New York Giants 5th Round Pick: DE Avery Moss

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:02 pm
thomasa510 : 3:03 pm : link
Keep your pants on  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3:03 pm : link
Here is my summary report:  
Sy'56 : 3:04 pm : link
Name – Avery Moss, School – Youngstown State, Hgt – 6030, Wgt – 263

Strong Points: Strong and long frame. Very strong lower body with explosive straight line traits. Can get in to a blocker and grab his way off a block. Strong and active hands. Pursues hard and finishes when near the action. Disruptive, behind the line of scrimmage defender. Has the flexibility to play low. Productive against the run and pass.

Weak Points: Inconsistent pad level and overall technique. Needs to pay more attention to detail. Doesn’t show the quick twitch when approaching the blocker. Needs more late movement Doesn’t attack his man with a plan.

Summary: Fifth year senior that began his career at Nebraska with a strong redshirt freshman campaign. He was then dismissed from the school for an off field incident and quickly transferred to Youngstown State, who was coached by Bo Pelini, the Head Coach at Nebraska when Moss was originally recruited there. Moss’ caught fire again in 2016, earning 1st Team All Missouri Valley Conference honors. He has a combination of tools that coaches will want to work with at the next level. He can fit in to most schemes on the edge.

Final Grade: 6th round
Don't know anything about him other than he's a Nebraska transfer  
Anakim : 3:04 pm : link
"He was, unfortunately, then banned from playing in 2014 after being convicted of public indecency stemming from charges that he exposed himself to a convenience store worker in 2012. He'd ultimately follow his former Nebraska coach, Bo Pelini, to Youngstown State University in the hopes of starting over.

Playing opposite fellow draft prospect Derek Rivers, Moss would register 59 tackles (17.5 TFL), four forced fumbles ad 10.5 sacks -- numbers good enough to land him All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors."
He really got exposed in college  
Deej : 3:04 pm : link
Really wasn't on my radar at all  
allstarjim : 3:04 pm : link
Thought that was going to be McDermott. But pass rusher does make sense.
Started out at Nebraska  
Kevin in CT : 3:04 pm : link
Transferred to Youngstown.
Got kicked out of Nebraska  
Ned In Atlanta : 3:04 pm : link
For exposing his junk to a fellow student. Sounds like a winner !
Nicknamed  
BlueManCrew : 3:04 pm : link
"The flash" due to his outstanding burst. I think.
Hope he doesn't get exposed  
jeff57 : 3:05 pm : link
Love  
AcidTest : 3:06 pm : link
the production. Character problems are why he was dismissed from Nebraska, but that was two years ago. Nothing since. Time to take a chance.

Profile
NFLcom comp is Robert Ayers  
jeff57 : 3:06 pm : link
Link
Nice gamble in round 5  
Jay on the Island : 3:06 pm : link
I wanted McDermott but we needed to add a pass rusher.
we can nickname him Zeke  
gtt350 : 3:07 pm : link
He may not be a star  
JCin332 : 3:07 pm : link
but he does seems to flash at times...
RE: we can nickname him Zeke  
Big Blue '56 : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 13452821 gtt350 said:
Quote:
From Cabin Creek?
Wonder  
Jon in NYC : 3:07 pm : link
who this pushes off the roster.

They won't carry 6 DEs and already have JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Owa, Wynn
Hold ma dicckkkk  
Paulie Walnuts : 3:08 pm : link
... he's flashed some ability
RE: RE: we can nickname him Zeke  
Deej : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 13452825 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Mowatt, I assume
Video  
jeff57 : 3:08 pm : link
Link
RE: RE: RE: we can nickname him Zeke  
Big Blue '56 : 3:09 pm : link
In comment 13452830 Deej said:
Quote:
I presume..It was Jerry West's nickname in College
If he can be a situational pass rusher  
DavidinBMNY : 3:09 pm : link
And make an impact that's huge. Between Okwara, Owa and Wynn those guys appear to be more run stuffer then pass rusher.
He has a lot of Moss tape and comments on his Twitter too  
Anakim : 3:10 pm : link
Jon Ledyard‏Verified account @LedyardNFLDraft
If Avery Moss isn't a Giants day three target, I don't know who is. Steve Spagnulo type to a T. Tuck/Ayers/Odiggy similarities.


Look at his April 20th comments
Needs?  
5BowlsSoon : 3:10 pm : link
You mean there was no decent LB, DB, or OL available at that pick?

This guy does not sound like he is much to write home about. Even NFL.com says he is a 7th-UDFA.
RE: Video  
Deej : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 13452832 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Before I click, is it NSFW?
RE: RE: Video  
Big Blue '56 : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 13452841 Deej said:
Quote:
Lawyers don't work on Sundays
RE: Video  
montanagiant : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 13452832 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Link

Good thing we're not playing West Virginia this year
RE: Wonder  
81_Great_Dane : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 13452826 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
who this pushes off the roster.

They won't carry 6 DEs and already have JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Owa, Wynn
One injury to any of those guys and that decision gets a lot easier.

Odighizuwa and Wynn look to be on the bubble. Based on how he looked in college and his pre-draft evaluations, Owa has underachieved. But he still has potential. Wynn has overachieved, but seems to have reached his ceiling, and it's relatively low.
RE: Needs?  
Deej : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 13452839 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
You mean there was no decent LB, DB, or OL available at that pick?

This guy does not sound like he is much to write home about. Even NFL.com says he is a 7th-UDFA.


Pass rush is a constant need with this DC.
Ledyard Scouting Report  
battttles : 3:13 pm : link
Pegged him on twitter weeks ago as a Giants prototype target late
NDT Scouting
RE: Needs?  
annexOPR : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 13452839 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
You mean there was no decent LB, DB, or OL available at that pick?

This guy does not sound like he is much to write home about. Even NFL.com says he is a 7th-UDFA.


this sounds terrible: "Can unlock and chase to the perimeter or from the backside with plus acceleration. Combines upper body flexibility, foot quickness and length for fast wins in pass rush. Shoulder dip around edge is his go-to move. Burst to the quarterback will catch your eye."

Reese is gonna go full heal  
djm : 3:15 pm : link
And not draft one olineman lol. Hysteria ensues.
6' over 260  
idiotsavant : 3:15 pm : link
whew, dodged the whole 'skinny' thing there.

close call, but not 'too narrow'

hahahahaha


now, the new QB? someone get the kid some steaks. hehehehehe
RE: RE: Video  
jeff57 : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 13452846 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13452832 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Link


Good thing we're not playing West Virginia this year


Thought he looked good playing the run and in pursuit,
If we're not drafting a choir boy  
old man : 3:15 pm : link
We should have gone Mixon, take the PR hit and had a fantastic backfield.
IK no one cares about a pants dropper 5th who probably gets cut versus a female puncher in the second that makes your O even more dynamic now and the future, but, just saying.
The  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:18 pm : link
Giants know DLs.
RE: Love  
AcidTest : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 13452818 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the production. Character problems are why he was dismissed from Nebraska, but that was two years ago. Nothing since. Time to take a chance. Profile - ( New Window )


Three years ago.
Wynn is a goner  
annexOPR : 3:19 pm : link
as he should be

JPP OV Okwara Moss OO ... sounds good to me
He's the kind of prospect the Cowboys would spend a 2nd round pick on  
Milton : 3:20 pm : link
...and the Giants got him for a late fifth round pick!
RE: Reese is gonna go full heal  
nicky43 : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 13452857 djm said:
Quote:
And not draft one olineman lol. Hysteria ensues.


Absolutely correct. He's going to double down on stupid and show the entire world who knows how bad we need to address the o-line just how wrong the whole world is. I pray this is his last year in NY. He has no imagination to run a draft.
