Mayock seems really PO'd about the draft circus atmosphere

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock, about as hard-core a football fan as there is, got fed up with it today. As the Colts’ picks were announced with help from an orangutan at the Indianapolis Zoo, Mayock ripped his employer’s attempt to inject some levity into the proceedings.



“If we’re going back to the zoo, I’m walking off the desk,” Mayock said. “I’ve about had the zoo, OK? Enough. Enough. I mean, is this good TV?”



NFL Network’s Rich Eisen introduced the zoo segment with some sarcasm, saying, “If we don’t go to the zoo, the world will stop spinning.”



When the orangutan revealed the Colts’ selection of defensive tackle Grover Stewart, Mayock indicated he thought it was unfair to Stewart to turn one of the most significant moments of his life into a circus.



“I think we’ve got to be a little respectful,” Mayock said. “It’s a big day for Grover Stewart, and rather than talking about that chimp, let’s get back to some football here. It’s a big day for him.”



As NFL Network went to a commercial after that, Mayock could be heard saying, “At some point we’ve got to be able to talk about this.” It wasn’t clear if he was saying that to the audience or if he thought the commercial break had already begun and was saying it to his colleagues. Either way, he raises an important point: The NFL wants to grow the draft, but as it does so, it risks leaving its most passionate fans disillusioned.





It has Mr. Nickels : 4/29/2017 6:52 pm : link gotten completely out of hand. Eisen made similar comments about how they can't control how far behind they are.

He's 100 percent right Sammo85 : 4/29/2017 6:53 pm : link Goodell has turned the league into a circus. The draft extravaganza has become a joke.

100% agree with Mayock EddieNYG : 4/29/2017 6:53 pm : link Can they just cover the draft instead of over producing it?



They are not announcing picks in real time because they're trying to discuss other things.



The people watching this are hardcore fans who just want to see who the picks are and don't need all this pop and circumstance.



Could also do with out Jaws and Dawkins telling everyone how great Philly is and to basically screw anyone who criticizes them.



Keep It Simple Stupid!

He's absolutely right B in ALB : 4/29/2017 6:53 pm : link At one point I saw a pick by some scuba diver in Seattle. I shut it right off. Just ridiculous. The whole thing is pretty absurd.

No offense to Mike, shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/29/2017 6:53 pm : link but most of the audience stopped watching long before that happened.

And then has the audacity Mr. Nickels : 4/29/2017 6:53 pm : link to pull that whole John Cena act when he gets mercilessly booed

They're going Gman11 : 4/29/2017 6:54 pm : link all ESPN on us.



It isn't about the sports any more. It's about making a mockery of it.

Totally AcidTest : 4/29/2017 6:54 pm : link agree. Mayock is very level headed. Not easily upset.

agreed. spike : 4/29/2017 6:54 pm : link Just read the names respectfully, like the Bears did.

I turned it off when they brought out the orangutan. Devon : 4/29/2017 6:55 pm : link Unfortunately, the ratings this year apparently have been as good as almost ever, so the way things were done is going to be here to stay.

The draft was dreadful Bluesbreaker : 4/29/2017 6:56 pm : link Watch Goodwill get booed every time he stepped to the podium

I agree . I was waiting for Miley Cyrus to come on wearing

a slingshot ....

why not spike : 4/29/2017 6:56 pm : link hire a bunch of strippers read the names then?



That will bring in the ratings

Eisen was clearly disgruntled all weekend SHO'NUFF : 4/29/2017 6:56 pm : link it got so bad, several of us switched over to ESPN who cut out all the tomfoolery.

NFL hasn't been about the hardcore fans JonC : 4/29/2017 6:59 pm : link Since Goodell took over, it's all about the lowest common denominator.

I thought the zoo thing was a little questionable GiantJake : 4/29/2017 7:00 pm : link These players work their whole lives to be selected and see their names called on the NFL Draft. Zach Banner's draft moment will forever consist of an orangutan sitting next to a video screen that says "Zach Banner".

For the first time in awhile Sy'56 : 4/29/2017 7:00 pm : link I turned off NFL Network and went to ESPN. And Mayock/Jeremiah ar the guys I prefer to listen to...but couldn't take it anymore.



Bad job NFL Network decision makers...clearly not football people.

The draft was once my favorite day of the year bubba0825 : 4/29/2017 7:02 pm : link Saturday morning of binge watching. I lived with it moving to Thursday and Friday, but this year after seeing how messed up networks were I simply just check in on it on my phone while I did other things this weekend

Francesa went off about this too, 81_Great_Dane : 4/29/2017 7:05 pm : link complaining that it had become a circus and the TV partners were being screwed.



It was classic curmudgeon Francesa. Get your draft circus OFF MY LAWN. But he wasn't wrong.

I'm as hard core a football fan as it gets. MBavaro : 4/29/2017 7:05 pm : link I wouldn't WATCH any draft coverage if it was happening in my own backyard.



Same goes with any game. I don't tune in until they line up for the kick off.



They can announce picks from inside a pregnant mothers womb for all I care. I'm not watching a second of it.

Hey, if Dave Garroway could work with a chimp, TC : 4/29/2017 7:07 pm : link Mayock can work with an orangutan.



Next, they'll have to dress up like clowns. Oh, wait, I forgot about Fox!



I get that I'm not the target demographic... Dunedin81 : 4/29/2017 7:08 pm : link Because I'm going to watch or at least follow in spite of the bullshit. But you can't tell me this is really growing anything. It's still boring television. Even churching up the early selections is annoying but understandable. But the later selections are watched mostly by die hards. The circus bullshit just seems likely to.make them fewer in number.

Too many former ESPNers Matt in SGS : 4/29/2017 7:11 pm : link went to the NFL Network the past few years and it culminated in the shit show that was the NFLN broadcast. Like others, I went to ESPN instead, which I have not done in about 7-8 years. They really need to re-think how they are doing this thing because them being so behind twitter for the picks in a connected age, was awful. For every fun moment watching Drew Pearson tell the Philly crowd to eat it, the rest of it went on and on and on. bringing veteran players out. Photo ops. Special interest stories. Just give us the God Damn picks and the analysis/highlights!



Sadly, I'm sure the ratings were good, so the suits will high five each other, meanwhile the Mayocks and Eisens will continue to stew and take pot shots at them on the air for what a farce they created.

I meant to lost this earlier... Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/29/2017 7:14 pm : link But I thought sirius XM NFL had the best draft coverage.



They weren't behind at all... Interviewed most of the players that they could... And great analysis from the Godfather, Savage and Kirwin were great.



I used to enjoy the draft on Saturdays and Sundays... But now I prefer to listen to it.

I agree with the comments above... EricJ : 4/29/2017 7:18 pm : link I just want to see the players picked, their highlights and then analysis... that's it.



They are putting people on TV who cannot even pronounce the players names, cannot even remember this is the "2017" NFL Draft, etc etc



Now, I have the NFL network on and they were just doing a quick recap and the assholes showed the chimp again.

I'm with Mayock. Red Dog : 4/29/2017 7:18 pm : link Goodell is absolute total garbage as a commissioner. he's worse than his disgusting predecessor, and I thought that would be impossible.





It's not Photoguy : 4/29/2017 7:19 pm : link a draft anymore. It's an EVENT.





This was the absolute worst piece of crap the NFL ever came up with. A plague on all their houses.

I watched about ctc in ftmyers : 4/29/2017 7:21 pm : link 1/2 hour of the draft this year.



This afternoon I stopped by the local bar and they had the draft on with no sound.



I look up and it says Giants pick in. I stop my conversation and say I want to see these 3 minutes later after them showing everything but the pick, It was like F this.



Looked at a tweet and went back to my conversation.



Why would anyone watch that crap if you have it literally 5 minutes or so before they announce it.



Why they are showing bullcrap that has nothing to do with the team that was drafting.



Several people commented how it was so confusing to watch and stopped watching after about a hour or so into the first night.



It has gotten worse and worse as the days went on.

I said it Thursday night early. Jumped the shark. RDJR : 4/29/2017 7:25 pm : link Lowest common denominator it is, but that's what works in America today. Sports just mirror society.

Draft Coverage Percy : 4/29/2017 7:40 pm : link They destroyed the product with delays, ads and general BS.

No one will pay to do this again.

Goodell is a despicable commissioner djm : 4/29/2017 7:40 pm : link ..

And people were wondering why alot of us Dave in Hoboken : 4/29/2017 7:41 pm : link don't watch it on TV anymore. There you go. That's one part of it.

The only thing that might Reb8thVA : 4/29/2017 7:45 pm : link Begin to convince the NFL to change is a concerted letter campaign.

RE: nobody other than hard core fans are watching

This is a concept that has been lost on the NFL/ESPN for years.



This is a concept that has been lost on the NFL/ESPN for years. In comment 13453723 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:This is a concept that has been lost on the NFL/ESPN for years.

Hardcore fans Joey in VA : 4/29/2017 7:55 pm : link Won't turn it off for this stuff, I sat through all the stuff I didn't care for but let's face it, this is turning into reality TV. You have a generation of dopes you are aiming to please so it has to be fast paced and shallow or you risk your viewing audience. At times it was silly but overall I think they did a good job and i"m a hardcore X and O guy who loves seeing the clip breakdowns and opinions of seasoned scouts. Let's face it, this is boring shit once you get into round 3, but I'm going to watch from 1-7, it's not me they care about, it's the people with nothing to do or watch they want, it's everyman TV at that point.



As for Mayock being upset with showing a zoo? So one player who just got picked needs respect from a TV show that is orchestrating 3 days of non stop coverage? No, no he doesn't, you keep people distracted and entertained and if you don't know the business yet and can't laugh at a few things, then get out of TV and go work in a front office. I thought it was kind of cool to see people announcing picks, fans having fun, military folks being involved on bases doing picks and of course the crew having clips for every single player. This is an enormous undertaking and absolute ton of work for thousands of folks, is some levity the worst thing on Earth? It's not as hardcore as it was but this information is also very very available for weeks on end on countless websites so instead of feeding us stuff we have never seen, which used to be the allure for me, they are trying to keep people viewing.



It's still a TV show, it's still young kids living out a dream and a nation of fans dying to see who they get, why not have some fun?

... christian : 4/29/2017 8:01 pm : link Second year in a row I watched zero draft coverage, and don't feel like I missed anything. Kept my eyes on my phone during a concert Thursday, at dinner last night and at the Yankees game today. The analysis on here is actually more interesting and I don't have to watch the same Ford commercial 80 times.

Joey in VA Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/29/2017 8:04 pm : : 4/29/2017 8:04 pm : link ESPN firing 100 people last week and hemorrhaging money suggests their business model may be flawed.



I turned the draft off and followed it online.



I suspect - as Matt points out - that will be a growing trend.



Diehard football fans watch the draft. Who are they catering to?

Eisen seemed pissed off the entire draft jlukes : 4/29/2017 8:08 pm : link Especially when they'd go to the commercial break and 3 picks are already in waiting to be announced

RE: Hey, if Dave Garroway could work with a chimp,

Quote: Mayock can work with an orangutan.



Next, they'll have to dress up like clowns. Oh, wait, I forgot about Fox!



screw you with the Fox comment .

Msnbc is nothing but clowns and phoney's



Rachel Maddow really!? you could use her instead of water boarding In comment 13453763 TC said:screw you with the Fox comment .Msnbc is nothing but clowns and phoney'sRachel Maddow really!? you could use her instead of water boarding

________ I am Ninja : 4/29/2017 8:14 pm : link Its 2017. make the pick electronically from the draft room. beam it to the stage. the whole world knows at the same time. if espn cant have the camera on the stage when the board lights up, too fuckin bad for them. NEXT PROBLEM!

I have watched every draft for as long as I can remember... Vinny from Danbury : 4/29/2017 8:43 pm : link But after this shit show, I think I am finally done with watching it. I stopped watching ESPN coverage of it as soon as the NFLN came into existence, but they are even worse now. The last few years I tried DVRing it, to FF through commercials, but that didn't help much this year, as the commercials may have been the most interesting thing NFLN showed. I'll probably follow it online going forward. Much of the last 3 days of coverage were simply too brutal to ever want to sit through again.

The draft as a whole... Chris in Philly : 4/29/2017 8:56 pm : link I think was really good. The whole setup outside was great. But just announce the damn picks as they are made.

This made me lol JerebilJ : 4/29/2017 9:02 pm : link What an embarrassment the NFLN is. That amount of $$ with a diehard fanbase, and the product they put out continually sucks. Haven't watched the draft in years... Glad I'm not missing anything.

Stopped watching when they went to the Thurs/Fri/Sat format GiantsLaw : 4/29/2017 9:09 pm : link I prefer to follow online without the blowhards

RE: nobody other than hard core fans are watching

Quote: the third day of the draft. Don't ruin it for your only audience.



Except of course the kids and their families witnessing what they've been working for their entire lives- essentially equivalent to winning the lottery but not through chance, through hard work.



Who cares, though, right? It's only more than likely the biggest achieving of their lives. Let a chimp call them up to the stage along with a dog smoking a pipe while riding a donkey.



In comment 13453723 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:Except of course the kids and their families witnessing what they've been working for their entire lives- essentially equivalent to winning the lottery but not through chance, through hard work.Who cares, though, right? It's only more than likely the biggest achieving of their lives. Let a chimp call them up to the stage along with a dog smoking a pipe while riding a donkey.

I have loved the NFL draft PaulN : 4/29/2017 9:14 pm : link For so long that it used to be covered on the radio when I started out. I shut it off and will not turn it on again, it is a fucking circus and Goodell is ruining the NFL, fuck him and the NFL, it is a sport that thinks it is infallible, that is going to change. I hope baseball takes back over, the true sport, this is folly and a joke.

It started off as ridiculous crap. Crispino : 4/29/2017 9:25 pm : link A fucking red carpet show, talking about what they're wearing? Apollo Creed picking questions out of a hat to find out what super power the player wishes he had? Fucking disgraceful garbage. An embarrassing product. Good for Mayock for speaking up.

RE: Joey in VA

Quote: ESPN firing 100 people last week and hemorrhaging money suggests their business model may be flawed.



I turned the draft off and followed it online.



I suspect - as Matt points out - that will be a growing trend.



I didn't watch one minute of ESPN though, I watched the NFLN and by all accounts they had the wackier coverage. As for ESPN losing people, this is a wholly saturated market of entertainment where broadcast networks and newspapers are forced to reshuffle because of the myriad of options now. The NFLN is directly responsible for some of the draw down of ESPN, as is the exclusive cable deals for TNT with the NBA, the numerous prime time games the NFL shows, the growth of on demand networks, and the splintering of just watching TV because there are so many viewing options at home, at work and on the go just about anywhere. To think the draft coverage that ESPN has is responsible for 100 people losing their jobs is just being purposely obtuse.

good year to take draft day(s) off FJ : 4/29/2017 9:37 pm : link I was out of the country Thursday, and barely watched Friday and Saturday. Sounds like I made the right choice.

RE: why not

Quote: hire a bunch of strippers read the names then?



That will bring in the ratings



That'll be for the sin city Raiders in co.ing drafts

He's a few years late TJ : 4/29/2017 10:34 pm : link IMO the draft has been unwatchable for awhile. And it's too late to go back. BBI/Twitter is a better draft experience than TV ever was.

Best draft weekend ever. On vacation, Racer : 4/29/2017 10:40 pm : link no TV, but had Sy's rankings on the iPad excel addin, the Sy BPA thread each day(thanks), a little Sirius XM on the beach/at the pool/with coffee on the lennai/ terrace as well as the 5-star BBI posters' comments and steady flow of texts from my NYG-Fan-crew.



Sy/Dave TE podcast was awesome for setting up the weekend.



Being insulated from the LCD horseshit was a privilege.







P.s. If you haven't been to Florida's Gulf Coast, check out Captiva Island.





I was at the gym listening to the Sirius feed Ned In Atlanta : 4/29/2017 10:48 pm : link has anyone discussed Jim Cramer?



My god that was dreadful. First, he referred to himself as a ¨season ticket member¨"and then he painfully and unsuccessfully tried to get the mouth breathing Eagles fans fired up to announce their pick. Just brutal

The NFLN draft coverage ChicagoMarty : 4/29/2017 11:39 pm : link really made me appreciate BBI more then ever



Thanks Eric

I know I'll get killed for this but don't care. Never did. Route 9 : 12:57 am : link I really like Mayock and all but with the internet, and being able to read online who the Giants picked, who the hell watches the draft? (I know a lot of people) but it has to be one of the most boring things in sports ever. Maybe second to college basketball or soccer. Why is it so popular?



"This guy went to a big school. He's got great ball skills! Enthralling."



You all know by now the NFL is a shitshow these days and will continue to make everything a shitshow, so just don't...watch it?



I only watched the Giants pick and that was it. The draft on television, is something I just don't see the big draw for. I hope an ostrich gives each and every pick next year to spark up that snore fest!

I played 27 holes of Golf Thursday Paulie Walnuts : 5:07 am : link before the Giants picked



bring back the all saturday draft

RE: I watched about

Quote: 1/2 hour of the draft this year.



This afternoon I stopped by the local bar and they had the draft on with no sound.



I look up and it says Giants pick in. I stop my conversation and say I want to see these 3 minutes later after them showing everything but the pick, It was like F this.



Looked at a tweet and went back to my conversation.



Why would anyone watch that crap if you have it literally 5 minutes or so before they announce it.



Why they are showing bullcrap that has nothing to do with the team that was drafting.



Several people commented how it was so confusing to watch and stopped watching after about a hour or so into the first night.



It has gotten worse and worse as the days went on.



This....

One of the reasons Goodell deserves all the boos jeff57 : 6:33 am : link he gets.

Yes, having a orangutan make a draft selection eclipz928 : 7:03 am : link was ridiculous, and disrespectful to the player getting picked. But having fans and servicemen from the hometown of the team that was making the pick was a nice touch - not sure why anyone would take issue with that.

I agree. They got carried away with all the introductions , speeches Blue21 : 9:31 am : link etc etc. And I'm as military as you can get being a veteran, but marching them out continuously alright already. They actually were way behind announcing the picks. Next year I'll find a sight online and get the picks. Three days of bullshit time wasted. I love the draft but they dragged it out needlessly.