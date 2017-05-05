Kratch projection: Giants will keep 5 TEs

Thanks Dawg..
In: Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams, Will Tye, Matt LaCosse.
Out: Colin Thompson (UDFA).
Analysis: No, this is not insanity. The Packers carried five tight ends when McAdoo was their position coach. Engram is basically a wideout to begin with.
If the Giants want to utilize tight ends more, having them in bulk is not a bad idea, especially since Adams and LaCosse can contribute heavily on special teams.
We would hAve to be thin at another position.
whether the guys at the bottom can make a major contribution to special teams.
are always good for a laugh.
Can't seem to stay healthy.
Four is more likely, and I'd even go so far as to suggest three plus a FB.
Matt LaCosse has gotten more love for doing nothing.
Let him make a play even in the preseason first.
Will Tye is on the bubble.
Too many roster spots for the TE (plus they may have another spot tied up by a FB). I think there will be 4, the last spot will come down to Matt or Tye.
instead of one of the TEs. Tye is out, or perhaps Lacosse.
so I can't see 5 TE's to go along with that. I'd put the chances at about 1%.
Which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Just ask Jake Ballard.
It's about who you won't. He thinks they'll cut back on WR to keep the 5th TE. At least he's giving the whole picture. 10 WR/TE. So, the choice is Tye or LaCrosse over Roger Lewis or maybe Powe. Certainly possible with Engram's ability as a WR and the weakness at the bottom of the WR depth chart.
TE serves as the FB, it isn't out of the question, but still highly unlikely.
3 DTs and 6 DEs. I could see the 6 DEs but 3 DTs is one less than they usually dress for the 46 man. I think they could keep 10 DL (6 DE, 4DT) and then make the roster work by keeping 5 CBs, 4 safeties. The 4th DL is more important than a 5th safety.
during the post draft offseason dead zone
I seriously doubt that happens, too.
BillT said:
| 3 DTs and 6 DEs. I could see the 6 DEs but 3 DTs is one less than they usually dress for the 46 man. I think they could keep 10 DL (6 DE, 4DT) and then make the roster work by keeping 5 CBs, 4 safeties. The 4th DL is more important than a 5th safety.
Yeah, I don't see a Bromley cut..Granted, some of the DEs can move inside at times, but carrying just 3 DTs and giving them major minutes AGAIN, doesn't compute, imv..Bromley stays, imo
are committed to keeping a third quarterback , keeping 5 TEs is a comical assertion. Engram has a flexible spot. What is he , exactly ? Therein might lie the problem with the Giants #1, but such is to digress . There is never any sense to keeping 10 o-linemen if you have a weak line. Just keep a couple of bums on the practice squad. The FB is a hood ornament in Mac's finesse offense . Why bother ?
I go heavy on corners. Those little guys are asked to do too much, therefore, they get hurt frequently .
of the Giant's beat. His draft coverage and takes were atrocious.
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| TE serves as the FB, it isn't out of the question, but still highly unlikely.
That's the only scenario I see being plausible. If we don't utilize a true FB then Ellison/another TE will be designated as that role to technically open up a spot for another TE. I guess its semantics at that point.
And Adams and/or Tye would have to regress in order for Matt to make the team IMO.
Adams is not secure either. He will have to show something. The backups will compete for (1-2) positions.
I think that the Giants will be creative in filling roster positions. Players who can play multiple positions will get preference.
Engram can play TE, H back, and WR. Players who have that type of position flexibility will have the best opportunity to make the team.
The third TE may not be on the roster, or the Giants may employ a full back, i.e. Smith
Keep a FB, then no way do we keep 5 TE
If you consider one of these 5 as a TE/FB (Ellison) and another one as a TE/WR (Engram) then I could see it.
Big Blue '56 said:
3 DTs and 6 DEs. I could see the 6 DEs but 3 DTs is one less than they usually dress for the 46 man. I think they could keep 10 DL (6 DE, 4DT) and then make the roster work by keeping 5 CBs, 4 safeties. The 4th DL is more important than a 5th safety.
Yeah, I don't see a Bromley cut..Granted, some of the DEs can move inside at times, but carrying just 3 DTs and giving them major minutes AGAIN, doesn't compute, imv..Bromley stays, imo
And more importantly, if (when) a DT gets nicked you go into a game with only 2 on the 46 man. Can't see that.
...it has to be taken with a few grains of salt. Finley was the featured guy. When he was healthy, only Tom Crabtree saw much playing time - mostly as a blocker. Aside from Finley, the rest of the TEs - Crabtree, Andrew Quarless, D.J. Williams and Ryan Taylor - combined for a whopping total of twelve catches and 91 yards. Also, the Packers weren't carrying a developmental QB, as the Giants probably will.
Still, it's true that McCarthy carried five TEs, and McAdoo could do so if the special teams contributions and overall roster math work out.
rotation, given that they will likely have to carry three QBs.
How does this work out numbers wise? I don't see it
have astutely pointed out, the third QB this year is going to make things difficult.
And if you use the 2011 Packers team as a template, they kept only three RBs plus Kuhn that year. If Shane Smith lives up to his billing, the extremely athletic former linebacker could prove to be more of an asset on special teams than any TE on the roster now.
and will be called up if injuries dictate his presence.
Diver_Down said:
| and will be called up if injuries dictate his presence.
The Stony Brook Ready Reserve takes a back seat to no one!
Klaatu said:
and will be called up if injuries dictate his presence.
The Stony Brook Ready Reserve takes a back seat to no one!
The Stony Brook Ready Reserve aka Tye's Couch
roster?
I'd rather bring back Will Johnson and have a guy who can play TE/Fullback; and even then I'd probably only carry four (Tye out). Fact is that this team is all set with receiving threats, where this team struggles is in short yardage situations. In the absence of a re-vamped OL (though I hope some young guys step up), having Rhett and Johnson on the field in short yardage would be an instant upgrade from this last year.
Well, 5 TEs if the rest of out roster sucks.
And the 5 TEs would really be 4 TEs and WR Evan Engram.
in camp or preseason anyway.
Tuckrule said:
| Can't seem to stay healthy.
Also can't seem to block.
More likely a true FB or a 4th DT, although the latter may be a matter of keeping "only" 5 DEs.
they barely have three - Tye and LaCosse for all his promise -- have not demonstrated that they belong on an NFL roster -- Adams has the talent but hasn't been consistent with it.
if anything McAdoo has shown that he's going to work with what he has -- and Tye and LaCosse really don't add anything to the Engram, Ellison, Adams table --
If anything Tye and LaCosse should push Adams to beat them out for a spot on the roster. Adams has a pot more talent than either of them.
Think about it, Donnell was crap and he beat all of those guys out for a position on the team -- if not for his fumbling he'd still best them all (Tye, LaCrosse and Adams)
Why would McAdoo keep two players who don't really add anything to the team? Tye and Adams held the team back last year -- and LaCosse is like a number of Giants players who can not get out on the field and play.
Kratch has admitted more than once that he knows nothing about football -- he sticks to purely conventional thought here. He sees a previous pattern and expects it to be repeated. I understand the logic to that -- but it has little to do with the actual personnel on the Giants
as to how much teams are clammering for guys like Josh Johnson, an injured Geno Smith and Matt LaCosse.
its low folks...
I suspect we'll keep 4: Engram, Ellison, Adams, and LaCosse
I think LaCosse has more upside than Tye, but has to prove he is healthy. When he was healthy, he proved he could block and had soft hands for catching passes.
But 5 is not out of the question depending on how they see special teams contributions. I would think they go to 5 WR's in that case if they did. You can make the case that Engram is a slot WR when needed.
only 3 DT and 6 DE? He states that the Giants generally only had 3 DT active most weeks last year. What about injury? With only 1 out you are in big trouble trying to play just 2 DT. Not gonna happen.
Another one - only 5 WR? I get that there EE is basically a big wideout, but he's a rookie and has to learn a pro-style offense at TE. Not really going to count on him contributing as a WR yet are we? I don't see how Lacosse makes this team over Lewis at WR.
Anyway - some bold predictions by Kratch, but I think he'll be wrong on at least these two.
mavric said:
| I suspect we'll keep 4: Engram, Ellison, Adams, and LaCosse
I think LaCosse has more upside than Tye, but has to prove he is healthy. When he was healthy, he proved he could block and had soft hands for catching passes.
Sorry, but I can describe Lacosse's blocking prior to injury in last year's preseason in one word: "Ole'"
gidiefor said:
Kratch has admitted more than once that he knows nothing about football -- he sticks to purely conventional thought here. He sees a previous pattern and expects it to be repeated. I understand the logic to that -- but it has little to do with the actual personnel on the Giants
I missed it when I admitted I know nothing about football. As for my atrocious takes, I love all my readers!
All kidding aside, with the three defensive tackles: As I included in the original story, the Giants only had three DTs active on game day most weeks last season. In fact, I just went through all the game books from last year. By my count, they had just three DTs active for nine of 17 games (counting the playoffs). In the other eight games, the fourth DT was active because a defensive end was injured (Wynn, then Owa, then JPP). I'd have to go back and dig into all the transactions to be sure, but they never had more than four defensive tackles on the roster at any time last year as far as I can tell.
Bromley only played about 22 percent of the defensive snaps last year - a third of the snaps Snacks and Harrison played. The Giants would also presumably have a defensive tackle on the practice squad, ready to be elevated in a pinch at any time. So I don't think three defensive tackles is that crazy. It may not be likely, but there is some logic behind the idea.
JK
Ivan15 said:
Ellison can do that
Here's why Sy'56 said about him prior to last year's draft:
|Adams has the upside to be an all around tight end if he can continue to add weight and refine his route running. There is an upside here that very few tight ends possess.
Adams' problems seem to be between his ears (which Sy also mentioned), however it should be noted that his snap counts last year increased as the season progressed. Perhaps the light came on for him, at least a little bit. Perhaps he'll show marked improvement this year compared to last. Certainly he'll face stiffer competition, but as the saying goes, "iron sharpens iron."
njm said:
|Sorry, but I can describe Lacosse's blocking prior to injury in last year's preseason in one word: "Ole'"
I would also question the claim that he can "contribute heavily" on specials. Maybe he can, but what's that based on? Sure, he played on all the units at Illinois three years ago, and gave good effort. All that proves is that he was never a vital part of the Illini offense, so he also took special teams reps.
on this roster. The 5th TE, the 5th RB, the 4th QB who would struggle completing 2 passes in a row in a live game?
Efficient rosters should turn over a bunch of guys at the bottom every year. Are we so great at special teams that we need to keep guys on year-after-year because they are familiar faces to the program? No.
Mostly everybody we would cut will be available in Week 3 if we need them. The bigger problem would actually be "why we would need them" though...
That means they would have to keep one less DE or OL which doesn't make sense.
''4 if Tye can play some FB effectively
somebody has to carry the torch for Tye as Fullback project bandwagon thing
I mean, if the coaches cannot turn a 6'2" 267lb player who has proven it on the field as an offensive puzzle piece into a part time fullback option, I don't know what to frigging tell you. The kid has played and played up to his abilities, made first downs, been hard to tackle, low set body and is a load.
Eric from BBI said:
| Matt LaCosse has gotten more love for doing nothing.
Let him make a play even in the preseason first.
Will Tye is on the bubble.
Totally agree.
There are no truly magic numbers for position groups, except for QBs and perhaps the offensive line. They carried five running backs last year. They carried more linebackers last season. They cut back on safeties, etc. It's all guesswork. I was simply trying to present something to generate some discussion with the five tight ends - which they did in Green Bay, and could now do here given Engram's unique profile as a player.
idiotsavant said:
| ''4 if Tye can play some FB effectively
Ivan15 : 9:27 am : link : reply
.''
----
somebody has to carry the torch for Tye as Fullback project bandwagon thing
I mean, if the coaches cannot turn a 6'2" 267lb player who has proven it on the field as an offensive puzzle piece into a part time fullback option, I don't know what to frigging tell you. The kid has played and played up to his abilities, made first downs, been hard to tackle, low set body and is a load.
Agree with you that he is a load. One we don't need to carry anymore.
Engram, Ellison and Adams
With only 2 drops in over 70 balls thrown. He is going nowhere until a more reliable receiver is proven.
James Kratch said:
| There are no truly magic numbers for position groups, except for QBs and perhaps the offensive line. They carried five running backs last year. They carried more linebackers last season. They cut back on safeties, etc. It's all guesswork. I was simply trying to present something to generate some discussion with the five tight ends - which they did in Green Bay, and could now do here given Engram's unique profile as a player.
It could be worse. You could be Jordan Raanan.
Ha! I kill me.
Carl in CT said:
| With only 2 drops in over 70 balls thrown. He is going nowhere until a more reliable receiver is proven.
He stinks as a TE. Too short. Can't block. Can't run.
he has little or no experience being split wide. He certainly doesnt give you roster flexibility to carry one less WR, since our "slot WR" is SS, who was 100% making the team anyway, obviously.
If he brought anything useful to the table there would have been no need to sign Ellison, let alone draft Engram. His blocking is sub-par and his YAC is virtually non-existent.
Carl in CT said:
| With only 2 drops in over 70 balls thrown. He is going nowhere until a more reliable receiver is proven.
thats what they said about Myers when they signed him. Tye sucks
Victor in CT said:
With only 2 drops in over 70 balls thrown. He is going nowhere until a more reliable receiver is proven.
thats what they said about Myers when they signed him. Tye sucks
I think it depends on what they see from Adams and possibly LaCosse in training camp.
I am not buying 5 TE's on the roster. Based on his roster projection, I would say 6 WR's.
BillT said:
| 3 DTs and 6 DEs. I could see the 6 DEs but 3 DTs is one less than they usually dress for the 46 man. I think they could keep 10 DL (6 DE, 4DT) and then make the roster work by keeping 5 CBs, 4 safeties. The 4th DL is more important than a 5th safety.
.
I didn't see that on the DL, but Kratch lost me
at 5 TE's, so...
Makes the team
And I'd rather see the Giants carry an extra WR like Darius Powe than a 5th TE
King won the WR battle over Lewis, since Lewis was a very good special teamer for us.
I wonder whether a team might give up a 7th for Tye. The guy's not useless; he's just very mediocre.
Is turning into Jonas Seawright.
What is interesting is that Tye in 2015 avg 11 YPC. Jordan Reed has done that 1 time in his career - his 1st year
I think you see Engram, Ellison, Tye, Adams
Even that number is high until you consider "TE" is now a catch-all phrase.
even if Engram is part WR and one of the other guys serves as FB. Just not enough talent there, and if we're looking at back end roster guys, probably makes more sense to keep a 4th DT (Bromley has shown a few decent flashes) or another CB (since we're thing there).
Anyone remember that Colts game a few years back where we only dressed 2 DTs (prepping for a heavy pass attack), and then I think one got hurt and Ind ran all over us? Yeah, not a good idea to go short on DT depth.
The Giants would be making a big mistake keeping Tye or LaCosse over a 4th DT, 9th OL, or 6th WR.
Hopefully Engram + Adams + Ellison + Johnson.
Tye is not an NFL quality TE (his blocking is atrocious) and the others are unproven / unknown.
Klaatu said:
| Which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Just ask Jake Ballard.
Don't forget that the wily Belichick stole Jake Ballard from us. Nice move.
''RE: RE: Actually his projection for the DL is more extreme
3 DTs and 6 DEs. I could see the 6 DEs but 3 DTs is one less than they usually dress for the 46 man. I think they could keep 10 DL (6 DE, 4DT) and then make the roster work by keeping 5 CBs, 4 safeties. The 4th DL is more important than a 5th safety.......''
And more importantly, if (when) a DT gets nicked you go into a game with only 2 on the 46 man. Can't see that.''
fot typical 53 is?:
DEFENSIVE LINE (8 or 9)
LINEBACKERS (6 for 4-3, 8 for 3-4)
DEFENSIVE BACKS (8)
-------------------------------------
I would change that:
DEFENSIVE LINE 9
1 - DT/DE 'tweener (if you have one)
>or<
1 a true rush 3 tech if you have one)
+
4 - True DE's (over 260lbs)
4 - True DTs (2 over 295lbs hopefully 2 over 320lbs)
LINEBACKERS 5
2 Sams (Vernon and Kennard)
2 Mikes (old school linebackers fill open gaps, run to sideline)
1 Will
DEFENSIVE BACKS (9)
2 nickle corners (can replace man cover)
3 man cover corners
2 Ball Hawk Free Safeties (can replace WILL at times)
2 Big Strong Safeties (can replace WILL at any time)
I guess I could see my way to 4, if they consider EE also a WR and reduce that number to 5 (from 6).
what happens in camp. Tye could improve as a blocker or lead blocker. Someone could get hurt. A UFA could impress.
My best guess is that if they keep a FB, we'll see Ellison, Adams, Engram and either Tye or LaCosse.
If they don't keep a FB, they'll probably keep all 4 and use Ellison as the FB when needed.
if they keep a FB, it'll probably just be Ellison, Adams, Engram. If they don't keep a FB, they'll probably keep 4, with either Tye or Lacosse getting cut.
possibly 4 as it stands ellison,engram and adams are all locks at this point, if they add a FB then they may only carry those 3 to make way for that and count the FB as thier 4th TE essentially
if either tye or lacosse make the team it would need to be due to thier special teams play. lacosse will have to overtake tye on the depth chart to stand any chance of making the final roster as tye was thier best TE last year and is thier 4th TE going into training camp
but suspect Tye sticks and Lacosse is gone again.
Espectially in a year where you are probably keeping at least 3 QBs.
1 FB...Tye
UDFA FB goes to practice squad
and as mentioned above, LaCosse is close to Seawright territory.
if we did, we should trade two of them for a LB or OL..
Eric from BBI said:
| have astutely pointed out, the third QB this year is going to make things difficult.
But, will they definitely keep Smith and Webb? Is there any scenario in which they don't keep Smith?
when we really only have 2.5
Matt M. said:
have astutely pointed out, the third QB this year is going to make things difficult.
But, will they definitely keep Smith and Webb? Is there any scenario in which they don't keep Smith?
I mean, if he's an outright disaster. He's not making any money. He's probably more valuable for his roster spot if someone else has a crazy preseason you have to keep.
I would guess the plan is for Davis Webb to basically be the clipboard hero and emergency QB.
3 QB'S
3 RB'S
4 TE'S
6 WR'S
9 OL
4 DT
5 DE
6 LB
5 CB
5 S
K
P
LS
TE TE TE T G C G T TE
QB
TE/HB
Tye is a limited athlete who has been helpful but will likely never be any better than he has been. LaCosse was a promising talent who has never been able to deliver, and may be out of time because Jerell Adams is a more promising talent who may yet deliver.
You have to have the ability to move not just one person but make a hole for the back to get through to take on the first guy and take him out of the picture. Tye is one of the worst blockers in the league and you want him to protect our QB and open holes for our runners?
Its about close quarters and Heart to get in there and fight.
Tye blocks about as good as Donnell did. Which means he can not even block as good as an average player at his position.
Tye is not a FB and Never will be unless Medical Science can help him. You have to be a Warrior and love to scrap which he has shown last year he couldn't block 170 lb CBs.
One time he had the whole field open to him and got more than 20 yards. Once? Think about his yards average if he didn't have that play? How many times did Eli hit him on 3rd down and short and no conversion? My God stop the Will Tye love.
River said:
| One time he had the whole field open to him and got more than 20 yards. Once? Think about his yards average if he didn't have that play? How many times did Eli hit him on 3rd down and short and no conversion? My God stop the Will Tye love.
You can't stop him...you only hope to contain him.
TC said:
|LaCosse was a promising talent who has never been able to deliver,
He's also never been able to block. Compared to his preseason performance Tye is Howard Cross.
Got our attention.
I prefer 4 with one a fb/hb/te.
Keep in mind with Marshall's size we have a red zone target.
I hope Adams develops and Lacosse surprises. Tye is servicable, he has made valuable plays but his blocking is really bad. If Lacosse could ever get healthy he could be an upgrade.
That said, guys who are oft-injurrd usually don't turn that around.
gidiefor said:
| they barely have three - Tye and LaCosse for all his promise -- have not demonstrated that they belong on an NFL roster -- Adams has the talent but hasn't been consistent with it.
if anything McAdoo has shown that he's going to work with what he has -- and Tye and LaCosse really don't add anything to the Engram, Ellison, Adams table --
If anything Tye and LaCosse should push Adams to beat them out for a spot on the roster. Adams has a pot more talent than either of them.
Think about it, Donnell was crap and he beat all of those guys out for a position on the team -- if not for his fumbling he'd still best them all (Tye, LaCrosse and Adams)
Why would McAdoo keep two players who don't really add anything to the team? Tye and Adams held the team back last year -- and LaCosse is like a number of Giants players who can not get out on the field and play.
Kratch has admitted more than once that he knows nothing about football -- he sticks to purely conventional thought here. He sees a previous pattern and expects it to be repeated. I understand the logic to that -- but it has little to do with the actual personnel on the Giants
Because I am fairly certain Kratch "nevuh said dat!!!" (and his later good natured posts sort of confirm that), I am sure that your post regarding him is really a piss poor way of representing this website. I mean it's one thing for random posters to insult others. Or even beat writers. But for a moderator ostensibly speaking for the website and its owner...well that is a shitty thing to say and do. Which only confirms that your judgment rivals your football knowledge. And I am glad James Kratch was here to see it.
a) when I give my opinions about football topics - they are my opinions and do not represent the website
b) why would I credit him for saying something it if he didn't say it or write it? In fact he has written that exactly as I expressed it and on more than one occasion
c) nevertheless -- don't let reality get in your way
Many sports writers are just frustrated novelists.
but is a complete overachiever. He's not a draft pick who stunk through lack of effort. He's an UDFA who worked his way up the depth chart. Should he have been starting? No. Do I want him starting? No. But this coming season he probably won't be, unless he improves.
But some of you guys act like he shot your dog.
Which is pretty impressive for a SUNY Stony Brook UDFA.
I've never understood why fans take it so damned personally that a player just isn't good enough to be a starter.
fans dislike him and that makes them think McAdoo must view things the same way
the more they dislike a guy, the more certain they are he will be gone
is bigger, faster and a better blocker. So, I think we'll have Engram, Ellison and Adams with someone on the practice squad. If we keep a 4th, it should be Tye. I can't see a possibility of 5 tight ends.
Is faster than Adams and has better hands. Just stop.
more like 4 RB and 4 at safety.
It's not his fault that the Giants ask Jim to run five yards, turn around and let the LB hit him square in the numbers. If EE does this he will be carted off the field.
In comment 13462936
Carl in CT said:
| It's not his fault that the Giants ask Jim to run five yards, turn around and let the LB hit him square in the numbers. If EE does this he will be carted off the field.
Jim?