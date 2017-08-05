Pugh looking to get paid Giantsfan79 : 5/8/2017 11:04 am Quote: “I feel good about where I’m at. … The guard market has gone up. I definitely have taken notice. I’ve seen what these guys are getting. I’ve seen guys that I came in with.

Good, Keith : 5/8/2017 11:06 am : link hopefully that motivates him this year and he earns that money.

as he should UConn4523 : 5/8/2017 11:09 am : link I too hope he earns that new big contract.

I hope he stays healthy jcn56 : 5/8/2017 11:13 am : link Good player, but he's been banged up way too often. I'd be reluctant to give him a big, long term contract based on his health to date.

its always Pep22 : 5/8/2017 11:13 am : link strange to me to see posts that say a guy is looking for X amount or looking to get paid



my reaction is always, "well yeah...every player is looking to max out their income"

These guys have short windows with which to cash in on their steve in ky : 5/8/2017 11:14 am : link abilities. I never begrudge a player for wanting to earn what he can while he is able to.

Since I work at a desk, I don't have a particularly short window Mad Mike : 5/8/2017 11:17 am : link in which to cash in on my abilities, but I too want to earn as much as I can.

. arcarsenal : 5/8/2017 11:20 am : link It would be strange if he wasn't.

different question Giantsfan79 : 5/8/2017 11:22 am : link Kevin Zeitler five-year, $60 million Browns.

Joel Bitonio six-year, $51.2 million Browns

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif five-year, $42.36 million Chiefs



Three guards, zero Pro Bowls.



Based on the market what's Pugh worth to keep? Is 5/45 a reasonable starting point?

Any NFL player Matt in SGS : 5/8/2017 11:25 am : link who gives a "hometown discount" on their 2nd contract after their rookie deal is up, is a bad businessman. The 2nd contract is the one which players need to fully max out their earning potential because that is their best negotiating position. Pugh should want to get paid and there is no reason (outside an injury) that he won't get in the range of the guard market. John Jerry signed a 3 year deal, I wouldn't be shocked if the Giants did so as insurance in case Pugh leaves.



What I'm curious about, if you go back to the mid 2000s, the Giants were pretty good at locking in their core players prior to free agency (see Tuck and Osi). They haven't done it really since. Odell would be the most obvious choice, but the Giants look like they will simply play the game where they lock him in with his 5th year option and then slap a franchise tag on him. I suppose the reality is that if you look at all the draft busts the previous 5-6 years, this issue never came up because the players didn't really pan out. But that looks to be changing more recently.

I hate the prospect of paying Pugh JonC : 5/8/2017 11:30 am : link $12M, it does not compute.



Matt Deej : 5/8/2017 11:31 am : link I think there is an argument to be made for taking a discount to stay in a system and with coaches/players who will let you earn your full contract. Take WRs -- look at how often they bust in free agency and get cut after a year or two. It might be better to stay put at 90% of the money, with a QB who trusts you and a system you thrive in.

Let him walk... ZGiants98 : 5/8/2017 11:31 am : link Move Jerry to LG. Who cares about the line?

Amazing to me that Pugh's 5th year option is almost $9 million Deej : 5/8/2017 11:33 am : link We're willing to pay that. I assume that if he's healthy, we're willing to pay $10 or more million annually.

RE: I hate the prospect of paying Pugh AcidTest : 5/8/2017 11:34 am : link

Quote: $12M, it does not compute.



Agreed. Pugh is a very good player, but guards are being paid ridiculous amounts right now. I don't blame them. Everyone should get whatever they can. I just don't want to pay that much for him.



I wonder if the Giants will keep an extra OL this year on the 53 as some insurance against Pugh leaving. And as someone said, that may have also been why they resigned Jerry to a three year deal. In comment 13464931 JonC said:Agreed. Pugh is a very good player, but guards are being paid ridiculous amounts right now. I don't blame them. Everyone should get whatever they can. I just don't want to pay that much for him.I wonder if the Giants will keep an extra OL this year on the 53 as some insurance against Pugh leaving. And as someone said, that may have also been why they resigned Jerry to a three year deal.

RE: I hate the prospect of paying Pugh RetroJint : 5/8/2017 11:35 am : link

Quote: $12M, it does not compute.

Don't worry. As is almost always the case in these deals, if he plays well, somebody else will. In comment 13464931 JonC said:Don't worry. As is almost always the case in these deals, if he plays well, somebody else will.

RE: I hate the prospect of paying Pugh Jay on the Island : 5/8/2017 11:35 am : link

Quote: $12M, it does not compute.

Agreed I love Pugh but I wouldn't offer him more than 8-9 million annually because of his concussion history. I will be keeping a close eye on Dunker and Bisnowaty this preseason because they may be battling for the starting LG spot next year if Bisnowaty does not remain at OT. In comment 13464931 JonC said:Agreed I love Pugh but I wouldn't offer him more than 8-9 million annually because of his concussion history. I will be keeping a close eye on Dunker and Bisnowaty this preseason because they may be battling for the starting LG spot next year if Bisnowaty does not remain at OT.

RE: Let him walk... Jay on the Island : 5/8/2017 11:36 am : link

Quote: Move Jerry to LG. Who cares about the line?

I know you're kidding but I hope Jerry never starts another game for the Giants. He is fine depth but I am hoping that Fluker or even Hart win the RG spot because I am tired of watching Jerry and his poor run blocking at RG. In comment 13464936 ZGiants98 said:I know you're kidding but I hope Jerry never starts another game for the Giants. He is fine depth but I am hoping that Fluker or even Hart win the RG spot because I am tired of watching Jerry and his poor run blocking at RG.

RE: different question Jay on the Island : 5/8/2017 11:38 am : link

Quote: Kevin Zeitler five-year, $60 million Browns.

Joel Bitonio six-year, $51.2 million Browns

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif five-year, $42.36 million Chiefs



Three guards, zero Pro Bowls.



Based on the market what's Pugh worth to keep? Is 5/45 a reasonable starting point?

Pro bowls are popularity contests especially with offensive linemen. Bitonio is one of the league's best guards and Zeitler is up there as well. In comment 13464919 Giantsfan79 said:Pro bowls are popularity contests especially with offensive linemen. Bitonio is one of the league's best guards and Zeitler is up there as well.

The Giants will pay Pugh AnnapolisMike : 5/8/2017 11:39 am : link He is probably the best lineman they have . . . he is not going to be easily replaced. The nice thing about a OL guy....is you can amortized that bonus over more years as OL typically have longer careers.

RE: RE: I hate the prospect of paying Pugh Deej : 5/8/2017 11:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13464931 JonC said:





Quote:





$12M, it does not compute.







Agreed. Pugh is a very good player, but guards are being paid ridiculous amounts right now. I don't blame them. Everyone should get whatever they can. I just don't want to pay that much for him.



I wonder if the Giants will keep an extra OL this year on the 53 as some insurance against Pugh leaving. And as someone said, that may have also been why they resigned Jerry to a three year deal.



Some of it is just cap inflation -- everyone is getting paid more because revenues are higher but there arent any more NFL jobs.



Also, I wonder whether the way players are getting chewed up right now with injuries means there are fewer players in the league worthy of 2nd and 3rd contracts, meaning that there is more money for fewer players seeking post rookie deals. In comment 13464943 AcidTest said:Some of it is just cap inflation -- everyone is getting paid more because revenues are higher but there arent any more NFL jobs.Also, I wonder whether the way players are getting chewed up right now with injuries means there are fewer players in the league worthy of 2nd and 3rd contracts, meaning that there is more money for fewer players seeking post rookie deals.

Next off-season should be Beer Man : 5/8/2017 12:05 pm : link both interesting and challenging. The team is going to need to find a way to pay or replace 2 or 3 of its OL starters (Pugh, Weston, and Fluker (assuming he wins a starting role)). JR will need to pull a rabbit out of his hat to fit these guys in under the cap, or some of the young guys will need to step-up, or we can hope for a draft deep in OL. Funny how this OL has been a never ending work-in-progress since the 2011 championship season.

RE: I hate the prospect of paying Pugh mrvax : 5/8/2017 12:14 pm : link

Quote: $12M, it does not compute.



Even $10M per for a guard makes me queasy. I see Pugh as a versatile but average player. In comment 13464931 JonC said:Even $10M per for a guard makes me queasy. I see Pugh as a versatile but average player.

RE: RE: I hate the prospect of paying Pugh Victor in CT : 5/8/2017 12:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13464931 JonC said:





Quote:





$12M, it does not compute.







Even $10M per for a guard makes me queasy. I see Pugh as a versatile but average player.



I agree with both of you. In comment 13465022 mrvax said:I agree with both of you.

I wouldn't be surprised to see a new contract done by mid season JohnB : 5/8/2017 1:02 pm : link .

Just imagine what the money is like in the Tackle market. Motley Two : 5/8/2017 1:11 pm : link Too bad he couldn't stick.

First stay on the Bubba : 5/8/2017 1:21 pm : link field then talk money.

Pay the man... Metnut : 5/8/2017 1:22 pm : link I'd hate to see how our OLine would look after losing one of the few above average players on it.

RE: RE: Let him walk... ZGiants98 : 5/8/2017 1:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13464936 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





Move Jerry to LG. Who cares about the line?





I know you're kidding but I hope Jerry never starts another game for the Giants. He is fine depth but I am hoping that Fluker or even Hart win the RG spot because I am tired of watching Jerry and his poor run blocking at RG.



I am. Im a little frustrated the Giants didnt do more this offseason to help the line. Times running out for Eli. Ugh. All we can do is hope for the best I guess. In comment 13464949 Jay on the Island said:I am. Im a little frustrated the Giants didnt do more this offseason to help the line. Times running out for Eli. Ugh. All we can do is hope for the best I guess.

Pugh wont get above that 10 million per annually.. est1986 : 5/8/2017 1:57 pm : link ..if he misses more than one game next year.. His level of skill as a guard is on that top tier level so he should look for that kind of money but he better play at a high level AND stay healthy..



As a Giants fan i would like to see him locked up now but i understand there reasons.. Pugh just hasnt stayed healthy over the course of his NFL career.



I can see Pugh getting a 6 year 60 million dollar deal next spring.. Weston on the other hand has more to prove as a player than Pugh does IMO, Pugh's biggest question is health, with Richburg i question his consistency. He played really well in year 2, his first year at Center, but he has to do it again.



Unless they both have great seasons that compell you to lock them up ASAP i can see one of Pugh or Richburg getting franchise tagged next year.. They would be the only logical candidates off the top of my head. Interior OL franchise tags cant be too bad.

Wasn't he already paid left tackle money ... Csonka : 5/8/2017 3:41 pm : link while he was playing guard a lot of that time?

Simple..pay Pugh G money DennyInDenville : 5/8/2017 3:48 pm : link Then move him to RT or LT



K?

RE: These guys have short windows with which to cash in on their Mason Storm : 5/8/2017 4:12 pm : link

Quote: abilities. I never begrudge a player for wanting to earn what he can while he is able to.



I agree with this 100%. Of course fans will call him greedy or selfish once he is at the negotiating table, which is pretty lame IMO. In comment 13464900 steve in ky said:I agree with this 100%. Of course fans will call him greedy or selfish once he is at the negotiating table, which is pretty lame IMO.

Pugh stretch234 : 5/8/2017 4:12 pm : link If he plays the full 16 this year then he will have played the same number of games as Zeitler did in his 1st 5.



Bitonio has been in the league 3 years and has missed 16 games



I think Pugh is better than Zeitler due to his versatility - he is going to get paid

learn how to draft and develop fkap : 5/8/2017 4:56 pm : link OL so you're not held hostage to paying elite dollars to less than elite players at less than elite positions.



Pugh may be a good guard, but it's not like he's elevating the play of anyone around him. I don't think I noticed a huge difference in the line play with or without him, or at least not enough to give out elite dollars.

Let someone else do it Joey in VA : 5/8/2017 4:58 pm : link He's injury prone and fucks off too much. He is the very definition of JAG and he thinks he's breaking the bank? Not here he's not, I say good riddance after this season.

I think a lot of teams must be bad at drafting and developing jcn56 : 5/8/2017 5:00 pm : link OL talent, since OL play around the league is suffering and even mediocre talent is making big bucks.

Z Jay on the Island : 5/8/2017 5:03 pm : link I am frustrated too as I am sure everyone is. I am very excited about Chad Wheeler though. I think he is going to surprise and may even be a starter in 2-3 years. Dunker is a nice prospect also. He won't be ready for at least a year but he is a great athlete who can be a very good LG some day. If I think the Giants are going to have to choose between Pugh and Richburg and I think they will go with Richburg unless Brett Jones looks great this preseason and continues to progress. They are overlooked but the Giants have four very intriguing young offensive linemen in Jones, Wheeler, Dunker, and Bisnowaty. Let's hope that Solari can develop these kids like he did with Brian Waters, Casey Weigmann, Alex Boone, etc.

I'm with Joey on this one Marty866b : 5/8/2017 5:03 pm : link Pugh is an average or slightly above average guard who has had injury problems. I would not pay him big money.

The OL line version of the Linval Joseph dilemma WideRight : 5/8/2017 5:26 pm : link Above average player on a shitty unit. Paying him more to keep the status quo is not acceptable. Wish him well, and use the money to make improvements.

This thread is just classic and needs a pin... Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2017 5:39 pm : link We suck, and I mean suck on the O-line. Yet the lion's share of posts above are to run off one of the few bright spots we have in that unit in Pugh.



I am clearly not advocating making him the highest paid Guard in the land but please let me know what JAG you want to replace him with to save money.



This years Free agent olineman weren't worth it, poor draft for lineman in 2017...lets keep kicking this unit's restructuring down the road I guess for all the future GMs above...

RE: Any NFL player Dan in the Springs : 5/8/2017 6:14 pm : link

Quote: who gives a "hometown discount" on their 2nd contract after their rookie deal is up, is a bad businessman. The 2nd contract is the one which players need to fully max out their earning potential because that is their best negotiating position.





I'm not sure I agree with this. There are costs involved in switching teams. Some of those are obvious (moving, sale of home, uprooting family, etc.) and others not so much.



An example of a cost that isn't so easy to measure is the opportunity costs that you lose when you play "offensive guard for hire".



For one, playing for a losing organization simply because it pays the most money on your second contract very well may be a mistake. Yes, you might end up with a few million more dollars on your contract, but think about what winning a super bowl can do for your lifetime earnings. Even if you never win a SB, just appearing in the playoffs regularly can give you tremendous advantages in your post-playing career.



This is especially true for certain organizations. NYG is one of them - the media opportunities that exist in NY are amplified when you've won a title, even for league-average guys like David Diehl, in ways that wouldn't be imaginable had he played in a place like Cleveland. As much as I hate to admit it, Dallas is another franchise with that kind of advantage. While Witten hasn't ever won a SB (and I don't expect he ever will), he likely has done better for himself by staying in Dallas than by leaving to go somewhere for a few million more per year.



Even in an organization that doesn't have a ton of success, it may be better to stay than to leave, if you are a star on your team. Thomas in Cleveland is an example of such a guy. He has made good enough money there, even if he might have made more elsewhere. When you combine those earning with his lifetime post-career opportunities in the Cleveland market, it probably didn't make sense for him to transfer to say, Tampa, even if they would have paid him more.



I'm not saying that it never makes sense, and I don't begrudge a guy leaving for more money, but it isn't as simple as you've put it. Tom Brady is the most famous example of why it might be best to stay. Is he a "bad businessman"? In comment 13464925 Matt in SGS said:I'm not sure I agree with this. There are costs involved in switching teams. Some of those are obvious (moving, sale of home, uprooting family, etc.) and others not so much.An example of a cost that isn't so easy to measure is the opportunity costs that you lose when you play "offensive guard for hire".For one, playing for a losing organization simply because it pays the most money on your second contract very well may be a mistake. Yes, you might end up with a few million more dollars on your contract, but think about what winning a super bowl can do for your lifetime earnings. Even if you never win a SB, just appearing in the playoffs regularly can give you tremendous advantages in your post-playing career.This is especially true for certain organizations. NYG is one of them - the media opportunities that exist in NY are amplified when you've won a title, even for league-average guys like David Diehl, in ways that wouldn't be imaginable had he played in a place like Cleveland. As much as I hate to admit it, Dallas is another franchise with that kind of advantage. While Witten hasn't ever won a SB (and I don't expect he ever will), he likely has done better for himself by staying in Dallas than by leaving to go somewhere for a few million more per year.Even in an organization that doesn't have a ton of success, it may be better to stay than to leave, if you are a star on your team. Thomas in Cleveland is an example of such a guy. He has made good enough money there, even if he might have made more elsewhere. When you combine those earning with his lifetime post-career opportunities in the Cleveland market, it probably didn't make sense for him to transfer to say, Tampa, even if they would have paid him more.I'm not saying that it never makes sense, and I don't begrudge a guy leaving for more money, but it isn't as simple as you've put it. Tom Brady is the most famous example of why it might be best to stay. Is he a "bad businessman"?

Inflation of guard contracts... Dan in the Springs : 5/8/2017 6:16 pm : link this year is in part due to the fact that there were few solutions in the draft or otherwise. I haven't done the analysis for next year, but it would be foolish to expect the same treatment just because.



It's supply and demand - gotta look at how many teams are in need next year, how many free agents and of what quality they are, and how special the rookie class looks before teams will shell out the big bucks.

To add to Matt in SGS point area junc : 5/8/2017 7:03 pm : link Seen the Giants get ridiculed for not resigning high picks to 2nd contracts. Do you really want to? Getting 4 years, then a 5th year option, then a 6th year at franchise if the guy's still great. After that you're talking about giving a guy with 6 years wear N tear in the NFL a huge contract to keep going, in a league full of young legs.



Unless youve got a JPP level guy - a special player - why the stubbornness signing to 2nd contracts?

I don't think it's a matter of 'just because'. Ten Ton Hammer : 5/8/2017 7:27 pm : link We've seen over a number of years that the price for known-commodity offensive linemen have exploded. Teams around the league are shorthanded, and the college system has not been serving the demand.



Prices aren't going down until we start getting more linemen that can play. This past draft hammers that point home even more. Fewest linemen taken in the early rounds in the modern era.

He has the NYG by the balls The_Boss : 5/8/2017 7:37 pm : link And I'm sure he knows it. His replacement is most definitely not on the roster and he's currently the best player on a subpar OL. The NYG will likely have no choice but to resign him. I'm no fan of Pugh, I think he's pretty average at best, but he's going to get paid by the NYG next spring.

I'd give a long, hard look at his concussion history Ten Ton Hammer : 5/8/2017 7:43 pm : link That's my chief concern with any long term deal. Wouldn't mind him back for a not-insane number.

Pugh is not getting a big contract from the Giants Vanzetti : 5/8/2017 9:11 pm : link Not strong enough at the point of attack for big money and Giants will not pay big money for an interior lineman. They already made that mistake with Snee, who was a way better player.



Giants pay for DE, CB, and OT. If you pay attention to their tendencies, you will realize Pugh is very unlikely to get a mega deal with a lot of guaranteed money. Just not the way the Giants do business

RE: I'd give a long, hard look at his concussion history mfsd : 5/8/2017 9:20 pm : link

Quote: That's my chief concern with any long term deal. Wouldn't mind him back for a not-insane number.



Agreed. I like Pugh, but not sure he's going to last giving wear and tear to date In comment 13465640 Ten Ton Hammer said:Agreed. I like Pugh, but not sure he's going to last giving wear and tear to date