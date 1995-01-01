NFC East Draft Grades from Dallas Morning News

Cowboys: A: they feel they drafted possibly 4 starters for their defense and 4 of the top 68 players on their draft board.
Charlton, Awuzie, Lewis and Woods.
Eagles: B+: Barnett and Jones if fully recovered top players at their positions. Also liked the pick of Pumphrey in the 4th round who the Cowboys would have picked if available.
Redskins:B: if injuries are not a concern, Allen was the absolute steal of the first round.Anderson and Moreau great value in the second and third rounds.
Giants:B-:Giants needed OL help but didn't make a selection until the 6th round in a weak OL class. If Engram ends up as good as advertised, Giants offense will be unstoppable if Eli has enough time to pass.Tomlinson, Webb and Gallman all solid additions.
Getting 4 starters on a defense when you don't have any players currently on the roster at those positions is a fairly low bar to hurdle.
Getting 4 starters on a defense when you don't have any players currently on the roster at those positions is a fairly low bar to hurdle.
Yeah. They didnt take their 4th defender until round 6. If you're projecting immediate starts out of 6th rounders, that's a cause for panic, not a cause for upgrading a draft class.
Jerry wouldn't let them in the building
"Yes, I did. Hang him! Hang him high!"
that a team did well by it's own board. The point is was that board any good?
have been lack luster. Some (if I remember correctly):
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
when the media gives the Giants low grades and when they predict the Giants will have the worst record in their division. It's the omen that never fails and it's the year the Giants blow everyone away.
This was a great draft for a team that is already a playoff team and coming off an 11-5 record. People love to bitch and bitch about the offensive line, but there wasn't a single player in the draft that would have started ahead of anyone currently on the line. Lamp had the best shot, but he wouldn't be given the tackle slot and he wasn't going to dethrone Pugh or Jerry. It seems so odd that so many people think the draft was filled with offensive linemen that would start this year and be all-pros.
usually by pundits who go more for name recognition culled from all the mock drafts the last few months, than they do for nitty-gritty value, imv..
I think(how do you really know this early?) we had a helluva draft..Not a fan of taking a QB, but certainly understand why they did it..
Their UDFAs SEEM to be a mother lode of positional talent. We shall see
giving out draft grades before any of the players play a down. Still one of the worst and most meaningless things of all time.
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
Seems consensus grading is based on "giants needed an O Lineman and didn't get one". These are the same people that preach draft BPA, not need. So.....
...for the NYGs who added no highly ranked O-lineman to a lower tier offensive line.
That's just the way it is.
| In comment 13454356 Beer Man said:

- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
Seems consensus grading is based on "giants needed an O Lineman and didn't get one". These are the same people that preach draft BPA, not need. So.....
Prisco said he would have taken an OL because of need, but failed to mention that only one more went in round 1, and he didnt like that player.
It's great when we get dinged for not taking players who dont exist.
| In comment 13454356 Beer Man said:

- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
Seems consensus grading is based on "giants needed an O Lineman and didn't get one". These are the same people that preach draft BPA, not need. So.....
Yep, Giants need OLinemen, but they all said it was a bad year for oline.. So the Giants didn't reach to throw poo at the wall. They didn't draft what the pundits said wasn't worth drafting so they had a bad draft. Brilliant.
Bad Draft!
We are all right, until proven wrong, 3-4 years down the road...
| In comment 13454379 Shecky said:

In comment 13454356 Beer Man said:

- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
Seems consensus grading is based on "giants needed an O Lineman and didn't get one". These are the same people that preach draft BPA, not need. So.....
Yep, Giants need OLinemen, but they all said it was a bad year for oline.. So the Giants didn't reach to throw poo at the wall. They didn't draft what the pundits said wasn't worth drafting so they had a bad draft. Brilliant.
Bad Draft!
Just like how Mel Kiper used to ding the Giants in his grade every year for not drafting a LB.
and they also got a RT because now they can move Flowers to RT. The Giants did okay in my opinion. Also, there's a chance that Fluker could supplant Jerry at RG.
| In comment 13454379 Shecky said:

In comment 13454356 Beer Man said:

- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
Seems consensus grading is based on "giants needed an O Lineman and didn't get one". These are the same people that preach draft BPA, not need. So.....
Prisco said he would have taken an OL because of need, but failed to mention that only one more went in round 1, and he didnt like that player.
It's great when we get dinged for not taking players who dont exist.
That last sentence is a classic and true..Kudos, my friend..😎
you're looking for a potential Eli replacement anything after the third round is unlikely especially if you got one in the third that was graded higher. I didn't know whether to cheer or cry when they selected him . He wasn't exactly a household name for guys like me that read a lot about the draft before the draft but don't watch a lot of college ball. We'll just have to wait and see. Reports by Dave and Sy do scare me though. I'd love to see 4 of the other picks pan out.
And it's spot on. If The OL is the Achilles heel then JR deserves all the criticism he gets.
while our offense improved on paper, Dallas secondary is in re-build mode. payer there sooner may be better.
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
Meh, if Engram plays up to his potential, Tomlinson fills the Big Hank role, and we got steady production out of Gallman then this draft was solid. Even if every other pick is garbage.
The success of this team hinges on the D-Line not losing a step and the offensive line taking a step forward. Literally, take a step forward and get some push for the love of god.
| Jerry wouldn't let them in the building
Giants fans may not want to hear it, but Dallas has done very well drafting the last few years. It's not out of the realm of possibility that they did well this season.
Taco Charlton isn't better than a B if that. He's nothing special for a 1st round choice. Their 2nd round CB is a good pick but the 12th DB drafted in a deep draft for that position. The 3rd round DB is ok value at that point but hardly a steal.
Both Dallas and Philly drafted DEs at #1 which is a position they've both spent high picks and FA dollars on recently. They're both treading water a bit shoring up positions that should be set already given their prior investments.
More likely that two of the Dallas "starters" will be out of football in three years.
Bisnowaty to be our opening day RT. With Webb developing as a "redshirt" I think this could be an excellent draft.
Fluker has 4 years on Bisnowaty and he's been up and down as a player. If he figures it out, there's no way Bisnowaty beats him out his rookie season.
the more I like. after hearing from hitdog42 the Giants had him as a 1st round pick you can see it. country strong. Big violent quick striking hands. he rocks OL backwards. he isn't quite the athlete Fletcher Cox is but he's got a similar game. oftentimes lined up at 43 DE in the games i saw. and he runs to the ball.
i liked hankins OK but he was not a guy hustling to the ball or pushing the pocket much. tomlinson can do more
The real question should be if they got value at their choices. If they'd reached for OL they'd be getting grades of A.
I just hope all the draft picks make the team. Hopefully the Marvin Austin draft days are behind us.
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
- NFL.com B
- USA Today C-
- CBS Sports C
Which closely reflects how many NYG fans I know (including myself) feel about this class. I've yet to come across anyone, aside from the folks here on bbi, who thinks Reese did a good job this week. Many say it was "so/so".
If Webb turns out to be our staring QB then this might be the greatest draft ever. But we won't know that for 3 years so it's hard to be excited.
Also, lots of folks (See: Cowboys, Dallas) excited about their day 3 picks when we know they'll be lucky to have even one of then become a quality starter.
Akin to putting ten infants in a room and predicting which one is most likely to graduate MIT.
Thing ever. Just plain moronic
Post of the week
Post of the week
CBs will be covering Marshal and OBJ week one? Good luck with that.
Waited and boxed themselves into a corner, now they had a bad draft for Oline help, well that is Reese's fault. If things go sour due to the Oline, Reese deserves all the critsizm he gets. I am hoping Flowers and Fluker turn it around and become something close to what were hoped for them, then we will be go to go. But if that doesn't happen, then Reese is the culprit, if it does happen then kudos to Reese.
...Ryan Ramczyk at 23 instead of Engram, and nothing else changed, the Giants would have received much higher grades.
BTW, if Ramczyk turns out to be a legitimate long term left tackle, than the Giants missed out in drafting two players in one slot:
Ramczyk at LT and a new RT in Ereck Flowers.
...Ryan Ramczyk at 23 instead of Engram, and nothing else changed, the Giants would have received much higher grades.
BTW, if Ramczyk turns out to be a legitimate long term left tackle, than the Giants missed out in drafting two players in one slot:
Ramczyk at LT and a new RT in Ereck Flowers.
Unless flowers wasn't any good at RT. Two players? What if engram is great and opens up the middle of the field? Does that count as two players?
"The Giants did not fill their biggest need- offensive tackle."
Yes we did! Biz, Dunker, and Chad!
| In comment 13455194 M.S. said:

Unless flowers wasn't any good at RT. Two players? What if engram is great and opens up the middle of the field? Does that count as two players?
BTW, if Ramczyk turns out to be a legitimate long term left tackle, than the Giants missed out in drafting two players in one slot:
Ramczyk at LT and a new RT in Ereck Flowers.
Unless flowers wasn't any good at RT. Two players? What if engram is great and opens up the middle of the field? Does that count as two players?
Sure. I was just mouthing what critics could say and how they could second-guess the Giants pick, who's gonna be a real keeper.
| In comment 13454344 George from PA said:

Jerry wouldn't let them in the building
Giants fans may not want to hear it, but Dallas has done very well drafting the last few years. It's not out of the realm of possibility that they did well this season.
This is absolutely bullshit. I love how you are insanely negative when it comes to anything Giants, but incredibly and inaccurately heaping praise on every other team in the league. This narrative that Dallas has had these awesome drafts the past few years is a joke. The only players they've gotten in the last 3 drafts is Martin, Elliott and Dak. The rest of their picks have been a disaster for the most part. And it took a top 4 pick to get Elliott. Wow, they hit on a top 4 pick? Geniuses! Dark is legitimately the ONLY player that you can say they deserve credit for. Even Martin was widely considered a top 10/15 pick and Jerry STILL had to be talked out of taking Manziel instead.
Let's just give the Cowboys suck fest a rest, can we?