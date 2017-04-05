Is This the Best Set of Receivers Eli's Ever Had? area junc : 5/4/2017 8:25 am WR - Odell Beckham, Jr.



Picture this 5-headed monster attacking all areas of the field on 3rd down. North/South. East/West. High/Low. There are so many things you can do drawing up plays with this group. I hope McAdoo really shows us something creativity-wise.

Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham in 2011. That trio was lethal.



I think when you said "lethal" it made me think that the original question posed by area junc can be split into two questions..

1. Is this the most talented group

2. will this be the most productive group



I think when you said "lethal" it made me think that the original question posed by area junc can be split into two questions..

1. Is this the most talented group

2. will this be the most productive group

The answer to both may not be the same

Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham in 2011. That trio was lethal.



I doubt we'll ever see production like 2011 from Manning or one of his receiving units again - offense simply isn't geared that way anymore.



2011:

Manning, 4,933 yds passing

Cruz, 1536 yds

Nicks, 1192 yds

Ballard, 604 yds

Manningham, 523 yds



I doubt we'll ever see production like 2011 from Manning or one of his receiving units again - offense simply isn't geared that way anymore.

2011:

Manning, 4,933 yds passing

Cruz, 1536 yds

Nicks, 1192 yds

Ballard, 604 yds

Manningham, 523 yds

Best receiving backs Manning has had were Barber and Ward. Would be nice to see similar production out of Perkins.

This group could give the 2011 group a run Ira : 5/4/2017 8:40 am : link if the ol gives them time to get open.

There is no question Keith : 5/4/2017 8:41 am : link that there is more talent now than in 2011 at the skill positions. However, Eli isn't the guy he was 6 years ago.



OBJ>>>>>>>>>>>Nicks



Nicks was awesome, but OBJ is on another level.



Cruz>>Shepard



I believe Shepard is the real deal, but he doesn't have the explosion that Cruz had.



Marshall>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Manningham



Manningham was a nice 3rd WR, but he was just ok. He had some big play ability, but also made his share of mistakes.



Who knows what we have in Engram, but he certainly has an insane amount of physical ability.





I think it is UConn4523 : 5/4/2017 8:43 am : link but Eli is also 5+ years older than he was with prime Nicks/Cruz so that may hinder the stat sheet a bit.



I will say that we've never had a WR that can consistently beat double coverage and also deals with triple coverage from time to time until Beckham came along. Engrams potential to be the 2nd best weapon in this offense makes me take this group over 2011, but obviously the games need to be played first.

Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham in 2011. That trio was lethal.





Quote:





Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham in 2011. That trio was lethal.







I think when you said "lethal" it made me think that the original question posed by area junc can be split into two questions..

1. Is this the most talented group

2. will this be the most productive group



OK - I'm sorry - yes, by 'talented' - I would rank this unit tops. That includes the backfield - while the 'A' grade RB's like Barber, Bradshaw, Jacobs don't seem to be on this roster, Vereen's receiving skills and production really rounds things out - 3-wide, with Engram lined up at TE and Vereen as the back really stresses a defense. That's FIVE deadly targets that can be hit with a quick release.

If the OL even slightly improves, it should be a banner year.



If the OL even slightly improves, it should be a banner year. In comment 13460063 EricJ said:OK - I'm sorry - yes, by 'talented' - I would rank this unit tops. That includes the backfield - while the 'A' grade RB's like Barber, Bradshaw, Jacobs don't seem to be on this roster, Vereen's receiving skills and production really rounds things out - 3-wide, with Engram lined up at TE and Vereen as the back really stresses a defense. That's FIVE deadly targets that can be hit with a quick release.If the OL even slightly improves, it should be a banner year.

yes.....I believe that this group will prove to be the best ever George from PA : 5/4/2017 8:48 am : link Plaxico/Toomer team was pretty good as well as the 2011 team.



This year tops them all when it's all said and done imo

Remember when we had Plaxico, Toomer barens : 5/4/2017 8:51 am : link Barber and Shockey..

It *could* be jcn56 : 5/4/2017 8:53 am : link Engram hasn't taken a snap yet and Shepard's got a season under his belt. We also don't know if we see any decline out of Marshall.



Don't let that fool you - I'm optimistic, but not counting any chickens yet, and certainly not ready to say it's better than a trio who lit the place up and helped win a championship.

Barber and Shockey..



I distinctly remember Francessa saying in 2002 or so that this was the most talented group of Giant receivers he had ever seen. Toomer, Hilliard, Shockey and Tiki out of the backfield.

It's a great group crackerjack465 : 5/4/2017 8:59 am : link but I think I would rank it third TBH.



The 11' squad was great, obviously.



A healthy 07' squad was probably my favorite.

Plaxico, Toomer, Steve Smith, Jeremy Shockey, Kevin Boss, Brandon Jacobs, Derrick Ward and Ahmad Bradshaw.



Our skill positions were just loaded. I think this year all depends on the the progression of Shep and if Engram makes an impact right away.



This is a tough question thought, I think it's a 1a/b/c type of scenario.

Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham in 2011. That trio was lethal.





Quote:





Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham in 2011. That trio was lethal.







I doubt we'll ever see production like 2011 from Manning or one of his receiving units again - offense simply isn't geared that way anymore.



2011:

Manning, 4,933 yds passing

Cruz, 1536 yds

Nicks, 1192 yds

Ballard, 604 yds

Manningham, 523 yds



Best receiving backs Manning has had were Barber and Ward. Would be nice to see similar production out of Perkins.



Also we have to consider the defense was putrid during most of the regular season in 2011. The team was carried by Eli and the offense most of the season which led to the inflated passing numbers (playing from behind).



Also we have to consider the defense was putrid during most of the regular season in 2011. The team was carried by Eli and the offense most of the season which led to the inflated passing numbers (playing from behind).

I believe that was also the season Eli had a crazy high amount of come from behind 4th Q wins, setting or tying a record at the time.

Is this the Worst Set of Lineman Eli's Ever Had Jimmy Googs : 5/4/2017 9:02 am : link Oh, where have you gone James Brewer?

Tons of potential on paper JonC : 5/4/2017 9:06 am : link but a few really young dudes who are still lean on experience or have none yet.



Barber and Shockey..





Quote:





Barber and Shockey..







I distinctly remember Francessa saying in 2002 or so that this was the most talented group of Giant receivers he had ever seen. Toomer, Hilliard, Shockey and Tiki out of the backfield.



Manning was drafted in 2004. They used to say the Giants had the best set of skill set at receiver/running back in the the NFL in the Kerry Collins years. I think people are confusing things.

Really hard to compare ZGiants98 : 5/4/2017 9:11 am : link since our o-line is so bad. Give me the current Dallas O-line, Eli, and the 3 stooges and Eli will make them all 1000 receivers.

could be one of the best the team has ever had idiotsavant : 5/4/2017 9:13 am : link but keep in mind, some of you guys said the same thing last year, we have heard it before as well.



I do like that there is a variety of types now, tall, short fast (king is a keeper) slot, HB and so forth.



But, build the parts of the O sufficiently tat you can play one off of the other, then you will have something.

since our o-line is so bad. Give me the current Dallas O-line, Eli, and the 3 stooges and Eli will make them all 1000 receivers.



You must be the nostalgic type, because that 2011 OL wasn't exactly a world beater. That was the season Eli basically put the entire offense on his back and carried them to the SB.

Quote: In comment 13460102 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





since our o-line is so bad. Give me the current Dallas O-line, Eli, and the 3 stooges and Eli will make them all 1000 receivers.







You must be the nostalgic type, because that 2011 OL wasn't exactly a world beater. That was the season Eli basically put the entire offense on his back and carried them to the SB.



Disagree. The 2011 line came together at the end and was at least average. Our tackle situation is a joke on paper right now. No comparison.

set of WRs maybe pjcas18 : 5/4/2017 9:20 am : link but pure talent I think you need to consider where Plaxico, Toomer, Shockey, Barber, Jacobs, Shiancoe (2006) fall in the best group of offensive talent Eli had.





the 2011 line was awful nygiants16 : 5/4/2017 9:20 am : link worst rushing attack in the league, it was basically eli and the 3 wrs

I kind of look at them in groupings over the last 17 years ZGiants98 : 5/4/2017 9:21 am : link 2000-2004. 1 Super Bowl. Kerry, Toomer, Hilliard, Barber, Shockey



2007-2008. 1 Super Bowl. Eli, Plax, Toomer, Boss.



2011. 1 Super Bowl. Eli, Nicks, Manningham, Cruz, Ballard



Current. Eli, Marshall, Odel, Sheppard, Engram.









Quote: In comment 13460108 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460102 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





since our o-line is so bad. Give me the current Dallas O-line, Eli, and the 3 stooges and Eli will make them all 1000 receivers.







You must be the nostalgic type, because that 2011 OL wasn't exactly a world beater. That was the season Eli basically put the entire offense on his back and carried them to the SB.







Disagree. The 2011 line came together at the end and was at least average. Our tackle situation is a joke on paper right now. No comparison.



not true the starting tackles were 2 broken down players in dhiel and mckenzie...



not true the starting tackles were 2 broken down players in dhiel and mckenzie...

the center could not stay healthy, they coukdnt run the ball for shit

Burress NoPeanutz : 5/4/2017 9:25 am : link Toomer

Smith

Shockey

Bossman

Quote: In comment 13460112 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460108 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460102 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





since our o-line is so bad. Give me the current Dallas O-line, Eli, and the 3 stooges and Eli will make them all 1000 receivers.







You must be the nostalgic type, because that 2011 OL wasn't exactly a world beater. That was the season Eli basically put the entire offense on his back and carried them to the SB.







Disagree. The 2011 line came together at the end and was at least average. Our tackle situation is a joke on paper right now. No comparison.







not true the starting tackles were 2 broken down players in dhiel and mckenzie...



the center could not stay healthy, they coukdnt run the ball for shit



Beatty, Snee, Diehl, and McKenzie was far from terrible. Yes we couldn't run the ball but Eli was kept upright for the majority of the year (Save for the San Fran playoff game).

this is a yearly mantra fkap : 5/4/2017 9:29 am : link no offense to aj, but every year it's the same thing: best set of receivers ever. we so over rate our WR core, the only funny thing is that we do it every single year.

no offense to aj, but every year it's the same thing: best set of receivers ever. we so over rate our WR core, the only funny thing is that we do it every single year.



who said this last year? We had Beckham and a rookie with a guy out of the league for 2 years and still no threat at TE... In fact, its been a long time since I personally have felt this way about our WR corps.

Quote: In comment 13460122 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460112 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460108 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460102 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





since our o-line is so bad. Give me the current Dallas O-line, Eli, and the 3 stooges and Eli will make them all 1000 receivers.







You must be the nostalgic type, because that 2011 OL wasn't exactly a world beater. That was the season Eli basically put the entire offense on his back and carried them to the SB.







Disagree. The 2011 line came together at the end and was at least average. Our tackle situation is a joke on paper right now. No comparison.







not true the starting tackles were 2 broken down players in dhiel and mckenzie...



the center could not stay healthy, they coukdnt run the ball for shit







Beatty, Snee, Diehl, and McKenzie was far from terrible. Yes we couldn't run the ball but Eli was kept upright for the majority of the year (Save for the San Fran playoff game).



dhiel and mckenzie could barely move, many threads on bbi saying how they wish dhiel was gone...



yeah they won a superbowl but lets not reweite history eli carried thag team..



just like all of a sudden they had a good defense, no they were an awful defense...



dhiel and mckenzie could barely move, many threads on bbi saying how they wish dhiel was gone...

yeah they won a superbowl but lets not reweite history eli carried thag team..

just like all of a sudden they had a good defense, no they were an awful defense...

that was a mediocre team carried by an elite qb performancd that year

Jesus dude. Straw man much?



it was an awful offensive line and a mediocre team overall, i dont know how anyone can argue that...



go look at the stats of that team and tell me they were any better than mediocre..



it was an awful offensive line and a mediocre team overall, i dont know how anyone can argue that...

go look at the stats of that team and tell me they were any better than mediocre..

there were people here saging they hoped the giants missed the playoffs because they would not do anything anyway

since our o-line is so bad. Give me the current Dallas O-line, Eli, and the 3 stooges and Eli will make them all 1000 receivers.



The current Dallas line lost Leary and Free we will see if they are still God as they have been ..... Our line is getting better you will see.....and the Dallas line hasn't won shit yet !

Quote: that there is more talent now than in 2011 at the skill positions. However, Eli isn't the guy he was 6 years ago.



OBJ>>>>>>>>>>>Nicks



Nicks was awesome, but OBJ is on another level.



OBJ should pray that he can play like Nicks if he gets to the playoffs again.



OBJ should pray that he can play like Nicks if he gets to the playoffs again.

"Ding, ding, ding..."

Yeah, we heard how last year... Racer : 5/4/2017 9:55 am : link ...they were the best WR group in the league despite the fact Cruz had proven nothing in terms of getting separation and making the safeties worry about the deep sideline.



The lava flow of fandom this time of year is unreal.

Yes OBJ had a bad game, can't argue that. Keith : 5/4/2017 9:58 am : link On talent alone, Nicks isn't in OBJ's class and Nicks was a superb WR before he got hurt. OBJ is a generational talent.



Also, 2007?? Who on the 2007 team was half of OBJ?

Pretty hard to be better than joeinpa : 5/4/2017 9:59 am : link Amani and Plax.



Amani best Giants receiver ever

Keith Klaatu : 5/4/2017 10:03 am : link Big players do it in big spots. OBJ, for all that he is a "generational talent," came up small when the Giants needed him to come up big.

Big players do it in big spots. OBJ, for all that he is a "generational talent," came up small when the Giants needed him to come up big.



so every great player has come up big in his first ever playoff game?

Quote: In comment 13460122 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460112 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460108 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460102 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





since our o-line is so bad. Give me the current Dallas O-line, Eli, and the 3 stooges and Eli will make them all 1000 receivers.







You must be the nostalgic type, because that 2011 OL wasn't exactly a world beater. That was the season Eli basically put the entire offense on his back and carried them to the SB.







Disagree. The 2011 line came together at the end and was at least average. Our tackle situation is a joke on paper right now. No comparison.







not true the starting tackles were 2 broken down players in dhiel and mckenzie...



the center could not stay healthy, they coukdnt run the ball for shit







Beatty, Snee, Diehl, and McKenzie was far from terrible. Yes we couldn't run the ball but Eli was kept upright for the majority of the year (Save for the San Fran playoff game).



They gave up the most pressures in the league. They stunk. Diehl and McKenzue were washed at that point, shot.



They gave up the most pressures in the league. They stunk. Diehl and McKenzue were washed at that point, shot.

It obviously wasn't sustainable (which isn't a criticism of Eli), but people who don't acknowledge how bad that OL largely was then aren't giving Eli (and the WRs) the credit they deserve for that season.

Quote: In comment 13460180 Klaatu said:





Quote:





Big players do it in big spots. OBJ, for all that he is a "generational talent," came up small when the Giants needed him to come up big.







so every great player has come up big in his first ever playoff game?



No, but that's not the point. The point is that Nicks did and OBJ didn't. I don't care about who puts up better numbers in the regular season. I care about who goes above and beyond when the money is on the line. Nicks may not have had the talent that OBJ has, but he was a huge part of the Giants' last championship run.

Quote: In comment 13460137 fkap said:





Quote:





no offense to aj, but every year it's the same thing: best set of receivers ever. we so over rate our WR core, the only funny thing is that we do it every single year.







who said this last year? We had Beckham and a rookie with a guy out of the league for 2 years and still no threat at TE... In fact, its been a long time since I personally have felt this way about our WR corps.



I'm not going to dig up the posts to name names, but this absolutely was said last year (just with some "if Cruz is healthy..." attached).



I'm not going to dig up the posts to name names, but this absolutely was said last year (just with some "if Cruz is healthy..." attached).

fkap is right that this is sort of thing is claimed or boasted every single year by Giant fans/BBIers. It's like an annual tradition, right there with delusion over whatever developmental QB they have in camp,

Oline this year Vs. 2011 Dnew15 : 5/4/2017 10:13 am : link Diehl - Boothe - Baas - Snee - McKenzie

Vs.

Flowers - Pugh - Richburg - Fluker - Hart

Big players do it in big spots. OBJ, for all that he is a "generational talent," came up small when the Giants needed him to come up big.



I agree, he came up small, but it was one game. He is a very young player and when all is said and done, he will produce when it matters most.

RE: RE: RE: Keith Keith : 5/4/2017 10:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13460185 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460180 Klaatu said:





Quote:





Big players do it in big spots. OBJ, for all that he is a "generational talent," came up small when the Giants needed him to come up big.







so every great player has come up big in his first ever playoff game?







No, but that's not the point. The point is that Nicks did and OBJ didn't. I don't care about who puts up better numbers in the regular season. I care about who goes above and beyond when the money is on the line. Nicks may not have had the talent that OBJ has, but he was a huge part of the Giants' last championship run.



Here is a question for you....Do the Giants make the playoffs last year without OBJ? Do they make the playoffs with Nicks instead of OBJ? I think both answers are no.

A Question: area junc : 5/4/2017 10:36 am : link How do you go about defending this 5-man group of receivers?



Umbrella - we happily dink and dunk underneath. DO NOT give McAdoo the short throw that has to be rule #1 around the NFL.



Cover 2 man, throw to the 1on1.



Cover 2 zone - Engram up the seam.



Double OBJ - back shoulder Marshall on the opposite side.



Play over the top of both OBJ and Marshall - Engram or Shepard with lots of room.



I think we will see teams having no choice but to mix dropping into a deep zone with trying to pressure our OLine and forcing Eli into mistakes. Disguising coverages will be key. Really you're going to have to get turnovers and fool Eli's pre-snap reads because you aren't matching up with this.



But I do worry about McAdoo more than most here: while he's steered the ship OK, he's shown very little as an innovative offensive mind IMO.

. Go Terps : 5/4/2017 10:40 am : link How about we wait for them to actually do something before we compare them to groups that helped win titles?

Quote: In comment 13460140 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13460137 fkap said:





Quote:





no offense to aj, but every year it's the same thing: best set of receivers ever. we so over rate our WR core, the only funny thing is that we do it every single year.







who said this last year? We had Beckham and a rookie with a guy out of the league for 2 years and still no threat at TE... In fact, its been a long time since I personally have felt this way about our WR corps.







I'm not going to dig up the posts to name names, but this absolutely was said last year (just with some "if Cruz is healthy..." attached).



fkap is right that this is sort of thing is claimed or boasted every single year by Giant fans/BBIers. It's like an annual tradition, right there with delusion over whatever developmental QB they have in camp,



Meh, fans get excited, who cares? It's better than the incessant doom and gloom that goes on anytime the Giants don't win 45-0.

Quote: How do you go about defending this 5-man group of receivers?



Umbrella - we happily dink and dunk underneath. DO NOT give McAdoo the short throw that has to be rule #1 around the NFL.



Cover 2 man, throw to the 1on1.



Cover 2 zone - Engram up the seam.



Double OBJ - back shoulder Marshall on the opposite side.



Play over the top of both OBJ and Marshall - Engram or Shepard with lots of room.



I think we will see teams having no choice but to mix dropping into a deep zone with trying to pressure our OLine and forcing Eli into mistakes. Disguising coverages will be key. Really you're going to have to get turnovers and fool Eli's pre-snap reads because you aren't matching up with this.



But I do worry about McAdoo more than most here: while he's steered the ship OK, he's shown very little as an innovative offensive mind IMO.



The true test may not come until the injuries hit, just have to hope the Giants dodge the injury bug (like they did last year until mid-December).



The true test may not come until the injuries hit, just have to hope the Giants dodge the injury bug (like they did last year until mid-December).

How do you go about defending this 5-man group of receivers?







On the other hand, with our Offensive Tackles a defense doesn't have to cover guys for very long...

IMO, on paper mrvax : 5/4/2017 10:58 am : link the 2017 skill positions are the best they have ever been.



Teams will be blitzing the hell out of us PatersonPlank : 5/4/2017 11:10 am : link Its a game of "get to Eli before he can throw it"

Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham in 2011. That trio was lethal.





Quote:





In comment 13460060 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham in 2011. That trio was lethal.







I doubt we'll ever see production like 2011 from Manning or one of his receiving units again - offense simply isn't geared that way anymore.



2011:

Manning, 4,933 yds passing

Cruz, 1536 yds

Nicks, 1192 yds

Ballard, 604 yds

Manningham, 523 yds



Best receiving backs Manning has had were Barber and Ward. Would be nice to see similar production out of Perkins.







Also we have to consider the defense was putrid during most of the regular season in 2011. The team was carried by Eli and the offense most of the season which led to the inflated passing numbers (playing from behind).



I believe that was also the season Eli had a crazy high amount of come from behind 4th Q wins, setting or tying a record at the time.



And our run game was terrible.



And our run game was terrible.

But that season was the peak of Gilbrides and Coughlins offense. For some reason that year it really all came together. Eli had time,we moved the ball down The field. The WR's made plays. I loved that passing offense.

Im not putting any faith in Vereen Glover : 5/4/2017 11:46 am : link but Perkins can be that all around back, and with Gallman lighting a fire under him, I see big things from Perk.

Vereen will get hurt in his first or second game.

This has potential to be the best... Amtoft : 5/4/2017 12:28 pm : link First and foremost they need to prove it. Like someone saying Toomer is our best WR ever. That is great to say because Toomer played a long time and he was a great Giant. However if you look at Toomer and Plax they aren't even close to the talent level of OBJ or Brandon Marshall.



Toomer's best season 82 catches for 1,343 yards and 8 TDs - that was his most catches, yards, and TDs



Plaxico's best season 70 catches for 1,025 yards and 12 TDs - His most catches were 78, his most yards were 1,325, and 12 was his most TDs



Brandon Marshall's best season - 118 catches for 1,508 yards and 11 TDs - He has 6 100+ catch seasons with 118 being his most, 1,508 yards being the best and his best TDs were 14



OBJ's best season - 96 catches for 1,450 yards and 13 TDs - 101 is his most catches while 1,450 yards and 13 were his most TDs



Toomer and Plaxico in 24 seasons combined caught 1,221 catches for 17,996 yards, and 118 TDs



Marshall and OBJ in 14 seasons combined so far for 1,229 catches for 16,183 yards and 117 TDs



Those 2 guys alone are so much better than anybody we have ever had. We all know the OBJ is breaking records as fastest to this or 3rd fastest to this when it comes to stats. Brandon Marshall is 17th all time in total catches, he is 24th all time in total yards, and he is 18th in total receiving TDs all time. If he plays another 2 years at a low 60 catches, 750 yards, 5 TDs that would put him top 10 in catches, top 15 in all time receiving yards, and top 10 in career TD catches. The guy is amazing and think he will put that 60, 750, 5 numbers to shame. I would bet he is closer to 80, 1,100, 10 if healthy

RE: Remains to be seen, but going to be hard to top.... Sonic Youth : 5/4/2017 12:44 pm : link

Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham in 2011. That trio was lethal. Agreed, I do not think this group is at that level just yet. Let's not forget Ballard was a decent WR from the TE position.

impossible to say this early djm : 5/4/2017 2:15 pm : link but Eli has never had 4 guys as talented as this group. Even in 2011 he really only had the big 3 at WR. Ballard was a nice story...every Giants fan should love him, but he wasn't 1/4 the athlete Engram is. Ellison is probably even more talented than any of the 2011 TEs. Plus, the depth at WR now is even better than 2011. And i'd say the RBs are better now as well. This is under the belief that the rookie plays pretty well.



On paper is just that....but it's fun to dream in May.

there was a brief moment in 2007 djm : 5/4/2017 2:18 pm : link where you had Shockey, Steve Smith, Plax and Toomer all on the field at once. But it didn't last. IN the playoffs you had Boss doing his thing. That 2007 team was underrated from a talent POV. Nasty talented team and it showed.

we only had Davis protecting Eli....

Fucking Baalke

Haha...



Fucking Baalke



Haha... In comment 13460229 FatMan in Charlotte said:Haha...

Even if you take out the 4th weapon Keith : 5/4/2017 2:24 pm : link This teams "big 3" is significantly more talented than 2011's big 3.

Nope... Reb8thVA : 5/4/2017 3:31 pm : link I'll still take Nicks, Cruz, Manningham and Ballard over the current trio.

No way. Keith : 5/4/2017 3:38 pm : link I would take 2011 Eli however.

That's my old screensaver. Loved that group.

On paper you can make the case it can be. Mike in Long Beach : 5/4/2017 5:34 pm : link But nothing deserves to be in the conversation with 2011 until at least a 1/2 season is underway.

Strange thread as far as I'm concerned... grizz299 : 9:42 am : link

Toomer upgrade....he was never more than a good receiver and certainly not close to a HOF'er and I mean NOT CLOSE. Doubt he's even a candidate for a no. retirement or the Ring.

We are now playing with two receivers that look like they are going to be at least in the conversation for the Hall. With bad QB's Marshall has gone over the 1000 receiving mark almost every year of his career.

A Plax lover who valued his downfield blocking along with everything else, he's better than Toomer but not in a class wiht Marshall / Beckham.

And yes, I'm one of the blubbering optimists who thought Cruz / OBJ? Shepard had a chance to be superb...but always with the caveat that Cruz return to form; when that didn't happen the group was still more than pedestrian, but, at it's imagined peak, that group doesn't compare to this group.

I saw Shelkner, Rote, Gifford, this group is heads and shoulders (potentially) over any group the blue has ever lined up. And I for one, think the coversation will be (should be) is this potentially the best group EVER / Anywhere.

The two Hall of famers who played with Bradshaw were not, in my opinion, as good as Marshall and OBJ. I saw the two smerfs that Marino threw to and I saw Bambi and Hayes for Dallas....not as good either.

And I'll unapologetically stand by that statement...Vereen and Shepard as your potentially 4th and 5th alternatives kinda says it all. EVen King as your 6th. on the rung of the ladder talks to the depth.

Let Emphram (sp?) play up to his potential and this is an all time group not just the Giants best ever......





I get not adding Engram, Keith : 9:44 am : link but why can't we compare OBJ, Shepard and Marshall who have all had some level of success already in the NFL?

we can grizz299 : 10:09 am : link and if you want to talk about the potential of Ephram you can do that too.

You have my permission, at least.LOL

Quote: How do you go about defending this 5-man group of receivers?



Umbrella - we happily dink and dunk underneath. DO NOT give McAdoo the short throw that has to be rule #1 around the NFL.



Cover 2 man, throw to the 1on1.



Cover 2 zone - Engram up the seam.



Double OBJ - back shoulder Marshall on the opposite side.



Play over the top of both OBJ and Marshall - Engram or Shepard with lots of room.



I think we will see teams having no choice but to mix dropping into a deep zone with trying to pressure our OLine and forcing Eli into mistakes. Disguising coverages will be key. Really you're going to have to get turnovers and fool Eli's pre-snap reads because you aren't matching up with this.



You are such a simpleton. Innovative offensive mind? He got us to 11-5 with an abysmal offense that had precisely one threat. He played it close to the chest and let his defense win games instead of having his offense cough it up. I'm sure shiny things and TD dances grab your attention but that was the best season this team has put together in years and you are whining about innovation on offense when he was playing with a band of misfit toys.

and if you want to talk about the potential of Eph

You have my permission, at least.LOL



LOL thanks. I should have replied to Mike in Long Beach though. In comment 13461720 grizz299 said:LOL thanks. I should have replied to Mike in Long Beach though.

I kind'a look at ... Mike From Brielle : 11:25 am : link this as sort of analogous to the times when we had many good DE's with the NASCAR pack. With this we were able to shift in and out different sets of high quality personnel to keep pressure on a key aspect of the game. On a side note the formation that I would like to see is when Ellison (Line TE) and Engram (move TE/ H-back) are both in the game with hopefully someone like Blount at tail back. This I'd think would put a lot of pressure on the box Depending on the game situation (down, distance, and field position) we'd pick from our excellent receiver corps. Similarly we'd also adjust the back field but I'm just thinking about the tough yards. If Will Johnson can still play I'd like to call him back for the real tough yards.