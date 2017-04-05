Raanan: Those Giants Put on Notice by Draft

Initially I'd said I want the Giants to just go with Eli and Webb Go Terps : 5/4/2017 1:26 pm : link But after watching Webb's work at Cal I think we have to keep Smith as well. I also think Smith is actually a really good fit for McAdoo's offense.

I don't think Tye has a role on this team.... Tesla : 5/4/2017 1:27 pm : link Ellison is the blocking TE, Engram the receiving TE, and Adams the young one with potential to be a good 2 way TE. What do we need Tye on the roster for at this point?





Agree on UConn4523 : 5/4/2017 1:34 pm : link everyone but Smith (unless of course Smith is just putrid in the preseason which I guess is why he's on here).

Quote: Ellison is the blocking TE, Engram the receiving TE, and Adams the young one with potential to be a good 2 way TE. What do we need Tye on the roster for at this point?





Perhaps....He will probabl be among the final cuts. In comment 13460535 Tesla said:Perhaps....He will probabl be among the final cuts.

Quote: But after watching Webb's work at Cal I think we have to keep Smith as well. I also think Smith is actually a really good fit for McAdoo's offense.



I can see them preferring a backup with some experience and considering this a sort of redshirt season for Webb. In comment 13460533 Go Terps said:I can see them preferring a backup with some experience and considering this a sort of redshirt season for Webb.

I love what the team has done at QB Chris684 : 5/4/2017 2:24 pm : link Yes, they will likely use all 3 roster spots, but in my opinion it's worth it.



Right now you have a franchise QB.



You've got a backup who I believe could keep you afloat for 5-6 weeks (especially with this defense and group of weapons) if it came to it. I also think that Smith is a good fit for McAdoo's system as well as some untapped potential.



You also have a big, strong, talented rookie with zero expectations and whose only job is to be a sponge and follow around our franchise guy.

I agree with keeping 3 QB's PatersonPlank : 5/4/2017 2:29 pm : link If Eli goes down, especially in the 1st half of the season, you want someone with NFL experience to come in. Whether we had Webb, Mahomes, Trubisky, or Watson, I would say the same thing. I also don't see a role for Tye or Darkwa. We should put the 3rd string TE and 4th string RB in the hands of the rookies.

Geno was brutal BigBlueDownTheShore : 5/4/2017 2:38 pm : link before he entered the league. He is a terrible QB. He was drafted because of massive hype in his senior season at WVU, before the wheels fell off. He was even worse in the league. I will root for him since he is a Giant, but I don't expect much out of him.

How is Geno ryanmkeane : 5/4/2017 2:44 pm : link Smith being "put on notice"...does Jordan think Geno actually believes he has won the #2 job already?

I'd keep two QB's Walt in MD : 5/4/2017 2:44 pm : link If Eli goes down early in the season, Webb can finish the game, and we can sign a veteran to play for the rest of the year. Cutler or whoever. Chances are, if Eli goes down, it's not going to matter. I'd rather not waste the roster space on a 3rd QB. Best case scenario is Webb comes down with some mysterious injure that causes him to miss the season, like Joe Gibbs QB's used to do. I think Stan Humphries had a blood disorder that caused him to redshirt a year.

Quote: before he entered the league. He is a terrible QB. He was drafted because of massive hype in his senior season at WVU, before the wheels fell off. He was even worse in the league. I will root for him since he is a Giant, but I don't expect much out of him. I do not remember him being bad at WVU. In comment 13460620 BigBlueDownTheShore said:I do not remember him being bad at WVU.

Quote: If Eli goes down early in the season, Webb can finish the game, and we can sign a veteran to play for the rest of the year. Cutler or whoever. Chances are, if Eli goes down, it's not going to matter. I'd rather not waste the roster space on a 3rd QB. Best case scenario is Webb comes down with some mysterious injure that causes him to miss the season, like Joe Gibbs QB's used to do. I think Stan Humphries had a blood disorder that caused him to redshirt a year. What if the Giants are 6-2 and lose Eli for 4 weeks? If Eli is out for the year, I agree with you. But the season isn't automatically lost if he misses a quarter of it, and that's why Geno has a role here. In comment 13460628 Walt in MD said:What if the Giants are 6-2 and lose Eli for 4 weeks? If Eli is out for the year, I agree with you. But the season isn't automatically lost if he misses a quarter of it, and that's why Geno has a role here.

Quote: In comment 13460620 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





before he entered the league. He is a terrible QB. He was drafted because of massive hype in his senior season at WVU, before the wheels fell off. He was even worse in the league. I will root for him since he is a Giant, but I don't expect much out of him.



I do not remember him being bad at WVU.



WVU started 5-0 his senior season and the season went south after that. Those first 5 games everyone was saying he was a first rounder and then by years end he was drafted in the second. Lots of hype because of a short lived undefeated stretch where he put up big numbers in a spread offense. In comment 13460630 Sonic Youth said:WVU started 5-0 his senior season and the season went south after that. Those first 5 games everyone was saying he was a first rounder and then by years end he was drafted in the second. Lots of hype because of a short lived undefeated stretch where he put up big numbers in a spread offense.

Eli going down doesn't mean UConn4523 : 5/4/2017 2:49 pm : link end of season. It could mean a few snaps or a couple of games. That's why you keep a vet QB on the roster. You can do a lot worse than Geno as a back up on a team that will hopefully still have a very good defense.

Agree to disagree re: Geno Chris684 : 5/4/2017 2:51 pm : link Has his body of work been very good? No.



But he has showed some signs and at least he brings experience, which is more than what a lot of backups bring to the table in this league. I also happen to think he's physically pretty tough and has a great arm.



If McAdoo and Eli can get him to buy in as a leader and student of the game, he's got potential.

and no thanks to Cutler UConn4523 : 5/4/2017 2:55 pm : link who's probably retiring anyway. And can you imagine Cutler getting picked up off the street expected to learn even just our basic plays in a week? Fuck that. I'll take Geno who should be the most motivated he's ever been in his life and just eat the roster spot.

Gotta start with 3 QBs. mrvax : 5/4/2017 2:56 pm : link If Webb is coming along nicely, you can cut the roster to 2.



If the Giants are involved in a shoot-out, they should give Webb some real snaps to get his feet wet.

Geno Smith has hidden value... Milton : 5/4/2017 3:02 pm : link He is on a one year contract and in all likelihood will sign with another team next year. If he has a good preseason, wins the #2 job, and looks good in cleanup duty (i.e, with the Giants leading the Packers 49-0 in the 3rd quarter of the NFC Championship game), he could be a factor in the compensatory pick formula.



Johnson is on a two-year deal and all other things being equal, that would normally favor keeping him over the player on a one-year deal, but with Webb figuring to be ready for the #2 job in 2018, there is potentially more to be gained by Webb winning the job than Johnson.

The Giants put Hankins on notice too mrvax : 5/4/2017 3:10 pm : link The notice reads like this: "Don't let door...".

2 QBs WillVAB : 5/4/2017 3:29 pm : link No one is banging the doors down for Geno Smith if he gets cut. There will probably be better options when other teams cut down to be honest.

Gino Samiam : 5/4/2017 4:02 pm : link Gino had piss pour coaching with the Jets and really bad WRs when he was the QB. I think they brought in Marshall and Decker later. I'm not saying he'll be any good but he'll get far better coaching here and throw to far better receivers.

Owa Odighizuwa and Jay Bromley on notice .... Beer Man : 5/4/2017 4:23 pm : link Add two more to JR's ever growing list of stellar 3rd round picks.

Quote: No one is banging the doors down for Geno Smith if he gets cut. There will probably be better options when other teams cut down to be honest.



Eli and Webb should be the only QBs after final cut downs. After Week 1 when the veteran's salary is not guaranteed, then they can pick up Geno, Josh, whomever. These guys will be sitting on the couch waiting for the call. In comment 13460683 WillVAB said:Eli and Webb should be the only QBs after final cut downs. After Week 1 when the veteran's salary is not guaranteed, then they can pick up Geno, Josh, whomever. These guys will be sitting on the couch waiting for the call.

Im a big Eli fan Deej : 5/4/2017 4:37 pm : link but the Webb pick puts him on notice more than Smith. Smith is making the roster if they like him and dont need the spot to carry an extra at another position.



On the other hand, you've heard there are some grumblings about Eli. He's getting older, has a contract expiring in a few years. Reese notably said, about the Webb pick, that Eli has two years left. Interesting phrasing. Not "Eli wont play forever" etc.



Webb isnt stealing Eli's job this year. And 99% not next year (basically, Eli would have to lose it). But this puts Eli on notice that there might not be a next contract for him. That's the whole point of Webb.

So the assumption here is ... FStubbs : 5/4/2017 4:48 pm : link Eli and Webb are locks.



Why do people think Geno Smith will beat out Josh Johnson for the last spot?

Glad you are not GMs Bob in Newburgh : 5/4/2017 4:50 pm : link Geno's function on the team, if he plays nice in camp, is to give the Giants a legitimate chance to survive an Eli injury at least to the possibility of making the playoffs.



With Webb, the Giants chances would be slim to none. This is a developmental QB with size and an arm, but lacking other aspects to his game. This guy will be far worse than Eli was early in his career.

2 QBs this year. Big Blue '56 : 5/4/2017 4:50 pm : link With our D and offensive weapons(on paper) at hand, Webb could probably manage the games well enough, hopefully as well as Dak did last year with an inferior D to ours, even if we don't have a Zeke...

I prefer 2 QBs from a wasted roster perspective Bob in Newburgh : 5/4/2017 4:57 pm : link But I think senility is catching up to you if you really believe Webb can manage this year.



Naturally all bets are off if Flowers and Fluker start blowing people off the ball and we could almost be a running team.

Jordan, you've got to be kidding me. Klaatu : 5/4/2017 4:57 pm : link Quote: TE Will Tye -- He was the Giants’ starting tight end most of last year and isn’t known for his blocking. His playing time will almost certainly be reduced with Engram in the picture. The two have similar skill sets, except Engram is expected to bring better run-after-the-catch ability



In what parallel universe do Engram and Tye have "similar skill sets?" In what parallel universe do Engram and Tye have "similar skill sets?"

They are similar because Ranaan didn't project Jimmy Googs : 5/4/2017 5:05 pm : link Tye being on the Giants either.



Other than that...

And another thing... Klaatu : 5/4/2017 5:09 pm : link Bromley and Thomas don't have to worry about Tomlinson. It's a guy like Jarron Jones coming in and making a splash that should have them worried. Jones could cost one of them a roster spot if the Giants keep only four DTs (which they usually do).

Even the mere suggestion that Geno Smith Jimmy Googs : 5/4/2017 5:10 pm : link provides the Giants with an experienced backup at QB is comical.



I would let Webb get all the attention as backup and plenty of snaps. Wasting time with Geno is fruitless other than a body for camp.



If Geno wasn't still hurt maybe we could offer him up in a trade...with the Arena Football League.

RE: I prefer 2 QBs from a wasted roster perspective Big Blue '56 : 5/4/2017 5:16 pm : link

Quote: But I think senility is catching up to you if you really believe Webb can manage this year.



Naturally all bets are off if Flowers and Fluker start blowing people off the ball and we could almost be a running team.



That's what they said about Dak In comment 13460815 Bob in Newburgh said:That's what they said about Dak

RE: RE: I prefer 2 QBs from a wasted roster perspective Big Blue '56 : 5/4/2017 5:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13460815 Bob in Newburgh said:





Quote:





But I think senility is catching up to you if you really believe Webb can manage this year.



Naturally all bets are off if Flowers and Fluker start blowing people off the ball and we could almost be a running team.







That's what they said about Dak



That's what they said about Dak EVEN WITH the best OL in football In comment 13460852 Big Blue '56 said:That's what they said about Dak EVEN WITH the best OL in football

Jimmy Googs Chris684 : 5/4/2017 5:20 pm : link This isnt the 1980s anymore, anyone who can handle himself at the QB position already has a starting job, plus there is the salary cap to consider.



Limited, mediocre starting experience is just about the best you're going to get at the backup QB spot.



It is what it is.

Chris - not sure what you think I think Jimmy Googs : 5/4/2017 5:37 pm : link I don't want 3 QBs. We are the epitomy of team that does not need 3 QBs on the roster, always have been.



Webb can be the backup that holds the clipboard. I don't wan the experience Geno offers. Its only bad.



Johnson can be on the practice squad if we encounter dramatics...

I don't think Bromley is in danger Jay on the Island : 5/4/2017 7:01 pm : link Robert Thomas is more likely to be let go. We all know Reese is very patient with his draft picks and behind Snacks and Tomlinson there is very little. I think that the Giants will keep 4 DT's and if they don't sign a veteran it will come down to Thomas and Jarron Jones for the final spot. I really hope that Jones puts in the work because his talent is undeniable and he would be a great fit next to Snacks in the rotation.

I don't think the is on notice because he was a friggin 32_Razor : 5/4/2017 10:05 pm : link Free agent when he came here and beat out adrien Robinson and whoever else was here. To say he is on notice is ridiculous if a player with obvious 1st rd talent comes in and plays with him. The will have plenty of reps in this offense

It was a foregone conclusion... Torrag : 5/4/2017 10:08 pm : link ...the Giants would carry three QB's this season. Just as they did in Nassib's rookie year.

If Webb is worth a premium pick George from PA : 5/4/2017 10:13 pm : link I hope he beats out Geno....and keeping 2 QB is important

RE: Glad you are not GMs WillVAB : 5/4/2017 11:43 pm : link

Quote: Geno's function on the team, if he plays nice in camp, is to give the Giants a legitimate chance to survive an Eli injury at least to the possibility of making the playoffs.



With Webb, the Giants chances would be slim to none. This is a developmental QB with size and an arm, but lacking other aspects to his game. This guy will be far worse than Eli was early in his career.





Geno Smith has won 12 games in 4 years. His stats are trash. The Giants could cut him now and pick him up in November if they really wanted to. In comment 13460798 Bob in Newburgh said:Geno Smith has won 12 games in 4 years. His stats are trash. The Giants could cut him now and pick him up in November if they really wanted to.

Bromley and Bust both begin with B jeff57 : 5/5/2017 9:45 am : link He was drafted two rounds too early, as some of us said at the time. Only to be yelled at by others. A third round pick down the drain.