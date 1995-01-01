NFC East Draft Grades from Dallas Morning News Rick in Dallas : 4/30/2017 8:11 am Cowboys: A: they feel they drafted possibly 4 starters for their defense and 4 of the top 68 players on their draft board.

Charlton, Awuzie, Lewis and Woods.

Eagles: B+: Barnett and Jones if fully recovered top players at their positions. Also liked the pick of Pumphrey in the 4th round who the Cowboys would have picked if available.

Redskins:B: if injuries are not a concern, Allen was the absolute steal of the first round.Anderson and Moreau great value in the second and third rounds.

Giants:B-:Giants needed OL help but didn't make a selection until the 6th round in a weak OL class. If Engram ends up as good as advertised, Giants offense will be unstoppable if Eli has enough time to pass.Tomlinson, Webb and Gallman all solid additions.

Of course, Dallas received an A. Diver_Down : 4/30/2017 8:16 am : link Getting 4 starters on a defense when you don't have any players currently on the roster at those positions is a fairly low bar to hurdle.

Yeah. They didnt take their 4th defender until round 6. If you're projecting immediate starts out of 6th rounders, that's a cause for panic, not a cause for upgrading a draft class. In comment 13454338 Diver_Down said:Yeah. They didnt take their 4th defender until round 6. If you're projecting immediate starts out of 6th rounders, that's a cause for panic, not a cause for upgrading a draft class.

"Hey, Jerruh, did you hear what so and so said about our Draft?" Doomster : 4/30/2017 8:22 am : link "Yes, I did. Hang him! Hang him high!"

No surprise bluepepper : 4/30/2017 8:23 am : link that a team did well by it's own board. The point is was that board any good?

The Giants grades across the board Beer Man : 4/30/2017 8:34 am : link have been lack luster. Some (if I remember correctly):

- NFL.com B

- USA Today C-

- CBS Sports C

I'm happiest mavric : 4/30/2017 8:49 am : link when the media gives the Giants low grades and when they predict the Giants will have the worst record in their division. It's the omen that never fails and it's the year the Giants blow everyone away.



This was a great draft for a team that is already a playoff team and coming off an 11-5 record. People love to bitch and bitch about the offensive line, but there wasn't a single player in the draft that would have started ahead of anyone currently on the line. Lamp had the best shot, but he wouldn't be given the tackle slot and he wasn't going to dethrone Pugh or Jerry. It seems so odd that so many people think the draft was filled with offensive linemen that would start this year and be all-pros.

First, it's a meaningless exercise, albeit fun to do, Big Blue '56 : 4/30/2017 8:50 am : link usually by pundits who go more for name recognition culled from all the mock drafts the last few months, than they do for nitty-gritty value, imv..



I think(how do you really know this early?) we had a helluva draft..Not a fan of taking a QB, but certainly understand why they did it..



Their UDFAs SEEM to be a mother lode of positional talent. We shall see

Ah yes... ryanmkeane : 4/30/2017 8:56 am : link giving out draft grades before any of the players play a down. Still one of the worst and most meaningless things of all time.

Seems consensus grading is based on "giants needed an O Lineman and didn't get one". These are the same people that preach draft BPA, not need. So..... In comment 13454356 Beer Man said:Seems consensus grading is based on "giants needed an O Lineman and didn't get one". These are the same people that preach draft BPA, not need. So.....

You're not gonna see many high grades... M.S. : 4/30/2017 9:09 am : link

...for the NYGs who added no highly ranked O-lineman to a lower tier offensive line.



That's just the way it is.

Prisco said he would have taken an OL because of need, but failed to mention that only one more went in round 1, and he didnt like that player.



It's great when we get dinged for not taking players who dont exist. In comment 13454379 Shecky said:Prisco said he would have taken an OL because of need, but failed to mention that only one more went in round 1, and he didnt like that player.It's great when we get dinged for not taking players who dont exist.

Yep, Giants need OLinemen, but they all said it was a bad year for oline.. So the Giants didn't reach to throw poo at the wall. They didn't draft what the pundits said wasn't worth drafting so they had a bad draft. Brilliant.

Bad Draft! In comment 13454379 Shecky said:Yep, Giants need OLinemen, but they all said it was a bad year for oline.. So the Giants didn't reach to throw poo at the wall. They didn't draft what the pundits said wasn't worth drafting so they had a bad draft. Brilliant.Bad Draft!

This is the time of year, where we all become fantasy GM's... Doomster : 4/30/2017 9:13 am : link We are all right, until proven wrong, 3-4 years down the road...

Just like how Mel Kiper used to ding the Giants in his grade every year for not drafting a LB. In comment 13454397 section125 said:Just like how Mel Kiper used to ding the Giants in his grade every year for not drafting a LB.

The Giants got a starting LT in this draft GeofromNJ : 4/30/2017 9:36 am : link and they also got a RT because now they can move Flowers to RT. The Giants did okay in my opinion. Also, there's a chance that Fluker could supplant Jerry at RG.

That last sentence is a classic and true..Kudos, my friend..😎 In comment 13454393 Deej said:That last sentence is a classic and true..Kudos, my friend..😎

To me the only real gamble the Giants took was Webb. And if Blue21 : 4/30/2017 9:46 am : link you're looking for a potential Eli replacement anything after the third round is unlikely especially if you got one in the third that was graded higher. I didn't know whether to cheer or cry when they selected him . He wasn't exactly a household name for guys like me that read a lot about the draft before the draft but don't watch a lot of college ball. We'll just have to wait and see. Reports by Dave and Sy do scare me though. I'd love to see 4 of the other picks pan out.

I only comment on NYG Carl in CT : 4/30/2017 9:50 am : link And it's spot on. If The OL is the Achilles heel then JR deserves all the criticism he gets.

the scheduler may have done us a favor with 1st game Floyd_Fan : 4/30/2017 10:01 am : link while our offense improved on paper, Dallas secondary is in re-build mode. payer there sooner may be better.

Meh, if Engram plays up to his potential, Tomlinson fills the Big Hank role, and we got steady production out of Gallman then this draft was solid. Even if every other pick is garbage.



The success of this team hinges on the D-Line not losing a step and the offensive line taking a step forward. Literally, take a step forward and get some push for the love of god. In comment 13454356 Beer Man said:Meh, if Engram plays up to his potential, Tomlinson fills the Big Hank role, and we got steady production out of Gallman then this draft was solid. Even if every other pick is garbage.The success of this team hinges on the D-Line not losing a step and the offensive line taking a step forward. Literally, take a step forward and get some push for the love of god.

RE: if they didn't get an A HomerJones45 : 4/30/2017 10:12 am : link

Quote: Jerry wouldn't let them in the building Giants fans may not want to hear it, but Dallas has done very well drafting the last few years. It's not out of the realm of possibility that they did well this season. In comment 13454344 George from PA said:Giants fans may not want to hear it, but Dallas has done very well drafting the last few years. It's not out of the realm of possibility that they did well this season.

Come on. BillT : 4/30/2017 10:15 am : link Taco Charlton isn't better than a B if that. He's nothing special for a 1st round choice. Their 2nd round CB is a good pick but the 12th DB drafted in a deep draft for that position. The 3rd round DB is ok value at that point but hardly a steal.



Both Dallas and Philly drafted DEs at #1 which is a position they've both spent high picks and FA dollars on recently. They're both treading water a bit shoring up positions that should be set already given their prior investments.

EE will be good, Tomlinson may start, and I frankly expect PatersonPlank : 4/30/2017 10:34 am : link Bisnowaty to be our opening day RT. With Webb developing as a "redshirt" I think this could be an excellent draft.

PP ryanmkeane : 4/30/2017 10:40 am : link Fluker has 4 years on Bisnowaty and he's been up and down as a player. If he figures it out, there's no way Bisnowaty beats him out his rookie season.

the more i've seen of Tomlinson area junc : 4/30/2017 10:41 am : link the more I like. after hearing from hitdog42 the Giants had him as a 1st round pick you can see it. country strong. Big violent quick striking hands. he rocks OL backwards. he isn't quite the athlete Fletcher Cox is but he's got a similar game. oftentimes lined up at 43 DE in the games i saw. and he runs to the ball.



i liked hankins OK but he was not a guy hustling to the ball or pushing the pocket much. tomlinson can do more

The grades should be based on value and not need RobCarpenter : 4/30/2017 10:42 am : link The real question should be if they got value at their choices. If they'd reached for OL they'd be getting grades of A.



I just hope all the draft picks make the team. Hopefully the Marvin Austin draft days are behind us.

Which closely reflects how many NYG fans I know (including myself) feel about this class. I've yet to come across anyone, aside from the folks here on bbi, who thinks Reese did a good job this week. Many say it was "so/so". In comment 13454356 Beer Man said:Which closely reflects how many NYG fans I know (including myself) feel about this class. I've yet to come across anyone, aside from the folks here on bbi, who thinks Reese did a good job this week. Many say it was "so/so".

It's perception more than anything else. BillT : 4/30/2017 11:10 am : link If Webb turns out to be our staring QB then this might be the greatest draft ever. But we won't know that for 3 years so it's hard to be excited.



Also, lots of folks (See: Cowboys, Dallas) excited about their day 3 picks when we know they'll be lucky to have even one of then become a quality starter.

Draft grades two days after the draft djm : 4/30/2017 11:13 am : link Akin to putting ten infants in a room and predicting which one is most likely to graduate MIT.

Grading drafts immediately afterwards is got to be the stupidest micky : 4/30/2017 11:32 am : link Thing ever. Just plain moronic

RE: Draft grades two days after the draft ryanmkeane : 4/30/2017 11:52 am : link

Quote: Akin to putting ten infants in a room and predicting which one is most likely to graduate MIT.

Post of the week In comment 13454593 djm said:Post of the week

Giants PaulN : 4/30/2017 2:08 pm : link Waited and boxed themselves into a corner, now they had a bad draft for Oline help, well that is Reese's fault. If things go sour due to the Oline, Reese deserves all the critsizm he gets. I am hoping Flowers and Fluker turn it around and become something close to what were hoped for them, then we will be go to go. But if that doesn't happen, then Reese is the culprit, if it does happen then kudos to Reese.

Had the Giants simply drafted... M.S. : 4/30/2017 5:08 pm : link

...Ryan Ramczyk at 23 instead of Engram, and nothing else changed, the Giants would have received much higher grades.



BTW, if Ramczyk turns out to be a legitimate long term left tackle, than the Giants missed out in drafting two players in one slot:



Ramczyk at LT and a new RT in Ereck Flowers.

Unless flowers wasn't any good at RT. Two players? What if engram is great and opens up the middle of the field? Does that count as two players? In comment 13455194 M.S. said:Unless flowers wasn't any good at RT. Two players? What if engram is great and opens up the middle of the field? Does that count as two players?

I've read that comment many times 5BowlsSoon : 4/30/2017 7:05 pm : link "The Giants did not fill their biggest need- offensive tackle."



Yes we did! Biz, Dunker, and Chad!

Sure. I was just mouthing what critics could say and how they could second-guess the Giants pick, who's gonna be a real keeper. In comment 13455265 djm said:Sure. I was just mouthing what critics could say and how they could second-guess the Giants pick, who's gonna be a real keeper.