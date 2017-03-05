Webb versus Nassib moose53 : 5/3/2017 1:27 pm I make no claims about special assessment skills, however just based on video reviews Webb passes the “eyeball” test in a way that Nassib never did for me. Arm, release and overall throwing motion all seems much more like what I would be looking for in a QB.



I am excited to see what we have in this kid!



Can't disagree more Go Terps : 5/3/2017 1:36 pm : link Nassib had a much cleaner, compact throwing motion.



Webb looks like a mess throwing the ball.

I'll be fine with this pick if he doesn't play a meaningful down jcn56 : 5/3/2017 1:36 pm : link In the same way I'm fine with never making a claim against my homeowner's policy. With only Geno Smith and Josh Johnson behind Eli, it made sense to pick someone cost controlled and with some upside to guard against calamity.

Nassib was passed over 4 times by his own college coach Vanzetti : 5/3/2017 1:48 pm : link and lasted until the 4th round and who knows how much longer if the Giants had not taken him.



That really tells you all you need to know about how he was viewed.





I'm hoping Geno shows something in camp. Blue21 : 5/3/2017 1:53 pm : link It would be great if he would show something. Had a rough time with Jets but they were not a good team. I think he has just as good a chance of him being the future as Webb does

Nassib kash94 : 5/3/2017 1:56 pm : link was much more polished from my understanding. The issues were his arm strength and ability to take hits within the pocket.



Webb has much better physical attributes and played against better competition, but is a lot more raw.

Webb and Nassib AndyB : 5/3/2017 1:56 pm : link Davis Webb will be a significant asset, even if he never plays a single down.



Having an inexpensive, cost-certain backup quarterback will save the Giants significant money under the salary cap over the next four years.



Webb was an excellent pick. Just like Ryan Nassib.

Re: kash94 : 5/3/2017 2:01 pm : link Webb vs Nassib in terms of combine stats:



40 yard- 4.79 vs 5.06



Vertical- 33 vs 28.5



Broad Jump- 118 vs 105



Cone- 6.92 vs 7.34



20 yard Shuttle- 4.21 vs 4.53



Obviously a lot of these stats are meaningless given his position and just the general flaws of the combine, but this, combined with the arm strength and size, indicates he has better physical attributes to work with than those of Nassib.



Hopefully he can buckle down on the mechanics.

Quote: Nassib was passed over 4 times by his own college coach



Actually, he was passed over once because the Bills picked a fucking QB in the 1st round.



Talk about an absolutely terrible measurement to use. Is this really being trotted out as a criticism of Nassib??Actually, he was passed over once because the Bills picked a fucking QB in the 1st round.Talk about an absolutely terrible measurement to use.

Nassib was projected by many to be Buffalo's #1 pick that year... x meadowlander : 5/3/2017 2:04 pm : link ...many here seem to forget that - coming off a fantastic year in Syracuse (over 3,700 yds, 26/10 TD/Int) he was an excellent value pick, and his performance in years 1 and 2 had many hopeful for his future.



Well worth a 4th rounder.



Webb's senior year was excellent. 4,295 yards, 37/12 TD/Int ratio.



Maybe not NFL ready, but probably better than Nassib, and well worth the 3rd rounder.



If history is an indicator, Webb is likely not the Giants next Lombardi-hoister, but he's well worth the 3rd, particularly with Eli's age.



It's a shame that Geno Smith appears to be a clown, Go Terps : 5/3/2017 2:06 pm : link because he's a pretty refined passer. He's got the tools to throw in McAdoo's offense.

Quote: Nassib had a much cleaner, compact throwing motion.



Webb looks like a mess throwing the ball.



This is the complete opposite of the scouting reports I've seen on Webb. If anything, his throwing motion and arm strength are his strongest attributes (along with his work ethic and football intelligence). Webb zips the ball, can make all the throws and is mechanically sound. Footwork is mentioned as a weakness at this point (but that's hardly unfixable), along with decision-making and the fact that he'll have to learn a totally new style of offense. In comment 13459153 Go Terps said:This is the complete opposite of the scouting reports I've seen on Webb. If anything, his throwing motion and arm strength are his strongest attributes (along with his work ethic and football intelligence). Webb zips the ball, can make all the throws and is mechanically sound. Footwork is mentioned as a weakness at this point (but that's hardly unfixable), along with decision-making and the fact that he'll have to learn a totally new style of offense.

In watching his highlights, I saw a lot of this Go Terps : 5/3/2017 2:19 pm : link



Obviously this is just one throw, and the result (incompletion) isn't really as important as the throwing motion. Even on the good throws I see a guy with a hitch in his delivery that relies way too much on his arm.



He reminds me a ton of Kerry Collins, Jay Cutler, and Mike Vick in that way. Those guys all struggled with consistency despite possessing awesome throwing talent. They all also struggled in the short passing game because their footwork and release weren't conducive to quick, precise throws on short dropbacks.



I question how easy it is to coach bad mechanics out of a guy. After all Webb is a workaholic son of a coach, and still his mechanics are this flawed. The three guys I mentioned above never improved their mechanics in a combined 30+ years of pro football.



Obviously if Webb approaches the careers of any of Collins, Cutler, or Vick we'll have done very well with our third round pick. But I'm not sure he has their kind of rare pure throwing ability. Obviously this is just one throw, and the result (incompletion) isn't really as important as the throwing motion. Even on the good throws I see a guy with a hitch in his delivery that relies way too much on his arm.He reminds me a ton of Kerry Collins, Jay Cutler, and Mike Vick in that way. Those guys all struggled with consistency despite possessing awesome throwing talent. They all also struggled in the short passing game because their footwork and release weren't conducive to quick, precise throws on short dropbacks.I question how easy it is to coach bad mechanics out of a guy. After all Webb is a workaholic son of a coach, and still his mechanics are this flawed. The three guys I mentioned above never improved their mechanics in a combined 30+ years of pro football.Obviously if Webb approaches the careers of any of Collins, Cutler, or Vick we'll have done very well with our third round pick. But I'm not sure he has their kind of rare pure throwing ability.

Amazingly different perceptions: moose53 : 5/3/2017 2:20 pm : link from a group of veteran BBIers on Webb's throwing mechanics. The experts have differing perspectives, so not a surprise.



I'll be fun to see how he looks in pre-season.

Geno Smith Samiam : 5/3/2017 2:24 pm : link Curious to see how Smith does when he has a professional coaching staff working with him. Plus he'll have receivers that are way more talented than what he had to work with.



As an aside, I think Nassib was drafted to be Eli's backup and was only going to be used in an emergency basis or mop up situations. The Giants have been beyond unbelievably lucky that Eli never misses a down much less a game. I imagine that is something you can't plan for and Nassib filled a function at a pretty reasonably rate. Webb is here to compete to be Eli's successor. And, when Eli starts to lose something off his fastball, which may com earlier than expected or may come very suddenly, hopefully Webb can step right hand and do the job long term. This talk about him being Rodgers is silly but in the right situation, he could be good enough and I trust the organization thinking long term and evaluating playmaker position talent.





The biggest thing NYBEN1963 : 5/3/2017 2:37 pm : link is will Geno Smith even be ready for training camp

I thought that video showed one of Eli's bad throws Ivan15 : 5/3/2017 2:39 pm : link Every QB is going to make some bad throws.



The two questions are:

How often?

Did it hurt the team?

Quote: from a group of veteran BBIers on Webb's throwing mechanics. The experts have differing perspectives, so not a surprise.



I'll be fun to see how he looks in pre-season.



Do they? The scouting reports I read seem to point toward the same issues, even pointing out that Webb knows he's got to correct his mechanics and has been working diligently to do so. Who was it that thought his mechanics were good? In comment 13459228 moose53 said:Do they? The scouting reports I read seem to point toward the same issues, even pointing out that Webb knows he's got to correct his mechanics and has been working diligently to do so. Who was it that thought his mechanics were good?

Quote: that's fucking fantastic. I'm happy for you.



Damn you, Fatman! I just spit coffee all over my keyboard.

That's it. I'm leaving work early and going to drink beer and it's your fault. In comment 13459139 FatMan in Charlotte said:Damn you, Fatman! I just spit coffee all over my keyboard.That's it. I'm leaving work early and going to drink beer and it's your fault.

For one:



DAVE TE-DAVIS WEBB SCOUTING REPORT

nflscouting : 4/29/2017 1:21 pm

Player School Jersey Year Entered Position

WEBB, Davis California 7 2013 23

Height Weight Time (40) Time (20) Time (10)

6:04.5 229 4.79 2.78 1.70

20-yd Shuttle 60-yd Shuttle Three-cone Drill Vertical Jump Broad Jump

4.21 n/a 6.92 33” 9’08”

Bench Press Arms Hands Wing Span

225x23 33 1/8” 9 ¼” 79 ½”

2016 Best Games Hawaii, San Diego State, Texas, Arizona State, Utah, Oregon, Washington State

2016 Worst Games Oregon State, Washington

2015 Best Games Texas-El Paso, Baylor

2015 Worst Games Sam Houston State, Oklahoma



General Report

Athletic Ability Webb has a strong arm with good throwing mechanics and a quick release. He has enough quickness to roll out and elude when flushed out of the pocket. He has the body control and balance to move the chains a bit in the short area, but not enough speed to be a threat into the second level. He does move well in the pocket and shows the arm strength to throw deep, but is inconsistent in this area. He has to step into his throws too much from the left hash and loses accuracy when rolling out to that side compared to the right hash. In comment 13459282 jcn56 said:For one:DAVE TE-DAVIS WEBB SCOUTING REPORTnflscouting : 4/29/2017 1:21 pmPlayer School Jersey Year Entered PositionWEBB, Davis California 7 2013 23Height Weight Time (40) Time (20) Time (10)6:04.5 229 4.79 2.78 1.7020-yd Shuttle 60-yd Shuttle Three-cone Drill Vertical Jump Broad Jump4.21 n/a 6.92 33” 9’08”Bench Press Arms Hands Wing Span225x23 33 1/8” 9 ¼” 79 ½”2016 Best Games Hawaii, San Diego State, Texas, Arizona State, Utah, Oregon, Washington State2016 Worst Games Oregon State, Washington2015 Best Games Texas-El Paso, Baylor2015 Worst Games Sam Houston State, OklahomaGeneral ReportAthletic Ability Webb has a strong arm with good throwing mechanics and a quick release. He has enough quickness to roll out and elude when flushed out of the pocket. He has the body control and balance to move the chains a bit in the short area, but not enough speed to be a threat into the second level. He does move well in the pocket and shows the arm strength to throw deep, but is inconsistent in this area. He has to step into his throws too much from the left hash and loses accuracy when rolling out to that side compared to the right hash.

Quote: is will Geno Smith even be ready for training camp



I hope he is because I want to see this happen:



Late in the 4th quarter, Giants are down by four but they're driving for another score.



Eli drops back to pass, but he gets sacked! And he's hurt! It's not serious, but he has to leave the game for one play.



Geno Smith comes in and the Giants line up with two TEs, FB and RB, and only one WR. It's obviously a running play.



The ball is snapped BUT GENO FUMBLES THE SNAP!



He picks it up and starts running for his life. He's scrambling... "he's scrambling with the dexterity of a lizard!"



Holy crap, Geno turns upfield, still running for his life, and he breaks free! He sails down the sideline and runs it in for the winning score!



The Giants win the division and Jet fans throughout the tri-state area have heartburn for days. In comment 13459269 NYBEN1963 said:I hope he is because I want to see this happen:Late in the 4th quarter, Giants are down by four but they're driving for another score.Eli drops back to pass, but he gets sacked! And he's hurt! It's not serious, but he has to leave the game for one play.Geno Smith comes in and the Giants line up with two TEs, FB and RB, and only one WR. It's obviously a running play.The ball is snapped BUT GENO FUMBLES THE SNAP!He picks it up and starts running for his life. He's scrambling...Holy crap, Geno turns upfield, still running for his life, and he breaks free! He sails down the sideline and runs it in for the winning score!The Giants win the division and Jet fans throughout the tri-state area have heartburn for days.

Love it... ryanmkeane : 5/3/2017 3:26 pm : link BBI collectively gasping because our rookie QB who has never played or practiced a snap in the NFL might have some learning to do!



Christ, this has been brutal.

The fact ryanmkeane : 5/3/2017 3:29 pm : link that Nassib is even a topic of conversation on this message board still is amazing. What the hell does Webb have to do with Nassib? Nassib sucked against 4th stringers in pre-season, and nobody else in the NFL thought he was worth trading for. The guy sucks.



Webb is a rookie who, could also suck. But hey guess what, WE DON'T KNOW YET.

Not sure ryanmkeane : 5/3/2017 3:31 pm : link if there's a more inaccurate portrayal of Webb than him having bad throwing mechanics. He has great mechanics and throws a a fucking dagger of a ball.



The reason he wasn't 1st round was because of the offense and inconsistency with accuracy.

I hope Webb plays like a superstar during the preseason Jay on the Island : 5/3/2017 3:54 pm : link Then he can be part of the package to trade up in next year's draft to take Allen, Darnold, or Falk. If next year's draft wasn't so strong I would have been very happy with the Webb pick. My fear is that the Giants won't make much of an effort to trade up for one of these top QB's because of the presence of Webb on the roster.

Quote: if there's a more inaccurate portrayal of Webb than him having bad throwing mechanics. He has great mechanics and throws a a fucking dagger of a ball.



The reason he wasn't 1st round was because of the offense and inconsistency with accuracy.



What do you think causes the inconsistent accuracy? In comment 13459352 ryanmkeane said:What do you think causes the inconsistent accuracy?

I don't know if Webb will be good or bad Go Terps : 5/3/2017 4:34 pm : link I think I see some pronounced mechanical issues that are especially troubling given McAdoo's preference for a quick passing offense.



Also, if I were the GM my personal preference would be to draft a QB that might be more limited physically but refined technically. In this draft I probably would have opted for Kaaya or Dobbs, who don't have Webb's physical gifts but are more refined passers. I'm not a believer that poor mechanics are easily coached out of a quarterback.



We'll see.

Obviously this is just one throw, and the result (incompletion) isn't really as important as the throwing motion. Even on the good throws I see a guy with a hitch in his delivery that relies way too much on his arm.



He reminds me a ton of Kerry Collins, Jay Cutler, and Mike Vick in that way. Those guys all struggled with consistency despite possessing awesome throwing talent. They all also struggled in the short passing game because their footwork and release weren't conducive to quick, precise throws on short dropbacks.



I question how easy it is to coach bad mechanics out of a guy. After all Webb is a workaholic son of a coach, and still his mechanics are this flawed. The three guys I mentioned above never improved their mechanics in a combined 30+ years of pro football.



Obviously if Webb approaches the careers of any of Collins, Cutler, or Vick we'll have done very well with our third round pick. But I'm not sure he has their kind of rare pure throwing ability.



Kerry Collins was the first qb comparison that came to my mind as well. In comment 13459226 Go Terps said:Kerry Collins was the first qb comparison that came to my mind as well.

Quote: Then he can be part of the package to trade up in next year's draft to take Allen, Darnold, or Falk. If next year's draft wasn't so strong I would have been very happy with the Webb pick. My fear is that the Giants won't make much of an effort to trade up for one of these top QB's because of the presence of Webb on the roster.



A QB with tremendous ability shows superstar play and you want to trade him along with your 1st rounder for another QB who may not be as good?



He doesnt have a hitch, he sometimes taps the ball. He was always under pressure, but look how many sacks he had. He throws balls away and had a lot of drops, but still made a ton of plays. The guys arm is amazing and if Cal had any form of Defense at all last year Webb is a first rounder in this draft. Easy! In comment 13459383 Jay on the Island said:A QB with tremendous ability shows superstar play and you want to trade him along with your 1st rounder for another QB who may not be as good?He doesnt have a hitch, he sometimes taps the ball. He was always under pressure, but look how many sacks he had. He throws balls away and had a lot of drops, but still made a ton of plays. The guys arm is amazing and if Cal had any form of Defense at all last year Webb is a first rounder in this draft. Easy!

. Go Terps : 5/3/2017 6:12 pm : link



As Giants fans we should all be fairly well versed in this area based on Eli Manning alone. We've seen for 13 seasons now how his game either flourishes or suffers based on his mechanics. We've also all seen plenty of a technically perfect QB in Troy Aikman. We should know the differences by now.



Watching years worth of games and youtube clips doesn't make us scouts, but by now we should be able to spot what is elite-level NFL throwing and what isn't.

- ( Linked below is Webb's game against USC in 2016. Watch that and tell me he doesn't have mechanical issues.As Giants fans we should all be fairly well versed in this area based on Eli Manning alone. We've seen for 13 seasons now how his game either flourishes or suffers based on his mechanics. We've also all seen plenty of a technically perfect QB in Troy Aikman. We should know the differences by now.Watching years worth of games and youtube clips doesn't make us scouts, but by now we should be able to spot what is elite-level NFL throwing and what isn't. Link - ( New Window

That's not how the draft works. If it was, Mahomes wouldn't have required the haul it took to get him this year, Goff wouldn't have gone #1 last year, etc.



Maybe they'll be proven wrong in the end, but Webb fell to the middle of the third round because that's where NFL teams evaluated his talent vs risk to be worth it and they, collectively, did so with a lot keener eye than you seem to think they have. In comment 13459549 Amtoft said:That's not how the draft works. If it was, Mahomes wouldn't have required the haul it took to get him this year, Goff wouldn't have gone #1 last year, etc.Maybe they'll be proven wrong in the end, but Webb fell to the middle of the third round because that's where NFL teams evaluated his talent vs risk to be worth it and they, collectively, did so with a lot keener eye than you seem to think they have.

Go Terps XBRONX : 5/3/2017 6:45 pm : link Thanks for the video. I agree with Dave Te -Webbs mechanics look solid.

Op's honesty is great. SoDev : 5/3/2017 7:28 pm : link A lot better than all the experts we have around here, who only talk in "facts". Speaking of experts, they have about as much chance of being right as OP does.



I didn't want them to use at least the first 3 picks on QB, but I get why. To think that that many can't comprehend any positive reason or outcome from this pick is absurd.



It's all good, though. All those that think they know everything and/or fret on the negative 24/7 just make me feel better about every possible bad situation.

When you look at output from QBs nyynyg : 5/3/2017 7:30 pm : link like Romo, Dak and of course Brady. And you go back to drafts and read the write-ups. And then you go read the write ups of the can't miss QBs from every draft, one has to wonder if these guys are just freaking throwing darts when it comes to QBs.



it is so hit or miss.



The fact that Brady is who he is but you see him in college, at the combine and read the write up, it is hysterically amazing what he turned into in the NFL.



So for QBs, I am now taking the view of "who knows", certainly not us. Put the pads on and see how the guys does. Maybe he'll delight, maybe he'll surprise, maybe he is a dud. No matter what, Eli is getting older every year.

I watched the 2016 USC game Jimmy Googs : 5/3/2017 7:46 pm : link Thought Webb looked pretty good, especially since they were behind the whole game and obviously passing so much. He made throws all over the field, sometimes with touch and other times with some heat.



Thought his footwork was pretty decent as well. Some obvious mis-throws when he didn't have his feet underneath him or rushed things, but I liked the nervous energy he displayed in the pocket and rolling out.



Look forward to him starting in 2019...

Quote: is will Geno Smith even be ready for training camp



This. I'll be surprised if geno even makes this team. I highly doubt He's part of any future. He might be a backup here if he's lucky. In comment 13459269 NYBEN1963 said:This. I'll be surprised if geno even makes this team. I highly doubt He's part of any future. He might be a backup here if he's lucky.

Go watch Webb's performance in the Senior Bowl Chris L. : 5/3/2017 8:23 pm : link The entire game is available on YouTube. After watching some of his throws and the velocity on them you will see why the Giants are excited about this guy.

Quote: The entire game is available on YouTube. After watching some of his throws and the velocity on them you will see why the Giants are excited about this guy.



the more I look into Webb, the more I think he fell because of the offense / skepticism. The guy physically has it all and seems like a steal @ the price. Cutler/Stafford talent with Eli work ethic AND a couple years to learn? Yes please.



In comment 13459702 Chris L. said:the more I look into Webb, the more I think he fell because of the offense / skepticism. The guy physically has it all and seems like a steal @ the price. Cutler/Stafford talent with Eli work ethic AND a couple years to learn? Yes please.

i'm surprised more people area junc : 5/4/2017 8:42 am : link aren't excited about this pick. you can teach mechanics - especially to someone as willing to learn as Webb. you can't teach 6'5" with a rocket arm. make-up wise he reminds me of matt ryan but physically when he's on he looks like aaron rodgers with his ability to just sling it from any angle and put it right on the money



work ethic/character-wise you can't ask for much more. in a few years this guy is a 1st round-type talent and that's exactly what we needed. really compare him to Goff and who would you rather have? this is a very real Eli replacement and to get that out of the way now for a 3rd round pick is excellent



what more do people need as a prospect package to at least be optimistic about a guy?

Quote: aren't excited about this pick. you can teach mechanics - especially to someone as willing to learn as Webb. you can't teach 6'5" with a rocket arm. make-up wise he reminds me of matt ryan but physically when he's on he looks like aaron rodgers with his ability to just sling it from any angle and put it right on the money



work ethic/character-wise you can't ask for much more. in a few years this guy is a 1st round-type talent and that's exactly what we needed. really compare him to Goff and who would you rather have? this is a very real Eli replacement and to get that out of the way now for a 3rd round pick is excellent



what more do people need as a prospect package to at least be optimistic about a guy?



Only reasons I can think:



1. Short sighted people who think this is our only "window" to compete, so a QB is a "waste" (when this team has plenty of young talent and if Webb works out the "window" extends another decade). The Giants "need" an OL or 4th CB instead ... had they reached for a mediocre OL prospect BBI would've been thrilled



2. People are so loyal to Eli that they don't want to fathom life beyond Eli: I love Eli and hope #10 is retired, but it is time to prepare for the next Giants era. In comment 13460069 area junc said:Only reasons I can think:1. Short sighted people who think this is our only "window" to compete, so a QB is a "waste" (when this team has plenty of young talent and if Webb works out the "window" extends another decade). The Giants "need" an OL or 4th CB instead ... had they reached for a mediocre OL prospect BBI would've been thrilled2. People are so loyal to Eli that they don't want to fathom life beyond Eli: I love Eli and hope #10 is retired, but it is time to prepare for the next Giants era.

watching his senior bowl highlights now UConn4523 : 5/4/2017 9:12 am : link his first pass is to Engram and a few plays later they talk about Engram maybe running a 4.6 40, haha.

3rd round, 4th round fkap : 5/4/2017 9:24 am : link you pick a QB, you're picking a backup. there are exceptions, but more or less, you know what you're aiming for.



Nassib missed the mark. I suspect his ultimate demise was injury, but it's debateable.



If Webb can man the backup spot for 4 years, and maybe, just maybe, be something more, the pick was worth it.



why this is such a hard concept to understand is beyond me.

Webb annexOPR : 5/4/2017 9:46 am : link seems like Eli 2.0 in terms of preparation / work ethic.



Applying that work ethic, time to develop (under Eli), and all the talent in the world ... it's not that far fetched to think he may be the next Giants QB



And if he isn't, whatever it was worth the "risk" of passing on a mediocre lineman or #4 CB.

All I know is annexOPR : 5/4/2017 9:47 am : link Preseason football just got a lot more interesting

Webb will cause a qb controversy in camp 32_Razor : 5/4/2017 9:51 am : link And I predict by game 8 he will be getting some snaps

Quote: And I predict by game 8 he will be getting some snaps



Thinking 2018 earliest, but you never know. I expect Webb to carry over his senior bowl performance and play lights out in preseason.



It's just a shame this board will turn into Eli supporters vs. Webb supporters (has it already?), but oh well. In comment 13460162 32_Razor said:Thinking 2018 earliest, but you never know. I expect Webb to carry over his senior bowl performance and play lights out in preseason.It's just a shame this board will turn into Eli supporters vs. Webb supporters (has it already?), but oh well.

There are some really horrible clips of Webb, especially from 2014. Big Blue Blogger : 5/4/2017 10:29 am : link



It got worse before that game was over:





But the key point about Webb is that the Giants didn't spend a third round pick on the QB he was as a sophomore at Texas Tech, over even on the QB he'll be in 2017 as a Giant rookie. They are betting on his future development, based on his prodigious toolset and impressive work habits. They basically did the same thing with Nassib, though he was probably a bit more polished and somewhat less tool-rich. Those bets usually come up empty, but that doesn't mean it's wrong to make them. Here's an appalling example. If you look up "Staring down a receiver" in the Football 101 glossary, I think this GIF comes up:It got worse before that game was over:But the key point about Webb is that the Giants didn't spend a third round pick on the QB he was as a sophomore at Texas Tech, over even on the QB he'll be in 2017 as a Giant rookie. They are betting on his future development, based on his prodigious toolset and impressive work habits. They basically did the same thing with Nassib, though he was probably a bit more polished and somewhat less tool-rich. Those bets usually come up empty, but that doesn't mean it's wrong to make them.

Nassib stunk... Torrag : 5/4/2017 10:40 am : link ...I never understood the pick. Never thought he had a chance to be a starter in the league. Webb does imo.

I have seen Eli throw worse interceptiions 32_Razor : 5/4/2017 10:44 am : link In college, all qb will throw intercepting just saying Webb is built and already wired to succeed in this offense more so then eli

For Christ's sake.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/4/2017 10:47 am : link



How can somebody actually stand by a line of horseshit like this?



Quote: I have seen Eli throw worse interceptiions

32_Razor : 10:44 am : link : reply

In college, all qb will throw intercepting just saying Webb is built and already wired to succeed in this offense more so then eli



Webb is already "wired to succeed" in this offense more than Eli? What in the holy fuck kind of statement is that? this is part of the reason these types of conversations devolve.How can somebody actually stand by a line of horseshit like this?Webb is already "wired to succeed" in this offense more than Eli? What in the holy fuck kind of statement is that?

So we're judging Webb from a gmae clip 3 years ago when he was a PatersonPlank : 5/4/2017 10:53 am : link soph? That has nothing to do with how he plays now

PatersonPlank Go Terps : 5/4/2017 11:36 am : link All his 2016 work is online to view. Many of the same issues as we see in those two 2014 clips were still there in 2016.



This isn't to say he was a bad pick or won't improve with coaching. I just wonder why he still has so many issues given that he's a workaholic son of a coach.



I think it's going to take a lot of our coaches' time (relatively) to iron out Webb's mechanics. I wouldn't have made the pick given that there were at least two (off the top of my head, Kaaya and Dobbs) prospects available who don't have Webb's tools but are more refined passers.



Playing QB in the NFL is really fucking hard even for someone with perfect mechanics. As a GM I wouldn't have taken on a project that needs so much work. But the upside is pretty high given his physical tools. Hopefully this group of coaches is better than their predecessors at coaching up QB prospects.

I've watched them all, from tough teams which dominated his lousy PatersonPlank : 5/4/2017 11:57 am : link team like USC and Wash, to games where he had more time and dissected the opponents, like Texas, SDSU, and Oregon. You need to watch them all for balance



What I see is a guy with a lot of potential, and looks to be every bit as good as Trubisky, Watson, and Mahomes. None of the 4 is a sure thing, half of the QB's bust. However we spend a late 3rd and the others mortgages the future.



Our risk is low. After a year if the coaching staff doesn't think he has the right stuff, and they should be able to tell by then if he has a chance to be a starter or will be a career backup, then they can draft again.



I was against a QB in Rd 1, I'm fine with one of these guys in Rd 3.

I still have no idea annexOPR : 5/4/2017 12:06 pm : link Why teams would pay those ridiculous 1st round prices when Cook has just as much long term potential



My guess is teams want somebody ready sooner rather than later. Webb needs time, and is in s perfect situation to develop



The Cal offense skepticism likely made him drop too ... oh well, good for us

Regarding INTs annexOPR : 5/4/2017 12:08 pm : link We can stop pretending like Eli hasn't been one of the worst in that regard at various times in his career

They paid those prices for them and not for Webb because they Devon : 5/4/2017 12:18 pm : link simply valued those players significantly more and evaluated them as better fits for what they need or want from a QB. It's not a hard concept.



The NFL collectively spoke and they pretty much said Webb is a lot closer to CJ Beathead than Trubisky/Mahomes/Watson in value vs risk, whether people want to accept that or not. We'll see -- and hope for him to, as Giant fans -- if he proves them wrong or not.