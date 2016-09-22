New York Giants 6th Round Pick: OL Adam Bisnowaty Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:34 pm : 4:34 pm ...

How quickly can he be ready... EricJ : 4:46 pm : link to replace Flowers?

Considering we have a need old man : 4:47 pm : link an OL, and he grasps the G position(doubt hes a T), hopefully quickly, should be at least adequate.

All I know is that Pittsburghs offense was very good barens : 4:47 pm : link And their offensive line was a big part of that.

. KevinBBWC : 4:48 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 49s49 seconds ago



Adam Bisnowaty said he can play tackle or guard. Also thinks he's a "nasty" payer. #Giants #NFLDraft





Dan Duggan‏Verified account @DDuggan21 52s52 seconds ago



Bisnowaty said he plays nasty, wants to make his opponents quit. Music to the ears of McAdoo and Solari.



... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:48 pm : : 4:48 pm : link Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 3m3 minutes ago



Adam Biz: "I'm a nasty football player. I get after people... I make sure the guy across from me wants to quit."



I would like to think that any Agents of OL UDFA Jimmy Brown : 4:48 pm : link would be beating down the Giants door for a chance to sign with a contender with a shitty OL. Hopefully, we can find a couple who were overlooked in the draft.

Jerry must have listened to Shaun DavidinBMNY : 4:49 pm : link Glad he spoke up :-).





RE: RE: He has versatility which the Giants crave Anakim : 4:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13453254 Anakim said:





Quote:





I could see him start down the road at LG, RG or RT.





But he was absolutely awful during Senior Bowl week. I mean AWFUL. That's why he wasn't on my list.







Honest question. WHY would that really matter? Shouldn't all his seasons of game tape tell the story?



For sure, but at the Senior Bowl, he was going against some of the best seniors in college football. It does matter. Dominating Joe Schmo is not as telling as dominating Dalvin Tomlinson or Jordan Willis. In comment 13453270 Big Blue '56 said:For sure, but at the Senior Bowl, he was going against some of the best seniors in college football. It does matter. Dominating Joe Schmo is not as telling as dominating Dalvin Tomlinson or Jordan Willis.

RE: ... Anakim : 4:51 pm : link

Quote: Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 3m3 minutes ago



Adam Biz: "I'm a nasty football player. I get after people... I make sure the guy across from me wants to quit."



Biznasty? In comment 13453312 Eric from BBI said:Biznasty?

RE: How quickly can he be ready... jeff57 : 4:52 pm : link

Quote: to replace Flowers?



Never. RT or G In comment 13453299 EricJ said:Never. RT or G

Typical Jerry Reese Dirt1 : 4:53 pm : link reaching for an offensive lineman in a draft that's weak for offensive lineman. Should be fired immediately. (sarcasm)

He could immediately Mr. Nickels : 4:54 pm : link send Jerry to the bench especially if Fluker pans out.



Ideally we should sign Austin Pasztor

RE: Typical Jerry Reese jeff57 : 4:54 pm : link

Quote: reaching for an offensive lineman in a draft that's weak for offensive lineman. Should be fired immediately. (sarcasm)



Hey, at least he didn't reach for a LB. In comment 13453335 Dirt1 said:Hey, at least he didn't reach for a LB.

RE: Colin gbn had him at 142 out of 364 top players he listed Milton : 4:55 pm : link

Quote: and USA Today had him at 143 of their top 150 players THR has him at #153.



It will be interesting to see who the Giants score in the UDFA market. There are still some interesting OL prospects to be had like Wheeler, McDermot, Collins, Levin, Rich, Ugokwe, and one of Dave Te's favorites, Andre "Don't Sleep On" Knappe. In comment 13453229 Big Blue '56 said:THR has him at #153.It will be interesting to see who the Giants score in the UDFA market. There are still some interesting OL prospects to be had like Wheeler, McDermot, Collins, Levin, Rich, Ugokwe, and one of Dave Te's favorites, Andre "Don't Sleep On" Knappe.

This may be my favorite pick of Day 3 Dunedin81 : 4:56 pm : link Probably not a game changer, but a versatile guy who could end up playing an important reserve role as early as this year.

FROM DAVE TE nflscouting : 4:57 pm : link If anybody moves, it's Flowers. Pop Warner, high school, Pittsburgh, nothing but a monster at left tackle. He was a bit banged up later in 2016, but if you pull film, look at the first part of the season & you will see why LOT is his home

Reasonable arm length at 33 7/8 inches... Milton : 4:58 pm : link But the man has gigantic fucking hands: 11 3/8 inches! (that's what she said)....

find a UDFA kicker spike : 5:00 pm : link to sign!

I like this one RetroJint : 5:00 pm : link He's at least the ninth o-lineman on the team heading to rookie mini. Could move up quickly, too. Reese finished strong.

RE: Reasonable arm length at 33 7/8 inches... spike : 5:00 pm : link

Quote: But the man has gigantic fucking hands: 11 3/8 inches! (that's what she said)....



Arm length doesn't matter.. our best OL is a T-Rex lol In comment 13453359 Milton said:Arm length doesn't matter.. our best OL is a T-Rex lol

Be nice if he were more David Diehl David B. : 5:00 pm : link than Bobby Hart. But he's probably Bobby Hart. At least he's another body who's played OT.

RE: FROM DAVE TE ktinsc : 5:01 pm : link

Quote: If anybody moves, it's Flowers. Pop Warner, high school, Pittsburgh, nothing but a monster at left tackle. He was a bit banged up later in 2016, but if you pull film, look at the first part of the season & you will see why LOT is his home



Congratulations Dave, you just helped much of BBI population with their erectile disfunction issues. In comment 13453355 nflscouting said:Congratulations Dave, you just helped much of BBI population with their erectile disfunction issues.

Not just because he is an OL est1986 : 5:04 pm : link But i like this pick/player better than rounds 3, 4 & 5.

RE: RE: FROM DAVE TE Carson53 : 5:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13453355 nflscouting said:





Quote:





If anybody moves, it's Flowers. Pop Warner, high school, Pittsburgh, nothing but a monster at left tackle. He was a bit banged up later in 2016, but if you pull film, look at the first part of the season & you will see why LOT is his home







Congratulations Dave, you just helped much of BBI population with their erectile disfunction issues. .





So why did the OL from Pitt, last until the 6th Rd.?

When I read some of the comments, maybe he should have been

a 2nd or 3rd RD. pick?

I doubt a 6th Rd. pick is going to move Flowers,

not on JR's watch at least. In comment 13453371 ktinsc said:So why did the OL from Pitt, last until the 6th Rd.?When I read some of the comments, maybe he should have beena 2nd or 3rd RD. pick?I doubt a 6th Rd. pick is going to move Flowers,not on JR's watch at least.

RE: He could immediately clatterbuck : 5:07 pm : link

Quote: send Jerry to the bench especially if Fluker pans out.



Ideally we should sign Austin Pasztor



Based on available information, don't think he will be immediately replacing Jerry or anyone else. The guy may be a player down the road but he needs work In comment 13453342 Mr. Nickels said:Based on available information, don't think he will be immediately replacing Jerry or anyone else. The guy may be a player down the road but he needs work

Reese drafts OL annexOPR : 5:07 pm : link AND trades up?



False hope springs eternal! SuperBowl!







RE: Typical Jerry Reese clatterbuck : 5:07 pm : link

Quote: reaching for an offensive lineman in a draft that's weak for offensive lineman. Should be fired immediately. (sarcasm)



Ha! In comment 13453335 Dirt1 said:Ha!

Bisnowaty GiantJake : 5:09 pm : link Get him in the program. Get him bigger and stronger and hopefully he makes the team and can back-up at a few spots.

RE: RE: RE: FROM DAVE TE Big Blue '56 : 5:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13453371 ktinsc said:





Quote:





In comment 13453355 nflscouting said:





Quote:





If anybody moves, it's Flowers. Pop Warner, high school, Pittsburgh, nothing but a monster at left tackle. He was a bit banged up later in 2016, but if you pull film, look at the first part of the season & you will see why LOT is his home







Congratulations Dave, you just helped much of BBI population with their erectile disfunction issues.



.





So why did the OL from Pitt, last until the 6th Rd.?

When I read some of the comments, maybe he should have been

a 2nd or 3rd RD. pick?

I doubt a 6th Rd. pick is going to move Flowers,

not on JR's watch at least.



Hard to know the reasons..Why was Brady a 6th rounder? Terrell Davis a 5th rounder? In comment 13453394 Carson53 said:Hard to know the reasons..Why was Brady a 6th rounder? Terrell Davis a 5th rounder?

Love the pick WillVAB : 5:13 pm : link The guy was all-ACC so let's not act like his tape doesn't matter. Physically he has all the tools.



He'll compete for a starting job somewhere along the OL and I'd bet he's starting at some point in '17.

youtube video bc4life : 5:16 pm : link of him against Clemson in 2016

Bisnowaty Hilary : 5:20 pm : link I think he plays guard next to Fluker.That is a lot of beef to run behind

Can he start over Flowers or Hart? FStubbs : 5:29 pm : link I mean, the two worst starting tackles in the league, he should be able to compete with them right?

Very good pick Rick in Dallas : 5:32 pm : link I mentioned him for the 4th round.

Frank Coyle's had him being picked in the 3rd round in his final mock draft at number 102.

Good value pick.









all we can do now is hope there is still Jersey55 : 5:33 pm : link somebody left in free agency who Reese can bring in to help this O line

RE: The trade Canton : 5:36 pm : link

Quote: was just to shut Jordan Raanana up.



Prolly.



hopefully it shuts up nicky423 who was whining in the 5th round thread. In comment 13453480 Sarcastic Sam said:hopefully it shuts up nicky423 who was whining in the 5th round thread.

He has bears paws for hands at 11 and 1/2 inches ReneNYG1 : 5:40 pm : link Huge hands and long arms nice foot works so their something to work with perfect size.

The first priority is to get Jerry out of the starting 5 SHO'NUFF : 5:41 pm : link Give Flowers a shot, then move him over if he isn't improving.

I think he's too light to play RT. But, he's agile enough to play LT GeofromNJ : 5:41 pm : link in this league. My prediction -- the Giants make a concerted effort to coach him up to play LT and they move Flowers to RT where he is far better suited.

Anyone know this 5BowlsSoon : 5:54 pm : link 1. What injury did he have in second half of 2016?



2. Why did he stink it up during the Senior Bowl?



Bless you, whoever answers.

Anak Tuckrule : 5:59 pm : link Love the nickname. Hope it sticks

I like the pick too, but slow down... Dunedin81 : 6:00 pm : link It's unlikely that they are going to plug a sixth rounder in as an LT, even if he's very impressive in workouts.

I think they said he had an ankle or a back injury this year Chris L. : 6:11 pm : link everyone seems to agree he looked much better when he was fully healthy last year. Going into this year he was very highly thought of. I watch a lot of ACC ball because my son goes to Miami and I saw him in some games. He definitely looks the part of a left tackle. He has played like 40 games at left tackle. We may have gotten a bit of a steal here because he was not 100% during all of the post season evaluations.

Help needed 5BowlsSoon : 6:29 pm : link







The message says URL is in error. Does anyone see the error? Thanks. Does anyone know why I keep getting an error message on this image I am trying to post in the URL of link below?The message says URL is in error. Does anyone see the error? Thanks.

Never mind 5BowlsSoon : 6:30 pm : link I guess I had to post the image URL in the box and not the URL link.



Me bad!