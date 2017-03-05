Ok .... the emotional reactions to the draft should be over Spider56 : 5/3/2017 8:09 pm Yes, the ol is still a big ? But top to bottom, this could be the most talented roster in a long time ... need to stay healthy and the young guys need to continue to nature ... but this could be a special year ... comments ?

sure, the OL could be the Achilles heel George from PA : 5/3/2017 8:31 pm : link buts basiclly their 3rd year together....and if you believe that several played hurt last year....they should be better.



my concern has to deal with depth....and I actually feel better....



Fluker offers options



The draft pick and 2 highly touted UDFA OLmen



hopefully another veteran



should give us enough options to survive a good run in the playoff!





All true, but 81_Great_Dane : 5/3/2017 8:38 pm : link I'm reminded of one of the smarter things Jim Fassell said:



"There's no natural progression in the NFL."



Coaching and character are often more important than talent. Everybody's talented at this level. Not everybody is motivated. Not everybody is disciplined. And let's face it, as Fassell also said, it's phys-ed majors teaching phys-ed majors. There's a lot of crappy coaching in the league.



Let's hope they have the right kind of players and the right coaches to push and teach them.

WIll Beatty didn't really do much last year. madgiantscow009 : 5/3/2017 8:58 pm : link Hopefully he's healthy and driven enough to compete for playing time.



(Is he still signed?).

I want the defense to kill the NFL djm : 5/3/2017 9:00 pm : link I'm happy with what they did on offense. Can't complain with what they did on defense. I just wish we had one more athletic maniac along the front four. Nothing against okwara or odi or the rookie but I'm spoiled with memories of Justin tuck and kiwi or JPP coming off the bench. We had more dline depth in the coughlin peak years but to be fair we have more depth at the offensive skill positions now and probably in the secondary. We have a chance to run out 4 receiving options that collectively beat out 2011, on paper



Very curious to see the rookie rb. Compared with Perkins he was a higher draft pick in a very deep draft. It would be nice if we found two good cost controlled RBs to anchor things the next few years. Perkins looks solid. Need one more.

RE: WIll Beatty didn't really do much last year. blueblood : 5/3/2017 9:10 pm : link

Quote: Hopefully he's healthy and driven enough to compete for playing time.



(Is he still signed?).



no In comment 13459758 madgiantscow009 said:no

RE: RE: WIll Beatty didn't really do much last year. madgiantscow009 : 5/3/2017 9:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13459758 madgiantscow009 said:





Quote:





Hopefully he's healthy and driven enough to compete for playing time.



(Is he still signed?).







no



we should start a petition for them to sign him again. In comment 13459772 blueblood said:we should start a petition for them to sign him again.

Agree with the OP eric2425ny : 5/3/2017 9:42 pm : link Pretty exciting time to be s Giants fan. I was happy with the Marshall addition, now we have a TE who runs a 4.42 40 with excellent hands to join the offense. I agree on the line being a potential weakness, but it could be worse. We have a good LG and C. I'm not saying he is great, but we have to admit for the price John Jerry is serviceable. I feel like Fluker is going to prove some people wrong this year at RT, the Chargers are always a mess of an organization and I have to believe he is going to give it his all to secure a solid payday next year. Flowers is the real question mark. That being said, for better or worse, the guy was a top ten draft pick. No team is going to give up on a guy picked that high after two seasons. We have to hope he is the real deal, and if not, the addition of the blocking TE Ellison and all the weapons we have should allow Eli to rocket the ball to someone within three seconds to avoid taking sacks.

We addressed 2 major needs in rounds 1 and 2 mfsd : 5/3/2017 9:53 pm : link a TE who's a serious receiver threat and a young monster DT to replace Hankins. Obviously the Giants didn't think the value was there to upgrade the OL early



Also drafted depth at RB, DE, and OL, and several more potential depth guys from the UDFA pool



The big question mark is the wisdom of drafting Webb in round 3. Giants had conviction in the pick - only time will tell if wise.



As Reese commented on post draft, our OL upgrade with have to come from current roster getting better.



But overall, looks like a sound draft

4 days later SLIM_ : 5/3/2017 9:54 pm : link

- We improved the skill positions tremendously on offense. Just think in 2015, our non-Beckham starters were Donnell/Tye (unsigned/fighting for a roster spot), Randle (out of league), Harris (special teamer before and after), Jennings (unsigned). 2016 isn't that much better - Sheppard (promising rookie but didn't earn 90%snaps), Cruz (unsigned), Jennings (unsigned).

- Improvement on the line is debatable but we should be able to run better due to greater blocking from skill positions.

- Defense was pretty much kept intact. From starters and key subs (backup DL, nickel LB, nickel corner), we lost 1 player from 2015 and was replaced with similar skill set.



It appears that we are all in for 2016. Drafted the most pro-ready pass catching tight end and an instant replacement for Hankins while keeping our key players. We have a decent amount of potential holes for next offseason (Can we afford DRC at that price, we have 3 potential free agent OL starters, and only 1 LB signed). The headscratcher to being all in was Webb in the 3rd.







My thoughts: montanagiant : 5/3/2017 9:55 pm : link 1) Understood the reason why we did not use an early pick on a O-lineman. Thought it was good we did not reach



2) Also understand the need to grab a QB but felt we could have waited another year when the options seem to be much better.



3) Love the Tomlinson pick



4) I have come around to the Engram pick after seeing his very special abilities and what he does to eliminate the Cover 2 defenses that were used well against us last year. I at first thought we could have used this 3rd to move up in the first to get Howard who is a more typical TE but this Engram kid is something special (Watch the gif of his 40 superimposed on Reeds and it is shocking how much quicker and faster he is).



5) I think the steal of the draft may end up being Bisnowaty, plays really mean and with a chip on his shoulder



6) Still think signing Blount would be a huge coup for us

Webb in the 3rd round annexOPR : 5/3/2017 10:03 pm : link is a smart move. Physically he has it all, it's the Cal offense skepticism and the fact he'd need to sit for a year or 2 that made him drop. The prices other teams paid for QB in this draft were laughable compared to Webb's price.



I'm glad they didn't reach on OL, they did just add 3 young promising talents to work with for little/no cost.



Engram/Ellison/Marshall/Perkins will turn this offense around and the defense is loaded.



I love this team's chances.

All comes down to the OL WillVAB : 5/3/2017 10:04 pm : link The defense should be good again.



The offense added some toys but it doesn't matter if there's no protection in the passing game and they can't move guys in the running game.



Hopefully Flowers figures it out. Richberg and Pugh should be better if they stay healthy. I like Bisnowaty/Wheeler -- hopefully they push for a job.



The team has the potential to compete for a SB. They just need guys to step up along the OL and stay healthy overall.

With the strength of the offense in its receivers, and the weaknesses SB 42 and 46 and ? : 5/3/2017 10:12 pm : link in running and pass protection, Jerry burns the first rounder on another receiver. Hope OBJ and Marshall don't get into a huff about the number of balls thrown their way.

RE: With the strength of the offense in its receivers, and the weaknesses eric2425ny : 5/3/2017 10:35 pm : link

Quote: in running and pass protection, Jerry burns the first rounder on another receiver. Hope OBJ and Marshall don't get into a huff about the number of balls thrown their way.



Marshall has commented multiple times that he wants to be the number 2 receiver. He just wants a ring and to stay in NY. Beckham will put up bigger numbers than ever with Engram because he won't be double and triple covered every play now. As for a Reese's draft strategy, he took the best players available that were also needs. We had no receiving TE threat, and we lost Hankins and had to grab a guy like Tomlinson to prevent us from having to start a situational guy like Bromley. Offensive lineman were not worth high picks this year, that has been pointed out a million times on here and every other football site. In comment 13459870 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:Marshall has commented multiple times that he wants to be the number 2 receiver. He just wants a ring and to stay in NY. Beckham will put up bigger numbers than ever with Engram because he won't be double and triple covered every play now. As for a Reese's draft strategy, he took the best players available that were also needs. We had no receiving TE threat, and we lost Hankins and had to grab a guy like Tomlinson to prevent us from having to start a situational guy like Bromley. Offensive lineman were not worth high picks this year, that has been pointed out a million times on here and every other football site.

RE: 4 days later Ed A. : 5/3/2017 11:39 pm : link

Quote:

- We improved the skill positions tremendously on offense. Just think in 2015, our non-Beckham starters were Donnell/Tye (unsigned/fighting for a roster spot), Randle (out of league), Harris (special teamer before and after), Jennings (unsigned). 2016 isn't that much better - Sheppard (promising rookie but didn't earn 90%snaps), Cruz (unsigned), Jennings (unsigned).

- Improvement on the line is debatable but we should be able to run better due to greater blocking from skill positions.

- Defense was pretty much kept intact. From starters and key subs (backup DL, nickel LB, nickel corner), we lost 1 player from 2015 and was replaced with similar skill set.



It appears that we are all in for 2016. Drafted the most pro-ready pass catching tight end and an instant replacement for Hankins while keeping our key players. We have a decent amount of potential holes for next offseason (Can we afford DRC at that price, we have 3 potential free agent OL starters, and only 1 LB signed). The headscratcher to being all in was Webb in the 3rd.











With the quality of this team, the finish next year will not allow a pick high enough to get a top notch QB. If they trade up, what do you think the cost would be? Not worth it in my opinion. In comment 13459835 SLIM_ said:With the quality of this team, the finish next year will not allow a pick high enough to get a top notch QB. If they trade up, what do you think the cost would be? Not worth it in my opinion.

Webb pick was solid... x meadowlander : 5/4/2017 5:46 am : link ...I'm not comfortable going into Eli's final years with ONE potential replacement. I'd be happy grabbing another QB next year or in 19'.

This may depend on scheme Kanavis : 5/4/2017 7:04 am : link The oline should be better with another year, fluker and Ellison. But they probably could have been a bit better last year. Same formations, same plays, no help for struggling linemen. This season hinges on whether the coach is flexible enough to change.

I love what we did adamg : 5/4/2017 7:07 am : link I wasn't sold on Engram going in. But, after going over his games and combine again, I can see why they liked him so much. He's polished. He represents a player profile that we didn't have. And (ergo), he's a day 1 weapon who complements who we already have. Looking through a bunch of his games, I wouldn't be surprised to see Engram get multiple 50+ yard catches this year. His seam routes are really good, especially if we have him blocking in the second level on running plays, setting up play action or just simple misdirection.



Tomlinson is sort of the same story. I wasn't big on him going into the draft days, so I hadn't look at him closely. I was focused more on interior pass rushers, which he isn't. But, I think what he is is similar to Snacks. He's a guy who can be a dynamic run stuffer. I even expect him to be better than Hankins was in that #2 DT role. Not to mention, we didn't have that second run stuffing DT on the roster, and given that they liked starting two last year, he filled a major need.



Gallman seems to me like he'll have the same impact Perkins had last year. He'll take a few weeks to earn reps, but by week 10, we'll be begging to see him more and more. He looks like he's got all the tools of a pro back, which seemingly is necessary to earn snaps at all on our offense. People are saying he's not big enough to be the pounding back we needed, but I've seen comparisons of his running style to Darkwa and I think that sounds right. I also don't think we need a 240 pound back to get the first down or TD in those short down situations. Between him, Perkins, and Vereen, I think we'll have a good rotation of guys who give defenses different looks and different problems.



Those are the three guys we drafted who I expect to have the biggest impact. If Avery Moss works his way past Okwara to earn snaps as a 3rd down pass rusher, I'd be psyched. But, with our recent lack of success with finding that late round pass rusher, I'm definitely being cautiously pessimistic until he shows something in pre season.



And Webb and Bisnowaty seem like good value fliers. Webb was an interesting guy during the draft. His value oscillated a lot like Mahomes' did. Mahomes ended up going early in the first and Webb dropped to our late third. So, he could end up being a steal or we may never know what his real value is if Eli's Iron Man streak goes on past his current contract. But, at 6'5'' 220, with his work ethic and dedication, I could see him becoming a good QB.



Bisnowaty and Wheeler were both late round tackles who seemed like they might be decent gambles. So, getting both - no matter how it ultimately happened - bodes well for our OL depth. Hopefully, one of those guys - including Dunker - shows starter potential and really pushes the guys in front of them or unseats them.



Overall, the week ended up pretty solid. We didn't add one of the secondary guys I liked, but we have 5 guys who are above average starters already on the roster (obviously assuming Darian Thompson is as good as advertised). It's easy to get spoiled and expect to add quality depth, but I understand not investing more at those spots, especially with Berhe and M. Thompson still on rookie deals. I also am on the look out to see if Michael Hunter improved after a year on the practice squad. He was first man up last year before they went out and got Sensabaugh. Hopefully, he or Deayon show enough to start earning reps at some point. We'll see.

No kicker Jimmy Googs : 5/4/2017 7:09 am : link That is a lot less points with no FG & Extra Points so don't assume we can go 11-5 again...







RE: No kicker spike : 5/4/2017 7:19 am : link

Quote: That is a lot less points with no FG & Extra Points so don't assume we can go 11-5 again...







With our new offensive weapons, we are going on fourth down every time, and that is if we don't convert in 3 downs (rarely). In comment 13460031 Jimmy Googs said:With our new offensive weapons, we are going on fourth down every time, and that is if we don't convert in 3 downs (rarely).

Every down that Engram mrvax : 5/4/2017 8:26 am : link plays, someone on the defense is going to have to account for him. Big improvement from last year.

RE: Every down that Engram adamg : 5/4/2017 8:29 am : link

Quote: plays, someone on the defense is going to have to account for him. Big improvement from last year.



If you watch him at Ole Miss, he can take that five yard out pass on third and long for a lot more than the five yards we've been seeing out of Donnell. In space, he's a big fast threat. In comment 13460055 mrvax said:If you watch him at Ole Miss, he can take that five yard out pass on third and long for a lot more than the five yards we've been seeing out of Donnell. In space, he's a big fast threat.

This is a good team AnnapolisMike : 5/4/2017 8:29 am : link If the offense goes back to a top 16 unit like they have been recently, the defense remains strong and they avoid the injury bug...They should be a contender. The slip from a top 10 offense in 2015 to last years debacle was unexpected. I believe a huge part of that was the lack of a FB/effective 6th blocker last season. The addition of Ellison and hopeful progression of what is a young OL should provide better results.



No QB outside of Prescott last season sits behind a great offensive line. The Giants need Eli to provide them with above average QB play this season. The teflon coating from two Superbowl wins should be gone. McAdoo owes Eli nothing at this point. Eli needs maintain his position as QB of the NYG's with good play.

Yeah Mike mrvax : 5/4/2017 8:36 am : link Not sure why the Giants didn't bring in a FB guy last year.

Whoa- Sanctimonious, Preaching Bastard Alert! idiotsavant : 5/4/2017 9:04 am : link ''

Ok .... the emotional reactions to the draft should be over



Spider56 : 5/3/2017 8:09 pm



Yes, the ol is still a big ? But top to bottom, this could be the most talented roster in a long time ... need to stay healthy and the young guys need to continue to nature ... but this could be a special year ... comments ? ''



Seriously, -56.



Do have you considered what the phrase "Sports FANatic" means?



Have you considered that sports fandom is a refuge of insanity in an otherwise 'polite' and 'appropriate' world that so, so many people are stuck in? H



Stuck having to be oh so nice and tow the line at work, stay sane in endless hours of careful commuter traffic, play nice with the nagging bitch wifey and demanding spoiled rug rats?



On the contrary people! Man Up!



Sports fanaticism is probably a very HEALTHY OUTLET for our shared human history of clannishness, tribalism, random, petty turf wars, hero worship and overall violent human instincts within a world where those things no longer may apply.



Holy.Fucking.Sanctimonious. Blathering . Craphole!



--------------------------------------



(as for me, as soon as the draft was over, I switched -excepting the random 'what you have done different ?' O.P.- into schematics, play calling and design, to best make use of the line we DO have...so there.....bla)





I don't see what folks get so excited about with Darkwa Jimmy Googs : 5/4/2017 9:15 am : link He is the 4th/5th RB in our carousel, and unlikely to do much of anything. Much like he has done in the past.



In fact, he probably has a fight on his hands to even make that 4th spot this season should he get dinged up even a little this summer and/or Draughn impresses.



But have seen numerous posts portraying him as a key addition to that group. Pure homerism?









It's hard for me not to get emotional about this draft. Klaatu : 5/4/2017 9:15 am : link In the first two rounds, the Giants picked two of the players I coveted the most - Evan Engram and Dalvin Tomlinson. I expect big things from both of them.



I would not have drafted Davis Webb - or any other QB - in the 3rd round, but I can understand why the Giants did. It's easy to say, "wait 'til next year...the QB class will be much better," but there's an old saying about a bird in the hand being worth more than two in the bush.



I figured the Giants would draft a RB in the mid-rounds. I preferred Samaje Perine, but I'm fine with Wayne Gallman. Like Perine, I believe he'll be an excellent complement to Perkins. He seems to be a kid that - as the cliche' goes - does nothing great but everything well.



As long as he keeps his nose (and other things) clean, Avery Moss has an excellent opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Giants. He's got the size, the tools, and the talent to succeed in this league, and take some of the pressure off of JPP and OV.



I don't know much about Adam Bisnowaty, but Dave-Te likes him and that speaks volumes to me. The Giants liked him enough to trade up for him, so we'll see if their faith in the kid is justified, maybe not this year, but going forward.



I was a bit surprised that the Giants didn't draft a CB in a draft that was chock full of good prospects, but you can't have everything, and there are still a ton of free agent CBs still out there - not to mention vets that may get cut leading up to camp - so I figure that if the Giants want to upgrade their depth they'll have ample opportunities to do so before the season begins.



I was hoping the Giants would draft an OLB. Tyus Bowser was very high on my list, along with a couple of others like Duke Riley, but it didn't happen. In the aftermath, my hope is that Keenan Robinson and Devon Kennard can stay healthy and B.J. Goodson takes a big step forward. If the Giants cut bait with J.T. Thomas, I wouldn't mind them signing Andrew Gachkar to back up Jonathan Casillas and contribute on special teams.



The elephant in the room is of course the offensive line. I'm glad the Giants didn't "reach" for help there since it was not a good year for that. Hopefully, 'Biznasty' is a keeper along with UDFAs Dunker and Wheeler.



The biggest omission for me should come as no surprise. I wanted the Giants to draft another Safety. Now, I suppose that getting a healthy Darian Thompson back is like having an additional draft pick, and if he can stay healthy and be productive I won't have much to complain about.

Just dont tell Sports Fanatics idiotsavant : 5/4/2017 9:19 am : link to be all appropriate and rational and such.



Sports Fandom is a pretty cold and senseless thing without the likes of Rich in Houston, Matt in Syracuse, Filmguy and any and all random raving lunatics.



Most people already have a load of 'nice, appropriate behavior' in the REAL parts of life, the parts that matter.

RE: I don't see what folks get so excited about with Darkwa Klaatu : 5/4/2017 9:38 am : link

Quote: He is the 4th/5th RB in our carousel, and unlikely to do much of anything. Much like he has done in the past.



In fact, he probably has a fight on his hands to even make that 4th spot this season should he get dinged up even a little this summer and/or Draughn impresses.



But have seen numerous posts portraying him as a key addition to that group. Pure homerism?



Yeah, I never got the Darkwa love, either.



Are you familiar with In comment 13460110 Jimmy Googs said:Yeah, I never got the Darkwa love, either.Are you familiar with this kid , Jimmy? Great story. I love a great story...love rooting for underdogs like him to make it.

Is anyone actually excited about Darkwa? Ten Ton Hammer : 5/4/2017 9:47 am : link I think he could be good in the right situation. Would've liked to see a runner like him back behind the 2008 offensive line.

I mean, I cannot pretend that its mutually idiotsavant : 5/4/2017 10:03 am : link exclusive. That would be just as silly as the opposite.



But, in our collective imaginary "FanStaff", or any other endeavors, if one would only include those we deem to have the 'appropriate, polite, mature' responses to events and agree with our 'rational' idea about how to do things, then, -at times, but not always- we would also be excluding people who have much to offer.



The extent to which we as a society allow oddballs to join in - is often the extent to which we find greatness.



Think of all the strange fellows who broke codes, changed mathematics, made eye opening art and so forth.



Please don't tell people 'not to be emotional' WITHIN a sports fan context!

RE: Is anyone actually excited about Darkwa? montanagiant : 5/4/2017 10:27 am : link

Quote: I think he could be good in the right situation. Would've liked to see a runner like him back behind the 2008 offensive line.

I liked him 2 years ago but he seemed to have disappeared last season. Did not get much playing time

In comment 13460159 Ten Ton Hammer said:I liked him 2 years ago but he seemed to have disappeared last season. Did not get much playing time

RE: I mean, I cannot pretend that its mutually Semipro Lineman : 5/4/2017 10:29 am : link

Quote:



Please don't tell people 'not to be emotional' WITHIN a sports fan context!



The fact that it is sports or any other type of entertainment, only gives you a limited pass for not being able to control your emotions. Some of the special snowflakes pretty pretty little princesses who channel their everyday lives into being the bestest and biggest fan a team can have are worse scum of the earth than Somali boat thieves. At least the boat thieves are doing it to survive

The fact that it is sports or any other type of entertainment, only gives you a limited pass for not being able to control your emotions. Some of the special snowflakes pretty pretty little princesses who channel their everyday lives into being the bestest and biggest fan a team can have are worse scum of the earth than Somali boat thieves. At least the boat thieves are doing it to survive

Running backs are a concern Torrag : 5/4/2017 10:37 am : link I like Perk but let's face facts he isn't a proven commodity yet. Gallman? Who knows. Vereen? Hasn't been healthy since we signed him. Darkwa is a JAG...at best.



OL is still mediocre.



LB's are average.



CB depth is a concern.



But in today's cap era there are few or none complete teams from top to bottom. So we have a chance if we stay healthy.

Oh and the schedule is BRUTAL... Torrag : 5/4/2017 10:38 am : link ...so it may be win the division or watch the playoffs from the golf course...

RE: RE: I don't see what folks get so excited about with Darkwa Jimmy Googs : 5/4/2017 10:42 am : link

Quote:





Yeah, I never got the Darkwa love, either.



Are you familiar with this kid, Jimmy? Great story. I love a great story...love rooting for underdogs like him to make it.



Great article, thanks for sharing! I like the underdog sport stories as well... In comment 13460147 Klaatu said:Great article, thanks for sharing! I like the underdog sport stories as well...

OK with the draft overall averagejoe : 5/4/2017 10:57 am : link Love the Engram pick coupled with the Marshall signing. Last year with Cruz and leaping Larry out there it was very easy for defense to triple team Odell. Those days are over.



Tomlinson will start but I wanted Taylor Moton for OL depth in round two. Could probably find a good two down run stuffer in a later round.



Webb is a project and will force Giants to carry three QB's at least for this year. Mechanics are bad. If he is not the back up by next year this was a wasted pick.



Gallman does run hard. Not a speed back or a power back. Can catch. If he can pass block I like the pick.



Moss has good size and some quickness. If he can rotate in and get any pressure he can stay.



Bisnowaty should compete at RT from day one. He is a key pick if he can provide depth at OT.





If defense remains strong this team should be able to compete with anyone. Looking forward to this season. Happy days are here again !



Without seeing the new guys play as Beer Man : 5/4/2017 1:14 pm : link part of the team, I'd grade the entire off-season a B. Thought JR did very well with the FA signings, and I'm elated with the top 2 picks in the draft. But the most significant holes for the team (IMO OL & LB) were not addressed enough to make me feel confident in those units; that could change if we see significant improvement from some of the key starters when the season starts.

RE: Edit Kivorka : 5/4/2017 1:23 pm : link

Quote: Mature



The most talented in a long time? What's your definition of long time? Two years? In comment 13459680 Spider56 said:The most talented in a long time? What's your definition of long time? Two years?

RE: RE: Edit Beer Man : 5/4/2017 2:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13459680 Spider56 said:





Quote:





Mature







The most talented in a long time? What's your definition of long time? Two years? I would think since the 2011 team. After the 2011 SB victory, the team fell seemed to fall apart (due to age, injuries, poor drafting etc....) In comment 13460527 Kivorka said:I would think since the 2011 team. After the 2011 SB victory, the team fell seemed to fall apart (due to age, injuries, poor drafting etc....)