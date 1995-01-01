2017 NFL Draft: Second-Round Discussion Thread

|
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
|I think they either go Kevin King, Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook. BPA that happens to be at positions of need for them
|Quote:
| In comment 13449556 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.
What? You don't enjoy the annual third-day bitchfest about how the (blank) could the Giants take that guy in the 6th round??!!!?
|Quote:
| In comment 13449560 Anakim said:
Quote:
I think they either go Kevin King, Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook. BPA that happens to be at positions of need for them
What about Lamp?
|Quote:
|if they can draft another player who makes anything close to a Collins like impact on the team? Huge day today.