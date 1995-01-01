Walter Football Extremely Critical of the Giants

I saw Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2017 2:39 pm : : 4/30/2017 2:39 pm : link a guy on TV (I think NFL Network) rave about Avery Moss.

That site's been a good resource for me in my dynasty leagues but I'm not sure exactly why anyone should care about draft grades.

What is really stupid about this is that the Giants built a defense that last year dominated and was specifically built to deal with modern NFL offenses. And how did they do that? By spending their resources on DLs and DBs and not on LBs. Duh! In comment 13454940 Eric from BBI said:And twice on...What is really stupid about this is that the Giants built a defense that last year dominated and was specifically built to deal with modern NFL offenses. And how did they do that? By spending their resources on DLs and DBs and not on LBs. Duh!

Remember how everyone was pleased "how well" the Giants linebackers performed last year?



Well, Harrison and Hankins kept other teams' blockers off of them. I doubt Bromley does that.

It's amazing to me that the people who grade drafts don't even bother to understand the rosters they are grading. Our DT unit had Harrison and a bunch of non NFL caliber players. One could argue we plugged our biggest need with a very good player in Tomlinson. This was my favorite pick.

Their writer says Bisnowaty is not athletic and David Te says he is.

Tomlinson made Clemson look like a JV team.

He gave us a bad grade when we signed Janoris Snacks and OV.. Giants overpay for everyone according to them... Ellison was overpayed according to him this year... Problem with the Reese critics is, when time proves them to be wrong and Reese to be right they just brush it under the rug instead of looking back and saying "boy was i wrong" and "boy is Reese good".. Even with the big FA signings last year EVERYONE WITHIN THE MEDIA KILLED REESE for overpaying on these guys but then they all went on to be all pro players in year 1 and i dont think anyone critic went back and said "boy was I wrong" or "boy did reese nail it".. I mean if it was coach B they would still be talking about how he crushed the previous years FA.. Think about it.. How many times in the histoy of the leauge has a GM signed three non all pro players that all went on to be all pros in year one.. He doesnt get enough credit IMO.. Talk about getting off the hot seat..

Exactly. And we don't run a 3-4 and this isn't 1986.

exactly - that is the problem with people on TV. They can say whatever they want with zero accountability and nobody cares if they are eventually wrong which they pretty much always are.

Fuck this guy: Quote: If so, he might be able to replace the declining memorabilia salesman the Giants currently have at quarterback.

Remember when everyone on the Fox panel picked the Giants to lose every single playoff game during the 2007 run? Nobody mentioned that after they won the whole thing.

He has an interesting take on Bisnowaty... although he likes the pick, he thinks Bisnowaty has no athleticism, and instead comments on his strength as a positive. Seems counter to my understanding. Makes me wonder if he's focusing on combine numbers to gauge athleticism, as opposed to play on the field.

Writer who is jilted that the Giants didn't pick who they had us mocked to take. Seems like sour grapes to me.



I feel that the Giants picked very well in this draft, especially from #23. They picked smart, high character guys who played well while in collage. Engram and Tomlinson will make an immediate impact as starters, and Gallman and Moss will be great rotational guys. Biz could end up playing a big role as well

Just watched a Good amount of Tomlinson interviews, him and Snacks hunting together out there will be a sight to see.

F..k anybody! Who gave my Giants less then a solid B, also like most of the undrafted players.

Just an aside.... And maybe Hankins/Harrison kept them clean, but I think there's talent at Linebacker.

Kennard has a year under his belt and is talented, Casillas limited perhaps but a good player...Robinson very good, athletic and underrated at all facets...Goodson looks to be a significant upgrade and I think we'll get contributon from Thomas (else they wouldn't have kept him on the roster).

All the griping aside, I like this crew.

Horribly biased writer at Walter Football Obviously has a hatred of Eli and does a little character assassination on him.



Even so, assigning college style numbers to letter grades, the overall grade comes out to B-. How they came up overall with C- must require a little voodoo mathematics.



But who cares. Giants excel when everyone counts them out and rates them low. And as far as grading draft picks before the players have ever put a foot on the field of their new team is absurd. Subjective reasoning doesn't even begin to explain how stupid it is to rate a draft. Not to mention, they usually compare who they got with their subjective idea of who they need.



Makes no difference except makes me have much less respect for the Walter Football group after trashing my QB. Must be Cowboy fans over there

Who cares?



Everybody is downgrading us for not taking an OL, but the value wasn't there. And Bisnowaty could be a steal in the sixth. I would have preferred Knappe, but Bisnowaty is more ready to play right now if need be. He had a very good career in Pittsburgh. Reese was absolutely right to trade up to get him.



Most of the rest of the criticism seems to be about Webb, including on this board. I was against Webb in the first or second, but the third is great. He needs to learn an entirely new offense, but has the time and work ethic to do so. He also has a very strong arm. Nobody knows he long Eli will play at 36. Webb is more than worth the risk.

Pats took Garrapolo and everyone called it a stroke of genius. Giants take Webb and everyone hates it.

He's got a bone to pick with Eli for sure. I do agree with him on the OL though. I think the GIants will regret not finding a way to protect Eli.

How can anyone grade a draft when none of those players have played even one down in the NFL? Remember those people who heaped praise on BobIII and Colon Crap-o-pick? Well, where are those guys now. Come back in three years and we'll discuss this draft.

I really wish I saved all the draft grades Over the years that were given out days following the draft. The browns get solid to great grades virtually every year. Yet they suck every year.





Quote: .... Even with the big FA signings last year EVERYONE WITHIN THE MEDIA KILLED REESE for overpaying on these guys but then they all went on to be all pro players in year 1 and i dont think anyone critic went back and said "boy was I wrong" Think about it.. How many times in the histoy of the leauge has a GM signed three non all pro players that all went on to be all pros in year one.



Boy are you wrong. Admit it. Because you say so, doesn't make it true. You claim that the the big 3 FAs (OV, Snacks, Jackrabbit) weren't All Pro before signing, and in year 1, they were. Admit you are wrong.

- ( In comment 13454981 est1986 said:Boy are you wrong. Admit it. Because you say so, doesn't make it true. You claim that the the big 3 FAs (OV, Snacks, Jackrabbit) weren't All Pro before signing, and in year 1, they were. Admit you are wrong. 2016 All Pro Team - ( New Window

Walter has its draft board, and if you deviate from it they slam you.



I increasingly do not care for that type of draft analysis. Basically, I dont buy that Walter is doing much original scouting. And it certainly doesnt have access to the players/coaches like NFL teams do. So I prefer humble draft analysis. Tell me when someone really did something weird. Tell me how guys fit needs and schemes. Or STFU.

Great Jay on the Island : 4/30/2017 3:43 pm : link The Giants take Cunningham and he is a non factor on every play because he can't get off the blocker that is constantly in his face due to the fact that Jay Bromley or Robert Thomas are starting. If the Giants went DT in round 2 i was hoping for Wormley because he can get pressure on the QB but I won't complain about Tomlinson who will shut down the run and basically give the Giants the production that Hankins provided.

OL AcidTest : 4/30/2017 3:52 pm : link changes for 2017 before the draft:



Flowers and Hart: another year of experience.

Jerry: better last year.

Richburg: healthy.

Fluker: addition.



Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Fluker.



Bench: Hart, Jones, Bisnowaty.



Let's go.





No qualms with anyone who enjoys it But it's stuff like this (including the A+ draft grades) that have really turned me off to this part of sports. Never is more nonsensical conjecture referenced and relied on so heavily than when talking about teams and how they handled themselves in a draft.



Other than first 50 picks or so, there's absolutely no reason to even have an opinion, and even then so much of what a team does is predicated to an unpredictable slew of events that dictate who is and isn't available anymore.



It's just useless. I watched for 30 minutes this year and it was just because they were up to pick 20 and the Giants were 23 and I happened to have nothing else to do.

Silly The crack about memorabilia salesman and rating a sixth-rounder as our best pick? That site sucks.

Some of these guys get so wrapped up in their own opinions that they appear to almost take it personally when a team doesn't do what they thought it should. The line about Cunningham is both funny and telling: "it's odd that the Giants passed on him twice". Nearly every team in the league passed on him twice. Think that tells him perhaps he had him too highly regarded? Nah, just means everyone else is wrong.

Zierlein RAIN : 4/30/2017 4:08 pm : link whom has contacts.. had a good clip on Bisnowaty. He talked to scouts that said he wouldn't be a OLT and would have difficulty going to guard because he couldn't bend. Athleticism is a subjective definition, and I think he has some athletic traits.. but it doesn't include bending and converting his strength and length to power.



Hopefully he can "learn" this stuff. Sounds like he's a warrior and has some Diehl like tools to work with. I wouldn't expect him to compete this year.. with Hart and Fluker in the mix on the right, in addition to Jerry.

Isn't Walter an Eagles fan? He needs to realize that the Giants organization has who two super bowls in the Jerry Reese Era. How many has his Eagles won?

What has worked for me education-wise is following: Sy, Dave Te, GBN, USA Today and of course BBIers who follow College ball closely..



I felt well informed this year. The above is all I really need, at least it works for me..

He is an Eagles fan who thought the Giants were the most overrated team last year.

FAKE NEWS Eli is not going to be suspended..



I like our draft and I like our UDFA signings

Pretty harsh but Cunningham probably better than Tomlinson with FA and draftable DTs available.



Engram appears to be a great pick so I would go with B- .

I guess you disagree with the film work that David Te does. He says Adam is an above average knee bender.

Rain from David Te 'Bisnowaty has a hand punch that can simply stall even the biggest of defenders, as he can easily "shock-& -awe" when he connects. He fires off the snap with a low stance, getting that explosive thrust from his strong lower frame to prevent bull rushers from walking him back into the pocket (has allowed just three sacks and one pressure in his last 24 games encompassing 1,446 snaps). He is a savvy player who combines strength and quickness to generate explosive pop in his drive blocking."

Walter Football I follow Walter Football but I am very disappointed in the draft analysis.



It is fair to criticize a draft, but the attach on Eli is unwarranted. He sounds a lot like Dallas fans Chris Christie and Skip Bayless.



Charlie at Walter Football further contradicts himself.



If his primary concern for the Giants is that Manning may be suspended due to the memorabilia law suit.



Then he should give the Giants an A+ for selecting Webb in the third round. Walter had a high second round grade for Webb.



It would seem that the most controversial pick was Webb, if he is an A+ then the Giants draft should be at least an A.

Thank you. Their LBs are still just functional until proven otherwise

I'm excited about Engram and I like our 1, 2, and 6 picks I would have done things a little different. Lamp in the first, Perine in the third, and Butt in the fourth would have improved the line, running game, and TE situation immidiately and I would have left the rest of the draft the same. Oh well. Praying Flowers and Fluker can change into even average players and Jerry can give us something.

Maybe he received some fake memorabilia from Eli.

If Wheeler is healthy and has his head on straight, he makes this team. He's at minimum the 2nd most talented Tackle on this team.

I used to get irked about the lousy grades on NYG drafts. But after a lot of those drafts turned out to be lousy, I decided to just note bad grades, file them away, and hope they're wrong.

I'd put more stock in Sy or Dave Te if they ripped us. I don't take much stock in this, he gave C grades to 2 immediate starters...

Thank you. Their LBs are still just functional until proven otherwise



They're 4-3 linebackers. All they have to be is functional; and this group exceeds that benchmark a bit.

the guy doing the analysis.

Negative articles about the Giants drive traffic, just ask Jordan Raanan.





No, Maude, I did not like the Giants draft at all.