Duggan on FAs the Giants could target

Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2017 10:02 am
Quote:


The Giants have filled most of their roster holes through free agency and the draft, but they aren't necessarily done adding players. There are still some veterans on the free agent market who could be signed. But it's unlikely that anything will happen before Tuesday, which is the deadline for free agent signings to count in the compensatory pick formula.

The Giants are currently projected to have a fourth-round comp pick in the 2018 draft after losing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in free agency.
If the Giants do wade into the veteran free agent market, here are some of the players they could target:



RB LEGARRETTE BLOUNT


OL RYAN CLADY


OL AUSTIN PASZTOR


CB BRANDON FLOWERS


DB LEON HALL


K DAN CARPENTER











Click on this for write-ups on each - ( New Window )
Just curious.  
Beezer : 5/7/2017 10:09 am : link
Because I don't know the answer to this. Are either of those offense of line men real possibilities?
I have my doubts  
mavric : 5/7/2017 10:10 am : link
that the Giants will spend free agent money on the linemen. Mac and the coaches seem to prefer young guys and grooming them into the Giants' system.

I do think they will be picking up a couple of free agents - primarily a kicker and another corner back. And it wouldn't surprise me if they ended up signing Blount as a short yardage battering ram if he comes cheap enough.

There is no way they won't bring in competition in the kicking game. Too risky to put all their marbles in one unproven guy.
RE: Just curious.  
Klaatu : 5/7/2017 10:27 am : link
In comment 13463744 Beezer said:
Quote:
Because I don't know the answer to this. Are either of those offense of line men real possibilities?


I doubt it. It seems to me that the Giants are content to roll the dice with what they have.
The comp pick is key  
UConn4523 : 5/7/2017 10:32 am : link
and now that you can trade comp picks there's probably no chance we sign anyone before the deadline. I do think they may add a Tackle for competition/injury afterward. Not sure on Blount, seems like Gallman can fill that role but with much better catch big ability.
I like Flowers but I believe he is more of a cover 2 guy  
robbieballs2003 : 5/7/2017 10:34 am : link
And I don't think that is what we need. We need a guy that can play the slot in case DRC misses time.
Flowers would be interesting  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2017 10:34 am : link
I also wonder if there's any consideration for Revis in a situation CB/S role. He gets to stay in NY and go for another ring. He'd likely have more upside than any other potential DB, but either way I expect they'll add 1 of the guys we've seen them have past interest in (Powers, Hall, etc).

More than OL, Elvis Dumervill is a guy I wish they'd bring in. According to PFF he's still generating QB pressures (25 in 8 games last year) and a situational pass rusher would be great for this defense.
I am interested in Reid from KC  
robbieballs2003 : 5/7/2017 10:35 am : link
Who Dave Te suggested.
RE: I am interested in Reid from KC  
Klaatu : 5/7/2017 10:38 am : link
In comment 13463765 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Who Dave Te suggested.


Jah Reid? I thought for sure the Giants would either draft him or Mason Foster. They took Jerrel Jernigan instead.
Dan Carpenter  
XBRONX : 5/7/2017 10:43 am : link
stinks.
Just sign Blount  
River : 5/7/2017 10:43 am : link
and complete the running backs.
Perkins,Gallman,Vereen,Blount,
Blount + ellison  
annexOPR : 5/7/2017 10:57 am : link
would actually allow them to call a running play on 3rd and 1 ... and get the first.
I don't want any part of Blount.  
Klaatu : 5/7/2017 11:13 am : link
RBs Perkins, Gallman, Vereen...FB Smith. The 2011 Green Bay template.
Shane Smith?  
XBRONX : 5/7/2017 11:21 am : link
Missed it. What did he do in college? Doesnt run doesnt catch.Touched the ball 24 times in four years of college.
RE: Shane Smith?  
Klaatu : 5/7/2017 11:30 am : link
In comment 13463816 XBRONX said:
Quote:
Missed it. What did he do in college? Doesnt run doesnt catch.Touched the ball 24 times in four years of college.


As DraftAnalyst put it:

Quote:
Nice-sized lead blocker with a one-dimensional game. Aggressive, displays outstanding vision and shows strength at the point. Attacks assignments, accelerates into blocks and squares into opponents. Keeps his feet moving on contact, stays square and seals open running lanes. Does enough to disrupt defensive linemen from the action and protect his quarterback.


Also...
Quote:
...caught 21 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns during his four-year career. Made 27 starts over his four seasons with the Aztecs.
Leon Hall would be a re-signing  
CMicks3110 : 5/7/2017 11:34 am : link
so how would that affect comp picks?
Question:  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2017 11:37 am : link
Duggan says POTENTIAL 4th round comp pick. Is there any formula that could make that a 3, or is it 4th or lower?
Bring back Hall for depth..  
est1986 : 5/7/2017 11:37 am : link
Bring in Clady and Pasztor if the price is right..
Surprised Pasztor is still a FA.  
j_rud : 5/7/2017 11:40 am : link
He was apparently a pretty solid starter in Cleveland last season and offers some versatility. Young, too (26). Seems like he'd be a better option thank Fluker of Hart at either spot on the right side.
RE: Surprised Pasztor is still a FA.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2017 11:44 am : link
In comment 13463831 j_rud said:
Quote:
He was apparently a pretty solid starter in Cleveland last season and offers some versatility. Young, too (26). Seems like he'd be a better option thank Fluker of Hart at either spot on the right side.


Does anyone know what he was/is asking? Kind of a head-scratcher to me
RE: RE: Surprised Pasztor is still a FA.  
BillT : 5/7/2017 11:58 am : link
In comment 13463838 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13463831 j_rud said:


Quote:


He was apparently a pretty solid starter in Cleveland last season and offers some versatility. Young, too (26). Seems like he'd be a better option thank Fluker of Hart at either spot on the right side.



Does anyone know what he was/is asking? Kind of a head-scratcher to me

I think given the complete lack of interest from an entire league starved for OL talent "pretty solid starter" is probably not a good description for this guy.
RE: Surprised Pasztor is still a FA.  
Klaatu : 5/7/2017 12:03 pm : link
In comment 13463831 j_rud said:
Quote:
He was apparently a pretty solid starter in Cleveland last season and offers some versatility. Young, too (26). Seems like he'd be a better option thank Fluker of Hart at either spot on the right side.


I believe he was another guy who bounced from RT to RG and back again. Without looking it up, I think he got decent grades from PFF, but clearly he was not in Cleveland's plans going forward.
RE: Leon Hall would be a re-signing  
Dan Duggan : 5/7/2017 12:09 pm : link
In comment 13463826 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
so how would that affect comp picks?


It wouldn't. But if Hall is getting re-signed (I don't think it's particularly likely) I feel confident it won't be before Tuesday regardless.
RE: Question:  
Dan Duggan : 5/7/2017 12:12 pm : link
In comment 13463829 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Duggan says POTENTIAL 4th round comp pick. Is there any formula that could make that a 3, or is it 4th or lower?


Fourth-round is the projection by OTC, which has a good handle on the league's formula. At this point, I'd be very surprised if the Giants' projection changes because there are no major additions/subtractions that could happen before Tuesday that would shake things up.
I really want the Giants to add another CB  
Jay on the Island : 5/7/2017 12:16 pm : link
it doesn't have to be Flowers but they need to replace Wade. Wade has proven to be a severe liability. Verner would be a nice upgrade.
RE: I really want the Giants to add another CB  
Klaatu : 5/7/2017 12:23 pm : link
In comment 13463870 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
it doesn't have to be Flowers but they need to replace Wade. Wade has proven to be a severe liability. Verner would be a nice upgrade.


I think they'll add another CB. Remember, they didn't sign Hall until August last year.
I think they're done here on out as far FA  
micky : 5/7/2017 12:48 pm : link
Team is set til camp
Not done  
XBRONX : 5/7/2017 12:56 pm : link
at PK
They almost certainly  
Reb8thVA : 5/7/2017 1:17 pm : link
Will sign another kicker
Didnt JPP...  
est1986 : 5/7/2017 1:17 pm : link
Destroy Pazstor all game long last year?
Adding depth to the secondary seems like a must.  
jogo1 : 5/7/2017 1:21 pm : link
At this point we only have 4 known quantities--Jenkins, DRC, Collins, and Apple. Nothing in the draft, either.

Hall was more than serviceable last year and would be happy to have him back.
PREFERABLY  
Doomster : 5/7/2017 2:07 pm : link
they sign a FS/CB.....I hope the Webb pick does not come back to haunt us like the Nassib pick did,,,,,wasting a pick(in Nassib's case, 2 picks), and then wasting a roster spot by carrying 3 qb's.......
Pazstor  
ryanmkeane : 5/7/2017 2:19 pm : link
doesn't strike me as much of an upgrade from any of the lineman we currently have. Don't think it would make much sense to pay him a decent buck to come in and not play and/or not be that great.
RE: PREFERABLY  
Klaatu : 5/7/2017 2:31 pm : link
In comment 13463982 Doomster said:
Quote:
they sign a FS/CB.....I hope the Webb pick does not come back to haunt us like the Nassib pick did,,,,,wasting a pick(in Nassib's case, 2 picks), and then wasting a roster spot by carrying 3 qb's.......


This is another one of those rare occasions when we're in total agreement.
RE: Just sign Blount  
Fishmanjim57 : 5/7/2017 3:09 pm : link
In comment 13463771 River said:
Quote:
and complete the running backs.
Perkins,Gallman,Vereen,Blount,


I agree! I just don't want to see the friggin' Eagles step in and sign him. He still has gas in the tank, and he can still be an affective scorer.....I just don't want to see him on the opposition!
they do need a kicker  
msh : 5/7/2017 4:55 pm : link
thought gould was solid enough worth bringing back not too expensive either
Flowers  
RetroJint : 5/7/2017 6:15 pm : link
Who are you going to get that's proven this time of year ? Flowers ahead of re-signing Hall. Don't want Wade as #4 . Then you're one injury away from Wade playing most of the time .
Oh and  
RetroJint : 5/7/2017 6:16 pm : link
forgot . Pass on Carpentrr. He's a choke .
RE: Question:  
Milton : 5/7/2017 6:38 pm : link
In comment 13463829 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Duggan says POTENTIAL 4th round comp pick. Is there any formula that could make that a 3, or is it 4th or lower?
Perhaps! If he makes the Pro Bowl and/or earns the $1M bonus tied to incentives (which would push him from $9M APY to $10M for the year), it could push him into a 3rd round comp pick. I think.

According to OTC, the cut-off between a 3rd round pick and a 4th round pick is $9.5M APY. My worry is that OTC is miscalculating and instead of Ellison canceling out Gould, Ellison cancels out Hankins, and the Giants wind up with a 6th round pick for losing Gould.
OTC page - ( New Window )
Re: Hankins and Pro Bowl  
Milton : 5/7/2017 6:42 pm : link
As we know, Pro Bowl votes are often about name recognition and not on-field performance. This is especially true when it comes to a position like DT. Hankins may sneak into the Pro Bowl based on all the hoopla surrounding his free agency drama and the fact that he eventually landed a big money deal.
RE: Flowers  
Klaatu : 5/7/2017 6:43 pm : link
In comment 13464104 RetroJint said:
Quote:
Who are you going to get that's proven this time of year ? Flowers ahead of re-signing Hall. Don't want Wade as #4 . Then you're one injury away from Wade playing most of the time .


Jason McCourty is still unsigned. Last year's fave, Jerraud Powers, too, along with Sam Shields and Alterraun Verner.
RE: Pazstor  
TommyWiseau : 5/7/2017 7:50 pm : link
In comment 13463999 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
doesn't strike me as much of an upgrade from any of the lineman we currently have. Don't think it would make much sense to pay him a decent buck to come in and not play and/or not be that great.


Hes better than Hart and can play both RT and RG. Spoke to a knowledgeable Browns fan that I know who said he is not great but gets the job done. Played pretty well last season and has improved over the last two years.
Pazstor  
WillieYoung : 9:08 am : link
He started for the Browns last year. The Browns have $63 Million in cap room. They haven't signed him. Next.
RE: Pazstor  
Brown Recluse : 9:10 am : link
In comment 13464692 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
He started for the Browns last year. The Browns have $63 Million in cap room. They haven't signed him. Next.


The sky is blue. The sun is shining. It must be summer. Next?
RE: Pazstor  
Big Blue '56 : 9:30 am : link
In comment 13464692 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
He started for the Browns last year. The Browns have $63 Million in cap room. They haven't signed him. Next.


Understood and possibly (probably?) on point..The question is, WHAT has he been asking? We could have signed Hankins for what he received(albeit not flushed with cap space) by structuring his contract to be cap-friendly perhaps, but chose not to, presumably because they felt he wasn't eorth it.

Pazstor by all accounts is a solid, versatile, OL, but at what cost, whether flush with money or not? That's what I'd love to know
RE: Pazstor  
mrvax : 9:35 am : link
In comment 13464692 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
He started for the Browns last year. The Browns have $63 Million in cap room. They haven't signed him. Next.


and neither did anyone else in the free agent frenzy.
That says something. I think.
RE: RE: Flowers  
adamg : 10:59 am : link
In comment 13464111 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 13464104 RetroJint said:


Quote:


Who are you going to get that's proven this time of year ? Flowers ahead of re-signing Hall. Don't want Wade as #4 . Then you're one injury away from Wade playing most of the time .



Jason McCourty is still unsigned. Last year's fave, Jerraud Powers, too, along with Sam Shields and Alterraun Verner.


Powers retired. I suppose he might come back. But, I think he's done.
Also Wade isn't on our roster  
adamg : 11:00 am : link
I guess everyone is just inured and conditioned into believing and accepting Wade as a part of Giants life. But, we seem to be moving on.
I would say  
Carson53 : 1:01 pm : link
Flowers or Verner, don't want the injury prone Clady.
I don't see them adding an OL as a free agent.
I see them rolling with what they have,
including the 6th Rd. pick from Pitt. I guess.
RE: I would say  
Big Blue '56 : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 13465108 Carson53 said:
Quote:
Flowers or Verner, don't want the injury prone Clady.
I don't see them adding an OL as a free agent.
I see them rolling with what they have,
including the 6th Rd. pick from Pitt. I guess.


I like Verner
