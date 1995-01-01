Who Do You Like For Day Two?

Few Interesting Names for Me:
Wormley
Tomlinson
Cook
Cunningham
Robinson
But I see him as one of the first 3-4 players gone tomorrow.
Tomlinson in the 2nd and Asiata in the 3rd would be awesome as far as a somewhat realistic wish list
Ask me a few spots before we pick :D
Walker, Cunningham, Moton, Robinson, Feeney, Lamp.
That's 9 players right there. Cook, Zay Jones will all go before we pick.
Bowser
The Villanova kid
McDowell
There are a handful but Lamp seems like the biggest get for our team.
I dont care who they pick.. just pick someone that can contribute
No particular order
RB Dalvin Cook
DT Chris Wormley
CB Kevin King
OL Forrest Lamp / Cam Robinson / Dion Dawkins
EDGE Demarcus Walker / Jordan Willis
S Budda Baker
I say we get a Big Johnson or two. Dorian, Roderick, John, Jaleel...you can never have enough Big Johnsons.
Kamara
Foreman
Lamp
Robinson
Dawkins
Moton
Feeney
Garcia
Walker
Wormley
McDowell
Cunningham
and I have no idea how you'd stop this offense.
interest in Tomlinson. He's torn both ACLs.
I assume that Willis, Wormley, Robinson, Lamp, Bowser, Webb, and Kizer are gone.
Realistic targets are Rivers, Walker, and Asiata.
Dalvin Tomlinson
Dalvin Cook
Wormley
McDowell
Willis
Robinson
Baker
Robinson, Lamp, Cook, Wormley, or Jordan Willis.
Is an animal. Wouldn't mind Lamp or Cook if they're there, but I am enamored with this kid. Plays outside and inside, just gets pressure from wherever he's at. No one left in the draft that I want more than this guy. Link
Odell Porzingis Jr. said:
Odell Porzingis Jr. said:
| and I have no idea how you'd stop this offense.
Thisss
Not a need, but Buddha Baker in this secondary would be ridiculous.
RB Dalvin Cook
RB Joe Mixon
RB Alvin Kamara
RB Forrest Lamp
OL Cam Robinson
OL Dion Dawkins
OG Dan Feeney
OG Dorian Johnson
C/OG Pat Elflein
S Budda Baker
DL Chris Wormley
DL Malik MacDowell
DT Caleb Brantley
LB Zach Cunningham
LB Tyus Bowser
LB Ryan Anderson
DE Jordan Willis
S Marcus Maye
S Marcus Williams
S Josh Jones
CB Kevin King
CB Rasul Douglas
CB Quincy Wilson
Make that 22 interesting available players.
GiantJake said:
GiantJake said:
| Make that 22 interesting available players.
Take Mixon out, too. The Giants won't touch trash like him.
Jim in Forest Hills said:
Jim in Forest Hills said:
This actually.
McDowell or Walker would be really nice picks.
And Dawkins in the third as well...
Stan in LA said:
Stan in LA said:
Being a fan of The U, him being from Miami, and me hating Florida St. I've seen A LOT of Dalvin Cook, he's a legit gamebreaker and I'm 99.9% sure he'll be a pro bowler.
S Obi Melifonwu
DT Montravius Adams
CB Desmond King
LB Duke Riley
WR/TE Bucky Hodges
DE Derek Rivers
DE Carl Lawson
• Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
• Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
• Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
• Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
• DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dam
• Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
• Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
• Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
• Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
• Derek Rivers, DE/OLB, Youngstown State
• Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
• Dan Feeney, OL, Indiana
• Davis Webb,QB, Cal
• Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
• Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston
• Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan
LB/DE, DT and FS are also options
OL - Lamp, Robinson, Dawkins, Feeney
RB - Cook (depending on how injuries/off field checked out), Kamara
WR - Godwin
DL - Walker, Wormley
EDGE - Willis, Rivers
LB - Bowser
CB - Kevin King, Awouzie
FS - Baker
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Sy'56 said:
Sy'56 said:
| No particular order
RB Dalvin Cook
DT Chris Wormley
CB Kevin King
OL Forrest Lamp / Cam Robinson / Dion Dawkins
EDGE Demarcus Walker / Jordan Willis
S Budda Baker
I'd sign up for any one of those guys in rd 2 and be a very happy Giants fan. Even happier if it's one of the D guys.
All the weapons we have on offense don't mean a thing until we boost the o-line. Do whatever you need to do to get Lamp!
Trade up and get Lamp!
Surprised we didn't take Foster. Add a great LB or safety and a better OL and we are Superbowl WINNERS!
Today will be very interesting.
And Dallas STILL has no corners. LOL!
Dawkins, M. Adams (DT), McDowell (as a DE), Asiata (as a center/g)
I expect those guys to fly off the boards though...
...to get the best o-lineman available.
We still have a lower end NFL O-line and Jerry Reese hasn't fixed it in free agency nor Round One.
He better get his ass in gear.
Why?
Because, will all those receiving weapons, what good will they do when Eli has got the jitters or is on his back throwing the ball up a chimney?
my 3 favorite players are:
Jordan Willis
Dion Dawkins
Chris Wormley
Rover said:
Rover said:
If they picked McDermott in the 2nd, I can't begin to imagine the Jerry Reach comments on twitter and from the beat writers. It'll be a fever pitch...
Who do you believe will be around at 55 to choose from?
but the player will see precious little time on the line this year. If anything, drafting an o-lineman is more for insurance if we fail to re-sign Pugh, Richburg, or Fluker.
Lamp is versatile and can even play center. Dawkins, Garcia, Asiata, Elflein, Pocic are all good lineman who would add depth and insurance. I'm sure we'll come away with someone halfway decent.
For the second round, I think we stick with the BPA strategy and worry about drafting for depth and the future from round 3 on.
You have convinced me that Demarcus Walker should be our target. Chris Wormley would be a nice consolation IMHO. OL will come in rounds 4-6.
I would either go o-line or defense (any position) in rounds 2-3. Pay attention to rb , possibly kicker and depth in day 3.
All defensive positions can use some depth with the d-line in strictest need. However if any players standout elsewhere by all means I hope Reese goes for them.
mac ball demands bigger or at least great anchoring linesmen on O. So of that list maybe 3. Pugh, Dawkins, Asiata.
As we saw, as much as we love Pugh as a guard, even he got pushed back within the framework of never ending obvious pass plays.
all 7 rounds.
If you are using the word 'depth' as early as round 2, you fucked up.
Hopefully Moton or Feeney will still be there.
I like anyone who Sy likes. He knows a lot.
mavric said:
mavric said:
| If anything, drafting an o-lineman is more for insurance if we fail to re-sign Pugh, Richburg, or Fluker.
The same can be said for the LB unit, as a number of players on the unit have contracts that will be ending this year.
Beer Man said:
Beer Man said:
| In comment 13447857 mavric said:
Quote:
If anything, drafting an o-lineman is more for insurance if we fail to re-sign Pugh, Richburg, or Fluker.
The same can be said for the LB unit, as a number of players on the unit have contracts that will be ending this year.
Jerry should take note, the two units that he has done the worst job of finding talent, are the two units of most need.
idiotsavant said:
idiotsavant said:
| all 7 rounds.
If you are using the word 'depth' as early as round 2, you fucked up.
Disagree. A third de is an obvious need and a great way to rotate in fresh players. A great cover lb is a great need on passing packages. Another cab would be a great way to cover four wr packages outside of your base. All are great tools for a championship team.
Lamp
Wormley
Willis
Lawson
Asiata
Hunt
Perine
...the BPA. Don't force anything, let the board come to you.
All the names being thrown around this is crazy. Whether they trade up or not, they will land a solid player. One of the more exciting Day 2's I can remember. Almost feels more exciting than Rd 1.
Do you guys think we see more players skipping bowl games considering it seemingly had zero impact on Fournette and McCaffrey?
Torrag said:
Torrag said:
| ...the BPA. Don't force anything, let the board come to you.
Couldn't agree more. Way too many good players. But if Reese and Co. have a players rated in the 20's falling to the 40's I think they might make a move. Looks like the best rd to trade up to will be the 3rd. 2nd rounders that fall into the top of the 3rd could be the sweet spot.
DanMetroMan said:
DanMetroMan said:
| Do you guys think we see more players skipping bowl games considering it seemingly had zero impact on Fournette and McCaffrey?
Yes no question. On Mike and Mike this morning they talked about it and Golic mentioned a good point. If the team doesn't even make a bowl game, why not sit out the last game or two of the season. Bad trend starting.
Got any names for us today? Thanks!
GuzzaBlue said:
GuzzaBlue said:
| In comment 13448017 Torrag said:
Quote:
...the BPA. Don't force anything, let the board come to you.
Move up for the right player but I don't want to sacrifice next years picks.
Couldn't agree more. Way too many good players. But if Reese and Co. have a players rated in the 20's falling to the 40's I think they might make a move. Looks like the best rd to trade up to will be the 3rd. 2nd rounders that fall into the top of the 3rd could be the sweet spot.
to the first pick today to take Lamp.
OL & RB. BPA among those three. No one with behavioral issues in these rounds.
Lots of players I really like that are left, my wish list, in order:
Jordan Willis
Chris Wormley
Budda Baker
Kevin King
Dalvin Cook
Tyus Bowser
Forrest Lamp
Cam Robinson
DeMarcus Walker
Isaac Asiata
At first glance, it would appear that Bowser and Asiata have the best chance of slipping to #56. Backflips would be in order if anyone from Willis-Cook made it to us. In terms of immediate impact, Baker would be awesome - he was the glue guy in the UW secondary not to mention that he could play both FS and slot corner if needed.
Reese went up to get Collins. Wonder if there's a chance he'll move up to grab a guy they thought was a "first row" guy that fell?
Obvious - Lamp and Robinson
Realistic - Wormley or Brantley
Jay on the Island said:
Jay on the Island said:
| to the first pick today to take Lamp.
Or Davis Webb
Robinson or Dawkins, but an OL who can compete -- not just for this year but the future with Pugh's status up in the air.
But I doubt they will. Need to address OL, and then in rd 3, either RB/CB/DL. I'd be thrilled if they could get one of the CBs in this draft...I feel the D-line needs to be beefed up though.
RB and DL can also be addressed out of the draft (Blount, some of the fA DTs)... we still have a few holes to fill but if we can go OL in rd 2, and address the otehr positions, I'd be estatic.
Probably have to trade up.
I think Wormley is worth giving up the Round 4 pick. I don't know about giving up the Round 3 pick. Maybe.
Lamp, I don't know if I would trade up though, if I thought I could get Dawkins. Now, as I think about it, I would not trade up for Lamp.
Wormley, yes, I would trade up for him. JPP, Wormley, Snacks, Vernon. That seems to be a killer D-Line and everyone would be signed too. Plus DT is a "need" position since Hankins went to Indy (never to be heard from again ...)
1. Engram
2. Robinson
3. Adams
Would be an awesome haul.
like Wormley or Brantley.
You really don't know your team then.
to move up in round 2 if he wants to get a decent O lineman....
We're set much deeper in the Round than last year and our 4th rounder is buried in the backwater due to the 'walkie talkie' penalty from the dallas game. No way should we trade our 3rd in this Draft.
Mixon, Kamara, Dawkins, bunch of others. Want to get a running back today.
So they would have to trade a 3rd to move up significantly.
Maybe the 4th would bump them up 2 or 3 spots. Maybe.
With a DT and a CB, they can consider the night a success. I don't see the need to force an OL pick or a RB pick.
With the reduced practice time and spread offenses prevalent in college FB, few- if any- OL will be prepared to step in immediately and start. Thus, the Giants are better off drafting a development OL type who would benefit from a year in the weight room and the film room.
They would also be better served seeing if a bruising RB will fall to round 4- the tough yardage type. If one does, draft him day 3. If not, sign Blount. Why use a premium pick on a guy who will have a limited role in the offense and isn't likely to become a feature back even in the future?
Instead, focus on developing depth again. As FA approaches for OBJ and some other young guys, the Giants are not going to have lots of cap space going forward. Thus, be proactive- draft the guys who will replace the vets going forward- and be the depth now.
A good CB who can be the 4th CB now could allow the Giants to let DRC walk next year- and help keep the cap in balance.