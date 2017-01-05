Film of Engram blocking

Just dont MotownGIANTS : 5/1/2017 1:55 pm : link match him on up on DEs



there are multiple GOOD grades on him blocking on the perimeter LBs and DBs ...

didn't Sy or Dave UConn4523 : 5/1/2017 1:59 pm : link mentioned that he handled himself well against Garrett?

agreed ECham : 5/1/2017 2:00 pm : link the major point we all have to realize is that Engram is not a TE who is going to line up at the end of the line.



He is a Wing Back which in modern football we call an H back or a move TE or a TE...



But he is really a wing back

He's going to be great 27 : 5/1/2017 2:02 pm : link and willing and capable of engaging second level defenders. He'll clear a lot of space and make a serious impact just like Marshall. Throw in Rhett Ellison's blocking in addition to the line and OBJ and Shepard running all over the place. This offense is going to be very, very exciting.

He's already twice as good as Donnell ever was. Heisenberg : 5/1/2017 2:03 pm : link .

What I like seeing more than 'willingness' to block is how bumpsinthenight : 5/1/2017 2:05 pm : link Excited he was after the back broke off a long run due to him blocking.

RE: Just dont shockeyisthebest8056 : 5/1/2017 2:08 pm : link

Quote: match him on up on DEs



there are multiple GOOD grades on him blocking on the perimeter LBs and DBs ...



(I haven't watched the link yet, but I saw as many of the games on youtube as possible.)



I thought he did a good job versus the Texas A&M defensive ends, but that wasn't always the case in other games, so there's some inconsistency there. I noticed that he does better when lined up directly in front of the man he has to block.. he won't blow people off the LOS, but he can prevent penetration and is capable of seals and reach blocks. OTOH, when he has to come across a formation and search for the person to block (on the 2nd level too), he really struggled in those situations.



Overall, I would say his blocking isn't as bad as the public perception, but he certainly has a-ways-to-go. But the Giants have rotated TEs in and out from play to play, as well as series to series. With Adams and Ellison, there won't be any pressure for Engram to be the everydown man as a rookie. In comment 13456341 MotownGIANTS said:(I haven't watched the link yet, but I saw as many of the games on youtube as possible.)I thought he did a good job versus the Texas A&M defensive ends, but that wasn't always the case in other games, so there's some inconsistency there. I noticed that he does better when lined up directly in front of the man he has to block.. he won't blow people off the LOS, but he can prevent penetration and is capable of seals and reach blocks. OTOH, when he has to come across a formation and search for the person to block (on the 2nd level too), he really struggled in those situations.Overall, I would say his blocking isn't as bad as the public perception, but he certainly has a-ways-to-go. But the Giants have rotated TEs in and out from play to play, as well as series to series. With Adams and Ellison, there won't be any pressure for Engram to be the everydown man as a rookie.

Anyone can block averagejoe : 5/1/2017 2:08 pm : link It is all about desire and willingness to do it. I think this kid will do fine. Does not shy away from contact.

RE: He's already twice as good as Donnell ever was. gidiefor : Mod : 5/1/2017 2:09 pm : : 5/1/2017 2:09 pm : link

Quote: .



exactly -- whatever you saw there represents an improvement from what we already had from either Donnell, Tye or Adams In comment 13456354 Heisenberg said:exactly -- whatever you saw there represents an improvement from what we already had from either Donnell, Tye or Adams

RE: Anyone can block shockeyisthebest8056 : 5/1/2017 2:09 pm : link

Quote: It is all about desire and willingness to do it. I think this kid will do fine. Does not shy away from contact.



I do agree that his effort and willingness to block also stand out on film. In comment 13456362 averagejoe said:I do agree that his effort and willingness to block also stand out on film.

Seems like a lot of those runs were intended Dave on the UWS : 5/1/2017 2:10 pm : link to go right off his blocks. Pretty impressive. The more I see the more I like

The only thing I see from that film that would Mark C : 5/1/2017 2:12 pm : link lead me to project him as a below average blocker in the NFL is his size. Technique, desire and willingness to mix it up with bigger guys are obviously not issues. He might get pushed around a bit in the NFL at his present weight, but I suspect the Giants will tell him to put on 10-15 pounds anyway.



I mean, hell, many of the draft "experts" were flat out saying that he couldn't block. That's lazy analysis. The truth is, blocking has been, and will be, an afterthought for this guy based on the offensive schemes they use him in.

I think there is a lot to work Dave on the UWS : 5/1/2017 2:19 pm : link with in Adams. What I like about the mix is Adams, Ellison, and Engram each bring different talents to the field. Gives the offense many options.

He actually looks better than OJ Howard in that barens : 5/1/2017 2:38 pm : link department.

Engram stretch234 : 5/1/2017 2:43 pm : link He can block LB's. Look at how many times he actually angles the defender or turns him and gets in a better position.



Look how many times the TE's last year could not do that



He is a player you can use next to the T or lined up elswhere

He will line up next to the Tackle, with his hand on the ground, and PatersonPlank : 5/1/2017 2:51 pm : link Fine. He'll be used in multiple ways due to his flexibility, but one will be as a traditional TE.

Looks good to me Young Elijah : 5/1/2017 2:52 pm : link I wonder what it means that all of his great blocks came from an offset position.



Needs the extra steps to prepare for the blow? Good at setting up his body relative to the opponents angle?



Not sure, but there were not many inline blocking clips there if any so something to consider I supposed.

If Engram ends up being more of a wide receiver than a tight end, 81_Great_Dane : 5/1/2017 2:53 pm : link but he ends up being a star, none of us will be bothered that he isn't really a tight end.



If he ends up being mediocre, but on most snaps he plays with his hand and the dirt and does an ok job blocking DEs, none of us will be consoled that while he isn't a star, at least he filled a need.

I can't take when so called experts djm : 5/1/2017 3:10 pm : link call this guy "a big slot WR"



Slot WRs don't block like that. Slot WRs aren't bigger than every other receiver on the team.



Engram's a move TE. Welcome to 2017. Shit, welcome to 2007. It's like a bunch of people closed their eyes to the last 20 years of NFL football when they graded this pick for NYG. Big slot WR? No.

They say he is "like" a wr superspynyg : 5/1/2017 5:36 pm : link So why not put him with Brandon Marshall early who is a hell of a blocker.

Engram is not Larry Donnell Archer : 5/1/2017 5:45 pm : link Any blocker is an improvement.

RE: I can't take when so called experts chuckydee9 : 5/1/2017 6:11 pm : link

Quote: call this guy "a big slot WR"



Slot WRs don't block like that. Slot WRs aren't bigger than every other receiver on the team.



Engram's a move TE. Welcome to 2017. Shit, welcome to 2007. It's like a bunch of people closed their eyes to the last 20 years of NFL football when they graded this pick for NYG. Big slot WR? No.



I don't think he is a slot WR.. I think he can be a full blown WR.. who can play like Marshall.



I just spoke with an Alabama Alum and he told me this guy is better than Howard.. he said that you know how everyone blames Alabama's scheme and play calling and their QB as to why Howard does have production.. He said don't believe them..its because of Howard himself.. he doesn't go all out every single play..he is a lazy route runner.. then in 2 seconds he sent me a link of the exact play he was talking about.. game against Ole Miss from 2 years ago and he lost a jump ball to a 5'9" corner..because of effort.. A TE his size and skills would dominate in Alabama had he put 100% effort..On the other hand the Alabama Alumni said Engram is a stud and is goes 100% all the time.. crisp route runner insane speed.. stupid for going to Ole Miss..



The same Alumni told me about tomlinson being very good as well not a top rank player but insane motor smart guy and doesn't hang out with the wrong crowd.. the guy he was highest on was Foster though.. Said foster is a top 10 player in any draft any year.. If injury doesn't ruin his career he will be one of the best players in football..



who cares if Evans turns out to be WR.. over the long run WR > TE any how.. In comment 13456509 djm said:I don't think he is a slot WR.. I think he can be a full blown WR.. who can play like Marshall.I just spoke with an Alabama Alum and he told me this guy is better than Howard.. he said that you know how everyone blames Alabama's scheme and play calling and their QB as to why Howard does have production.. He said don't believe them..its because of Howard himself.. he doesn't go all out every single play..he is a lazy route runner.. then in 2 seconds he sent me a link of the exact play he was talking about.. game against Ole Miss from 2 years ago and he lost a jump ball to a 5'9" corner..because of effort.. A TE his size and skills would dominate in Alabama had he put 100% effort..On the other hand the Alabama Alumni said Engram is a stud and is goes 100% all the time.. crisp route runner insane speed.. stupid for going to Ole Miss..The same Alumni told me about tomlinson being very good as well not a top rank player but insane motor smart guy and doesn't hang out with the wrong crowd.. the guy he was highest on was Foster though.. Said foster is a top 10 player in any draft any year.. If injury doesn't ruin his career he will be one of the best players in football..who cares if Evans turns out to be WR.. over the long run WR > TE any how..

Those are his highlights... Amtoft : 5/1/2017 6:11 pm : link He is a willing blocker, but you need to see all his blocking not just some. I am sure I can find a few good Donnell blocks if I looked. He is strong and willing though. He needs work you can see he lunges a lot with his head down. He does enter though with good impact. I don't think he will ever be a top blocking TE unless he adds some weight.

correction chuckydee9 : 5/1/2017 6:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13456509 djm said:





Quote:





call this guy "a big slot WR"



Slot WRs don't block like that. Slot WRs aren't bigger than every other receiver on the team.



Engram's a move TE. Welcome to 2017. Shit, welcome to 2007. It's like a bunch of people closed their eyes to the last 20 years of NFL football when they graded this pick for NYG. Big slot WR? No.







I don't think he is a slot WR.. I think he can be a full blown WR.. who can play like Marshall.



I just spoke with an Alabama Alum and he told me this guy is better than Howard.. he said that you know how everyone blames Alabama's scheme and play calling and their QB as to why Howard does have production.. He said don't believe them..its because of Howard himself.. he doesn't go all out every single play..he is a lazy route runner.. then in 2 seconds he sent me a link of the exact play he was talking about.. game against Ole Miss from 2 years ago and he lost a jump ball to a 5'9" corner..because of effort.. A TE his size and skills would dominate in Alabama had he put 100% effort..On the other hand the Alabama Alumni said Engram is a stud and is goes 100% all the time.. crisp route runner insane speed.. stupid for going to Ole Miss..



The same Alumni told me about tomlinson being very good as well not a top rank player but insane motor smart guy and doesn't hang out with the wrong crowd.. the guy he was highest on was Foster though.. Said foster is a top 10 player in any draft any year.. If injury doesn't ruin his career he will be one of the best players in football..



who cares if Evans turns out to be WR.. over the long run WR > TE any how..



I just spoke with an Alabama Alum and he told me this guy is better than Howard.. he said that you know how everyone blames Alabama's scheme and play calling and their QB as to why Howard does't have production.. In comment 13456732 chuckydee9 said:I just spoke with an Alabama Alum and he told me this guy is better than Howard.. he said that you know how everyone blames Alabama's scheme and play calling and their QB as to why Howard does't have production..

Seems like McAdoo wants to play a 2 te spread offense Jerry "Championship" Reese : 5/1/2017 7:32 pm : link With an h back and a tradition blocking tight end ala Joe Gibbs' pioneering 2 tight end set that innovated use of the H back position in response to the legendary threat that was LT Lawrence Taylor! 3rd downs will consist of both Engram the H back and the blocking tight end, Shane vereen at HB, and Marshall/OBJ.

Perhaps the Front office believes Jerry "Championship" Reese : 5/1/2017 7:34 pm : link Engram could be such a dynamic threat that his mere presence as an H back on the field could help improve the run game by distracting and diverting the defense's attention. Engram could be that dynamic.

RE: Those are his highlights... Ten Ton Hammer : 5/1/2017 7:35 pm : link

Quote: He is a willing blocker, but you need to see all his blocking not just some. I am sure I can find a few good Donnell blocks if I looked.



I'd take that bet, lol In comment 13456733 Amtoft said:I'd take that bet, lol

While I get the concerns over his size Section331 : 5/1/2017 9:04 pm : link and ability to block DL, I think too many pundits (and I'm looking at you Mike Lombardi) are sleeping on how much defenses will have to adjust to Engram. If he is on the field, the defense will have to go nickel or 3 safeties, taking one big out of the equation. If Engram is blocking a DB, or even a WILL, I like his chances.