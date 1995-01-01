2017 NFL Draft: Fourth-Round Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:52 am : 11:52 am ...

Asiata, Holden, McDermott all work for me PatersonPlank : 1:38 pm : link in the 4th and 5th rounds

Falcons pick Sean Harlow, Center, Oregon State dpinzow : 1:39 pm : link 4 picks until we're up

Colts take Zach Banner Anakim : 1:39 pm : link Mountain of a man. Lincoln Kennedy's son

Asiata AcidTest : 1:40 pm : link is a mauler at the LOS, but less so in space. As somebody said, he may not fit what the Giants want to do.

Should have a shot at either Cenotaph : 1:41 pm : link a solid OL or RB complement for Perkins (Mack, Asiata, Holden, etc)...or King is Giants think he can help as a CB4. Really could go many positions at this point, and rarely do 4ths work out hard to be too critical either way

6/8' 353 Cenotaph : 1:42 pm : link That's a ig man the Colts took....guess they see Hank as a penetrating DT beside him? :)

I'm AcidTest : 1:42 pm : link going to stick to my mock draft and say the pick is Jeremy Cutrer, CB.

Please? Anakim : 1:42 pm : link My best players available (not including interior O-Linemen):



CB/FS Desmond King of Iowa

RB Marlon Mack of South Florida

RB Jeremy McNichols of Boise State

RB Wayne Gallman of Clemson

LB Anthony Walker Jr. of Northwestern

CB Damontae Kazee of San Diego State

Bengals pick Glasgow (DT, Michigan) dpinzow : 1:42 pm : link King or Asiata will be there

This has been brutal... Milton : 1:43 pm : link ...watching so many of my hopefuls coming off the board bang-bang-bang starting with Vince Biegel!

Any of Sy or Dave Te's offensive lineman here widmerseyebrow : 1:44 pm : link We need some competition.

OL...... OBJRoyal : 1:45 pm : link I hope we can draft some depth for the OL

chiefs just jumped in front of us mofti : 1:45 pm : link .

Nat Berhe asking the Giants dpinzow : 1:45 pm : link to pick Kazee, his fellow SDSU Aztec

Anak Vanzetti : 1:45 pm : link Thanks for keep reposting available players. Really helps

Please take King if he's there illmatic : 1:45 pm : link Asiata would be nice too

As AcidTest : 1:45 pm : link soon as we get on the clock, everybody's going to commercial.

Teams just love to trade ahead FranknWeezer : 1:46 pm : link Of Jerry Reese.

I think we should draft Kaaya, just to watch BBI's head expload. PatersonPlank : 1:46 pm : link .

And the Giants pick is....RB Wayne Gallman!!! mofti : 1:48 pm : link .

Happy w/Gallman Cenotaph : 1:49 pm : link I'll take a RB, and if they feel he's the best out there...

Booooo Amtoft : 1:49 pm : link Uggghhh hate this pick. First pick i dont like

The cokeduplt : 1:49 pm : link Lack of oline picks two years in a row is mind boggling

