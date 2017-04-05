Fluker to start at rt guard (as of now) superspynyg : 5/4/2017 5:19 pm in mini camps





Free agent D.J. Fluker's versatility is part of his appeal. But he can only play one position at a time and he's going to start out competing for the right guard job



“That’ll be a place where he starts," McAdoo said. "But I think he’s a guy that can play inside and outside, either guard spot or right tackle. We’ll see how it goes. But again, he’s a big man that adds depth and some versatility.”



This is from a NJ.com article. I will link it. I guess Hart will be RT.





I understand the occasional benefit of 1 year contracts, Big Blue '56 : 5/4/2017 5:21 pm : link but I would have signed Fluker to a 2-3 year contract, assuming he was amenable..

They're not saying he will be the starter Milton : 5/4/2017 5:21 pm : link They're just saying he will start out learning the right guard position. I think he even recognizes that's his best position. Which is a little bit of a shame, because I was hoping it would be right tackle that was his best position. But hoping doesn't pay the bills.

RE: I understand the occasional benefit of 1 year contracts, Milton : 5/4/2017 5:23 pm : link

Quote: but I would have signed Fluker to a 2-3 year contract, assuming he was amenable.. He didn't want a 2-3 year contract for an amount that anyone was willing to pay him. He is willing to play on a $3M deal because it's for one year only. In comment 13460863 Big Blue '56 said:He didn't want a 2-3 year contract for an amount that anyone was willing to pay him. He is willing to play on a $3M deal because it's for one year only.

The best laid plans and all that. Klaatu : 5/4/2017 5:23 pm : link I don't put much stock in what the HC says now. We'll see how things shake out this summer.

not Steve in Greenwich : 5/4/2017 5:23 pm : link to sound like a dick, but did you really need to shorten the word Right to RT so as to make the thread title as confusing as possible considering that is the acronym of the only other position he could be possibly be playing?

Fascinating, as it seems to leave Hart as the early favorite for yatqb : 5/4/2017 5:24 pm : link the RT position. I'm not upset about that; I just find it interesting.

Make sense Beer Man : 5/4/2017 5:25 pm : link They need guys on the right side that can push people back and open up some running lanes. I don't see that happening if John Jerry is once again the starting RG.

RE: They're not saying he will be the starter superspynyg : 5/4/2017 5:26 pm : link

Quote: They're just saying he will start out learning the right guard position. I think he even recognizes that's his best position. Which is a little bit of a shame, because I was hoping it would be right tackle that was his best position. But hoping doesn't pay the bills.



I know that is why I put in Mini camp. He will start with the first team at RG. In comment 13460864 Milton said:I know that is why I put in Mini camp. He will start with the first team at RG.

RE: not superspynyg : 5/4/2017 5:27 pm : link

Quote: to sound like a dick, but did you really need to shorten the word Right to RT so as to make the thread title as confusing as possible considering that is the acronym of the only other position he could be possibly be playing?



Too late, your a dick In comment 13460868 Steve in Greenwich said:Too late, your a dick

With a one year deal, the only way Fluker stays around is if Ivan15 : 5/4/2017 5:28 pm : link he sucks and no one else gives him a contract.



If he plays well, he's gone next year. The Giants aren't going to pay him like he wants to be paid unless they lose Pugh and Richburg.



That happened to Robinson and he has played pretty well at LB.

If he starts HomerJones45 : 5/4/2017 5:30 pm : link I hope Eli has a good medical plan.



He is versatile though- he has been bad at several different positions.

Austin Pastor is still out there superspynyg : 5/4/2017 5:32 pm : link I'm just sayin......

Jerry is a better player than Fluker, so I doubt this competition Devon : 5/4/2017 5:33 pm : link at RG lasts very long (not to sound like that Jerry troll).



He'll have a better shot at Hart's spot, as things progress.

RE: With a one year deal, the only way Fluker stays around is if adamg : 5/4/2017 5:34 pm : link

Quote: he sucks and no one else gives him a contract.



If he plays well, he's gone next year. The Giants aren't going to pay him like he wants to be paid unless they lose Pugh and Richburg.



That happened to Robinson and he has played pretty well at LB.



If Fluker has a good season and becomes a quality starter, wouldn't it make sense that he would have the most value to us of all teams? Maybe his success would be a product of either our system or coaching. Not to mention, putting together one good season might not price him out of our range.



We won't have many needs at the season's end other than OL. CB depth and virtually an entire LB (which we aren't likely to replace with high priced FAs) are the only other major ones I can think of. In comment 13460880 Ivan15 said:If Fluker has a good season and becomes a quality starter, wouldn't it make sense that he would have the most value to us of all teams? Maybe his success would be a product of either our system or coaching. Not to mention, putting together one good season might not price him out of our range.We won't have many needs at the season's end other than OL. CB depth and virtually an entire LB (which we aren't likely to replace with high priced FAs) are the only other major ones I can think of.

RE: RE: They're not saying he will be the starter Milton : 5/4/2017 5:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13460864 Milton said:





Quote:





They're just saying he will start out learning the right guard position. I think he even recognizes that's his best position. Which is a little bit of a shame, because I was hoping it would be right tackle that was his best position. But hoping doesn't pay the bills.







I know that is why I put in Mini camp. He will start with the first team at RG. I found the article you are referencing and it doesn't say he will start with the first team at RG. It just says that that is the position he will be practicing at first. In comment 13460874 superspynyg said:I found the article you are referencing and it doesn't say he will start with the first team at RG. It just says that that is the position he will be practicing at first.

I thought Bobby Hart was horrible last year Anakim : 5/4/2017 5:36 pm : link I'd rather have Jerry at RG and Fluker at RT

I am rooting for for Adam Bisnowaty from Pitt PatersonPlank : 5/4/2017 5:40 pm : link I honestly think he can step in at RT and solidify the line. Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Fluker-Bis has potential.

RE: Jerry is a better player than Fluker, so I doubt this competition Milton : 5/4/2017 5:41 pm : link

Quote: at RG lasts very long (not to sound like that Jerry troll).



He'll have a better shot at Hart's spot, as things progress. Maybe so, but the thinking is that right guard is Fluker's best position. Like I said, you read about those 36 1/2 inch arms and you automatically think OT, but there was an article right after he was signed and in it was a comment from him about the Chargers moving him to right guard to give him the best chance to succeed. I don't have the exact quote and it was potentially taken out of context, but I got the impression that he prefers right guard to right tackle. If I get motivated, I'll try to hunt down the article. In comment 13460889 Devon said:Maybe so, but the thinking is that right guard is Fluker's best position. Like I said, you read about those 36 1/2 inch arms and you automatically think OT, but there was an article right after he was signed and in it was a comment from him about the Chargers moving him to right guard to give him the best chance to succeed. I don't have the exact quote and it was potentially taken out of context, but I got the impression that he prefers right guard to right tackle. If I get motivated, I'll try to hunt down the article.

Bullshit in early May Jimmy Googs : 5/4/2017 5:43 pm : link barring injuries...



Jerry will be starting at RG

Fluker will be starting at RT

Hart/Bisnowaty will be competing for swing Tackle job

RE: Jerry is a better player than Fluker, so I doubt this competition mrvax : 5/4/2017 5:46 pm : link

Quote: at RG lasts very long (not to sound like that Jerry troll).



He'll have a better shot at Hart's spot, as things progress.



Not sure about that. Jerry has never been much of a run blocker.



We'll see how it plays out.

In comment 13460889 Devon said:Not sure about that. Jerry has never been much of a run blocker.We'll see how it plays out.

I'm just glad the Giants have options AnnapolisMike : 5/4/2017 5:47 pm : link Which leads to competition. You will see some combination of Fluker, Jerry, Hart on the right side to start the season.

RE: I thought Bobby Hart was horrible last year Milton : 5/4/2017 5:48 pm : link

Quote: I'd rather have Jerry at RG and Fluker at RT But beyond any of our own opinions on Hart, the Giants chose to start Newhouse over him (with both players healthy as far as I know). The same Newhouse who signed the below quoted contract with the Raiders..

Quote: Marshall Newhouse signed a 2 year, $3,500,000 contract with the Oakland Raiders, including $500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,750,000. In 2017, Newhouse will earn a base salary of $1,050,000, a roster bonus of $500,000 and a workout bonus of $200,000 So basically Hart wasn't good enough last January to start over a guy who is worth #1.75M/year. I'm a big believer in "money talks, bullshit walks" so what does that say about Hart's value if Newhouse was starting over him in the biggest game of the year? In comment 13460897 Anakim said:But beyond any of our own opinions on Hart, the Giants chose to start Newhouse over him (with both players healthy as far as I know). The same Newhouse who signed the below quoted contract with the Raiders..So basically Hart wasn't good enough last January to start over a guy who is worth #1.75M/year. I'm a big believer in "money talks, bullshit walks" so what does that say about Hart's value if Newhouse was starting over him in the biggest game of the year?

RE: RE: not Gatorade Dunk : 5/4/2017 5:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13460868 Steve in Greenwich said:





Quote:





to sound like a dick, but did you really need to shorten the word Right to RT so as to make the thread title as confusing as possible considering that is the acronym of the only other position he could be possibly be playing?







Too late, your a dick

It's "you're." At least spell it rt. In comment 13460876 superspynyg said:It's "you're." At least spell it rt.

RE: RE: RE: They're not saying he will be the starter Dan Duggan : 5/4/2017 5:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13460874 superspynyg said:





Quote:





In comment 13460864 Milton said:





Quote:





They're just saying he will start out learning the right guard position. I think he even recognizes that's his best position. Which is a little bit of a shame, because I was hoping it would be right tackle that was his best position. But hoping doesn't pay the bills.







I know that is why I put in Mini camp. He will start with the first team at RG.



I found the article you are referencing and it doesn't say he will start with the first team at RG. It just says that that is the position he will be practicing at first.



This is accurate. I tried to make that clear. I can see how there could be confusion based on McAdoo's quote, but he's referring to "start" as in working out at RG initially, not start as the first-team RG. In comment 13460895 Milton said:This is accurate. I tried to make that clear. I can see how there could be confusion based on McAdoo's quote, but he's referring to "start" as in working out at RG initially, not start as the first-team RG.

Fluker is not very good tomjgiant : 5/4/2017 5:58 pm : link He moved from tackle to guard in S.D. and then was cut.He signed here for 3 MIL. 1 YR. when every decent OL on the market were getting big bucks.Don't expect to get much out of him,he is a project just like the rookies they are bringing in.

RE: RE: Jerry is a better player than Fluker, so I doubt this competition Devon : 5/4/2017 6:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13460889 Devon said:





Quote:





at RG lasts very long (not to sound like that Jerry troll).



He'll have a better shot at Hart's spot, as things progress.







Not sure about that. Jerry has never been much of a run blocker.



We'll see how it plays out.



Jerry is decent in pass pro and a bad run blocker.



Fluker sucks at both.



Better to be decent at something than nothing. In comment 13460910 mrvax said:Jerry is decent in pass pro and a bad run blocker.Fluker sucks at both.Better to be decent at something than nothing.

Yeah, be will start out at RG robbieballs2003 : 5/4/2017 6:12 pm : link It doesn't mean he will be the starter.

Given that Jerry is the projected starter at RG and Hart at RT... Milton : 5/4/2017 6:15 pm : link ...the fact that they are starting Fluker out at RG instead of RT tells us a lot about what they think his best position is.

If it wasn't a setback on the learning curve for Flowers to... Milton : 5/4/2017 6:18 pm : link ...switch sides, I could see an OL of Pugh, Jerry, Richburg, Fluker, and Flowers (from left to right).

'Fluker Get Right Guard Shot' Trainmaster : 5/4/2017 6:25 pm : link



Need a big shot; he's a big guy.

it's another many splendored OL ColHowPepper : 5/4/2017 6:28 pm : link that Reese has fashioned, unless, against all odds (remember that flic, Jeff Bridges and Rachel Ward, man she was hot back then)....



and, as one would expect, Milton's read of the article interprets it correctly, re. the position that Fluker starts out at is RG....



sigh, maybe the Pitt tackle is a revelation

RE: I understand the occasional benefit of 1 year contracts, Ten Ton Hammer : 5/4/2017 6:28 pm : link

Quote: but I would have signed Fluker to a 2-3 year contract, assuming he was amenable..



Well sure, but clearly this is a situation where he is trying to re-establish his value so he can get paid. So odds are a 2-3 year team friendly deal based on his worth as a failed draft pick wasn't what they were looking for/ In comment 13460863 Big Blue '56 said:Well sure, but clearly this is a situation where he is trying to re-establish his value so he can get paid. So odds are a 2-3 year team friendly deal based on his worth as a failed draft pick wasn't what they were looking for/

I have read articles chuckydee9 : 5/4/2017 6:28 pm : link And in most cases he was better RT than at RG..

why do you believe Jerry would perform better at LG ColHowPepper : 5/4/2017 6:30 pm : link than he has at RG?



And why would you take your best OL performer at his position, i.e., Pugh at LG, and move him? Milton, are being facetious, or are you suggesting a cluster f..k of unfamiliar positions on an OL that has enough problems as it is?

RE: RE: I thought Bobby Hart was horrible last year Amtoft : 5/4/2017 6:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13460897 Anakim said:





Quote:





I'd rather have Jerry at RG and Fluker at RT



But beyond any of our own opinions on Hart, the Giants chose to start Newhouse over him (with both players healthy as far as I know). The same Newhouse who signed the below quoted contract with the Raiders..





Quote:





Marshall Newhouse signed a 2 year, $3,500,000 contract with the Oakland Raiders, including $500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,750,000. In 2017, Newhouse will earn a base salary of $1,050,000, a roster bonus of $500,000 and a workout bonus of $200,000



So basically Hart wasn't good enough last January to start over a guy who is worth #1.75M/year. I'm a big believer in "money talks, bullshit walks" so what does that say about Hart's value if Newhouse was starting over him in the biggest game of the year?



You mean a long time vet started over a 21 year old second year player with little experience? It isn't shocking to say that same player at 22 may be better and at 23, 24, into his prime at 25, 26, 27, 28 etc will be much better at the same age as Newhouse by far thus making much more that your perceived value. In comment 13460912 Milton said:You mean a long time vet started over a 21 year old second year player with little experience? It isn't shocking to say that same player at 22 may be better and at 23, 24, into his prime at 25, 26, 27, 28 etc will be much better at the same age as Newhouse by far thus making much more that your perceived value.

RE: I have read articles Milton : 5/4/2017 6:34 pm : link

Quote: And in most cases he was better RT than at RG.. Yeah everyone says his rookie at RT was his best year, but rookie years can be deceiving. There's a reason the Chargers moved him inside and a reason why Fluker referred to it as putting him in the best position to succeed. And there's a reason the Giants are starting him out at RG.



As much as I would prefer it otherwise, we need to face the fact that RG is Fluker's best position. In comment 13460968 chuckydee9 said:Yeah everyone says his rookie at RT was his best year, but rookie years can be deceiving. There's a reason the Chargers moved him inside and a reason why Fluker referred to it as putting him in the best position to succeed. And there's a reason the Giants are starting him out at RG.As much as I would prefer it otherwise, we need to face the fact that RG is Fluker's best position.

It's one thing for Hart to not be good Ten Ton Hammer : 5/4/2017 6:39 pm : link He was a sixth round draft pick. Anyone who expects to pull a lineman out of the sixth round that can displace veteran players this early in their careers has wild expectations.



Newhouse is a veteran that seems to be a coaches' favorite wherever he goes. It isn't surprising at all that Newhouse would get to play ahead of Hart.

RE: It's one thing for Hart to not be good Milton : 5/4/2017 6:53 pm : link

Quote: He was a sixth round draft pick. Anyone who expects to pull a lineman out of the sixth round that can displace veteran players this early in their careers has wild expectations.



Newhouse is a veteran that seems to be a coaches' favorite wherever he goes. It isn't surprising at all that Newhouse would get to play ahead of Hart. Actually Hart was a 7th round pick, but that was two years ago. The point is that due to an injury, Newhouse missed time and Hart took over the starting job. When Newhouse got healthy again, he saw time at OLG with Pugh out. But with Pugh back in the lineup and both Newhouse and Hart healthy, they chose to start Newhouse in the playoffs. This is not about Newhouse being a "coach's favorite" it's about him giving the team the best shot at a win. If he was such a coach's favorite, he wouldn't now be with the 4th team in his career. He is officially a journeyman.



It's meaningful that the Giants thought Newhouse gave them a better shot at a win than Hart did in January 2017. And it's meaningful that Newhouse followed that up with a two year contract at $1.75M/year in March 2017. These are facts, everything else is opinion. In comment 13460981 Ten Ton Hammer said:Actually Hart was a 7th round pick, but that was two years ago. The point is that due to an injury, Newhouse missed time and Hart took over the starting job. When Newhouse got healthy again, he saw time at OLG with Pugh out. But with Pugh back in the lineup and both Newhouse and Hart healthy, they chose to start Newhouse in the playoffs. This is not about Newhouse being a "coach's favorite" it's about him giving the team the best shot at a win. If he was such a coach's favorite, he wouldn't now be with the 4th team in his career. He is officially a journeyman.It's meaningful that the Giants thought Newhouse gave them a better shot at a win than Hart did in January 2017. And it's meaningful that Newhouse followed that up with a two year contract at $1.75M/year in March 2017. These are facts, everything else is opinion.

I think that is his best position Jay on the Island : 5/4/2017 6:56 pm : link Let Fluker compete with Jerry who belongs on the bench. I am assuming Bisnowaty will start out at RT and compete with Hart for the starting job.

RE: RE: It's one thing for Hart to not be good Ten Ton Hammer : 5/4/2017 7:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13460981 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





He was a sixth round draft pick. Anyone who expects to pull a lineman out of the sixth round that can displace veteran players this early in their careers has wild expectations.



Newhouse is a veteran that seems to be a coaches' favorite wherever he goes. It isn't surprising at all that Newhouse would get to play ahead of Hart.



Actually Hart was a 7th round pick, but that was two years ago. The point is that due to an injury, Newhouse missed time and Hart took over the starting job. When Newhouse got healthy again, he saw time at OLG with Pugh out. But with Pugh back in the lineup and both Newhouse and Hart healthy, they chose to start Newhouse in the playoffs. This is not about Newhouse being a "coach's favorite" it's about him giving the team the best shot at a win. If he was such a coach's favorite, he wouldn't now be with the 4th team in his career. He is officially a journeyman.



It's meaningful that the Giants thought Newhouse gave them a better shot at a win than Hart did in January 2017. And it's meaningful that Newhouse followed that up with a two year contract at $1.75M/year in March 2017. These are facts, everything else is opinion.



I don't know what you're arguing here. All I said was why be surprised that Hart didn't push Newhouse down the depth chart? It's not like Hart is any good.



It would be a upset if Newhouse lost a job to a player with Hart's qualification. The coaches clearly trusted Newhouse with the responsibilities more. They always spoke well of him, and that followed him from Green Bay to here. In comment 13460997 Milton said:I don't know what you're arguing here. All I said was why be surprised that Hart didn't push Newhouse down the depth chart? It's not like Hart is any good.It would be a upset if Newhouse lost a job to a player with Hart's qualification. The coaches clearly trusted Newhouse with the responsibilities more. They always spoke well of him, and that followed him from Green Bay to here.

RE: RE: It's one thing for Hart to not be good aquidneck : 5/4/2017 7:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13460981 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





He was a sixth round draft pick. Anyone who expects to pull a lineman out of the sixth round that can displace veteran players this early in their careers has wild expectations.



Newhouse is a veteran that seems to be a coaches' favorite wherever he goes. It isn't surprising at all that Newhouse would get to play ahead of Hart.



Actually Hart was a 7th round pick, but that was two years ago. The point is that due to an injury, Newhouse missed time and Hart took over the starting job. When Newhouse got healthy again, he saw time at OLG with Pugh out. But with Pugh back in the lineup and both Newhouse and Hart healthy, they chose to start Newhouse in the playoffs. This is not about Newhouse being a "coach's favorite" it's about him giving the team the best shot at a win. If he was such a coach's favorite, he wouldn't now be with the 4th team in his career. He is officially a journeyman.



It's meaningful that the Giants thought Newhouse gave them a better shot at a win than Hart did in January 2017. And it's meaningful that Newhouse followed that up with a two year contract at $1.75M/year in March 2017. These are facts, everything else is opinion.



Actually who started in January being "meaningful" in August/September is also an opinion. In comment 13460997 Milton said:Actually who started in January being "meaningful" in August/September is also an opinion.

RE: RE: RE: I thought Bobby Hart was horrible last year Milton : 5/4/2017 7:23 pm : link

Quote: It isn't shocking to say that same player at 22 may be better and at 23, 24, into his prime at 25, 26, 27, 28 etc will be much better at the same age as Newhouse by far thus making much more that your perceived value. Yeah, he may get better, but how much better. He's not a rookie anymore. He's two years in the league (out of a bigtime college program) with several starts under his belt and the last thing the coaches did was replace him with a guy who can't get more than a two year deal worth $1.75M/year on the free market at a time when teams are desperate for OL talent.



I'm not saying Hart has no improvement left in his game, but let's not stick our head in the sand. It's not like he was drafted because he had a ton of upside. He was a 7th round pick from a Florida State national championship team, not Hofstra University. If you told me he would have a long career as a backup OL, I would say good for him. In comment 13460973 Amtoft said:Yeah, he may get better, but how much better. He's not a rookie anymore. He's two years in the league (out of a bigtime college program) with several starts under his belt and the last thing the coaches did was replace him with a guy who can't get more than a two year deal worth $1.75M/year on the free market at a time when teams are desperate for OL talent.I'm not saying Hart has no improvement left in his game, but let's not stick our head in the sand. It's not like he was drafted because he had a ton of upside. He was a 7th round pick from a Florida State national championship team, not Hofstra University. If you told me he would have a long career as a backup OL, I would say good for him.

keep in mind area junc : 5/4/2017 7:28 pm : link even tho the narrative's been Fluker was better at RT, it doesn't add up. the Chargers were desperate for OT help while Fluker was there. If he was better at RT he would've been playing there. His feet were way too slow.



His best chance is playing RG with a team strictly monitoring his weight. The Chargers seemed to let him get as big as he wanted. Wouldn't be surprised if he hit 400 lbs. for them

Flowers Fluker Hart annexOPR : 5/4/2017 7:31 pm : link SHOULD be able to pick up a 3rd and short on a running play ...

RE: RE: RE: It's one thing for Hart to not be good Milton : 5/4/2017 7:34 pm : link

Quote:

Actually who started in January being "meaningful" in August/September is also an opinion. It's meaningful right now. It was the last assessment by the coaches of his value. I'm not saying they should've kept Newhouse and dumped Hart, I'm just saying the last we saw of Hart he was being replaced in the starting lineup by a journeyman. And it didn't happen two weeks into his rookie season. It happened after two full seasons and when everything was on the line for the team. To pretend that the team can count on him to be a quality starter come September when they couldn't count on him to be a quality starter in January is a gamble based on wishful thinking. I don't believe it is a gamble the Giants are taking. But it is what they are selling to the fanbase as of now. In comment 13461021 aquidneck said:It's meaningful right now. It was the last assessment by the coaches of his value. I'm not saying they should've kept Newhouse and dumped Hart, I'm just saying the last we saw of Hart he was being replaced in the starting lineup by a journeyman. And it didn't happen two weeks into his rookie season. It happened after two full seasons and when everything was on the line for the team. To pretend that the team can count on him to be a quality starter come September when they couldn't count on him to be a quality starter in January is a gamble based on wishful thinking. I don't believe it is a gamble the Giants are taking. But it is what they are selling to the fanbase as of now.

RE: RE: RE: not superspynyg : 5/4/2017 7:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13460876 superspynyg said:





Quote:





In comment 13460868

Quote:





to sound like a dick, but did you really need to shorten the word Right to RT so as to make the thread title as confusing as possible considering that is the acronym of the only other position he could be possibly be playing?







Too late, your a dick





It's "you're." At least spell it rt.



You should follow your own advice and spell out the word right; instead of using rt. In comment 13460927 Gatorade Dunk said:You should follow your own advice and spell out the word right; instead of using rt.

He begins at RG JonC : 5/4/2017 8:26 pm : link where he winds up is up to him, hopefully it's RT and Hart on the bench.

Hart projected at RT Tark10 : 5/4/2017 8:55 pm : link Now there is a confidence builder for us!

If Fluker could play either of those positions well, he probably Ira : 5/4/2017 8:56 pm : link would not have been let go.

RE: If Fluker could play either of those positions well, he probably Milton : 5/4/2017 9:20 pm : link

Quote: would not have been let go. It's not as simple as that. They Chargers picked up the 5th year option which was guaranteed against injury. So he didn't completely shit the bed for them. But he didn't play well enough to deserve an $8.8M salary this year, which would've been guaranteed had they not released him before the beginning of the new league year. Pugh's $8.8M this year is guaranteed. In comment 13461192 Ira said:It's not as simple as that. They Chargers picked up the 5th year option which was guaranteed against injury. So he didn't completely shit the bed for them. But he didn't play well enough to deserve an $8.8M salary this year, which would've been guaranteed had they not released him before the beginning of the new league year. Pugh's $8.8M this year is guaranteed.

Fluker Percy : 5/4/2017 9:35 pm : link I still think that, in the end, he'll start at RT.

'Fluker to start at rt guard'... Torrag : 5/4/2017 10:05 pm : link ...a expected and as he should . He was a mediocre OT when he played there. There could be some upside for him at OG given time and reps inside.

Many of you 5BowlsSoon : 5/4/2017 10:31 pm : link Seem to have given up on Hart. Well, that's why we now have Wheeler and Biz coming in.



One of those guys, if Fluker doesn't move to tackle, should push Hart.

RE: 'Fluker to start at rt guard'... Anakim : 5/4/2017 10:33 pm : link

Quote: ...a expected and as he should. He was a mediocre OT when he played there. There could be some upside for him at OG given time and reps inside.



FWIW, I think PFF said the opposite. That Fluker played RT much better than he played RG. In comment 13461317 Torrag said:FWIW, I think PFF said the opposite. That Fluker played RT much better than he played RG.

Hart has potential as he is still young Anakim : 5/4/2017 10:34 pm : link But no way would I be comfortable with him being the starting RT. I'm not even comfortable with Flowers at LT. Both played horribly last year.

I wouldn't count out Hart in the competition between him, yatqb : 5/4/2017 10:38 pm : link Jerry and Fluker. I can't remember another player who changed his body composition more than Hart did between year one and two. Who knows how much improvement he can still make in his game given how hard a worker he is.

'FWIW, I think PFF said'... Torrag : 5/4/2017 11:24 pm : link ...less than nothing is WIW.

Hart earned first crack at the starting RT job imo... Torrag : 5/4/2017 11:26 pm : link ...he was improving there before he got hurt. It's his job to lose vs any of the rookies that make the roster...as it should be imo.

Don't get the love for the tackle from Pitt grizz299 : 5/5/2017 4:04 am : link In a league that's desperate for tackles and there were none in the draft this kid lasted until round forever.

I would think he's more likely to be cut than he his to be a factor...though I'd love to be wrong.

If there's surprise I wonder if Jones isn't it. Somehow I wouldn't be surprised for him (even if he's undersized) to be a factor at ORG.

I'd rather have Fluker start at RT jeff57 : 5/5/2017 9:56 am : link With Jerry at RG. But it's pick your poison.

RE: I have read articles Johnny5 : 5/5/2017 11:04 am : link

Quote: And in most cases he was better RT than at RG..

Yeah my brother's brother-in-law is a SD fan so we watch some SD games. He seemed like he was going to be a legit RT, he really didn't fail until they moved him to guard. Even then, he was just wildly inconsistent. He is so big and strong he would dominate on one play and then make the most bone-headedly stupid play the next. I think if they put him at RT that he will supplant Hart pretty quickly, unless he just doesn't pick up the schemes. He is a strong guy though. In comment 13460968 chuckydee9 said:Yeah my brother's brother-in-law is a SD fan so we watch some SD games. He seemed like he was going to be a legit RT, he really didn't fail until they moved him to guard. Even then, he was just wildly inconsistent. He is so big and strong he would dominate on one play and then make the most bone-headedly stupid play the next. I think if they put him at RT that he will supplant Hart pretty quickly, unless he just doesn't pick up the schemes. He is a strong guy though.

RE: RE: RE: They're not saying he will be the starter Carson53 : 5/5/2017 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13460874 superspynyg said:





Quote:





In comment 13460864 Milton said:





Quote:





They're just saying he will start out learning the right guard position. I think he even recognizes that's his best position. Which is a little bit of a shame, because I was hoping it would be right tackle that was his best position. But hoping doesn't pay the bills.







I know that is why I put in Mini camp. He will start with the first team at RG.



I found the article you are referencing and it doesn't say he will start with the first team at RG. It just says that that is the position he will be practicing at first. .



As in competing for the RG spot, Mac could have worded it better, just saying. I still would be shocked if Jerry

given a multi-year deal, and over 4 mill in gtd. money

is NOT the starter at RG. I will believe it when I see it.

Fluker could wind up being this year's version of Newhouse,

still think Fluker's best chance at starting is at RT. In comment 13460895 Milton said:As in competing for the RG spot, Mac could have worded it better, just saying. I still would be shocked if Jerrygiven a multi-year deal, and over 4 mill in gtd. moneyis NOT the starter at RG. I will believe it when I see it.Fluker could wind up being this year's version of Newhouse,still think Fluker's best chance at starting is at RT.

Reese will insist Fluker starts nicky43 : 5/5/2017 1:28 pm : link He has to justify taking him and making attempt to improve the line.

johnny5 if that was true area junc : 5/5/2017 1:30 pm : link they were desperate for a RT almost his entire time there. RT is more important than RG - why wouldn't've they just played him at RT?



The Giants worked him out. And now that he's here - the Giants start him at RG instead of RT even though we're much weaker at RT.



All the evidence from the pros suggests his best position is RG. And hopefully at a carefully managed weight. That's the one area I think we can really improve on what SD did. is he an impossible case in that regard, like Hankins could be? Maybe

RE: Bullshit in early May Rjanyg : 5/5/2017 1:35 pm : link

Quote: barring injuries...



Jerry will be starting at RG

Fluker will be starting at RT

Hart/Bisnowaty will be competing for swing Tackle job



I second this. In comment 13460907 Jimmy Googs said:I second this.

RE: RE: Bullshit in early May Jay on the Island : 5/5/2017 2:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13460907 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





barring injuries...



Jerry will be starting at RG

Fluker will be starting at RT

Hart/Bisnowaty will be competing for swing Tackle job







I second this.

Hart is not a swing tackle. He can play guard and RT you do not want to see him at LT. Bisnowaty will likely be the swing tackle to start the season but will face competition from Wheeler. In comment 13462120 Rjanyg said:Hart is not a swing tackle. He can play guard and RT you do not want to see him at LT. Bisnowaty will likely be the swing tackle to start the season but will face competition from Wheeler.

