Ben McAdoo wants Eli Manning focused on winning—not teaching



lots of good stuff in here about the QBs, the Rbs, and the Offensive line

- ( great article about McAdoo's comments upon receiving the John V. Mara Sportsmanship Award at the 81st annual CYO Club of Champions Tribute -- McAdoo sure likes to get at the heart of the matter --lots of good stuff in here about the QBs, the Rbs, and the Offensive line Link - ( New Window

Uhmm, Josh and Geno will not push Eli Diver_Down : 5/2/2017 9:18 pm : link with regards to competition. There is no equal on the roster that will "push" Eli. Eli will push himself. It's in his character. Geno and Josh will be lucky to push Eli's dirty laundry into the hamper.

2017 River : 5/2/2017 9:20 pm : link The year Eli went off on the League MVP.

I don't want to say this in a nasty way.... grizz299 : 5/2/2017 9:21 pm : link

and clearly Mac's words are within the proper framework that every coach enjoys..

But I can't help it, everytime he lectures (even appropriately) I think he's the guy who still has something to prove.

You can cite chapter and verse, but a bad offense changed Randall for shepard, crippled Flower for a blooming Flower and went from bad to awful.

Blame Cruz, Blame OBJ, but Mac got a pass. And yet, according to what I read at the time, Mac changed tradition and gave the bunch permission to not fly back with their fellow soldiers in arms.

I have some friends who are peripherally close to the organization and they tell me both Management and the players respect Mac, his work ethic, his toughness and football smarts.

I'm hardly qualified to contradict that, but still - in my mind at least - Mac's got something to prove and Eli doesn't.

How'd you make those leaps when all McAdoo has been saying in the article is that Eli needs to do things like he always does? In comment 13458373 grizz299 said:How'd you make those leaps when all McAdoo has been saying in the article is that Eli needs to do things like he always does?

I think we have a really good coach. River : 5/2/2017 9:48 pm : link but he hasn't been through the wars with Eli so he doesn't see what we the fans saw. I saw a flashes of the Eli from those Superbowl years in the Playoff game last year.



I don't think Mac understands that Eli is not a hard ass rah rah guy like Rodgers (Type A personality). He is more of a guy that can elevate his play at the most important times. That can make a coaches Offense look bad in a Season of 16 games. if that coach is looking for stats? I don't know if anyone other than Eli himself can light a fire under himself. I think Mac should talk to guys like Gilbride before he tries to shame his QB into doing better.The Talks he had with Coughlin seem past now. Remember Simms and Parcells used to yell at eachother on the sidelines. so Coach and Qb don't have to Be best Buds to win games.

I'll agree with the sentiment. He did get us into the playoffs though, but that was a result of our revamped defense. I can't understand how backwards the offense went from 2015 to 2016.



2015 offense averaged 372 yards per game and 26 points per game. 2016 offense averaged 330 yards per game and 19 points per game.



Somehow, the Giants managed to get 42 less yard per game and a whole touchdown less with basically the same damn team. And the only aging vet on offense is fucking Eli. Eli and Mac need to get that shit fixed. In comment 13458373 grizz299 said:I'll agree with the sentiment. He did get us into the playoffs though, but that was a result of our revamped defense. I can't understand how backwards the offense went from 2015 to 2016.2015 offense averaged 372 yards per game and 26 points per game. 2016 offense averaged 330 yards per game and 19 points per game.Somehow, the Giants managed to get 42 less yard per game and a whole touchdown less with basically the same damn team. And the only aging vet on offense is fucking Eli. Eli and Mac need to get that shit fixed.

God forbid BigBlueDownTheShore : 5/2/2017 10:14 pm : link Eli had someone to push him and make him better and maybe even a younger to burn the fire a little more intense in Eli. Competition is never a bad thing. And I for one like that Mac is making no exceptions to anyone in his quest to get the best out of his players.

I'll agree with the sentiment. He did get us into the playoffs though, but that was a result of our revamped defense. I can't understand how backwards the offense went from 2015 to 2016.



2015 offense averaged 372 yards per game and 26 points per game. 2016 offense averaged 330 yards per game and 19 points per game.



Somehow, the Giants managed to get 42 less yard per game and a whole touchdown less with basically the same damn team. And the only aging vet on offense is fucking Eli. Eli and Mac need to get that shit fixed.



Was not the same team. Shepard was a rookie you had the decaying bodies of Cruz Donnell and Jennings guming up the works. Vereen got hurt, Not mention a rookie TE and No Fullback. In comment 13458426 giantgiantfan said:Was not the same team. Shepard was a rookie you had the decaying bodies of Cruz Donnell and Jennings guming up the works. Vereen got hurt, Not mention a rookie TE and No Fullback.

I don't disagree that Eli doesn't need to be pushed... Dan in the Springs : 5/2/2017 10:22 pm : link



Quote: And he made it clear that it’s Manning’s job to use that competition and beat it, not groom it.



is interesting to me.



If I believe the rumor that the Giants are not happy with Eli's overall performance last year, this might be interpreted as confirming that belief.



Personally, I'm a skeptic of that belief, but admit I'm open-minded because it COULD be true, even if I think it unlikely. that he pushes himself, but this quote:is interesting to me.If I believe the rumor that the Giants are not happy with Eli's overall performance last year, this might be interpreted as confirming that belief.Personally, I'm a skeptic of that belief, but admit I'm open-minded because it COULD be true, even if I think it unlikely.

STFU MacAdoo Paulie Walnuts : 5/3/2017 12:27 am : link Talk to the rings



win a couple first then talk

My take on this is he is being supportive of Eli steve in ky : 5/3/2017 12:33 am : link He is saying that regardless of who they may have drafted he isn't expecting Eli to feel obligated to groom anyone to replace him any time soon but instead to focus solely on getting down to the business at hand because he is clearly the Giants QB now and for the foreseeable future.

Saying 2015 was the "same damn team" as 2016 kinda shows Ten Ton Hammer : 5/3/2017 1:11 am : link zero attention was paid to who actually played in 2016.

Bob McAdoo LCtheINTMachine : 5/3/2017 1:54 am : link needs to settle down and win some playoff games for us.

well sure the two teams were different...no team is the same from year grizz299 : 5/3/2017 1:57 am : link to year. And I'm not saying Mac was the reason for the decline....but I saw the most un-imaginative and redundant formations.

I saw a man who couldn't relinquish the clipboard and took that as a sign of insecurity. Good leaders delegate, they hand off power.

Nothing I said was conclusive, just questions and I want to see him grow and make those thoughts dated and superfluous.

But in the meantime, he got a pass for the Miami soiree and I think he was complicit and had made a mistake...a huge costly mistake.

It is wrong to make conclusions on informatin that's so sketchy and second hand. The alternative is to just sit and watch and form no opinions. That's damn near impossible, so I make judgements and qualify them and am anxious to hear (and embrace) alternatives. And standing agaisnt everything I've wrote is the opinion of folks who are closer to the scene than I'll ever be.

It's almost 2:00 AM, I'm hoping that will make more scene after breakfast.

RE: well sure the two teams were different...no team is the same from year Ten Ton Hammer : 5/3/2017 2:56 am : link

Quote: to year. And I'm not saying Mac was the reason for the decline....but I saw the most un-imaginative and redundant formations.

I saw a man who couldn't relinquish the clipboard and took that as a sign of insecurity. Good leaders delegate, they hand off power.

Nothing I said was conclusive, just questions and I want to see him grow and make those thoughts dated and superfluous.

But in the meantime, he got a pass for the Miami soiree and I think he was complicit and had made a mistake...a huge costly mistake.

It is wrong to make conclusions on informatin that's so sketchy and second hand. The alternative is to just sit and watch and form no opinions. That's damn near impossible, so I make judgements and qualify them and am anxious to hear (and embrace) alternatives. And standing agaisnt everything I've wrote is the opinion of folks who are closer to the scene than I'll ever be.

It's almost 2:00 AM, I'm hoping that will make more scene after breakfast.



Complaining about formations also kinda makes it seem like you dont know who's playing.



It doesn't matter where Will Tye lines up. He will be the same player on one side of the field as another.



Victor Cruz couldn't give you anything last year from any WR spot.



Rashad Jennings was going to be done whether it was power-I formation or trips right. You're not going to fool an NFL defense by only having two effective offensive skill players, but lining them up differently. In comment 13458543 grizz299 said:Complaining about formations also kinda makes it seem like you dont know who's playing.It doesn't matter where Will Tye lines up. He will be the same player on one side of the field as another.Victor Cruz couldn't give you anything last year from any WR spot.Rashad Jennings was going to be done whether it was power-I formation or trips right. You're not going to fool an NFL defense by only having two effective offensive skill players, but lining them up differently.

what a complete Shirk130 : 5/3/2017 7:20 am : link ass. Last time I saw a Giant legend this mistreated was when Dan Reeves and George Young cut Phil Simms to play Dave Brown.

RE: I think we have a really good coach. nicky43 : 5/3/2017 7:23 am : link

Quote: but he hasn't been through the wars with Eli so he doesn't see what we the fans saw. I saw a flashes of the Eli from those Superbowl years in the Playoff game last year.



I don't think Mac understands that Eli is not a hard ass rah rah guy like Rodgers (Type A personality). He is more of a guy that can elevate his play at the most important times. That can make a coaches Offense look bad in a Season of 16 games. if that coach is looking for stats? I don't know if anyone other than Eli himself can light a fire under himself. I think Mac should talk to guys like Gilbride before he tries to shame his QB into doing better.The Talks he had with Coughlin seem past now. Remember Simms and Parcells used to yell at eachother on the sidelines. so Coach and Qb don't have to Be best Buds to win games.



He's blaming Eli to shed his own blame. I don't think Eli needs a fire lit under him. What he needs is a few seconds to eye the targets and so far Mac has failed miserably in trying to figure out a way to do that with a pathetic o-Line. He obviously has also failed miserably in being able to convince JR as to the urgency of the o-line situation.



I read it in his statements after the last season that it was already decided to give Flowers more time and I said so. I'm sure that emanated from JR. So he'll continue to throw Eli under the bus while Flowers learns how to be a LT. and they play musical chairs on the right side of the line.



One thing I hate about Rookie HC's is that they have little to no influence on the GM. And in my humble mind, that's a very sad thing considering our GM.



I also agree with those on here saying Mac doesn't give Eli the respect he deserves. Eli has two Superbowls to his credit what's Mac got? A sports Jacket way too big for him and just maybe a set of shoes too large as well.



In comment 13458417 River said:He's blaming Eli to shed his own blame. I don't think Eli needs a fire lit under him. What he needs is a few seconds to eye the targets and so far Mac has failed miserably in trying to figure out a way to do that with a pathetic o-Line. He obviously has also failed miserably in being able to convince JR as to the urgency of the o-line situation.I read it in his statements after the last season that it was already decided to give Flowers more time and I said so. I'm sure that emanated from JR. So he'll continue to throw Eli under the bus while Flowers learns how to be a LT. and they play musical chairs on the right side of the line.One thing I hate about Rookie HC's is that they have little to no influence on the GM. And in my humble mind, that's a very sad thing considering our GM.I also agree with those on here saying Mac doesn't give Eli the respect he deserves. Eli has two Superbowls to his credit what's Mac got? A sports Jacket way too big for him and just maybe a set of shoes too large as well.

A litttle surprised by the criticism McAdoo is getting here BBelle21 : 5/3/2017 7:34 am : link I thought his comments were mostly to the media saying silly things like, "Eli's heir is here" and "Eli will be all class and mentor Webb". I thought the comments were fully supportive of Eli andeven threw the brakes a bit on Webb and maybe even Geno.



The message was straight forward I thought. Eli is the undisputed franchise QB. Our main focus is for Eli to lead the team to another championship. To Webb and Geno: observe and listen. Don't ask Eli too many questions. It's not his job or obligation to answer your questions.



I could see Eli being quite appreciative of McAdoo's comments here and finding the day to day challenge and monotony of preparation get shaken up to be fun. These comments to the media get right to the heart of all the nonsense swirling around right now that the team doesn't believe in Eli. We all read things very differently. I agree that McAdoo has more to prove than our 2xSBMVP, but he's clearly looking for ways to take Eli to even higher levels. I can appreciate that.

WTF? JohnB : 5/3/2017 7:35 am : link IIRC, the Giants went to the playoffs and Eli showed up big time and made some killer passes..... that the WR dropped all over the place. Go back to that game and have the WR do their jobs and the Giants are making it into a real close game because of Eli Manning!



Eli (and his "teaching") isn't the problem with this team. Get your head out of your ass Mac.

RE: well sure the two teams were different...no team is the same from year Vanzetti : 5/3/2017 7:42 am : link

Quote: to year. And I'm not saying Mac was the reason for the decline....but I saw the most un-imaginative and redundant formations.

I saw a man who couldn't relinquish the clipboard and took that as a sign of insecurity. Good leaders delegate, they hand off power.

Nothing I said was conclusive, just questions and I want to see him grow and make those thoughts dated and superfluous.

But in the meantime, he got a pass for the Miami soiree and I think he was complicit and had made a mistake...a huge costly mistake.

It is wrong to make conclusions on informatin that's so sketchy and second hand. The alternative is to just sit and watch and form no opinions. That's damn near impossible, so I make judgements and qualify them and am anxious to hear (and embrace) alternatives. And standing agaisnt everything I've wrote is the opinion of folks who are closer to the scene than I'll ever be.

It's almost 2:00 AM, I'm hoping that will make more scene after breakfast.



Good, thoughtful post. I'm a huge Eli supporter but I think it is quite clear that McAdoo is saying that Eli does not get a pass because of his rings or status. He has to compete and improve like everyone else--and I don't think that is a bad thing. In comment 13458543 grizz299 said:Good, thoughtful post. I'm a huge Eli supporter but I think it is quite clear that McAdoo is saying that Eli does not get a pass because of his rings or status. He has to compete and improve like everyone else--and I don't think that is a bad thing.

I took McAdoo's comments as Gross Blau Oberst : 5/3/2017 8:00 am : link oriented for the press and for the fans - not aimed at Manning. McAdoo knows Eli will take care of his preparations to win. This is McAdoo's attempt to manage expectations from outside of the team.





RE: what a complete jvm52106 : 5/3/2017 8:14 am : link

Quote: ass. Last time I saw a Giant legend this mistreated was when Dan Reeves and George Young cut Phil Simms to play Dave Brown.



OMG, some of you need to settle down. Why can't the coach want even his best players playing better? Parcells used to ride LT like no tomorrow to play better. Honestly, Eli is not immune to blame here. He played pretty poorly at times last year. In comment 13458573 Shirk130 said:OMG, some of you need to settle down. Why can't the coach want even his best players playing better? Parcells used to ride LT like no tomorrow to play better. Honestly, Eli is not immune to blame here. He played pretty poorly at times last year.

A lot of dumb in this thread. Dodge : 5/3/2017 8:15 am : link He's not badmouthing Eli. Jesus christ some of you.

I didn't think his comments SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/3/2017 9:24 am : link were that harsh.

" The offense will be vastly different this year" gtt350 : 5/3/2017 9:32 am : link Thank Christ!

I have no problem with his comments at all. Britt in VA : 5/3/2017 9:36 am : link In fact, that's exactly the mindset it should be.



As long as he's not talking about Eli's Friday Film Sessions with his WR's, which it's pretty clear he's not, then yeah.... no problem whatsoever.

RE: I have no problem with his comments at all.

Quote: In fact, that's exactly the mindset it should be.



As long as he's not talking about Eli's Friday Film Sessions with his WR's, which it's pretty clear he's not, then yeah.... no problem whatsoever.



Um -- Ye-ah! In comment 13458709 Britt in VA said:Um -- Ye-ah!

RE: My take on this is he is being supportive of Eli rich in DC : 5/3/2017 12:09 pm : link

Quote: He is saying that regardless of who they may have drafted he isn't expecting Eli to feel obligated to groom anyone to replace him any time soon but instead to focus solely on getting down to the business at hand because he is clearly the Giants QB now and for the foreseeable future.



Ding, ding, ding- we have a winner.



You can always tell who actually read the article before posting. Many of the above comments came from the "defend Eli from any perceived or actual criticism" crowd, who saw the headline and ran to post their defenses of Eli and criticism of McAdoo without ANY actual idea of what was said.



Steve had it exactly right- McAdoo doesn't want Eli to cut back on his film study and game prep to focus on teaching Webb or the others. He wants Eli to lead by example both in the film room and on the field. In comment 13458535 steve in ky said:Ding, ding, ding- we have a winner.You can always tell who actually read the article before posting. Many of the above comments came from the "defend Eli from any perceived or actual criticism" crowd, who saw the headline and ran to post their defenses of Eli and criticism of McAdoo without ANY actual idea of what was said.Steve had it exactly right- McAdoo doesn't want Eli to cut back on his film study and game prep to focus on teaching Webb or the others. He wants Eli to lead by example both in the film room and on the field.

I was thinking of starting a thread about this for the past day or so, T-Bone : 5/3/2017 2:32 pm : link but I figure this is close enough to mention on this thread instead. What I think is important to remember is that, for the first time in his Giants career, last season was Eli's first under a regime that didn't give up the farm for him and thus may not be as 100% behind him (no matter what) as their respective predecessors appeared to be. For the first 12 or so years of his career he had Accorsi and/or Coughlin in charge here and now it's Reese and, perhaps more importantly, McAdoo. McAdoo in particular appears to be excited to take a young QB and see if he can mold him the way McCarthy gets a lot of credit for Rogers' development. By the time McAdoo got here, Eli was already a seasoned vet with years under one offensive system and even the backup, Nassib, had been here a few years.



So I think he's looking forward to taking a guy literally from 'scratch' as a rookie and seeing if he can mold a guy to an upper tier QB like McCarthy and I think he's ready to move on a lot sooner than most of us think. This isn't to suggest that McAdoo isn't a believer in Eli and thinks he's a find QB... I just some times get the sense that he's not totally smitten with Eli like Accorsi and Coughlin were.

This is probably more to support the new QB coach JohnF : 5/3/2017 6:03 pm : link Frank Cignetti.



We've needed a good QB coach for a while now. I think Eli has suffered not having a top QB coach to correct some of the footwork errors he's gotten into the last few years. Proper footwork and form are more important as you get older, for a QB.



Hopefully, this new guy will take charge of ALL the QB's, and get the backups up to speed in this offense. He's there for a reason! We've needed a good QB coach for a while now. I think Eli has suffered not having a top QB coach to correct some of the footwork errors he's gotten into the last few years. Proper footwork and form are more important as you get older, for a QB.Hopefully, this new guy will take charge of ALL the QB's, and get the backups up to speed in this offense. He's there for a reason!

Maybe Webb should go up to Eli the first food break in camp River : 5/3/2017 6:18 pm : link and call him Grandpa a la Rodgers? Then Eli should say I am here to win not to teach you things.