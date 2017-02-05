Mmqb said SF tried to trade up with us for 23 1st and 10 : 5/2/2017 11:40 am I didn't see this discussed but in Kings MMQB column he said SF called Reese about pick 23 as he wanted the LB



I imagine it was for their 2 and 3. As King was in the SF draft room, I take it as legit. I think we would have walked away with either Engram or Njoku still with the trade down.

I don't think we would have Mike in NY : 5/2/2017 11:43 am : link Cleveland traded up for Njoku after Engram was off the board. Atlanta and New Orleans were both in the market for Engram (New Orleans in particular). In Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger was clamoring for playmaking TE

Engram was not falling much further annexOPR : 5/2/2017 11:44 am : link ATL was attempting to trade up specifically for him according to some reports

There was a separate article last week Beer Man : 5/2/2017 11:45 am : link That said JR was trying to trade up to obtain Mahones. We may never hear the whole story as JR usually tries to keep this kind of stuff close to his chest; even after the draft is over

Obviously, if you can be sure of getting Engram or Njoku at #34... Big Blue Blogger : 5/2/2017 11:50 am : link ...it's a great deal. Unfortunately, the world doesn't work that way.



Here's a more realistic proposition: Would you exchange Engram for either Cam Robinson or Forrest lamp at #34, plus either Ahkello Witherspoon or Alvin Kamara at #66? We're still benefitting from hindsight, but at least we know those players actually were available at those slots.

Yeah the article said MetsAreBack : 5/2/2017 11:50 am : link they tried to trade up with at least 5 or 6 times to land Foster.



But the article said with Seattle (who had the 26th pick I think?) they were not offering their 3rd.. it was their 4th with the 2nd.

two twos and two threes? remind us which ones . idiotsavant : 5/2/2017 11:51 am : link I would have done that 100%:



2.Lamp (left guard)

2.D.T. the DT (left DT)

3. Dawkins (right guard)

3, M. Adams the DT(rotation DT with upside)

4. Asiata (as a center)



and so forth

We make that trade and imagine est1986 : 5/2/2017 11:52 am : link Everyone bitching about us reaching for Dalvin Tomlinson with the first pick of the second round.

Njoku may not have been on the Giants draft board... Milton : 5/2/2017 11:53 am : link Did he ever reschedule his visit with the team? I just wonder if he or his agent did something to piss the team off.

we got DT with the second pick idiotsavant : 5/2/2017 11:54 am : link first pick for Lamp

i'm good where we are UConn4523 : 5/2/2017 11:55 am : link a potentially offense transforming TE and didn't have to reach for Tomlinson. There's no way to know how the rest would have fallen.

seems like any draft one would ideally want idiotsavant : 5/2/2017 11:56 am : link 6 picks between the top-ish of round 2 and the bottom of 4 as opposed to 7 picks 1-7.



not that this would have delivered that, but value / quality, for sure.

If we would've moved down then chuckydee9 : 5/2/2017 11:56 am : link I am sure we won't have the ability to draft either of those TE but I won't have minded getting Lamp and the 3rd round 49ers pick.. I actually like Engram very much more than the other 2 TE now.. but Lamp with another solid DE/DT in round 3 would've been better for this team over the next 2 years..



I just think having 4 options but only 2 seconds to get the ball out is worse than having 3 seconds and only 2 or 3 options.. Especially when two of the options are OBJ and BM.. I think BM is still a top 10-15 WR..

Same crap every year from you crystal ball readers blueblood : 5/2/2017 11:58 am : link Player X would have been there.. the reality.. you have no way of knowing who would have been anywhere. People just fail to accept the reality that teams are not sitting there with the exact same draft charts and value boards. Every team evaluates and rates prospects differently.. Some rate player X higher or lower because of their system and/or coaching staff... AND none of them use the silly draft chart fans come up with in their heads from watching Mel Kiper or whoever else they watch...



The sooner fans accept that.. the easier it is to enjoy the draft process

I would have teken Lamp beleiving that idiotsavant : 5/2/2017 11:58 am : link DT with possible injuries vs M. Adams, a DT is a push maybe.



Adams, not as sure vs the run (but no slouch either) but a nifty Canty + type upside as a chaos creator.



Very happy with Tomlinson mind you, this is all conjecture.

They probably pick Webb in the second, ZogZerg : 5/2/2017 12:10 pm : link Which would tick people off even more.

I heard this yesterday and was immediately disappointed sjnyfan : 5/2/2017 12:16 pm : link 11 years and still haven't traded down. I love watching the NFL Draft year after year but if I've learned anything from it, it's a crapshoot. Why not give yourself a better opportunity with more picks? Maybe Engram doesn't make it to 34 but is he that much more of a value than having two extra Day 2 picks, especially after signing Brandon Marshall? JR said he didn't want to reach for OL which is still a desperate need. Would Robinson, Lamp, Dawkins or Moton really have been reaches at that point? Maybe a DeMarcus Walker to go with Tomlinson? What about pairing Kamara or Cook with Perkins? Would it not have soften the blow of taking Webb if you could've used the other and higher 3rd rd pick to get a player that can contribute to this team right away as Eli's window is closing, which the Giants acknowledged by taking Webb so high in the first place?

It sounds like the Giants really wanted Engram. They must think he is a perfect fit for this O. We should be happy that they didn't trade up to get Engram;) In comment 13457584 sjnyfan said:It sounds like the Giants really wanted Engram. They must think he is a perfect fit for this O. We should be happy that they didn't trade up to get Engram;)

I'm thinking Reese et al, section125 : 5/2/2017 12:20 pm : link wanted Engram more than they wanted a 2nd OL. Given that it is highly unlikely Lamp or whomever starts this year and Engram likely will, it is a no brainer to stay put and grab the guy you want, Especially when Engram will change the offense up the middle, while helping free up OBJ and Marshall.

Giants had Engram in their sights JonC : 5/2/2017 12:23 pm : link Didn't hear Njoku's name once.

I don't think the Giants share your viewpoint of drafting Webb Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2017 12:40 pm : link as some kind of painful blow that needed softening.



I wish I'd known that from the get-go. You could've given me a heads-up, ya rat bastige. In comment 13457601 JonC said:I wish I'd known that from the get-go. You could've given me a heads-up, ya rat bastige.

It's especially telling when you recall how the Giants seem to really like drafting UM guys. In comment 13457601 JonC said:It's especially telling when you recall how the Giants seem to really like drafting UM guys.

I wish I'd known that from the get-go. You could've given me a heads-up, ya rat bastige.



I know but was asked to keep a lid on it until NYG was on the clock. Farging iceholes. In comment 13457628 Klaatu said:I know but was asked to keep a lid on it until NYG was on the clock. Farging iceholes.

I know but was asked to keep a lid on it until NYG was on the clock. Farging iceholes.



That's cool. I like surprises anyway, and man was I surprised! In comment 13457638 JonC said:That's cool. I like surprises anyway, and man was I surprised!

They should have known it would be a wasted phone call jeff57 : 5/2/2017 1:33 pm : link .

There is one assumption underlying all of this that has not been demonstrated - that the players we would have netted with the additional picks were ranked high enough by the Giants such that it was greater than the difference between Engram and who we would have gotten at the top of Round 2. If the Giants did not have a lot of players graded out as 3rd Round are greater, what good is an extra pick in Round 3 if I am going to be forced to take a Round 4 or later talent? If Engram (and Peppers) were there last players with a Round 1 grade, is a Round 4 grade really worth going from a Round 1 grade to a Round 2 grade? In comment 13457584 sjnyfan said:There is one assumption underlying all of this that has not been demonstrated - that the players we would have netted with the additional picks were ranked high enough by the Giants such that it was greater than the difference between Engram and who we would have gotten at the top of Round 2. If the Giants did not have a lot of players graded out as 3rd Round are greater, what good is an extra pick in Round 3 if I am going to be forced to take a Round 4 or later talent? If Engram (and Peppers) were there last players with a Round 1 grade, is a Round 4 grade really worth going from a Round 1 grade to a Round 2 grade?

There is one assumption underlying all of this that has not been demonstrated - that the players we would have netted with the additional picks were ranked high enough by the Giants such that it was greater than the difference between Engram and who we would have gotten at the top of Round 2. If the Giants did not have a lot of players graded out as 3rd Round are greater, what good is an extra pick in Round 3 if I am going to be forced to take a Round 4 or later talent? If Engram (and Peppers) were there last players with a Round 1 grade, is a Round 4 grade really worth going from a Round 1 grade to a Round 2 grade?



That's fair as of course I didn't see their board. Maybe Engram was the last player on their board with a first rd grade. But what was Tomlinson's grade? SF would absolutely have to give up their 2nd rd pick at 34. Would the Giants have taken him there? If so, I think it would be fair to say there would've been other players still on their board at 55 and 66 hypothetically before taking Webb at 87. By the time you get to that point of the draft the tiers in which players are graded get larger which is a good thing. While it was great to make the playoffs for the first time in a long while last year I just think the better route for the immediate future would've been to take the extra Day 2 picks from a value standpoint. In comment 13457694 Mike in NY said:That's fair as of course I didn't see their board. Maybe Engram was the last player on their board with a first rd grade. But what was Tomlinson's grade? SF would absolutely have to give up their 2nd rd pick at 34. Would the Giants have taken him there? If so, I think it would be fair to say there would've been other players still on their board at 55 and 66 hypothetically before taking Webb at 87. By the time you get to that point of the draft the tiers in which players are graded get larger which is a good thing. While it was great to make the playoffs for the first time in a long while last year I just think the better route for the immediate future would've been to take the extra Day 2 picks from a value standpoint.

Milton: I think Dolphins cancelled their visit with Harris Ivan15 : 5/2/2017 2:09 pm : link and still picked him so cancelling the visit might mean nothing.



However, maybe the Giants found out they would have to foot the bill for his entourage (Jersey kid, right?) and decided they didn't need a local meeting.

Didn't Reese convince Semipro Lineman : 5/2/2017 2:26 pm : link



Quote: Apr 29, 2006: Giants traded 2006 1st round pick (25th overall, Santonio Holmes) to Steelers for 2006 1st round pick (32nd overall, Mathias Kiwanuka), 2006 3rd round pick (96th overall, Gerris Wilkinson) and 2006 4th round pick (129th overall, Guy Whimper) EA to accept a trade down in 2006 when the Steelers gave up their 3rd & a 4th to move from 32 to 25 so they could get Santio Homes. Wasn't also rumored that EA had to be convinced not to take Moss with the first round pick that year as well.

I wish I'd known that from the get-go. You could've given me a heads-up, ya rat bastige.







I know but was asked to keep a lid on it until NYG was on the clock. Farging iceholes.



Wow, needy ungrateful people. Never enough! In comment 13457638 JonC said:Wow, needy ungrateful people. Never enough!

We weren't getting Engram or Njoku from San Fran's spot Torrag : 5/2/2017 2:56 pm : link So if that's who we wanted we did the right thing to stand pat.

Wow, needy ungrateful people. Never enough!



Jon knows how crushed I was when the Giants passed on Tyler Eifert to draft Justin Pugh. I'm sure he knew how much I liked Engram, but I can't fault him for keeping a secret. In comment 13457751 section125 said:Jon knows how crushed I was when the Giants passed on Tyler Eifert to draft Justin Pugh. I'm sure he knew how much I liked Engram, but I can't fault him for keeping a secret.

Atlanta wanted SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/2/2017 3:53 pm : link Engram. There was no way he was lasting until the second round.

Yeah Rapport said during the broadcast Rflairr : 5/2/2017 5:18 pm : link ATL was trying really hard to trade up for Engram