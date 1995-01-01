New York Giants 4th Round Pick: RB Wayne Gallman Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:48 pm : 1:48 pm ...

give us De'veon Smith in the 7th stoneman : 2:08 pm : link and we're all set at RB

So many BlueManCrew : 2:08 pm : link Other places where we need depth... definitely not the best player on the board either.

I doubt Darkwa is even in the equation for touching a football in 2017 shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:08 pm : link ...

really wish we'd get a RB bluepepper : 2:09 pm : link who is a threat to snap off long runs. I don't see Perkins being that guy. And Gallman definitely not.

2700 yards PaulN : 2:09 pm : link Rushing over the last 2 years for the National championship team and runner up the year before. PRODUCTION, that is what counts, not the exact speed or this crap or that, is he productive with the tools he has, can it translate to the next level, he is playing in a big time program so the chances of his production translating to the next level are pretty damn good. This is a very good pick.

Gallman seems Matt in SGS : 2:12 pm : link to be competition with Darkwa for a spot. I still think they need that big/bruising back for the goal line and short yardage. So for me, Blount is still not out of the question.

RE: Don't watch college annexOPR : 2:12 pm : link

Quote: Didn't know this RB. From reading about him and watching highlight I like what I see. Definitely has some height to him.



sort of has a "glide" to him that reminded me of Demarco Murray's style. his tape looks great / nice short area quickness to churn out positive yards every carry.



a "home run hitter" would be nice, but gimme the guy who can turn no gain into 3-5 yards with his quickness/vision - Gallman seems to have "it" In comment 13452599 Fish said:sort of has a "glide" to him that reminded me of Demarco Murray's style. his tape looks great / nice short area quickness to churn out positive yards every carry.a "home run hitter" would be nice, but gimme the guy who can turn no gain into 3-5 yards with his quickness/vision - Gallman seems to have "it"

Wayne Gallman is a nice running back... M.S. : 2:12 pm : link ...but I'm starting to wonder if Jerry Reese believes he has an all-star O-line?



As for Gallman, I saw him run for a lotta yards at Clemson, so he's no stranger to productivity. Hopefully he can take a few carries so Paul Perkins isn't run into the ground.

RE: Gallman seems annexOPR : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: to be competition with Darkwa for a spot. I still think they need that big/bruising back for the goal line and short yardage. So for me, Blount is still not out of the question.



I like darkwa ... but Blount could certainly push him off the roster. I'm also fine with vereen/perkins/darkwa/gallman.



huge fan of perkins, hope he gets the opportunity for 10-15 touches/game In comment 13452618 Matt in SGS said:I like darkwa ... but Blount could certainly push him off the roster. I'm also fine with vereen/perkins/darkwa/gallman.huge fan of perkins, hope he gets the opportunity for 10-15 touches/game

Sort AcidTest : 2:15 pm : link of a jack of all trades, master of none. Good at many things, not great at anything. Good vision, but not a breakaway runner. Reads blocks well, but don't see the jump cutting ability that others do. Looks to me like he needs more strength in his lower body. For the fourth, nearly the fifth, round, he's fine.

RE: Big Bleu View had this to say Steve in South Jersey : 2:15 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





His overall speed may be a concern (he ran a 4.6 40 at the combine), and he doesn’t have great balance, but he can be utilized effectively, particularly on short down situations and in the red zone



Link - ( New Window )



Big Blue View

In comment 13452629 Steve in South Jersey said:Big Blue View

Frank Coyle ranked Gallman 105 in his top 300 Rick in Dallas : 2:15 pm : link Appears to be good value in the 4th round.

There's a lot to like about Gallman. Ira : 2:18 pm : link He's can pound it inside, he can pass block, he makes good decisions with the ball and he'll catch it when the qb needs an outlet.

Raanan's response to our newest draft pick;s tweet below.. est1986 : 2:19 pm : link Quote: Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 19m19 minutes ago

More

Jordan Raanan Retweeted Wayne Gallman II

OK ...





Quote: Wayne Gallman IIVerified account @Wanye_Kanye

I promise.. these teams will see my worth for years to come.. #dontdoubtme !!!

4 replies 9 retweets 42 likes

Reply 4 Retweet 9

Like 42



Raanan still mad Reese messed up his mock draft..?

Raanan still mad Reese messed up his mock draft..?

RE: Raanan's response to our newest draft pick;s tweet below.. 2ndroundKO : 2:20 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 19m19 minutes ago

More

Jordan Raanan Retweeted Wayne Gallman II

OK ...













Quote:





Wayne Gallman IIVerified account @Wanye_Kanye

I promise.. these teams will see my worth for years to come.. #dontdoubtme !!!

4 replies 9 retweets 42 likes

Reply 4 Retweet 9

Like 42







Raanan still mad Reese messed up his mock draft..?

What a dick move to respond like that. I'm surprised and disappointed. In comment 13452647 est1986 said:What a dick move to respond like that. I'm surprised and disappointed.

RE: Wayne Gallman is a nice running back... bigbluescot : 2:21 pm : link

Quote: ...but I'm starting to wonder if Jerry Reese believes he has an all-star O-line?



As for Gallman, I saw him run for a lotta yards at Clemson, so he's no stranger to productivity. Hopefully he can take a few carries so Paul Perkins isn't run into the ground.



I don't think Reese thinks he has an all star oline, it's just simply more he thinks there's no real oline talent in this years group. That's probably wrong, there's almost certainly one of the picks in 4th to 7th round who ends up having a very very good career in the oline. There almost always is but based on the current information selecting that guy is simply a crap shoot. In comment 13452620 M.S. said:I don't think Reese thinks he has an all star oline, it's just simply more he thinks there's no real oline talent in this years group. That's probably wrong, there's almost certainly one of the picks in 4th to 7th round who ends up having a very very good career in the oline. There almost always is but based on the current information selecting that guy is simply a crap shoot.

Reasonable pick RetroJint : 2:21 pm : link but doesn't really have any special qualities that separates him from the other 3 backs already on the roster. They can all catch the ball. None are particularly fast. He beats out Darkwa most likely. I like Darkwa, actually , but this guy is going to make the roster .

I think Darkwa Tim in Eternal Blue : 2:22 pm : link Is history and we still sign Blount.



Blount is one of the best short yardage backs in the NFL. 18 TDS last year.



Blount, Perkins, Vereen and Gallman is a nice stable of capable runners.

Drew Boylhardt gave Gallman a 1st round grade. Ira : 2:23 pm : link Quote: BOTTOM LINE

Because of Wayne’s natural lateral explosion and change of direction skills bigger splits in the offensive line means bigger holes for him to go through and deal one on one with linebackers in a more open situation. Wayne will smoke most linebackers and gain yardage in big chunks in that style of offense. That doesn’t mean Wayne can’t play in any style offense it just means to take advantage of his talent that puts your opponent at a disadvantage, a spread one back offense is perfect for him, the kind the Packers are running with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. I can’t tell you what round teams will select Wayne in all I can tell you about is his talent. As of this writing going into the draft, Wayne is underrated. I also feel that Wayne was underrated and underappreciated by his college team also. On film the talent is obvious to me but sometimes obvious to some people doesn’t seem to be so obvious. Wayne is a complete back with speed and lateral explosiveness and eye/hand coordination to catch the ball. Add to this his blocking talent and aggressiveness and I think he will be a impact running back for the team that selects him. I have no doubt that the kid can carry the load if you let him…it’s obvious…At least to me.



I really like it. allstarjim : 2:24 pm : link Gallman is a better RB than he's getting credit for.

this is an RB rotation pick - the latest NFL setup stoneman : 2:24 pm : link Coleman/Freeman like rotation - every other series - Gallman/Perkins, Keeps the smaller backs healthy.



Still need a bruiser for 3rd and short.

RE: Wayne Gallman is a nice running back... 81_Great_Dane : 2:26 pm : link

Quote: ...but I'm starting to wonder if Jerry Reese believes he has an all-star O-line? Given their high bust rate on mid-round O-linemen, I think they've decided to stop drafting O-linemen in the middle rounds unless he's the clear BPA.



Seriously -- they didn't draft one last year, and haven't this year. I think they're thinking those mid-round O-line prospects are lousy value, especially when there are better RBs, WRs and DBs on the board.



I think they prefer to either get O-linemen via a premium pick (1st or 2nd round) or take a flyer on a guy like Bobby Hart at the end of the draft. Or sign a veteran FA.



I also think the thing a lot of BBIers are missing: It's become difficult to find good O-linemen. A bunch of huge guys with great measurables come into the league every year, and every year a lot of them wash out. I think QB and OL are both especially difficult to draft. Few sure things, lots of busts. In comment 13452620 M.S. said:Given their high bust rate on mid-round O-linemen, I think they've decided to stop drafting O-linemen in the middle rounds unless he's the clear BPA.Seriously -- they didn't draft one last year, and haven't this year. I think they're thinking those mid-round O-line prospects are lousy value, especially when there are better RBs, WRs and DBs on the board.I think they prefer to either get O-linemen via a premium pick (1st or 2nd round) or take a flyer on a guy like Bobby Hart at the end of the draft. Or sign a veteran FA.I also think the thing a lot of BBIers are missing: It's become difficult to find good O-linemen. A bunch of huge guys with great measurables come into the league every year, and every year a lot of them wash out. I think QB and OL are both especially difficult to draft. Few sure things, lots of busts.

First kicker off the board; not Zane Gonzalez dpinzow : 2:26 pm : link Bengals pick Jake Elliott from Memphis

this draft is great for TE/RB annexOPR : 2:27 pm : link surprise Reese drafted those positions ... then got the best run stopping DT to plug info Hankins ... then took a QB in the 3rd round with just as much potential as other teams were overpaying for 2 rounds earlier



this OL class sucks and very few players would've come in and helped right away. you don't select OL just for the sake of doing so. the talent did not match up with the price.



today I expect them to add at least 1 developmental project (ugokwe!). I really don't see that big a talent gap between OTs going early and some of the projects later. I was thrilled when Bolles was drafted before the giants.

RE: Raanan's response to our newest draft pick;s tweet below.. Devon : 2:27 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 19m19 minutes ago

More

Jordan Raanan Retweeted Wayne Gallman II

OK ...













Quote:





Wayne Gallman IIVerified account @Wanye_Kanye

I promise.. these teams will see my worth for years to come.. #dontdoubtme !!!

4 replies 9 retweets 42 likes

Reply 4 Retweet 9

Like 42







Raanan still mad Reese messed up his mock draft..?



It's becoming more clear why Flowers likely snapped on him (not that he was right to put hands on him, just where it probably was coming from). In comment 13452647 est1986 said:It's becoming more clear why Flowers likely snapped on him (not that he was right to put hands on him, just where it probably was coming from).

RE: Drew Boylhardt gave Gallman a 1st round grade. Big Blue '56 : 2:27 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





BOTTOM LINE

Because of Wayne’s natural lateral explosion and change of direction skills bigger splits in the offensive line means bigger holes for him to go through and deal one on one with linebackers in a more open situation. Wayne will smoke most linebackers and gain yardage in big chunks in that style of offense. That doesn’t mean Wayne can’t play in any style offense it just means to take advantage of his talent that puts your opponent at a disadvantage, a spread one back offense is perfect for him, the kind the Packers are running with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. I can’t tell you what round teams will select Wayne in all I can tell you about is his talent. As of this writing going into the draft, Wayne is underrated. I also feel that Wayne was underrated and underappreciated by his college team also. On film the talent is obvious to me but sometimes obvious to some people doesn’t seem to be so obvious. Wayne is a complete back with speed and lateral explosiveness and eye/hand coordination to catch the ball. Add to this his blocking talent and aggressiveness and I think he will be a impact running back for the team that selects him. I have no doubt that the kid can carry the load if you let him…it’s obvious…At least to me.









As I said above, USA Today had him as the 93rd ranked player in the country.. In comment 13452666 Ira said:As I said above, USA Today had him as the 93rd ranked player in the country..

That's crazy FlyFreeCt : 2:28 pm : link that we drafted Wayne, he goes to my barber shop lol

This kid is a good back redbeard : 2:28 pm : link and has a chance to come in, be a solid complement and give us nice contributions right off the bat from our fourth round pick



Gimme an all around solid football player over some due in the fourth with nice combine numbers who MIGHT turn into something. Plus, this kid is the all time leading rusher at Clemson....he's not a fucking JAG like some want to make him out

Was really hoping to get Asiata there, Section331 : 2:31 pm : link I was surprised he was still on the board, but that could mean there are some red flags scaring teams off. Gallman is a good pick, though, a solid player.

Byu kid was well liked hitdog42 : 2:32 pm : link But went a bit ahead - both liked though

RE: Biggest moment of that kid's life giantgiantfan : 2:33 pm : link

Quote: and Raanan has to put his two cents in.



OK... In comment 13452685 Ten Ton Hammer said:OK...

First pick I do not like gogiants : 2:34 pm : link I would have been happier with any one of these backs still on the boards



Jeremy McNichols,

De'Angelo Henderson

Aaron Jones,

Brian Hill

Anthony Wales

Marlon Mack



Yeah, no clue why Ranaan has to be a dick there illmatic : 2:35 pm : link He's been a real ass clown recently. These kids are emotional after being passed on for three or four rounds and it's a huge moment in their lives. So what if they want to vent and say something. Gallman didn't even say anything negative.

RE: Was really hoping to get Asiata there, Big Blue '56 : 2:36 pm : link

Quote: I was surprised he was still on the board, but that could mean there are some red flags scaring teams off. Gallman is a good pick, though, a solid player.



Re Asiata, one would think.. In comment 13452700 Section331 said:Re Asiata, one would think..

Almost 2/3 of Gallman's college yards dpinzow : 2:37 pm : link came after contact, so he always finishes runs and gets the extra yard. Just a really good football player, which is what you want in the middle to late rounds. He's not a project pick that Reese falls for in the middle rounds

RE: Byu kid was well liked Jon in NYC : 2:39 pm : link

Quote: But went a bit ahead - both liked though



I prefer Gallman personally. Williams looks slow to me. In comment 13452703 hitdog42 said:I prefer Gallman personally. Williams looks slow to me.

I've been pounding for OL GMen23 : 2:43 pm : link but I like this pick. he go wrestle #1 RB from Perkins. similar jump cut, vision, etc. I see Freeman/Coleman split.



And it's Vereen's last year.



Now if only Asiata slides to 5.

RE: RE: Also means the Giants would rather go with a young power RB Paulie Walnuts : 2:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13452541 dpinzow said:





Quote:





than Blount







Yeah I think Blount is out.



Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, and Darkwa. We're set here



Darkwa is not a lock I could see Blount take his slot to provide more power and a Vet presence In comment 13452554 Rflairr said:Darkwa is not a lock I could see Blount take his slot to provide more power and a Vet presence

Of the little I know old man : 2:58 pm : link about college players, I like this pick as much as or more than Engram.

his highlights look like Dankbeerman : 3:03 pm : link Bradshaw, not early career so much as later

RE: I'd BMac : 3:07 pm : link

Quote: be stunned if they sign Blount now. Just not enough room on the roster.



Dump Darkwa, who's a JAG if I ever saw one. In comment 13452593 Jon in NYC said:Dump Darkwa, who's a JAG if I ever saw one.

This is a good pick Paulie Walnuts : 3:12 pm : link I usually blast Reese and Co, but this draft and last has been stellar