NFL Radio: Amani Toomer On Marshall As #2, Webb Etc. Trainmaster : 5/8/2017 10:27 am Amani was just on Sirius/XM NFL Radio. Nothing of extreme interest. He talked about being somewhat concerned whether Brandon Marshall would adapt to being the #2 WR after being the #1 WR previously. Especially given what Toomer called "Marshall's 'History' " (even though Toomer said he didn't know Marshall).



Toomer talked about the adjustment he had to make when Burress joined the Giants. Toomer said it is all good during the off season, training camp and pre-season, but when the regular season starts, you start looking at targets, receptions etc. Overall, Toomer said he eventually was OK with being #2 as the Giants started winning and being on losing, 4-12 teams really got to Toomer. He said that even though he made the most money in his career during the losing seasons, winning was overall much more enjoyable.



Toomer went on to talk specially about how difficult it was for Eli during the early Shockey years. How demanding Shockey was for targets and receptions and how it affected Eli. Toomer somewhat implied that a similar situation might occur with Marshall due to his 'history', but overall felt Eli is obviously an older, more mature and accomplished QB than the one that was affected by Shockey. I got the impression Toomer was "just making conversation / somewhat stirring things up about Marshall / trying to be an interesting guest" rather than his comments being a major concern.



Finally, Bob Papa asked Toomer about Davis Webb. Toomer said that he didn't know much about Webb, but felt that he wasn't necessarily the anointed successor to Eli and that Webb hadn't earned or demonstrated anything yet. Toomer went on to say that he had played with a few QBs that were anointed / expected to be very good, but ending up "stinking".



Most of the above aren't direct quotes as I'm going from memory, but I think I captured the general tone and content. Anyone else that also listened, feel free to correct or add as necessary.



Toomer does nothing for me adamg : 5/8/2017 10:28 am : link I really don't enjoy his takes...

I don't think its apples to apples UConn4523 : 5/8/2017 10:38 am : link Toomer was our #1 by default, but he wasn't anything close to what Beckham is for us now. Marshall obviously knows that he's 2nd fiddle and came here willingly and knowingly.



Toomer had no choice but to suck it up so maybe that was hard for him to swallow, but the scenario couldn't be more different. Marshall already talked about being excited to not be doubled all the time, so there's at as well.

RE: Marshall obviously knows that he's 2nd fiddle Trainmaster : 5/8/2017 10:42 am : link I agree and of course Toomer didn't mention that. Toomer was on to promote a charity event (good for him), and I guess this was the best he could do in exchange for the promotional opportunity.



Marshall is at the end of his career... Dunedin81 : 5/8/2017 10:47 am : link He could have gone to a team without an established 1. He chose not to. He certainly could still become a locker room problem, but I doubt it's going to be because he's unsatisfied that OBJ is the top wideout on the team.

I always suspected I Love Clams Casino : 5/8/2017 11:03 am : link that Shockey tried to bully Eli for more receptions. I don't think it's a coincidence that once Shockey went out, the Giants starting winning games.



I wonder if the Giants win the SB with a healthy Shockey?

Its also pretty unfair to compare a UConn4523 : 5/8/2017 11:08 am : link 2004-2006 Eli to 2017 Eli (really any 10+ year vet QB).

Marshall, at this point in his career, barens : 5/8/2017 11:14 am : link does not seem enamored with being the #1 receiver at all, other wise, he wouldn't have signed with the Giants, and he wouldn't have signed at that price. Plus, he announced that he's most likely stepping down in two years.



Those comments just don't seem to make sense.

Toomer probably didn't even read Marshall's recent comments.



I agree every indication is Marshall's highest priority is winning a championship and accepting less money to play with the Giants backs that up.

I cringe every time I read a Toomer quote Giants in 07 : 5/8/2017 11:21 am : link Some guys are just not right for the post-football career in the media

I don't think Toomer is properly reading PaulBlakeTSU : 5/8/2017 11:23 am : link the tea leaves here.



Sure, "#1 receivers" may typically get more looks than other receivers and it can be an adjustment for stars as they age and move into a "#2 receiver" role.



However, I expect Marshall to get a lot of targets in this offense, perhaps as much as he would if he were the "#1."



Eli has been desperate for a big target safety valve. He hasn't had that in a few years. Think of how many times he would throw to Rueben Randle just because he was the biggest receiver on the team.



With a poor offensive line and a struggling run game, Eli will be under duress to get the ball out quickly to gain some positive yardage. Who better to do that than the 6'4 and strong receiver who can shield defenders and get jump balls?

I'm seeing OBJ/Marshall Beezer : 5/8/2017 11:24 am : link as more of a 1A, 1B tandem. There may also be games where Sheperd, Vereen and/or the rookie lead the team with maybe 5-6 receptions.



I hope if OBJ and/or Marshall get only 4-5 catches here or there, and the Giants are winning while spreading the ball around (something I hope they will do - and I believe they can do), the satisfaction of the Ws will suffice.



I'm pretty excited for the potential of what this revamped O can do.

Toomer has to understand the difference Mike from Ohio : 5/8/2017 11:27 am : link between his situation and Marshall's. Toomer was the #1 simply because there was nobody else on the roster. The Giants went out into free agency and got someone to be a number one receiver to supplant him.



Marshall signed a free agency deal to come here knowing full well that Beckham was here and the clear #1. If he was worried about being a #2 he would not have signed here. It is really sort of a silly comparison as the two situations are totally different.

Marshall came here to be TyFromQueens : 5/8/2017 11:40 am : link The number two. He's on record saying that. And he knows he will eat because he's no longer lined up against the other teams best CB.



One thing about Beckham is teams know every time he touches the ball,he's a threat. You don't put your number two or 3 on him. You watch every move he makes. He's one of the few players that can take it to the house on every play.

Marshall was fully aware of this when he signed with us.

Ok he was a player, a very good player. Gave Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2017 12:14 pm : link us some terrific clutch moments in big games..Forever grateful. Truly.



I don't care about anything Amani Toomer has to say, post playing career..He's just awful. At least to me

Marshall is a pain in the ass HomerJones45 : 5/8/2017 12:19 pm : link who wore out his welcome with four other teams none of whom were sorry to see him go and all of which unloaded him for less than what they paid. Don't count on him being a good citizen in the locker room as he hasn't been anywhere else.



If we get the 2015 version of Marshall, great, you put up with his way. If we get the 2016 version, I don't see him being here in 2017; he's too much of a headache to put up with his bullshit for what you get.

RE: BB56 ... He's Just Awful Trainmaster : 5/8/2017 12:28 pm : link I hesitated to post his comments as generally I agree with you.



I decided to post given it's a "slow Giants news time".





Some people never change... trueblueinpw : 5/8/2017 12:29 pm : link But some people do! Marshall's going to be terrific on the Giants. He fits in terms of scheme and in terms of personality. Marshall's only problem on the Jets was that the defense quit after about three games. Did he ever throw anyone under the bus publicly? No. And was on Inside the NFL pretty much every week and could have subtlety thrown darts at any of the clowns in the locker room, coaches office or front office. But he didn't. Not even once are far as I know. His biggest "sin" while playing for the Jets was to question the defense, which he did behind closed doors. And, gee, what do you know, the Jets spent much of this off season trying to get rid of some of the guys Marshall was probably questioning.



Don't understand why people hate on this guy. He had some issues early in his career but its not like he's garbage like Mixon or Hardy. Dude just wants to win.

There is no #1 or #2 WR, in the traditional sense, SHO'NUFF : 5/8/2017 1:11 pm : link in today's NFL offense. Hell, the #3 guy might get the most targets/receptions.

not an Amani fan Elisthebest : 5/8/2017 3:23 pm : link only 2 redeeming things 1) he's not Tiki 2) made the move on Williams "but he's going to the Pro Bowl" best live call in broadcasting history

Pretty amazing when you think back and recall Ten Ton Hammer : 5/8/2017 3:26 pm : link That at one point Amani Toomer was a #1 WR.





Totally different league nowadays.

Toomer, oldog : 5/8/2017 4:39 pm : link was a pretty good Giant. No need to throw crap at him to prove how sophisticated you think you are.

Toomer made many Huge plays for the Giants joeinpa : 5/8/2017 6:42 pm : link Beckham has a ways to go to match Amani 's contributions to the Giants legacy.

I don't think anyone's "throwing crap at him". Ten Ton Hammer : 5/8/2017 7:08 pm : link You put his numbers in a vacuum and they simply don't translate to a #1 receiver in this decade's NFL.



Only four of his thirteen seasons did he manage to reach 1000. yards. He had a couple of years in the middle of his absolute prime where he barely caught 50% of his targets. At the time he played you could get by with that.



Now if that's your best WR, you have a bad offense.

Toomer played with 7 starting QBs his entire Giant career jnoble : 5/8/2017 8:49 pm : link Dave Brown is the only one out of the bunch that had lofty expectations he didn't live up to. All the others were either stop gaps (Kannell, Graham, Warner) or pretty good (Collins, obviously Eli)

Marshall wanted to go to a team Jay on the Island : 5/8/2017 9:43 pm : link with a bonafide #1 WR. He knows his role on the team and he will not be a problem when most of the targets go to Beckham. Marshall will still get his fair share of receptions and won't have to deal with constantly being double teamed. Too many people don't really know Marshall very well and they just assume he is a malcontent.

Marshall has been pretty emphatic SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/8/2017 10:24 pm : link that Beckham is the #1 WR & he's content being the guy behind Beckham.

One more thing Jay on the Island : 5/8/2017 10:42 pm : link Marshall has never been to the playoffs so that is obviously more important to him at this point in his career than targets.

