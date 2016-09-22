Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants 6th Round Pick: OL Adam Bisnowaty

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:34 pm
Yeah, that's what I thought I remembered.  
Big Blue '56 : 4:44 pm : link
Thanks Mike and Acid
great job  
spike : 4:46 pm : link
How quickly can he be ready...  
EricJ : 4:46 pm : link
to replace Flowers?
Considering we have a need  
old man : 4:47 pm : link
an OL, and he grasps the G position(doubt hes a T), hopefully quickly, should be at least adequate.
All I know is that Pittsburghs offense was very good  
barens : 4:47 pm : link
And their offensive line was a big part of that.
KevinBBWC : 4:48 pm : link
Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 49s49 seconds ago

Adam Bisnowaty said he can play tackle or guard. Also thinks he's a "nasty" payer. #Giants #NFLDraft


Dan Duggan‏Verified account @DDuggan21 52s52 seconds ago

Bisnowaty said he plays nasty, wants to make his opponents quit. Music to the ears of McAdoo and Solari.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:48 pm : link
Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 3m3 minutes ago

Adam Biz: "I'm a nasty football player. I get after people... I make sure the guy across from me wants to quit."
I would like to think that any Agents of OL UDFA  
Jimmy Brown : 4:48 pm : link
would be beating down the Giants door for a chance to sign with a contender with a shitty OL. Hopefully, we can find a couple who were overlooked in the draft.
Jerry must have listened to Shaun  
DavidinBMNY : 4:49 pm : link
Glad he spoke up :-).

Typical Jerry Reese  
Dirt1 : 4:53 pm : link
reaching for an offensive lineman in a draft that's weak for offensive lineman. Should be fired immediately. (sarcasm)
He could immediately  
Mr. Nickels : 4:54 pm : link
send Jerry to the bench especially if Fluker pans out.

Ideally we should sign Austin Pasztor
This may be my favorite pick of Day 3  
Dunedin81 : 4:56 pm : link
Probably not a game changer, but a versatile guy who could end up playing an important reserve role as early as this year.
FROM DAVE TE  
nflscouting : 4:57 pm : link
If anybody moves, it's Flowers. Pop Warner, high school, Pittsburgh, nothing but a monster at left tackle. He was a bit banged up later in 2016, but if you pull film, look at the first part of the season & you will see why LOT is his home
Reasonable arm length at 33 7/8 inches...  
Milton : 4:58 pm : link
But the man has gigantic fucking hands: 11 3/8 inches! (that's what she said)....
find a UDFA kicker  
spike : 5:00 pm : link
to sign!
I like this one  
RetroJint : 5:00 pm : link
He's at least the ninth o-lineman on the team heading to rookie mini. Could move up quickly, too. Reese finished strong.
Be nice if he were more David Diehl  
David B. : 5:00 pm : link
than Bobby Hart. But he's probably Bobby Hart. At least he's another body who's played OT.
Not just because he is an OL  
est1986 : 5:04 pm : link
But i like this pick/player better than rounds 3, 4 & 5.
Here's  
AcidTest : 5:06 pm : link
a profile:

Profile - ( New Window )
Reese drafts OL  
annexOPR : 5:07 pm : link
AND trades up?

False hope springs eternal! SuperBowl!


Bisnowaty  
GiantJake : 5:09 pm : link
Get him in the program. Get him bigger and stronger and hopefully he makes the team and can back-up at a few spots.
Love the pick  
WillVAB : 5:13 pm : link
The guy was all-ACC so let's not act like his tape doesn't matter. Physically he has all the tools.

He'll compete for a starting job somewhere along the OL and I'd bet he's starting at some point in '17.
youtube video  
bc4life : 5:16 pm : link
of him against Clemson in 2016
Bisnowaty  
Hilary : 5:20 pm : link
I think he plays guard next to Fluker.That is a lot of beef to run behind
The trade  
Sarcastic Sam : 5:26 pm : link
was just to shut Jordan Raanana up.

Prolly.
Can he start over Flowers or Hart?  
FStubbs : 5:29 pm : link
I mean, the two worst starting tackles in the league, he should be able to compete with them right?
Very good pick  
Rick in Dallas : 5:32 pm : link
I mentioned him for the 4th round.
Frank Coyle's had him being picked in the 3rd round in his final mock draft at number 102.
Good value pick.



all we can do now is hope there is still  
Jersey55 : 5:33 pm : link
somebody left in free agency who Reese can bring in to help this O line
He has bears paws for hands at 11 and 1/2 inches  
ReneNYG1 : 5:40 pm : link
Huge hands and long arms nice foot works so their something to work with perfect size.
The first priority is to get Jerry out of the starting 5  
SHO'NUFF : 5:41 pm : link
Give Flowers a shot, then move him over if he isn't improving.
I think he's too light to play RT. But, he's agile enough to play LT  
GeofromNJ : 5:41 pm : link
in this league. My prediction -- the Giants make a concerted effort to coach him up to play LT and they move Flowers to RT where he is far better suited.
Anyone know this  
5BowlsSoon : 5:54 pm : link
1. What injury did he have in second half of 2016?

2. Why did he stink it up during the Senior Bowl?

Bless you, whoever answers.
Anak  
Tuckrule : 5:59 pm : link
Love the nickname. Hope it sticks
I like the pick too, but slow down...  
Dunedin81 : 6:00 pm : link
It's unlikely that they are going to plug a sixth rounder in as an LT, even if he's very impressive in workouts.
I think they said he had an ankle or a back injury this year  
Chris L. : 6:11 pm : link
everyone seems to agree he looked much better when he was fully healthy last year. Going into this year he was very highly thought of. I watch a lot of ACC ball because my son goes to Miami and I saw him in some games. He definitely looks the part of a left tackle. He has played like 40 games at left tackle. We may have gotten a bit of a steal here because he was not 100% during all of the post season evaluations.
Help needed  
5BowlsSoon : 6:29 pm : link
Does anyone know why I keep getting an error message on this image I am trying to post in the URL of link below?



The message says URL is in error. Does anyone see the error? Thanks.
Never mind  
5BowlsSoon : 6:30 pm : link
I guess I had to post the image URL in the box and not the URL link.

Me bad!
