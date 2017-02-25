Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Pre-NYG 4th Round Pick Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:36 am
Let's get a LB  
adamg : 8:44 am : link
Jordan Evans baby.
It's probably crazy  
Bill L : 8:50 am : link
But if the team's valuation is good, I would take a PK, even if I had to over-draft Gonzalez (if they like him best) in this next round.
I want to see a CB somewhere in here.  
Chris L. : 9:05 am : link
Can't bear the thought of watching Trevin Wade getting beat like a drum again when someone goes down with an injury.
I'm hoping Asiata is still there  
BillT : 9:05 am : link
Sy thought he'd be gone in the 2nd so hope springs eternal. Also, Perine if Asiata is gone.
we dropped to the 34th pick.....  
George from PA : 9:06 am : link
Get 4 Football players.....at the back end of draft.

we are woefully thin at OT. We could use depth at DE and Corner. LBers have gotten better but no one stands up. Another RB would make sense.

I know they will find a couple of UDFA that will make the team

I unfortunately feel we wasted the 3rd pick....I sure hope I am wrong but lets make up for it today
Valentno Blake has replaced T. Wade.  
George from PA : 9:07 am : link
but I agree...another corner would be nice
We don't need one now, but look at all the good tight ends left  
Ira : 9:08 am : link
Jake Butt
Bucky Hodges
George Kittle
Jeremy Sprinkle
Jordan Leggett
RE: I'm hoping Asiata is still there  
jpennyva : 9:13 am : link
In comment 13451751 BillT said:
Quote:
Sy thought he'd be gone in the 2nd so hope springs eternal. Also, Perine if Asiata is gone.


I was disappointed that the Giants didn't take Asiata in the 3rd so if they were, by some miracle, able to get him in the 4th, I would feel better about the Webb pick, which I was't thrilled with. I would also be content with Perine.
Check the Wonderlic scores  
Sammo85 : 9:23 am : link
We've drafted three players who are incredibly clean on and off the field and scored well on the Wonderlic and in interviews about how much they know the game.

Combining both high end ability and smarts.
I would not be disappointed seeing Jordan Evans drafted.  
bigblue1124 : 9:34 am : link
Other than that DB, DE & O-line need to be the focus IMO.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:34 am : link
I love the draft but this is the day I dread on BBI given the reactions to 4-7 round picks.
Sammo  
cosmicj : 9:41 am : link
That's a good point. The Giants organization seems to have reoriented itself towards valuing character, work ethic and brains the last few seasons. Worth keeping in mind when the 2018 draft rolls around.
RE: ...  
BillT : 9:41 am : link
In comment 13451835 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I love the draft but this is the day I dread on BBI given the reactions to 4-7 round picks.

As if anyone here but probably Sy, really has a clue about the players at the bottom of the draft.
BillT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:43 am : link
If it's a no-name guy, the over-reaction begins.
I'm so happy with this draft so far.  
ReneNYG1 : 9:44 am : link
Perrine would be a great pick for us in fourth.
Butt would be icing but we really don't need it but he might be too good to passup.
Holden in 5th would be a good OT to get.
The human joystick is a KR , Cohen also back out of backfield.
A kicker would be nice
Dorian Johnson....  
Emlen'sGremlins : 9:44 am : link
....please.
I am interested to see where Dalton Crossan goes.  
robbieballs2003 : 9:46 am : link
I coached him in high school. He is a perfect fit for NE although I would love him on the Giants.
Here is an article on  
robbieballs2003 : 9:52 am : link
Crossan.
Link - ( New Window )
Kicker  
ReneNYG1 : 9:56 am : link
I really like Jake Elliot he has a strong leg and would be worth a late pick to lock him up.
Here are his pro day numbers  
robbieballs2003 : 9:56 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Love Asiata or McDermott here  
PatersonPlank : 9:59 am : link
.
Last one.  
robbieballs2003 : 10:01 am : link
Giants impressed with Crossan.
Link - ( New Window )
Eric from BBI  
bc4life : 10:06 am : link
It's comic relief
OT Will Holden in the 4th  
Capt. Don : 10:06 am : link
Sy's guy OLB EBUKAM in the 5th
RB Brian Hill in the 6th

The way I look at BBI  
bc4life : 10:07 am : link
during these picks - "these guys probably don't know any more than me and I sure as hell don't know who to pick - WTF are they getting so hysterical for?"
Would  
Jon in NYC : 10:07 am : link
like to see them add another RB here. Hope Perine drops, but that feels unlikely.
Asiata all day  
idiotsavant : 10:08 am : link
not that knowledgeable on Ol this year.

Lacking any, (if so) a RB that can get to the edge DAMN QUICK-LIKE might help alleviate the weak run situation and lack of play action.

Quick I mean quick
Do you do a need pick or a best player pick?  
chiefmps : 10:09 am : link
I hate to say this but this Giants offensive line is BAD! I Don't see them doing as well this year, harder schedule then last year. Must draft at least one hopeful offensive lineman with one of the next four picks, prefer two but likely to get one. If the Giants don't improve their offensive line they will be lucky to go 8 and 8. Yes, improve and what they have now.
