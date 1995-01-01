Pre-NYG 2nd Round Pick Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:55 pm : 1:55 pm ...

our 2nd pick here seems close to the idiotsavant : 1:59 pm : link juncture between second and third tier players.



it will be interesting to see if they trade up



or if someone drops, but, with a singular type drop, positional aspects loom large.



Possibly, then, a sign and trade.

I know we need OL help KWALL2 : 2:02 pm : link but there are so many defensive prospects that could take the defense up to an elite level. I hope they find a gem on defense in round 2.

Very excited about the 2nd round pick... Capt. Don : 2:03 pm : link probably more excited than I was for our first.



If we get someone like Jordan Willis, is anyone going to say that Charles Harris, Takk Mckinley or TJ Watt are head and shoulders better than him.



I feel like the difference between players selected in late 1 and late 2 is more negligible than it has been in the past.

Trade up for Forrest Lamp adamg : 2:03 pm : link let's go.

by Sys new mock idiotsavant : 2:04 pm : link the second tier OGs are all gone by our pick, but the DT crop is still very interesting.



we shall see.

RE: I know we need OL help santacruzom : 2:05 pm : link

Quote: but there are so many defensive prospects that could take the defense up to an elite level. I hope they find a gem on defense in round 2.



I hear you. I hope we go best player available, even if that player would simply be added to an already established D. In comment 13448897 KWALL2 said:I hear you. I hope we go best player available, even if that player would simply be added to an already established D.

RE: I know we need OL help Jay on the Island : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: but there are so many defensive prospects that could take the defense up to an elite level. I hope they find a gem on defense in round 2.

I agree with you. Adding Chris Wormley, Jordan Willis, Tyus Bowser, or Tonah Kpassagnon would be very exciting. They could always get their OT in round 3 out of Antonio Garcia, Conor McDermott, or Roderick Johnson. In comment 13448897 KWALL2 said:I agree with you. Adding Chris Wormley, Jordan Willis, Tyus Bowser, or Tonah Kpassagnon would be very exciting. They could always get their OT in round 3 out of Antonio Garcia, Conor McDermott, or Roderick Johnson.

Day 2 names I'd be looking at uncledave : 2:11 pm : link Curtis Samuel RB OHST

Tim Williams OLB BAMA

Pat Elflein C OHST

Ryan Anderson OLB BAMA

Davon Godchaux DT LSU

Raekwon McMillan ILB OHST

Dion Dawkins OG Temple

Davis Webb QB UCAL

Dalvin Tomlinson DT BAMA





I agree with you guys idiotsavant : 2:11 pm : link even with my crazy 'bigger guards and center' obsession, I would not reach for a 3rd tier OL if there are first tier DLs available. No way.



Take the DL in that case.



That said, the mantra always with Jerry, no more skinny kids, please, this is DT time, as I said it the day before the draft, and again minutes before round one, (every year basically) Jerry loves him his narrow players. Obsessed with them.





Lamp redbeard : 2:13 pm : link Wormley

Dawkins





Gotta win in the trenches

Hate this spot Harvest Blend : 2:13 pm : link but don't want to trade up. Save the trade up for round 3.





i hope a DT falls hitdog42 : 2:13 pm : link like the bama kid.

the good OGs we may like will probably go early-

only 3 QBs left--- i like the Cali kid best.

Now that we are in round 2, Cook worth a look

DT's a favorite for Jerry in round two. bceagle05 : 2:16 pm : link Could easily fall that way, which is fine by me. Slowing down Dallas' rushing attack is of paramount importance.

For the 2nd round my prediction would be: AdamBrag : 2:16 pm : link Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M



He has Giant written all over him.

RE: i hope a DT falls nygiants16 : 2:18 pm : link

Quote: like the bama kid.

the good OGs we may like will probably go early-

only 3 QBs left--- i like the Cali kid best.

Now that we are in round 2, Cook worth a look



would love cook in the 2nd, thanks hitdog even though we argue on knicks threads always appreciate the info and posts In comment 13448925 hitdog42 said:would love cook in the 2nd, thanks hitdog even though we argue on knicks threads always appreciate the info and posts

RE: Lamp BillT : 2:19 pm : link

Quote: Wormley

Dawkins





Gotta win in the trenches

sure but these guys will be gone unless multiple teams screw up. In comment 13448922 redbeard said:sure but these guys will be gone unless multiple teams screw up.

RE: I agree with you guys Klaatu : 2:19 pm : link

Quote: even with my crazy 'bigger guards and center' obsession, I would not reach for a 3rd tier OL if there are first tier DLs available. No way.



Take the DL in that case.



That said, the mantra always with Jerry, no more skinny kids, please, this is DT time, as I said it the day before the draft, and again minutes before round one, (every year basically) Jerry loves him his narrow players. Obsessed with them.





Reese isn't obsessed with "skinny kids," whatever the hell that means, but you sure seem to be obsessed with them. In comment 13448921 idiotsavant said:Reese isn't obsessed with "skinny kids," whatever the hell that means, but you sure seem to be obsessed with them.

can go several ways here msh : 2:21 pm : link i hope they can land garcia OT or possibly lamp but that in all likelihood requires a trade up



they could also look at



wormley DT,webb QB,kevin king CB (may need a trade up thou)

alazone LB,malik mcdowell DT/DL,robinson OT/OG,knappe OT many other i probably forgot or dont think last to thier pick



Sounds like Skins Rflairr : 2:22 pm : link Are going for Marlon Mack

klaatu idiotsavant : 2:29 pm : link ive been here a while. he is.



not sure what you mean dude,



That is bannable bullshit sonny

I'd be up for trading up with our 3rd round pick... Johnny5 : 2:32 pm : link ... if the value of the player to the spot is worth it. Our 3rd round pick pretty much ALWAYS sucks. How many 3rd rounders have panned out for us in the last ten years... one? Jury still out on Darian T... I can think of only one, Mario Manningham.

I could see them adding 600+ lbs to the team today giants#1 : 2:34 pm : link OL/DT or DT/OL.



Wouldn't mind a CB or a guy like Bowser today either.



And Cook would look good in blue, but I'd be a little surprised if he fell that far.

RE: i hope a DT falls AdamBrag : 2:35 pm : link

Quote: like the bama kid.

the good OGs we may like will probably go early-

only 3 QBs left--- i like the Cali kid best.

Now that we are in round 2, Cook worth a look



What DT would you hope falls? Wormley is the only one I'd be interested in for Round 2 (don't think McDowell is a fit for us at DT). In comment 13448925 hitdog42 said:What DT would you hope falls? Wormley is the only one I'd be interested in for Round 2 (don't think McDowell is a fit for us at DT).

RE: I'd be up for trading up with our 3rd round pick... giants#1 : 2:36 pm : link

Quote: ... if the value of the player to the spot is worth it. Our 3rd round pick pretty much ALWAYS sucks. How many 3rd rounders have panned out for us in the last ten years... one? Jury still out on Darian T... I can think of only one, Mario Manningham.



Tuck, Shiancoe, Will Peterson, and Ron Dixon if you include all of the 2000s! EA was pretty good in the 3rd. In comment 13448968 Johnny5 said:Tuck, Shiancoe, Will Peterson, and Ron Dixon if you include all of the 2000s! EA was pretty good in the 3rd.

Give me McMillian and Garcia Neckbone1333 : 2:36 pm : link and I would be ecstatic regardless of what else happens.

RE: RE: I'd be up for trading up with our 3rd round pick... Johnny5 : 2:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13448968 Johnny5 said:





Quote:





... if the value of the player to the spot is worth it. Our 3rd round pick pretty much ALWAYS sucks. How many 3rd rounders have panned out for us in the last ten years... one? Jury still out on Darian T... I can think of only one, Mario Manningham.







Tuck, Shiancoe, Will Peterson, and Ron Dixon if you include all of the 2000s! EA was pretty good in the 3rd.

Yep that's why I said last ten years. In comment 13448979 giants#1 said:Yep that's why I said last ten years.

What's bannable, idiot? Klaatu : 2:37 pm : link Calling you out for your usual inanity? "Skinny kids" Judas Priest, where do you come up with this stuff?

I'd love to see Wormley GiantsLaw : 2:37 pm : link but there are so many good CBs, it'll be hard to pass on the value. I'd also like Melifonwu, who can be a hybrid CB/FS. Not sure there'll be any OL worth passing up the excellent DEF prospects.

klaatu idiotsavant : 2:45 pm : link david wilson, clint sintim, so many, many misses that were obvious 'narrow people bias' picks from the moment of the picks, and where we needed line beef, etc., and obvious busts from the get go - for me.



It has been jerrys achilles heel since day one, that he just simply likes and overly values -narrow bodied type players- that is what I meant.



even when it worked (ODB, some cornerbacks drafted high), we are/were still lacking team balance, positional wise.



again this year, same trend. not knocking the new TE kid, not all, but try something new jerry.

My list for the second round (in no order): Anakim : 2:47 pm : link DE Jordan Willis

DT Chris Wormley

FS Budda Baker

CB/FS Desmond King

CB Kevin King

CB Chidobe Awuzie

CB Quincy Wilson

RB Dalvin Cook

RB Alvin Kamara

OLB Tyus Bowser

OLB Zach Cunningham

OG Forrest Lamp

OT Cam Robinson

FS Marcus Williams

FS Obi Melifonwu





I mean that's a long list....meaning the Giants won't take anyone from my list :P











MAYBE. MAYBE. MAYBE Malik McDowell but that is entirely up to the scouts who have spoken to him and those around him.





I would be quite pissed if we deviated from my list :P

And VERY pissed if we took a QB in the second round

RE: My list for the second round (in no order): Mr. Nickels : 2:51 pm : link

Quote: DE Jordan Willis

DT Chris Wormley

FS Budda Baker

CB/FS Desmond King

CB Kevin King

CB Chidobe Awuzie

CB Quincy Wilson

RB Dalvin Cook

RB Alvin Kamara

OLB Tyus Bowser

OLB Zach Cunningham

OG Forrest Lamp

OT Cam Robinson

FS Marcus Williams

FS Obi Melifonwu





I mean that's a long list....meaning the Giants won't take anyone from my list :P











MAYBE. MAYBE. MAYBE Malik McDowell but that is entirely up to the scouts who have spoken to him and those around him.





I would be quite pissed if we deviated from my list :P

And VERY pissed if we took a QB in the second round





Nice list. We have no need at corner though and Cook while talented is a piece of garbage and I think giants don't want that In comment 13449007 Anakim said:Nice list. We have no need at corner though and Cook while talented is a piece of garbage and I think giants don't want that

Clint Sintim was 256 pounds. Klaatu : 2:54 pm : link In what parallel universe is that considered skinny? And what about guys like Linval Joseph, Johnathan Hankins, JPP, James Brewer, William Beatty, Mitch Petrus, Brandon Mosley, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, Jay Bromley...and that's just some draftees. You could probably make a list twice as long with free agents that JR signed in the past ten years.

Wormley LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:00 pm : link is a guy I'd trade up for.

RE: RE: My list for the second round (in no order): Anakim : 3:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13449007 Anakim said:





Quote:





DE Jordan Willis

DT Chris Wormley

FS Budda Baker

CB/FS Desmond King

CB Kevin King

CB Chidobe Awuzie

CB Quincy Wilson

RB Dalvin Cook

RB Alvin Kamara

OLB Tyus Bowser

OLB Zach Cunningham

OG Forrest Lamp

OT Cam Robinson

FS Marcus Williams

FS Obi Melifonwu





I mean that's a long list....meaning the Giants won't take anyone from my list :P











MAYBE. MAYBE. MAYBE Malik McDowell but that is entirely up to the scouts who have spoken to him and those around him.





I would be quite pissed if we deviated from my list :P

And VERY pissed if we took a QB in the second round









Nice list. We have no need at corner though and Cook while talented is a piece of garbage and I think giants don't want that



You know me. I always take the BPA (with little to no character issues) In comment 13449021 Mr. Nickels said:You know me. I always take the BPA (with little to no character issues)

Raekwon McMillan would be a very nice pick dpinzow : 3:01 pm : link He played inside LB at Ohio State but is quick enough for all three LB positions

..and we also LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:02 pm : link have a need at CB. Absolutely.



We have no depth at CB.

That being said, if Meliwonfu is still there at 55 dpinzow : 3:02 pm : link You almost have to go with him

RE: I know we need OL help Carson53 : 3:08 pm : link

Quote: but there are so many defensive prospects that could take the defense up to an elite level. I hope they find a gem on defense in round 2. .



I would go with Wormley in Rd. 2, or if OL, Lamp.

This is typically where JR goes DT, that's his history.

Especially after one leaves in FA! In comment 13448897 KWALL2 said:I would go with Wormley in Rd. 2, or if OL, Lamp.This is typically where JR goes DT, that's his history.Especially after one leaves in FA!

mcdowell as a DE may idiotsavant : 3:11 pm : link be great value here.



I could go for that happily - but knowing that DT would still be a need though.



The same logic one uses when taking another WR for example, for upside and to create a great unit, capable of matching up well, despite the 'needs' elsewhere, see round, one.

A good pass blocking OT would be such a relief. area junc : 3:17 pm : link I do not want to go into the season with Flowers, Fluker and Hart the only options at OT.



But there are 2 Pro Bowl RGs available in Lamp and Dan Feeney.

If we go defense area junc : 3:20 pm : link Landing Cunningham in the 2nd round would be awesome. We debated taking him in the 1st

Considering the Giants are in a win now mode MasherJints : 3:20 pm : link The only precept must best player available. If he is there I would take Mixon. Adding him to the Giants backfield would make the O beastly. I know about video, the girl and Joe have made amends, Oklahoma U and legal system has moved on, we need to also. If we take Mixon, the Giants would get the best RB in this draft comparable to the Steelers Bell.



Take Asiata in the 3rd and the metamorphosis of the O can be like 2016 D. Placing the New York Giants as a favorite to place the next trophy in the case.

mmmm BleedBlue : 3:21 pm : link with all the talent left, i am not sure i would trade up in round 2....maybe round 3. but stay where we are and make a pick, wormley, mcmillan, cunningham, walker, lamp, asiata, dawkins, robinson, cook, bowser, garcia, kamara, anderson.



any of those would make me happy in round 2

assuming a lot that they drop to us (Lamp and Feeny) idiotsavant : 3:21 pm : link however, if I remember correctly Feeny is more like a Pugh, a lateral move, whereas Lamp has far greater anchor?



They may both be gone in any case:



McDowell vs Asiata



is more likely, upside vs solid, with Asiata having more heft vs Pugh as a guard and bigger as well vs Richburg as a center, and Mcdowell having high upside as a big DE, a potential game changer there playing next to our current DLers.

RE: I know we need OL help Reb8thVA : 3:23 pm : link

Quote: but there are so many defensive prospects that could take the defense up to an elite level. I hope they find a gem on defense in round 2.



At some point you have to stop chasing the shinny object and stabilize the OL. The OL still remains in a state of flux and next year we may find our selves in a very difficult position.



Pugh is a free agent next year and what G commanded this year he could price himself out of our price range.



Richburg is also an FA, I believe unless there is an option. He is going to cost some money.



Fluker is a one year contract, assume he has a good year and tests FA again.



And finally we don't know whether Flowers is part of the solution or the problem.



I think the team needs to take steps this year to protect itself. I don't think we can afford to look for 5th and 6th round developmental projects to be part of the solution.



I recognize the need for a DT or a DE but I think there are still FA solutions at DT that could tide us over. In comment 13448897 KWALL2 said:At some point you have to stop chasing the shinny object and stabilize the OL. The OL still remains in a state of flux and next year we may find our selves in a very difficult position.Pugh is a free agent next year and what G commanded this year he could price himself out of our price range.Richburg is also an FA, I believe unless there is an option. He is going to cost some money.Fluker is a one year contract, assume he has a good year and tests FA again.And finally we don't know whether Flowers is part of the solution or the problem.I think the team needs to take steps this year to protect itself. I don't think we can afford to look for 5th and 6th round developmental projects to be part of the solution.I recognize the need for a DT or a DE but I think there are still FA solutions at DT that could tide us over.

RE: My list for the second round (in no order): BillT : 3:26 pm : link

Quote:



I would be quite pissed if we deviated from my list :P

And VERY pissed if we took a QB in the second round

Nothing wrong with your list but you'd be pissed if we took Dion Dawkins or Isaac Asiata? I wouldn't In comment 13449007 Anakim said:Nothing wrong with your list but you'd be pissed if we took Dion Dawkins or Isaac Asiata? I wouldn't

If Wormley is there lugnut : 3:27 pm : link it shouldn't even take a second thought. Guy is a rock and can do all you want at DT. We can get good OL in 3rd.

SAMAJE PERINE BlueHurricane : 3:29 pm : link Love him in the 3rd. Not sure he lasts though.

Trading Up? Samiam : 3:29 pm : link I'm assuming trading up means we're looking to get ahead of a team or teams to target a specific player. I normally don't have a problem with it but I do hate the idea of falling in love with a player where you trade potential assets (unless its Collins we're looking for). So, I could see Reese finding this years Collins. That said, in this draft, you can get good to very good players in round 2 and past round 2. There will be good RBs and CBs into day 3 of the draft. Why give up the opportunity to get somebody useful up to and including the 6th round unless its somebody special we're targeting.

Are we going to piss away all that receiving talent... M.S. : 3:30 pm : link

...with our HOF QB getting jittery every time he drops back to pass?





I would probably go asiata or dawkins vs wormley idiotsavant : 3:31 pm : link and grab a giant DT 'snacks second coming' lower down.



mcdowell is the one that has me questioning the strategy here in 2, based on upside.





dont remember the name but they had a kid in idiotsavant : 3:35 pm : link a lower/mid round NT type, giant one, just for this contingency I suppose.



i agree with the guys above, why waste the long wr list by having a crap line?

RE: I would probably go asiata or dawkins vs wormley BillT : 3:36 pm : link

Quote: and grab a giant DT 'snacks second coming' lower down.



mcdowell is the one that has me questioning the strategy here in 2, based on upside.



Sure but if you look at Sy's predictions, all those guys will probably be gone. The other GMs aren't sleeping. In comment 13449141 idiotsavant said:Sure but if you look at Sy's predictions, all those guys will probably be gone. The other GMs aren't sleeping.

RE: RE: My list for the second round (in no order): Anakim : 3:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13449007 Anakim said:





Quote:









I would be quite pissed if we deviated from my list :P

And VERY pissed if we took a QB in the second round





Nothing wrong with your list but you'd be pissed if we took Dion Dawkins or Isaac Asiata? I wouldn't



Somewhat. I think those two are more late second, early third guys. I always take the BPA and IMO, that's not them. In comment 13449126 BillT said:Somewhat. I think those two are more late second, early third guys. I always take the BPA and IMO, that's not them.

true idiotsavant : 3:39 pm : link our usual quandry on day two for sure.



classic

RE: dont remember the name but they had a kid in Anakim : 3:39 pm : link

Quote: a lower/mid round NT type, giant one, just for this contingency I suppose.



i agree with the guys above, why waste the long wr list by having a crap line?



Stevie T? In comment 13449161 idiotsavant said:Stevie T?

BillT true idiotsavant : 3:40 pm : link our typical deal here on day 2.



the 'why' on my rants prior to day one.

RE: RE: RE: My list for the second round (in no order): Anakim : 3:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13449126 BillT said:





Quote:





In comment 13449007 Anakim said:





Quote:









I would be quite pissed if we deviated from my list :P

And VERY pissed if we took a QB in the second round





Nothing wrong with your list but you'd be pissed if we took Dion Dawkins or Isaac Asiata? I wouldn't







Somewhat. I think those two are more late second, early third guys. I always take the BPA and IMO, that's not them.





I should mention I don't watch interior linemen so I defer to the experts I follow on Twitter. I guess I'll trust Reese and Ross then. If they pick one of those guys, it would be an N/A grade from me. In comment 13449169 Anakim said:I should mention I don't watch interior linemen so I defer to the experts I follow on Twitter. I guess I'll trust Reese and Ross then. If they pick one of those guys, it would be an N/A grade from me.

RE: RE: RE: My list for the second round (in no order): BillT : 3:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13449126 BillT said:





Quote:





In comment 13449007 Anakim said:





Quote:









I would be quite pissed if we deviated from my list :P

And VERY pissed if we took a QB in the second round





Nothing wrong with your list but you'd be pissed if we took Dion Dawkins or Isaac Asiata? I wouldn't







Somewhat. I think those two are more late second, early third guys. I always take the BPA and IMO, that's not them.

From what Sy says we'll be darn lucky to get someone as good as either of them. We'll see. In comment 13449169 Anakim said:From what Sy says we'll be darn lucky to get someone as good as either of them. We'll see.

Shall I bait the Cowboys Slade : 3:52 pm : link into their second round pick as well?

this is the usual quandry: idiotsavant : 3:52 pm : link people seek '' skills BPA'' in round one,



then, as a direct result, end up going closer to ''pure positional'' in rounds 2-7 and not therefor really winning on value for the rest of the draft at best decent, almost never steals.



Here, many rational, knowledgeable, people agree that a somewhat rational value OL is really needed whereas we may have a tier 1 DLer on the boards (greater value on a

direct player comp basis): The quandry.



Going need or bigs in 1, ideally, or typically allows one to go more, be more value or opportunistic oriented in rounds 2-7, seeking out greater values, yes, still position wise, but with added flexibility by round.



When going talent in 1 we then -pretend- that our later in 2-7 were pure value plays, but so often its the opposite, seeking out a 'type' that we 'need' on roster and saying 'good enough'. Bromley a classic example, or years of failed OLers.





RE: If we go defense Klaatu : 4:02 pm : link

Quote: Landing Cunningham in the 2nd round would be awesome. We debated taking him in the 1st



Did we really? Was that about the same time we decided we liked Evan Engram more than Gerald Everett? In comment 13449104 area junc said:Did we really? Was that about the same time we decided we liked Evan Engram more than Gerald Everett?

I'd AcidTest : 4:07 pm : link love Tyus Bowser, but would be stunned if he made it to #55. Same for most of the names listed in this thread. Lamp isn't getting to #55. Neither is Cunningham. Be realistic. DeMarcus Walker might, and that's who I'd probably take. Either him or Derek Rivers. No trade up.

Here are the browns 2018 draft board huygens20 : 4:15 pm : link 5 picks in top 64



2018 NFL DRAFT



First round: (2) Own pick, Texans' pick via 2017 draft-day trade.



Second round: (3) Own pick, Eagles' pick via 2016 draft-day trade, Texans' pick via Brock Osweiler trade.

Carl AcidTest : 4:21 pm : link Lawson is another player who could make it to #55.

RE: Carl bigblue12 : 4:30 pm : link

Quote: Lawson is another player who could make it to #55.



I love Carl Lawson but I suspect the Giants probably do not In comment 13449277 AcidTest said:I love Carl Lawson but I suspect the Giants probably do not

Jets fielding calls for Richardson SimpleMan : 4:51 pm : link " Ian Rapoport‏Verified account @RapSheet 35m35 minutes ago



#Jets have been making calls regarding a potential trade of DL Sheldon Richardson. This was their plan coming in. Won’t give him away, tho"



RE: Jets fielding calls for Richardson est1986 : 4:54 pm : link

Quote: " Ian Rapoport‏Verified account @RapSheet 35m35 minutes ago



#Jets have been making calls regarding a potential trade of DL Sheldon Richardson. This was their plan coming in. Won’t give him away, tho"



One year loan.. I would at least check the asking price, he would be a nice fit on the field. In comment 13449330 SimpleMan said:One year loan.. I would at least check the asking price, he would be a nice fit on the field.

RE: Trade up for Forrest Lamp Jersey55 : 4:58 pm : link

Quote: let's go.

I hope this happens because Reese knows he has to come away with help for this O line... In comment 13448904 adamg said:I hope this happens because Reese knows he has to come away with help for this O line...

RE: Jets fielding calls for Richardson BleedBlue : 5:00 pm : link

Quote: " Ian Rapoport‏Verified account @RapSheet 35m35 minutes ago



#Jets have been making calls regarding a potential trade of DL Sheldon Richardson. This was their plan coming in. Won’t give him away, tho"



WOW, add him to this defense. can you imagine a DL of him, snacks, jpp, and ov?! that would have to be the best in football In comment 13449330 SimpleMan said:WOW, add him to this defense. can you imagine a DL of him, snacks, jpp, and ov?! that would have to be the best in football

Give me 2 out of the OL, DT, LB and RB positions jeff57 : 5:00 pm : link .

No to Richardson jeff57 : 5:01 pm : link Problem child and doesn't get along with Marshall.

Isn't Asiata the same age as Bolles? Ivan15 : 5:01 pm : link .

Not saying 2nd round.. alsoknownaskaz : 5:02 pm : link But I would really love Gmen to snatch Pitt QB Nathan Peterman. It's just so hard to tell when he'll get picked up. I think he has potential to be the best QB in this draft. Without Tyler Boyd, he threw 5(!) TDs against defending national champ Clemson.

We're getting a good player GMen23 : 5:11 pm : link I’m happy with Engram. Would have been happy with Lamp, in the first But the move will be too costly to get him now.



Looks like the OL available at 55 for us, might be no better than those at 87. Get a contributor anywhere you want Jerry, DT, RB, LB DE. And then break your 9 year jinx at drafting a good Offensive Lineman past the 2nd rd.



After nailing the first round I'll try to nail this one. ReneNYG1 : 5:15 pm : link The best value is Defensive Tackle since everyone ahead of us will take the rest of the OT and Lamp so oline is slime pickings.

'For the second round drum roll is:

Chris Wormley he is a stud love this pick,now if he is gone which should not be the case I love To get CB Chidobe Awuzie.

I don't like the LB available too slow for the pro game IMO.

Sleeper pick who might also be gone is WR-Zay Jones



RE: klaatu Capt. Don : 5:19 pm : link

Quote: david wilson, clint sintim, so many, many misses that were obvious 'narrow people bias' picks from the moment of the picks, and where we needed line beef, etc., and obvious busts from the get go - for me.



It has been jerrys achilles heel since day one, that he just simply likes and overly values -narrow bodied type players- that is what I meant.



even when it worked (ODB, some cornerbacks drafted high), we are/were still lacking team balance, positional wise.



again this year, same trend. not knocking the new TE kid, not all, but try something new jerry.



I cant tell if you are joking. Youre joking, right? Right? In comment 13449004 idiotsavant said:I cant tell if you are joking. Youre joking, right? Right?

Joe Mixon is really sorry for his hitting that girl. ReneNYG1 : 5:23 pm : link I have been watching tape on him because I hear he made up with the victim and he truly might of learned his lesson,

Joe Mixon is better than Elliot who Dallas got last year he is by far the best RB catching the ball out of the backfield I ever saw,the kid paid his price to get a second chance I don't think he is a bad guy but he made a huge bad mistake which will follow him forever so I think a second round choice might be worth a shot,I would do my homework on this kid and if truly he is a repenting individual I would take a flyer.

RE: RE: Jets fielding calls for Richardson 2ndroundKO : 5:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13449330 SimpleMan said:





Quote:





" Ian Rapoport‏Verified account @RapSheet 35m35 minutes ago



#Jets have been making calls regarding a potential trade of DL Sheldon Richardson. This was their plan coming in. Won’t give him away, tho"







One year loan.. I would at least check the asking price, he would be a nice fit on the field.



Not a chance. In comment 13449338 est1986 said:Not a chance.

Richardson might be suspended according to the NFL Network PatersonPlank : 5:53 pm : link Substance violation I believe

*wishlist for 55* in order est1986 : 5:55 pm : link Dalvin Cook

Tyus Bowser

Kevin King

Budda Baker

Tim Williams

Chris Wormley

Cam Robinson

Forrest Lamp

Imagine this offense with est1986 : 5:58 pm : link DALVIN COOK, Evan Engram. Odell Beckham. Brandon Marshall & Sterling Shepard all on the field at once. Scary.

What playoff defense wants to see that? est1986 : 5:58 pm : link .

I would take Mixon if he is truly the top back George from PA : 6:11 pm : link It was 3 years and has learned a valuable lesson....Imo.



Let's blow it out.



I would love OL.....But no one available when we pick is smelling the field this year.

Unrelated to our second round pick beatrixkiddo : 6:13 pm : link But I think I'm sold on updating Madden this year with all the weapons we have it will be like playing with an probowl team. Haven't bought a new one since '15. Haha.



I hope we get a steal with our 2nd pick, right now I think the value may be with DL and DB, Walker, Moreau would be nice especially to rob Dallas of a stud player that they desperately need and are likely targeting.





Schefter says we tried to grab Mahomes SimpleMan : 6:23 pm : link " Adam Schefter‏Verified account @AdamSchefter 9m9 minutes ago



Giants tried to trade up for for QB Patrick Mahomes and were "very disappointed" they weren't able to get it done, per @AnitaMarks."



RE: Schefter says we tried to grab Mahomes robbieballs2003 : 6:26 pm : link

Quote: " Adam Schefter‏Verified account @AdamSchefter 9m9 minutes ago



Giants tried to trade up for for QB Patrick Mahomes and were "very disappointed" they weren't able to get it done, per @AnitaMarks."



Contradicts what one of our insiders said. I would lean toward our insider over Marks. She works for the team. Why would they make this public right before the draft if they really wanted him? They wouldn't. In comment 13449489 SimpleMan said:Contradicts what one of our insiders said. I would lean toward our insider over Marks. She works for the team. Why would they make this public right before the draft if they really wanted him? They wouldn't.

robbie Klaatu : 6:29 pm : link She works for ESPN now.

RE: robbie robbieballs2003 : 6:33 pm : link

Quote: She works for ESPN now.



Thanks. Didn't know that. Still, I don't see why this would be made public. It is one thing if a team we were trying to trade with leaked the info but this is worded that this information is coming from the Giants. It doesn't make sense. When has it ever been reported we were pissed we missed out on a player? Never. In comment 13449503 Klaatu said:Thanks. Didn't know that. Still, I don't see why this would be made public. It is one thing if a team we were trying to trade with leaked the info but this is worded that this information is coming from the Giants. It doesn't make sense. When has it ever been reported we were pissed we missed out on a player? Never.

This team has holes on offense. Giant John : 6:37 pm : link We desparetly need a good RB. We need help at right tackle, we need a cornerback and we could use a LB, DT and DE.. I hope we can find one of each.

I'm going to be selfish here, dude. Klaatu : 6:37 pm : link I got the guy I wanted - one of the few times that's happened - and I don't give a damn about anything else.

RE: I'm going to be selfish here, dude. Sonic Youth : 6:38 pm : link

Quote: I got the guy I wanted - one of the few times that's happened - and I don't give a damn about anything else. What made you want Engram over Njoku? Genuinely curious. I don't follow the draft as much as others, and Rutgers has been just a fountain of depression for a few years, so I'm a little out of the college game as well. In comment 13449522 Klaatu said:What made you want Engram over Njoku? Genuinely curious. I don't follow the draft as much as others, and Rutgers has been just a fountain of depression for a few years, so I'm a little out of the college game as well.

RE: This team has holes on offense. Sonic Youth : 6:41 pm : link

Quote: We desparetly need a good RB. We need help at right tackle, we need a cornerback and we could use a LB, DT and DE.. I hope we can find one of each.

An interesting question is how high they think the ceiling is of any RB that might be on the board with their pick. Clearly, theres something going on with the Giants and Blount. If there's a OL, DT, CB, and RB on the board, with the RB being rated slightly higher, do the Giants take the OL and fit the most glaring need? How about DT and fill an immediate gap to preserve the defense (even though they usually sit their DTs for a year)? Do they take a CB and prep for the (predicted by insiders) departure of DRC next year? If they take any of the above, does that mean you move forward with Blount?



Or do they shoot for the moon and grab the RB they think can be a future cornerstone?



It's an interesting draft. Theres holes and positions to address, but the team isn't weak - rather, I think, it's on the cusp of something special. In comment 13449519 Giant John said:An interesting question is how high they think the ceiling is of any RB that might be on the board with their pick. Clearly, theres something going on with the Giants and Blount. If there's a OL, DT, CB, and RB on the board, with the RB being rated slightly higher, do the Giants take the OL and fit the most glaring need? How about DT and fill an immediate gap to preserve the defense (even though they usually sit their DTs for a year)? Do they take a CB and prep for the (predicted by insiders) departure of DRC next year? If they take any of the above, does that mean you move forward with Blount?Or do they shoot for the moon and grab the RB they think can be a future cornerstone?It's an interesting draft. Theres holes and positions to address, but the team isn't weak - rather, I think, it's on the cusp of something special.

RE: RE: I'm going to be selfish here, dude. Klaatu : 6:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13449522 Klaatu said:





Quote:





I got the guy I wanted - one of the few times that's happened - and I don't give a damn about anything else.



What made you want Engram over Njoku? Genuinely curious. I don't follow the draft as much as others, and Rutgers has been just a fountain of depression for a few years, so I'm a little out of the college game as well.



Speed, experience, production, the ability to make an immediate impact. I saw Engram as "cleaner," safer pick. In comment 13449524 Sonic Youth said:Speed, experience, production, the ability to make an immediate impact. I saw Engram as "cleaner," safer pick.

RE: Welcome back, klaatu, Klaatu : 6:49 pm : link

Quote: your feistiness has returned...👍👍👍👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼



Don't patronize me, Sawbones. I haven't had a cigarette in six months...I could go off at the drop of a hat.



;) In comment 13449539 Big Blue '56 said:Don't patronize me, Sawbones. I haven't had a cigarette in six months...I could go off at the drop of a hat.;)