New York Giants 6th Round Pick: OL Adam Bisnowaty

an OL, and he grasps the G position(doubt hes a T), hopefully quickly, should be at least adequate.
And their offensive line was a big part of that.
Jordan RaananVerified account @JordanRaanan 49s49 seconds ago
Adam Bisnowaty said he can play tackle or guard. Also thinks he's a "nasty" payer. #Giants #NFLDraft
Dan DugganVerified account @DDuggan21 52s52 seconds ago
Bisnowaty said he plays nasty, wants to make his opponents quit. Music to the ears of McAdoo and Solari.
Tom RockVerified account @TomRock_Newsday 3m3 minutes ago
Adam Biz: "I'm a nasty football player. I get after people... I make sure the guy across from me wants to quit."
would be beating down the Giants door for a chance to sign with a contender with a shitty OL. Hopefully, we can find a couple who were overlooked in the draft.
Quote:
I could see him start down the road at LG, RG or RT.
But he was absolutely awful during Senior Bowl week. I mean AWFUL. That's why he wasn't on my list.
Honest question. WHY would that really matter? Shouldn't all his seasons of game tape tell the story?
For sure, but at the Senior Bowl, he was going against some of the best seniors in college football. It does matter. Dominating Joe Schmo is not as telling as dominating Dalvin Tomlinson or Jordan Willis.
Biznasty?
Never. RT or G
reaching for an offensive lineman in a draft that's weak for offensive lineman. Should be fired immediately. (sarcasm)
send Jerry to the bench especially if Fluker pans out.
Ideally we should sign Austin Pasztor
Hey, at least he didn't reach for a LB.
It will be interesting to see who the Giants score in the UDFA market. There are still some interesting OL prospects to be had like Wheeler, McDermot, Collins, Levin, Rich, Ugokwe, and one of Dave Te's favorites, Andre "Don't Sleep On" Knappe.
Probably not a game changer, but a versatile guy who could end up playing an important reserve role as early as this year.
If anybody moves, it's Flowers. Pop Warner, high school, Pittsburgh, nothing but a monster at left tackle. He was a bit banged up later in 2016, but if you pull film, look at the first part of the season & you will see why LOT is his home
But the man has gigantic fucking hands: 11 3/8 inches! (that's what she said)....
He's at least the ninth o-lineman on the team heading to rookie mini. Could move up quickly, too. Reese finished strong.
| But the man has gigantic fucking hands: 11 3/8 inches! (that's what she said)....
Arm length doesn't matter.. our best OL is a T-Rex lol
than Bobby Hart. But he's probably Bobby Hart. At least he's another body who's played OT.
Congratulations Dave, you just helped much of BBI population with their erectile disfunction issues.
But i like this pick/player better than rounds 3, 4 & 5.
Congratulations Dave, you just helped much of BBI population with their erectile disfunction issues.
So why did the OL from Pitt, last until the 6th Rd.?
When I read some of the comments, maybe he should have been
a 2nd or 3rd RD. pick?
I doubt a 6th Rd. pick is going to move Flowers,
not on JR's watch at least.
| send Jerry to the bench especially if Fluker pans out.
Ideally we should sign Austin Pasztor
Based on available information, don't think he will be immediately replacing Jerry or anyone else. The guy may be a player down the road but he needs work
AND trades up?
False hope springs eternal! SuperBowl!
| reaching for an offensive lineman in a draft that's weak for offensive lineman. Should be fired immediately. (sarcasm)
Get him in the program. Get him bigger and stronger and hopefully he makes the team and can back-up at a few spots.
Quote:
Congratulations Dave, you just helped much of BBI population with their erectile disfunction issues.
So why did the OL from Pitt, last until the 6th Rd.?
When I read some of the comments, maybe he should have been
a 2nd or 3rd RD. pick?
I doubt a 6th Rd. pick is going to move Flowers,
not on JR's watch at least.
Hard to know the reasons..Why was Brady a 6th rounder? Terrell Davis a 5th rounder?
The guy was all-ACC so let's not act like his tape doesn't matter. Physically he has all the tools.
He'll compete for a starting job somewhere along the OL and I'd bet he's starting at some point in '17.
of him against Clemson in 2016
I think he plays guard next to Fluker.That is a lot of beef to run behind
I mean, the two worst starting tackles in the league, he should be able to compete with them right?
I mentioned him for the 4th round.
Frank Coyle's had him being picked in the 3rd round in his final mock draft at number 102.
Good value pick.
somebody left in free agency who Reese can bring in to help this O line
hopefully it shuts up nicky423 who was whining in the 5th round thread.
Huge hands and long arms nice foot works so their something to work with perfect size.
Give Flowers a shot, then move him over if he isn't improving.
in this league. My prediction -- the Giants make a concerted effort to coach him up to play LT and they move Flowers to RT where he is far better suited.
1. What injury did he have in second half of 2016?
2. Why did he stink it up during the Senior Bowl?
Bless you, whoever answers.
Love the nickname. Hope it sticks
It's unlikely that they are going to plug a sixth rounder in as an LT, even if he's very impressive in workouts.
everyone seems to agree he looked much better when he was fully healthy last year. Going into this year he was very highly thought of. I watch a lot of ACC ball because my son goes to Miami and I saw him in some games. He definitely looks the part of a left tackle. He has played like 40 games at left tackle. We may have gotten a bit of a steal here because he was not 100% during all of the post season evaluations.
Does anyone know why I keep getting an error message on this image I am trying to post in the URL of link below?
The message says URL is in error. Does anyone see the error? Thanks.
I guess I had to post the image URL in the box and not the URL link.
Biznasty?
Biznasty indeed. This guy looks like he has a case of Brawndo in the fridge