New York Giants 3rd Round Pick: QB Davis Webb

Quote: NYG Draft



1 - Evan Engram - TE/Ole Miss

2 - Dalvin Tomlinson - DT/Alabama

3 - Davis Webb - QB/California



My Draft



1 - David Njoku - TE/Miami

2 - Dion Dawkins - OL/Temple

3 - Montravious Adams - DT/Auburn



I like your's better.

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 13451098 32_Razor said:





Quote:





This pick will go down as a legendary pick.







Aaron Rodgers now Joe Montana.



Here's a more realistic take:



Ryan Smithþ

@RSmithNFL





Davis Webb is the Christian Hackenberg of 2017. Big arm but struggles with touch and accuracy at all levels of the field. Not correctable.







Oh hell no! Not even close! I hated hackenburg. Couldn't hit the side of a Barn. Webb is way better!!



Much closer than this Rodgers/Montana garbage some of y'all are already starting.



He's a third round pick. Worth the chance, but no one should hanging the moon on him.

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 13451098 32_Razor said:





Quote:





This pick will go down as a legendary pick.







Aaron Rodgers now Joe Montana.



Here's a more realistic take:



Ryan Smithþ

@RSmithNFL





Davis Webb is the Christian Hackenberg of 2017. Big arm but struggles with touch and accuracy at all levels of the field. Not correctable.







That was my impression from the little I saw of him, which is why he wasn't on my radar. How many QBs have improved their accuracy from college? Insane work ethic, pretty good arm, good size but the accuracy was poor.



What game did you feel he looked like Hackenberg?

Pats manage their picks much differently. They accumulate them so they can afford to fliers. Giants are tethered to the picks they're given.

Agree the value here is solid... Would have disliked it as a 2nd, hated it as a first, but he has a huge arm and a huge ceiling. Probably won't get there, but if he does the pick is more than worth it.

>>> THIS PICK.



possible qb of the future for a 1 year solution at DT ... yeah ....

Webb could be the best QB in this draft. I predict he'll be better than Trubisky for sure.

He is the ultimate steal of this draft.



Okay, Mrs. Webb.

Wait until He gets here and starts working and studying. His arm is NFL top quality. He needs work tho and we have time!

He is the ultimate steal of this draft.



I mean...I hope you're right. Hahaha. 'Dem be lofty expectations

can't wait for preseason when this kid starts a QB controversy by his great play.







Quote: Or maybe they drafted him as a chip to trade down the road.







All I know (or at least hope) is that the Giants won't pass next year on Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Lamar Jackson, Mason Rudolph or Luke Falk for Davis Webb. Then again, those kids could fall ala Connor Cook and Christian Hackenberg.



Jimmy G. has played all of 6 quarters, and got hurt.

He hasn't proved much, teams are just desperate.

No way in hell, those 3 QB's who went in the first 12 picks

were good enough IMO. You get a team like the Bears,

who go out a sign a QB, then trade up to draft one.

That is some dumbass shit on their part.

In comment 13451127 Anakim said:Jimmy G. has played all of 6 quarters, and got hurt.He hasn't proved much, teams are just desperate.No way in hell, those 3 QB's who went in the first 12 pickswere good enough IMO. You get a team like the Bears,who go out a sign a QB, then trade up to draft one.That is some dumbass shit on their part.

Nassib is hilarious. He was a high rated QB that fell to the 4th and we traded up for. He ENDED UP as a backup. But everyone who defended it was saying we just took Eli's successor/trade bait to land us a haul of draft picks. Same shit here with this kid.



Same shit here with this kid.



Nassib was a value pick, who Reese himself said at the time he was drafted that he hopes he never plays. The biggest hope for the Giants was that if Eli got hurt and he had to go in for a few games, he would do well and become trade bait. Prior to Nassib, they were paying millions for Carr to hold a clip board and get a beating in the pre-season behind the 3rd string OL. The front office figured they might as well save some money and let Nassib do that and hope that they might get something to possibly trade down the line.

That Giants War Room Filled with thousand yard stares,traumatized soldiers and Drunk Generals.

Good arm. Bit immobile but considering he's a bit more athletic in terms of outside the pocket than Eli I don't think we should get hung up on that. This is a great situation for him to come into.



This does not preclude a 2018 pick.

This does not preclude a 2018 pick.

If he succeeds, the NYG can adjust personnel and strategy.

If he succeeds, the NYG can adjust personnel and strategy. In comment 13450949 Sammo85 said:This does not preclude a 2018 pick.A more mobile Eli clone who can learn for a few years under Eli and Ben is worth this pick. (Eli would not feel as threatened by as some of the 1st rd QBs. See Warner, Kurt)If he succeeds, the NYG can adjust personnel and strategy.

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 13451139 Devon said:





Quote:





In comment 13451098 32_Razor said:





Quote:





This pick will go down as a legendary pick.







Aaron Rodgers now Joe Montana.



Here's a more realistic take:



Ryan Smithþ

@RSmithNFL





Davis Webb is the Christian Hackenberg of 2017. Big arm but struggles with touch and accuracy at all levels of the field. Not correctable.







That was my impression from the little I saw of him, which is why he wasn't on my radar. How many QBs have improved their accuracy from college? Insane work ethic, pretty good arm, good size but the accuracy was poor. What game did you feel he looked like Hackenberg?







What game did you feel he looked like Hackenberg?



Off-hand, I don't remember, TBH

by his great play.







Yeah...I don't think that's gonna happen

Not loving the QB pick Yes he could be the answer in 2-3 years but he could also be another Nassib. A mediocre hat wearing clipboard holding QB that never gets in the game. I think they are close but need OL help, LB and maybe RB.



I think they are close but need OL help, LB and maybe RB.

Just for reference pjcas18 : 11:10 pm : link here is who the Giants drafted Webb instead of:



People will be outraged, people will be indignant, people will think they're smarter than the GM, but who gives a F?



Thompson is too soon to rate, but not one impact player in probably 10 years except Manningham, who was good, but limited. So get your outrage on, this QB can't be any worse than 90% of these guys.



2016: Darian Thompson S

2015: Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE

2014: Jay Bromley DT

2013: Damontre Moore DE

2012: Jayron Hosley CB

2011: Jerrel Jernigan WR

2010: Chad Jones S

2009: Ramses Barden WR (trade up), Travis Beckum TE

2008: Mario Manningham WR

2007: Jay Alford D

This is different than the Nassib pick. Nassib was never meant to play. He was a cheaper backup than paying relatively big bucks for the David Carr's of the world to sit behind Eli.

Trading up for a cheap backup who would never play was stupid.



Trading up for a cheap backup who would never play was stupid. And using a 3rd on a QB and then looking again at next year's class would be stupid, too.

it's quite clear the team thinks Eli is nearing the end



He's 36 and his contract has 3 years left. Of course he's nearing the end.

There is a play against Arizona State i believe Where he drops a perfect 70 yard bomb right in the hands of Demtris Robertson who dropped it, but man the pass was perfect.

Biggest need - O-line and Jerry ignored it again. He doesn't have the imagination to run a draft. He could have traded up in the second for Lamp and we'd be in good shape. Now, we may need to start Webb when this o-line gets Eli killed this year! Another wasted QB pick.



Another wasted QB pick.



These guys flying off the board After the Giants pick would impact as rookies.



Foreman, Lewis, Adams, Sutton, etc would contribute this year.

It's clear the Giants feel this is Eli's last deal.

They have made multiple comments about his skills deteriorating.

I think fans need to realize it.

I preferred Mahomes but Webb it is, hopefully, he develops or we draft another QB over the next 2 years.

Since QB is not what I call a 'need' position, Webb must be the bpa in the opinion of the Giants.



If Webb is truly the highest rated player on the Giants draft board, then I applaud the Giants for adhering to the philosophy of drafting the bpa, but at the same time, I scorn the Giant for throwing away their chances to draft somebody who can help them win this year.

One question If he is such a hard worker, how come he has lots of flaws?

Quote:





Quote:





it's quite clear the team thinks Eli is nearing the end







He's 36 and his contract has 3 years left. Of course he's nearing the end.



Patriots took Garropolo in the 2nd and Brissett in the 3rd. Brady is still playing at a high level. If the Patriots can use resources towards covering their asses in case Brady declines rapidly, then why shouldn't we do the same?

Yes he could be the answer in 2-3 years but he could also be another Nassib. A mediocre hat wearing clipboard holding QB that never gets in the game. I think they are close but need OL help, LB and maybe RB.



I think they are close but need OL help, LB and maybe RB.



Agreed, but I think the Pats traded up and got the OL the Giants were going to look at. Once that happened, the value wasn't there in the 3rd round slot at OL. Nor LB, and as for RB, they can get one tomorrow or just sign Blount. So if their draft board has Webb that high up on it, you take him. I'm just glad they didn't use a first rounder on Mahomes.

Quote: In comment 13451168 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 13451149 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 13451139 Devon said:





Quote:





In comment 13451098 32_Razor said:





Quote:





This pick will go down as a legendary pick.







Aaron Rodgers now Joe Montana.



Here's a more realistic take:



Ryan Smithþ

@RSmithNFL





Davis Webb is the Christian Hackenberg of 2017. Big arm but struggles with touch and accuracy at all levels of the field. Not correctable.







That was my impression from the little I saw of him, which is why he wasn't on my radar. How many QBs have improved their accuracy from college? Insane work ethic, pretty good arm, good size but the accuracy was poor.







What game did you feel he looked like Hackenberg?







Off-hand, I don't remember, TBH



Only games he looked even close to as bad as hackenberg was Oregon State game where he hurt his throwing hand and couldn't grip the ball. They should have pulled him and the Washington game and that was some drops and Washington being studs on Def

If he is such a hard worker, how come he has lots of flaws?



Not everyone is perfect. I mean practice does make perfect but some things are not correctible.

it's kind of a need position Eli is near end of the road and no one is betting the backup is the heir apparent. he will have a few years to learn. has some physical tools and I cannot think of a better QB to learn from

Quote: In comment 13451199 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 13451168 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 13451149 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 13451139 Devon said:





Quote:





In comment 13451098 32_Razor said:





Quote:





This pick will go down as a legendary pick.







Aaron Rodgers now Joe Montana.



Here's a more realistic take:



Ryan Smithþ

@RSmithNFL





Davis Webb is the Christian Hackenberg of 2017. Big arm but struggles with touch and accuracy at all levels of the field. Not correctable.







That was my impression from the little I saw of him, which is why he wasn't on my radar. How many QBs have improved their accuracy from college? Insane work ethic, pretty good arm, good size but the accuracy was poor.







What game did you feel he looked like Hackenberg?







Off-hand, I don't remember, TBH







Only games he looked even close to as bad as hackenberg was Oregon State game where he hurt his throwing hand and couldn't grip the ball. They should have pulled him and the Washington game and that was some drops and Washington being studs on Def





And I didn't mean to compare him to Hackenberg. I meant the impression of him having a big arm but poor accuracy.

If he is such a hard worker, how come he has lots of flaws?



A lot of it is his offense. They dont ask him to read defenses. They dont ask him to gp thru progressions. He needs work.

And a faster 40 than Mahomes and Kiser. He!s not a statue. .



We have seen a few of those in Giantland, LOL.

Encouraging comments on this thread from those who know the program and have seen him play.

Webb AcidTest : 11:16 pm : link is a classic Reese pick because of his upside. He is a "high ceiling," "low floor" player. His work ethic gives him a decent chance at the former.



Many colleges are now using spread offenses. They don't translate well to the NFL. So QBs from that system need several years to learn how to play at this level. Most teams can't give them that time. We can, because Eli will play for the next two years at least. But we have to start now.



We also aren't getting anywhere near next year's QBs.

Dan Duggan‏Verified account @DDuggan21 5m5 minutes ago Giants brass all say they're surprised Webb fell. Marc Ross think he's comparable to first round QBs.



Giants brass all say they're surprised Webb fell. Marc Ross think he's comparable to first round QBs.



Quote:





Quote:





In comment 13451173 annexOPR said:





Quote:





it's quite clear the team thinks Eli is nearing the end







He's 36 and his contract has 3 years left. Of course he's nearing the end.







Patriots took Garropolo in the 2nd and Brissett in the 3rd. Brady is still playing at a high level. If the Patriots can use resources towards covering their asses in case Brady declines rapidly, then why shouldn't we do the same?



Everyone wants to be the Patriots, but they don't want to be the Patriots.

comments on this thread from those who know the program and have seen him play.



It's telling that Daniel Jeremiah, who is a fantastic scout, said he may end up being the best QB of the class.





Then again, I do recall similar things being said about Ryan Nassib, who had a good arm and top-notch intangibles as well. He didn't have Webb's size though.





It's telling that Daniel Jeremiah, who is a fantastic scout

Weaknesses 5BowlsSoon : 11:17 pm : link WEAKNESSES Robotic decision-making. Decision on where to go with ball seems predetermined despite coverages. Needs to get better at manipulating safeties with his eyes. Inconsistent velocity to sideline causes nose of ball to dip. Drive throws sometime sail. Has slow setup in pocket with excessive pre-release steps. Cornerbacks contest too many throws due to lack of anticipation. Timing passes must come out sooner. Plagued by accuracy issues and decision-making outside the numbers on both intermediate and deep throws. Five of his 12 interceptions in 2016 were along deep sidelines due to under-throws and failure to read safety help. Touch and placement are an issue when forced to leave the pocket. Not a factor as a scrambler.

Lots of people who have never seen him are the ones blasting him PatersonPlank : 11:19 pm : link The kid is a terrific gamble in the 3rd. A better gamble than the other players available. This is a big potential hit, big upside. We can still get the same OL players in the 4th. I bet Asiata, McDermott, etc. will all still be there.



Webb reminds me of Carson Palmer frankly.

Quote: is a classic Reese pick because of his upside. He is a "high ceiling," "low floor" player. His work ethic gives him a decent chance at the former.



Many colleges are now using spread offenses. They don't translate well to the NFL. So QBs from that system need several years to learn how to play at this level. Most teams can't give them that time. We can, because Eli will play for the next two years at least. But we have to start now.



We also aren't getting anywhere near next year's QBs.





Well, I think he does have a low floor. He could never see the field... Couple that with his accuracy and yeah, he may never end up as a starting QB. So yeah, there lots to like about him but at the same time, we need to be a little realistic.





And while we probably won't get a chance at Darnold or Allen, who says that Jackson, Rosen, Rudolph or Falk couldn't fall to where we pick in the first round (hopefully 32nd)? In comment 13451237 AcidTest said:Well, I think he does have a low floor. He could never see the field... Couple that with his accuracy and yeah, he may never end up as a starting QB. So yeah, there lots to like about him but at the same time, we need to be a little realistic.And while we probably won't get a chance at Darnold or Allen, who says that Jackson, Rosen, Rudolph or Falk couldn't fall to where we pick in the first round (hopefully 32nd)?

This all seems to depend on whether you think Enoch : 11:20 pm : link accuracy can be coached up effectively.



(And if you think that anything can be coached up effectively with a backup, given the practice-time and time-with-coaches limitations of the 2011 CBA.)