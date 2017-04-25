New York Giants 2nd Round Pick: DT Dalvin Tomlinson Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:50 pm : 8:50 pm ...

Quote: Yes, he had injury issues three years ago, but no one is going to care about how an ACL robs a defensive tackle of running speed or vertical leap.

When asked about the really slow 40 yard time he had one year at camp, George Martin replied, "If I have to run 40 yards to tackle guys, we're not winning too many games anyway."

hitdog was all over this as usual. bceagle05 : 9:38 pm : link And we gotta get Snacks a ring.

Quote: He's a solid player who fills a need. He's nothing to get excited about, but he will stuff the run and make it difficult for qb's to step up into the pocket.



... so he's pretty much everything you want in a defensive tackle?

Quote: . Tomlinson the bad ass - ( New Window )



I feel better reading this. I hope his knee injuries don't bite us. I think that bothered me more than anything.

Disgusted, colin : 9:43 pm : link Does not play like an NFL player. Can't engage and shed, instantly swallowed, painfully slow/lacks quick twitch, I just don't see it. I hope I'm wrong, I don't have a trained eye by any stretch, but wow am I disappointed by this pick. Would have MUCH rather had Wormley if they are gonna go DT. Bummed. More bummed that Walker went 3 picks before us.

Quote: First, I hate we have to draft a player to,replace a player we could have signed.

Second, two ACL on same knee. Really?

Third, you mean to tell me there is no OT available halfway decent?



I just don't feel warm and fuzzy like I did last night.

"....we could have signed...." but wouldn't it have been for a lot more money?

JR seems to be able to continue to replace that position at reasonable salaries.

"....we could have signed...." but wouldn't it have been for a lot more money?

JR seems to be able to continue to replace that position at reasonable salaries.

Tomlinson also seems more flexible than Hanks based on his Alabama experience (a 1 tech who can also play some 3 tech and DE). Spags likes to move his guys around.

Hankins/recycling DTs complaint AcesUp : 9:45 pm : link We're getting a 3rd round pick for Hankins next year, plus saving ~8-9m/year against the cap. The Giants are playing this perfectly.





Think of it this way...we brought in Snacks as an outside free agent last year for zero draft equity. We let Hankins walk for a larger contract that will net us a 3rd round pick. Tomlinsons 2nd round contract + Snacks deal last year roughly equals what Hankins got in Free Agency. In essence we traded Hankins and a 2017 2nd round pick for Snack, Tomlinson and a 2018 3rd round pick. Looks fair to me.

Quote: announced the pick, so the Giants must really like him.



This guy is a very good football player and was three-time State Wrestling Champion in High School. Forget the medical history from 3-4 years ago. He's going to start alongside Snacks from day one playing the 3-technique DT spot in our 4-3 defense. And, STOP with all the nonsense bringing up replacing Hankins already! Hankins is a 1-technique NT who can't get to the QB. This kid Tomlinson can! And, like most Alabama DT's to come out of Nick Saban's NFL stable, he's disruptive to shoot the gaps, can twist and stunt, and also play the run.



This guy is a very good football player and was three-time State Wrestling Champion in High School. Forget the medical history from 3-4 years ago. He's going to start alongside Snacks from day one playing the 3-technique DT spot in our 4-3 defense. And, STOP with all the nonsense bringing up replacing Hankins already! Hankins is a 1-technique NT who can't get to the QB. This kid Tomlinson can! And, like most Alabama DT's to come out of Nick Saban's NFL stable, he's disruptive to shoot the gaps, can twist and stunt, and also play the run.

Forget Hankins, he's gone and was NOT a good fit in our D after we brought in Snacks last year!

was listening to the pick on Sirius NFL radio in the car Stu11 : 9:46 pm : link Gil Brandt and the crew were raving about this guy. They loved the pick. Said he's a "glue" kind of guy. Think he'll replace Hankins just fine.

I love the pick this kid is smart, strong as an ox gtt350 : 9:46 pm : link with technique. he beat up on the whole Alabama team and won 3 state wrestling championships one final in a 9 second pin. hello!

i get the impression that replacing Hankins is his floor George from PA : 9:49 pm : link I feel we just upgraded our DL

Also, colin : 9:50 pm : link He adds nothing to the pass rush. I'm just very disappointed.

Quote: In comment 13450532 arcarsenal said:





But it's ok to spend later round picks on other positions of need in other drafts on players that are "much less likely to be starting caliber players and contribute?"



I'm not really sure what you want them to do. Who did you want them to draft instead? DT was a legitimate need now that Hankins is gone and there was a good player there who filled that need so we took him.



I'm not really sure what you want them to do. Who did you want them to draft instead? DT was a legitimate need now that Hankins is gone and there was a good player there who filled that need so we took him.

Should we have forced a pick at another position even if the value wasn't there?

Quote: He adds nothing to the pass rush. I'm just very disappointed.



Had had 70 QB hurries @ Alabama. It doesn't sound like you really know much of anything about this player considering how much you're complaining about him.

Lots no-nothings mrvax : 9:52 pm : link on BBI. This guy is a better prospect than Hankins and cost $9M less per year.



A good run plugger and can get a good push in the pocket will be be tremendous for this defense.



Anyone know the first thing about a defense??? IT'S STOP THE RUN!!!

Quote: Does not play like an NFL player. Can't engage and shed, instantly swallowed, painfully slow/lacks quick twitch, I just don't see it. I hope I'm wrong, I don't have a trained eye by any stretch, but wow am I disappointed by this pick. Would have MUCH rather had Wormley if they are gonna go DT. Bummed. More bummed that Walker went 3 picks before us.



Boo hoo. Those with a "trained eye" love him. Plug and play Hankins fill in for a fraction of the cost



Boo hoo. Those with a "trained eye" love him. Plug and play Hankins fill in for a fraction of the cost

2 impact players in 1st 2 rounds ... this is a good thing.

Quote: In comment 13450625 colin said:





Quote:





He adds nothing to the pass rush. I'm just very disappointed.







Had had 70 QB hurries @ Alabama. It doesn't sound like you really know much of anything about this player considering how much you're complaining about him.



Agreed, arc. Now we need O,line and CB.

Agreed, arc. Now we need O,line and CB.

Quote: He adds nothing to the pass rush. I'm just very disappointed.



except he does, but otherwise great point. Feel free to become a Jets fan.

Quote: I like it Badass - ( New Window )



I'm liking this pick more and more ...

Quote: Does not play like an NFL player. Can't engage and shed, instantly swallowed, painfully slow/lacks quick twitch, I just don't see it. I hope I'm wrong, I don't have a trained eye by any stretch, but wow am I disappointed by this pick. Would have MUCH rather had Wormley if they are gonna go DT. Bummed. More bummed that Walker went 3 picks before us.



Have you ever played DT? Have you ever coached DL?



Have you ever played DT? Have you ever coached DL?

Nope. Didn't think so. You sound ridiculous with all due respect.

Quote: He adds nothing to the pass rush. I'm just very disappointed.

Ask Deshaun Watson for HIS opinion.:)

. Bill2 : 9:59 pm : link Setting the tone that we cant be run on gives the D a proud identity and eventually demoralizes the other team.



In our division that is especially true.



In our division, where December games in open roof, windy Met Life are against division rivals; stopping the run is hard nosed essential.



Love the pick.



And if I was watching the Giants I would be much more concerned about Hankins declining play in a contract year when he played next to Snacks on a line with OV and JPP. What is with that mystery?



Rather a guy determined to make it happen then a guy who alligator armed in a year when it mattered.

Quote: In comment 13450637 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13450625 colin said:





Quote:





He adds nothing to the pass rush. I'm just very disappointed.







Had had 70 QB hurries @ Alabama. It doesn't sound like you really know much of anything about this player considering how much you're complaining about him.







Agreed, arc. Now we need O,line and CB.



Thank you! At least someone is doing their homework. 70 QB hurries as a rotational DT at Alabama that churns out defensive lineman like nobody's business! This kid can play and Giants fans are going to love him!

Quote: In comment 13450625 colin said:





Quote:





He adds nothing to the pass rush. I'm just very disappointed.







except he does, but otherwise great point. Feel free to become a Jets fan.



How so? Listen I want be wrong, and if you're more knowledgeable about him, explain, no need to be a dick.



From what I've seen, he's a product of the players around him getting there. Consistently the 2nd or 3rd hit, can't get off blocks, his stunts are alright but he doesn't have the speed or quick twitch (to my untrained eye) to be able to execute at an NFL level. I just don't see it with this guy. Intangibles don't = talent.



How so? Listen I want be wrong, and if you're more knowledgeable about him, explain, no need to be a dick.

From what I've seen, he's a product of the players around him getting there. Consistently the 2nd or 3rd hit, can't get off blocks, his stunts are alright but he doesn't have the speed or quick twitch (to my untrained eye) to be able to execute at an NFL level. I just don't see it with this guy. Intangibles don't = talent.

Again, I don't claim to be a know it all, just a fan, but I'm not excited about the pick. If you wanna share what makes you excited about the pick in reference to his pass rush capabilities, I really would like to hear them. Like I said, no need for the nastiness.

Sry if posted ... CarsHURT'86 : 10:02 pm : link I couldn't scroll all pages.



169-2 in HS wrestling 3 time state champ!!!



Could have gone to Harvard academically, but chose Ala!!!!





Sign me up!!!

What a total bore. Giants were not in any cap difficulty. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 10:02 pm : link Could have kicked in another two or three million to keep Hankins and used this pick to upgrade another position.



Those who like the way Jerry handled this also thought that David Wilson was a great first round pick.

70 QB hurries? ghost718 : 10:03 pm : link You guys must be seeing double,where the hell did you get that?

losing a player due to injury (Wilson) George from PA : 10:07 pm : link is tough to blame GM



unless injury history.....which he did not have

Quote: In comment 13450402 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13450391 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





In four years. He might turn out to be a very good player but it sure seems like we are spinning our wheels.







Did we not need to replace Jonathan Hankins?









I don't have a strong negative feeling toward Tomlinson but I do question the strategy or philosophy that seems to lead us to have to recycle DTs every four years. It's hard to get better at other positions when that is the case.



Excepting of course that 4yrs ago the Giants had a historically bad defense.



Excepting of course that 4yrs ago the Giants had a historically bad defense.

Wanted Wormley but obviously wrong ij_reilly : 10:09 pm : link since he is still on the board.



Sounds like a high floor guy, he should contribute significantly year one. Not a sexy pick but it fills a need, obviously.



Another high character guy, another just a guy who plays ball. No off field concerns. Just like our Round 1 guy.



Quote: Could have kicked in another two or three million to keep Hankins and used this pick to upgrade another position.



Those who like the way Jerry handled this also thought that David Wilson was a great first round pick.



What an asinine comment. As if the situation with Hankins was in any way related to drafting Wilson.

Quote: In comment 13450582 colin said:





Quote:





Does not play like an NFL player. Can't engage and shed, instantly swallowed, painfully slow/lacks quick twitch, I just don't see it. I hope I'm wrong, I don't have a trained eye by any stretch, but wow am I disappointed by this pick. Would have MUCH rather had Wormley if they are gonna go DT. Bummed. More bummed that Walker went 3 picks before us.







Have you ever played DT? Have you ever coached DL?



Nope. Didn't think so. You sound ridiculous with all due respect.



Certainly never have claimed to. In fact, most of my posts I preface with the fact I don't have the prowess of anything near a scout, or anything of that nature. I just don't see the qualities I would have liked in a DT. I don't understand the vitriol.

As hitdog ryanmkeane : 10:12 pm : link said this dude is a brick wall and a gamer. Him and Snacks in the middle? Yes fucking please. Good solid pick!

Yikes not 1 but 2 ACL tears micky : 10:12 pm : link Not good

Got to love this guy Boatie Warrant : 10:13 pm : link Big, Bad and Ugly!



I really like the pick

For those who wanted and OL Cenotaph : 10:19 pm : link We really need an OT, and the top tier of guys who might turn out to be year 1 starters seemed to be gone early in the 2nd...in a deep year, would it be worth it to try to trade up, and what would it cost? Or would it be better to have skipped TE in favor of an OL in 1st (any except Bolles at that point), but several TE's went between our 1st and 2nd. Engram likely would be gone, and several other options.



I'm guessing the Giants weren't overly impressed with this OT class, and we really should be OK on the OL interior. We need OT help, but they haven't given up on Flowers yet, and him improving really is our best hope, and certainly possible. Maybe they hit with Fluker at RT, or Hart develops. Maybe they feel like there's a guy in the next tier that they can grab in the 3rd, who is maybe not a huge drop from the top tier, who all had questions this year (injury, playing time, production/consistency, etc). But they can't make a guy appear if he isn't there this year, they can't always find a trade down (tho certainly possible they had more chances than we know about), and we don't know how they have these guys rated - it's always funny when I see 'They could have had him X picks later, should've traded down' - never a guarantee, and if you like the guys better to pull the trigger.



Here's hoping these are good picks, they pan out and contribute next year, and help keep our D playing like the 2nd half and help our O look more like 2 years agon than last year (when we didn't have a great OL either, but managed some rushing). I'd love to see them add an OT, and a RB to complement Perkins, but can't complain about the positions addressed so far, and I won't claim to know which guys will be good or who would have been picked when...

Quote: In comment 13450625 colin said:





Quote:





He adds nothing to the pass rush. I'm just very disappointed.







Had had 70 QB hurries @ Alabama. It doesn't sound like you really know much of anything about this player considering how much you're complaining about him.



Again, from what I've seen, albeit limited to less than a season worth of his games, a lot of his production as far as pass rush goes seems to have been a product of who he's playing with as opposed to his own ability.



Again, from what I've seen, albeit limited to less than a season worth of his games, a lot of his production as far as pass rush goes seems to have been a product of who he's playing with as opposed to his own ability.

I'm happy to defer to those who know more, and would be ecstatic to be wrong. God knows I have been before. I just don't see "it" as a pass rusher/pressure up the middle. He looks like he'll be a good contributor as far as playing the run goes, but I fear he's another 2 down DT is all.

Quote: In comment 13450637 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13450625 colin said:





Quote:





He adds nothing to the pass rush. I'm just very disappointed.







Had had 70 QB hurries @ Alabama. It doesn't sound like you really know much of anything about this player considering how much you're complaining about him.







Again, from what I've seen, albeit limited to less than a season worth of his games, a lot of his production as far as pass rush goes seems to have been a product of who he's playing with as opposed to his own ability.



I'm happy to defer to those who know more, and would be ecstatic to be wrong. God knows I have been before. I just don't see "it" as a pass rusher/pressure up the middle. He looks like he'll be a good contributor as far as playing the run goes, but I fear he's another 2 down DT is all.



This would have been a completely reasonable reaction to the pick to begin with - but instead, you basically threw up your arms and acted like Reese traded away an entire draft for a kicker.



Tomlinson is going to pair well with Harrison. He's not Aaron Donald but he doesn't need to be. This team created a run stuffing identity last year and it's important to retain that strength. Tomlinson allows us to do that. He can play on passing downs. He's not going to put up sack numbers but he does get penetration from time to time and can push the pocket.



This would have been a completely reasonable reaction to the pick to begin with - but instead, you basically threw up your arms and acted like Reese traded away an entire draft for a kicker.

Tomlinson is going to pair well with Harrison. He's not Aaron Donald but he doesn't need to be. This team created a run stuffing identity last year and it's important to retain that strength. Tomlinson allows us to do that. He can play on passing downs. He's not going to put up sack numbers but he does get penetration from time to time and can push the pocket.

I'm not a scout and I don't know as much as guys like Dave or Sy but I do root for Alabama and watch all of their games and I can assure you that DT is a good player and will be a good fit for our defense.

again bc4life : 11:03 pm : link watch the Clemson tape