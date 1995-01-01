Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Who Do You Like For Day Two?

Jon in NYC : 4/27/2017 11:51 pm
Few Interesting Names for Me:

Wormley
Tomlinson
Cook
Cunningham
Robinson
I think all those guys will be gone  
Vanzetti : 4/27/2017 11:52 pm : link
by pick 55
Would love Cook  
bigbluehoya : 4/27/2017 11:53 pm : link
But I see him as one of the first 3-4 players gone tomorrow.

Tomlinson in the 2nd and Asiata in the 3rd would be awesome as far as a somewhat realistic wish list
Quite a few players  
Anakim : 4/27/2017 11:53 pm : link
Ask me a few spots before we pick :D
Bowser, KPass, Asiata  
Rjanyg : 4/27/2017 11:57 pm : link
Walker, Cunningham, Moton, Robinson, Feeney, Lamp.

That's 9 players right there. Cook, Zay Jones will all go before we pick.
Lamp  
robbieballs2003 : 4/27/2017 11:57 pm : link
Bowser
The Villanova kid
McDowell

There are a handful but Lamp seems like the biggest get for our team.
Damarcus Walker  
adamg : 4/27/2017 11:58 pm : link
Dion Dawkins
Wormley!  
BillT : 4/27/2017 11:58 pm : link
.
im stay the same no matter what  
blueblood : 4/27/2017 11:58 pm : link
I dont care who they pick.. just pick someone that can contribute
Some names that stand out  
Sy'56 : 4/27/2017 11:59 pm : link
No particular order

RB Dalvin Cook
DT Chris Wormley
CB Kevin King
OL Forrest Lamp / Cam Robinson / Dion Dawkins
EDGE Demarcus Walker / Jordan Willis
S Budda Baker
Wormley  
Mr. Nickels : 12:00 am : link
McDowel or Lamp
Ryan Anderson  
Seventh Spiel : 12:03 am : link
.
Just for you, Doomster...  
Klaatu : 12:03 am : link
I say we get a Big Johnson or two. Dorian, Roderick, John, Jaleel...you can never have enough Big Johnsons.
They're not taking Cook  
jeff57 : 12:03 am : link
Kamara
Foreman
Lamp
Robinson
Dawkins
Moton
Feeney
Garcia
Walker
Wormley
McDowell
Cunningham
Trade up for Cook  
Odell Porzingis Jr. : 12:04 am : link
and I have no idea how you'd stop this offense.
No  
AcidTest : 12:05 am : link
interest in Tomlinson. He's torn both ACLs.

I assume that Willis, Wormley, Robinson, Lamp, Bowser, Webb, and Kizer are gone.

Realistic targets are Rivers, Walker, and Asiata.
Two Dalvin's for me  
Koffman : 12:05 am : link
Dalvin Tomlinson
Dalvin Cook
I like  
Peppers : 12:07 am : link
Wormley
McDowell
Willis
Robinson
Baker
Kamara, Dawkins, Bowser, Willis, Tomlison  
RAIN : 12:08 am : link
to name a few.
Good options.  
prdave73 : 12:10 am : link
Robinson, Lamp, Cook, Wormley, or Jordan Willis.
DeMarcus Walker  
colin : 12:11 am : link
Is an animal. Wouldn't mind Lamp or Cook if they're there, but I am enamored with this kid. Plays outside and inside, just gets pressure from wherever he's at. No one left in the draft that I want more than this guy.
Link - ( New Window )
oh and  
prdave73 : 12:12 am : link
Feeney and D. Walker.
RE: Trade up for Cook  
muhajir : 12:13 am : link
In comment 13447582 Odell Porzingis Jr. said:
Quote:
and I have no idea how you'd stop this offense.


Thisss
I'll tell you what, like sy mentioned,  
barens : 12:18 am : link
Not a need, but Buddha Baker in this secondary would be ridiculous.
McDowell would be a huge get.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:19 am : link
Love Dion Dawkins too.
Watch out for  
Carl in CT : 12:28 am : link
Kizer or Webb.
Wormley would be ideal  
rdt288 : 12:28 am : link
-
Lamp and Baker  
Go Terps : 12:30 am : link
.
23 interesting available players  
GiantJake : 12:52 am : link
RB Dalvin Cook
RB Joe Mixon
RB Alvin Kamara
RB Forrest Lamp
OL Cam Robinson
OL Dion Dawkins
OG Dan Feeney
OG Dorian Johnson
C/OG Pat Elflein
S Budda Baker
DL Chris Wormley
DL Malik MacDowell
DT Caleb Brantley
LB Zach Cunningham
LB Tyus Bowser
LB Ryan Anderson
DE Jordan Willis
S Marcus Maye
S Marcus Williams
S Josh Jones
CB Kevin King
CB Rasul Douglas
CB Quincy Wilson
Cook is a LOSER  
Stan in LA : 12:56 am : link
PASS.
Um.........OK  
GiantJake : 12:59 am : link
Make that 22 interesting available players.
RE: Um.........OK  
Mr. Bungle : 1:03 am : link
In comment 13447668 GiantJake said:
Quote:
Make that 22 interesting available players.

Take Mixon out, too. The Giants won't touch trash like him.
RE: McDowell would be a huge get.  
adamg : 1:13 am : link
In comment 13447619 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Love Dion Dawkins too.


This actually.

McDowell or Walker would be really nice picks.

And Dawkins in the third as well...
RE: Cook is a LOSER  
Odell Porzingis Jr. : 1:26 am : link
In comment 13447665 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
PASS.


Being a fan of The U, him being from Miami, and me hating Florida St. I've seen A LOT of Dalvin Cook, he's a legit gamebreaker and I'm 99.9% sure he'll be a pro bowler.
some other guys on my day 2 radar  
Big_Pete : 4:18 am : link
S Obi Melifonwu
DT Montravius Adams
CB Desmond King
LB Duke Riley
WR/TE Bucky Hodges
DE Derek Rivers
DE Carl Lawson
Still a lot of talent  
Beer Man : 5:35 am : link
• Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
• Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
• Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
• Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
• DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dam
• Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
• Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
• Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
• Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
• Derek Rivers, DE/OLB, Youngstown State
• Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
• Dan Feeney, OL, Indiana
• Davis Webb,QB, Cal
• Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
• Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston
• Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan
OL/DE/DT  
Rong5611 : 6:09 am : link
One of those 3...
OL would be good here...lots of OL value in Round 2  
dpinzow : 6:42 am : link
LB/DE, DT and FS are also options
Day 2 BPA  
Mike in NY : 7:18 am : link
OL - Lamp, Robinson, Dawkins, Feeney
RB - Cook (depending on how injuries/off field checked out), Kamara
WR - Godwin
DL - Walker, Wormley
EDGE - Willis, Rivers
LB - Bowser
CB - Kevin King, Awouzie
FS - Baker
Left a name off my list  
Mike in NY : 7:18 am : link
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
DeShone  
joeinpa : 7:21 am : link
Kizer
RE: Some names that stand out  
Eman11 : 7:24 am : link
In comment 13447566 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
No particular order

RB Dalvin Cook
DT Chris Wormley
CB Kevin King
OL Forrest Lamp / Cam Robinson / Dion Dawkins
EDGE Demarcus Walker / Jordan Willis
S Budda Baker


I'd sign up for any one of those guys in rd 2 and be a very happy Giants fan. Even happier if it's one of the D guys.
Lamp  
nicky43 : 7:40 am : link
All the weapons we have on offense don't mean a thing until we boost the o-line. Do whatever you need to do to get Lamp!
Trade up and get Lamp!

Surprised we didn't take Foster. Add a great LB or safety and a better OL and we are Superbowl WINNERS!

Today will be very interesting.

And Dallas STILL has no corners. LOL!
Lamp  
idiotsavant : 7:42 am : link
Dawkins, M. Adams (DT), McDowell (as a DE), Asiata (as a center/g)

I expect those guys to fly off the boards though...
We need to trade up...  
M.S. : 7:46 am : link

...to get the best o-lineman available.

We still have a lower end NFL O-line and Jerry Reese hasn't fixed it in free agency nor Round One.

He better get his ass in gear.

Why?

Because, will all those receiving weapons, what good will they do when Eli has got the jitters or is on his back throwing the ball up a chimney?
If they don't trade up to get Lamp or Robinson and stay at 55  
Rick in Dallas : 7:46 am : link
my 3 favorite players are:
Jordan Willis
Dion Dawkins
Chris Wormley
McDermott?  
Rover : 7:47 am : link
Nobody else?
RE: McDermott?  
adamg : 7:56 am : link
In comment 13447811 Rover said:
Quote:
Nobody else?


If they picked McDermott in the 2nd, I can't begin to imagine the Jerry Reach comments on twitter and from the beat writers. It'll be a fever pitch...
The question might (should?) be:  
Big Blue '56 : 7:59 am : link
Who do you believe will be around at 55 to choose from?
very few of those listed in this thread  
idiotsavant : 8:05 am : link
.
We need offensive line help  
mavric : 8:08 am : link
but the player will see precious little time on the line this year. If anything, drafting an o-lineman is more for insurance if we fail to re-sign Pugh, Richburg, or Fluker.

Lamp is versatile and can even play center. Dawkins, Garcia, Asiata, Elflein, Pocic are all good lineman who would add depth and insurance. I'm sure we'll come away with someone halfway decent.

For the second round, I think we stick with the BPA strategy and worry about drafting for depth and the future from round 3 on.
Colin  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 8:09 am : link
You have convinced me that Demarcus Walker should be our target. Chris Wormley would be a nice consolation IMHO. OL will come in rounds 4-6.
Position wise  
thomasa510 : 8:11 am : link
I would either go o-line or defense (any position) in rounds 2-3. Pay attention to rb , possibly kicker and depth in day 3.

All defensive positions can use some depth with the d-line in strictest need. However if any players standout elsewhere by all means I hope Reese goes for them.
keepign in mind  
idiotsavant : 8:12 am : link
mac ball demands bigger or at least great anchoring linesmen on O. So of that list maybe 3. Pugh, Dawkins, Asiata.

As we saw, as much as we love Pugh as a guard, even he got pushed back within the framework of never ending obvious pass plays.
I would add that one can and should draft for starters in  
idiotsavant : 8:13 am : link
all 7 rounds.

If you are using the word 'depth' as early as round 2, you fucked up.
A lot of those names will be gone by 55  
njm : 8:33 am : link
Hopefully Moton or Feeney will still be there.
Because I don't watch college football  
5BowlsSoon : 8:39 am : link
I like anyone who Sy likes. He knows a lot.
RE: We need offensive line help  
Beer Man : 8:42 am : link
In comment 13447857 mavric said:
Quote:
If anything, drafting an o-lineman is more for insurance if we fail to re-sign Pugh, Richburg, or Fluker.
The same can be said for the LB unit, as a number of players on the unit have contracts that will be ending this year.
RE: RE: We need offensive line help  
Beer Man : 8:43 am : link
In comment 13447948 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 13447857 mavric said:


Quote:


If anything, drafting an o-lineman is more for insurance if we fail to re-sign Pugh, Richburg, or Fluker.


The same can be said for the LB unit, as a number of players on the unit have contracts that will be ending this year.
Jerry should take note, the two units that he has done the worst job of finding talent, are the two units of most need.
Some OL  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:54 am : link
help.
RE: I would add that one can and should draft for starters in  
thomasa510 : 8:55 am : link
In comment 13447874 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
all 7 rounds.

If you are using the word 'depth' as early as round 2, you fucked up.


Disagree. A third de is an obvious need and a great way to rotate in fresh players. A great cover lb is a great need on passing packages. Another cab would be a great way to cover four wr packages outside of your base. All are great tools for a championship team.
FWIW  
Bernie : 9:00 am : link
Lamp
Wormley
Willis
Lawson
Asiata
Hunt
Perine
Just like last night...  
Torrag : 9:02 am : link
...the BPA. Don't force anything, let the board come to you.

So many good players!!!!!  
GuzzaBlue : 9:28 am : link
All the names being thrown around this is crazy. Whether they trade up or not, they will land a solid player. One of the more exciting Day 2's I can remember. Almost feels more exciting than Rd 1.
Question  
DanMetroMan : 9:28 am : link
Do you guys think we see more players skipping bowl games considering it seemingly had zero impact on Fournette and McCaffrey?
RE: Just like last night...  
GuzzaBlue : 9:31 am : link
In comment 13448017 Torrag said:
Quote:
...the BPA. Don't force anything, let the board come to you.


Couldn't agree more. Way too many good players. But if Reese and Co. have a players rated in the 20's falling to the 40's I think they might make a move. Looks like the best rd to trade up to will be the 3rd. 2nd rounders that fall into the top of the 3rd could be the sweet spot.
RE: Question  
GuzzaBlue : 9:31 am : link
In comment 13448086 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
Do you guys think we see more players skipping bowl games considering it seemingly had zero impact on Fournette and McCaffrey?


Yes no question. On Mike and Mike this morning they talked about it and Golic mentioned a good point. If the team doesn't even make a bowl game, why not sit out the last game or two of the season. Bad trend starting.
Hitdog  
Big Rick in FL : 9:37 am : link
Got any names for us today? Thanks!
RE: RE: Just like last night...  
thomasa510 : 9:39 am : link
In comment 13448099 GuzzaBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 13448017 Torrag said:


Quote:


...the BPA. Don't force anything, let the board come to you.


Move up for the right player but I don't want to sacrifice next years picks.



Couldn't agree more. Way too many good players. But if Reese and Co. have a players rated in the 20's falling to the 40's I think they might make a move. Looks like the best rd to trade up to will be the 3rd. 2nd rounders that fall into the top of the 3rd could be the sweet spot.
trade up for Lamp  
annexOPR : 9:45 am : link
plug in @ guard day 1
I expect several teams to attempt to trade up  
Jay on the Island : 10:05 am : link
to the first pick today to take Lamp.
Pass rusher has to be high on list together with  
SomeFan : 10:07 am : link
OL & RB. BPA among those three. No one with behavioral issues in these rounds.
Thrilled with the Engram pick  
OlyWABigBlue : 10:23 am : link
Lots of players I really like that are left, my wish list, in order:

Jordan Willis
Chris Wormley
Budda Baker
Kevin King
Dalvin Cook
Tyus Bowser
Forrest Lamp
Cam Robinson
DeMarcus Walker
Isaac Asiata

At first glance, it would appear that Bowser and Asiata have the best chance of slipping to #56. Backflips would be in order if anyone from Willis-Cook made it to us. In terms of immediate impact, Baker would be awesome - he was the glue guy in the UW secondary not to mention that he could play both FS and slot corner if needed.
Anyone think there might be a chance for a trade up?  
Heisenberg : 10:30 am : link
Reese went up to get Collins. Wonder if there's a chance he'll move up to grab a guy they thought was a "first row" guy that fell?
Well  
Doubledeuce22 : 10:36 am : link
Obvious - Lamp and Robinson
Realistic - Wormley or Brantley
RE: I expect several teams to attempt to trade up  
Andy in Boston : 10:39 am : link
In comment 13448212 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
to the first pick today to take Lamp.


Or Davis Webb
Hopefully  
WillVAB : 10:42 am : link
Robinson or Dawkins, but an OL who can compete -- not just for this year but the future with Pugh's status up in the air.
I'd love for them to trade up for Cook or Lamp  
Sonic Youth : 10:42 am : link
But I doubt they will. Need to address OL, and then in rd 3, either RB/CB/DL. I'd be thrilled if they could get one of the CBs in this draft...I feel the D-line needs to be beefed up though.

RB and DL can also be addressed out of the draft (Blount, some of the fA DTs)... we still have a few holes to fill but if we can go OL in rd 2, and address the otehr positions, I'd be estatic.
Wormley or Lamp would be ideal  
ij_reilly : 10:52 am : link
Probably have to trade up.

I think Wormley is worth giving up the Round 4 pick. I don't know about giving up the Round 3 pick. Maybe.

Lamp, I don't know if I would trade up though, if I thought I could get Dawkins. Now, as I think about it, I would not trade up for Lamp.

Wormley, yes, I would trade up for him. JPP, Wormley, Snacks, Vernon. That seems to be a killer D-Line and everyone would be signed too. Plus DT is a "need" position since Hankins went to Indy (never to be heard from again ...)

Probably a pipe dream but  
WillVAB : 10:53 am : link
1. Engram
2. Robinson
3. Adams

Would be an awesome haul.
I'd trade up for Lamp or Cam, or stay and pick a DT  
PatersonPlank : 10:57 am : link
like Wormley or Brantley.
'Surprised we didn't take Foster'....  
Torrag : 11:04 am : link
You really don't know your team then.
I have the feeling that Reese is going to have  
Jersey55 : 11:06 am : link
to move up in round 2 if he wants to get a decent O lineman....
We don't have the Draft capital to move up near the top of Round 2  
Torrag : 11:06 am : link
We're set much deeper in the Round than last year and our 4th rounder is buried in the backwater due to the 'walkie talkie' penalty from the dallas game. No way should we trade our 3rd in this Draft.
Lamp  
Phil in LA : 11:20 am : link
Mixon, Kamara, Dawkins, bunch of others. Want to get a running back today.
I forgot about the 4th rounder and the walkie talkie mess  
ij_reilly : 11:29 am : link
So they would have to trade a 3rd to move up significantly.

Maybe the 4th would bump them up 2 or 3 spots. Maybe.
I think that if the Giants end the night  
rich in DC : 11:33 am : link
With a DT and a CB, they can consider the night a success. I don't see the need to force an OL pick or a RB pick.

With the reduced practice time and spread offenses prevalent in college FB, few- if any- OL will be prepared to step in immediately and start. Thus, the Giants are better off drafting a development OL type who would benefit from a year in the weight room and the film room.

They would also be better served seeing if a bruising RB will fall to round 4- the tough yardage type. If one does, draft him day 3. If not, sign Blount. Why use a premium pick on a guy who will have a limited role in the offense and isn't likely to become a feature back even in the future?

Instead, focus on developing depth again. As FA approaches for OBJ and some other young guys, the Giants are not going to have lots of cap space going forward. Thus, be proactive- draft the guys who will replace the vets going forward- and be the depth now.

A good CB who can be the 4th CB now could allow the Giants to let DRC walk next year- and help keep the cap in balance.
.  
Deej : 11:51 am : link
