Duggan on FAs the Giants could target

The Giants have filled most of their roster holes through free agency and the draft, but they aren't necessarily done adding players. There are still some veterans on the free agent market who could be signed. But it's unlikely that anything will happen before Tuesday, which is the deadline for free agent signings to count in the compensatory pick formula.



The Giants are currently projected to have a fourth-round comp pick in the 2018 draft after losing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in free agency.

If the Giants do wade into the veteran free agent market, here are some of the players they could target:







RB LEGARRETTE BLOUNT





OL RYAN CLADY





OL AUSTIN PASZTOR





CB BRANDON FLOWERS





DB LEON HALL





K DAN CARPENTER

























Just curious. Beezer : 5/7/2017 10:09 am : link Because I don't know the answer to this. Are either of those offense of line men real possibilities?

I have my doubts mavric : 5/7/2017 10:10 am : link that the Giants will spend free agent money on the linemen. Mac and the coaches seem to prefer young guys and grooming them into the Giants' system.



I do think they will be picking up a couple of free agents - primarily a kicker and another corner back. And it wouldn't surprise me if they ended up signing Blount as a short yardage battering ram if he comes cheap enough.



There is no way they won't bring in competition in the kicking game. Too risky to put all their marbles in one unproven guy.

RE: Just curious. Klaatu : 5/7/2017 10:27 am : link

Quote: Because I don't know the answer to this. Are either of those offense of line men real possibilities?



I doubt it. It seems to me that the Giants are content to roll the dice with what they have. In comment 13463744 Beezer said:I doubt it. It seems to me that the Giants are content to roll the dice with what they have.

The comp pick is key UConn4523 : 5/7/2017 10:32 am : link and now that you can trade comp picks there's probably no chance we sign anyone before the deadline. I do think they may add a Tackle for competition/injury afterward. Not sure on Blount, seems like Gallman can fill that role but with much better catch big ability.

I like Flowers but I believe he is more of a cover 2 guy robbieballs2003 : 5/7/2017 10:34 am : link And I don't think that is what we need. We need a guy that can play the slot in case DRC misses time.

Flowers would be interesting Eric on Li : 5/7/2017 10:34 am : link I also wonder if there's any consideration for Revis in a situation CB/S role. He gets to stay in NY and go for another ring. He'd likely have more upside than any other potential DB, but either way I expect they'll add 1 of the guys we've seen them have past interest in (Powers, Hall, etc).



More than OL, Elvis Dumervill is a guy I wish they'd bring in. According to PFF he's still generating QB pressures (25 in 8 games last year) and a situational pass rusher would be great for this defense.

I am interested in Reid from KC robbieballs2003 : 5/7/2017 10:35 am : link Who Dave Te suggested.

RE: I am interested in Reid from KC Klaatu : 5/7/2017 10:38 am : link

Quote: Who Dave Te suggested.



Jah Reid? I thought for sure the Giants would either draft him or Mason Foster. They took Jerrel Jernigan instead. In comment 13463765 robbieballs2003 said:Jah Reid? I thought for sure the Giants would either draft him or Mason Foster. They took Jerrel Jernigan instead.

Just sign Blount River : 5/7/2017 10:43 am : link and complete the running backs.

Perkins,Gallman,Vereen,Blount,

Blount + ellison annexOPR : 5/7/2017 10:57 am : link would actually allow them to call a running play on 3rd and 1 ... and get the first.

I don't want any part of Blount. Klaatu : 5/7/2017 11:13 am : link RBs Perkins, Gallman, Vereen...FB Smith. The 2011 Green Bay template.

Shane Smith? XBRONX : 5/7/2017 11:21 am : link Missed it. What did he do in college? Doesnt run doesnt catch.Touched the ball 24 times in four years of college.

RE: Shane Smith? Klaatu : 5/7/2017 11:30 am : link

Quote: Missed it. What did he do in college? Doesnt run doesnt catch.Touched the ball 24 times in four years of college.



As DraftAnalyst put it:



Quote: Nice-sized lead blocker with a one-dimensional game. Aggressive, displays outstanding vision and shows strength at the point. Attacks assignments, accelerates into blocks and squares into opponents. Keeps his feet moving on contact, stays square and seals open running lanes. Does enough to disrupt defensive linemen from the action and protect his quarterback.



Also... Quote: ...caught 21 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns during his four-year career. Made 27 starts over his four seasons with the Aztecs. In comment 13463816 XBRONX said:As DraftAnalyst put it:Also...

Leon Hall would be a re-signing CMicks3110 : 5/7/2017 11:34 am : link so how would that affect comp picks?

Question: Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2017 11:37 am : link Duggan says POTENTIAL 4th round comp pick. Is there any formula that could make that a 3, or is it 4th or lower?

Bring back Hall for depth.. est1986 : 5/7/2017 11:37 am : link Bring in Clady and Pasztor if the price is right..

Surprised Pasztor is still a FA. j_rud : 5/7/2017 11:40 am : link He was apparently a pretty solid starter in Cleveland last season and offers some versatility. Young, too (26). Seems like he'd be a better option thank Fluker of Hart at either spot on the right side.

RE: Surprised Pasztor is still a FA. Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2017 11:44 am : link

Quote: He was apparently a pretty solid starter in Cleveland last season and offers some versatility. Young, too (26). Seems like he'd be a better option thank Fluker of Hart at either spot on the right side.



Does anyone know what he was/is asking? Kind of a head-scratcher to me In comment 13463831 j_rud said:Does anyone know what he was/is asking? Kind of a head-scratcher to me

RE: RE: Surprised Pasztor is still a FA. BillT : 5/7/2017 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13463831 j_rud said:





Quote:





He was apparently a pretty solid starter in Cleveland last season and offers some versatility. Young, too (26). Seems like he'd be a better option thank Fluker of Hart at either spot on the right side.







Does anyone know what he was/is asking? Kind of a head-scratcher to me

I think given the complete lack of interest from an entire league starved for OL talent "pretty solid starter" is probably not a good description for this guy. In comment 13463838 Big Blue '56 said:I think given the complete lack of interest from an entire league starved for OL talent "pretty solid starter" is probably not a good description for this guy.

RE: Surprised Pasztor is still a FA. Klaatu : 5/7/2017 12:03 pm : link

Quote: He was apparently a pretty solid starter in Cleveland last season and offers some versatility. Young, too (26). Seems like he'd be a better option thank Fluker of Hart at either spot on the right side.



I believe he was another guy who bounced from RT to RG and back again. Without looking it up, I think he got decent grades from PFF, but clearly he was not in Cleveland's plans going forward. In comment 13463831 j_rud said:I believe he was another guy who bounced from RT to RG and back again. Without looking it up, I think he got decent grades from PFF, but clearly he was not in Cleveland's plans going forward.

RE: Leon Hall would be a re-signing Dan Duggan : 5/7/2017 12:09 pm : link

Quote: so how would that affect comp picks?



It wouldn't. But if Hall is getting re-signed (I don't think it's particularly likely) I feel confident it won't be before Tuesday regardless. In comment 13463826 CMicks3110 said:It wouldn't. But if Hall is getting re-signed (I don't think it's particularly likely) I feel confident it won't be before Tuesday regardless.

RE: Question: Dan Duggan : 5/7/2017 12:12 pm : link

Quote: Duggan says POTENTIAL 4th round comp pick. Is there any formula that could make that a 3, or is it 4th or lower?



Fourth-round is the projection by OTC, which has a good handle on the league's formula. At this point, I'd be very surprised if the Giants' projection changes because there are no major additions/subtractions that could happen before Tuesday that would shake things up. In comment 13463829 Big Blue '56 said:Fourth-round is the projection by OTC, which has a good handle on the league's formula. At this point, I'd be very surprised if the Giants' projection changes because there are no major additions/subtractions that could happen before Tuesday that would shake things up.

I really want the Giants to add another CB Jay on the Island : 5/7/2017 12:16 pm : link it doesn't have to be Flowers but they need to replace Wade. Wade has proven to be a severe liability. Verner would be a nice upgrade.

RE: I really want the Giants to add another CB Klaatu : 5/7/2017 12:23 pm : link

Quote: it doesn't have to be Flowers but they need to replace Wade. Wade has proven to be a severe liability. Verner would be a nice upgrade.



I think they'll add another CB. Remember, they didn't sign Hall until August last year. In comment 13463870 Jay on the Island said:I think they'll add another CB. Remember, they didn't sign Hall until August last year.

I think they're done here on out as far FA micky : 5/7/2017 12:48 pm : link Team is set til camp

They almost certainly Reb8thVA : 5/7/2017 1:17 pm : link Will sign another kicker

Didnt JPP... est1986 : 5/7/2017 1:17 pm : link Destroy Pazstor all game long last year?

Adding depth to the secondary seems like a must. jogo1 : 5/7/2017 1:21 pm : link At this point we only have 4 known quantities--Jenkins, DRC, Collins, and Apple. Nothing in the draft, either.



Hall was more than serviceable last year and would be happy to have him back.

PREFERABLY Doomster : 5/7/2017 2:07 pm : link they sign a FS/CB.....I hope the Webb pick does not come back to haunt us like the Nassib pick did,,,,,wasting a pick(in Nassib's case, 2 picks), and then wasting a roster spot by carrying 3 qb's.......

Pazstor ryanmkeane : 5/7/2017 2:19 pm : link doesn't strike me as much of an upgrade from any of the lineman we currently have. Don't think it would make much sense to pay him a decent buck to come in and not play and/or not be that great.

RE: PREFERABLY Klaatu : 5/7/2017 2:31 pm : link

Quote: they sign a FS/CB.....I hope the Webb pick does not come back to haunt us like the Nassib pick did,,,,,wasting a pick(in Nassib's case, 2 picks), and then wasting a roster spot by carrying 3 qb's.......



This is another one of those rare occasions when we're in total agreement. In comment 13463982 Doomster said:This is another one of those rare occasions when we're in total agreement.

RE: Just sign Blount Fishmanjim57 : 5/7/2017 3:09 pm : link

Quote: and complete the running backs.

Perkins,Gallman,Vereen,Blount,



I agree! I just don't want to see the friggin' Eagles step in and sign him. He still has gas in the tank, and he can still be an affective scorer.....I just don't want to see him on the opposition! In comment 13463771 River said:I agree! I just don't want to see the friggin' Eagles step in and sign him. He still has gas in the tank, and he can still be an affective scorer.....I just don't want to see him on the opposition!

they do need a kicker msh : 5/7/2017 4:55 pm : link thought gould was solid enough worth bringing back not too expensive either

Flowers RetroJint : 5/7/2017 6:15 pm : link Who are you going to get that's proven this time of year ? Flowers ahead of re-signing Hall. Don't want Wade as #4 . Then you're one injury away from Wade playing most of the time .

Oh and RetroJint : 5/7/2017 6:16 pm : link forgot . Pass on Carpentrr. He's a choke .

RE: Question: Milton : 5/7/2017 6:38 pm : link

Quote: Duggan says POTENTIAL 4th round comp pick. Is there any formula that could make that a 3, or is it 4th or lower? Perhaps! If he makes the Pro Bowl and/or earns the $1M bonus tied to incentives (which would push him from $9M APY to $10M for the year), it could push him into a 3rd round comp pick. I think.



According to OTC, the cut-off between a 3rd round pick and a 4th round pick is $9.5M APY. My worry is that OTC is miscalculating and instead of Ellison canceling out Gould, Ellison cancels out Hankins, and the Giants wind up with a 6th round pick for losing Gould.

- ( In comment 13463829 Big Blue '56 said:Perhaps! If he makes the Pro Bowl and/or earns the $1M bonus tied to incentives (which would push him from $9M APY to $10M for the year), it could push him into a 3rd round comp pick. I think.According to OTC, the cut-off between a 3rd round pick and a 4th round pick is $9.5M APY. My worry is that OTC is miscalculating and instead of Ellison canceling out Gould, Ellison cancels out Hankins, and the Giants wind up with a 6th round pick for losing Gould. OTC page - ( New Window

Re: Hankins and Pro Bowl Milton : 5/7/2017 6:42 pm : link As we know, Pro Bowl votes are often about name recognition and not on-field performance. This is especially true when it comes to a position like DT. Hankins may sneak into the Pro Bowl based on all the hoopla surrounding his free agency drama and the fact that he eventually landed a big money deal.

RE: Flowers Klaatu : 5/7/2017 6:43 pm : link

Quote: Who are you going to get that's proven this time of year ? Flowers ahead of re-signing Hall. Don't want Wade as #4 . Then you're one injury away from Wade playing most of the time .



Jason McCourty is still unsigned. Last year's fave, Jerraud Powers, too, along with Sam Shields and Alterraun Verner. In comment 13464104 RetroJint said:Jason McCourty is still unsigned. Last year's fave, Jerraud Powers, too, along with Sam Shields and Alterraun Verner.

RE: Pazstor TommyWiseau : 5/7/2017 7:50 pm : link

Quote: doesn't strike me as much of an upgrade from any of the lineman we currently have. Don't think it would make much sense to pay him a decent buck to come in and not play and/or not be that great.



Hes better than Hart and can play both RT and RG. Spoke to a knowledgeable Browns fan that I know who said he is not great but gets the job done. Played pretty well last season and has improved over the last two years. In comment 13463999 ryanmkeane said:Hes better than Hart and can play both RT and RG. Spoke to a knowledgeable Browns fan that I know who said he is not great but gets the job done. Played pretty well last season and has improved over the last two years.

Pazstor WillieYoung : 9:08 am : link He started for the Browns last year. The Browns have $63 Million in cap room. They haven't signed him. Next.

RE: Pazstor Brown Recluse : 9:10 am : link

Quote: He started for the Browns last year. The Browns have $63 Million in cap room. They haven't signed him. Next.



The sky is blue. The sun is shining. It must be summer. Next? In comment 13464692 WillieYoung said:The sky is blue. The sun is shining. It must be summer. Next?

RE: Pazstor Big Blue '56 : 9:30 am : link

Quote: He started for the Browns last year. The Browns have $63 Million in cap room. They haven't signed him. Next.



Understood and possibly (probably?) on point..The question is, WHAT has he been asking? We could have signed Hankins for what he received(albeit not flushed with cap space) by structuring his contract to be cap-friendly perhaps, but chose not to, presumably because they felt he wasn't eorth it.



Pazstor by all accounts is a solid, versatile, OL, but at what cost, whether flush with money or not? That's what I'd love to know In comment 13464692 WillieYoung said:Understood and possibly (probably?) on point..The question is, WHAT has he been asking? We could have signed Hankins for what he received(albeit not flushed with cap space) by structuring his contract to be cap-friendly perhaps, but chose not to, presumably because they felt he wasn't eorth it.Pazstor by all accounts is a solid, versatile, OL, but at what cost, whether flush with money or not? That's what I'd love to know

RE: Pazstor mrvax : 9:35 am : link

Quote: He started for the Browns last year. The Browns have $63 Million in cap room. They haven't signed him. Next.



and neither did anyone else in the free agent frenzy.

That says something. I think.

In comment 13464692 WillieYoung said:and neither did anyone else in the free agent frenzy.That says something. I think.

RE: RE: Flowers adamg : 10:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13464104 RetroJint said:





Quote:





Who are you going to get that's proven this time of year ? Flowers ahead of re-signing Hall. Don't want Wade as #4 . Then you're one injury away from Wade playing most of the time .







Jason McCourty is still unsigned. Last year's fave, Jerraud Powers, too, along with Sam Shields and Alterraun Verner.



Powers retired. I suppose he might come back. But, I think he's done. In comment 13464111 Klaatu said:Powers retired. I suppose he might come back. But, I think he's done.

Also Wade isn't on our roster adamg : 11:00 am : link I guess everyone is just inured and conditioned into believing and accepting Wade as a part of Giants life. But, we seem to be moving on.

I would say Carson53 : 1:01 pm : link Flowers or Verner, don't want the injury prone Clady.

I don't see them adding an OL as a free agent.

I see them rolling with what they have,

including the 6th Rd. pick from Pitt. I guess.