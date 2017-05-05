Kratch projection: Giants will keep 5 TEs Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2017 8:34 am



Quote:



In: Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams, Will Tye, Matt LaCosse.



Out: Colin Thompson (UDFA).



Analysis: No, this is not insanity. The Packers carried five tight ends when McAdoo was their position coach. Engram is basically a wideout to begin with.



If the Giants want to utilize tight ends more, having them in bulk is not a bad idea, especially since Adams and LaCosse can contribute heavily on special teams.





I can see 4 giants#1 : 5/5/2017 8:34 am 5? Highly doubt it.

Yeah hat seems far fetched. superspynyg : 5/5/2017 8:37 am We would hAve to be thin at another position.

Sports media Ira : 5/5/2017 8:40 am are always good for a laugh.

Lacosse probably odd man out Tuckrule : 5/5/2017 8:40 am Can't seem to stay healthy.

I seriously doubt we'll keep five TEs. Klaatu : 5/5/2017 8:40 am Four is more likely, and I'd even go so far as to suggest three plus a FB.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2017 8:41 am Matt LaCosse has gotten more love for doing nothing.



Let him make a play even in the preseason first.



Will Tye is on the bubble.

Don't see it ... Beer Man : 5/5/2017 8:41 am Too many roster spots for the TE (plus they may have another spot tied up by a FB). I think there will be 4, the last spot will come down to Matt or Tye.

Keep the FB David B. : 5/5/2017 8:43 am instead of one of the TEs. Tye is out, or perhaps Lacosse.

We are likely keeping 3 QB's UConn4523 : 5/5/2017 8:44 am so I can't see 5 TE's to go along with that. I'd put the chances at about 1%.

Colin Thompson seems destined for the Practice Squad. Klaatu : 5/5/2017 8:45 am Which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Just ask Jake Ballard.

It's not about who you will keep BillT : 5/5/2017 8:46 am It's about who you won't. He thinks they'll cut back on WR to keep the 5th TE. At least he's giving the whole picture. 10 WR/TE. So, the choice is Tye or LaCrosse over Roger Lewis or maybe Powe. Certainly possible with Engram's ability as a WR and the weakness at the bottom of the WR depth chart.

Actually his projection for the DL is more extreme BillT : 5/5/2017 8:51 am 3 DTs and 6 DEs. I could see the 6 DEs but 3 DTs is one less than they usually dress for the 46 man. I think they could keep 10 DL (6 DE, 4DT) and then make the roster work by keeping 5 CBs, 4 safeties. The 4th DL is more important than a 5th safety.

these poor beat writers are really reaching to invent readable stories mfsd : 5/5/2017 8:52 am during the post draft offseason dead zone

Kratch also predicts they'll keep only three DTs. Klaatu : 5/5/2017 8:53 am I seriously doubt that happens, too.

RE: Actually his projection for the DL is more extreme Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2017 8:53 am

Quote: 3 DTs and 6 DEs. I could see the 6 DEs but 3 DTs is one less than they usually dress for the 46 man. I think they could keep 10 DL (6 DE, 4DT) and then make the roster work by keeping 5 CBs, 4 safeties. The 4th DL is more important than a 5th safety.



Yeah, I don't see a Bromley cut..Granted, some of the DEs can move inside at times, but carrying just 3 DTs and giving them major minutes AGAIN, doesn't compute, imv..Bromley stays, imo

In a season when you already RetroJint : 5/5/2017 8:55 am are committed to keeping a third quarterback , keeping 5 TEs is a comical assertion. Engram has a flexible spot. What is he , exactly ? Therein might lie the problem with the Giants #1, but such is to digress . There is never any sense to keeping 10 o-linemen if you have a weak line. Just keep a couple of bums on the practice squad. The FB is a hood ornament in Mac's finesse offense . Why bother ?

I go heavy on corners. Those little guys are asked to do too much, therefore, they get hurt frequently .



I go heavy on corners. Those little guys are asked to do too much, therefore, they get hurt frequently .

Keep in mind Kratch is easily one of the worst LI NHB : 5/5/2017 8:57 am of the Giant's beat. His draft coverage and takes were atrocious.

RE: If the 5th.. UConn4523 : 5/5/2017 8:58 am

Quote: TE serves as the FB, it isn't out of the question, but still highly unlikely.



That's the only scenario I see being plausible. If we don't utilize a true FB then Ellison/another TE will be designated as that role to technically open up a spot for another TE. I guess its semantics at that point.

LaCosse would have to really impress est1986 : 5/5/2017 9:00 am And Adams and/or Tye would have to regress in order for Matt to make the team IMO.

Adams Archer : 5/5/2017 9:01 am : link Adams is not secure either. He will have to show something. The backups will compete for (1-2) positions.



I think that the Giants will be creative in filling roster positions. Players who can play multiple positions will get preference.



Engram can play TE, H back, and WR. Players who have that type of position flexibility will have the best opportunity to make the team.



The third TE may not be on the roster, or the Giants may employ a full back, i.e. Smith

If we somehow GiantsRage2007 : 5/5/2017 9:01 am : link Keep a FB, then no way do we keep 5 TE



If you consider one of these 5 as a TE/FB (Ellison) and another one as a TE/WR (Engram) then I could see it.

RE: RE: Actually his projection for the DL is more extreme BillT : 5/5/2017 9:02 am

Quote: In comment 13461567 BillT said:





Quote:





3 DTs and 6 DEs. I could see the 6 DEs but 3 DTs is one less than they usually dress for the 46 man. I think they could keep 10 DL (6 DE, 4DT) and then make the roster work by keeping 5 CBs, 4 safeties. The 4th DL is more important than a 5th safety.







Yeah, I don't see a Bromley cut..Granted, some of the DEs can move inside at times, but carrying just 3 DTs and giving them major minutes AGAIN, doesn't compute, imv..Bromley stays, imo

And more importantly, if (when) a DT gets nicked you go into a game with only 2 on the 46 man. Can't see that.

While the 2011 Green Bay roster is a fun precedent... Big Blue Blogger : 5/5/2017 9:06 am ...it has to be taken with a few grains of salt. Finley was the featured guy. When he was healthy, only Tom Crabtree saw much playing time - mostly as a blocker. Aside from Finley, the rest of the TEs - Crabtree, Andrew Quarless, D.J. Williams and Ryan Taylor - combined for a whopping total of twelve catches and 91 yards. Also, the Packers weren't carrying a developmental QB, as the Giants probably will.

Still, it's true that McCarthy carried five TEs, and McAdoo could do so if the special teams contributions and overall roster math work out.



Still, it's true that McCarthy carried five TEs, and McAdoo could do so if the special teams contributions and overall roster math work out.

I don't see how this happens given Spagnuolo's preference for DL Ten Ton Hammer : 5/5/2017 9:08 am rotation, given that they will likely have to carry three QBs.

How does this work out numbers wise? I don't see it



How does this work out numbers wise? I don't see it

As many Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2017 9:09 am have astutely pointed out, the third QB this year is going to make things difficult.

John Kuhn was more than a hood ornament in Green Bay. Klaatu : 5/5/2017 9:11 am And if you use the 2011 Packers team as a template, they kept only three RBs plus Kuhn that year. If Shane Smith lives up to his billing, the extremely athletic former linebacker could prove to be more of an asset on special teams than any TE on the roster now.

Tye will be placed on the Stony Brook Ready Reserve Diver_Down : 5/5/2017 9:12 am and will be called up if injuries dictate his presence.

RE: Tye will be placed on the Stony Brook Ready Reserve Klaatu : 5/5/2017 9:13 am

Quote: and will be called up if injuries dictate his presence.



The Stony Brook Ready Reserve takes a back seat to no one!

RE: RE: Tye will be placed on the Stony Brook Ready Reserve Diver_Down : 5/5/2017 9:15 am

Quote: In comment 13461612 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





and will be called up if injuries dictate his presence.







The Stony Brook Ready Reserve takes a back seat to no one!



The Stony Brook Ready Reserve aka Tye's Couch

What has Matt LaCrosse done to make anyone believe he should make the csb : 5/5/2017 9:16 am : link roster?



I'd rather bring back Will Johnson and have a guy who can play TE/Fullback; and even then I'd probably only carry four (Tye out). Fact is that this team is all set with receiving threats, where this team struggles is in short yardage situations. In the absence of a re-vamped OL (though I hope some young guys step up), having Rhett and Johnson on the field in short yardage would be an instant upgrade from this last year.

5 TEs? M.S. : 5/5/2017 9:17 am : link

Well, 5 TEs if the rest of out roster sucks.



And the 5 TEs would really be 4 TEs and WR Evan Engram.

RE: Lacosse probably odd man out njm : 5/5/2017 9:20 am

Quote: Can't seem to stay healthy.



Also can't seem to block.



Also can't seem to block.

More likely a true FB or a 4th DT, although the latter may be a matter of keeping "only" 5 DEs.

The Giants are not going to keep 5 Te's gidiefor : Mod : 5/5/2017 9:22 am : : 5/5/2017 9:22 am : link they barely have three - Tye and LaCosse for all his promise -- have not demonstrated that they belong on an NFL roster -- Adams has the talent but hasn't been consistent with it.



if anything McAdoo has shown that he's going to work with what he has -- and Tye and LaCosse really don't add anything to the Engram, Ellison, Adams table --



If anything Tye and LaCosse should push Adams to beat them out for a spot on the roster. Adams has a pot more talent than either of them.



Think about it, Donnell was crap and he beat all of those guys out for a position on the team -- if not for his fumbling he'd still best them all (Tye, LaCrosse and Adams)



Why would McAdoo keep two players who don't really add anything to the team? Tye and Adams held the team back last year -- and LaCosse is like a number of Giants players who can not get out on the field and play.



Kratch has admitted more than once that he knows nothing about football -- he sticks to purely conventional thought here. He sees a previous pattern and expects it to be repeated. I understand the logic to that -- but it has little to do with the actual personnel on the Giants





Not looking to crap on anybody but measure the risk Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2017 9:24 am as to how much teams are clammering for guys like Josh Johnson, an injured Geno Smith and Matt LaCosse.

its low folks....



its low folks...





Personally, I doubt it mavric : 5/5/2017 9:26 am : link I suspect we'll keep 4: Engram, Ellison, Adams, and LaCosse



I think LaCosse has more upside than Tye, but has to prove he is healthy. When he was healthy, he proved he could block and had soft hands for catching passes.

I think they carry 4 AnnapolisMike : 5/5/2017 9:27 am But 5 is not out of the question depending on how they see special teams contributions. I would think they go to 5 WR's in that case if they did. You can make the case that Engram is a slot WR when needed.





Some other position groupings he calls for... Dan in the Springs : 5/5/2017 9:27 am : link only 3 DT and 6 DE? He states that the Giants generally only had 3 DT active most weeks last year. What about injury? With only 1 out you are in big trouble trying to play just 2 DT. Not gonna happen.



Another one - only 5 WR? I get that there EE is basically a big wideout, but he's a rookie and has to learn a pro-style offense at TE. Not really going to count on him contributing as a WR yet are we? I don't see how Lacosse makes this team over Lewis at WR.



Anyway - some bold predictions by Kratch, but I think he'll be wrong on at least these two.

4 if Tye can play some FB effectively Ivan15 : 5/5/2017 9:27 am .

RE: Personally, I doubt it njm : 5/5/2017 9:31 am

Quote: I suspect we'll keep 4: Engram, Ellison, Adams, and LaCosse



I think LaCosse has more upside than Tye, but has to prove he is healthy. When he was healthy, he proved he could block and had soft hands for catching passes.



Sorry, but I can describe Lacosse's blocking prior to injury in last year's preseason in one word: "Ole'"

Trade a TE ChicagoMarty : 5/5/2017 9:34 am for an experienced cb!

Get rid of Tye already jeff57 : 5/5/2017 9:37 am .

RE: The Giants are not going to keep 5 Te's James Kratch : 5/5/2017 9:38 am

Quote:

Kratch has admitted more than once that he knows nothing about football -- he sticks to purely conventional thought here. He sees a previous pattern and expects it to be repeated. I understand the logic to that -- but it has little to do with the actual personnel on the Giants





I missed it when I admitted I know nothing about football. As for my atrocious takes, I love all my readers!



All kidding aside, with the three defensive tackles: As I included in the original story, the Giants only had three DTs active on game day most weeks last season. In fact, I just went through all the game books from last year. By my count, they had just three DTs active for nine of 17 games (counting the playoffs). In the other eight games, the fourth DT was active because a defensive end was injured (Wynn, then Owa, then JPP). I'd have to go back and dig into all the transactions to be sure, but they never had more than four defensive tackles on the roster at any time last year as far as I can tell.



Bromley only played about 22 percent of the defensive snaps last year - a third of the snaps Snacks and Harrison played. The Giants would also presumably have a defensive tackle on the practice squad, ready to be elevated in a pinch at any time. So I don't think three defensive tackles is that crazy. It may not be likely, but there is some logic behind the idea.



I missed it when I admitted I know nothing about football. As for my atrocious takes, I love all my readers!

All kidding aside, with the three defensive tackles: As I included in the original story, the Giants only had three DTs active on game day most weeks last season. In fact, I just went through all the game books from last year. By my count, they had just three DTs active for nine of 17 games (counting the playoffs). In the other eight games, the fourth DT was active because a defensive end was injured (Wynn, then Owa, then JPP). I'd have to go back and dig into all the transactions to be sure, but they never had more than four defensive tackles on the roster at any time last year as far as I can tell.

Bromley only played about 22 percent of the defensive snaps last year - a third of the snaps Snacks and Harrison played. The Giants would also presumably have a defensive tackle on the practice squad, ready to be elevated in

RE: 4 if Tye can play some FB effectively jeff57 : 5/5/2017 9:38 am : link

Quote: .

Ellison can do that In comment 13461641 Ivan15 said:Ellison can do that

Adams has potential. That's not a dirty word. Klaatu : 5/5/2017 9:39 am : link

Quote: Adams has the upside to be an all around tight end if he can continue to add weight and refine his route running. There is an upside here that very few tight ends possess.



Adams' problems seem to be between his ears (which Sy also mentioned), however it should be noted that his snap counts last year increased as the season progressed. Perhaps the light came on for him, at least a little bit. Perhaps he'll show marked improvement this year compared to last. Certainly he'll face stiffer competition, but as the saying goes, "iron sharpens iron." Here's why Sy'56 said about him prior to last year's draft:Adams' problems seem to be between his ears (which Sy also mentioned), however it should be noted that his snap counts last year increased as the season progressed. Perhaps the light came on for him, at least a little bit. Perhaps he'll show marked improvement this year compared to last. Certainly he'll face stiffer competition, but as the saying goes, "iron sharpens iron."

njm: Everything about LaCosse is speculative. Big Blue Blogger : 5/5/2017 9:42 am : link Quote: Sorry, but I can describe Lacosse's blocking prior to injury in last year's preseason in one word: "Ole'" I would also question the claim that he can "contribute heavily" on specials. Maybe he can, but what's that based on? Sure, he played on all the units at Illinois three years ago, and gave good effort. All that proves is that he was never a vital part of the Illini offense, so he also took special teams reps. njm said:I would also question the claim that he can "contribute heavily" on specials. Maybe he can, but what's that based on? Sure, he played on all the units at Illinois three years ago, and gave good effort. All that proves is that he was never a vital part of the Illini offense, so he also took special teams reps.

Oh my, how comical where some place value Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2017 9:44 am : link on this roster. The 5th TE, the 5th RB, the 4th QB who would struggle completing 2 passes in a row in a live game?



Efficient rosters should turn over a bunch of guys at the bottom every year. Are we so great at special teams that we need to keep guys on year-after-year because they are familiar faces to the program? No.



Mostly everybody we would cut will be available in Week 3 if we need them. The bigger problem would actually be "why we would need them" though...









AND thank you IVAN! idiotsavant : 5/5/2017 9:50 am : link ''4 if Tye can play some FB effectively

Ivan15 : 9:27 am : link : reply



.''

----



somebody has to carry the torch for Tye as Fullback project bandwagon thing



I mean, if the coaches cannot turn a 6'2" 267lb player who has proven it on the field as an offensive puzzle piece into a part time fullback option, I don't know what to frigging tell you. The kid has played and played up to his abilities, made first downs, been hard to tackle, low set body and is a load.

RE: ... UberAlias : 5/5/2017 9:51 am : link

Quote: Matt LaCosse has gotten more love for doing nothing.



Let him make a play even in the preseason first.



Will Tye is on the bubble.



Totally agree. In comment 13461547 Eric from BBI said:Totally agree.

One thing I will add about roster projections James Kratch : 5/5/2017 9:52 am : link There are no truly magic numbers for position groups, except for QBs and perhaps the offensive line. They carried five running backs last year. They carried more linebackers last season. They cut back on safeties, etc. It's all guesswork. I was simply trying to present something to generate some discussion with the five tight ends - which they did in Green Bay, and could now do here given Engram's unique profile as a player.

RE: AND thank you IVAN! jeff57 : 5/5/2017 9:53 am : link

Quote: ''4 if Tye can play some FB effectively

Ivan15 : 9:27 am : link : reply



.''

----



somebody has to carry the torch for Tye as Fullback project bandwagon thing



I mean, if the coaches cannot turn a 6'2" 267lb player who has proven it on the field as an offensive puzzle piece into a part time fullback option, I don't know what to frigging tell you. The kid has played and played up to his abilities, made first downs, been hard to tackle, low set body and is a load.

Agree with you that he is a load. One we don't need to carry anymore. In comment 13461680 idiotsavant said:Agree with you that he is a load. One we don't need to carry anymore.

Tye graded beast on the team Carl in CT : 5/5/2017 9:53 am : link With only 2 drops in over 70 balls thrown. He is going nowhere until a more reliable receiver is proven.

RE: One thing I will add about roster projections Klaatu : 5/5/2017 9:53 am : link

Quote: There are no truly magic numbers for position groups, except for QBs and perhaps the offensive line. They carried five running backs last year. They carried more linebackers last season. They cut back on safeties, etc. It's all guesswork. I was simply trying to present something to generate some discussion with the five tight ends - which they did in Green Bay, and could now do here given Engram's unique profile as a player.



It could be worse. You could be Jordan Raanan.



Ha! I kill me. In comment 13461682 James Kratch said:It could be worse. You could be Jordan Raanan.

RE: Tye graded beast on the team jeff57 : 5/5/2017 9:54 am : link

Quote: With only 2 drops in over 70 balls thrown. He is going nowhere until a more reliable receiver is proven.

He stinks as a TE. Too short. Can't block. Can't run. In comment 13461686 Carl in CT said:He stinks as a TE. Too short. Can't block. Can't run.

Engram isnt a WR Deej : 5/5/2017 9:55 am : link he has little or no experience being split wide. He certainly doesnt give you roster flexibility to carry one less WR, since our "slot WR" is SS, who was 100% making the team anyway, obviously.

Tye is a joke. Klaatu : 5/5/2017 9:57 am : link If he brought anything useful to the table there would have been no need to sign Ellison, let alone draft Engram. His blocking is sub-par and his YAC is virtually non-existent.

RE: Tye graded beast on the team Victor in CT : 5/5/2017 9:58 am : link

Quote: With only 2 drops in over 70 balls thrown. He is going nowhere until a more reliable receiver is proven.



thats what they said about Myers when they signed him. Tye sucks In comment 13461686 Carl in CT said:thats what they said about Myers when they signed him. Tye sucks

RE: RE: Tye graded beast on the team Carson53 : 5/5/2017 10:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13461686 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





With only 2 drops in over 70 balls thrown. He is going nowhere until a more reliable receiver is proven.







thats what they said about Myers when they signed him. Tye sucks .



I think it depends on what they see from Adams and possibly LaCosse in training camp.

I am not buying 5 TE's on the roster. Based on his roster projection, I would say 6 WR's. In comment 13461698 Victor in CT said:I think it depends on what they see from Adams and possibly LaCosse in training camp.I am not buying 5 TE's on the roster. Based on his roster projection, I would say 6 WR's.

RE: Actually his projection for the DL is more extreme Carson53 : 5/5/2017 10:11 am : link

Quote: 3 DTs and 6 DEs. I could see the 6 DEs but 3 DTs is one less than they usually dress for the 46 man. I think they could keep 10 DL (6 DE, 4DT) and then make the roster work by keeping 5 CBs, 4 safeties. The 4th DL is more important than a 5th safety. .



I didn't see that on the DL, but Kratch lost me

at 5 TE's, so... In comment 13461567 BillT said:I didn't see that on the DL, but Kratch lost meat 5 TE's, so...

Don't think Tye Earl the goat : 5/5/2017 10:22 am : link Makes the team

And I'd rather see the Giants carry an extra WR like Darius Powe than a 5th TE

I can't see 5 TEs, I can't see 3 DTs, and I'd be surprised if yatqb : 5/5/2017 10:24 am : link King won the WR battle over Lewis, since Lewis was a very good special teamer for us.



I wonder whether a team might give up a 7th for Tye. The guy's not useless; he's just very mediocre.

TE stretch234 : 5/5/2017 10:52 am : link What is interesting is that Tye in 2015 avg 11 YPC. Jordan Reed has done that 1 time in his career - his 1st year



I think you see Engram, Ellison, Tye, Adams

Giants will probably keep 4 mrvax : 5/5/2017 10:55 am : link Even that number is high until you consider "TE" is now a catch-all phrase.

I don't see 5 TE Cenotaph : 5/5/2017 11:00 am : link even if Engram is part WR and one of the other guys serves as FB. Just not enough talent there, and if we're looking at back end roster guys, probably makes more sense to keep a 4th DT (Bromley has shown a few decent flashes) or another CB (since we're thing there).



Anyone remember that Colts game a few years back where we only dressed 2 DTs (prepping for a heavy pass attack), and then I think one got hurt and Ind ran all over us? Yeah, not a good idea to go short on DT depth.

My vote is 3 TE + a pass catching, blocking FB ... Spider56 : 5/5/2017 11:28 am : link Hopefully Engram + Adams + Ellison + Johnson.



Tye is not an NFL quality TE (his blocking is atrocious) and the others are unproven / unknown.

RE: Colin Thompson seems destined for the Practice Squad. Stan in LA : 5/5/2017 11:42 am : link

Quote: Which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Just ask Jake Ballard.

Don't forget that the wily Belichick stole Jake Ballard from us. Nice move. In comment 13461554 Klaatu said:Don't forget that the wily Belichick stole Jake Ballard from us. Nice move.

Ellison will be on the roster as a FB/TE Paulie Walnuts : 5/5/2017 11:43 am : link is my guess

For sure '56 idiotsavant : 5/5/2017 11:44 am : link ''RE: RE: Actually his projection for the DL is more extreme

BillT : 9:02 am : link : reply



In comment 13461571 Big Blue '56 said:

Quote:

In comment 13461567 BillT said:

Quote:

3 DTs and 6 DEs. I could see the 6 DEs but 3 DTs is one less than they usually dress for the 46 man. I think they could keep 10 DL (6 DE, 4DT) and then make the roster work by keeping 5 CBs, 4 safeties. The 4th DL is more important than a 5th safety.......''

''

And more importantly, if (when) a DT gets nicked you go into a game with only 2 on the 46 man. Can't see that.''

-----------------



fot typical 53 is?:



DEFENSIVE LINE (8 or 9)



LINEBACKERS (6 for 4-3, 8 for 3-4)



DEFENSIVE BACKS (8)

-------------------------------------



I would change that:



DEFENSIVE LINE 9



1 - DT/DE 'tweener (if you have one)

>or<

1 a true rush 3 tech if you have one)

+

4 - True DE's (over 260lbs)

4 - True DTs (2 over 295lbs hopefully 2 over 320lbs)



LINEBACKERS 5

2 Sams (Vernon and Kennard)

2 Mikes (old school linebackers fill open gaps, run to sideline)

1 Will



DEFENSIVE BACKS (9)



2 nickle corners (can replace man cover)

3 man cover corners

2 Ball Hawk Free Safeties (can replace WILL at times)

2 Big Strong Safeties (can replace WILL at any time)





Wow 5 is a lot PatersonPlank : 5/5/2017 12:34 pm : link I guess I could see my way to 4, if they consider EE also a WR and reduce that number to 5 (from 6).

You have to see phil in arizona : 5/5/2017 12:40 pm : link what happens in camp. Tye could improve as a blocker or lead blocker. Someone could get hurt. A UFA could impress.



My best guess is that if they keep a FB, we'll see Ellison, Adams, Engram and either Tye or LaCosse.



If they don't keep a FB, they'll probably keep all 4 and use Ellison as the FB when needed.

Sorry, that made no sense, phil in arizona : 5/5/2017 12:43 pm : link if they keep a FB, it'll probably just be Ellison, Adams, Engram. If they don't keep a FB, they'll probably keep 4, with either Tye or Lacosse getting cut.

no chance 5 msh : 5/5/2017 12:46 pm : link possibly 4 as it stands ellison,engram and adams are all locks at this point, if they add a FB then they may only carry those 3 to make way for that and count the FB as thier 4th TE essentially



if either tye or lacosse make the team it would need to be due to thier special teams play. lacosse will have to overtake tye on the depth chart to stand any chance of making the final roster as tye was thier best TE last year and is thier 4th TE going into training camp

4 is pushing it JonC : 5/5/2017 12:55 pm : link but suspect Tye sticks and Lacosse is gone again.



It would be silly to keep 5TEs nicky43 : 5/5/2017 1:11 pm : link Espectially in a year where you are probably keeping at least 3 QBs.

4 TE idiotsavant : 5/5/2017 1:17 pm : link 1 FB...Tye



UDFA FB goes to practice squad

If we had 5 TEs who were worth keeping, and we don't, but Marty in Albany : 5/5/2017 2:06 pm : link if we did, we should trade two of them for a LB or OL..

RE: As many Matt M. : 5/5/2017 2:16 pm : link

Quote: have astutely pointed out, the third QB this year is going to make things difficult. But, will they definitely keep Smith and Webb? Is there any scenario in which they don't keep Smith? In comment 13461605 Eric from BBI said:But, will they definitely keep Smith and Webb? Is there any scenario in which they don't keep Smith?

Basic math tells you Giants won't keep 5 Tight Ends Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2017 2:17 pm : link when we really only have 2.5





RE: RE: As many Ten Ton Hammer : 5/5/2017 2:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13461605 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





have astutely pointed out, the third QB this year is going to make things difficult.



But, will they definitely keep Smith and Webb? Is there any scenario in which they don't keep Smith?



I mean, if he's an outright disaster. He's not making any money. He's probably more valuable for his roster spot if someone else has a crazy preseason you have to keep.



I would guess the plan is for Davis Webb to basically be the clipboard hero and emergency QB. In comment 13462182 Matt M. said:I mean, if he's an outright disaster. He's not making any money. He's probably more valuable for his roster spot if someone else has a crazy preseason you have to keep.I would guess the plan is for Davis Webb to basically be the clipboard hero and emergency QB.

I think the Giants will keep Jay on the Island : 5/5/2017 3:01 pm : link 3 QB'S

3 RB'S

4 TE'S

6 WR'S

9 OL

4 DT

5 DE

6 LB

5 CB

5 S

K

P

LS

deploy the 5 TE formation spike : 5/5/2017 3:03 pm : link TE TE TE T G C G T TE

QB



TE/HB



Tye or LaCosse are gone. TC : 5/5/2017 3:41 pm : link Tye is a limited athlete who has been helpful but will likely never be any better than he has been. LaCosse was a promising talent who has never been able to deliver, and may be out of time because Jerell Adams is a more promising talent who may yet deliver.

You don't just become a Fullback? River : 5/5/2017 3:45 pm : link You have to have the ability to move not just one person but make a hole for the back to get through to take on the first guy and take him out of the picture. Tye is one of the worst blockers in the league and you want him to protect our QB and open holes for our runners?

Its about close quarters and Heart to get in there and fight.

Tye blocks about as good as Donnell did. Which means he can not even block as good as an average player at his position.

Tye is not a FB and Never will be unless Medical Science can help him. You have to be a Warrior and love to scrap which he has shown last year he couldn't block 170 lb CBs.

Think about Tyes plays last year. River : 5/5/2017 3:47 pm : link One time he had the whole field open to him and got more than 20 yards. Once? Think about his yards average if he didn't have that play? How many times did Eli hit him on 3rd down and short and no conversion? My God stop the Will Tye love.

RE: Think about Tyes plays last year. Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2017 3:51 pm : link

Quote: One time he had the whole field open to him and got more than 20 yards. Once? Think about his yards average if he didn't have that play? How many times did Eli hit him on 3rd down and short and no conversion? My God stop the Will Tye love.



You can't stop him...you only hope to contain him. In comment 13462295 River said:You can't stop him...you only hope to contain him.

RE: Tye or LaCosse are gone. njm : 5/5/2017 3:53 pm : link

Quote: LaCosse was a promising talent who has never been able to deliver,



He's also never been able to block. Compared to his preseason performance Tye is Howard Cross. In comment 13462286 TC said:He's also never been able to block. Compared to his preseason performance Tye is Howard Cross.

Well mr. Kratch DavidinBMNY : 5/5/2017 3:55 pm : link Got our attention.



I prefer 4 with one a fb/hb/te.



Keep in mind with Marshall's size we have a red zone target.



I hope Adams develops and Lacosse surprises. Tye is servicable, he has made valuable plays but his blocking is really bad. If Lacosse could ever get healthy he could be an upgrade.



That said, guys who are oft-injurrd usually don't turn that around.





RE: The Giants are not going to keep 5 Te's mort christenson : 5/5/2017 4:29 pm : link

Quote: they barely have three - Tye and LaCosse for all his promise -- have not demonstrated that they belong on an NFL roster -- Adams has the talent but hasn't been consistent with it.



if anything McAdoo has shown that he's going to work with what he has -- and Tye and LaCosse really don't add anything to the Engram, Ellison, Adams table --



If anything Tye and LaCosse should push Adams to beat them out for a spot on the roster. Adams has a pot more talent than either of them.



Think about it, Donnell was crap and he beat all of those guys out for a position on the team -- if not for his fumbling he'd still best them all (Tye, LaCrosse and Adams)



Why would McAdoo keep two players who don't really add anything to the team? Tye and Adams held the team back last year -- and LaCosse is like a number of Giants players who can not get out on the field and play.



Kratch has admitted more than once that he knows nothing about football -- he sticks to purely conventional thought here. He sees a previous pattern and expects it to be repeated. I understand the logic to that -- but it has little to do with the actual personnel on the Giants

Because I am fairly certain Kratch "nevuh said dat!!!" (and his later good natured posts sort of confirm that), I am sure that your post regarding him is really a piss poor way of representing this website. I mean it's one thing for random posters to insult others. Or even beat writers. But for a moderator ostensibly speaking for the website and its owner...well that is a shitty thing to say and do. Which only confirms that your judgment rivals your football knowledge. And I am glad James Kratch was here to see it.



In comment 13461633 gidiefor said:Because I am fairly certain Kratch "nevuh said dat!!!" (and his later good natured posts sort of confirm that), I am sure that your post regarding him is really a piss poor way of representing this website. I mean it's one thing for random posters to insult others. Or even beat writers. But for a moderator ostensibly speaking for the website and its owner...well that is a shitty thing to say and do. Which only confirms that your judgment rivals your football knowledge. And I am glad James Kratch was here to see it.

mort gidiefor : Mod : 5/5/2017 5:30 pm : : 5/5/2017 5:30 pm : link a) when I give my opinions about football topics - they are my opinions and do not represent the website



b) why would I credit him for saying something it if he didn't say it or write it? In fact he has written that exactly as I expressed it and on more than one occasion



c) nevertheless -- don't let reality get in your way





Will Tye isn't outstanding at anything 81_Great_Dane : 5/5/2017 9:13 pm : link but is a complete overachiever. He's not a draft pick who stunk through lack of effort. He's an UDFA who worked his way up the depth chart. Should he have been starting? No. Do I want him starting? No. But this coming season he probably won't be, unless he improves.



But some of you guys act like he shot your dog.

Tye's probably found his water level as a backup Ten Ton Hammer : 5/5/2017 10:20 pm : link Which is pretty impressive for a SUNY Stony Brook UDFA.



I've never understood why fans take it so damned personally that a player just isn't good enough to be a starter.

Tye will be here Vanzetti : 2:16 am : link fans dislike him and that makes them think McAdoo must view things the same way



the more they dislike a guy, the more certain they are he will be gone





Tye's a decent 3rd tight end, but Adams Ira : 9:17 am : link is bigger, faster and a better blocker. So, I think we'll have Engram, Ellison and Adams with someone on the practice squad. If we keep a 4th, it should be Tye. I can't see a possibility of 5 tight ends.

Jay XBRONX : 11:27 am : link more like 4 RB and 4 at safety.

People forget Tye is a 4.47 guy (timed) Carl in CT : 11:28 am : link It's not his fault that the Giants ask Jim to run five yards, turn around and let the LB hit him square in the numbers. If EE does this he will be carted off the field.