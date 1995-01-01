2017 NFL Draft: Fourth-Round Discussion Thread

in the 4th and 5th rounds
Mountain of a man. Lincoln Kennedy's son
In comment 13452431
Anakim said:
| Mountain of a man. Lincoln Kennedy's son
6'8", 353 lbs...gigantic
is a mauler at the LOS, but less so in space. As somebody said, he may not fit what the Giants want to do.
In comment 13452409
Floyd_Fan said:
| In comment 13452401 dpinzow said:
Quote:
if he is there
hoping he gets past Colts
Colts go OL, but not Assiata
In comment 13452423
Sy'56 said:
| I think simply has to do with 4.6 speed and not tall/long. Some teams probably think he isn't big enough for safety duty.
I think he is a great nickel package DB
We saw what happened when DRC went down in the playoffs. Adding a 4th DB with return abilities wouldn't hurt in basically the 5th round.
a solid OL or RB complement for Perkins (Mack, Asiata, Holden, etc)...or King is Giants think he can help as a CB4. Really could go many positions at this point, and rarely do 4ths work out hard to be too critical either way
That's a ig man the Colts took....guess they see Hank as a penetrating DT beside him? :)
In comment 13452437
Jon in NYC said:
If not King, both Kazee and Myrick have intriguing upside as nickel CB's
going to stick to my mock draft and say the pick is Jeremy Cutrer, CB.
My best players available (not including interior O-Linemen):
CB/FS Desmond King of Iowa
RB Marlon Mack of South Florida
RB Jeremy McNichols of Boise State
RB Wayne Gallman of Clemson
LB Anthony Walker Jr. of Northwestern
CB Damontae Kazee of San Diego State
King or Asiata will be there
...watching so many of my hopefuls coming off the board bang-bang-bang starting with Vince Biegel!
Dave Te's Asiata, OG, Utah
In comment 13452446
Anakim said:
The MissileVerified account @NatBerhe 45s46 seconds ago
Now go and grab my brother @Damontaekazee. You won't be disappointed.
We need some competition.
I hope we can draft some depth for the OL
to pick Kazee, his fellow SDSU Aztec
Thanks for keep reposting available players. Really helps
soon as we get on the clock, everybody's going to commercial.
In comment 13452461
Vanzetti said:
| Thanks for keep reposting available players. Really helps
Agree. Thank you.
it'll be Gallman or Asiata.
My pleasure. I'm no draft expert. I'm just a crazy guy who wants to have things go his way. Haha
In comment 13452467
Jon in NYC said:
| it'll be Gallman or Asiata.
I'd take either and King or Kazee, too.
In comment 13452470
PatersonPlank said:
He was my favorite QB in the draft.
In comment 13452474
Eric from BBI said:
Called it!
Good pick.
King, Hood, Woods Watkins, or Dimick!
I'll take a RB, and if they feel he's the best out there...
or Conor McDermott or Asiata or Jermey McNichols...
Good between the tackles runner, a bit taller than most.
Uggghhh hate this pick. First pick i dont like
Lack of oline picks two years in a row is mind boggling
In comment 13452474
Eric from BBI said:
He's a battering ram at RB. VERY nice pick!
In comment 13452489
cokeduplt said:
| Lack of oline picks two years in a row is mind boggling
Yup
Pick is in......
OL now, RB in rnd #4