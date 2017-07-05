Duggan on FAs the Giants could target

Click on this for write-ups on each
The Giants have filled most of their roster holes through free agency and the draft, but they aren't necessarily done adding players. There are still some veterans on the free agent market who could be signed. But it's unlikely that anything will happen before Tuesday, which is the deadline for free agent signings to count in the compensatory pick formula.
The Giants are currently projected to have a fourth-round comp pick in the 2018 draft after losing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in free agency.
If the Giants do wade into the veteran free agent market, here are some of the players they could target:
RB LEGARRETTE BLOUNT
OL RYAN CLADY
OL AUSTIN PASZTOR
CB BRANDON FLOWERS
DB LEON HALL
K DAN CARPENTER
Because I don't know the answer to this. Are either of those offense of line men real possibilities?
that the Giants will spend free agent money on the linemen. Mac and the coaches seem to prefer young guys and grooming them into the Giants' system.
I do think they will be picking up a couple of free agents - primarily a kicker and another corner back. And it wouldn't surprise me if they ended up signing Blount as a short yardage battering ram if he comes cheap enough.
There is no way they won't bring in competition in the kicking game. Too risky to put all their marbles in one unproven guy.
I doubt it. It seems to me that the Giants are content to roll the dice with what they have.
and now that you can trade comp picks there's probably no chance we sign anyone before the deadline. I do think they may add a Tackle for competition/injury afterward. Not sure on Blount, seems like Gallman can fill that role but with much better catch big ability.
And I don't think that is what we need. We need a guy that can play the slot in case DRC misses time.
I also wonder if there's any consideration for Revis in a situation CB/S role. He gets to stay in NY and go for another ring. He'd likely have more upside than any other potential DB, but either way I expect they'll add 1 of the guys we've seen them have past interest in (Powers, Hall, etc).
More than OL, Elvis Dumervill is a guy I wish they'd bring in. According to PFF he's still generating QB pressures (25 in 8 games last year) and a situational pass rusher would be great for this defense.
and complete the running backs.
Perkins,Gallman,Vereen,Blount,
would actually allow them to call a running play on 3rd and 1 ... and get the first.
RBs Perkins, Gallman, Vereen...FB Smith. The 2011 Green Bay template.
Missed it. What did he do in college? Doesnt run doesnt catch.Touched the ball 24 times in four years of college.
As DraftAnalyst put it:
|Nice-sized lead blocker with a one-dimensional game. Aggressive, displays outstanding vision and shows strength at the point. Attacks assignments, accelerates into blocks and squares into opponents. Keeps his feet moving on contact, stays square and seals open running lanes. Does enough to disrupt defensive linemen from the action and protect his quarterback.
Also...
|...caught 21 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns during his four-year career. Made 27 starts over his four seasons with the Aztecs.
so how would that affect comp picks?
Duggan says POTENTIAL 4th round comp pick. Is there any formula that could make that a 3, or is it 4th or lower?
Bring in Clady and Pasztor if the price is right..
He was apparently a pretty solid starter in Cleveland last season and offers some versatility. Young, too (26). Seems like he'd be a better option thank Fluker of Hart at either spot on the right side.
Does anyone know what he was/is asking? Kind of a head-scratcher to me
I think given the complete lack of interest from an entire league starved for OL talent "pretty solid starter" is probably not a good description for this guy.
I believe he was another guy who bounced from RT to RG and back again. Without looking it up, I think he got decent grades from PFF, but clearly he was not in Cleveland's plans going forward.
It wouldn't. But if Hall is getting re-signed (I don't think it's particularly likely) I feel confident it won't be before Tuesday regardless.
Fourth-round is the projection by OTC, which has a good handle on the league's formula. At this point, I'd be very surprised if the Giants' projection changes because there are no major additions/subtractions that could happen before Tuesday that would shake things up.
it doesn't have to be Flowers but they need to replace Wade. Wade has proven to be a severe liability. Verner would be a nice upgrade.
I think they'll add another CB. Remember, they didn't sign Hall until August last year.
Destroy Pazstor all game long last year?
At this point we only have 4 known quantities--Jenkins, DRC, Collins, and Apple. Nothing in the draft, either.
Hall was more than serviceable last year and would be happy to have him back.
they sign a FS/CB.....I hope the Webb pick does not come back to haunt us like the Nassib pick did,,,,,wasting a pick(in Nassib's case, 2 picks), and then wasting a roster spot by carrying 3 qb's.......
doesn't strike me as much of an upgrade from any of the lineman we currently have. Don't think it would make much sense to pay him a decent buck to come in and not play and/or not be that great.
This is another one of those rare occasions when we're in total agreement.
I agree! I just don't want to see the friggin' Eagles step in and sign him. He still has gas in the tank, and he can still be an affective scorer.....I just don't want to see him on the opposition!
thought gould was solid enough worth bringing back not too expensive either
Who are you going to get that's proven this time of year ? Flowers ahead of re-signing Hall. Don't want Wade as #4 . Then you're one injury away from Wade playing most of the time .
forgot . Pass on Carpentrr. He's a choke .
Perhaps! If he makes the Pro Bowl and/or earns the $1M bonus tied to incentives (which would push him from $9M APY to $10M for the year), it could push him into a 3rd round comp pick. I think.
According to OTC, the cut-off between a 3rd round pick and a 4th round pick is $9.5M APY. My worry is that OTC is miscalculating and instead of Ellison canceling out Gould, Ellison cancels out Hankins, and the Giants wind up with a 6th round pick for losing Gould. OTC page
- ( New Window
)
As we know, Pro Bowl votes are often about name recognition and not on-field performance. This is especially true when it comes to a position like DT. Hankins may sneak into the Pro Bowl based on all the hoopla surrounding his free agency drama and the fact that he eventually landed a big money deal.
Jason McCourty is still unsigned. Last year's fave, Jerraud Powers, too, along with Sam Shields and Alterraun Verner.
Hes better than Hart and can play both RT and RG. Spoke to a knowledgeable Browns fan that I know who said he is not great but gets the job done. Played pretty well last season and has improved over the last two years.
He started for the Browns last year. The Browns have $63 Million in cap room. They haven't signed him. Next.
The sky is blue. The sun is shining. It must be summer. Next?
Understood and possibly (probably?) on point..The question is, WHAT has he been asking? We could have signed Hankins for what he received(albeit not flushed with cap space) by structuring his contract to be cap-friendly perhaps, but chose not to, presumably because they felt he wasn't eorth it.
Pazstor by all accounts is a solid, versatile, OL, but at what cost, whether flush with money or not? That's what I'd love to know
and neither did anyone else in the free agent frenzy.
That says something. I think.
Powers retired. I suppose he might come back. But, I think he's done.
I guess everyone is just inured and conditioned into believing and accepting Wade as a part of Giants life. But, we seem to be moving on.
Flowers or Verner, don't want the injury prone Clady.
I don't see them adding an OL as a free agent.
I see them rolling with what they have,
including the 6th Rd. pick from Pitt. I guess.
I like Verner