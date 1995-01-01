GBN post draft asshat info on Giants thinking Pete in VA : 7:09 am



Mahomes was their first choice, but they pretty much knew they wouldn't be able to get him.



After Mahomes, Engram was the guy they were focused on. Howard may have been just slightly higher.



The Giants put their own players on their board to assess whether a potential draftee would be a real upgrade.



They did not consider any of the OL near the top to be worth the pick or a significant upgrade.



Webb pick was about more than succession. The Giants are frustrated with Eli's inconsistency and turnover proneness. Other than the two SB runs, he hasn't performed at the highest level most of the time.

RE: The rich in DC : 9:08 am : link

Quote: Chiefs also gave up a #1 and a #3 to move up to get Mahomes. The Giants were four spots ahead of the Chiefs, so wouldn't have paid any more, and possibly a little less. How much did they really love Mahomes if they weren't willing to give up a #1 and a #3? Mahomes has a lot of upside, but also a lot of problems.



False.



RE: I'm sure Eli LauderdaleMatty : 9:08 am : link

Quote: has been equally frustrated with McAdoo/Reese



RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't want to get into the Eli vs, the O-Line debate. Big Blue '56 : 9:09 am : link

I do want to say that I find the whole anonymous source bit somewhat distasteful.



As 3putt said above, I too have a lot of respect for Colin and GBN, but less so now after reading his latest take.







I guess you missed the comment by Colin where he called out Dave Te in his Q/A thread. A few might have read it, but it was expunged by the moderators.







Morning DD..Cliff notes on Colin comments?







*Disclaimer - It is how I remembered it. I'm not trying to throw Colin under the bus. If he reads this, he can own his comments that he made and clarify.



There was a question regarding some obscure player and Dave Te responded accordingly. In his response, he alluded to the fact that no-one had this player on their radar until after Dave Te discovered him. Colin chimed in responding to Dave Te to cut the bullshit out about claiming to discover him. Colin claimed that the scouting numbers were part of the public workout the player held attended by multitudes of scouts and teams. In which case, Dave Te offered his airplane and travel expense receipts as verification that he was scouting the player the year before. Shortly afterward, the comments were expunged. It was later in the Q/A thread. I'm sure if anyone cares they can go back and look for the gap in timestamps on posts before/after the callout.



I lost a tremendous respect for Colin.



Wow..That really sucks..Just crossed GBN off my must view draft list In comment 13455721 Diver_Down said:Wow..That really sucks..Just crossed GBN off my must view draft list

RE: RE: Reese has had five years to rebuild the O-line, AnnapolisMike : 9:10 am : link

What choice did he really have? If you have a QB, especially one who has had success....you pay him. Eli can play the position and the Giants can win with him. When it is time to move on from him....I imagine they will have little problem doing so.



In comment 13455701 Beer Man said:What choice did he really have? If you have a QB, especially one who has had success....you pay him. Eli can play the position and the Giants can win with him. When it is time to move on from him....I imagine they will have little problem doing so.

RE: RE: RE: Looks like Ben and Jerry's smear campaign rich in DC : 9:11 am : link

I have seen you post this several times this weekend. It was absurd then, and if you put more than a second of thought into it, you would realize what a bad idea this would be.



Eli has ZERO leverage. None. Nada.



The Giants would almost certainly laugh in he and his agent's face if they made such a threat. The Giants would almost certainly make their position clear- either Eli reports to camp on day 1, or the Giants will cut him. As a post June 1 cut, they can spread the cap hit over 2 years- and actually come out with cap space- only $500,000- but they would not have to scramble for cap space to cut him.



In short, Eli has nothing to force the Giants to act. if he holds out, he comes out looking petulant that the Giants drafted a new QB.



His options in FA would be limited. He could go to Jacksonville and play for Coughlin, or Houston, the Bears or maybe the Vikings- all other teams with cap space have a QB. None of the 4 options above are good one for him- OL problems as bad or worse than the Giants, lesser skill players, and worse- no loyalty to him. He performs or he is gone- there are no Super Bowl rings to protect him with those franchises.



Even worse, the Giants would probably be happy with the prospect of letting Eli go- without Eli, going to Geno Smith almost certianly would result in a 3 or 4 win season- putting them in a position to draft a new franchise QB in the loaded 2018 QB draft.



To summarize- Eli's threat would be viewed as completely empty by the Giants- and worse, from Eli's point of view, the Giants could call him bluff and cut him- with no financial harm to the Giants cap. He has no leverage.











Ok. Bye. In comment 13455719 Big Blue '56 said:Ok. Bye.

I don't understand what you think could have been done to "fix" Ten Ton Hammer : 9:11 am : link The lack of players on offense.



The offensive line was hurt and played poorly. They had no TE to use to help block. Where is the head coach supposed to fix that? Eli aleady got rid of the ball faster than 95% of the league.



They didn't have many receiving options. You can't fabricate a FB or a TE out of thin air. Where are these formations everyone's so happy to talk about going to come from? All you have to do is look at free agency and the draft to tell you exactly what the Giants think the problem was.

The end of Eli's time with the Giants was always going to end ugly. Devon : 9:11 am : link You're going to get a lot more of this from the Giants' side and you're going to get some with connections to Eli calling them out (without directly speaking for him; like O'Hara the other day).



It's just how it goes.

RE: I call total bullshit on the Eli stuff.. jvm52106 : 9:12 am : link

Quote: We all know he's had his inconsistencies and some maddening times, but, in short, FOR SHAME!



Bruce, no offense but Eli does make some very questionable choices from time to time. He isn't getting younger and the Giants have to start looking at down the road. To me, I suspect this is Eli's last or second to last rodeo with the Gmen. The writing is on the wall. The Giants made it VERY clear they were going to start looking for his replacement. In comment 13455644 Big Blue '56 said:Bruce, no offense but Eli does make some very questionable choices from time to time. He isn't getting younger and the Giants have to start looking at down the road. To me, I suspect this is Eli's last or second to last rodeo with the Gmen. The writing is on the wall. The Giants made it VERY clear they were going to start looking for his replacement.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Looks like Ben and Jerry's smear campaign Big Blue '56 : 9:13 am : link

Ok. Bye.



Ok, bye? Is that obnoxious comment necessary? In comment 13455729 rich in DC said:Ok, bye? Is that obnoxious comment necessary?

RE: I don't want to get into the Eli vs, the O-Line debate. jvm52106 : 9:14 am : link

Quote: I do want to say that I find the whole anonymous source bit somewhat distasteful.



As 3putt said above, I too have a lot of respect for Colin and GBN, but less so now after reading his latest take.



Colin never said he felt that way, just what he heard. You don't have to like the information but the anger or dislike towards Colin for providing it is misplaced. Eli is a big boy I doubt he will curl up into the fetal position and cry himself to sleep over this. In comment 13455667 Klaatu said:Colin never said he felt that way, just what he heard. You don't have to like the information but the anger or dislike towards Colin for providing it is misplaced. Eli is a big boy I doubt he will curl up into the fetal position and cry himself to sleep over this.

Diver_Down Klaatu : 9:15 am : link In case we cross posts, let me say that I did NOT catch the second part of the Colin/Dave Te thing, and I misunderstood the point you were making. My bad.

as a total outsider idiotsavant : 9:16 am : link this is my guess:



Sullivan/Solari/MacaDoo



Not at all working as a unit to produce a viable run/pass dilemma for opposing defensive lines to have to deal with,



and therefor setting up the OL, as currently composed, for failure. With all the ramifications of that on stats ....as we showed yesterday and which you cannot argue, and yes, stats do show 'fancy ball' which is a polite euphemism.



---------------



Then, Jerry and staff, - being worried as hell about fucking up the first round pick, and for good reason as those picks entail so much risk. And therefore putting 90% of time pre-draft into that selection:



But as a consequence, utterly failing to even consider a 'whole draft strategy'. Rather, seeing it as a collection of individual picks that one has no control over, which of course, one does, and also seeing it without context therefor over and above each individual player comp, which, of course, is too narrow. See; Bill. B. Pats.

RE: Eli Bashing LauderdaleMatty : 9:16 am : link

Quote: The subtle Eli bashing from Giant sources is vaguely reminiscent of how the Giants treated Coughlin on the way out.



The Giants hierarchy must believe that Eli's game has diminished significantly.



My issue is that the Giants are not doing enough to help Eli. If Eli is declining then protect him. Create a great OL and give him a running game.



Engram and Marshall are great additions , but not enough.



When Peyton was struggling Denver developed a great defense and improved the running game. They acquired OL to protect him. Within that system Peyton won a Super Bowl.



I am not convinced that Reese has any clue how to build a team.



O'Hara went after them on the O line and was shot on here. Ex ProBowl and two time SB center and the minute he steps off the Giants reservation he is moron.



Reese actually is very very good at finding DBs WRs and Dl. But as I also pointed out much to the chagrin of some he picks those positions twice as often as OL. Hey they went to a WCO as a solution. The new era is that OL are tough to find since so many colleges went to the spread. It's a fact and rather than invest in OL they have concerns about they invest in other positions and make due a a shitty OL. I actually get the but to shit on Eli who is not a mobile QB for it is bullshit.



They signed Ellison and got Marshall and Engram who can win quicker off the line. That's the solution. If it works great. If it doesn't The O will continue to struggle. In comment 13455686 Archer said:O'Hara went after them on the O line and was shot on here. Ex ProBowl and two time SB center and the minute he steps off the Giants reservation he is moron.Reese actually is very very good at finding DBs WRs and Dl. But as I also pointed out much to the chagrin of some he picks those positions twice as often as OL. Hey they went to a WCO as a solution. The new era is that OL are tough to find since so many colleges went to the spread. It's a fact and rather than invest in OL they have concerns about they invest in other positions and make due a a shitty OL. I actually get the but to shit on Eli who is not a mobile QB for it is bullshit.They signed Ellison and got Marshall and Engram who can win quicker off the line. That's the solution. If it works great. If it doesn't The O will continue to struggle.

This infuriates me! exiled : 9:16 am : link Eli HAS NEVER BEEN anything but a pocket passer. He needs protection to perform. The line has been utterly incompetent for years. The organization has NOT assembled an offense geared to Eli's strengths. And then they leak (or just say it straight out--like McAdoo a few months ago) to the press that Eli's play is sub-par? Really?



FUCK THEM. Seriously.



Sometimes I wonder how long my 40+ years as a Giants fan will last beyond the Eli era.

RE: RE: I call total bullshit on the Eli stuff.. Big Blue '56 : 9:17 am : link

John, I understand, but Eli has always made questionable decisions as has Ben, Rodgers et al..This convo probably should take place next off season, given that Eli has some upgraded tools to work with In comment 13455734 jvm52106 said:John, I understand, but Eli has always made questionable decisions as has Ben, Rodgers et al..This convo probably should take place next off season, given that Eli has some upgraded tools to work with

Some of you guys and the Giants GM/Coach Giant John : 9:21 am : link Don't realize what this offense will be without Eli. We would be a disaster. They think this kid is the next coming of Eli?

Ya Ok...

RE: Diver_Down Diver_Down : 9:22 am : link

Quote: In case we cross posts, let me say that I did NOT catch the second part of the Colin/Dave Te thing, and I misunderstood the point you were making. My bad.



Not a big deal. And my recollection is pretty darn accurate. Colin used the phrase "quit with the bullshit". It didn't exist long before it was removed. In comment 13455742 Klaatu said:Not a big deal. And my recollection is pretty darn accurate. Colin used the phrase "quit with the bullshit". It didn't exist long before it was removed.

RE: RE: I'm sure Eli jvm52106 : 9:23 am : link

This I agree with completely. It doesn't matter what the issue is or what somebody says, if you say Eli had better improve his play you get killed for the Oline, the coaches etc. Eli is/was/ has been a GREAT Giant and his stats are awesome. However, he has a habit of making some plays and choices that just scream "WTH were you thinking".. That continued last year. Yes, the Oline didn't help but you can't give away points, filed position, and the ball regardless. Throw it away, take the sack, hold on to the ball. The second Cowboy game could easily have been a loss if not for our defense basically saying to Dallas you get one score and that is it. The Offense turned the ball over multiple times in Dallas territory. I know a lot of reasons why this happened but a VET QB has to hold on to the ball in a game of field position. You cannot turn it over! In comment 13455724 LauderdaleMatty said:This I agree with completely. It doesn't matter what the issue is or what somebody says, if you say Eli had better improve his play you get killed for the Oline, the coaches etc. Eli is/was/ has been a GREAT Giant and his stats are awesome. However, he has a habit of making some plays and choices that just scream "WTH were you thinking".. That continued last year. Yes, the Oline didn't help but you can't give away points, filed position, and the ball regardless. Throw it away, take the sack, hold on to the ball. The second Cowboy game could easily have been a loss if not for our defense basically saying to Dallas you get one score and that is it. The Offense turned the ball over multiple times in Dallas territory. I know a lot of reasons why this happened but a VET QB has to hold on to the ball in a game of field position. You cannot turn it over!

regarding Dave Te and GBN Bill2 : 9:23 am : link Disagree. None of these players are a mystery to any NFL team from High School onwards. The days of discovering someone that no one else knows about went out when Youtube and the internet came of age.

Much less coaches tapes and game tapes which are commonly available. Thirty years ago there were a few major games on TV each week. Now every game is videotaped if not broadcast or streamed



Are scouts still important? Absolutely. They see "things" about the player, hear things about the player and analyze how that may translate to the NFL.



In sum, they dont find players no one else know about any more. They do screen them much more rigorously.



Ego is necessary in life to get anything done. Self pride is valuable. Guys say stuff on the internet and it rubs them the wrong way. Thats all that happened.



RE: RE: McAdoo's been trying to light a little fire under Eli 2ndroundKO : 9:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13455700 JonC said:





Quote:





for some time. Even if Webb isn't his successor, they're letting Eli know he's got to pick up his same, OL deficiencies notwithstanding ...







Then get him help! Perhaps this year, they finally did..Eli has always been Eli, nothing's really changed..But when you have ONE viable receiver to rely on, no reasonable time to set-up, a non-existent running game inviting 8-9 in the box and so on, what QB survives that with any consistency..Fuck McAdoo if that's what he feels..



BB, you're one hell of a poster but you're wrong. I was, at times, mortified by how Eli looked last season.



There were so many times where he had a clean pocket and threw an errant pass. I first noticed this in the GB regular season game. And then when there was an ounce of pressure he'd throw it at someone's feet.



The O-line did not play well at last year. But Eli was not the same QB. He wasn't as accurate, he wasn't as mobile (which is disturbing given his lack of mobility already) and his decisions were horrifying at times. Does he need more help? Sure. But he needs to elevate his game as well. In comment 13455711 Big Blue '56 said:BB, you're one hell of a poster but you're wrong. I was, at times, mortified by how Eli looked last season.There were so many times where he had a clean pocket and threw an errant pass. I first noticed this in the GB regular season game. And then when there was an ounce of pressure he'd throw it at someone's feet.The O-line did not play well at last year. But Eli was not the same QB. He wasn't as accurate, he wasn't as mobile (which is disturbing given his lack of mobility already) and his decisions were horrifying at times. Does he need more help? Sure. But he needs to elevate his game as well.

RE: what do you guys mean Britt in VA : 9:24 am : link

Quote: when you say "when will Reese be held accountable"? What's supposed to happen publicly to satisfy you?



Everybody else is being held accountable on offense. First it was Gilbride, then it was Coughlin, sounds like Eli is next.



I'd argue that the O-line is 95% responsible for the downfall of the team since 2012. It's cost people jobs. When does it cost the guy whose job it is to put the players there, his?



Again, as for McAdoo... Even with a sh-t O-line Coughlin (who is an offensive coach), and the same personnel, arguably worse, Coughlin had the offense at 13th and 6th in the league respectively in scoring his final two years. The defense was the sieve. McAdoo takes over, the defense gets fixed (nothing McAdoo did as Coughlin hired Spags and we had 200 million to spend to fix it), and the offense falls completely off a cliff.



Who answers for that? I guess that's Eli's fault now, as he's the only scapegoat left. In comment 13455713 UConn4523 said:Everybody else is being held accountable on offense. First it was Gilbride, then it was Coughlin, sounds like Eli is next.I'd argue that the O-line is 95% responsible for the downfall of the team since 2012. It's cost people jobs. When does it cost the guy whose job it is to put the players there, his?Again, as for McAdoo... Even with a sh-t O-line Coughlin (who is an offensive coach), and the same personnel, arguably worse, Coughlin had the offense at 13th and 6th in the league respectively in scoring his final two years. The defense was the sieve. McAdoo takes over, the defense gets fixed (nothing McAdoo did as Coughlin hired Spags and we had 200 million to spend to fix it), and the offense falls completely off a cliff.Who answers for that? I guess that's Eli's fault now, as he's the only scapegoat left.

It's formulaic at this point. Ten Ton Hammer : 9:27 am : link 2015>No Players on D> Defense sucks> "This coaching is horrible!"



2016> Got players for D> Defense is great> crickets on the ability to coach defense.





2016>One player on Offense> offense sucks> "This coaching is horrible!"



2017:???

RE: This infuriates me! Britt in VA : 9:27 am : link

Quote: Eli HAS NEVER BEEN anything but a pocket passer. He needs protection to perform. The line has been utterly incompetent for years. The organization has NOT assembled an offense geared to Eli's strengths. And then they leak (or just say it straight out--like McAdoo a few months ago) to the press that Eli's play is sub-par? Really?



FUCK THEM. Seriously.



Sometimes I wonder how long my 40+ years as a Giants fan will last beyond the Eli era.



Exactly. In comment 13455745 exiled said:Exactly.

Everyone wants to point fingers UberAlias : 9:27 am : link The comments in the OP are more than reasonable. That doesn't mean Jerry or McAdoo don't also have their faults, or that there aren't a lot of issues beyond Eli, but Eli has not played well. They are paying Eli to elevate the offense and that's not happening.

RE: When McAdoo.. rich in DC : 9:27 am : link

Quote: spends an entire season not having an answer for teams playing the Cover 2, when he goes an entire season without a FB, limiting his offensive flexibility, when he can't figure out what to do with the TE position, he really shouldn't be laying his frustration at the feet of a guy throwing the ball away to avoid sacks from a porous OL.



I don't get what positive comes from this. We all know McAdoo wants a Rodgers-type QB, but there are 2 problems with this:

1) Guys like Rodgers are few and far in-between

2) Part of great coaching is making do with what you have, not forcing square pegs into round holes.



There is truth in both sides here- but there is more to it. Yes, the weapons Eli and McAdoo had were underwhelming last year, but Eli didn't exactly help himself or the team.



People complain about the lack of tall receivers on the team. Why is that- because Eli isn't every accurate throwing to shorter guys. If we know that, don't you think every defensive coordinator in the league knows it too?



In today's NFL, the way to buy time is to move in the pocket- also helps with pass rush. There are 400 year old oak trees out there that would have more mobility than Eli in the pocket.



On the other hand, a solid running game WOULD help Eli tremendously. The problem is not so much the OL or blocking scheme as they had the wrong RB- and kept giving him the ball because they didn't trust the rookie to be the bell-cow until it was too late. A running game also slows the pass rush- as it forces defenders to maintain their lanes. Too often last year, we say defenses just bring the house against Eli with no concern for the run game.



It also helps the OL if the team is committed to running the ball. A pass rush that holds it lanes, or must keep the S and a LB back to defend the second level against the run has fewer bodies to block.



There is enough blame to go around to everyone here.



Something else to note. Eli has been the Giants best QB ever- that includes Tittle, Simms or anyone else you want to name. It isn't even close. However, Eli is also a 36 year old QB who has had real issues with the deep ball in recent years, as well as real problems with "happy feet."



He is lucky to have OBJ, who has covered up some of the deep ball issues with his incredible ability to adjust and make acrobatic catches.



Eli is not going to be the same QB that got them 2 titles. The Giants did the smart thing by going big on the defense to adjust and reduce the dependency on Eli. However, at the same time, the Giants owe it to Eli to commit to a run game. Hopefully the Gallman pick,as well as the FA signings, are a sign that they have recognized this as well. In comment 13455677 FatMan in Charlotte said:There is truth in both sides here- but there is more to it. Yes, the weapons Eli and McAdoo had were underwhelming last year, but Eli didn't exactly help himself or the team.People complain about the lack of tall receivers on the team. Why is that- because Eli isn't every accurate throwing to shorter guys. If we know that, don't you think every defensive coordinator in the league knows it too?In today's NFL, the way to buy time is to move in the pocket- also helps with pass rush. There are 400 year old oak trees out there that would have more mobility than Eli in the pocket.On the other hand, a solid running game WOULD help Eli tremendously. The problem is not so much the OL or blocking scheme as they had the wrong RB- and kept giving him the ball because they didn't trust the rookie to be the bell-cow until it was too late. A running game also slows the pass rush- as it forces defenders to maintain their lanes. Too often last year, we say defenses just bring the house against Eli with no concern for the run game.It also helps the OL if the team is committed to running the ball. A pass rush that holds it lanes, or must keep the S and a LB back to defend the second level against the run has fewer bodies to block.There is enough blame to go around to everyone here.Something else to note. Eli has been the Giants best QB ever- that includes Tittle, Simms or anyone else you want to name. It isn't even close. However, Eli is also a 36 year old QB who has had real issues with the deep ball in recent years, as well as real problems with "happy feet."He is lucky to have OBJ, who has covered up some of the deep ball issues with his incredible ability to adjust and make acrobatic catches.Eli is not going to be the same QB that got them 2 titles. The Giants did the smart thing by going big on the defense to adjust and reduce the dependency on Eli. However, at the same time, the Giants owe it to Eli to commit to a run game. Hopefully the Gallman pick,as well as the FA signings, are a sign that they have recognized this as well.

I think the first four points SamdaGiantsFan : 9:28 am : link are consensus and accurate. It is time for reporters like Jordan Raanan to stop beating a dead drum in reference to smokescreen and poor info they have. They didn't like any of the OL as a premium pikc at 23, and they had Engram high on their board as a mismatch.



The Eli info is interesting. Given his amount of head scratching plays, this would make sense, but after bashing Eli for inconsistencies and head-scratching plays, they must always go back to his ice in his veins mentality how difficult it is to rattle Eli's cage ..

RE: This infuriates me! Devon : 9:28 am : link

Quote: Eli HAS NEVER BEEN anything but a pocket passer. He needs protection to perform. The line has been utterly incompetent for years. The organization has NOT assembled an offense geared to Eli's strengths. And then they leak (or just say it straight out--like McAdoo a few months ago) to the press that Eli's play is sub-par? Really?



FUCK THEM. Seriously.



Sometimes I wonder how long my 40+ years as a Giants fan will last beyond the Eli era.



Why are you surprised by this?



This isn't anything new for the Giants. The only big one over the years who'd handle things differently was probably Coughlin, but he was the clear exception, far from the rule -- and they made sure to get lots of subtle or anonymous smearing at him his last stretch here too. In comment 13455745 exiled said:Why are you surprised by this?This isn't anything new for the Giants. The only big one over the years who'd handle things differently was probably Coughlin, but he was the clear exception, far from the rule -- and they made sure to get lots of subtle or anonymous smearing at him his last stretch here too.

RE: RE: RE: I'm sure Eli jvm52106 : 9:29 am : link

And to be clear, I am saying any of this is how the Giants really feel. Just that you can't pretend like it might not be true. There sure seemed like some issues happening towards the end of the Coughlin campaign as well. The Giants love what Eli has done for them but I suspect they thought he would provide more. We see the results of plays during a game but never what the play was intended to be or what the coaching staff thought should have happened. All I know is we have seen this team struggle to score points in games and stretches for the last few years. Mistakes have happened a lot and Eli has been a part of a great many of them. At some point the team has to think of long term and it appears that now is the time they are really looking at it. In comment 13455754 jvm52106 said:And to be clear, I am saying any of this is how the Giants really feel. Just that you can't pretend like it might not be true. There sure seemed like some issues happening towards the end of the Coughlin campaign as well. The Giants love what Eli has done for them but I suspect they thought he would provide more. We see the results of plays during a game but never what the play was intended to be or what the coaching staff thought should have happened. All I know is we have seen this team struggle to score points in games and stretches for the last few years. Mistakes have happened a lot and Eli has been a part of a great many of them. At some point the team has to think of long term and it appears that now is the time they are really looking at it.

PTSD from 2012-2014 seasons. x meadowlander : 9:31 am : link From his rookie year through the 2011 Super Bowl run, Eli seemed unflappable. Interceptions didn't faze him. Sacks didn't faze him. He'd shrug, walk off the field, and consistently come back and jam a sword between the oppositions shoulder blades.



2011 was the best of it of course, with a duct-tape and gorilla glue OL (How many centers that season?) - Eli pretty much willed that team into the playoffs and then to the Super Bowl - that SF game, he was rag-dolled, sod in the facemask, shoulder pads sideways... shrug, and deliver a game winning performance.



But the OL's Eli dealt with - PARTICULARLY 2013 - 39 SACKS. Jailbreak pass rushes consistently - by the end of the season, Eli would simply fall to the ground when he saw it coming.



He never really recovered from that, and the coaches knew it, and redesigned the offense to account for it.



I long dreaded the day that replacing Eli Manning would come, but the time for serious debate has begun. A bad start to this season will flip all but the most faithful, and suddenly, that 3rd round pick won't look so stupid after all.

3rd and 4th down stats from the other thread idiotsavant : 9:31 am : link 29th in the league in total rushing numbers (believe that was on 3rd downs)



35% in 3rd downs total conversion rate,



only 73 rushing conversions on the entire year,



with a whopping 190 by pass (from 3rd, i.e. very unbalanced and not typically a playoff type ratio in the NFCE) .



4th downs its 9 converted by rush and 19 by pass for 47% (indicates high risk high reward obviously if you consider who gets the ball right there, and fell totally apart in playoffs predictably)





Here are last years overall rushing numbers:



NY Giants



398 attempts



1412 total



3.5 average



25 longest



6TDs by rush total (an abysmal stat)



88yards per game average



Now, the stats don't lie, if you cannot sustain drives without resorting to high risk high rewards passes, if you cannot run for short yardage even when you need to, if you cannot gain a run TD even when its right there, if you therefor put your OL on the horns of a dilemma and also risk your QBs health on top of all that:



That's basically pussy ball. That's not Giants ball.

Based on what we saw.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:32 am : link from Eli last year, I'm assuming McAdoo emphasized that he wanted to minimize the negative plays and would rather see Eli throw the ball away than hold onto it and turn the ball over, but the lack of the OL keeping the pocket made that difficult at times.



Frankly, the OL in GB had some of the same issues. Rodgers notoriously holds the ball too long, which often results in sacks, but he's trying to extend plays. Eli doesn't have the skill to do that as well as Rodgers does.



To me, Eli looked like he was consciously throwing the ball away early, and sometimes too early as the rush hadn't gotten there yet. I bet those are the plays that result in the rumored disappointment. But the cause of those throwaways is the continual pressure being allowed by the OL and Eli trying to minimize the number of negative plays - and he did. The sacks, fumbles and INT's weren't as much as previously.



I fell like Eli is trying to work within the constraints of the system, but if the rumors are true, McAdoo isn't as flexible.

RE: McAdoo's been trying to light a little fire under Eli GiantsLaw : 9:33 am : link

Quote: for some time. Even if Webb isn't his successor, they're letting Eli know he's got to pick up his same, OL deficiencies notwithstanding ... I agree with this to a point. To me it seems they are trying to light a fire, but a 2nd rd pick is an awful lot to spend as a motivation. So I have to believe there is more than simply lighting a fire at play. In comment 13455700 JonC said:I agree with this to a point. To me it seems they are trying to light a fire, but a 2nd rd pick is an awful lot to spend as a motivation. So I have to believe there is more than simply lighting a fire at play.

thanks Pete in VA area junc : 9:33 am : link those have been my suspicions RE: Manning since after the 2011 season.



There are 2 schools of opinions on Eli - some see him as a Teflon, sure-fire Hall of Famer and some see him as a mediocre-type QB who has a knack for stepping up big in the Playoffs.



The Giants narrative is usually telling: this was the 1st offseason both coaching and management were taking open "shots" at him.

(This was also the 1st offseason they said anything but "Ereck Flowers is our LT".) They've refused to endorse that, too.

The Giants are doing exactly what they should be doing AnnapolisMike : 9:34 am : link beginning a hopefully orderly process of replacing one of the best QB's who ever played for the NYG's. It's not happening this year and probably not next either. But it is going to happen sooner rather than later.



I think Eli will go quietly when it is time, likely with the same class and grace that he has exhibited the entire time he has been a NYG.



The offensive line is going to be better this year. It's young and still maturing. It is not comprised of a bunch of old guys who physically are deteriorating. The weapons he has should enable him to put up some really good numbers this upcoming season. I believe he will do that...but if he does not...then sooner may become now.

If the Giants loved Mahomes that much.. Sean : 9:35 am : link they should have gotten him. Chiefs traded up more spots to get him than we would have had to.

RE: If the Giants loved Mahomes that much.. Britt in VA : 9:36 am : link

Quote: they should have gotten him. Chiefs traded up more spots to get him than we would have had to.



Agreed, and that's what I said the other day in regards to Webb being a wasted pick. In comment 13455786 Sean said:Agreed, and that's what I said the other day in regards to Webb being a wasted pick.

Could be wrong, Dave in Hoboken : 9:37 am : link but I think this might be Eli's last chance. If he plays better, which I think he will, he plays out the rest of his contract. If he doesn't, who knows, maybe they play Webb in 2018.

RE: This infuriates me! rich in DC : 9:38 am : link

Quote: Eli HAS NEVER BEEN anything but a pocket passer. He needs protection to perform. The line has been utterly incompetent for years. The organization has NOT assembled an offense geared to Eli's strengths. And then they leak (or just say it straight out--like McAdoo a few months ago) to the press that Eli's play is sub-par? Really?



FUCK THEM. Seriously.



Sometimes I wonder how long my 40+ years as a Giants fan will last beyond the Eli era.



THIS is what amazes me. People absolutely refuse to see the 36 year old Eli. In their mind's eye, he is still 27 years old and at the top of his game. Eli is in decline- the arm strength isn't there anymore, his decision-making is in decline and he is pocket shy. This is what happens when you age.



Eli defenders point their finger at the OL- which has some validity. However, they refuse to see what is right in front of them in Eli. He IS in decline- and has been for several years.



The Giants have attempted to give him better offensive skill position guys to compensate- Marshall to accommodate Eli's difficulty in being accurate with smaller WR. A blocking H Back to pick some and chip on the pass rush. A pair of tough RB who get to the hole quickly and make cuts to get yardage to reduce the need to throw so much. A speed TE who can get YAC.



Look, Eli is going to go down as the Giants greatest QB ever- and is almost certainly a HOF (though with the media always comparing him to Peyton, nothing is ever a given). The problem is that Eli isn't the same QB he was. Age catches us all. The end with Simms wasn't pretty either, or Montana, or Farve, or- well name every QB who played into his late 30's.



The Giants can hopefully get a really great season with Eli this year, but the offensive game plan really can't be Eli in the shotgun and let him ride anymore. In comment 13455745 exiled said:THIS is what amazes me. People absolutely refuse to see the 36 year old Eli. In their mind's eye, he is still 27 years old and at the top of his game. Eli is in decline- the arm strength isn't there anymore, his decision-making is in decline and he is pocket shy. This is what happens when you age.Eli defenders point their finger at the OL- which has some validity. However, they refuse to see what is right in front of them in Eli. He IS in decline- and has been for several years.The Giants have attempted to give him better offensive skill position guys to compensate- Marshall to accommodate Eli's difficulty in being accurate with smaller WR. A blocking H Back to pick some and chip on the pass rush. A pair of tough RB who get to the hole quickly and make cuts to get yardage to reduce the need to throw so much. A speed TE who can get YAC.Look, Eli is going to go down as the Giants greatest QB ever- and is almost certainly a HOF (though with the media always comparing him to Peyton, nothing is ever a given). The problem is that Eli isn't the same QB he was. Age catches us all. The end with Simms wasn't pretty either, or Montana, or Farve, or- well name every QB who played into his late 30's.The Giants can hopefully get a really great season with Eli this year, but the offensive game plan really can't be Eli in the shotgun and let him ride anymore.

Good lord...is it so hard to see that the coaches Jimmy Googs : 9:38 am : link are looking for a bit more from Eli? He didn't have a banner year no matter what Oline did, and he has a price-tag big enough that they look for him to rise above it anyway.



And besides the coaches know it deflects a bit of pressure/criticism away from others on the Offense as they know Eli is a professional and can handle it all.









RE: Good lord...is it so hard to see that the coaches UConn4523 : 9:41 am : link

Pretty much my take as well. Not sure why everyone is trying to pin everything on 1 entity here. Its talking in circles and non-productive. In comment 13455791 Jimmy Googs said:Pretty much my take as well. Not sure why everyone is trying to pin everything on 1 entity here. Its talking in circles and non-productive.

correct Fatman idiotsavant : 9:43 am : link ''Based on what we saw..

FatMan in Charlotte : 9:32 am : link : reply



from Eli last year, I'm assuming McAdoo emphasized that he wanted to minimize the negative plays and would rather see Eli throw the ball away than hold onto it and turn the ball over, but the lack of the OL keeping the pocket made that difficult at times.''



In addition, obviously, sticking religiously to a short pass game, one that is not at all integrated into run play at the line in. any. way. (and this subject is broader than just actual play action)



is a big reason WHY the OL sucked:



One would be robbing a young OL of a major tool that -any- successful OL uses to gain the upper hand, which would be that run/pass dilemma put upon the DL.

I recall, pre-calf injury Big Blue '56 : 9:44 am : link in 2015(or was it 2014?) hen people were beginning to question Rodgers' performance..He was taking a shitload of sacks, getting the ball out way too early(faster than his normal quick release), hesitating much more than usual, etc..



Then, he got a few solid games under his belt, his confidence was restored and he was AARON RODGERS again..Last year, before running the table, same thing..



Even against us in the playoffs, we were kicking the shit out of him, he was happy-feeting all over, he was running for his life, he made stupid decisions and throws(should have had some INTs) and then the Wing punt and Hail Mary happened and EVERYTHING changed. His confidence and swagger came back..



In sum, project that over a full season and it's remarkable that Eli survived, it's remarkable that his happy feet at times weren't a constant thing, that his unnatural, much quicker release, didn't get him in even more trouble..



You think he's faded badly? Fine. Now that he might actually have a running game, now that he has a significantly upgraded receiving corps, now that the OL looks like it MIGHT be upgraded to average, now that he has an outlet in a (hopefully) healthy Vereen, let's see whether he has faded a lot..If he still has last year's problems, I will certainly be willing to acknowledge that if, with all the upgrades there to allow him to be a solid QB in place, he shows decline





Bill2 KWALL2 : 9:46 am : link Quote: "None of these players are a mystery to any NFL team from High School onwards. The days of discovering someone that no one else knows about went out when Youtube and the internet came of age.



In sum, they dont find players no one else know about any more."



Not every college player is known to the NFL since high school including some that are eventually high draft picks. Many develop after high school into players. So there is a point that they are discovered as legitimate NFL prospects especially at the smaller schools.



Here are 2 examples from this draft:



1. LB Reddick from Temple. NJ kid, he was a 185 lb DB in high school. Nobody wanted him. Not one offer. He had to walk on at Temple, put on 50lbs, change positions, and only became an NFL prospect in his last season.



2. WR Taylor from Western Kentucky. Another guy with 0 stars out of high school. Nobody from the NFL was thinking NFL prospect with Taylor early in college. Probably year 3 he was on the radar.



About the Colin and Dave stuff. I saw it. He also questioned if any NFL team actually read Dave's reports. It seemed like a cheap shot to question Dave like he did.

You say

RE: Good lord...is it so hard to see that the coaches Devon : 9:47 am : link

Quote: are looking for a bit more from Eli? He didn't have a banner year no matter what Oline did, and he has a price-tag big enough that they look for him to rise above it anyway.



And besides the coaches know it deflects a bit of pressure/criticism away from others on the Offense as they know Eli is a professional and can handle it all.









On the latter point, it's fairly obviously more than that.



They've begun greasing the wheel for the split (whenever it happens) and using him to cover their own asses -- which isn't anything abnormal, for them or anyone in these positions. It's just the way these things go, even if it's going to cause certain homers to work overtime once again, to spin how it's some classier or different than when others play the same games. In comment 13455791 Jimmy Googs said:On the latter point, it's fairly obviously more than that.They've begun greasing the wheel for the split (whenever it happens) and using him to cover their own asses -- which isn't anything abnormal, for them or anyone in these positions. It's just the way these things go, even if it's going to cause certain homers to work overtime once again, to spin how it's some classier or different than when others play the same games.

'56 idiotsavant : 9:47 am : link put that another way. without Rodgers and only Rodgers, Green Bay would suck moose balls, Then, now and next year.

RE: RE: This infuriates me! Britt in VA : 9:47 am : link

Decline?



In 2014 Eli was 6th in passing yards and 9th in passing TD's, with the 23 ranked rushing offense.



In 2015 Eli was 6th in passing yards and 3rd in passing TD's, with the 19th ranked rushing offense.



In 2016 Eli was 13th in passing yards and 10th in passing TD's, with the 29th ranked rushing offense.



Something declined between 2015 and 2016, but it wasn't Eli, although Eli's numbers took a hit because of it. In comment 13455790 rich in DC said:Decline?In 2014 Eli was 6th in passing yards and 9th in passing TD's, with the 23 ranked rushing offense.In 2015 Eli was 6th in passing yards and 3rd in passing TD's, with the 19th ranked rushing offense.In 2016 Eli was 13th in passing yards and 10th in passing TD's, with the 29th ranked rushing offense.Something declined between 2015 and 2016, but it wasn't Eli, although Eli's numbers took a hit because of it.

RE: RE: Love Eli annexOPR : 9:51 am : link

Couldn't disagree with you more..Absolute ridiculous anyway? You have some inside info on that? Believe, what you care to believe about Eli, we can disagree on that, but you and some others have no more right to throw those judgements on our opinions around, than I and others would about yours..Neither of us KNOW..So opinions can be disagreed on, but dubbing them "absolutely ridiculous" is bullshit!



Eli sucked last year. QBs generally don't get better with age. So, yes I find the notion that Webb was a waste because we can rely on Eli playing great into his 40s (and earning a new contract) to be absolutely ridiculous.



There's a reason Mcadoo/Reese looked into QBs extensively this year. Mahomes rumors, Webb selection, the writing is on the wall. Eli is fading, it happens. You can love Eli (I do) and still acknowledge reality. He's old, and getting older. Either he's declining or toughed out an undisclosed injury last year. Regardless, he did not play well and they are smart to start the replacement process.



Webb, a more mobile QB with great size/arm for a 3rd round cost is a great start. In comment 13455683 Big Blue '56 said:Eli sucked last year. QBs generally don't get better with age. So, yes I find the notion that Webb was a waste because we can rely on Eli playing great into his 40s (and earning a new contract) to be absolutely ridiculous.There's a reason Mcadoo/Reese looked into QBs extensively this year. Mahomes rumors, Webb selection, the writing is on the wall. Eli is fading, it happens. You can love Eli (I do) and still acknowledge reality. He's old, and getting older. Either he's declining or toughed out an undisclosed injury last year. Regardless, he did not play well and they are smart to start the replacement process.Webb, a more mobile QB with great size/arm for a 3rd round cost is a great start.

here is my deal idiotsavant : 9:52 am : link obviously I ranted 'ad friggin' infinitum' like an aspergers person in favor of going G,G,G or even guard, center guard 1,2,3 in the draft and for all the reasons stated in this thread.



That is over. Draft is over. Change subject.



New subject:



Craptastic total.lack.of. integration of the run/pass dilemma to optimize OL outcomes. Total coaching failure and shocking oversight. ;-)