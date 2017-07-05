Rashad Jennings - The Weakest Link adamg : 5/7/2017 10:47 pm Quote: Lowest elusive rating for RBs, min. 100 carries:

Frank Gore

Rashad Jennings

Tim Hightower

Lamar Miller

Matt Asiata



Quote: Yards after contact/attempt, 2016:

52. Rashad Jennings, 2.01

53. Lamar Miller, 1.99

The End.

#Giants @PFF



- PFF on twitter



He was the top rated pass blocking RB, but I think between Gallman and Perkins, we're poised to have a running game that can actually be a major part of the offense on occasion.

RBs mrvax : 5/7/2017 11:21 pm
usually decline at 30. Jennings was no different.





Jennings was good when he was good, but . . . . TC : 5/7/2017 11:21 pm : link that was a while ago.



Have hopes for Perkins. Didn't and don't like Gallman, but hope I'm wrong. I still want to see more talent added to this squad. Perhaps next year.



Carl Banks Samiam : 5/7/2017 11:25 pm
He doesn't usually criticize individuals by name but he said Jennings left a lot of yards on the field last year

And as you can surmise RetroJint : 5/7/2017 11:37 pm : link By the lack of interest in him that the league has shown after his release, Banks opinion seems informed . However as far as Banks never criticizing by name, you've got to be shitting me. Remember what he had to say about Carlos Emmons? That was truly vicious . Banks questioned the guy's manhood.

Yet Jennings and Cruz stayed on the field SHO'NUFF : 5/7/2017 11:39 pm
I blame the coach.

He just fell off a cliff trueblueinpw : 5/8/2017 12:18 am : link He was a good back, protected the ball, punishing runner, picked up the blitz, could catch the ball. Not really spectacular in any regard but he was a solid player. And then, he just lost his ability to run. Eh, Father Time gets us all.



As far as McAdoo, he played Perk a lot more down the stretch didn't he? And the thing about RJ was that you knew he wouldn't lose the football. I don't think McAdoo stayed with Jennings too long.

If they expand the roster HBart : 5/8/2017 12:36 am
To 324 players, Rashad Jennings would be a keeper. Best back in the history of the league at running the ball when you need to run it 3 times (but only 3 times) in a row without fumbling. On good teams that happens about once a season. Only problem is his minimum salary is now $900,000. $150,000 a yard. Tough to justify.

Jennings was a good player for us in a lot of games Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2017 7:30 am : link over the last few seasons.



But 2016 for both Jennings and Cruz was basically a bridge too far...

As the BBI turns HomerJones45 : 5/8/2017 7:34 am
The same running back that the cognescenti swore was misused and should have seen the ball more the season prior.

I am not going to argue with the stats but... EricJ : 5/8/2017 7:59 am
how the hell do you calculate an "elusive rating"?

Agree about staying away from Blount trueblueinpw : 5/8/2017 8:08 am
Generally believe RB is a position where you draft a starter. RB can come in and play right away and it's a position where guys seem to drop off very quickly as they age. Not saying Blount is done, just that I'd be weary of any back his age and mileage. Then again, were a bit thin at the position.

Blount is the type of RB that is predominately dependent Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2017 8:28 am : link upon a Oline that wins at the point of attack. We don't have that type of line.



Is he experienced and basically just as good as some others in our current RB group...yes. But wouldn't really be additive.



If injuries occur this summer then I could change my view, but stop looking at his New England production and saying sign him...





OJ was pretty unusual though trueblueinpw : 5/8/2017 8:34 am
Remember him well, not just as a Giant but also a St Louis Cardinal where he was an extraordinary back. But I'm not sure Blount has the talent that OJ had and I'm almost certain he doesn't have the charecter or coaching that OJ had.

Look at it this way gmen9892 : 5/8/2017 9:01 am
The #1 RB and #2 WR on this team have yet to find a job, and might not find one before the start of the new season. Same thing happened with out #2 WR in Randle. Very much doubt there will be many suitors lining up for Donnell and Tye's services as well.

Those were all of our weapons aside from OBJ the last few years. That is what Eli was working with. Not even NFL level talent.



Those were all of our weapons aside from OBJ the last few years. That is what Eli was working with. Not even NFL level talent.

Gallman hasn't played a down in the NFL, Doomster : 5/8/2017 10:29 am
and yet, some on this board think he is better than Perkins....how long did it take for Mac to get Perkins into the flow and have confidence in him?

I still think a vet presence is needed in this backfield, if injuries occur....



I still think a vet presence is needed in this backfield, if injuries occur....

I think it was his head not his legs that let him down JerseyCityJoe : 5/8/2017 11:41 am
It appeared at least to me that he was seeing defending where there were none. He was doing too much of the Eli duck and cover and not enough of move the pile. IMV

I had high hopes for Rashad whern we signed him ArcadeSlumlord : 5/8/2017 1:00 pm
but after year ONE i could tell he was shot, but he stuck around because of his character and leadership to the detriment of the on-field performance of the team! The fact BMac kept him was very Coughlin-like a move. I was surprised frankly.

Still thinking ryanmkeane : 5/8/2017 1:08 pm
about that cut that Perkins made in the Chicago game. Jennings would dream of being that elusive.

The coaches did the right thing with Jennings and Cruz eclipz928 : 5/8/2017 1:48 pm : link which was to give them every opportunity to succeed, as long as the Giants kept winning football games. I think it was already well-established in the front office that if the two of them didn't produce then they would not be brought back this year. When playoffs came around they didn't see the field nearly as much.



That being said, i think the issues with the offense went well beyond personnel. There was something fundamentally wrong with the scheme of McAddoos offense - the ridiculously high percentage used for the same formation on offense was no doubt one of the symptoms of that.



Moving on from Jennings and Cruz as featured players will help, but there's a lot more that needs to be done to get things fixed.

there was one play late in the season Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/8/2017 2:22 pm
that was one of the worst displays of "vision"I've ever seen from a RB. It stood out so much. Wide open hole, yet he cuts the other way for a 3yd gain.

Jennings is JAG. Time for something else.



Jennings is JAG. Time for something else.

I'm sorry, but if yards are being left on the field by SHO'NUFF : 5/8/2017 2:31 pm
the RB and the WR can't get separation, then next guy up after a few games. I always thought this was a Coughlin thing, but apparently not.

