Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

2017 NFL Draft: Fourth-Round Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:52 am
...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 <<Prev | Show All |
Asiata, Holden, McDermott all work for me  
PatersonPlank : 1:38 pm : link
in the 4th and 5th rounds
Falcons pick Sean Harlow, Center, Oregon State  
dpinzow : 1:39 pm : link
4 picks until we're up
Colts take Zach Banner  
Anakim : 1:39 pm : link
Mountain of a man. Lincoln Kennedy's son
At least one of the 4 on my short list  
Mike in NY : 1:39 pm : link
Will make it to our pick
RE: Colts take Zach Banner  
dpinzow : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 13452431 Anakim said:
Quote:
Mountain of a man. Lincoln Kennedy's son


6'8", 353 lbs...gigantic
Asiata  
AcidTest : 1:40 pm : link
is a mauler at the LOS, but less so in space. As somebody said, he may not fit what the Giants want to do.
RE: RE: I think they have to go with Asiata  
Floyd_Fan : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 13452409 Floyd_Fan said:
Quote:
In comment 13452401 dpinzow said:


Quote:


if he is there



hoping he gets past Colts


Colts go OL, but not Assiata
RE: King's fall  
Jon in NYC : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 13452423 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I think simply has to do with 4.6 speed and not tall/long. Some teams probably think he isn't big enough for safety duty.

I think he is a great nickel package DB


We saw what happened when DRC went down in the playoffs. Adding a 4th DB with return abilities wouldn't hurt in basically the 5th round.
Should have a shot at either  
Cenotaph : 1:41 pm : link
a solid OL or RB complement for Perkins (Mack, Asiata, Holden, etc)...or King is Giants think he can help as a CB4. Really could go many positions at this point, and rarely do 4ths work out hard to be too critical either way
6/8' 353  
Cenotaph : 1:42 pm : link
That's a ig man the Colts took....guess they see Hank as a penetrating DT beside him? :)
RE: RE: King's fall  
Mike in NY : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 13452437 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13452423 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


I think simply has to do with 4.6 speed and not tall/long. Some teams probably think he isn't big enough for safety duty.

I think he is a great nickel package DB



We saw what happened when DRC went down in the playoffs. Adding a 4th DB with return abilities wouldn't hurt in basically the 5th round.


If not King, both Kazee and Myrick have intriguing upside as nickel CB's
I'm  
AcidTest : 1:42 pm : link
going to stick to my mock draft and say the pick is Jeremy Cutrer, CB.
Please?  
Anakim : 1:42 pm : link
My best players available (not including interior O-Linemen):

CB/FS Desmond King of Iowa
RB Marlon Mack of South Florida
RB Jeremy McNichols of Boise State
RB Wayne Gallman of Clemson
LB Anthony Walker Jr. of Northwestern
CB Damontae Kazee of San Diego State
Bengals pick Glasgow (DT, Michigan)  
dpinzow : 1:42 pm : link
King or Asiata will be there
This has been brutal...  
Milton : 1:43 pm : link
...watching so many of my hopefuls coming off the board bang-bang-bang starting with Vince Biegel!
I'm hoping for  
GMen23 : 1:43 pm : link
Dave Te's Asiata, OG, Utah
RE: Please?  
KevinBBWC : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 13452446 Anakim said:
Quote:
My best players available (not including interior O-Linemen):

CB/FS Desmond King of Iowa
RB Marlon Mack of South Florida
RB Jeremy McNichols of Boise State
RB Wayne Gallman of Clemson
LB Anthony Walker Jr. of Northwestern
CB Damontae Kazee of San Diego State


The Missile‏Verified account @NatBerhe 45s46 seconds ago

Now go and grab my brother @Damontaekazee. You won't be disappointed.
Any of Sy or Dave Te's offensive lineman here  
widmerseyebrow : 1:44 pm : link
We need some competition.
KC jumped us  
The_Boss : 1:44 pm : link
I jest.
trade , who is KC after?  
gtt350 : 1:45 pm : link
.
OL......  
OBJRoyal : 1:45 pm : link
I hope we can draft some depth for the OL
Asiata  
FatHeadTommy : 1:45 pm : link
Please
chiefs just jumped in front of us  
mofti : 1:45 pm : link
.
Nat Berhe asking the Giants  
dpinzow : 1:45 pm : link
to pick Kazee, his fellow SDSU Aztec
Anak  
Vanzetti : 1:45 pm : link
Thanks for keep reposting available players. Really helps
Please take King if he's there  
illmatic : 1:45 pm : link
Asiata would be nice too
As  
AcidTest : 1:45 pm : link
soon as we get on the clock, everybody's going to commercial.
Teams just love to trade ahead  
FranknWeezer : 1:46 pm : link
Of Jerry Reese.
RE: Anak  
GmanND : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 13452461 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Thanks for keep reposting available players. Really helps

Agree. Thank you.
I think  
Jon in NYC : 1:46 pm : link
it'll be Gallman or Asiata.
RE: Anak  
Anakim : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 13452461 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Thanks for keep reposting available players. Really helps


My pleasure. I'm no draft expert. I'm just a crazy guy who wants to have things go his way. Haha
I think we should draft Kaaya, just to watch BBI's head expload.  
PatersonPlank : 1:46 pm : link
.
RE: I think  
Milton : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 13452467 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
it'll be Gallman or Asiata.
I'd take either and King or Kazee, too.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:47 pm : link
RB Wayne Gallman
And the Giants pick is....RB Wayne Gallman!!!  
mofti : 1:48 pm : link
.
WTF is taking so long?  
Boy Cord : 1:48 pm : link
.
MY PICK:  
Sy'56 : 1:48 pm : link
Desmond King - DB/Iowa
RE: I think we should draft Kaaya, just to watch BBI's head expload.  
Milton : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 13452470 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.
He was my favorite QB in the draft.
finally dammit  
gtt350 : 1:48 pm : link
.
RE: ...  
Jon in NYC : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 13452474 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
RB Wayne Gallman


Called it!

Good pick.
Please take  
Amtoft : 1:48 pm : link
King, Hood, Woods Watkins, or Dimick!
Happy w/Gallman  
Cenotaph : 1:49 pm : link
I'll take a RB, and if they feel he's the best out there...
Marlon Mack for me  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 1:49 pm : link
or Conor McDermott or Asiata or Jermey McNichols...
Nice - I like Gallman  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:49 pm : link
Good between the tackles runner, a bit taller than most.
Booooo  
Amtoft : 1:49 pm : link
Uggghhh hate this pick. First pick i dont like
The  
cokeduplt : 1:49 pm : link
Lack of oline picks two years in a row is mind boggling
RE: ...  
dpinzow : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 13452474 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
RB Wayne Gallman


He's a battering ram at RB. VERY nice pick!
RE: The  
widmerseyebrow : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 13452489 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
Lack of oline picks two years in a row is mind boggling


Yup
Guys,  
FatHeadTommy : 1:50 pm : link
I HATE THIS DRAFT
Here we go....  
OBJRoyal : 1:50 pm : link
Pick is in......

OL now, RB in rnd #4
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support