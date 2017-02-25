Pre-NYG 4th Round Pick Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:36 am : 8:36 am Tweets from https://twitter.com/beamdriver/lists/ny-giants-updates

Let's get a LB adamg : 8:44 am : link Jordan Evans baby.

It's probably crazy Bill L : 8:50 am : link But if the team's valuation is good, I would take a PK, even if I had to over-draft Gonzalez (if they like him best) in this next round.

I want to see a CB somewhere in here. Chris L. : 9:05 am : link Can't bear the thought of watching Trevin Wade getting beat like a drum again when someone goes down with an injury.

I'm hoping Asiata is still there BillT : 9:05 am : link Sy thought he'd be gone in the 2nd so hope springs eternal. Also, Perine if Asiata is gone.

we dropped to the 34th pick..... George from PA : 9:06 am : link Get 4 Football players.....at the back end of draft.



we are woefully thin at OT. We could use depth at DE and Corner. LBers have gotten better but no one stands up. Another RB would make sense.



I know they will find a couple of UDFA that will make the team



I unfortunately feel we wasted the 3rd pick....I sure hope I am wrong but lets make up for it today

We don't need one now, but look at all the good tight ends left Ira : 9:08 am : link Jake Butt

Bucky Hodges

George Kittle

Jeremy Sprinkle

Jordan Leggett

RE: I'm hoping Asiata is still there jpennyva : 9:13 am : link

Quote: Sy thought he'd be gone in the 2nd so hope springs eternal. Also, Perine if Asiata is gone.



I was disappointed that the Giants didn't take Asiata in the 3rd so if they were, by some miracle, able to get him in the 4th, I would feel better about the Webb pick, which I was't thrilled with. I would also be content with Perine. In comment 13451751 BillT said:I was disappointed that the Giants didn't take Asiata in the 3rd so if they were, by some miracle, able to get him in the 4th, I would feel better about the Webb pick, which I was't thrilled with. I would also be content with Perine.

Check the Wonderlic scores Sammo85 : 9:23 am : link We've drafted three players who are incredibly clean on and off the field and scored well on the Wonderlic and in interviews about how much they know the game.



Combining both high end ability and smarts.

I would not be disappointed seeing Jordan Evans drafted. bigblue1124 : 9:34 am : link Other than that DB, DE & O-line need to be the focus IMO.



... Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:34 am : : 9:34 am : link I love the draft but this is the day I dread on BBI given the reactions to 4-7 round picks.

Sammo cosmicj : 9:41 am : link That's a good point. The Giants organization seems to have reoriented itself towards valuing character, work ethic and brains the last few seasons. Worth keeping in mind when the 2018 draft rolls around.

RE: ... BillT : 9:41 am : link

Quote: I love the draft but this is the day I dread on BBI given the reactions to 4-7 round picks.

As if anyone here but probably Sy, really has a clue about the players at the bottom of the draft. In comment 13451835 Eric from BBI said:As if anyone here but probably Sy, really has a clue about the players at the bottom of the draft.

I'm so happy with this draft so far. ReneNYG1 : 9:44 am : link Perrine would be a great pick for us in fourth.

Butt would be icing but we really don't need it but he might be too good to passup.

Holden in 5th would be a good OT to get.

The human joystick is a KR , Cohen also back out of backfield.

A kicker would be nice

I am interested to see where Dalton Crossan goes. robbieballs2003 : 9:46 am : link I coached him in high school. He is a perfect fit for NE although I would love him on the Giants.

Kicker ReneNYG1 : 9:56 am : link I really like Jake Elliot he has a strong leg and would be worth a late pick to lock him up.

Love Asiata or McDermott here PatersonPlank : 9:59 am : link .

Eric from BBI bc4life : 10:06 am : link It's comic relief

OT Will Holden in the 4th Capt. Don : 10:06 am : link Sy's guy OLB EBUKAM in the 5th

RB Brian Hill in the 6th





The way I look at BBI bc4life : 10:07 am : link during these picks - "these guys probably don't know any more than me and I sure as hell don't know who to pick - WTF are they getting so hysterical for?"

Asiata all day idiotsavant : 10:08 am : link not that knowledgeable on Ol this year.



Lacking any, (if so) a RB that can get to the edge DAMN QUICK-LIKE might help alleviate the weak run situation and lack of play action.



Quick I mean quick

