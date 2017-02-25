Pre-NYG 4th Round Pick Discussion Thread

But if the team's valuation is good, I would take a PK, even if I had to over-draft Gonzalez (if they like him best) in this next round.
Can't bear the thought of watching Trevin Wade getting beat like a drum again when someone goes down with an injury.
Sy thought he'd be gone in the 2nd so hope springs eternal. Also, Perine if Asiata is gone.
Get 4 Football players.....at the back end of draft.
we are woefully thin at OT. We could use depth at DE and Corner. LBers have gotten better but no one stands up. Another RB would make sense.
I know they will find a couple of UDFA that will make the team
I unfortunately feel we wasted the 3rd pick....I sure hope I am wrong but lets make up for it today
but I agree...another corner would be nice
Jake Butt
Bucky Hodges
George Kittle
Jeremy Sprinkle
Jordan Leggett
In comment 13451751
BillT said:
| Sy thought he'd be gone in the 2nd so hope springs eternal. Also, Perine if Asiata is gone.
I was disappointed that the Giants didn't take Asiata in the 3rd so if they were, by some miracle, able to get him in the 4th, I would feel better about the Webb pick, which I was't thrilled with. I would also be content with Perine.
We've drafted three players who are incredibly clean on and off the field and scored well on the Wonderlic and in interviews about how much they know the game.
Combining both high end ability and smarts.
Other than that DB, DE & O-line need to be the focus IMO.
I love the draft but this is the day I dread on BBI given the reactions to 4-7 round picks.
That's a good point. The Giants organization seems to have reoriented itself towards valuing character, work ethic and brains the last few seasons. Worth keeping in mind when the 2018 draft rolls around.
In comment 13451835
Eric from BBI said:
| I love the draft but this is the day I dread on BBI given the reactions to 4-7 round picks.
As if anyone here but probably Sy, really has a clue about the players at the bottom of the draft.
If it's a no-name guy, the over-reaction begins.
Perrine would be a great pick for us in fourth.
Butt would be icing but we really don't need it but he might be too good to passup.
Holden in 5th would be a good OT to get.
The human joystick is a KR , Cohen also back out of backfield.
A kicker would be nice
I coached him in high school. He is a perfect fit for NE although I would love him on the Giants.
Crossan. Link
- ( New Window
)
I really like Jake Elliot he has a strong leg and would be worth a late pick to lock him up.
Giants impressed with Crossan. Link
- ( New Window
)
Sy's guy OLB EBUKAM in the 5th
RB Brian Hill in the 6th
during these picks - "these guys probably don't know any more than me and I sure as hell don't know who to pick - WTF are they getting so hysterical for?"
like to see them add another RB here. Hope Perine drops, but that feels unlikely.
not that knowledgeable on Ol this year.
Lacking any, (if so) a RB that can get to the edge DAMN QUICK-LIKE might help alleviate the weak run situation and lack of play action.
Quick I mean quick
I hate to say this but this Giants offensive line is BAD! I Don't see them doing as well this year, harder schedule then last year. Must draft at least one hopeful offensive lineman with one of the next four picks, prefer two but likely to get one. If the Giants don't improve their offensive line they will be lucky to go 8 and 8. Yes, improve and what they have now.