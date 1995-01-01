Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
2017 NFL Draft: Second-Round Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:52 pm
My favorite day of the draft.  
Big Blue '56 : 6:53 pm : link
If the Packers stay put,  
Anakim : 6:56 pm : link
I think they either go Kevin King, Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook. BPA that happens to be at positions of need for them
How good will this team be  
illmatic : 6:58 pm : link
if they can draft another player who makes anything close to a Collins like impact on the team? Huge day today.
RE: My favorite day of the draft.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:58 pm : link
What? You don't enjoy the annual third-day bitchfest about how the (blank) could the Giants take that guy in the 6th round??!!!?
RE: If the Packers stay put,  
jeff57 : 6:59 pm : link
What about Lamp?
RE: RE: My favorite day of the draft.  
Mike in NY : 7:03 pm : link
But we could have had him as a UDFA!
RE: RE: If the Packers stay put,  
Anakim : 7:04 pm : link
They could. They've been lacking a replacement for Josh Sitton. But I think the three I mentioned are the top 3 guys for the Packers.
RE: How good will this team be  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:05 pm : link
Just remember, Collins struggled big time as a rookie. He was a favorite whipping target.
