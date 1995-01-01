2017 NFL Draft: Third-Round Discussion Thread

Asiata or King would be ideal
Sammo85 said:
there goes Garcia.
Pats crushing the draft as usual.
Oh yeah. Their amazing one pick!
Jesus do some of you think before you post?
Two picks you fucking doofus. And both seem to be really good picks in the third.
Take a lap, putz.
jeff57 said:
Ugh like the pucks so far but OL still is a huge worry. Pats likely jumped us
Amtoft said:
i think QB is not happening here
That's right. I've mentioned Seth Russell before as the QB remaining who is most like Mahomes. The question with him is health.
Mobility maybe but when it comes to arms they are the 2 best in the draft.
Hard to say with Russell because there is so little tape of him, but from what I saw, his arm is as good as Webb's. He can certainly make all the NFL throws. He's also a much better overall athlete.
Not even close... Webb has a cannon like Mahomes. They are above all other QBs. They are both gun slingers also but while Mahomes reminds me of Favre, Webb reminds me of Eli... no joke, but he needs work in reading Def and checking off WRs. Sit and learn for 2-3 years and boom you have a stud IMO
Fantasy land.
What part is fantasy?
All of it.
I feel we could just C/P the Nassib feedback for Webb (if they pick him).
It's a third round pick. The odds of it being that type of success is really, really small.
The development QB behind Eli, and we get him for a steal in Rd 3.
Take a RB in Rd 4, or just sign Blount.
blueblood said:
McDermott, Asiata, Johnson, Holden
This exactly what I hope doesnt happen.. that they force OL pick..
Who would you prefer? Asiata looks like a worthwhile try at this stage.
go for Asiata, but think it will be Perine. Douglas would be a good pick as well.
hitdog42 said:
Who they takin'?
You called it.
PatersonPlank said:
| The development QB behind Eli, and we get him for a steal in Rd 3.
Take a RB in Rd 4, or just sign Blount.
He's worth a pick here.
Jon in NYC said:
Nice
Who they takin'?
Webb
How can you take this long to make selections? Way too many introdcutions and commercials
jeff57 said:
Jon is too busy trying on all his Pats gear to pay attention to our picks!!!
makes a lot of sense. If he gets to us. Garcia gone.
Over produced and horrible to watch
Sammo85 said:
Holy crap, you're a nutjob. And clearly wrong. If you don't think the Pats do a great job drafting year in and year out you don't know football.
Montravious Adams - DT/Auburn
Those that don't please check out the interview he did on ESPN radio. Best I ever heard.
Reale01 said:
link?
Whoa. We took Davis Webb...
The NY FOOTBALL WORLD CHAMPION GIANTS!!
Well, time will tell.
I hated the Nassib pick too, but I guess comparing that time and pick against now and this pick is apples/oranges.
Third round pick on a guy who may never be a starter, at a position where next year's draft looks stacked, when there's a lot of talent still on the board.
I think it's fair to question the value of this pick. We shall see!
they kept Josh Johnson around lol . Smith should go too now.
No need to clutter the roster w those two after training camp
AcidTest said:
| it will be Perine or Webb. At this point, I'm fine with either, but I'd really like Willis. Just don't think he'll get to us.
Well done on your prediction.
They not only took a qb, they took a terrible one.
Jim in Forest Hills said:
Agree! The only logic is that they figure the o-line is going to get Eli killed this year so they better get a replacement now. Ridiculous pick just like the last QB they wasted a pick on!
Canon arm, smart (his dad is a coach), and big. We could look back in 2 years and he could be the best QB in the draft. Great developmental guy to replace Eli in a few years.
This is a great kid... he works harder than anyone. In at 5am and there last at Cal. Just a great kid who wants to be good. He studies and works all the time. He reminds me of Eli in a lot of ways. I have Cal season tickets and know a lot of inside people at Cal. This guy is top notch. Now he needs work. He locks onto WRs, doesn't progress thru reads and needs help there. I guarantee you tho this guy will give it everything he has on and off the field to be good. Oh and has a rifle on his arm. Check out his ball velocity it is off 2nd to only Mahomes altho in other events his was higher. Love this!!
starts, Mike Cherry. Damn Foreman would have been a terrific pick
Ira said:
Can't be just one guy in the room that liked him.
He should have traded up in the second round for Lamp. Then we'd be in good shape. Once again, Jerry disappoints!
If Eli followed Bradys regime, he could play to 45, just like him.
This move has Eli here thru the '18, possibly '19 season, then Adios!
Its just a depressing thought.
With Webb persay just worried about the Oline