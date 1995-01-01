2017 NFL Draft: Third-Round Discussion Thread

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:22 pm
...
Nice value with Godwin  
Mike in NY : 10:36 pm : link
Asiata or King would be ideal
I want Foreman  
JPinstripes : 10:36 pm : link
Best back in the draft.
RE: RE: Well  
Jon in NYC : 10:36 pm : link
In comment 13450894 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 13450888 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


there goes Garcia.

Pats crushing the draft as usual.



Oh yeah. Their amazing one pick!

Jesus do some of you think before you post?


Two picks you fucking doofus. And both seem to be really good picks in the third.

Take a lap, putz.
I really like the Godwin pick for Tampa.  
yatqb : 10:36 pm : link
.
RE: Pats take Garcia  
cokeduplt : 10:36 pm : link
In comment 13450867 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Ugh like the pucks so far but OL still is a huge worry. Pats likely jumped us
Perine  
River : 10:36 pm : link
Please.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: if they like Mahornes.....Webb is the opposite  
Devon : 10:36 pm : link
In comment 13450887 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 13450876 JPinstripes said:


Quote:


In comment 13450856 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 13450845 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 13450832 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 13450828 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 13450821 George from PA said:


Quote:


i think QB is not happening here



That's right. I've mentioned Seth Russell before as the QB remaining who is most like Mahomes. The question with him is health.



Mobility maybe but when it comes to arms they are the 2 best in the draft.



Hard to say with Russell because there is so little tape of him, but from what I saw, his arm is as good as Webb's. He can certainly make all the NFL throws. He's also a much better overall athlete.



Not even close... Webb has a cannon like Mahomes. They are above all other QBs. They are both gun slingers also but while Mahomes reminds me of Favre, Webb reminds me of Eli... no joke, but he needs work in reading Def and checking off WRs. Sit and learn for 2-3 years and boom you have a stud IMO



Fantasy land.



What part is fantasy?


All of it.

I feel we could just C/P the Nassib feedback for Webb (if they pick him).

It's a third round pick. The odds of it being that type of success is really, really small.
Webb would be great here for us.  
PatersonPlank : 10:37 pm : link
The development QB behind Eli, and we get him for a steal in Rd 3.

Take a RB in Rd 4, or just sign Blount.
RE: RE: If NYG is going to force an OL pick  
Percy : 10:37 pm : link
In comment 13450865 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 13450852 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


McDermott, Asiata, Johnson, Holden



This exactly what I hope doesnt happen.. that they force OL pick..


Who would you prefer? Asiata looks like a worthwhile try at this stage.
Fuck, I was hoping for Hunt.  
yatqb : 10:37 pm : link
.
Giants take Webb  
jeff57 : 10:38 pm : link
.
Give me Perine and I can go to bed happy  
jlukes : 10:38 pm : link
.
There we are  
hitdog42 : 10:38 pm : link
Nice
I'd  
AcidTest : 10:38 pm : link
go for Asiata, but think it will be Perine. Douglas would be a good pick as well.
RE: There we are  
Jon in NYC : 10:39 pm : link
In comment 13450915 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Nice


Who they takin'?
RE: There we are  
The_Boss : 10:39 pm : link
In comment 13450915 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Nice


You called it.
RE: Webb would be great here for us.  
Sammo85 : 10:39 pm : link
In comment 13450907 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The development QB behind Eli, and we get him for a steal in Rd 3.

Take a RB in Rd 4, or just sign Blount.


He's worth a pick here.
Garcia???  
Boatie Warrant : 10:39 pm : link
Maybe???
RE: RE: There we are  
jeff57 : 10:39 pm : link
In comment 13450919 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13450915 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


Nice



Who they takin'?

Webb
The NFL even fucks up the draft  
jgambrosio : 10:39 pm : link
How can you take this long to make selections? Way too many introdcutions and commercials
He really took fuckin Webb?  
ghost718 : 10:40 pm : link
Holy shit...
Giants on the clock  
ZogZerg : 10:40 pm : link
..
RE: RE: RE: There we are  
Sammo85 : 10:40 pm : link
In comment 13450925 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13450919 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13450915 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


Nice



Who they takin'?


Webb


Jon is too busy trying on all his Pats gear to pay attention to our picks!!!
Dorian Johnson  
RAIN : 10:40 pm : link
makes a lot of sense. If he gets to us. Garcia gone.
This Draft has be an absolute disaster  
bubba0825 : 10:40 pm : link
Over produced and horrible to watch
I'm happy about the Webb pick  
yatqb : 10:41 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: There we are  
Jon in NYC : 10:41 pm : link
In comment 13450931 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 13450925 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 13450919 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13450915 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


Nice



Who they takin'?


Webb



Jon is too busy trying on all his Pats gear to pay attention to our picks!!!


Holy crap, you're a nutjob. And clearly wrong. If you don't think the Pats do a great job drafting year in and year out you don't know football.
My Pick:  
Sy'56 : 10:42 pm : link
Montravious Adams - DT/Auburn
Kareem Hunt will be a great RB for the Chiefs  
Anakim : 10:42 pm : link
.
Love Webb  
Reale01 : 10:42 pm : link
Those that don't please check out the interview he did on ESPN radio. Best I ever heard.
They took a QB? Really?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:43 pm : link
Huh.
RE: Love Webb  
Canton : 10:43 pm : link
In comment 13450948 Reale01 said:
Quote:
Those that don't please check out the interview he did on ESPN radio. Best I ever heard.


link?
.....  
Anakim : 10:45 pm : link
Whoa. We took Davis Webb...
Wow I finally got one right  
PatersonPlank : 10:45 pm : link
3rd Rd is a steal
LMAO Jessie Armstead sticking it too the Eagle fans  
montanagiant : 10:45 pm : link
The NY FOOTBALL WORLD CHAMPION GIANTS!!
What a shitty  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:46 pm : link
Pick
I don't like the QB pick  
ij_reilly : 10:46 pm : link
Well, time will tell.

I hated the Nassib pick too, but I guess comparing that time and pick against now and this pick is apples/oranges.

Third round pick on a guy who may never be a starter, at a position where next year's draft looks stacked, when there's a lot of talent still on the board.

I think it's fair to question the value of this pick. We shall see!
Well thank God  
LauderdaleMatty : 10:46 pm : link
they kept Josh Johnson around lol . Smith should go too now.

No need to clutter the roster w those two after training camp
RE: Think  
Patrick : 10:46 pm : link
In comment 13450522 AcidTest said:
Quote:
it will be Perine or Webb. At this point, I'm fine with either, but I'd really like Willis. Just don't think he'll get to us.


Well done on your prediction.
Ugggh!  
Ira : 10:47 pm : link
They not only took a qb, they took a terrible one.
RE: What a shitty  
nicky43 : 10:47 pm : link
In comment 13450981 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Pick


Agree! The only logic is that they figure the o-line is going to get Eli killed this year so they better get a replacement now. Ridiculous pick just like the last QB they wasted a pick on!
This guy is way better than Nassib  
PatersonPlank : 10:47 pm : link
Canon arm, smart (his dad is a coach), and big. We could look back in 2 years and he could be the best QB in the draft. Great developmental guy to replace Eli in a few years.
This pick is probably on McAdoo  
Ira : 10:49 pm : link
.
Yes!  
Amtoft : 10:53 pm : link
This is a great kid... he works harder than anyone. In at 5am and there last at Cal. Just a great kid who wants to be good. He studies and works all the time. He reminds me of Eli in a lot of ways. I have Cal season tickets and know a lot of inside people at Cal. This guy is top notch. Now he needs work. He locks onto WRs, doesn't progress thru reads and needs help there. I guarantee you tho this guy will give it everything he has on and off the field to be good. Oh and has a rifle on his arm. Check out his ball velocity it is off 2nd to only Mahomes altho in other events his was higher. Love this!!
D'Onta Foreman stays in Texas  
Anakim : 10:54 pm : link
Off to Houston
the Giants always like a developmental QB that never  
gtt350 : 10:54 pm : link
starts, Mike Cherry. Damn Foreman would have been a terrific pick
RE: This pick is probably on McAdoo  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:54 pm : link
In comment 13451014 Ira said:
Quote:
.


Can't be just one guy in the room that liked him.
Jerry has no imagination to run a draft  
nicky43 : 10:55 pm : link
He should have traded up in the second round for Lamp. Then we'd be in good shape. Once again, Jerry disappoints!
Damn  
old man : 10:56 pm : link
If Eli followed Bradys regime, he could play to 45, just like him.
This move has Eli here thru the '18, possibly '19 season, then Adios!
Its just a depressing thought.
Don't have a problem  
cokeduplt : 11:04 pm : link
With Webb persay just worried about the Oline
