New York Giants 5th Round Pick: DE Avery Moss

Here is my summary report: Sy'56 : 3:04 pm : link Name – Avery Moss, School – Youngstown State, Hgt – 6030, Wgt – 263



Strong Points: Strong and long frame. Very strong lower body with explosive straight line traits. Can get in to a blocker and grab his way off a block. Strong and active hands. Pursues hard and finishes when near the action. Disruptive, behind the line of scrimmage defender. Has the flexibility to play low. Productive against the run and pass.



Weak Points: Inconsistent pad level and overall technique. Needs to pay more attention to detail. Doesn’t show the quick twitch when approaching the blocker. Needs more late movement Doesn’t attack his man with a plan.



Summary: Fifth year senior that began his career at Nebraska with a strong redshirt freshman campaign. He was then dismissed from the school for an off field incident and quickly transferred to Youngstown State, who was coached by Bo Pelini, the Head Coach at Nebraska when Moss was originally recruited there. Moss’ caught fire again in 2016, earning 1st Team All Missouri Valley Conference honors. He has a combination of tools that coaches will want to work with at the next level. He can fit in to most schemes on the edge.



Final Grade: 6th round



"He was, unfortunately, then banned from playing in 2014 after being convicted of public indecency stemming from charges that he exposed himself to a convenience store worker in 2012. He'd ultimately follow his former Nebraska coach, Bo Pelini, to Youngstown State University in the hopes of starting over.



Playing opposite fellow draft prospect Derek Rivers, Moss would register 59 tackles (17.5 TFL), four forced fumbles ad 10.5 sacks -- numbers good enough to land him All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors."

Thought that was going to be McDermott. But pass rusher does make sense.

If he can be a situational pass rusher DavidinBMNY : 3:09 pm : link And make an impact that's huge. Between Okwara, Owa and Wynn those guys appear to be more run stuffer then pass rusher.

Jon Ledyard‏Verified account @LedyardNFLDraft

If Avery Moss isn't a Giants day three target, I don't know who is. Steve Spagnulo type to a T. Tuck/Ayers/Odiggy similarities.

If Avery Moss isn't a Giants day three target, I don't know who is. Steve Spagnulo type to a T. Tuck/Ayers/Odiggy similarities.





Look at his April 20th comments

Needs? 5BowlsSoon : 3:10 pm : link You mean there was no decent LB, DB, or OL available at that pick?



This guy does not sound like he is much to write home about. Even NFL.com says he is a 7th-UDFA.

Odighizuwa and Wynn look to be on the bubble. Based on how he looked in college and his pre-draft evaluations, Owa has underachieved. But he still has potential. Wynn has overachieved, but seems to have reached his ceiling, and it's relatively low. In comment 13452826 Jon in NYC said:One injury to any of those guys and that decision gets a lot easier.Odighizuwa and Wynn look to be on the bubble. Based on how he looked in college and his pre-draft evaluations, Owa has underachieved. But he still has potential. Wynn has overachieved, but seems to have reached his ceiling, and it's relatively low.

"Can unlock and chase to the perimeter or from the backside with plus acceleration. Combines upper body flexibility, foot quickness and length for fast wins in pass rush. Shoulder dip around edge is his go-to move. Burst to the quarterback will catch your eye."



In comment 13452839 5BowlsSoon said:this sounds terrible: "Can unlock and chase to the perimeter or from the backside with plus acceleration. Combines upper body flexibility, foot quickness and length for fast wins in pass rush. Shoulder dip around edge is his go-to move. Burst to the quarterback will catch your eye."

And not draft one olineman lol. Hysteria ensues.

RE: Love AcidTest : 3:19 pm : link

Quote: the production. Character problems are why he was dismissed from Nebraska, but that was two years ago. Nothing since. Time to take a chance. Profile - ( New Window )



Three years ago. In comment 13452818 AcidTest said:Three years ago.

Wynn is a goner annexOPR : 3:19 pm : link as he should be



JPP OV Okwara Moss OO ... sounds good to me

He's the kind of prospect the Cowboys would spend a 2nd round pick on Milton : 3:20 pm : link ...and the Giants got him for a late fifth round pick!