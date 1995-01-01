Initial thoughts on the draft? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/29/2017 8:12 pm I LOVED the Engram pick. He is going to be a beast.



My most questionable pick was Webb. It's pretty apparent he's going to be Eli's successor. I saw a ton of him in college and I'm mixed. He's got a huge arm, but his accuracy worries me.



What say you?

I'm happy with the draft mavric : 4/29/2017 8:38 pm : link my favorite pick is Davis Webb.



I get a kick out of the talking heads on NFL Network. One loves the Webb pick, the other said, "They would look a lot smarter if they took him in the 6th round".....duhhhh



It was amazing he was still on the board where we got him. It's like saying, "Chicago shouldn't has made that trade and picked up Trubisky in the 3rd round".



People amaze me with their sheer lack of common sense

Typical Reese draft, very solid overall, a few strange picks Eric on Li : 4/29/2017 8:40 pm : link Engram and Tomlinson seem like rock solid day 1 contributors. Engram's potential seems through the roof and Tomlinson seems like a Barry Cofield start-from-day-1 type. With the 3rd round pick being a project much of the draft will hinge on how good these guys are.



I have no issue rolling the dice on Webb, but what's odd about the pick to me is that we never met with him pre-draft. For any other position, no big deal, for a QB that seems bizarre. A lot of interesting tools, but also a lot of similarities to Ryan Nassib, who was obviously misjudged by this scouting staff since they'd specifically moved up for him. Hopefully Webb works out.



Gallman seems like a tough runner who will get in the rotation and play ST early but not a lot of upside. Saw a comp to James Starks and that seems to fit. Moss seems to have some upside on the edge, no problem with that pick or Bisnatowy. Also like a lot of the UDFA's we're already hearing about.



The only pick I'd really want to change is Gallman ---> Corn Elder. I think he's going to at minimum be a very good nickel with a much higher ceiling. Bucky Brooks compared him to Malcolm Butler and I think that's the kind of competitor he is, with very good athleticism.

RE: RE: Very surprised OL/DE averagejoe : 4/29/2017 8:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13453961 averagejoe said:





Quote:





was last two picks and not the first two picks. I think the Engram pick was great. Would rather have picked Moton in round two. Don't like the Webb pick. You can get a clip board holder later in draft.



The Giants needed to get stronger and deeper on OL and DL. This draft did not do this.







You think the Giants draft QBs based on hiw well they can hood a clipboard? That is just a ridiculous statement. They drafted Webb because they think he can be a legit QB.



Of course the Giants think he is a legit QB. I don't see it. He is a project and the Giants need a player in rd 3. In comment 13453964 robbieballs2003 said:Of course the Giants think he is a legit QB. I don't see it. He is a project and the Giants need a player in rd 3.

. Danny Kanell : 4/29/2017 8:44 pm : link Love the Engram pick. Not really a fan of the rest of it tbh.

Should have oldog : 4/29/2017 8:49 pm : link bet on best players available.

I especially like 1,2 and 4. I think Webb will be a bust. Ira : 4/29/2017 8:49 pm : link The de will compete with Okwara for time and the ol will work with Solari until he's ready to contribute - but not as a tackle.

RE: Typical Reese draft, very solid overall, a few strange picks robbieballs2003 : 4/29/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: Engram and Tomlinson seem like rock solid day 1 contributors. Engram's potential seems through the roof and Tomlinson seems like a Barry Cofield start-from-day-1 type. With the 3rd round pick being a project much of the draft will hinge on how good these guys are.



I have no issue rolling the dice on Webb, but what's odd about the pick to me is that we never met with him pre-draft. For any other position, no big deal, for a QB that seems bizarre. A lot of interesting tools, but also a lot of similarities to Ryan Nassib, who was obviously misjudged by this scouting staff since they'd specifically moved up for him. Hopefully Webb works out.



Gallman seems like a tough runner who will get in the rotation and play ST early but not a lot of upside. Saw a comp to James Starks and that seems to fit. Moss seems to have some upside on the edge, no problem with that pick or Bisnatowy. Also like a lot of the UDFA's we're already hearing about.



The only pick I'd really want to change is Gallman ---> Corn Elder. I think he's going to at minimum be a very good nickel with a much higher ceiling. Bucky Brooks compared him to Malcolm Butler and I think that's the kind of competitor he is, with very good athleticism.



I don't think the Giants never met him. I just think they said McAdoo never met him. In comment 13453979 Eric on Li said:I don't think the Giants never met him. I just think they said McAdoo never met him.

Webb AcidTest : 4/29/2017 8:56 pm : link is totally different than Nassib. Reese point blank said he hoped Nassib never plays. He said the exact opposite about Webb. He hopes Webb succeeds Eli.

3 of 6 players MotownGIANTS : 4/29/2017 8:58 pm : link should get significant PT 1 looks to be a difference maker on paper to our 2nd biggest weakness the Cover-2 ... the other 2 fill holes of varying degrees. Starter/Depth



Overall not bad



The 4th player is a TBD



rd 5 and 6 statically have low chances historically so it is what it is ....

Engram had to happen for us Canton : 4/29/2017 8:59 pm : link He's the missing link that will have this offense running on all cylinders.



McAdoo, can now open it up, and run his offense the way it's meant to be run.



How many times have we watched Eli throw to Tye, only to have us three and out, cause he either was tackled before the sticks, dropped it, or have it intercepted (during a come-from-behind fourth quarter drive)



The playbook is now open for business fellas.

Engram to me was like OBJ rdt288 : 4/29/2017 8:59 pm : link Knew very little. Wasn't happy but as you look more you see he is a freak





We got a great player



Not a fan of the 2017 class The_Boss : 4/29/2017 9:00 pm : link IF Webb becomes the heir to Eli, then my opinion will change. The %'s are against it tho.

I'm pretty bummed over this draft BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/29/2017 9:00 pm : link I love the first pick. I think Tomlinson will work out, but really wanted another edge rusher to spill JPP and Vernon and would have preferred a DT later in the draft. RB was so loaded you could have grabbed someone later in the draft that would contribute. Don't like the Webb pick. How did we not pickup a CB? Deepest position in the draft and we don't even grab 1 that we could have used.

I like the first two picks a lot BurlyMan : 4/29/2017 9:03 pm : link Between Engram, Ellison, Marshall and the return of Vereen the Giants are going to look like a whole new offense. By midseason you knew what you were going to get. Not anymore.



Victor Cruz may not be on the team anymore but I think his impact can still be felt with respect to UDFAs.



Love the first 2 picks ZogZerg : 4/29/2017 9:14 pm : link I'm OK with Webb. Especially if he kicks Geno off the roster.

The OT from Pitt seems like great value and a versatile player who will help at some point.



The Giants addressed a lot of needs in this draft.

Off-season Recap annexOPR : 4/29/2017 9:24 pm : link Draft:



Freak of nature "weapon" wherever lined up

Best DT run defender

A QB with athletic ability, every physical attribute you want in a QB, strong work ethic, time to develop behind an established starter

A RB who's drawn Demarco Murray/Devonta Freeman comparisons

A pass rushing DE who simply needs to rotate with the best DE tandem in football

An OT who looks like our next Diehl steal, possibly starting LT by 2018



Free Agency:



A WR exponential upgrade from Cruz and redzone threat

1 of the best blocking TE/Hback in the NFL - an extension of the OL

Mammoth former 1st rounder who likely starts week 1 on the right side



Me:



Thrilled. Excellent offseason.



I don't think Webb is at all assured of being Eli's successor. 81_Great_Dane : 4/29/2017 9:28 pm : link He could wash out the way all the Giants' developmental QBs have done for the last 20 years. But the Giants are smart to start the succession plan now and give Webb time to develop.



Unless the light goes on for Geno Smith and his game goes to another level, they'll probably draft a QB next year, too.



A lot of people will complain that these are "wasted" picks. It doesn't work that way. It's hard to find a franchise QB. It's normal to try a bunch of guys. The Giants have the luxury of starting the process while their franchise QB is still in place, but the process isn't faster or simpler for that. It's still probably going to take years, and multiple starters at QB, before the Giants find another guy who can play at a high level for a long time and lead the team to championships. But who knows? Maybe they hit the jackpot with Webb.

RE: Very surprised OL/DE annexOPR : 4/29/2017 9:36 pm : link

Quote: was last two picks and not the first two picks. I think the Engram pick was great. Would rather have picked Moton in round two. Don't like the Webb pick. You can get a clip board holder later in draft.



The Giants needed to get stronger and deeper on OL and DL. This draft did not do this.



Maybe Webb is the new QB 3 years from now. He has a lot more talent than a "clip board holder".

This OL class sucks, Reese was wise to wait and look elsewhere. In comment 13453961 averagejoe said:Maybe Webb is the new QB 3 years from now. He has a lot more talent than a "clip board holder".This OL class sucks, Reese was wise to wait and look elsewhere.

In fairness to Nassib RollBlue : 4/29/2017 9:38 pm : link Eli looks like crap in the pre season also. The only time Nassib palyed was against Minny in 2015 - looked pretty good in mop up duty. Jury is still out on him, may never get a chance.

RE: I don't think Webb is at all assured of being Eli's successor. Bill L : 4/29/2017 9:48 pm : link

Quote: He could wash out the way all the Giants' developmental QBs have done for the last 20 years. But the Giants are smart to start the succession plan now and give Webb time to develop.



Unless the light goes on for Geno Smith and his game goes to another level, they'll probably draft a QB next year, too.



A lot of people will complain that these are "wasted" picks. It doesn't work that way. It's hard to find a franchise QB. It's normal to try a bunch of guys. The Giants have the luxury of starting the process while their franchise QB is still in place, but the process isn't faster or simpler for that. It's still probably going to take years, and multiple starters at QB, before the Giants find another guy who can play at a high level for a long time and lead the team to championships. But who knows? Maybe they hit the jackpot with Webb. when they were doing reviews of past drafts on espn, I was struck by how some teams, like Cleveland, spent high, even first round picks, on QBs for several years *in a row*. It really does point to how difficult it is to find one and how many bites of the apple are needed. It simply would not be good enough to just wait until Eli retired and pick one and say we are good to go. We pick Webb because there's potential there, and maybe we pick someone high next year and the year after. That's just how it goes if you want to be successful. In comment 13454052 81_Great_Dane said:when they were doing reviews of past drafts on espn, I was struck by how some teams, like Cleveland, spent high, even first round picks, on QBs for several years *in a row*. It really does point to how difficult it is to find one and how many bites of the apple are needed. It simply would not be good enough to just wait until Eli retired and pick one and say we are good to go. We pick Webb because there's potential there, and maybe we pick someone high next year and the year after. That's just how it goes if you want to be successful.

I love the Webb pick, the Tomlinson pick in Rd 2, and the PatersonPlank : 4/29/2017 10:11 pm : link Rd 6 pick of Bisnowaty. I am hoping/trusting on EE in the 1st. The others mey.



Webb is a stud. We got a guy with a 3rd Rd pick that is just as good as the guys that KC, Houston, and Chicago mortgaged their future to get.

One day the Webb selection may turn out to be... M.S. : 4/29/2017 10:27 pm : link

...the most important one of the 2017 Draft.



BY FAR!!!

fucking Dallas gtt350 : 4/29/2017 10:28 pm : link ' instant franchise QB

First two picks I am very high on ... Beer Man : 4/29/2017 10:46 pm : link After that I don't see a lot to get all that excited about.

RE: One day the Webb selection may turn out to be... mavric : 4/29/2017 10:49 pm : link

Quote:

...the most important one of the 2017 Draft.



BY FAR!!!



My feelings exactly



I remember the bitching and screaming when we got OBJ and listened to dyed in the wool Giants fans declaring him a wasted pick and the draft a bust. And JPP, and Pugh, yada, yada, yada



Some people aren't happy unless they are unhappy and then have the need to share their personal misery to try and make others as unhappy as themselves. Happens nearly every year In comment 13454117 M.S. said:My feelings exactlyI remember the bitching and screaming when we got OBJ and listened to dyed in the wool Giants fans declaring him a wasted pick and the draft a bust. And JPP, and Pugh, yada, yada, yadaSome people aren't happy unless they are unhappy and then have the need to share their personal misery to try and make others as unhappy as themselves. Happens nearly every year

RE: fucking Dallas mavric : 4/29/2017 10:52 pm : link

Quote: ' instant franchise QB



The book on Dak isn't written yet. He inherited the best front line in football and the best running back in football to hand the ball to. It takes time, but every team will find the Achilles heel in the Dallas team and then see how well the fans love their QB In comment 13454118 gtt350 said:The book on Dak isn't written yet. He inherited the best front line in football and the best running back in football to hand the ball to. It takes time, but every team will find the Achilles heel in the Dallas team and then see how well the fans love their QB

Pretty good draft ChicagoMarty : 4/29/2017 11:31 pm : link Logical choices where they were taken.



It was an efficient draft.



Filled some depth needs at DE, RB, OL



Got a couple of eventual starters hopefully at TE and DT



The qb they picked with a third is a big question mark in my mind given that next year's draft will have a bunch of quality qb's.



Biggest question mark in my mind was why they didn't pick up a cb for depth to upgrade over Trevin Wade in a draft full of good cb's.

Btw ChicagoMarty : 4/29/2017 11:33 pm : link Dallas had an excellent draft imo and may well have picked up two starting cb's and a starting s in addition to a starting de.



Dallas still has no depth on their DL or in their secondary or on their OL

Finding a QB is ugly business. Ten Ton Hammer : 4/29/2017 11:39 pm : link And yes, odd are that Davis Webb isn't the guy. We need to accept that as a very real possibility. It still doesn't mean the attempt was wrong or misguided.



Quarterback is the hardest position to fill in sports. Frankly, the only way I see them getting the next franchise QB in the building is to hit rock bottom, get a top 2 pick, and hope it happened in a year where there's a great prospect out there.

Engram Pete in VA : 4/29/2017 11:41 pm : link really excites me. Njoku is the TE I wanted until I checked out the tape on Draft Breakdown just before the draft. Engram is a great, not good, reciver. IMO he's the best receiver in the draft. Much smoother, more elusive and faster than Njoku and Williams, the top "big" receiver. He's going to be lights out. Jordan Reed with more speed and power. Future all-pro, and I have no doubt that he'll be able to block linebackers and DBs when asked to do so.



I think Tomlinson is going to be solid, and Webb has potential -- excellent arm talent -- certainly worth a 3d round pick.



I think Gallman is just a guy. He does not do much for me. Moss didn't look all that dynamic in the film I saw, but the staff thinks he's got talent, so we'll see.



Bisnowaty could be a super-sleeper. Apparently was very good in 2015 and slipped in 2016. If it was due to injury, as Dave Te suggests, he might be a future starter.



Overall, I'm very pleased.

I don't like it. TC : 12:09 am : link In past years I've been generally enthusiastic only to become disappointed as the season(s) passed. Hopefully it will work the other way round this season, disappointment followed by wild enthusiasm.



I've gone 180 on drafting principles and believe because of its drafting practices this team's success is dependent upon hitting big every now and then with a talent, because most of those they draft wind up being either a meh or a washout. While Engram may be one of those guys, I don't see the wow-factor in anyone else.



Frankly, Reese has been doing a much better job in free agency rather than the draft in finding players that contribute SIGNIFICANTLY to the team's success.

Drafting is hard. I don't blame the Giants when they make mistakes Marty in Albany : 12:14 am : link in the draft. There are so many players out there and so little time to scout them. And it is so hard to compare one college team to another when they only play each other once, or not at all.



But evaluation of the 53 players on your own team that you watch every God-damn day is easy. I do blame the Giants when they hang onto worthless players for years instead of getting rid of them.

I liked other players at each pick Matt M. : 12:16 am : link But, it is really hard to argue with their overall draft. They got potentially the best receiving TE in the draft, a very solid DT who should start, a RB who will get some carries, and an OL who graded out much higher than his 6th round spot. Even the DE is a decent pick. He will be a situational rusher.



I find it hard to argue with the last couple of drafts from Reese. I have definitely not been Reese's biggest fan. He may not have the approach to the draft that many of you want or like. But, her certainly hasn't reached these last couple. If anything, he has gotten excellent value, taking guys that grade out a round or two earlier. IT's hard to argue with that.

You're a kind man, Marty. TC : 12:17 am : link I blame them for both.



RE: I don't like it. Ten Ton Hammer : 12:32 am : link

Quote:



I've gone 180 on drafting principles and believe because of its drafting practices this team's success is dependent upon hitting big every now and then with a talent, because most of those they draft wind up being either a meh or a washout.



I think you'd find, if you look at the league as a whole, that this is kind of true for every team. Nobody's out there batting .750 on draft picks. Not even the Patriots. In comment 13454200 TC said:I think you'd find, if you look at the league as a whole, that this is kind of true for every team. Nobody's out there batting .750 on draft picks. Not even the Patriots.

RE: RE: I don't like it. TC : 12:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 13454200 TC said:





Quote:









I've gone 180 on drafting principles and believe because of its drafting practices this team's success is dependent upon hitting big every now and then with a talent, because most of those they draft wind up being either a meh or a washout.







I think you'd find, if you look at the league as a whole, that this is kind of true for every team. Nobody's out there batting .750 on draft picks. Not even the Patriots.

I'll develop my reasoning on a different approach to drafting in the future, but you're absolutely right. And that's why the draft needs to be approached differently than it largely is.

In comment 13454211 Ten Ton Hammer said:I'll develop my reasoning on a different approach to drafting in the future, but you're absolutely right. And that's why the draft needs to be approached differently than it largely is.

I don't love the class, but understand the thought process David in LA : 12:53 am : link with some of the picks I'm iffy about. I feel like some of the most vocal critics are the jammy wearer variety, who were pissed last year that Coughlin got fired, and now up in arms that Eli has a replacement.

we of course can't judge it for quite a while SirYesSir : 1:02 am : link but i'm really struck by the bitching on this site over taking the 3rd round qb.



Third round picks are far from sure things at any position, and rarely contribute immediately in any significant way.



Qbs are rare diamonds in the football world, and if this works, we'll have one ready to go when Eli hangs them up and won't miss a beat. Any team would kill for that opportunity, and we have that chance.



Is it a sure thing Webb will be that guy? Of course not, but honestly every single team that drafts a qb, whether it's in round one or round 7, worries about whether it was a wise investment. You have to take chances to grab such a valuable position



You don't remember people calling Washington morons for drafting Cousins when they had already taken Griffin? You honestly think they didn't have any other positional needs when they did that? They did it because it's the smart thing to do, and it's paid off huge for them.



If Davis pays off huge, you will look back at this draft as the best thing that ever happened to this organization. If he doesn't, you're missing out on the chance to have who, Jay Bromley? Damonte Moore? Jayron Hosley? Jerrell Jernigan? I mean for god's sake

1st two picks are good, prdave73 : 1:33 am : link a bit risky but should pan out. Doesn't matter what QB the Giants get if the Oline is not there, no one succeeds. The Oline is the big question mark right now. I think the Giants have alot of weapons on offense now but if the Oline can't hold up, what good is it all? Seems to me Reese tries to cover up the teams weaknesses he cant seem to fix. He probably went into the off-season and the draft knowing if he cant get players to fix the oline, get more offensive weapons. Same with the LB position. Lets hope his strategy works..

RE: Not a fan of the 2017 class ErichBarnes102 : 8:33 am : link

Quote: IF Webb becomes the heir to Eli, then my opinion will change. The %'s are against it tho.

You could say the same thing for any of the qb picks this year. In comment 13454006 The_Boss said:You could say the same thing for any of the qb picks this year.

Less enthusiastic about Engram grizz299 : 8:44 am : link than the other posters here.



I understand the talent, but there's still only one football and I wonder if he's not a redundancy with Vereen coming back and with Marshall replacing the limited Victor Cruz.

And, all the spin notwithstanding, he's simply not a traditional blocking TE so he's not going to help the running game.

How are they going to utilitize Shepard, Vereen, OBJ, Marshall and Engram? Can you play them at the same time? Cleveland killed us with four in the box and we couldn't run them out of it. Now, arguably, the run game is weaker.

The list of failed tweeners is a long one - on both sides of the ball. This guy is not an H back, he's not a TE and he's not a WR. None of which precludes success, but I just wonder how many receivers a team that couldn't run the ball needs.

RE: Less enthusiastic about Engram regulator : 8:55 am : link

Quote:

How are they going to utilitize Shepard, Vereen, OBJ, Marshall and Engram? Can you play them at the same time? Cleveland killed us with four in the box and we couldn't run them out of it. Now, arguably, the run game is weaker.



Our run game is *arguably* weaker with one of the best blocking WR in the game (Marshall), a TE who can actually block (Ellison), hope for continued development in Hart/Flowers, and the jettisoning of a slow-footed back in Jennings who repeatedly missed holes yet we insisted on forcing carries to? In comment 13454367 grizz299 said:Our run game is *arguably* weaker with one of the best blocking WR in the game (Marshall), a TE who can actually block (Ellison), hope for continued development in Hart/Flowers, and the jettisoning of a slow-footed back in Jennings who repeatedly missed holes yet we insisted on forcing carries to?

It was a terrible ol draft hitdog42 : 9:13 am : link If the basis for whining about the draft is that we didn't address the ol... it's just pointless.

Ol did not grade out in the first round-

Tomlinson had a first round grade for the team and addressed a team need.

People were crying for Asiata who apparently the whole NFL thought was a 5th round at best guy.

Somehow a bunch of 3rd round running backs are sure things but our rb choice a round later is a back up at best.



The giants ol next year will be determined by health.

If Pugh and richburg are healthy- the line will be better- the te blocking is better- wr blocking is better-

The threat in the passing game is more diversified which immediately makes blocking better-



If we were passing on legit ol options- fine- simply not the case



And the giants really like Webb- so he is not viewed as a hope pick- they value him highly- and the third round is always a crap shoot so to get a qb they grade high there is not bad.



Engram has the potential to be a stud and Tomlinson a starter- even if nobody else contributes that would make the draft successful

It was an ok draft. We got two starters in the first two rounds. Ira : 9:22 am : link Engram wasn't used well in college. He'll be a revelation in the nfl. Gallman in the 4th fills a team need. I like his football intelligence, the way I like Perkins in that respect. We didn't get the left tackle we needed in free agency or the draft, but filled a lot of other needs on offense and held a good defense together.

hitdog ryanmkeane : 9:52 am : link pretty much my thoughts exactly. 2-3 impact guys from any draft is successful with the hopes of the later rounds 1 or 2 guys panning out would be a dream draft. Good stuff all around.

RE: It was a terrible ol draft Reb8thVA : 9:54 am : link

Quote: If the basis for whining about the draft is that we didn't address the ol... it's just pointless.

Ol did not grade out in the first round-

Tomlinson had a first round grade for the team and addressed a team need.

People were crying for Asiata who apparently the whole NFL thought was a 5th round at best guy.

Somehow a bunch of 3rd round running backs are sure things but our rb choice a round later is a back up at best.



The giants ol next year will be determined by health.

If Pugh and richburg are healthy- the line will be better- the te blocking is better- wr blocking is better-

The threat in the passing game is more diversified which immediately makes blocking better-



If we were passing on legit ol options- fine- simply not the case



And the giants really like Webb- so he is not viewed as a hope pick- they value him highly- and the third round is always a crap shoot so to get a qb they grade high there is not bad.



Engram has the potential to be a stud and Tomlinson a starter- even if nobody else contributes that would make the draft successful



I think any QB that is not a consensus top 10 pick is a hope pick. There probably is no other position than QB that is more of a crap shoot. You have to admit that there is a lot of disagreement out there about Webb. It comes down to whether you trust your talent evaluators. In comment 13454400 hitdog42 said:I think any QB that is not a consensus top 10 pick is a hope pick. There probably is no other position than QB that is more of a crap shoot. You have to admit that there is a lot of disagreement out there about Webb. It comes down to whether you trust your talent evaluators.

I thought it was Phil in LA : 10:00 am : link Another good, solid draft. Annoyed me that we had to spend another 2 on a DT, but we did to keep the D intact.

RE: Less enthusiastic about Engram HomerJones45 : 10:03 am : link

Quote: than the other posters here.



I understand the talent, but there's still only one football and I wonder if he's not a redundancy with Vereen coming back and with Marshall replacing the limited Victor Cruz.

And, all the spin notwithstanding, he's simply not a traditional blocking TE so he's not going to help the running game.

How are they going to utilitize Shepard, Vereen, OBJ, Marshall and Engram? Can you play them at the same time? Cleveland killed us with four in the box and we couldn't run them out of it. Now, arguably, the run game is weaker.

The list of failed tweeners is a long one - on both sides of the ball. This guy is not an H back, he's not a TE and he's not a WR. None of which precludes success, but I just wonder how many receivers a team that couldn't run the ball needs. Football is about mixing and matching and having answers to what the other team is doing. Nothing wrong with taking what is essence a big wide receiver and an heir apparent to Marshall who may or may not be at the end of his rope.



Engram is not, as many here are enthusiastically embracing, a tight end, and he will get beat up if he is playing inside against people that have 50+ lbs on him. He will be a slot guy, an h-back, and split out wide. Nothing wrong with that; he will have his uses. In comment 13454367 grizz299 said:Football is about mixing and matching and having answers to what the other team is doing. Nothing wrong with taking what is essence a big wide receiver and an heir apparent to Marshall who may or may not be at the end of his rope.Engram is not, as many here are enthusiastically embracing, a tight end, and he will get beat up if he is playing inside against people that have 50+ lbs on him. He will be a slot guy, an h-back, and split out wide. Nothing wrong with that; he will have his uses.