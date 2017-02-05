SY'56 NYG DRAFT ANALYSIS AND WHAT I WOULD HAVE DONE Sy'56 : 5/2/2017 9:01 am

*Each year, I make picks for NYG in real time and like to compare "what I would have done" to what NYG actually did. Disclaimer...this is NOT an attempt to undermine Jerry Reese and his staff. They are one of the top front offices in football. Simply "for fun".



1 (#23 Overall) – EVAN ENGRAM – TE – OLE MISS - 6’3/234



Strong Points: Elite athlete and overall mover for the position. Can get in and out of breaks better than some wide receivers. Efficient route runner, minimal wasted motion. Plus-hand size with easy eye-hand coordination. Repeatedly looks the ball in with good catching mechanics. Hard guy to cover because of the size and speed combination. Even tougher to stay attached to because of a developed mental side. Understands how to read coverages and set defensive backs and linebackers up. Fiery, competitive player. Major factor as a space blocker on the move. Can dominate second and third level defenders.



Weak Points: Will always fight the uphill battle of being undersized as a blocker in the trenches. Just doesn’t have the power and/or mass to really move defensive linemen. Gets antsy at times and will start his after the catch movement before securing the ball. Seems a little hesitant over the middle.



Summary: Three time 1st Team All SEC tight end and the program’s all time leader in receptions and yards at the position. Ended his career with a 1st Team All American honor. Engram fits the mold of a hybrid tight end/wide receiver that can be moved around in to different starting positions to keep a defense on its heels. His quickness off the line and near-top level ball skills will make him a quarterback’s best friend on third and reasonable. While his blocking impact may not be as high as some of the others, he is no slouch. The two time team captain leaves it all out on the field each week and his weaknesses can be somewhat hidden in most situations.





**NYG NOTES**



*I think what you have to like here is Eli getting a legitimate athletic option to run up the seam and across the middle. What Engram excels at is initial movement as a route runner. Easy change of direction, short area burst…etc. This could be THE ideal fit for the quick passing attack McAdoo uses. If the OL continues to be an issue on deep dropbacks, Manning is going to be reliant on Engram and his matchups. In regard to the blocking ability or perceived lack thereof, that isn’t what he was brought here for. We will see more WR out of Engram than TE, and that is more than fine. But I’ll say this, Engram’s quickness and short area pop CAN and WILL make a POSITIVE difference in the run game. He was a very effective blocker against linebackers and defensive backs, the defenders that will likely be lined up across from him. He doesn’t sustain blocks well and it will be something that needs development, but his energy and hustle that is put in to that part of the game is there. And that is most important.



WHO I WOULD HAVE PICKED:



David Njoku – TE/Miami







2 (#55 OVERALL) – DALVIN TOMLINSON – DT – ALABAMA – 6’3/310



Strong Points: Country strong, country thick body. Has all the functional power and length one needs in the trenches. Delivers force and pop through is heavy hands right away off the snap. Coached up well, very far along from a technique standpoint. Can attach his feet to the ground, holding his place while occupying blockers. Will stand a blocker up and work his way down the line. Old-reliable type. Very body-aware and balanced. Comfortable and controlled in traffic.



Weak Points: Lacks athleticism in space. Doesn’t have the burst out of his stance to put a blocker on his heels. Won’t react quick enough. Limited impact as a pass rusher. May not be an every down contributor, especially on passing downs. Has a tendency to get top heavy, and will lose track of his lower body strength. Won’t make a lot of plays away from the point of attack. Has torn the ACL in both knees.



Summary: Fifth year senior. Tore one ACL in 2011 and the other in 2013. One year of starting experience for the Tide, but has been a steady rotational contributor since 2014. Tomlinson is not your average kid off the field. He’s been through more adversity than most, losing both parents before he turned 18. He is very accomplished in the classroom and actually had an opportunity to go to Harvard, but chose Alabama instead. The former three-time state champion wrestler has the ideal size and power to play inside in any scheme. While he may be limited, his ability to control inside gaps will be there right away.



**NYG NOTES**



We knew the team had to bring in a DT at some point, especially with the departure of Hankins. There was a worry that they may be forced in to reaching but the patience paid off and NYG grabbed a possible, maybe even probable, starter here in round 2. Tomlinson is everything NYG needs next to Harrison in a division that will take advantage of weak defensive lines. He has the NFL body, presence, and style to factor in right away. He can get off the ball well, he has a powerful initial punch, and he has the lower body to anchor himself in to the ground on one play and the quickness to factor as a playmaker within the tackle box. Highly educated, highly impressive off the field, highly aware of team football and his role. I think Tomlinson is starting week 1 in Dallas and gives NYG a very similar level of play we saw out of Hankins last year for a much cheaper price.



WHO I WOULD HAVE PICKED:



Dion Dawkins – OL/Temple







3 (#87 OVERALL) – DAVIS WEBB – QB – CALIFORNIA - 6’5/229



Strong Points: Long but sturdy frame that can handle even more weight with ease. Big presence on the field. Quick release that can alter angles based on the situation and surroundings. Minimal effort to sling the ball on a rope. Effective underneath route passer. Accurate and shows good timing. Throws a nice, catchable ball. Understands the proper blend of touch and power. Shows poise with the pocket collapsing around him. Will keep his eyes downfield.



Weak Points: Limited experience as a starter. Played in a very QB-friendly system. Too often is moving backwards when throwing the ball to the point where it’s almost become the norm for him. Needs time to refine and rep out proper throwing mechanics. Needs more accuracy in his deep balls. Will have to learn an entirely new way of offense and passing.



Summary: Fourth year senior that graduated from Texas Tech early and was able to transfer to California for a graduate season. He earned Honorable Mention All Pac 12 honors in 2017, replacing last year’s top overall pick Jared Goff. Webb took advantage of his opportunity and displayed an NFL ability. His size and easy throwing motion can get you excited, but he has a ways to go in terms of progression and learning. Webb is a couple years away and will have to spend a lot of time correcting elements such as a footwork, lower body mechanics, and reading a defense, among other things. Possible starter down the road, but more likely a backup.



**NYG NOTES**



Again, I don’t want to be considered someone that “criticizes” any of the NYG picks, because that is NOT my intention. I didn’t like this one for a few reasons but at the end of day, NYG needs to start planning for life after Eli Manning. Webb checks a lot of boxes. He has a PLUS arm with a plus frame, he is a smart kid, he loves the game and studies it endlessly. What bothers me the most here is what he struggled with in September, he still struggled with in November. If anything, it appeared he went backwards once teams got some tape on him. His issues revolve around presence in the pocket and decision making once his initial reads weren’t there. In addition, this is a guy that really struggled to complete the tough throws. These college offenses make it so easy to complete passes so when I see Davis struggle to complete the deep ball and/or struggle to make throws in to tight windows toward the sideline, it worries me that he may not have it. What he does have right now, is time. Webb has 2+ years to improve and put his best foot forward. We’ll see.







WHO I WOULD HAVE PICKED:



Montravious Adams – DT/Auburn







4 (#140 overall) – WAYNE GALLMAN – RB – CLEMSON - 6’0/215



Strong Points: Explosive cut and go runner that runs with the kind of aggression that can put him through a brick wall. He’s all out, all the time. Fights for every inch on every carry. Will never willingly go down to the ground. He makes defenders finish their tackles. Reaches his top speed in a blink and has the ability to run away from defensive backs downfield. Carries over his aggression and attitude to blocking. Delivers violent pops to blitzers and will fight them to the end. Excellent route runner out of the backfield with more than good enough hands to factor in the passing game.



Weak Points: Lacks the body to play with such a violent style in the NFL. Needs to bulk up or learn to take less hits. Leaves himself prone to the second and third hits that will break him down. Inconsistent pad level. Doesn’t adjust well to crowded running lanes. Won’t create much on his own.



Summary: Fourth year junior entry. He could have come out last year after setting the single season rushing record at Clemson, but he opted to come back for his redshirt junior season. Gallman’s overall production dipped, but he proved to be a more complete back. His blocking and receiving skill set were taken to the next level and he further developed his ability to read a defense post-snap. His game is based on speed and aggression, something every team is looking for in their backfield. He can be a valuable part to a committee approach right away.



**NYG NOTES**



*I think everyone can agree that we knew NYG was going to bring in a RB at some point in this draft. I didn’t think they would actually go after a first round guy like Dalvin Cook, but more so a short yardage guy in the round 3-5 area. Enter Gallman, a back that set the record for single season rushing yards at Clemson in 2015 but opted to return for 2016 so he could become a more complete back. While the overall production may have taken a small dip, Gallman proved to be a multi-threat player. His blocking and ball skills as a receiver are worthy of note. As a runner, Gallman brings an aggressive, jump-cut type approach similar to what NYG has seen with Orleans Darkwa. Very loose lower body and easy burst. I wouldn’t consider him a short yardage back, however. He doesn’t have the frame to push NFL tacklers back but hopefully his aggression and short area quickness can factor. I think Gallman will play a back seat to Perkins and Vereen in 2017 but still get 5-8 touches per game.



WHO I WOULD HAVE PICKED:



DESMOND KING – DB/IOWA







5 (#167 overall) – AVERY MOSS – DE - YOUNGSTOWN STATE - 6’3/264



Strong Points: Strong and long frame. Very strong lower body with explosive straight line traits. Can get in to a blocker and grab his way off a block. Strong and active hands. Pursues hard and finishes when near the action. Disruptive, behind the line of scrimmage defender. Has the flexibility to play low. Productive against the run and pass.



Weak Points: Inconsistent pad level and overall technique. Needs to pay more attention to detail. Doesn’t show the quick twitch when approaching the blocker. Needs more late movement Doesn’t attack his man with a plan.



Summary: Fifth year senior that began his career at Nebraska with a strong redshirt freshman campaign. He was then dismissed from the school for an off field incident and quickly transferred to Youngstown State, who was coached by Bo Pelini, the Head Coach at Nebraska when Moss was originally recruited there. Moss’ caught fire again in 2016, earning 1st Team All Missouri Valley Conference honors. He has a combination of tools that coaches will want to work with at the next level. He can fit in to most schemes on the edge.



**NYG NOTES**



We also put forth the notion that this team was going to bring in an edge presence one way or another. Whether it was a DE that could slide inside on passing downs or an OLB tha could put his hand in the dirt on passing downs, NYG needed another weapon rushing the quarterback. Moss, a former Nebraska Cornhusker, was one half of probably the most dangerous FCS pass rush duo in the country. Really good size here. A frame that will handle more right but already has some NFL-caliber girth and power to it. Moss is a really impressive run defender as well. Incredible use of his hands off the snap, something we see NFL coaches trying to teach young pass rushers these days. He excels at standing a blocker up, diagnosing the play, and shedding. The issues with him are two-fold. One, can be beat out Odi, Wynn and Okwara? That’s going to be tough. Two, he’s had maturity issues that have been around since 2012. The kid needs to grow up in more ways than one. At this point in the draft it is worth the gamble but looking at this depth chart, it’s possible this guy may have a hard time making the final 53.



WHO I WOULD HAVE PICKED:



Conor McDermott – OT/UCLA







6 (#200 overall) – ADAM BISNOWATY – OT - PITTSBURGH 6’6/304



Strong Points: Athletic frame with more than enough room to add considerable bulk. Very natural knee bender with the ability to move out in space like a tight end. Naturally gets himself all over the field with balanced and efficient body control. Aggressive nature. Will work hard to play through the whistle and drive his man through the ground or in to the stands. Excellent in a phone booth. Consistently wins off the snap whether he is moving north/south or laterally. Takes good angles on reach blocks. Shows a lot of range. Excels as a run blocker where there is less reacting, and more aggression-based play.



Weak Points: Does not have the desired arm length of a tackle. Loses his athleticism the deeper in to his kick slide he gets. Doesn’t trust his footwork and will lunge after pass rushers. Lacks power. Doesn’t control his man and will often be late to react. Doesn’t punch and grab, but instead just tries to stay in contact.



Summary: Fifth year senior that started all four years after his redshirt. Missed some time early in his career. Manned the left tackle spot and was named 1st Team All ACC in 2015 and 2016. Bisnowaty is an interesting case because he showed flashes of both top and bottom tier over the past two seasons. He passed a few of the eyeball tests weekly when it came to knee bend, aggression, and run blocking. However his up and down execution as a pass blocker gives off the notion he may be best suited inside in a zone blocking scheme at either guard or center. He has a style of play that could excel in that role. He will get a shot at left tackle though.



**NYG NOTES**



As the end of day approached, NYG quietly traded up using their original 6th round pick and a 7th rounder to select their top remaining offensive lineman. While this move up didn’t get a ton of attention, it was a slick and aggressive trade that was perfectly timed. Some in the media will give a hard time to Reese for his lack of draft day “creativity” but as usual, their lack of research stands out. How often does a trade up or down work out really well for a team? The answer? For the long term is has never made a big difference. Go ahead and look at every draft day trade since 2004, you will see what I am talking about. With that said, the trade up for Bisnowaty was smart because he likely would not have been there had NYG stayed put. There was such a small amount of OL taken in this class overall and this was the part of the dtaft where guys were going to be picked off. Bisnowaty has everything the Giants have been trying to get Flowers to acquire. Hand placement, knee bend, and consistent footwork. While he needs time to add some man-bulk and acquire more functional power to his game, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him starting before the end of 2017. There was some REALLY ugly tape of Bisnowaty in 2016 but you can’t overlook the fact that most national scouting services had him at or near the top of the OT board at this time last year. Who knows where he could have been drafted had he not been hurt. This could be an exciting selection with top tier value.



WHO I WOULD HAVE TAKEN:



Brooks Ellis – LB/Arkansas



_______________________________________________________________



NYG DRAFT



1 - Evan Engram - TE - Ole Miss

2 - Dalvin Tomlinson - DT - Alabama

3 - Davis Webb - QB - California

4 - Wayne Gallman - RB - Clemson

5 - Avery Moss - DE - Youngstown State

6 - Adam Bisnowaty - OT - Pittsburgh



SY'56 DRAFT



1 - David Njoku - TE - Miami

2 - Dion Dawkins - OL - Temple

3 - Montravius Adams - DT/Auburn

4 - Desmond King - DB - Iowa

5 - Conor McDermott - OT - UCLA

6 - Brooks Ellis - LB - Arkansas

