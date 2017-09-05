Wayne Gallman Lowell : 5/9/2017 9:03 am



He has soft hands and will be a plus player in the passing game. He is a very physical blocker and you can see him out in front on some of Watson's keepers delivering some punishing blocks. How soon will he getting his touches? A lot will depend on his ability to pick up blitzes. I was very impressed with his awareness in this regard. His technique wasn't always ideal, but he didn't miss a pickup that I saw. If you watch the very last play of the Florida State tape, you'll see as a good a blitz pickup from him as you could want.



Check out the 2016 South Carolina tape on the same site. He really shows off his running skills.

- ( Watching his tapes from last season, I'm pleasantly surprised how good he is. He checks all the boxes: He can run with power and has excellent yards after contact, he has exceptional vision, he has quick feet and he makes people miss without breaking stride, he's not a burner but he has more than enough speed to bounce plays to the outside. He has patience and when he sees a crease, he hits it in a hurry. Long gainers are a real possibility. He is extremely smooth in his movements. He combines quickness, smarts and power...he plays bigger than his listed 215 pounds and runs faster than his timed 4.6.He has soft hands and will be a plus player in the passing game. He is a very physical blocker and you can see him out in front on some of Watson's keepers delivering some punishing blocks. How soon will he getting his touches? A lot will depend on his ability to pick up blitzes. I was very impressed with his awareness in this regard. His technique wasn't always ideal, but he didn't miss a pickup that I saw. If you watch the very last play of the Florida State tape, you'll see as a good a blitz pickup from him as you could want.Check out the 2016 South Carolina tape on the same site. He really shows off his running skills. Vs Florida State 2016 - ( New Window

Need to see if his game translates to the NFL speed JonC : 5/9/2017 9:04 am : link Very productive versatile collegiate player, but NFL game speed is going to test him, I suspect.



SEC RB Chuckstar : 5/9/2017 9:09 am : link From the tape I've seen he kinda reminds me of a later round Rodney Hampton (UGA). If he can handle HB flare/screen all the better.

The key is pass protection averagejoe : 5/9/2017 9:13 am : link If he can block he will get more reps early. I think he runs and plays hard and has good game speed. I expect he will play this year.

He reminds me a lot of Rashad Jennings. Brown Recluse : 5/9/2017 9:24 am : link Runs tough, but a bit upright. Is not creative when he hits the line and there is no hole there or he needs to improvise. Good hands. Good blocker.



Could do a lot worse in round 4. I think he could make a nice complimentary player - or he could flame out. We'll see.

RE: Need to see if his game translates to the NFL speed Section331 : 5/9/2017 9:25 am : link

Quote: Very productive versatile collegiate player, but NFL game speed is going to test him, I suspect.



This, and the fact that, for a smaller back, he runs with power. You have to wonder if that running style will lend itself to a lengthy career, unless you're built like Fournette. In comment 13466016 JonC said:This, and the fact that, for a smaller back, he runs with power. You have to wonder if that running style will lend itself to a lengthy career, unless you're built like Fournette.

RE: The key is pass protection chuckydee9 : 5/9/2017 9:27 am : link

Quote: If he can block he will get more reps early. I think he runs and plays hard and has good game speed. I expect he will play this year.



I hear that was a problem of his in college.. Otherwise he looked good.. But in this offense pass protection is a big deal.. May be someone who watched him regularly can chime in about his pass blocking skills. In comment 13466023 averagejoe said:I hear that was a problem of his in college.. Otherwise he looked good.. But in this offense pass protection is a big deal.. May be someone who watched him regularly can chime in about his pass blocking skills.

40 times are a little overrated Rjanyg : 5/9/2017 9:32 am : link He is not slow and his jump cut is very good. Beind a good running back requires vision, instincts and power as well as quickness and speed. He has a good combination of all of these traits.

What the few games I saw ... Beer Man : 5/9/2017 9:41 am : link He seems reliable, but not a game changer. I doubt there will be any DCs losing sleep over having face him.

He didn't always seem impressive while watching Clemson barens : 5/9/2017 10:09 am : link last year, but there were times when he would get dinged, and his replacements looked horrible, and when Gallman came back in, there was an obvious difference. The one thing I really like, and I think will translate well into the NFL, is how hard he runs, and how violently he runs north south.

Not sure what some of you were watching allstarjim : 5/9/2017 10:18 am : link Because he was one of the best NFL ready pass pro blockers at RB in the draft. Maybe THE best.



Gallman has more than enough lateral agility to make people miss in the hole, and he has superb vision. His game will definitely translate. He ran a tough schedule and was very productive. The only question with Gallman is if he'll be a good NFL RB, a very good NFL RB, or a star. I think he'll be in that very good category. His game is very well-rounded and he can play all three downs, AND serve as the goal line back. There's really a lot to like here. I think the best comp in the NFL right now for him is the guy Charles Davis mentioned when he was drafted, and that's Devontae Freeman in Atlanta. Perkins and Gallman will be 1a and 1b, and not necessarily in that order.

I like the Jennings comp adamg : 5/9/2017 10:24 am : link In terms of tools. But, I think he runs a bit more aggressive than Jennings did. I think he'll be better in the short yardage situations than the other guys we have on the roster right now. In part because of his style but also his size.



He's our biggest back, at least per NFLDraftScout.



He's listed at 6'0'' 215. Draughn is listed at 5'11'' 213. Darkwa is listed at 5'11'' 212. Vereen is listed at 5'10'' 210. Perkins is listed at 5'10'' 208.



If Gallman adds some weight he can be a bit more of a bruiser than who we have already.

Very interested to see how he does.... chilly460 : 5/9/2017 10:25 am : link I'm a big Clemson fan and have watched him quite a bit. He runs very hard, reminds me of Bradshaw as he's fearless. However, if you watch games, he rarely had early success, his runs were predicated on defenses keying on Watson. That's not unusual as Clemson isn't a "power" running team, they can't just line up and smashmouth.



He's decisive and is a good one cut slashing runner. He doesn't have a great deal of power, but he does have good balance and gets a lot of yards at the second level by breaking arm tackles and staying on his feet, he doesn't have the power to get much at the line of scrimmage.



He's the type of runner that needs a crease and some space to be successful, which concerns me. As others have said, I see him as a younger Jenkins with more juice in his legs.



I do think, eventually, with his small frame, upright style, and hard running that he'll have durability issues. I hope I'm wrong as I like him as a player, he's definitely an "effort" guy that will give all he has.

RE: Not sure what some of you were watching Beer Man : 5/9/2017 10:41 am : link

Quote: Because he was one of the best NFL ready pass pro blockers at RB in the draft. Maybe THE best.



Gallman has more than enough lateral agility to make people miss in the hole, and he has superb vision. His game will definitely translate. He ran a tough schedule and was very productive. The only question with Gallman is if he'll be a good NFL RB, a very good NFL RB, or a star. I think he'll be in that very good category. His game is very well-rounded and he can play all three downs, AND serve as the goal line back. There's really a lot to like here. I think the best comp in the NFL right now for him is the guy Charles Davis mentioned when he was drafted, and that's Devontae Freeman in Atlanta. Perkins and Gallman will be 1a and 1b, and not necessarily in that order. Are you watching the same guy. One of the biggest knocks on the guys is his poor pass blocking. In comment 13466155 allstarjim said:Are you watching the same guy. One of the biggest knocks on the guys is his poor pass blocking.

For some reason NYBEN1963 : 5/9/2017 10:43 am : link he reminds me of Andre "I got a Ring Brown. Who was a pretty useful player that made some contributions. Hopefully Gallman can exceed what Brown did and also get a ring.

RE: SEC RB Jay in Toronto : 5/9/2017 10:46 am : link

Quote: From the tape I've seen he kinda reminds me of a later round Rodney Hampton (UGA). If he can handle HB flare/screen all the better.



But will Eli be able to throw it? Not his strong suit. In comment 13466020 Chuckstar said:But will Eli be able to throw it? Not his strong suit.

Here is the analysis from NFL.COM Beer Man : 5/9/2017 10:47 am : link STRENGTHS

Has quality burst through line of scrimmage to rip through arm tackles and attack the second level. Runs with plus effort every time he touches the ball. Keeps feet grinding through second level contact. Uses shoulders as legitimate weapons of force against would-be tacklers. Creates additional yards through functional wiggle. Good outside-in cuts to defeat contain. Angular runner with build-up speed to win a race around the edge. Hard charging. Trusted option on fourth and short situations. Decisive in the red zone and brings some attitude with him. Finished with 28 rushing touchdowns over last two seasons. Strong second effort near the goal line when his initial charge is stopped. Will offer some help as pass catcher.



WEAKNESSES

Leggy, long-strider. Unable to make sharp, sudden cuts in tight quarters. Extended gear down could cause NFL holes to close on him. Vision becomes restricted when running between tackles. Gives away three sure yards searching along riskier lanes. Lacks finesse in his game. Has bull in china shop running style between tackles. Upright in approach to line of scrimmage. Will allow tacklers under his pads too often. Gets impatient and won't always keep the track behind lead blocker. Below average balance. Can be upended by shoe-string attempts. Not ready for NFL pass protection duties yet.



DRAFT PROJECTION Round 4-5



SOURCES TELL US "A lot of backs do some pretty things with their footwork and it gets people excited and then you find out they aren't tough enough. Give me a guy who can bang like Gallman and let the coaches put him in a position to succeed." -- AFC East area scout



BOTTOM LINE Comes with NFL-ready body and a competitive running style. Gallman has limited instincts as an interior runner and needs lanes rather than creases, but he's physical enough to bang out tough yardage. Gallman runs with pace and shows traits of being a one-cut runner who is better off with focused, pre-set tracks rather than searching for his own. He could be an early contributor in a committee with a future as an eventual starter.

Today is the first day teams can add FAs w/o having it affect TheMick7 : 5/9/2017 10:50 am : link their 2018 comp picks It'll be interesting to see if the Giants still have interest in Blount

yep, the weaknesses are legit JonC : 5/9/2017 11:20 am : link and why he's there in the 4th round. Hopefully he can do well in the NFL what he did well in college, but the warts are there in the speed, vision, balance columns.



If he can do a lot of things he may be able Marty in Albany : 5/9/2017 11:23 am : link To do one of them well enough to help the team.

Yeah I am in the camp that he is not a strong pass blocker LI NHB : 5/9/2017 11:57 am : link at all. He's physical and certainly willing, but none of his college tape showcases any technically sound pass pro. He has some nice cuts on blitzing LBs but not much more.



The good news? He'll no be in on pass down for the most part.

RE: Very interested to see how he does.... Sonic Youth : 5/9/2017 12:06 pm : link

Quote: I'm a big Clemson fan and have watched him quite a bit. He runs very hard, reminds me of Bradshaw as he's fearless. However, if you watch games, he rarely had early success, his runs were predicated on defenses keying on Watson. That's not unusual as Clemson isn't a "power" running team, they can't just line up and smashmouth.



He's decisive and is a good one cut slashing runner. He doesn't have a great deal of power, but he does have good balance and gets a lot of yards at the second level by breaking arm tackles and staying on his feet, he doesn't have the power to get much at the line of scrimmage.



He's the type of runner that needs a crease and some space to be successful, which concerns me. As others have said, I see him as a younger Jenkins with more juice in his legs.



I do think, eventually, with his small frame, upright style, and hard running that he'll have durability issues. I hope I'm wrong as I like him as a player, he's definitely an "effort" guy that will give all he has. From the sound of it, it seems that the people saying that Gallman reduces the need for a power back (Blount) might be off the mark. In comment 13466164 chilly460 said:From the sound of it, it seems that the people saying that Gallman reduces the need for a power back (Blount) might be off the mark.

No need to lament this pick RetroJint : 5/9/2017 12:08 pm : link not be in ecstasy about it. Can't see how he is any better than what they have. Blitz pick up is two-fold. Need to find the right guy, then you need to block him. I think he will get that down.

Jeez...let's get the kid into camp first...see what he's about. Klaatu : 5/9/2017 12:14 pm : link No need to pigeon-hole him one way or the other at this point in time.

Everybody loves Gallman. TC : 5/9/2017 12:20 pm : link Except me.



To me he looks competent but very ordinary as a college RB. From my experience that usually doesn't translate to an exceptional NFL career. Hope I'm wrong. Nothing bad about his game, nothing outstanding. I just don't see any sizzle.



RE: He reminds me a lot of Rashad Jennings. Ira : 5/9/2017 12:35 pm : link

Quote: Runs tough, but a bit upright. Is not creative when he hits the line and there is no hole there or he needs to improvise. Good hands. Good blocker.



Could do a lot worse in round 4. I think he could make a nice complimentary player - or he could flame out. We'll see.



That's a good observation. He's very much like a younger Jennings. Our running game has nowhere to go but up and it looks like it will improve significantly. In comment 13466045 Brown Recluse said:That's a good observation. He's very much like a younger Jennings. Our running game has nowhere to go but up and it looks like it will improve significantly.

He better be able to run to daylight because this line isn't going to Ivan15 : 5/9/2017 12:49 pm : link Give him a good hole too often.



He does seem to run very upright. Not to many successful NFL backs with that style.

My problem with RBs like this is that they're usually best served Ten Ton Hammer : 5/9/2017 12:49 pm : link in schemes where the coach will give him 20-25 carries to get in a rhythm and wear down a defense.

To me, Perkins looks to have significantly more potential. TC : 5/9/2017 1:18 pm : link Perkins doesn't have a lot of power, but he showed more as a rookie than Andre Williams did during his entire Giants' career. If Gallman is thought to be a better short yardage option, I just don't see it. Not that this is what Perkins should be used for, but I just don't see a lot of power in Gallman's game either. Tough? Yes! But when a RB looks pretty average in school, he usually looks worse in the pro's.



Hope I'm wrong.





Gallman RAIN : 5/9/2017 1:22 pm : link has excellent vision. He hits creases in the five games I've watched. Not much in the way of holes, but he makes something from them. He is very good at getting positive yardage. He can take some shots too at the college level.



That's the only thing that worries me about him at the next level, is getting his pads down and not spending a ton of time on the injured list. As others have mentioned, he is not the home-run hitter, but he is plenty fast.



Perine is the guy i was worried about, in the way of speed at the next level.



Gallman's exposure and the talent at Clemson, at the skill positions, has numbed some people to his level of skill. I'm a fan.

Perkins is the starter - Vereen is the 3rd down back GiantJake : 5/9/2017 1:22 pm : link Gallman is a 4th round draft pick and is being brought in to develop and compete. The expectation is that he eventually becomes the primary back-up and that he and Perkins become a solid RB tandem. How quickly that happens depends on Gallman and his ability to pick up the offense. The addition of another RB like Blount could limit his initial opportunities as well.

'but he has more than enough speed to'... Torrag : 5/9/2017 1:38 pm : link ...we'll see about this. The closing speed of defenders at the NFL level is a quantum leap up from college. Personally I think we missed the boat on Marlon Mack who went a few picks later. Clearly the Giants preferred Gallman but I would have preferred Mack.

RE: 'but he has more than enough speed to'... Klaatu : 5/9/2017 1:48 pm : link

Quote: ...we'll see about this. The closing speed of defenders at the NFL level is a quantum leap up from college. Personally I think we missed the boat on Marlon Mack who went a few picks later. Clearly the Giants preferred Gallman but I would have preferred Mack.



And last year I would've drafted Jordan Howard instead of Paul Perkins, but we got who we got. Let's hope the Giants make the most of them this year. In comment 13466471 Torrag said:And last year I would've drafted Jordan Howard instead of Paul Perkins, but we got who we got. Let's hope the Giants make the most of them this year.

'Let's hope the Giants make the most of them this year'... Torrag : 5/9/2017 1:50 pm : link ...yep.

I think our improved passing game, Doomster : 5/9/2017 2:45 pm : link will make the running game better, in spite of the short comings of the OL.......



As far as our RB's go, Perkins with another year under his belt will be improved.....but no one in the backfield really scares DC's....

RE: SEC RB YAJ2112 : 5/9/2017 3:13 pm : link

Quote: From the tape I've seen he kinda reminds me of a later round Rodney Hampton (UGA). If he can handle HB flare/screen all the better.



Clemson is in the ACC not SEC. In comment 13466020 Chuckstar said:Clemson is in the ACC not SEC.

I've seen Demarco Murray / Devonta Freeman comparisons annexOPR : 5/9/2017 3:16 pm : link Close to either will do juuuuust fine

RE: 'but he has more than enough speed to'... Ten Ton Hammer : 5/9/2017 3:29 pm : link

Quote: ...we'll see about this. The closing speed of defenders at the NFL level is a quantum leap up from college. Personally I think we missed the boat on Marlon Mack who went a few picks later. Clearly the Giants preferred Gallman but I would have preferred Mack.



From what I read about Mack, he had some serious ball security issues. In comment 13466471 Torrag said:From what I read about Mack, he had some serious ball security issues.

RE: RE: Not sure what some of you were watching allstarjim : 5/9/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13466155 allstarjim said:





Quote:





Because he was one of the best NFL ready pass pro blockers at RB in the draft. Maybe THE best.



Gallman has more than enough lateral agility to make people miss in the hole, and he has superb vision. His game will definitely translate. He ran a tough schedule and was very productive. The only question with Gallman is if he'll be a good NFL RB, a very good NFL RB, or a star. I think he'll be in that very good category. His game is very well-rounded and he can play all three downs, AND serve as the goal line back. There's really a lot to like here. I think the best comp in the NFL right now for him is the guy Charles Davis mentioned when he was drafted, and that's Devontae Freeman in Atlanta. Perkins and Gallman will be 1a and 1b, and not necessarily in that order.



Are you watching the same guy. One of the biggest knocks on the guys is his poor pass blocking.



Yup, and some people I've never heard of knocked his pass blocking, but I'll go with Sy'56, from the podcast: "One of the better blockers of this running back class," and his pre-draft write ups were complementary of his pass pro.



Another anonymous scout to NJ.com's Anonymous Scout No. 5

Told to NJ.com's Mark Eckel: "He's pretty good. He's a complete player. He can run, catch and he blocks, He's one guy who can come in and pass protect for you. You don't get a lot of them who are ready to do that." Personally, I've watched him many times, and he's always played like a guy better than the sum of his parts. They say he's not fast, and he breaks off long runs, they say he's not physical enough, and he carries 4 guys for extra yardage. He's a 215 lb back, so look, he's not going to block DEs out there. But he's going to get the job done on blitz pickups more often than not. Overall, I think the Giants are going to love Gallman. I think the quickness and the power are underrated amongst some fans here. He's going to surprise some people. In comment 13466194 Beer Man said:Yup, and some people I've never heard of knocked his pass blocking, but I'll go with Sy'56, from the podcast: "One of the better blockers of this running back class," and his pre-draft write ups were complementary of his pass pro.Another anonymous scout to NJ.com's Anonymous Scout No. 5Told to NJ.com's Mark Eckel: "He's pretty good. He's a complete player. He can run, catchPersonally, I've watched him many times, and he's always played like a guy better than the sum of his parts. They say he's not fast, and he breaks off long runs, they say he's not physical enough, and he carries 4 guys for extra yardage. He's a 215 lb back, so look, he's not going to block DEs out there. But he's going to get the job done on blitz pickups more often than not. Overall, I think the Giants are going to love Gallman. I think the quickness and the power are underrated amongst some fans here. He's going to surprise some people.

Perkins is a good player WillVAB : 5/9/2017 8:52 pm : link And I think he'll have a break out year if the line can open holes. He got hit a lot last year behind the los and still gained positive yardage.



If Gallman can be productive spelling Perkins I'd consider that a success.

I don't think that he has quick acceleration, and he runs high, yatqb : 5/9/2017 8:55 pm : link but if given a crease he runs strongly.

he's the draft pick I'm most curious about, Motley Two : 5/9/2017 10:33 pm : link his style and build looks so old school. I'm curios to see what it looks like in the modern game. there's tools there to be dangerous, but can he be in enough situations to use those tools.

Andre Williams was a bruiser-banger CT Charlie : 5/9/2017 10:37 pm : link at BC, knocking guys over or dragging them yards downfield, but we never saw that in the NFL. Gallman looks similar to me, except for the hands.

I think Gallman will be used as a short yardage back Ira : 5/9/2017 10:54 pm : link Perkins will start and Vereen will be a 3rd and long back. Not the best group of running backs in the league, but it should be a significant step up from last season's mess.

Gallman will not make his living as a short yardage RB in the NFL. TC : 5/9/2017 11:24 pm : link He is 6'1", fairly slender and leggy.



RE: Andre Williams was a bruiser-banger eric2425ny : 5/9/2017 11:26 pm : link

Quote: at BC, knocking guys over or dragging them yards downfield, but we never saw that in the NFL. Gallman looks similar to me, except for the hands.



Gallman also played in the SEC which is the closest thing to the NFL you will see in CFB from a speed perspective anyway. In comment 13467395 CT Charlie said:Gallman also played in the SEC which is the closest thing to the NFL you will see in CFB from a speed perspective anyway.

'Mack, he had some serious ball security issues'... Torrag : 5/9/2017 11:26 pm : link Tiki taught us this can be fixed. Natural running and playmaking ability can't.



...but it doesn't really matter it's all about Gallman now and we hope he's a stud.

RE: Gallman will not make his living as a short yardage RB in the NFL. JPinstripes : 5:03 am : link

Quote: He is 6'1", fairly slender and leggy.



That physical description fits one of the best short yardage / goal line backs in NFL history, Marcus Allen. In comment 13467441 TC said:That physical description fits one of the best short yardage / goal line backs in NFL history, Marcus Allen.

RE: RE: RE: Not sure what some of you were watching Sasuke : 8:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13466194 Beer Man said:





Quote:





In comment 13466155 allstarjim said:





Quote:





Because he was one of the best NFL ready pass pro blockers at RB in the draft. Maybe THE best.



Gallman has more than enough lateral agility to make people miss in the hole, and he has superb vision. His game will definitely translate. He ran a tough schedule and was very productive. The only question with Gallman is if he'll be a good NFL RB, a very good NFL RB, or a star. I think he'll be in that very good category. His game is very well-rounded and he can play all three downs, AND serve as the goal line back. There's really a lot to like here. I think the best comp in the NFL right now for him is the guy Charles Davis mentioned when he was drafted, and that's Devontae Freeman in Atlanta. Perkins and Gallman will be 1a and 1b, and not necessarily in that order.



Are you watching the same guy. One of the biggest knocks on the guys is his poor pass blocking.







Yup, and some people I've never heard of knocked his pass blocking, but I'll go with Sy'56, from the podcast: "One of the better blockers of this running back class," and his pre-draft write ups were complementary of his pass pro.



Another anonymous scout to NJ.com's Anonymous Scout No. 5

Told to NJ.com's Mark Eckel: "He's pretty good. He's a complete player. He can run, catch and he blocks, He's one guy who can come in and pass protect for you. You don't get a lot of them who are ready to do that." Personally, I've watched him many times, and he's always played like a guy better than the sum of his parts. They say he's not fast, and he breaks off long runs, they say he's not physical enough, and he carries 4 guys for extra yardage. He's a 215 lb back, so look, he's not going to block DEs out there. But he's going to get the job done on blitz pickups more often than not. Overall, I think the Giants are going to love Gallman. I think the quickness and the power are underrated amongst some fans here. He's going to surprise some people.



Bro... He is not a good blocker, If you would watch the tape instead of listening to everybody else the eye test wins every time. he is not stout at the attack point, he gets there fast, but does not hold up, sometimes he attacks with his head down or lungs without setting the block with his arms. He is not blocking DE's or some LB in the NFL, not now at least its going to be a work in progress.



Stop hyping the player because the giants picked him, accept him for his strengths and his flaws and watch him grow, if he is indeed the RB he says people are going to be surprised about. In comment 13466702 allstarjim said:Bro... He is not a good blocker, If you would watch the tape instead of listening to everybody else the eye test wins every time. he is not stout at the attack point, he gets there fast, but does not hold up, sometimes he attacks with his head down or lungs without setting the block with his arms. He is not blocking DE's or some LB in the NFL, not now at least its going to be a work in progress.Stop hyping the player because the giants picked him, accept him for his strengths and his flaws and watch him grow, if he is indeed the RB he says people are going to be surprised about.