Would be an awesome haul.

I'd trade up for Lamp or Cam, or stay and pick a DT PatersonPlank : 10:57 am : link like Wormley or Brantley.

'Surprised we didn't take Foster'.... Torrag : 11:04 am : link You really don't know your team then.

I have the feeling that Reese is going to have Jersey55 : 11:06 am : link to move up in round 2 if he wants to get a decent O lineman....

We don't have the Draft capital to move up near the top of Round 2 Torrag : 11:06 am : link We're set much deeper in the Round than last year and our 4th rounder is buried in the backwater due to the 'walkie talkie' penalty from the dallas game. No way should we trade our 3rd in this Draft.

I forgot about the 4th rounder and the walkie talkie mess ij_reilly : 11:29 am : link So they would have to trade a 3rd to move up significantly.



Maybe the 4th would bump them up 2 or 3 spots. Maybe.

