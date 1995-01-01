New York Giants 5th Round Pick: DE Avery Moss

Name – Avery Moss, School – Youngstown State, Hgt – 6030, Wgt – 263
Strong Points: Strong and long frame. Very strong lower body with explosive straight line traits. Can get in to a blocker and grab his way off a block. Strong and active hands. Pursues hard and finishes when near the action. Disruptive, behind the line of scrimmage defender. Has the flexibility to play low. Productive against the run and pass.
Weak Points: Inconsistent pad level and overall technique. Needs to pay more attention to detail. Doesn’t show the quick twitch when approaching the blocker. Needs more late movement Doesn’t attack his man with a plan.
Summary: Fifth year senior that began his career at Nebraska with a strong redshirt freshman campaign. He was then dismissed from the school for an off field incident and quickly transferred to Youngstown State, who was coached by Bo Pelini, the Head Coach at Nebraska when Moss was originally recruited there. Moss’ caught fire again in 2016, earning 1st Team All Missouri Valley Conference honors. He has a combination of tools that coaches will want to work with at the next level. He can fit in to most schemes on the edge.
Final Grade: 6th round
"He was, unfortunately, then banned from playing in 2014 after being convicted of public indecency stemming from charges that he exposed himself to a convenience store worker in 2012. He'd ultimately follow his former Nebraska coach, Bo Pelini, to Youngstown State University in the hopes of starting over.
Playing opposite fellow draft prospect Derek Rivers, Moss would register 59 tackles (17.5 TFL), four forced fumbles ad 10.5 sacks -- numbers good enough to land him All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors."
Thought that was going to be McDermott. But pass rusher does make sense.
Transferred to Youngstown.
For exposing his junk to a fellow student. Sounds like a winner !
"The flash" due to his outstanding burst. I think.
the production. Character problems are why he was dismissed from Nebraska, but that was two years ago. Nothing since. Time to take a chance. Profile
- ( New Window
)
I wanted McDermott but we needed to add a pass rusher.
but he does seems to flash at times...
In comment 13452821
gtt350 said:
From Cabin Creek?
who this pushes off the roster.
They won't carry 6 DEs and already have JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Owa, Wynn
... he's flashed some ability
In comment 13452825
Big Blue '56 said:
| In comment 13452821 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.
From Cabin Creek?
Mowatt, I assume
In comment 13452830
Deej said:
| In comment 13452825 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13452821 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.
From Cabin Creek?
Mowatt, I assume
I presume..It was Jerry West's nickname in College
And make an impact that's huge. Between Okwara, Owa and Wynn those guys appear to be more run stuffer then pass rusher.
Jon LedyardVerified account @LedyardNFLDraft
If Avery Moss isn't a Giants day three target, I don't know who is. Steve Spagnulo type to a T. Tuck/Ayers/Odiggy similarities.
Look at his April 20th comments
You mean there was no decent LB, DB, or OL available at that pick?
This guy does not sound like he is much to write home about. Even NFL.com says he is a 7th-UDFA.
In comment 13452832
jeff57 said:
Before I click, is it NSFW?
In comment 13452841
Deej said:
| In comment 13452832 jeff57 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
Before I click, is it NSFW?
Lawyers don't work on Sundays
In comment 13452832
jeff57 said:
Good thing we're not playing West Virginia this year
In comment 13452826
Jon in NYC said:
| who this pushes off the roster.
They won't carry 6 DEs and already have JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Owa, Wynn
One injury to any of those guys and that decision gets a lot easier.
Odighizuwa and Wynn look to be on the bubble. Based on how he looked in college and his pre-draft evaluations, Owa has underachieved. But he still has potential. Wynn has overachieved, but seems to have reached his ceiling, and it's relatively low.
In comment 13452839
5BowlsSoon said:
| You mean there was no decent LB, DB, or OL available at that pick?
This guy does not sound like he is much to write home about. Even NFL.com says he is a 7th-UDFA.
Pass rush is a constant need with this DC.
Pegged him on twitter weeks ago as a Giants prototype target late NDT Scouting
- ( New Window
)
In comment 13452839
5BowlsSoon said:
| You mean there was no decent LB, DB, or OL available at that pick?
This guy does not sound like he is much to write home about. Even NFL.com says he is a 7th-UDFA.
this sounds terrible: "Can unlock and chase to the perimeter or from the backside with plus acceleration. Combines upper body flexibility, foot quickness and length for fast wins in pass rush. Shoulder dip around edge is his go-to move. Burst to the quarterback will catch your eye."
And not draft one olineman lol. Hysteria ensues.
whew, dodged the whole 'skinny' thing there.
close call, but not 'too narrow'
hahahahaha
now, the new QB? someone get the kid some steaks. hehehehehe
In comment 13452846
montanagiant said:
| In comment 13452832 jeff57 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
Good thing we're not playing West Virginia this year
Thought he looked good playing the run and in pursuit,
We should have gone Mixon, take the PR hit and had a fantastic backfield.
IK no one cares about a pants dropper 5th who probably gets cut versus a female puncher in the second that makes your O even more dynamic now and the future, but, just saying.
In comment 13452818
AcidTest said:
| the production. Character problems are why he was dismissed from Nebraska, but that was two years ago. Nothing since. Time to take a chance. Profile - ( New Window )
Three years ago.
as he should be
JPP OV Okwara Moss OO ... sounds good to me
...and the Giants got him for a late fifth round pick!
In comment 13452857
djm said:
| And not draft one olineman lol. Hysteria ensues.
Absolutely correct. He's going to double down on stupid and show the entire world who knows how bad we need to address the o-line just how wrong the whole world is. I pray this is his last year in NY. He has no imagination to run a draft.