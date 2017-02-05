SY'56 NYG DRAFT ANALYSIS AND WHAT I WOULD HAVE DONE

*Each year, I make picks for NYG in real time and like to compare "what I would have done" to what NYG actually did. Disclaimer...this is NOT an attempt to undermine Jerry Reese and his staff. They are one of the top front offices in football. Simply "for fun".
1 (#23 Overall) – EVAN ENGRAM – TE – OLE MISS - 6’3/234
Strong Points: Elite athlete and overall mover for the position. Can get in and out of breaks better than some wide receivers. Efficient route runner, minimal wasted motion. Plus-hand size with easy eye-hand coordination. Repeatedly looks the ball in with good catching mechanics. Hard guy to cover because of the size and speed combination. Even tougher to stay attached to because of a developed mental side. Understands how to read coverages and set defensive backs and linebackers up. Fiery, competitive player. Major factor as a space blocker on the move. Can dominate second and third level defenders.
Weak Points: Will always fight the uphill battle of being undersized as a blocker in the trenches. Just doesn’t have the power and/or mass to really move defensive linemen. Gets antsy at times and will start his after the catch movement before securing the ball. Seems a little hesitant over the middle.
Summary: Three time 1st Team All SEC tight end and the program’s all time leader in receptions and yards at the position. Ended his career with a 1st Team All American honor. Engram fits the mold of a hybrid tight end/wide receiver that can be moved around in to different starting positions to keep a defense on its heels. His quickness off the line and near-top level ball skills will make him a quarterback’s best friend on third and reasonable. While his blocking impact may not be as high as some of the others, he is no slouch. The two time team captain leaves it all out on the field each week and his weaknesses can be somewhat hidden in most situations.
**NYG NOTES**
*I think what you have to like here is Eli getting a legitimate athletic option to run up the seam and across the middle. What Engram excels at is initial movement as a route runner. Easy change of direction, short area burst…etc. This could be THE ideal fit for the quick passing attack McAdoo uses. If the OL continues to be an issue on deep dropbacks, Manning is going to be reliant on Engram and his matchups. In regard to the blocking ability or perceived lack thereof, that isn’t what he was brought here for. We will see more WR out of Engram than TE, and that is more than fine. But I’ll say this, Engram’s quickness and short area pop CAN and WILL make a POSITIVE difference in the run game. He was a very effective blocker against linebackers and defensive backs, the defenders that will likely be lined up across from him. He doesn’t sustain blocks well and it will be something that needs development, but his energy and hustle that is put in to that part of the game is there. And that is most important.
WHO I WOULD HAVE PICKED:
David Njoku – TE/Miami
2 (#55 OVERALL) – DALVIN TOMLINSON – DT – ALABAMA – 6’3/310
Strong Points: Country strong, country thick body. Has all the functional power and length one needs in the trenches. Delivers force and pop through is heavy hands right away off the snap. Coached up well, very far along from a technique standpoint. Can attach his feet to the ground, holding his place while occupying blockers. Will stand a blocker up and work his way down the line. Old-reliable type. Very body-aware and balanced. Comfortable and controlled in traffic.
Weak Points: Lacks athleticism in space. Doesn’t have the burst out of his stance to put a blocker on his heels. Won’t react quick enough. Limited impact as a pass rusher. May not be an every down contributor, especially on passing downs. Has a tendency to get top heavy, and will lose track of his lower body strength. Won’t make a lot of plays away from the point of attack. Has torn the ACL in both knees.
Summary: Fifth year senior. Tore one ACL in 2011 and the other in 2013. One year of starting experience for the Tide, but has been a steady rotational contributor since 2014. Tomlinson is not your average kid off the field. He’s been through more adversity than most, losing both parents before he turned 18. He is very accomplished in the classroom and actually had an opportunity to go to Harvard, but chose Alabama instead. The former three-time state champion wrestler has the ideal size and power to play inside in any scheme. While he may be limited, his ability to control inside gaps will be there right away.
**NYG NOTES**
We knew the team had to bring in a DT at some point, especially with the departure of Hankins. There was a worry that they may be forced in to reaching but the patience paid off and NYG grabbed a possible, maybe even probable, starter here in round 2. Tomlinson is everything NYG needs next to Harrison in a division that will take advantage of weak defensive lines. He has the NFL body, presence, and style to factor in right away. He can get off the ball well, he has a powerful initial punch, and he has the lower body to anchor himself in to the ground on one play and the quickness to factor as a playmaker within the tackle box. Highly educated, highly impressive off the field, highly aware of team football and his role. I think Tomlinson is starting week 1 in Dallas and gives NYG a very similar level of play we saw out of Hankins last year for a much cheaper price.
WHO I WOULD HAVE PICKED:
Dion Dawkins – OL/Temple
3 (#87 OVERALL) – DAVIS WEBB – QB – CALIFORNIA - 6’5/229
Strong Points: Long but sturdy frame that can handle even more weight with ease. Big presence on the field. Quick release that can alter angles based on the situation and surroundings. Minimal effort to sling the ball on a rope. Effective underneath route passer. Accurate and shows good timing. Throws a nice, catchable ball. Understands the proper blend of touch and power. Shows poise with the pocket collapsing around him. Will keep his eyes downfield.
Weak Points: Limited experience as a starter. Played in a very QB-friendly system. Too often is moving backwards when throwing the ball to the point where it’s almost become the norm for him. Needs time to refine and rep out proper throwing mechanics. Needs more accuracy in his deep balls. Will have to learn an entirely new way of offense and passing.
Summary: Fourth year senior that graduated from Texas Tech early and was able to transfer to California for a graduate season. He earned Honorable Mention All Pac 12 honors in 2017, replacing last year’s top overall pick Jared Goff. Webb took advantage of his opportunity and displayed an NFL ability. His size and easy throwing motion can get you excited, but he has a ways to go in terms of progression and learning. Webb is a couple years away and will have to spend a lot of time correcting elements such as a footwork, lower body mechanics, and reading a defense, among other things. Possible starter down the road, but more likely a backup.
**NYG NOTES**
Again, I don’t want to be considered someone that “criticizes” any of the NYG picks, because that is NOT my intention. I didn’t like this one for a few reasons but at the end of day, NYG needs to start planning for life after Eli Manning. Webb checks a lot of boxes. He has a PLUS arm with a plus frame, he is a smart kid, he loves the game and studies it endlessly. What bothers me the most here is what he struggled with in September, he still struggled with in November. If anything, it appeared he went backwards once teams got some tape on him. His issues revolve around presence in the pocket and decision making once his initial reads weren’t there. In addition, this is a guy that really struggled to complete the tough throws. These college offenses make it so easy to complete passes so when I see Davis struggle to complete the deep ball and/or struggle to make throws in to tight windows toward the sideline, it worries me that he may not have it. What he does have right now, is time. Webb has 2+ years to improve and put his best foot forward. We’ll see.
WHO I WOULD HAVE PICKED:
Montravious Adams – DT/Auburn
4 (#140 overall) – WAYNE GALLMAN – RB – CLEMSON - 6’0/215
Strong Points: Explosive cut and go runner that runs with the kind of aggression that can put him through a brick wall. He’s all out, all the time. Fights for every inch on every carry. Will never willingly go down to the ground. He makes defenders finish their tackles. Reaches his top speed in a blink and has the ability to run away from defensive backs downfield. Carries over his aggression and attitude to blocking. Delivers violent pops to blitzers and will fight them to the end. Excellent route runner out of the backfield with more than good enough hands to factor in the passing game.
Weak Points: Lacks the body to play with such a violent style in the NFL. Needs to bulk up or learn to take less hits. Leaves himself prone to the second and third hits that will break him down. Inconsistent pad level. Doesn’t adjust well to crowded running lanes. Won’t create much on his own.
Summary: Fourth year junior entry. He could have come out last year after setting the single season rushing record at Clemson, but he opted to come back for his redshirt junior season. Gallman’s overall production dipped, but he proved to be a more complete back. His blocking and receiving skill set were taken to the next level and he further developed his ability to read a defense post-snap. His game is based on speed and aggression, something every team is looking for in their backfield. He can be a valuable part to a committee approach right away.
**NYG NOTES**
*I think everyone can agree that we knew NYG was going to bring in a RB at some point in this draft. I didn’t think they would actually go after a first round guy like Dalvin Cook, but more so a short yardage guy in the round 3-5 area. Enter Gallman, a back that set the record for single season rushing yards at Clemson in 2015 but opted to return for 2016 so he could become a more complete back. While the overall production may have taken a small dip, Gallman proved to be a multi-threat player. His blocking and ball skills as a receiver are worthy of note. As a runner, Gallman brings an aggressive, jump-cut type approach similar to what NYG has seen with Orleans Darkwa. Very loose lower body and easy burst. I wouldn’t consider him a short yardage back, however. He doesn’t have the frame to push NFL tacklers back but hopefully his aggression and short area quickness can factor. I think Gallman will play a back seat to Perkins and Vereen in 2017 but still get 5-8 touches per game.
WHO I WOULD HAVE PICKED:
DESMOND KING – DB/IOWA
5 (#167 overall) – AVERY MOSS – DE - YOUNGSTOWN STATE - 6’3/264
Strong Points: Strong and long frame. Very strong lower body with explosive straight line traits. Can get in to a blocker and grab his way off a block. Strong and active hands. Pursues hard and finishes when near the action. Disruptive, behind the line of scrimmage defender. Has the flexibility to play low. Productive against the run and pass.
Weak Points: Inconsistent pad level and overall technique. Needs to pay more attention to detail. Doesn’t show the quick twitch when approaching the blocker. Needs more late movement Doesn’t attack his man with a plan.
Summary: Fifth year senior that began his career at Nebraska with a strong redshirt freshman campaign. He was then dismissed from the school for an off field incident and quickly transferred to Youngstown State, who was coached by Bo Pelini, the Head Coach at Nebraska when Moss was originally recruited there. Moss’ caught fire again in 2016, earning 1st Team All Missouri Valley Conference honors. He has a combination of tools that coaches will want to work with at the next level. He can fit in to most schemes on the edge.
**NYG NOTES**
We also put forth the notion that this team was going to bring in an edge presence one way or another. Whether it was a DE that could slide inside on passing downs or an OLB tha could put his hand in the dirt on passing downs, NYG needed another weapon rushing the quarterback. Moss, a former Nebraska Cornhusker, was one half of probably the most dangerous FCS pass rush duo in the country. Really good size here. A frame that will handle more right but already has some NFL-caliber girth and power to it. Moss is a really impressive run defender as well. Incredible use of his hands off the snap, something we see NFL coaches trying to teach young pass rushers these days. He excels at standing a blocker up, diagnosing the play, and shedding. The issues with him are two-fold. One, can be beat out Odi, Wynn and Okwara? That’s going to be tough. Two, he’s had maturity issues that have been around since 2012. The kid needs to grow up in more ways than one. At this point in the draft it is worth the gamble but looking at this depth chart, it’s possible this guy may have a hard time making the final 53.
WHO I WOULD HAVE PICKED:
Conor McDermott – OT/UCLA
6 (#200 overall) – ADAM BISNOWATY – OT - PITTSBURGH 6’6/304
Strong Points: Athletic frame with more than enough room to add considerable bulk. Very natural knee bender with the ability to move out in space like a tight end. Naturally gets himself all over the field with balanced and efficient body control. Aggressive nature. Will work hard to play through the whistle and drive his man through the ground or in to the stands. Excellent in a phone booth. Consistently wins off the snap whether he is moving north/south or laterally. Takes good angles on reach blocks. Shows a lot of range. Excels as a run blocker where there is less reacting, and more aggression-based play.
Weak Points: Does not have the desired arm length of a tackle. Loses his athleticism the deeper in to his kick slide he gets. Doesn’t trust his footwork and will lunge after pass rushers. Lacks power. Doesn’t control his man and will often be late to react. Doesn’t punch and grab, but instead just tries to stay in contact.
Summary: Fifth year senior that started all four years after his redshirt. Missed some time early in his career. Manned the left tackle spot and was named 1st Team All ACC in 2015 and 2016. Bisnowaty is an interesting case because he showed flashes of both top and bottom tier over the past two seasons. He passed a few of the eyeball tests weekly when it came to knee bend, aggression, and run blocking. However his up and down execution as a pass blocker gives off the notion he may be best suited inside in a zone blocking scheme at either guard or center. He has a style of play that could excel in that role. He will get a shot at left tackle though.
**NYG NOTES**
As the end of day approached, NYG quietly traded up using their original 6th round pick and a 7th rounder to select their top remaining offensive lineman. While this move up didn’t get a ton of attention, it was a slick and aggressive trade that was perfectly timed. Some in the media will give a hard time to Reese for his lack of draft day “creativity” but as usual, their lack of research stands out. How often does a trade up or down work out really well for a team? The answer? For the long term is has never made a big difference. Go ahead and look at every draft day trade since 2004, you will see what I am talking about. With that said, the trade up for Bisnowaty was smart because he likely would not have been there had NYG stayed put. There was such a small amount of OL taken in this class overall and this was the part of the dtaft where guys were going to be picked off. Bisnowaty has everything the Giants have been trying to get Flowers to acquire. Hand placement, knee bend, and consistent footwork. While he needs time to add some man-bulk and acquire more functional power to his game, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him starting before the end of 2017. There was some REALLY ugly tape of Bisnowaty in 2016 but you can’t overlook the fact that most national scouting services had him at or near the top of the OT board at this time last year. Who knows where he could have been drafted had he not been hurt. This could be an exciting selection with top tier value.
WHO I WOULD HAVE TAKEN:
Brooks Ellis – LB/Arkansas
_______________________________________________________________
NYG DRAFT
1 - Evan Engram - TE - Ole Miss
2 - Dalvin Tomlinson - DT - Alabama
3 - Davis Webb - QB - California
4 - Wayne Gallman - RB - Clemson
5 - Avery Moss - DE - Youngstown State
6 - Adam Bisnowaty - OT - Pittsburgh
SY'56 DRAFT
1 - David Njoku - TE - Miami
2 - Dion Dawkins - OL - Temple
3 - Montravius Adams - DT/Auburn
4 - Desmond King - DB - Iowa
5 - Conor McDermott - OT - UCLA
6 - Brooks Ellis - LB - Arkansas
I finally did the same thing this year. I love this activity...
Mine
1)Reuben Foster
2)Dion Dawkins
3)Carl Lawson
4)Carlos Watkins
5)Brian Allen
6)Connor McDermott
I know I didn't end up with a RB or TE, but I focused on the line of scrimmage, obviously. Really wanted Perine in 4.
does anyone have a link to the ones he's one in the past? Would be fun to go back a few years to see how his draft's have panned out.
In comment 13457348
Tesla said:
2016 Analysis
2015 Analysis
| does anyone have a link to the ones he's one in the past? Would be fun to go back a few years to see how his draft's have panned out.
Didn't see the others in the draft section. BBI Draft Section
- ( New Window
)
another great job and interesting read.
ZGiants98 said:
Not sure I see the point of this pick. What does he provide that Jerell Adams doesn't, other than a convalescent ACL?
1. Cam Robinson, OT
2. Chris Wormley, DL
3. Joshua Dobbs, QB
4. Jordan Leggett, TE
5. Justin Senior, OL
6. Joe Mathis, DE
I know there is little chance they would've gone line heavy like this but I stayed true to my board.
seems destined to be an average at best NFL TE. He'll likely be a good chain mover, but likely won't come close to being a playmaker. I don't think he fits this offense at all, and wouldn't keep Beckham from being doubled.
draft aficionados say as the draft takes place, I would have taken so & so instead of him & as the draft proceeds & we get angry as we see who we have & who we don't. I won't lie, I was getting more than a little pissed at the lack of OL picks going into the 6th. The choice of Bisnowaty allayed my anger somewhat but what I've learned to do so that I'm not hungover the next morning is wait until after the draft. I believe that when you couple our UDFAs w/our 6 picks,we've addressed most of our position concerns. Did it do it completely? Too early to tell but overall I'm pleased w/the job JR, Ross & the scouts did. We're bringing in 5 OL prospects & 3 (Bisnowaty,Wheeler & Dunker) I have high hopes for. I have a feeling that this season is going to be a great time to be a Giants fan!
In comment 13457398
UConn4523 said:
| seems destined to be an average at best NFL TE. He'll likely be a good chain mover, but likely won't come close to being a playmaker. I don't think he fits this offense at all, and wouldn't keep Beckham from being doubled.
A good chain mover works for me..😊
OL is important.
And IIRC, N'Orlins a!ready realizes Peat is a G, be nice if JR realized that for EF(who still I think is an NFLer).
In comment 13457408
Big Blue '56 said:
| In comment 13457398 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
seems destined to be an average at best NFL TE. He'll likely be a good chain mover, but likely won't come close to being a playmaker. I don't think he fits this offense at all, and wouldn't keep Beckham from being doubled.
A good chain mover works for me..😊
If we didn't have Shepard and Marshall I'd be fine with investing in another chainmover, but we really needed someone to help beat the cover 2, a dynamic option to compliment Beckham.
In comment 13457410
old man said:
| OL is important.
And IIRC, N'Orlins a!ready realizes Peat is a G, be nice if JR realized that for EF(who still I think is an NFLer).
Not to go on this merry-go-round again but who's playing LT in 2016 if Flowers was a Guard (if he can even play it)?
In comment 13457412
UConn4523 said:
| In comment 13457408 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13457398 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
seems destined to be an average at best NFL TE. He'll likely be a good chain mover, but likely won't come close to being a playmaker. I don't think he fits this offense at all, and wouldn't keep Beckham from being doubled.
A good chain mover works for me..😊
If we didn't have Shepard and Marshall I'd be fine with investing in another chainmover, but we really needed someone to help beat the cover 2, a dynamic option to compliment Beckham.
Agreed. It was a general statement off of yours, given that the name of the game is moving the chains..😎
And the OT Wheeler? (If I missed it in another post, please just point me to the link.)
No one's counting these guys in any of their gradings of the Giants draft, and I get that, but I find these two guys very intriguing -- particularly the FB. The Giants SORELY missed having a FB on the roster last year, and I think having one could do wonders for the run game, and the ability to use formations other than "11".
As for Wheeler, if he's healthy and stays healthy, that could end up being a significant addition as well.
In comment 13457385
Big Blue Blogger said:
| ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
4.) Jake Butt
Not sure I see the point of this pick. What does he provide that Jerell Adams doesn't, other than a convalescent ACL?
I think he's more talented and would help our TE situation obviously. Bucky Hodges was available there also if you wanted more of the pass catching type.
...is that other than maybe Bolles - who has his own issues - the Giants saw nothing special in the entire OL draft class. They stacked the prospects up against their own mediocre slop, and didn't see significant upgrades - at least not in their system. Bisnowaty was probably the last potential starter on their board, so they traded up to get him. Even he didn't particularly excite them; otherwise, they would have picked him in an earlier round, or made a move sooner to get him.
Time will tell. If Dawkins becomes a Pro Bowler in Buffalo, Bisnowaty is another James Brewer and Tomlinson spends four pedestrian years in East Rutherford before moving on like other Giant DTs, that second-round pick will look pretty bad.
As for Engram vs. Njoku, both seem to be very exciting prospects, in slightly different ways. I'm inclined to give the Giants the benefit of the doubt on this one, because they are uniquely situated to judge system fit. Also, just based on experience and hands, Engram appears to have a higher floor, which is nice, and I'm not sure his ceiling is that much lower - at least not for the role the team has in mind.
and I missed it.
But can you explain why you would have personally gone with Njoku? I think your grades were 1 point apart in favor of Njoku so maybe you were just staying true to your board?
On the other hand, you seemed to love the Engram pick on the selection thread.
Do you see Njoku as more complete? Higher ceiling? If you loved the Engram pick, Why would you have gone the other option there?
Thanks!
was definitely looking forward to this, only thing missing was some context as to why you made your pick over what the Giants selected. Your draft threads are always appreciated.
over Njoku was just like when the Giants took JPP over Derrick Morgan. They always take the freak. LT over Hugh Green, too.
In comment 13457554
Phil in LA said:
| over Njoku was just like when the Giants took JPP over Derrick Morgan. They always take the freak. LT over Hugh Green, too.
Isn't Njoku a freak though?
Engram was more productive in college, more polished as a WR with better hands, and a better blocker. I think that's why he was taken of Engram (which I agree with).
In comment 13457276
ZGiants98 said:
| 1.) Forest Lamp
2.) Dalvin Tomlinson
3.) Samaje Perine
4.) Jake Butt
5.) Avery Moss
6.) Adam Bisnowaty
I also am a big fan of Lamp. IMHO, the primary issues the O faced last year were:
• No running game due to poor OL play
• Lackluster vertical passing game due to poor OL play and opposing D’s sitting in the cover-2
The team needed to find a way to fix the OL and find a way to break up the cover-2. They could have gone either way with the first pick, they choose a guy to break-up the cover-2. I'm fine with that. Had they been able to resign Hank, maybe they could have addressed the OL sooner. Hopefully, the addition of Fluker, Ellison, and a FB (plus the experience and development of Flowers and Hart) will be enough to fix the OL woes. We will see if once again it will be "In Jerry we Trust" or calls to "fire the bum"
so, a trade down garnering two 2s and two 3s.
G high second that's Lamp
DT Tomlinson
G Dawkins
DT M. Adams
C Asiata or Siragusa
QB Webb
RB whomever
RB etc
solve your beef problem sufficiently to allow Jerry to go 'Full Narrow' in the 2018 draft.
Over Njoku and Dawkins. I think Engram is the better offensive talent and don't see Njoku really that much better as a blocker to compensate for that. He's undersized just like Engram is.
Tomlinson is a hand in glove perfect fit. A top player to fill a huge need at a priority position. A home run. I would change that pick for anything.
The QB pick was the wild card that changed the draft and I don't know if it was smart or not. However, I wouldn't change the top two picks and there wasn't an OL to pick instead of the QB. There were CBs though so that's a legitimate alternative.
In comment 13457516
Chris684 said:
| and I missed it.
But can you explain why you would have personally gone with Njoku? I think your grades were 1 point apart in favor of Njoku so maybe you were just staying true to your board?
On the other hand, you seemed to love the Engram pick on the selection thread.
Do you see Njoku as more complete? Higher ceiling? If you loved the Engram pick, Why would you have gone the other option there?
Thanks!
I would have been equally happy about either one. I think Engram offers more right away because his receiving skill set is further along (route running/hands/after the catch).
But Njoku offers more upside. His frame is bigger and will hold more weight down the road. He has almost-unreal movement for a guy his size. I think if Njoku pans out in what he can be, you are talking top tier NFL TE. Top tier. Although there is still more developing he needs to do on some of the basics that Engram already has.
And once again we see the Giants interest in drafting players who were team captains. Three of their six picks - Engram, Webb and Bisnowaty were captains. So was UDFA Jadar Johnson.
In comment 13457603
hazydave said:
| And once again we see the Giants interest in drafting players who were team captains. Three of their six picks - Engram, Webb and Bisnowaty were captains. So was UDFA Jadar Johnson.
Criminals
And once again we see the Giants' interest in acquiring players who have been arrested. One of their six picks - Moss - and two of their UDFAs - Tribune and Dunker - had their college careers derailed by embarrassing encounters with the law.
I realize that Moss hasn't flashed anyone in years. All I'm saying is that there are no absolute rules regarding character/leadership.
|How often does a trade up or down work out really well for a team? The answer? For the long term is has never made a big difference. Go ahead and look at every draft day trade since 2004, you will see what I am talking about.
Landon Collins.
but there sure is preference, and we see it all the time with our early picks.
I have no problem giving 2nd chances to players, but there's some stuff that you just can't get over in addition to the massive risk that player poses (Mixon).
You're one of the high points of the season.
I like the Engram pick a lot, but was slightly concerned when McAdoo's remarks post pick echoed yours to the effect that while a willing blocker ("a willing striker") there's still a lot he just can't do and McAdoo hopes to coach him up. While McAdoo usually doesn't have a lot to say, when he does, I believe he's pretty candid. My concern is a sense that he sounded disappointed, that he got one type of player, but hopes he can turn him into more of the type he wanted. And my hope is that this isn't another case of the GM and Coach being on different wave lengths.
I think Engram is very much as you described him, and can be great if used to do the things he can do. While he will certainly become more refined in technique, I think he's always going to be essentially the same type of player.
So it will be interesting to see how that works out, and especially compared to Bisnowaty.
Outside of being taller and dropping more passes, what does Njoku do better than Engram.
I get that he has the frame to add weight - problem is he played at the same weight as Engram
Engram was a tremendous player against SEC defenses - no issue with the pick
...we'll see how it pans out in a few wyears.
I also said I would have taken Njoku in Rd. 1. on draft night.
I do like the Giants selection in Rd. 2 better though.
I just feel they needed a DT after losing one in FA,
more than a perceived guard who would not start Year One.
In comment 13457276
ZGiants98 said:
| 1.) Forest Lamp
2.) Dalvin Tomlinson
3.) Samaje Perine
4.) Jake Butt
5.) Avery Moss
6.) Adam Bisnowaty
Perine was off the board when Giants selected.
Great stuff as usual.
Can you post your mock for the last few years? I know you pick in real time as the Giants pick, and I'm curious to see what your past drafts would have landed us now that time can tell.
Someone let me know if this information is already available somewhere on the web.
then two years from now we can see what the production looks like from all of the picks
In comment 13457815
Carson53 said:
| In comment 13457276 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
1.) Forest Lamp
2.) Dalvin Tomlinson
3.) Samaje Perine
4.) Jake Butt
5.) Avery Moss
6.) Adam Bisnowaty
Perine was off the board when Giants selected.
ZGiants said he would've used the 3rd round pick on Perine, and he would've still been on the board at pick 87 in the third. Perine was selected in the 4th round, pick 114 overall.
I do not understand why Njoku is so highly thought of.
I have watched videos of games this year and last year. I was expecting to be vowed and I came away underwhelmed.
Njoku may be a great athlete but he does not block. You have to project his blocking ability as it does not show up in the videos. Engram is a far superior blocker. He has good form and he does not miss his blocks. He is better at the second level but he did block the ends. Engram is not afraid to mix it up.
As for receiving I also think that Engram is a better receiver than Njoku. Engram is faster, more sudden, has better hands, runs much better routes, and is more dangerous after the catch.
Engram can play all over the field.He can play wide ,in the slot, and play in the backfield. He demonstrates complete knowledge of the route tree.
Engram also plays special teams.
At this time there not is any part of Njoku's game that is better than Engram's. I believe that Engram will be a better player than Njoku next year and he will have a higher ceiling.
Engram was two time team captain and a team leader.
I had no problems picking a QB, I just wonder if we picked the right one. Webb is a complete mess mechanically, which is strange for a workaholic and coach's son. If he's been putting in the work and has had access to the coaching resources, why are his mechanics so poor?
1. LB Rueben Foster
2. DE Jordan Willis
3. CB Cordrea Tankersley
4. DT Carlos Watkins
5. FS Xavier Woods
6. RB Elijah Hood
I wouldn't have traded up though and I would have drafted DT DeAngelo Brown in the 7th. Or I may have taken DE Hunter Dimick who I love. Hard when I already went DE in round 2. I would have taken Cam Robinson in round one if Foster wasn't there. I would have taken Moton in the 2nd if Willis wasn't there. No way I was passing on Tankersley who I am shocked made it that far in the 3rd. Same with Watkins who I like the value of. By the 5th I didn't like any of the OL that much. Not better than a play maker like Xavier Woods or in the 6th where I Almost Connor McDermott, but wanted Hood bad. I think he is the perfect power back we are missing. I know people wouldn't like my draft because the lack of OL, but after Moton to me the draft didn't have that many good OL. I think Jessamen and Wheeler are just as good as Bisnowaty and McDermott.
I love reading the posts from 15 and 16 drafts as well so thanks to the person who posted those links. The draft is funny because there's all this build up and research and then the picks and the hoopla and then we have to wait at least a year to see how everything works out.
Great stuff Sy, thanks for posting.
In comment 13458025
Kivorka said:
Yes. Even if the guys sitting at home in their wife beaters sucking down PBRs by the case don't think so. I think I'll go with Sy and the Giants front office over the BBI Debbie downers who whine, bitch, moan and complain about EVERYTHING like it's their jobs.
In comment 13458025
Kivorka said:
Since 2007 they are in the top half of teams for wins and also have 2 superbowls. It could definitely be worse
What were your previous draft analysis?
I just saw 2016.
but I am glad you didnt pick our draft this season. That is all I will say. I was overly satisfied with talented high character football players that Reese drafted who WANT to ball in the NFL for all the right reasons. Chips on their shoulders, competitors. No offense, but Sy's list seems limp to me. Anyway, I enjoyed the read, very entertaining and informative.
What round grade would you had given Chad Wheeler had there been no injury or off the field concerns?
Do you have handy your 2015 and 2016 versions? Many thanks for your terrific and very professional work