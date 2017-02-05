Yahoo! Sports: Giants still in mix for Blount

Not sure what to believe here. They report that the Giants and Lions are still in the mix for Blount according to sources. But then say that neither team drafted a running back, which is clearly not the case for the Giants with the 4th round selection of Gallman.
Nevertheless, thought it was still worth posting...
|League sources said at least two teams are squarely in play for Blount now that the draft has ended: The Detroit Lions and New York Giants, two franchises that are still mulling the addition of a bell-cow running back to eat up some early-down and short-yardage carries next season. Neither drafted a running back despite a deep class at the position, and both have the need for a bigger back to shoulder some of the load from younger or less-experienced players.
for a big back that can thrive on the goalline and in short yardage. Doesn't seem as though they have that guy on the roster.
| for a big back that can thrive on the goalline and in short yardage. Doesn't seem as though they have that guy on the roster.
Agree. They need a short yardage guy. Based on Sy56's post draft analysis, Gallman doesn't seem to be that guy.
all used up?
I'm not as excited as others are to see the guy signed. Patriots seem to know exactly when guys become either expendable, or a liability due to injury. Is Blount the latter?
on all levels of decision making. Don't get me wrong, they are really good at what they do, but nobody that has ever left the pats has had success? As soon as the pats say you are done with the team, they are done as a player?
Are in a bidding war...
“There’s a few guys left out there, but I don’t think there’s a lot of guys that are going to be huge difference makers,” Quinn [Detroit GM] said the week before the draft. “It comes into play, I’d say, in the later stages of the draft when you’re kind of saying, ‘Well, you know, I can maybe wait drafting this position because I know there’s a free agent out there that’s a minimum contract type of guy that can probably fill the same role.’” Link
| all used up?
I'm not as excited as others are to see the guy signed. Patriots seem to know exactly when guys become either expendable, or a liability due to injury. Is Blount the latter?
He might be used up, but what he still can do is get those power yards inside the 5. 18 TD's last year, I'd certainly sign him up on a one year deal. He's been living off these short term deals his whole career. The days are over of him getting 15 carries a game though.
He is our power back and goal line guy this year. Gall,an can use this year to fill in.
and can't catch. I'd be more interested in Matt Jones, if he's available.
Matt Jones has legit fumbling issues and is injury prone.
I'd rather Blount.
Blount would be a fantastic signing! Good for the current team, and he would be able to teach the younger players about succeeding at his position. I don't want to see Blount signed by Detroit, or any other team. He should be a Giant today!
and no he is not all used up.
To then turn around and sign Legarrette Blount. Just stop it already.
nothing to do with Blount. RB is a young mans game. Blount didn't get more than 50 yards in a game over his last 6 weeks despite getting 15 carries a game (3.1 yds per carry over 12 carries a game in the playoffs). He's supposedly very close to Beckham and to me that's a negative, he is exactly the type of guy you don't want near young players. Forget about the stupid college fight, storming off the field early during a game because he didn't get any touches and then staging a sit in on the bus the following week refusing to go to the game? Let Perkins & Gallman play. If you think just plugging in Blount at the goal line will translate his 18 TD's from last year to the Giants you will be sorely mistaken. One of the biggest fallacies in football is a big bruiser is needed at the goal line. Blocking is the only thing that matters in a goal line situation. If you want to get a veteran in just to ease concerns of lack of veterans in the room, bring back in Jennings. Both him and Blount are washed up, at least Jennings adds a positive voice in the locker room.
| To then turn around and sign Legarrette Blount. Just stop it already.
Drafting Gallman shouldn't be a deterrent in bringing in Blount A 4 man RB committee of Perkins,Vereen,Gallman & Blount seems to be the right mix-particularly in a 16 game schedule!
| Blount would be a fantastic signing! Good for the current team, and he would be able to teach the younger players about succeeding at his position. I don't want to see Blount signed by Detroit, or any other team. He should be a Giant today!
Money demands?
Perkins, Gallman, Darkwa, Doughns, and Vereen. I think he would be a god addition, but I doubt it now
those who want to add Blount, never forget that Monday Night game where he left early and staged his sit in on the bus after being upset by lack of touches. Who does this exact quote remind you of?
|"If you don't want to be here, don't be here," Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey told reporters Tuesday. "He had a decision to make as a man, and he made it. You know the consequences."
Safety Mike Mitchell defended Blount's character but said the running back didn't handle the situation properly.
"I actually know him, and a lot of people don't know him. He is not a selfish guy at all," Mitchell said. "He is a competitive guy who wants to be on the field, wants to win games, wants to help us win games. It's a bad perception I think he gets a lot of times, but he has to be smarter in that situation."
And he is supposedly extremely good friends with Beckham. Seem's like a match made in heaven for the Giants in terms of a veteran leader to help Beckham mature? Steelers release LeGarrette Blount
Agree. I also wouldnt assume the health of any player, especially RBs. You need 5 or 6 to have 4.
Just because NE has 10 other backs that they prefer to catch passes doesn't mean he can't too.
He had a lot of goal line work and was adept at punching it in. A lot of TD's. I've seen him move a mass of bodies much larger than him forward. I like Blount and would be happy if the Giants got him on a 1-year deal, but Gallman can and will succeed in short yardage. He has all the tools to do it, vision, running with power, and very good short area quickness.
I know a vet to guide the youngsters is usually a good thing, but I would rather see the team use the money to extend Pugh or Weston. Three of the OL starters will be FA's next year, I'd like to see them lock down one or two now.
ah i dont i agree with that. gallman should be a decent back, but signing blount to do strictly short yardage and goaline is a great move. he runs with more power than ANYONE on the roster. a 4 man group of perkins(15 touches) gallman (5 touches) vareen (5 touches) blount(3 touches) on average....
blount would literally just be a goaline guy...he runs with power and imo would be a very good signing.
last year, there should be no hesitation to bring him in. Excellent compliment to the speedy, shifty, Perkins. I dont want to rely on the rookie Gallam to supplement him. They do have Darkwa, who I personally love, but I think is better suited as an I formation type of back. He runs north, no jump moves or tip toeing bullsh*t from him.
Blount however is like Darkwa in the sense that I see him being more productive lined up behind the QB and not next to him out of the shotgun.
under no cirumstances should they bring jennings back. yea hes a good guy and great character but he misses holes and loves to tip toe for a 2 yard gain.
Yeah, he can catch... His 46 career receptions are proof of that. You guys really want to invest in a 2-down back?
invest?!?!? we arent talking a long term deal here...1-2 years, thats hardly an investment. he can 100% help the team in goaline and short yardage situations...
if they can't even keep straight who a team drafted less than a week ago.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants interest in Blount is genuine at the right price. He should be affordable, last year he had a 1 year, $1m deal with NE.
A genuine physical power running back would really complement the guys we have.
We do have Perkins, Gallman and Vereen, but I don't think we are sold on Darkwa (he didn't get an RFA tender); Draughen, Huesman and Virgies are likely camp depth.
Blount had 299 carries for 1161 yards, 18 TDs last year behind a less than stellar Patriots OL.
Blount wouldn't get those kind of carries in our backfield, if you look at Blount's production 2013-2015 he averaged 148 carries a year for 674 yards, 6 TDs. That is the kind of production we would find useful.
Schematically Blount could cause defensive problems. With Blount, Ellison etc we have a legitimate power rushing game, do you put 8 guys in the box to stop the power running game? that should open up opportunities in the passing game.
The possible NYG interest in Blount makes sense to me, he seems like the kind of free agency signing Reese makes.