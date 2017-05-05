An interesting ponderable regarding the Giants' draft: Mark C : 5/5/2017 5:26 pm If McCaffrey had somehow slipped far enough that he was available when the Giants picked, do you think they would've chosen him over Engram? Obviously, based on the pre-draft hype, most of us would've said "yes" unequivocally, but in the post-draft dissection of the two players' resumes (including their combine performances), I for one am not so sure. It's been several years now that the Giants have made surprising first round choices, at least as far as the prognosticators are concerned. So, what do you think??

There were rumors that the Giants were very high on McCaffery robbieballs2003 : 5/5/2017 5:28 pm : link So I think they would have chosen him over Engram. But that is purely a guess.

I never wanted any part of McCaffrey dk in TX : 5/5/2017 5:35 pm : link We have similar comps in Vereen and Perkins. Glad Carolina took him.

I asked this question in another thread mrvax : 5/5/2017 5:54 pm : link



In comment 13461993 mrvax said:

Quote: If your first round pick was either Engram or McCaffery, which would you choose for the Giants and why?





When Engram is on the field, he is a threat as a receiver split wide, in the slot or could stay and provide some blocking.



When McCaffery is on the field, he is a receiving threat all over also but he could also take a handoff as a back. The Giants have a couple of guys now that could run or receive.



So the edge goes to McCaffery as far as not knowing WTH he is he is doing play to play.



But...Engram gives the Giants a real threat of 4 quality WRs on the field and a 2 TE attack so he may be better suited for McAdoo's offense.



IMO, on paper it's a toss up and depends on how the offense needs to be run.



linked belowWhen Engram is on the field, he is a threat as a receiver split wide, in the slot or could stay and provide some blocking.When McCaffery is on the field, he is a receiving threat all over also but he could also take a handoff as a back. The Giants have a couple of guys now that could run or receive.So the edge goes to McCaffery as far as not knowing WTH he is he is doing play to play.But...Engram gives the Giants a real threat of 4 quality WRs on the field and a 2 TE attack so he may be better suited for McAdoo's offense.IMO, on paper it's a toss up and depends on how the offense needs to be run.

Yes pjcas18 : 5/5/2017 6:00 pm : link no-brainer, McCaffrey can play slot WR, KR, PR, and line up at RB, as much of a mismatch as Engram is, McCaffrey has more versatility and is also a mismatch.



RE: Yes Mark C : 5/5/2017 6:07 pm : link

Quote: no-brainer, McCaffrey can play slot WR, KR, PR, and line up at RB, as much of a mismatch as Engram is, McCaffrey has more versatility and is also a mismatch.



Yeah, but the Giants have all of those positions covered. Tight End has been a serious weakness on this team for three years running. And, everyone on ESPN and NFL Network keep asking, "How are teams going to cover this offense now?"; I doubt that question would've come up if they'd spent their first round pick on a Running Back. In comment 13462476 pjcas18 said:Yeah, but the Giants have all of those positions covered. Tight End has been a serious weakness on this team for three years running. And, everyone on ESPN and NFL Network keep asking, "How are teams going to cover this offense now?"; I doubt that question would've come up if they'd spent their first round pick on a Running Back.

RE: RE: Yes pjcas18 : 5/5/2017 6:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13462476 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





no-brainer, McCaffrey can play slot WR, KR, PR, and line up at RB, as much of a mismatch as Engram is, McCaffrey has more versatility and is also a mismatch.







Yeah, but the Giants have all of those positions covered. Tight End has been a serious weakness on this team for three years running. And, everyone on ESPN and NFL Network keep asking, "How are teams going to cover this offense now?"; I doubt that question would've come up if they'd spent their first round pick on a Running Back.



If Engram were a better blocker (today) then maybe I could see him over McCaffrey, but there are questions about if he's ever going to be a good blocker.



Which is fine, he's an offensive threat, but with McCaffrey, the Giants could still have had 5 players on the field together causing trouble for defenses with Beckham, Shepard, and Marshall, McCaffrey lined up at WR and Vereen in the backfield.



can't cover everyone and rush the passer which is the position the Giants need to be in.



Ellison was the player who might help with a true TE spot (in blocking terms at least). In comment 13462483 Mark C said:If Engram were a better blocker (today) then maybe I could see him over McCaffrey, but there are questions about if he's ever going to be a good blocker.Which is fine, he's an offensive threat, but with McCaffrey, the Giants could still have had 5 players on the field together causing trouble for defenses with Beckham, Shepard, and Marshall, McCaffrey lined up at WR and Vereen in the backfield.can't cover everyone and rush the passer which is the position the Giants need to be in.Ellison was the player who might help with a true TE spot (in blocking terms at least).

RE: RE: Yes pjcas18 : 5/5/2017 6:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13462476 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





no-brainer, McCaffrey can play slot WR, KR, PR, and line up at RB, as much of a mismatch as Engram is, McCaffrey has more versatility and is also a mismatch.







Yeah, but the Giants have all of those positions covered. Tight End has been a serious weakness on this team for three years running. And, everyone on ESPN and NFL Network keep asking, "How are teams going to cover this offense now?"; I doubt that question would've come up if they'd spent their first round pick on a Running Back.



And the Giants PR was terrible and KR were not great last year.



Harris was injured often and ineffective when he wasn't (PR) and we all saw what happened against GB when Rainey gave it a shot.



If you have McCaffrey, Harris' only value is as a gunner and I'm not sure that's worth a roster spot or someone else on the roster can't also provide that. So they'd save money (post June 1 cut) and a roster spot potentially.

In comment 13462483 Mark C said:And the Giants PR was terrible and KR were not great last year.Harris was injured often and ineffective when he wasn't (PR) and we all saw what happened against GB when Rainey gave it a shot.If you have McCaffrey, Harris' only value is as a gunner and I'm not sure that's worth a roster spot or someone else on the roster can't also provide that. So they'd save money (post June 1 cut) and a roster spot potentially.

I think mavric : 5/5/2017 6:19 pm : link Reese was smitten with Howard, McCaffrey, and Engram and would have taken them in that order after letting the draft play out. He figured he'd get one of them. All three of them are game-changing play makers who will change an offense. I think they gave Njuko a good look and figured he was either not ready for NFL play time or that he wasn't the game changer the others were. It will be interesting to see how all three of them finish the season. Actual numbers put down vs. pre-draft hype.

Absolutely AcesUp : 5/5/2017 6:37 pm : link And if McCaffrey fell to the mid-high teens, we probably trade up for him. I'm fairly certain that he was among those "pipe dream" prospects Reese referred to in his post draft presser.

I think Reese would have taken McCaffrey with little hesitation Jay on the Island : 5/5/2017 6:40 pm : link He is such a weapon that can be used in several different roles that he too would have been a match up nightmare for a defense.

Good scenerio RAIN : 5/5/2017 8:06 pm : link McCaffrey would be able to hide more looks. The Giants could be in base package and not telegraph pass or run on first down.



Engram does the same, but he may or may not take Shepard or Marshall off the field to do so.



Based on that, and his great vision and quickness in the run game, I'd say he would be in a tier above Engram.



That said, I'm excited to see what Engram brings. He is more explosive, and opens up the offense in a different way.

The only downside for McCaffrey BillT : 5/5/2017 9:23 pm : link Is that once he shows how good he is on offense most teams will pull him from ST. It's hard to put one of your offensive stars out there on KR and PR. I think he'll end up more of a WR. Even his RB role will be limited.

I just Semipro Lineman : 5/5/2017 10:02 pm : link might be the only one but I strongly question McCaffrey's ability to play the slot wide-out. Moving a running back out into the slot on occasion to force a mismatch is a common tactic and in fact, is something which the Giant's own Shane Vereen has done before. But how often can you do it and have it still work? Using the same tactics too often limits the deception factor and if the defense is expecting it then they will have an adjustment for it ready.



Also does he have the skills to play slot receiver on a regular basis better than the other wide receivers on the roster? If he doesn't then the team is potentially wasting plays having him play the slot.



Finally does it make sense to line him up wide and then bring him into the backfield? Again, how often can you do that and still have it work? Again, using the same tactics too often kind of limits the deception factor.



So in my opinion, he has to make his living as a talented running back running regular running back plays because I feel the versatility stuff is overplayed

RE: I just blueblood : 5/5/2017 10:35 pm : link

Quote: might be the only one but I strongly question McCaffrey's ability to play the slot wide-out. Moving a running back out into the slot on occasion to force a mismatch is a common tactic and in fact, is something which the Giant's own Shane Vereen has done before. But how often can you do it and have it still work? Using the same tactics too often limits the deception factor and if the defense is expecting it then they will have an adjustment for it ready.



Also does he have the skills to play slot receiver on a regular basis better than the other wide receivers on the roster? If he doesn't then the team is potentially wasting plays having him play the slot.



Finally does it make sense to line him up wide and then bring him into the backfield? Again, how often can you do that and still have it work? Again, using the same tactics too often kind of limits the deception factor.



So in my opinion, he has to make his living as a talented running back running regular running back plays because I feel the versatility stuff is overplayed



McCaffrey worked out as a WR at the Stanford pro day both on the outside and from the slot and impressed most draftniks. In comment 13462687 Semipro Lineman said:McCaffrey worked out as a WR at the Stanford pro day both on the outside and from the slot and impressed most draftniks.

There is absolutely no basis for it.. grizz299 : 5/5/2017 11:31 pm : link but I think MC. might be fragile and have a short career.

That's more intuitive than fact based, but I didn't see the massive lower body that can act as a cushion against NFL tackles.

Any disagreement with the above will likely be endorsed and agreed with.

The Giants have wanted Engram Glover : 5/5/2017 11:57 pm : link since before free agency, and they knew they would get him. Signing Ellison at the beginning of free agency, for what I dont think anyone else would have come near paying him makes me think so. The Giants have a plan that is chiseled in granite and they dont care about anything or anyone else. I dont think there would have been many players the Giants would have taken over Engram.

I am still wondering how come I never used Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2017 8:16 am : link the word "ponderable" before...

I think Engram is a harder matchup for D Co-ords MotownGIANTS : 5/6/2017 9:06 am : link not saying who is the better player or will have the better career.



IF it is was really between the 2 I think on paper EE is going to be better for us in that it will help give us an outstanding receiving corp and give us multiple options now when seeing deep looks and cover-2.



Perkins & Vereen are a nice 1-2 punch and hopefully the new RB can be that power runner we need. Seems to have a knack for finding the crease in the short yardage situations. Not to mention his pro is good and his catching short routes ... some believe he may over take Perkins at some point ... we will see but just a 3 headed hydra is all I ask for.



Ellison will help the OL immensely and another reason I like the EE pick.

I don't think Carson53 : 5/6/2017 9:44 am : link they would have taken McCaffrey at #23, just don't think so.

I am not convinced he is going to be as multi-faceted at the

next level. There is no doubt he has talent and skills,

want to see how it translates at this level.

In Charlotte, he could be a good fit.

RE: I am still wondering how come I never used Mark C : 5/6/2017 10:45 am : link

Quote: the word "ponderable" before...



Well, I guess that's something to ponder. In comment 13462816 Jimmy Googs said:Well, I guess that's something to ponder.

RE: RE: I am still wondering how come I never used Mark C : 5/6/2017 10:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 13462816 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





the word "ponderable" before...







Well, I guess that's something to ponder.



But it's not what I was asking people to ponder. Troll. In comment 13462910 Mark C said:But it's not what I was asking people to ponder. Troll.

meant to say MotownGIANTS : 5/6/2017 10:57 am : link his pass pro is good regarding the RB

Part of the equation is who are you taking off the field. Lurts : 5/6/2017 11:10 am : link If McCaffrey was the pick, most likely Perkins is replaced.



Engram replaces Ellison, or perhaps Shep.



If Perkins' pass pro continues to improve, The combination of Engram and Perkins strikes me as every bit as difficult to account for defensively as McCaffrey and Shep.

something to consider about Engram Hot Rod in Florida : 5/6/2017 11:10 am : link The Giants selected the Jpp of Tends on his great potential. Then they selected Adams who also has great measureables nad with 4.64 speed was the fastest TE in that draft.



This year they had the chance to draft another developmental prospect in Njoku with similar speed to Adams. Instead, they took a TE with 4.42 speed, which is way faster than almost any TE ever to be drafted aside from Vernon Davis and unlike most TEs, Engram had the most catches of all the top TEs and he's polished, not a raw, developmental prospect.



Perhaps, the Giants may have had McCaffrey rated higher, but McCaffrey isn't faster than all the other RBs by over .2 seconds in the 40. There are other RBs faster McCaffrey, not necessarily better. But there is no TE faster than Engram. Not even close. At 4.42, he's faster than Beckham, Shepard, Marshall, or any of the Wrs on our team. He's a weapon regardless of what position you want to name him. Any receiver at 6'3" 232 lbs with 4.42 speed is a scary proposition for defenses to cope with.



I think we need to be happy the Giants took him, and there's no doubt they must have been very high on him not to move up and take Howard and to pass on Njoku.

This is an easy choice as far as I'm concerned Milton : 5/6/2017 11:16 am : link McCaffrey! He is a better prospect. That's why nobody was surprised he went in the top ten. Had Engram gone in the top ten it would've been the biggest surprise in the last ten years.



Who knows who will have the better career, but as prospects in the draft, it's not even close.